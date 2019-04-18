Australian Government Confirms Official Role in “Spygate”…

In response to media inquiry and FOIA demands, the government of Australia formally admitted today to the role of High Commissioner Alexander Downer and his engagements with George Papadopoulos in 2016. The timing coincides with the Mueller Report (released today), which states it was information about this engagement from Alexander Downer that opened the FBI counterintelligence investigation in July 2016.
The Australian government cited the conclusion of the Robert Mueller special counsel investigation as the background for their willingness to comply with an 15-month-old FOIA request from Buzzfeed News.
Alexander Downer is the Australian diplomat who engaged George Papadopoulos in London just days after U.S. intelligence asset Joseph Mifsud told Papadopoulos that Russians had emails from Hillary Clinton.
We can take the FOIA information and overlay it into some really fantastic research on Alexander Downer, previously done by TWE:
In 1956, Australia — alongside New Zealand — were both added to the newly expanded UKUSA Agreement, which extended intelligence co-operation to those two countries with the current members of the agreement — United Kingdom, United States and Canada — which formed the alliance known as “Five Eyes”.
Many years later, on February 22, 2006, Alexander Downer and Bill Clinton signed a memorandum of understanding to spread grant money over the course of four years to a project to provide screening and drug treatment to AIDS patients in Asia as part of the Clinton Foundation.
On February 18, 2014, Downer was announced as Australia’s next High Commissioner to London, where he would replace Mike Rann.
Between March 7–13, 2016, Director James Comey visited Australia and met with Attorney General George Brandis and Justice Minister Michael Keenan.
Three days later, on March 16, Director James Clapper arrived in Australia from New Zealand via a C-17 Globemaster.
On May 10, 2016, at the Kensington Wine Rooms in London, England, Downer met with George Papadopoulos, where Papadopoulos — having been introduced through two intermediaries, Christian Cantor and Erika Thompson — mentioned that Russians had material on Hillary Clinton.
There’s a little bit of a conflict in the dates (likely due to the significantly different time zones between London and Australia). According to Downer’s calendar schedule the meeting was May 11th, 2016 (as released today)
Alexander Downer decided to inform the United States Embassy in London, England about his conversation with Papadopoulos, upon the release of the Democratic National Committee’s e-mails by WikiLeaks on July 22, 2016.
Here’s the heavily redacted cable communique from Downer to Canberra, AU office, on May 11th, 2016, the day he meting Papadopoulos (as released today):
Here’s the excerpt from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report that describes the events. However, worth noting Mueller assigns this meeting to May 6th, 2016. (?):
Note: I cannot reconcile the disparity in date of May 6th, 2016 (Mueller) -vs- May 10th/11th, 2016 (Downer).
Alexander Downer decided to inform the United States Embassy in London, England about his conversation with Papadopoulos, upon the release of the Democratic National Committee’s e-mails by WikiLeaks on July 22, 2016.
On July 23, 2016, the Australian Government contacted Elizabeth Dibble at the United States Embassy to inform her about Downer and Papadopoulos’s conversation.
Somehow the information was transmitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Crossfire Hurricane was then opened on July 31, 2016 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Two days later, on August 2, 2016, Special Agent Peter Strzok and another agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation met with Downer directly in London to discuss his conversation with Papadopoulos further. Strzok then received reading materials, which he texted about to Lisa Page.
However, it’s worth noting information provided by Devin Nunes (April 2018) as it pertains to an unofficial channel of information that surrounded these events:
REPRESENTATIVE DEVIN NUNES: “That’s correct. So it took us a long time to actually get this, what’s called the “electronic communication”, as we know it now for your viewers, what it is it’s the original intelligence, original reasons that the counterintelligence was started.
Now this is really important to us because the counterintelligence investigation uses the tools of our intelligence services that are not supposed to be used on American citizens. And we’ve long wanted to know: what intelligence did you have that actually led to this investigation? So what we’ve found now, after the investigators have reviewed it, is that in fact there was no intelligence.
So we have a traditional partnership with what’s called the Five Eyes Agreement. Five Eyes Agreement involves our friends in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, and of course, us. So long time processes and procedures in place where we move intelligence across.
We are not supposed to spy on each others’ citizens. And it’s worked well. And it continues to work well. And we know it’s working well because there was no intelligence that passed through the Five Eyes channels to our government.
And that’s why we had to see that original communication. So now we’re trying to figure out, as you know, we are investigating the State Department, we think there’s some major irregularities in the State Department, and we’re trying to figure out how this information about Mr. Papadopoulos of all people who was supposedly meeting with some folks in London, how that made it over across into the FBI’s hands.” (Video Interview Link)
Also, during a MAGA Rally in Las Vegas, NV on September 20, 2018, when President Donald Trump was interviewed by Sean Hannity, the President mentioned that two foreign governments were attempting to block the declassification of the FISA on Carter Page.
“We’re also dealing with foreign countries that do have a problem, I must tell you. I got called from two very good allies saying ‘please, can we talk?’ So it’s not as simple as all that. And we do have to respect their wishes. But it’ll all come out.”
— President Donald Trump
.
The following day, Sept. 21, 2018, President Trump posted these tweets:
We already know Cambridge Professor Stefan Halper is a U.S. intelligence asset used to run an operation against Carter Page. If Joseph Mifsud is shown to be a U.S. (or Western) intelligence asset; not Russian; and he planted the Clinton email story on Papadopoulos, then the make-up of the operation to frame Papadopoulos is solidified.
Downer would be used to extract the information planted by Mifsud; giving the appearance of Russian influence.
This podcast with Papadopoulos was recorded a few days ago. It helped coalesce all the players, timeline and motives of both the British and Australian governments, in my mind. Highly recommend.
https://mobile.twitter.com/mtracey/status/1118218834861809665
Papadopoulos per his book; during the Downer meeting he never mentioned the Hillary e-mail story. So, Downer was lying. Papadopoulos did say, that Mifsud “out of the blue” plant the story that the Russians have Hillary’s e-mail. Papadopoulos never told anyone in the Trump campaign about this. Papadopoulos deemed Mifsud unreliable because he never produced any contacts he promised.
Good news. Now let’s look to see how deep Israel was involved!
What makes you think Israel was involved? Do you have any proof or do you just enjoy smearing one of our only allies in the Middle East?
Israel probably did not have much to do with Mifsud, Halper, or Downer. However it is going to shock a lot of people when it is reviled the Awan brothers were employed by the Democrats, were double agents to a middle eastern military organization, and then flipped to working for the Israels. When the job got too hot, they bailed out and were covered by U.S. intelligence. Awan was protected to keep ‘sources and methods’ confidential. The same goes for James Wolfe who was working for Israel and got caught because of his journalist girlfriend. Wolfe also walked because U.S. intelligence protected him to keep the Israel connection secret.
I haven’t seen anything that even mentions Israel being a part of this plot to frame POTUS. Have I missed something??
The justification trap is being used by Australia, as Sundance explained.
I hope Mr. Nunes, Mr. Jordan etc can find the evidence to blow up all the justification traps these traitors set.
It is all just explainable ….. EXCEPT there was midterm ELECTIONS in the middle of this… and these jerks KNEW there was nothing and kept it all going. So there was substantial political effect in dragging this out. Media companies got huge ratings. I will not morn the RINOs who lost their seats in the House, but this crap hurt us picking up more Senate seats, and it absolutely hurt in the Alabama Senate seat special election. … but RINO’s helped kill off Roy Moore just as much as the Democrats. Sorry for the rant..
I wish the DOJ would look into a RICO investigation… of… the press. Yes. For actually picking a partisan side… pumping stories to one another and conspiring to keep salacious partisan attack stories, fed to them my Democrat operatives, with clear intent to hurt Trump, his approval with the public and to paralyze him with the GOPe ( Ryan)…. and with motive #1 of driving ratings and money. Go after the emails and text messages… of producers conspiring to inflate this or that for ratings… and doing the bidding of political operatives. No doubt in my mind, all that exists and it would help return the normal press to the job of being neutral, instead of DNC water-carriers.
poke holes… I know… it would draw great alarm from all the usual suspects and scary stories.
Exactly. We need our pound of flesh for what they did. Trump isn’t going to let things slide. He’s a big tit for tat person.. and exactly what this country needs
But I doubt that Papadopoulos said to Downer that “the Trump campaign had received indications from the Russian government” about Hillary’s emails. (that statement appears on both ends of the red box around one line in the Mueller text above). That is certainly a misunderstanding or (more likely) a total fabrication on the part of Downer. The “indications”, if any, were from Mifsud, another IC spy.
If he hasn’t already (in his book or other) released the real emails, I hope PapaD does so. I have seen too many summarizers leave out or add a word or two to make the statement fit a narrative.
Where’s the part where it says what Downer claims Papa D told him?
Downer is the “representative of a foreign government” in the red-boxed line in the Mueller report above. He is not identified by name.
I want to see a sworn statement from Downer as to what he claims Papa D told him.
Thank God his girlfriend saved his ass by telling him to leave the 10k behind when he flew back to the US. We might be in a completely different place right now if she hadn’t. Thank God is meant literally.
Didn’t know she was the one who convinced him. He’s been speaking out a lot since his release. He has a lot of keys to the puzzle.
His GF, now his wife, is very bright (and a hottie when dressed up). And loyal through thick and thin.
Maybe Sundance can help with this, but I have heard from several sources, that I can’t put my fingers on, probably radio, but my understanding is that BOTH Papadopoulos and Downer have said that there was NO DISCUSSION of email or dirt at that meeting.
GP has said that he was not intoxicated. There was really nothing going on in their conversation, he said, and that the Aussie spy king himself said GP was not intoxicated. Aussies trying now to make a virtue of necessity; cut losses and try and move on.
My recollection also.
This is the worst spy story ever. We had it all figured out here at CTH, thanks to Sundance and people like The War Economy, Marketswork etc… and I just cannot believe how inept these “spies” were. They were easily revealed and their methods just sloppy and pathetic.
With this release by the Aussies, it is VERY clear this was a plot by Brennan & Co that did not follow normal process. They basically created the entire “muh Russia” hoax out of thin air.
I cannot wait for this to all become public so everyone can see how corrupt this was.
Brennan is going down, that is for sure!
Absolute TREASON was committed and it must be prosecuted to prevent it ever happening again.
This is the essence of the Nunes intel criminal conspiracy referral.
Carter Page is the FISA abuse criminal conspiracy referral.
These two are both more important than the 5 named individual referrals or the leak referral, because they implicate essentially the entire top of the Obama administration in two overlapping criminal conspiracies. Comey, Lynch, Brennan, Clapper, Rice….
Big Ugly has commenced, and Australia just fessed up. UK next? PDJT KNOWS who the two 5eyes countries concerned about his threatened declass were.
“Papadopoulos denies he told Downer about Russia potentially using material against Clinton, although he said Mifsud told him weeks before the London drinks that Russians had “dirt” on Clinton.”
Source:
https://amp-theguardian-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/mar/26/ex-trump-adviser-takes-aim-at-alexander-downer-after-mueller-report?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fus-news%2F2019%2Fmar%2F26%2Fex-trump-adviser-takes-aim-at-alexander-downer-after-mueller-report
This opinion article from January gives some interesting info and raises substantial questions re Downer Papadopolous issue (also gets in to the Aussie/Clinton Foundation possible corruption) :
———-
The Papadopoulos Affair: Such a Downer
by GEORGE PARRY
January 15, 2019
https://spectator.org/the-papadopoulos-affair-such-a-downer/
Papa’s statement here, again, contradicts the claims of the “representative of a foreign government”, i.e. Downer, appearing around the red-boxed line in the Mueller report above.
I wish PDJT would order/direct their Ambassadors to report to the White House within 24 hours with a full explanation of their actions…..or pack their krap and GTFOO Dodge…………………..
@ H&C
While the Democrats are in full spin cycle, I hope some Republicans start digging into the report too! Just from the vagueness of the language, I think there are LOTS of reasons to doubt the interpretations of events in the Mueller report, and the fair assumption would be that they do NOT favor Trump! Lets not make the mistake of just defending everything Mueller did because we like the bottom line, and let the Dems inflict a thousand cuts on the President!! Hello, Mitch… hello Graham… Bueller , any one? Cat got your tongues?
I think we can only count on Nunes, Jordan and Meadows. The rest seem compromised.
I think diGenova & Toensing are on Lou Dobbs tonight. Should be fun! 😉
https://www.digenovatoensing.com
And attorney Victoria Toesing says Erika Thompson, a political counsellor at the Australian High Commission in London, is the stereotypic “honey pot”.
Recent interview of GPapa by RTS.
FTA:His legal difficulties begin with a meeting in April 2016 with a mysterious Maltese professor, Joseph Mifsud, who announces that the Russians have e-mails from their Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. “It’s the key man in the whole Russian business,” said George Papadopoulos.
https://www.rts.ch/info/monde/10375972-conseiller-de-campagne-de-trump-george-papadopoulos-livre-sa-verite.html
the problem with Page and Papadoupoulous is that they are SPOOKS! Sessions ran this committee and two are surveilled???
Remember, Sessions’ Senate Office was bugged and nary a peep of protest!
The commonality in the players in SD’s piece-they are all Clinton alcolytes, beginning with the reference to the Bill Clinton and Downer MOU in 2006 and continuing thru Comey, Clapper et al to today.
From the Five Eyes agreement perspective this process looks successful, for those who benefited from it, that is. However, in order to arrive at this point of view you have to ignore a long history of violations. We had thought the FISA warrant process was operating correctly, too. Is the “electronic communication” conclusive?
“We are not supposed to spy on each others’ citizens. And it’s worked well. And it continues to work well. And we know it’s working well because there was no intelligence that passed through the Five Eyes channels to our government.”
Trump May Be Right: The ‘Five Eyes’ Allies Do Spy On One Another
Legal work around surveillance operations are detailed in a 2005 Secret NSA draft directive, titled “Collection, Processing and Dissemination of Allied Communications,” which was revealed by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. The draft states:
“[The 1946 UKUSA] agreement has evolved to include a common understanding that both governments will not target each other’s citizens/persons. However, when it is in the best interest of each nation, each reserved the right to conduct unilateral COMINT [communications intelligence] action against each other’s citizens/persons… Under certain circumstances, it may be advisable and allowable to target second party persons and second party communications systems unilaterally when it is in the best interests of the US and necessary for US national security… Such targeting must be performed exclusively within the direction, procedures and decision processes outlined in this directive… There are circumstances when targeting of second party persons and communications systems, with the full knowledge and co-operation of one or more second parties, is allowed when it is in the best interests of both nations. This targeting will conform to guidelines set forth in this directive”.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-30/trump-may-be-right-five-eyes-allies-do-spy-one-another
Shame, shame, shame!
Every Trump rally from now on, the President should call out the Press Corps, and the crowd respond respond, “shame, shame, shame.” Every time we see a press set up in public, our response should be “shame, shame, shame!” Not only is it wholly appropriate, it will also be the only response that adequately describes our disgust with them, how they have squandered the public’s trust, and their constitutionally privileged powers entrusted to them. Early on they, by their voluntary actions, became part of the story—so much so that they became invested in the story so much so that they couldn’t extract themselves from the story. That embarrassment, nay…humiliation, is why publicly shaming narcissists like them, is one of the few measures that will precipitate the soul-searching so desparately necessary for restoration. The same is true of many in the Democrat party.
Shame, shame, shame.
Like Sundance, I will do some “overlapping” here which makes complete, logical sense; and pivots off of a blockbuster story next week.
Ever traveled internationally for business? You rarely travel spontaneously. You have to book flights; coordinate hotels; set appointments; get travel budgets approved; sync with family; etc. Then, add in another complexity … European nations take LOTS of vacation. Lots. You will need a minimum of 3-4 weeks to line up a standard trip.
When were Comey and Clapper in Australia? Sundance: “Between March 7–13, 2016, Director James Comey visited Australia … on March 16, Director James Clapper arrived in Australia from New Zealand…”
March 7th, got it. Say, go back a month, Feb 7th as a potential planning date, minimum.
What happened in January?
According to John Solomon last night on the Sean Hannity program, next week we will be talking about “evidence” of an intelligence meeting “in the White House” in January of 2016. The beginning of the get Trump campaign?
Solomon’s January 2016 date moves back the frame job six months from the staged George Papadopoulos of July 31, 2016. Which clearly makes the EC “predicate” a fraud.
FYI, I transcribed the most important parts of the Solomon interview, with a link to the program, and posted it on the Daily thread and Mueller Report thread. If you would like it here (not too long), let me know.
Et tu Australia?
Very disappointed in some of our ‘allies’. When the next big war comes along, say against an Islamic caliphate bent on conquest of the West, I hope we DO NOT pull their bacon out of the fire again.
AFAIAC they can all go spit, Australians, Germans, French, British. Hell with them.
Thank you Sundance.
The Papadopoulos, mifsud, downer situation is EXACTLY like the M O used over and over by these seditionists – Like this : See X is reported in NY Times, buzzfeed, Wapo, etc so it is evidence !
( but of course they GAVE IT TO ALL OF THEM ) so it is bunch of circular SET UP CRAP !
Click on the black image to see the verbiage.
“Note: I cannot reconcile the disparity in date of May 6th, 2016 (Mueller) -vs- May 10th/11th, 2016 (Downer).”
Let me see if I understand something. PapaD gets his dates wrong and goes to jail? Mueller gets the same dates “wrong” because… ??? Why don’t the dates match up, indeed.
I CANNOT believe that it’s just gross oversight on the part of Team Mueller. Did they not expect the Australian FOIA stuff to ever see the light of day? Very puzzling…
