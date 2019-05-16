Declassification Directive Possible Next Week?…

On her television show Laura Ingraham reported her ‘sources’ inform her President Trump will execute the declassification directive next week. [Video Tweet Link] If accurate, the timing –in advance of the OIG draft report– makes sense.
The declassification of documents central to previous congressional inquiry, that also encompasses the Inspector General review of the Carter Page FISA application, is the subject of great interest and speculation. However, it would make sense for President Trump to authorize the declassification of documents in advance of the IG report release.
Likely Inspector General Michael Horowitz has reviewed all of the documents in question. If Horowitz wants to include the classified content in his draft report for principle review; and later within the final report; those documents would need to be declassified or else they would be held back, footnoted and outlined in a classified appendix.
If the DOJ and President Trump want the information more broadly available to the public and media, it would make sense to declassify the documents – pending the review and approval of the participating intelligence agencies (DOJ, DOJ-NSD, CIA, NSA, State Dept., FBI, ODNI, DoD, etc.)
♦ The process without controversy – First, each of the executive branch intelligence agencies will have to sign-off on the declassification request, and/or explain to the Chief Executive (that’s Trump), through the ODNI, why their specific intelligence product should not be made public.
Generally speaking, now that the Mueller investigation is complete; and if there is no substantive risk to national security; the intelligence agencies will adhere/defer to the request of the executive. This is where the alignment and support from U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is critically important.
If AG Bill Barr supports the declassification request, there would be limited room for any intelligence unit to justify blocking the release.
In recent reporting Bill Barr has been outlined in discussions with the CIA and ODNI during his own intelligence review. It is almost certain those media reports are referencing contact and discussion about the IG report and declassification content.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Dan Coats is in charge of the executive declassification process overall. The ODNI is the intelligence hub that all requests and approvals flow through. If any intelligence unit or compartment has an argument against declassification their argument/justification against release (or redaction removal) is made to the ODNI.
The DOJ is one intelligence agency within the process; however, in this specific example the declassification directive will be targeted to fulfill the DOJ-OIG investigative framework of the inspector general. [Assuming this is the goal of President Trump] Therefore the DOJ will have increased weight and responsibility for coordination and support for the declassification request.
If all cabinet members of the executive branch are working toward full transparency; and assuming the current FBI doesn’t try to block any release; the process for declassification follows normal guidelines to notify any intelligence units that might be impacted by public release.
In this example, again assuming the list of classified documents is similar to those previously anticipated, there are possible foreign governments and intelligence units that would need advanced notification. In turn, those foreign agencies may request time to organize their intelligence interests and impacts.
ODNI Dan Coats would be responsible for working with DoS (Pompeo), CIA (Haspel), FBI (Wray), DOJ-NSD (Barr) and NSA (Nakasone). Each of those intelligence officers are then responsible for notifying their foreign counterpart of any information that might pertain to their interest(s). [Assuming the declassification touches on foreign interests.]
If everyone within the executive agrees, then likely Inspector General Michael Horowitz will be allowed to outline the declassified content in the main body of his report and not hidden within a classified index unavailable to the public.
If the declassified material extends beyond the interests of the executive, in this case it likely does, then the ODNI may select participating intelligence members to brief the congressional gang-of-eight on the material being declassified.
This is not always needed, but given the political interest in this example this will likely happen. The current Gang of Eight includes: Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Adam Schiff, Devin Nunes, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
If the declassified material extends beyond the interests of the executive and the legislative, in this case it is possible vis-a-vis FISA, then the ODNI may also brief the Chair and ranking member of the house and Senate Judiciary Committees on the material being declassified. ie: Jerry Nadler, Doug Collins, Lindsey Graham and Dianne Feinstein.
Additionally, there is also a possibility the full Carter Page FISA application is being declassified. If so, there could be notification to the U.S. Judicial branch SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts and/or FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer.
So you can see this is a rather engaged and lengthy process as each participating interest is notified, and allowed time to provide feedback if they have any adverse interests to the release which may need to be considered. This is not as simple as President Trump saying “do it.” A declassification request is a process.
Yes, the President of the United States can unilaterally declassify any document he/she deem is in the national interest. However, that is never done. If you want to see how it is possible to do [READ THIS].
The President has the unilateral ability to declassify anything because he/she is often engaged in discussions with leaders of foreign governments, if the POTUS had to worry about his ability to discuss classified intelligence the President would be unable to engage in open discussion on interests of importance to the United States. Therefore the laws that allow the President his authority, are designed so that a President cannot violate any classified intelligence issue.
That’s the basis for the President’s ability to unilaterally declassify intelligence information and/or documents. Any previously classified material the president shares is considered declassified subject to the classification authority of the recipient.
In the example of declassifying documents the executive deems are of public interest, there is an assumption of no inherent national security urgency. Therefore the process to allow advanced review of those documents by all stakeholders is always followed.
You can imagine the political backlash if a president, any president, was making unilateral decisions to declassify material without going through the process to ensure national security interests were evaluated. Heck, even though President Trump is going through the lengthy and structured process, we will likely see his political opposition make this absurd claim anyway. [Keep that in mind]
All of that said, no-one really knows the documents and/or information that may be subject to this current declassification request. This was the original list as outlined in 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA)
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
However, in the months since September 2018, there are more documents that may have been added to the list; specifically if they have been reviewed by Inspector General Horowitz and citations contained within the upcoming draft report on FISA abuse.
Also keep in mind, Mark Meadows outlined President Trump has never seen the documents or the information that would be contained within the documents. [More Here] Many people who do not know how the executive branch works have falsely stated that President Trump knows what is in those declassification documents. He doesn’t.
The Office of the Presidency is a system, not a person. The system is designed to protect the occupant of the office. In this specific example it would be against the direct interests of the President to have full knowledge of the material inside the declassification requests because the President was potentially a target and carries an inherent conflict of interest.
The President is reliant upon the trust of advisers to inform him of the value – or lack thereof – along with the legal and political risks therein; without any specific conversation about the content.
In short, President Trump may declassify material as requested, but other than general briefings, he likely has no independent idea what material is inside or behind the redactions. Again, understanding this process helps to explain procedural delays, and frustration from those without familiarity with all the roles attached to the executive.
Lastly, CTH doesn’t traffic in ‘hope-porn’. While we have presented a more detailed list of documents and material that we hope would be declassified, there’s almost no likelihood all of this material would be approved for release:
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
It’s doubtful the intelligence apparatus would ever permit the public to see the 99-page FISA opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. It would be too damaging to the objective of future FISA authorization.
However, we could also to see material that is not included in any of the declassification lists, such as the fully unredacted Kavalec email and notes. Time will tell.
If Laura Ingraham is correct, the “Principle Draft Review” phase for the Inspector General report may soon be coming. The draft review allows each of the people identified within the report the opportunity to submit any response or counter to the information as presented by the reference-check phase.
Each of the recipients of the draft report must sign an NDA; however, the NDA only covers the content of the report, not the general submission/appearance of the draft report itself.
The IG may choose to include response(s) from the principles in the draft report, or the IG may not; some of that depends on the advice of the person or group who fulfilled the reference check. Usually if the IG adds the principle comment, the IG will rebut the comment with additional information and citation (from the referencer).
Once we hear about the draft report (media will mention it – perhaps next week), it will be around a month to full public release of the final report that everyone will see.
Additional References:
- Declassification with an Adversarial Executive Part I
- Declassification with an Adversarial Executive Part II
- List of Documents for Declassification
- Mark Meadows discussing Persons interviewed by IG
We can only hope that this time “sources say maybe he will declassify next week” is not tick tock hope-porn, as per usual practice. Wasn’t it DiGenova who also told us recently that “something” was about to happen “in the next few days”?
I learned to lower my expectations long time ago. So far, even my exceedingly low expectations have not been met.
Summer — Something DID happen in “the next few days”. The State Dept handwritten memo saying Steele had contacted the State Dept and been found not reliable came out via John Solomon. “Something happening” doesn’t necessarily mean declassification. It can mean another big story is going to break. Rather than tick tock, it’s more like drip-drip-drip. Enough drips and you get a pond. Enough drips and the pond overflows. IMNO this is what is happening. Pond is starting to overflow.
I haven’t changed my mind. I still think the Deep/Administrative/Bureaucratic State which includes everyone but Trump and a few of his inner circle who came from “outside” are trying to stop the drips telling themselves they will fix the problem internally. Nobody wants their dirty linen aired in public and the linen in the Government is FILTHY. They’re trying to clean what they can before it hits the “clothesline”.
I now think some will go to jail. I think Strzok is looking at time. He’s arrogant and unlikable. No one will likely cry when he goes to the slammer. Page will go unless she strikes a plea deal. McCabe I don’t know. He knows where the bodies are buried and has threatened to dig them up. If he is a danger to Hillary or Obama, he will skate — Hillary because a) she is above the law and b) she will take Obama down if she has to in order to save herself. Obama is the big cheese. He is untouchable. He is the first black president of the USA. To be outed as corrupt would set the black community into a rage. They’d NEVER believe he did it. It would just be proof that Whitey was out to get Obama. Leave Obama alone. Accept that he is above the law…like Hillary. I don’t like it but that’s reality.
It could go as high as Brennan and Clapper but I think it’ll stop at Comey if it goes higher than Strzok.
Just my opinion having read Sundance cover to cover, followed the time line, learned everything I could about the Clintons and Obamas and the Deep/Bureaucratic/Administrative State. This swamp will take a lot longer than two terms to clean it out if it can be cleaned out. I think the best we can hope for is to undo the politicization of FBI/DOJ/CIA and IRS and that means firing anyone who had anything to do with this coup and before that the IRS targetting the Tea Party.
“Page will go unless she strikes a plea deal. ”
——————————————————
I don’t think Page will ever go. She will play the “mother with young kids” card, plus she would turn on Strzok in a heartbeat if it would keep her out.
Certainly would be interesting to know how her marriage is going about now. I would think also that family gatherings might be a little awkward with everyone knowing she was screwing Strzok.
I think Page cut a deal early, because she saw McCabe and Strzok were gonna throw her under the bus.
Agree with most of what you are saying. In addition to the ones you named, I think Fusion GPS folks, Perkins Coie folks are also in danger – conspiracy against the US (meddling in elections etc.), Brennan for sure (what do you think was the REAL reason for him losing his security clearance?). HRC will be dirtied up but not further – plausible deniability – unless there is an extremely strong smoking gun or several witnesses against here (very unlikely.) No way BO will be touched. Clapper probably will throw Brennan under the bus.
McCabe received a criminal referral and a grand jury was convened. “First we f@$k Flynn, then we f@&k Trump!” No way he skates. He should have recused over his wife’s political campaign and the Robyn Gritz conflicts of interest. Calling his motivations political and retaliatory is an understatement.
So far it was all words and no action. “Bombshell revelations” are a dime a dozen. The “walls were closing in on Trump” for two years, too.
Until someone is indicted AND prosecuted AND convicted AND go to jail AND not for the process crimes but for conspiracy and sedition, it would still be tick tock blah blah maybe next week in my book.
I know that Obama is untouchable, always said that. But everyone around him are not, and they are all dirty. The Demons keep saying that “no one is above the law” and Trump must go to jail if he is guilty of whatever they are trying to pin on him. Hell, Crooked herself said that. Alrighty then, let us start with Crooked.
“He is the first black president of the USA. To be outed as corrupt would set the black community into a rage” “Leave Obama alone. Accept that he is above the law…”
So you’re saying defer to black mobs lest they threaten to commit violence?
That’s the thinking that got us where we are today.
Yes Goedhart thatt is EXACTLY what I am saying. Unfortunately. I dont like it one bit but that is the reality. A majority of the black population has invested heavily on Barack Obama and to them to damage that presidency is deeply personal. Sort of how Catholics feel about the pope. An attack on him is an attack on the Church and so ALL of them. It is too bac the first black pres had to be Obama but without him we wouldnt have Trump. Lets count our blessings.
Don’t think there will be any “Tick-Tock” this time…PDJT knows when to drop the MOAB and when it lands…IT is going to be a “Hot Potatoe” ONLY this time it has 15k lbs of HE of documents!!!!!
Summer: As they say “I hear you”:-) My hope for real action is a mere glimmer by now. I didn’t watch Ingraham, I am tired of the on going tick tock.
What about Hellary? Will she even get her hand slapped for anything, after all, it seems much of this coup was to cover up her crimes!
Well, most of it was to try and impeach PJDT but she was as guilty as the rest of them.
The lack of “hope porn” is what I love most about CTH.
I don’t want to get “smoked up” as Bongino puts it. I wanna know facts and likelihoods based on facts.
That’s what we get here.
Bravo!!
The bottom line for the public should be that any additional information we get is more than we have now and will provide some clarity. I never expect these self serving crooks to do the right thing. I am fatigued and hope for the best but I expect very little.
Just completed security refresher training. Thought you may appreciate the book solution:
“…, the only lawful reason to classify information is to protect national security. And that information must be declassified as soon as it no longer qualifies for classification. Information must not be classified, continue to be maintained as classified, or fail to be declassified for any other reason. Information is prohibited from being classified to conceal violations of law, inefficiency or administrative error, to prevent embarrassment to a person, organization, or agency, to restrain competition, or to prevent or delay the release of information that does not require protection in the interests of national security.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
rmnewt.. Thank You! I hope Barr and others are well versed in this.
Yep, but that only applies to low level military pukes and even those with scrambled eggs on their hats.
LikeLike
RUSH: Here’s Sam in Sarasota. His uncle was one of the four people in jail. It says here your uncle served 33 years, and he didn’t do it. He was not guilty, right?
CALLER: Right. That’s correct.
This whole mess started in 1965, and the sinful part of it is, not only did these men… Two of them died in prison; then my uncle and another gent got out. They settled for $102 million. My uncle got $26 million after a year and a half of trying to collect the money, because Mueller kept continuing it and continuing it. They wouldn’t release the money. Finally, a federal judge ended up paying the two survivors with interest. Now, here’s the caveat and here’s the best-asked question: These four were convicted. Three of the four were given life sentences. Massachusetts had Old Sparky, the electric chair, at the time. So they were on death row. They were only allowed in the general population for an hour a day. They didn’t really communicate with anyone. They were only allowed one visitor every couple of weeks.
RUSH: Hang on just a second. What was your uncle and the other three…? What were they accused of, and what were they convicted of?
CALLER: They were accused of a gangland murder in 1965. They were accused by a fellow by the name of Barboza, and Barboza was an FBI informant. He was also the first FBI informant ever to get placed in the Witness Protection Program. He was a key guy in witness protection. Now, he fingered four guys who had nothing to do with this murder of Teddy Deegan in Chelsea, Mass., in 1965. These guys had nothing to do with him.
So four innocent people were kept in jail knowing they were innocent — two of them died while in jail — so that the FBI, Mueller could keep the secret that a bunch of FBI agents the Boston offices were accepting payoffs from the Boston Mafia.
Mueller’s response was, “We can’t let these guys out because it would create such a black eye on the FBI.”
This makes my face red and my eyes water. This happened in the 1960s. How many more innocent people has the FBI destroyed that we don’t even know about? In my opinion, being wrongly convicted has to be one of the cruelest things to ever happen to a human being. It is the very same political and self-serving evil that resulted in the wrongful execution of Christ. Bob Mueller is the face of it. He not only walks free but he still has a license to practice law. I can’t believe this is even tolerated in our country in 2019. The FBI should be dismantled.
“These four were convicted. Three of the four were given life sentences. Massachusetts had Old Sparky, the electric chair, at the time. So they were on death row. They were only allowed in the general population for an hour a day. They didn’t really communicate with anyone”
Imagine that?
Imagine thinking you were going to die and wondering if your family believed you or not?
There’s a show on Netflix called “Rectify” with that exact premise. Great acting, I recommend it.
I despise the CIA and FBI. I saw the wealthy and well connected frat and sorority type applying and getting those types of jobs fresh out of college.
A few years back a drunk agent (CIA or FBI, it has been a while) driving against the traffic at night in a major south florida hwy hit a car head on killing two young men. The two men killed were african American brothers and college students on their way home from classes. The whole thing was hushed. They tried to blame the whole accident on the two young guys. Guess who had the best lawyers? The bastard agent was protected. I still to this day think about the pain and suffering of the two kids mom.
“But wait, Mueller is a hero.”
Yah, just like Benedict Arnold was a war hero, until he got caught.
And so it goes. The weasels that know where all of the skeletons are buried can use/misuse that information to claw their way to the top. Mueller is a prime example of this.
First and foremost, thank you (again) Sundance for your due diligence in attempting to educate some of us (okay, apparently just me) on the process. It truly is complicated, but for some good reasons (many are in disagreement on this point).
Information will continue to be revealed, whether by IG reports, media leaks, Presidential declassification edicts or future archaeological digs. Time will tell if anyone will be prosecuted for what I think are high crimes and treason.
In the meantime, having read your post twice (I am, admittedly, a slow learner), I strongly recommend those who may be interested in facts to read it through at least once. It may slightly alter those comments you are about to post.
SD you are amazing and a national treasure.
Thanks again.
Zim… Agree!
Good article on how the process would work. I expect that Chris Wray will fight declassification of FBI documents until Trump has to fire him. Whether Haspel or anyone else will take the organization’s position over the nation’s position remains to be seen.
Democrat spying on the Trump Campaign (and possibly on other candidates, including Democrats) needs to see the light of day.
The 702 abuse needs airing. Who were the companies and who were the contractors who did the searches. Their identities aren’t classified. Why were they redacted. Who tasked the to abuse the 702 database?
Who signed the hundreds of un-masking requests attributed to Samantha Powers? She says it wasn’t her. Either she is lying, or someone forged her name on the requests.
The FISA abuse needs airing. Who in the FBI and DOJ signed off on patently false government documents. 18 USC 1005 wants to know.
And finally, who in the Obama Administration orchestrated this symphony of abuse? Ben Rhodes? Valarie Jarret? Obama himself?
” And finally, who in the Obama Administration orchestrated this symphony of abuse? Ben Rhodes? Valarie Jarret? Obama himself?” – Embrace the power of “and”.
Of ALL.
No clean hands in that atrocity of an “Administration.”
OldParatrooper: “And finally, who in the Obama Administration orchestrated this symphony of abuse? Ben Rhodes? Valarie Jarret? Obama himself?”
The illegal spying done against Donald Trump didn’t need strong central coordination, because in the Obama Administration, these kinds of abuses had become standard operating procedure. Everyone involved in Spygate knew the drill.
In some ways, Spygate was an ad-hoc, crowdsourced type of operation. The Spygators were self starters and creative thinkers. Everyone involved in Spygate knew what was expected of them. They all had a good deal of prior experience in fleshing out the lowest level details of their own roles and responsibilities in these kinds of schemes.
Once a specific target for illegal spying had been identified — a person, a political group, a corporation, a domestic or foreign government agency — and once the general objectives of the illegal spying activity were known, then all that was needed was for someone or some small group in authority to give the green light.
“Go forth and spy. Be happy and enthusiastic in your work. Keep us informed as to what you find. Cover your tracks using by-the-book methods wherever possible, but be creative when going by the book just isn’t enough. Improvise, adapt, overcome. Don’t worry about being held accountable. Our cause is just and we will protect you.”
My biggest fear is that you are correct, and that many of the Spygators are still running wild in federal agencies. The Swamp is broad, and the Swamp is deep. I hope that the drain pump holds up under very extreme duty cycles.
Absolutely. No orders are needed, it was standard protocol. All the promotions were based on who knew the “code”. All the legit, straight-up kinda guys were passed over or fired. Only sycophants moved up the ranks.
And, if the CIA was given access to the FBI’s tools and searches, then WTF? CIA is prohibited by law from domestic spying activities. Clapper and Brennan should be imprisoned for unlawful spying.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The identity of the abusers of the NSA Database, reported in the Collyer/Rogers report, cannot possibly be a threat to national security. If there is a lapse or incompetence in the NSA system, the public needs to know. It is a direct violation of the 4th Amendment. There MUST be a record of WHO was abusing the NSAA Database, WHAT names/organizations were searched, and REPORTS sent to the “Authorized” users. When I change a simple password on my bank or other online accounts, I get a notice about the use of my account. Some accounts require “2-factor” followup authorization to enter the account. Surely the “highly-classified” NSA Database requires multi-factor authorization, and sends REPORTS to authorized users. “Your account carried out 10 NSA searches today, as follows: xxx”
All use by obama’s Susan Rice of the NSA Database (or using her password “allegedly without her knowledge…)) should be in the NSA Records, and use by “contractors”. There is no reason this should be withheld.
Rogers would have known who it was from the very beginning. Now the FISA court most likely knows as well precisely who it was.
Judges tend to remain even more tight lipped than the other two branches of government, but I can imagine that there are some discussions going on between the judges.
Roberts should be very worried right now. It’s his baby.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By failing, and acquiescing in lying to the FISC Court, its judges and Roberts have turned it into an evil Star Chamber court which the Founders intended to avoid in our Constitution.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joe DiGenova has said several times that (the heroic) Admiral Rogers and Judge Collyer have identified for AG Barr those DOJ and FBI personnel who lied to the FISA Court regarding matters that were the subject of Judge Collyer’s opinion (i.e. not the Page warrants, but the widespread preexisting abuse). If Joe is right, we’ll see what discipline (if any) the “liars” face.
Also, there is no reason that any anti-election abuse by britain or australia should be kept “secret. The british “government” does/did not want brexit as voted by its citizens. The British and then-leftist “governments” did not want DJT to be elected because DJT is a populist supporting a trade agreement with a non-EU britain, while hillary is a globalist-proEU crook. So the british apparently joined with the australians to try to prevent DJT’s election. This MUST come out in the open. That a supposed ally would back-stab our 2016 election needs to be addressed by the british people, and the US citizens, not swept under the rug by our spooks who went along with this scam.
If this rot is not cleaned out by exposure, it will happen again. As Justice Brandeis said, “Sunlight is the best disinfectant”. Or as Sundance says “release the records”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These are the overall globalist, one-worlder wealthy, and multi-national corporate owners, who believed they were a shoo-in to control/own the world. If America was all set up, piece of cake! Only themselves and peasants, peons, and slaves.
Note what depriving citizens to access to inexpensive energy is doing to the populace in all those countries where their massive so-called scientific fraud, AGW, aka “Global Warming” or “Climate Change,” has become dominant.
Ain’t gonna happen here! Declassify away, President Trump.
“Yes, the President of the United States can unilaterally declassify any document he/she deem is in the national interest. However, that is never done.”
If there is any one thing that Donald J Trump has proven [bigly] since traveling down the escalator of his [Mount Olympus] Tower, it is that he is the master of the art of doing the “never done.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
John O. Good Point! Hope he continues “doing”.
The. Big. Ugly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So nice, you wrote it twice…the Storm is upon us my friends!!!!
Obviously there is a trust problem with the declass “process”. Unfortunately “National Security” has been bastardized to include “swamp security”. We have all seen the DOJ/FBI redactions that had nothing to do with national security and everything to do with protecting the guilty parties and their crimes. Consequently it is very difficult for me to “trust’ that the same will not continue to occur. I do trust Trump and also am beginning to trust Barr, but the rest I’m not so sure about. Still many Obama holdovers around with power within government and outside government that represent firewalls to justice.
Peoples lives (Flynn, Manafort, Stone, & families, etc. etc.) have been horrendously impacted for no other reason than to cover up a massive fraud perpetrated by our government. We see example after example of politically appointed prosecutors (Fed and State) going after Americans only because their political beliefs are different from theirs, a slippery slope that could affect any and all of us at some point. The only cure is sunlight and severe consequences for those responsible from bottom to top.
The one thing that allow my glass to be half full, other than trust in Trump, is the work by Sundance and other honest investigative brokers who are exposing the truth because they understand the risk of our constitutional destruction if this fraud or any part of this fraud is allowed to stand. They and we have made it much more difficult for the swamp to hide their misdeeds and crimes. IMO, that will be the eventual redeeming story, that “we the people” stood up for the Constitution and rule of law, stood in the path of tyranny and said ” Stop, not gonna happen on our watch”!
You don’t think that the cost ( $75,000) of an FBI conference table is a national security and “sources and methods” secret which would imperil our very existence if the chinese and russians found out about it?
Or Halper’s name, or the code and real name(s) of FBI spie(s) implanted in the Trump staff that the FBI wants a court to keep secret?
How is the swamp supposed to operate, if its crimes are out in the open?
joeb… good post. Let us “Shout It Loud and Often”!
H*ll yeah! Stand up and be heard! Don’t let ’em shame you for your optimism.
AND an independent contractor for the CIA.
(OK, that’s just me guessing.)
@sundance
I generally really like your analysis. However, in this case, I must STRONGLY disagree with you on the “declassification process.” My issue is the following:
1) The Leftists prefer more state control.
2) Therefore the Leftists support the bureaucracy. (These first two are not news to you or any of the rest here.)
3) In an attempt to keep furthering this, they have wanted an “independent” office of the attorney general. (Again, not much surprise here.)
4) Similarly, they have wanted “independent” career bureaucrats to make decisions. (Again, not much surprise here.)
5) So any executive decision that overrules the above is considered politically toxic. This is where I have a beef. This is EXACTLY why we elected Trump – to drain the swamp. Yes, it will be a political fight, but WE NEED TO SUPPORT HIM IN THIS FIGHT. THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT FIGHT – DRAINING THE SWAMP. The rest of the issues – immigration, budget deficit, economy, defence, etc will fall into place.
All of the above are in complete contradiction to the constitution. The Justice Department REPORTS TO THE PRESIDENT, and MUST KEEP HIM INVOLVED. If the President does something wrong, any citizen (including FBI agents) can inform their congressperson and Congress can investigate and take whatever action they want – both the Congress and the President report to the PEOPLE. The Justice Department MUST take orders from the President.
We MUST return to our constitution and not give ANY credence to other forms – they would hamper the executive authority and allow the unelected bureaucrats (Deep State) to run the country.
So my beef with you on this is that we MUST SUPPORT PDJT IN DECLASSIFYING DOCUMENTS – and not say it’s OK to just understand the current political climate. We have an obligation to help change that climate. (I fully understand the current climate – have been warning against the deep state since 1990 and watched HWB, BC, GWB, and BO do nothing but make the climate more toxic. It is time to put a stop on it.)
Someone needs to raid the Obama libarry.
I don’t see how 8 years of NCAA brackets are going to tell us anything except that Obama is a lightweight, which we already know.
As I understand this article, the lengthy process must be followed to avoid compromising agency personnel and sources in the national interests. But those agencies and their sources ARE the threat to national internal security. It seems to be clear that there are no significant foreign threats involved, and to the extent that foreign actors are involved, their actions are only in support of domestic SPIES.
There is no, zero, zip reason to consult with the foxes on their raiding of the henhouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
How many people have they entrapped to “ cooperate with them”
Now I know why this country has been moving further and further to the left regardless of how many times Republicans controls the house, senate or WH.
RINOs are Marxists. They are Democrat plants. There are no Conservative plants in the Democrat party.
Everything they do follows just one rule of law:
The end justifies the means. Saul Alinsky/ communism.
Both Comey And Brennan Voted Communist While Cold War Was Raging
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-16/both-comey-and-brennan-both-voted-communist-while-cold-war-was-raging
How could they get confirmed? Did GOP not do their due diligence?
Anybody who went to Catholic high school probably was taught by Jesuits and Jesuits are typically Communist. I know three Catholic boys who graduated from Cardinal Spellman in New York City. All three are diehard Leftist and atheist….since high school!
I have no beef with you sir or madam. I too share your frustration by how easily the status quo defines itself as something rigid and unchangeable. However that said sometimes those pushing the river will only end up drown.
I think we are headed in the right direction with each unmasking of the deep state bureaucratic machine we are slowed from our short term goals but strengthened in our numbers and resolve.
People beyond the granular news consumers are starting to notice the delays of truth and when the truth comes it looks like a piece of swiss cheese. Even if they don’t know the lie, they know they are being lied to. Such self awareness is the breeding ground for revolutionary thought and the evolution of the status quo.
“Hope porn”, again? Sorry. I have a real problem with that label and I don’t appreciate the shame involved in it’s use…intended or not.
…maybe involved was the wrong word. Associated is probably better.
Brian Cates and the Epoch Times deal exclusively in hope porn garbage and I am glad sundance calls them out. I cringe anytime I see someone cite @drawandstrike/Brian Cates/Epoch Times. They have been pushing “TRUST THE PLAN” hogwash for years.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
RUSH: The lead investigator for Mueller is a guy named Andrew Weissmann, who participated in the Enron task force, and every conviction he got was overturned by the Supreme Court in some measure because of prosecutorial misconduct. The same people ran the Ted Stevens case, which was also thrown out. After he had been found guilty, these same lawyers suborned perjury of their star witness, a contractor in Alaska. Ted Stevens was thrown out of office for supposedly accepting $150,000 in free remodeling work at his home, and the FBI agents looking into the…
Well, the prosecutors got the contractor to lie, and Ted Stevens was convicted. And it was found out that the contractor had been told to lie. He had been told to “recite”… That’s the word, the prosecutors said, “Recite what we want you to say” rather than “testify.” They had the power to do it. The government wins 95% of its cases in federal court, maybe more. The judges know the prosecutors. They see ’em all the time. The defense lawyers, may be all the time but not nearly as often as the prosecutors.
There’s a much tighter relationship. The judges believes the prosecutors; prosecutors take advantage of that, and so they were able to get away with it. (chuckles) When it got to the Supreme Court the Enron convictions were overturned and the Ted Stevens case was overturned by the judge who presided over it, and he required an investigation. A lot of these people ended up on Mueller’s investigation of Trump, led by Andrew Weissmann and whole bunch of ’em — and most of them were Hillary donors and most of them were Hillary supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“6 days to Sunday to get you”
Schumer said that very casually as if it’s just normal business. It’s what goes on.
Because it is!
The swamp needs to be exposed, judged and jailed. Or this will continue
These people do have a different set of laws for themselves and they know it.
Hope porn?
We are spending way to much time on the foreplay. Lets get to the climax asap. That’s what real porn does. Expose everything now.
People invest great hopes in these “declassification’s’, but realistically, what’s going to come out? We ALREADY know about a great deal of dishonest, unethical, and even criminal behavior on the part of the CIA, DOJ, FBI etc. And so far that’s not not led to much action, or to much anger from any of the Republicans in Congress.
The only people any of this information will come as ‘news’ to are some members of the American public. Everyone in DC, including all the Congressional Republicans, will have known everything in this perhaps-soon-to-be-declassified documents for years already. And it”s likely to simply confirm things which the readers of this site have long suspected and assumed to be true.
The incredibly damming Strozk texts failed to blow the Trump-Russia hoax out of the water. It’s hard to believe that there’s anything worse than those still to be disclosed.
Well for us the public, When people say Trump is guilty because you can’t prove he DIDN’T do it
Well dear, yes I can, look at the declassified documents proving it was all fake marxist disinformation campaign.
Everybody needs that confirmation.
9 reasons Comey might be in real legal jeopardy:
1- Comey Conducted High-Level Investigations out of FBI Headquarters
2-Comey Grabbed Authority He Did Not Have to Clear Hillary Clinton
3- The Phony FISA Warrant Based on the Phony Russia Dossier
4- The Phony Documentation in the FISA Warrant that “Corroborated” the Steele Dossier
5. Comey Launched a Full Counterintelligence Operation Against the Trump Campaign Based on a Dossier He Knew Was Phony
6. Comey Chose to Spy on Team Trump Rather than Warn Them
7. Comey Leaked FBI Materials to the Media
8. Comey Publicly Revealed an FBI Counterintelligence Operation During Congressional Testimony
9- Comey’s Role in Ensuring the Phony Dossier Became the “News Hook”
Nothing the chinese and russians know already, should be withheld from US Citizens on the basis of national security to keep secrets from the russians and chinese. For example, all of the hillary emails from her yoga-wedding public server went to the chinese and a number of other governments including the russians. There is no reason to keep them from US Citizens. If the russians/chinese/pakastakis have the Awan records taken from the Senate and House Democrats, there is no reason to keep these records secret from US Citizens, except to protect the evidence of wrongdoing that is the basis for blackmail. If the russians/chinese/pakastanis can blackmail the DEM congresscritters based on these AWAN records, the only way this blackmailing can be stopped is by public disclosure to neutralize it.
1. Given that PDT signed an executive order for declas last year, wouldn’t that have started the review process? I get that it was delayed; but seems it at least would have started, and likely they aren’t having to examine the WHOLE universe of potential documents. This stuff must happen in rounds of review and move up the chain. You’d think the material would be tagged or separated into tiers or categories, by issue/type/topic (kind of like a doc review in litigation for those familiar). So at this point — one can hope! — discussion would center around only a certain set of sensitive buckets, likely formerly deemed inappropriate for release. You’d hope with Mueller done and Barr now in charge, he’d quickly zoom in on the material that so far the agencies haven’t wanted to hand over, ask for the fresh justifications and make the call. Whole point being — if we’re lucky, we’re fairly far along in the process SD outlined for declas.
2. With the last IG report, it seems like we were strung along for weeks if not months, first on when it would be delivered, then when it would be public. With a string CYA leaks to NYT and WP along the way. For this IG report, things might be different. One takeaway about Barr from the Mueller report is that he’s no fan of running a process that allows (or encourages) drawn-out anticipatory drama and media baiting. Think what you would do in his shoes, with that mindset. The IG report is independent — but I doubt that means Barr is required to receive it blind. If I were Barr I’d frontload whatever I could, prior to the delivery announcement, so that the interim between the announcement it’s being delivered for review, and its public release, would be as short as possible. I’d prevent “teasers” that it’s about to drop until it’s really about to drop. Also, as I recall, the IG can make criminal referrals at any point. Taken together, I would think that by the time the IG report hits the public, prosecutors already will be acting on it.
3. Taking items 1 and 2 together — I’m hopeful we’re not at merely at step One of a really long schlog. I hope a lot of it has already been underway. I don’t believe this “turning the tables” investigation helps the country if it drags out in public view (or even with public awareness) for a year or more; I believe Barr and the President know that. We know various tasks have been meted out for going on over a year; we know Whittaker took over in November (7 months ago) and could initiate anything legitimately worth initiating — and need not issue a press release about it; we know Horowitz has been on this going on two years; ditto, Huber; Durham on at least a tangential issue since at least October 2018. I don’t think it’s “hope porn” to consider that we’re not in a binary situation — i.e., all or nothing. Just as it may be wishful thinking that this was all wrapped up in a bow and handed to Barr, it also seems unrealistic to assume everyone tasked on various aspects of this literally twiddled their thumbs or pushed the cover-up during all this time. I am cautiously optimistic that decent groundwork has been laid, and that Barr wants to move swiftly and avoid the sequel to what we just went through with Mueller. Granted, no evidence yet that things are moving at a good clip, but I think there’s good reason to think when things start moving, they’ll really move.
4. Speculation about whether we’re getting one “dump” or sequential drips, and that when and what is released has something to do with a quasi-omniscient Trump strategy, seems really off. As SD points out, Trump doesn’t know the specifics about the classified materials. Also, as Trump himself has told reporters, it is Barr, and not Trump, running this show. For important reasons he has separated himself. We shouldn’t think that the separation is merely “for show” and not real. Remember, the whole point here is to de-politicize intelligence and law enforcement. Trump is trying to do the right thing; but that doesn’t mean the separation of law and politics doesn’t apply to him. It actually means it HAS to apply to him for a true house cleaning to be legit. That said, for reasons other than Trump, I think it’s possible that reaching some parts of the corruption would depend on 2020 — what, we may never know, and of course I hope it’s not true, but have to think it might be.
(Sidebar: We know that Trump knew the Mueller investigation was a political hit, which is what made the “declas” decision such a catch-22: it was clear to (or at least suspected by) many that declassifying the origins of Muh Russia would expose and end the Special Counsel — which meant Trump was in the impossible position of either being rendered *complicit* in his own witch hunt by declining to reveal IC lies and abuses (which drove a lot of us mad) or being accused of obstruction. Declas always was going to be *called* a political move, even though it’s truly about the public interest. In hindsight, the choice Trump made was the prudent one.)
I find it impossible to believe that any documents within the FBI, DOJ or IC that are evidence of a criminal conspiracy to frame the President of the United States for a crime he, not only, didn’t commit but never even happened would in any way endanger national security or reveal any “worthwhile” sources and methods! The entire operation by the FBI was run to illegally depose the legitimate President of the United States. What the hell am I missing here? Every document, email, text and communication between the conspirators in furtherance of the crime should be plastered across the front page of every newspaper in the country. Prove me wrong!
Joe, you cannot be proven wrong, because you are right.
As the “shining city on a hill” we need to show the world how to overcome deep, entrenched, evil, secret police swamps, which attack and imperil governments and freedom. There is no downside to showing the world how we can root out corruption, wrongful spying, theft from the public treasury by political scoundrels, and blackmail of our congress by “J. Edgar Hoover” type behavior and entrapment setups.
Once revealed, our “media” and so-called journalists need to publicize the wrongdoing, to demonstrate to the world how a free press should function for public benefit. The public, in turn, needs to ignore whatever deepstate-slave press fails to honestly cover the coup fraud evicenced in the “unclassified” records.
1- Comey Conducted High-Level Investigations out of FBI Headquarters
It was Comey’s decision to run the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server and the counterintelligence probe of the Trump campaign out of his office at FBI headquarters — as opposed to having a field office handle it, which is the normal course of events.
The reasons for this are obvious: you do not want political investigations at this level tainted by the hotbed of partisanship that is Washington, DC.
Kevin R. Brock, a former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI, explains it this way:
Conducting any investigation — as Comey did — out of FBI headquarters, let alone the Director’s Office, is not by the book. It is so outside “the book” that current FBI Director Christopher Wray is implementing policy, according to reliable internal sources, that restores investigations exclusively to the field offices and prohibits headquarters — where the FBI most closely intersects with the flame of political D.C. — from ever conducting investigations again.
Comey is a political appointee. For him to conduct these investigations out of his own office is an outrageous conflict of interest. The ripple effects of this decision are listed below.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/16/8-reasons-james-comey-might-be-real-legal-jeopardy/
Ok, so returning it to the hands of the “99% of agents who are doing their job impartially, without consideration to politics”.
One problem with that, as has been pointed out here and was recently highlighted by Toensing and DiGenova. If the 99% are just honest patriotic Americans doing their jobs, why have there been ZERO whistleblowers out of DOJ or FBI over this whole thing? If the 99% thing were true, it never would have gotten this far. At this point it’s safer to assume at least 50% of the DOJ and FBI is blatantly corrupt and politicized.
On declassification, hopefully many of the steps and notifications have been completed a while ago
What can easily be done is a national address to the nation by the Presdent describing all the events that has occurred to his campaign and presidency. He can also describe the events, actions, and methods that occurred before to better put this in context. Trump could then explain how he is trying to work within the confines of rules, procedures, and the law to make sure this never happens to another presidential candidate and president again. Trump could then state that all will be declassified in due time, but will be immediate if the obstruction and sedition continues.
In the course of the speech, Trump could assert that our country, our Constitution, our way of life could continue despite this coup and that those that participated, no mattter how high, will he held accountable by law.
And in other news
George Papadopoulos
@GeorgePapa19
The Italian prime minister has suddenly requested resignations from 6 deputy directors of Italian intelligence agencies: DIS, AISI and AISE. This was all after I outed Mifsud in Rome and the president called the Italian prime minister. Italy has flipped and are giving up Brennan
Kleen, – hope youare right, and that the Italians “give up mifsud”, too.
Undercover Huber
@JohnWHuber
For those keeping count, that’s John Brennan, James Comey and Chris Steele who are “former” Communists
Why is this just coming to light now? Anyone that has ever voted or pronounced at any time in their life, communist should not be allowed in our IC. Let alone the directors of the CIA and FBI!!! WTF?!?!
The nutty, intellectually-dishonest democrat congresscritters complain that Jared Kushner got security clearance to work on mideast peace. But they are/were unconcerned that communists were able to get the highest-possible clearance to run the CIA and FBI, and give evidence against a presidential candidate for secret political spying for obama-DNC-hillary.
Consistency is an unnecessary burden, which is ignored by sociopathic dem politicians. The “media” which let them get away with it are simply dishonest.
My biggest concern is the letter agencies will purposely drag the de-class process out so the IG report comes out without the de-class documents.
WES, surely nadler and the Dem House will “Demand” the entire IG report be released to the public, to prove the wrongdoings of the coup conspirators !!! /sarc
The comments here about Obama being “untouchable” are ridiculous. If the evidence proves unrefutable and becomes public, I have faith in the American people that justice will be done.
The trick is the evidence.
“Yes we can” doesn’t mean avoid accountability.
