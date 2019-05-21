John Solomon Reports: Bucket Five Release Within 7 to 8 Days…

Journalist John Solomon reports the first batch of documents to be declassified in the next seven to eight days will surround “bucket five“:
Bucket Five – Intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all exculpatory intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court.
Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA).
.
Note “7 to 8 days” would put the release in the short window between Trump’s state visit in Japan (5/25 – 5/28) and the state visit with the U.K (6/3 – 6/5).
No-one really knows the extent of the current documents and/or information that may be subject to a Trump declassification request. However, this is the original list as outlined in September 2018, and the agencies who would be involved in the declassification process:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (DoS) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI), and supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all exculpatory intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA)
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
And so it begins. Maybe we will see some justice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want the true story told with the original documents. What happens from there we have to wait to see how the legal and political wrangling works out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great news, I just bought a new jar of popcorn and some nice popcorn oil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the democrats know this is coming, then they must have some really stupid stunt planned to go off as a distraction. We might want to keep an extra packet of popcorn as they go overboard in a hastily, poorly thought out answer to declassification.
LikeLiked by 2 people
it is called impeach. Word is Piglosi is meeting with dims tomorrow morning then going to WH.
Piglosi will tell PDJT if he declassifies they will impeach. I am sure she will throw in an amnesty bill, no wall and an infrastructure porkulus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Pelosi going to try to blackmail Trump with impeachment???
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is my guess from the schedule of meetings tomorrow.
PDJT probably has an answer for it as he always does, but impeachment is probably all Pelosi has. More distraction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’ll tell her to go pound sand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Trump rejects their overtures – based on the PA Special Election indication that he & GOP may win 2020 with a landslide!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impeachment isn’t a real threat. Trump comes out ahead either way.
Legislation tying the President’s hands on Iran or China would be a real threat. It would require the quiet conspiring of McConnell. But remember, he’s gang of eight. Why do we think he didn’t stop Burr from subpoenaing JR.
Also: remember they’re working on the budget; McConnell outlined the 3 options today — a deal, a continuing resolution, or a *sequester,* which Mitch noted would specifically cut military funding. McConnell knows how to hide a shiv. He can’t cut a deal with the dems and it triggers sequester which hits the military, and Mitch knows it’s right where Trump lives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Art–if that is their “distraction,” a rushed vote in the Dem-controlled House to impeach actually passes–and THEN the exculpatory evidence is released…won’t they look like to the country and world even bigger asses since many in their Dem leadership will have known about this evidence yet went along with pursuing impeachment? They/the Dems–and some more than others–are in a lose-lose situation right now, but if they do vote to impeach with this evidence about to released to the public, it may rend a huge tear through their ranks from their leadership…it would be too good to be true that they’re all that stupid.
LikeLike
PDJT will tell Piglosi to pound sand.
https://memegenerator.net/instance/62627985/fist-pump-baby-go-pound-sand
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, I wonder if President Trump will be so diplomatic and restrained as to tell her to “pound sand”.
An advantage to being called crude so much is occasionslly you can be.
What do you think Truman would say?
I doubt it would be “Pound sand”!
LikeLike
Dutch: Pound mud!
LikeLike
Won’t work. Give in a little and they will go for Trump’s jugular.
The Democrats have a choice to be exposed even more as un-American and devoid of any benefit to citizens of either party during an impeachment. It was always without basis and the declassification will show the coup and their complicity in all of it. In short, no deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the impeach strategy from the dems is to distract their base. It doesnt distract or fool anyone else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. Remember, they have an internal revolt going on, with the hard left, generally younger, marxists trying to seize power from Nanzi and the rest of the old gang, and Biden-as-candidate isn’t going to do it. They badly need something to give their base to distract from the flailing and failures, and to chest-thump about. Trying to unify them with “Orange Man Bad” is probably about the best they can do.
LikeLike
TICK TOCK TICK TOCK
Soon very soon. Boom 💥
LikeLiked by 1 person
freepetta, your sarcasm’s blade has been dulled.
Too many open irons (and I don’t mean a clothes iron) are being placed in the fire.
There are too many things “actually, really” happening now, for your attempt to suggest otherwise to actually stick.
No one ever said the Wheels of Justice were fast. But there’s no denying those Wheels are now turning — sorry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry Phil but nobody knows the wheels of justice then me.. this corruption is Clinton 101. Golden showers is an old Blumenthal defamation from Bill Clinton days. This 💩 has been going on for decades. Sorry you’re not thrilled with the recent evidence. Mark my words. JUSTICE IS COMING SOON!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps I’ve seen too many “calendar-shills” recently — your post certainly gave appearances.
If you were actually being honest, and not sarcastic, I’ll withdraw my comment.
I’m all about the evidence, which is increasing daily now. Like I said, the Wheels of Justice may be slow to turn . . . but turning they are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
old saying …
may you find yourself in the future in interesting Times …
LikeLike
Wow, Sean didn’t interrupt him once! Way to go Sean!
LikeLiked by 5 people
well, thank you. guess I’ll scroll up and listen, then.
LikeLike
Gang of Eight..hmmm…Hi John (Brennan). 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like I said last night …multiple releases of large numbers of documents is a SHOCK & AWE strategy that denies treasonous swamp creatures enough time to concoct, coordinate and communicate their responses. They simply can’t move fast enough to get ahead of this huge TRUTH TSUNAMI that’s starting to sweep them away.
“Honey …HONEY!!! …MORE POPCORN, PLEASE! …and a blast of my really old, really smoooooth Glenmorangie scotch! …thanks. Love ya, babe!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
This imminent release has been promoted for weeks Tic toc . . ..
LikeLike
Thrilled to hear this. It is time. Releases coming in stages, each building on the other. I don’t expect the information alone to be so compelling that everyone gasps and realizes how wrong they’ve been. I hope I’m surprised and it’s a clear nuclear blast against these evil ones. Left will explain via nuance and insistence that they had to follow the trail like good soldiers. That line of defense has already been floated and initiated in bits and pieces. Will still be critical to see AG move quickly to intensify pace of investigations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sense a strategy developing where the declassification will be a MOAB a month for the next 6 months, culminating into prosecutions of bad actors the following 6 months. This is finally turning in our favor. AG Barr has to see that one political party has radicalized the country and corrupted our legal system all the way up to the FISA court. Interesting times ahead.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And he has to see that the other political party helped the democrat party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tillerson triangulating to try to take Trump out now. Big ugly coming and the swamp is going to the mattresses. This will be a very ugly 12 months.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What happened with Tilllerson?
LikeLike
Tillerson met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers and staffers from the House Foreign Affairs Committee after a request from Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.). It was closed door so they can make stuff up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President knew we would eventually reach this point.
He is ready — he is waiting, and he will end up riding that bull like no-one’s ever seen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wondering if the lack of exculpatory evidence was the reason why the first FISA was rejected? And when finally approved, the “exculpatory” evidence was made up?
If the exculpatory evidence was sent to the judges and they still approved it……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a face missing from the mosaic pictures of the perpetraitors.
It has been noticed and suggested by others at CTH.
IT IS THE FACE OF ANDREW WEISSMAN.
This snake is part of the heart of the attempted coup d’etat.
If the dossier was the virus, then Weissman was the syringe.
How many lives has he destroyed?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think AG Barr got him. Meadows/Jordan sent a letter inquiring why Weissmann and another DOJ lawyer on the Mueller team were not being looked at for their conflicts of interest. Next thing you know Weissmann is not just finishing up with the Mueller investigation BUT leaving the DOJ and then going on to teach at a less than scholarly law school–not a cushy job in a DC law firm.
It’s likely why Mueller is reluctant to testify before Congress….The Mueller Report is likely mostly Weissmann’s doing. And Mueller isn’t going to have the answers to either party’s questions, especially Republicans.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Bucket Five – Intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all exculpatory intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court.”
Would this be the correct Gang of Eight?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some question whether Nunes got the same info as the others.
I hope this process FRIES Ryan and McConnell!
LikeLiked by 1 person
ME TOO
(and the trio of California dems …. “a glass of water with a ‘D’ by its name could be elected” in their districts, and they are such awful human beings)
LikeLike
I think you can put Warren in their too, since he covered post-January 2017, and we know the activity continued, and Warren was active in trying to handle Steele …
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was re-reading Lindsey’s March letter to Barr because we have been talking about FISC & Woods procedure with new released transcripts. It pretty much covers this bucket, but I was trying to remember what he said about all the “rules” (swore someone said something about, unless they changed the rules) which is #6 of his letter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This document I came across seems to vary from the original. It is only dated May 18 with no year, but one item that popped out, was Rule 11 item (d) was added. Which means the application could be extended for more than 90 days ?
(d)Extending Time. For good cause, the Court may extend the time prescribed
by these rules or by its order to perform any act, or may permit an act to be
done after that time expires.
https://www.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/Rules%20of%20the%20Foreign%20Intelligence%20Surveillance%20Court.
I was comparing to one someone posted.
https://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/FISC%20Rules%20of%20Procedure.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I understand it, via Sundance declassification is a process, and the declassification date is not the release date. I hope I said that right. POTUS requests declassification, then the various agencies, FBI, DNI, DOJ, etc., review and either approve or reject release. If that is correct, Solomon is not saying we will see the documents in 7-8 days, instead, POTUS will request declassification. See this link –
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/01/29/part-i-the-presidential-declassification-counter-punch-understanding-the-process/
LikeLike
Alltoomuch;
I THINK you are mistaken. The IC already DID their review, said they were ready to release, but were concerned it would effectvrelatiins with allies, etc.
THATS when PDJT turned it over to I.G.Horowitz, as a nuetral arbiter.
It is surmised that PDJT was being threatened with impeachment if he released, but we don’t KNOW that.
Point is, the I.C. “Community” has already completed their declass process.
They don’t get two bites at the apple.
I THINK,…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time to roll. Let’s get the declass moving. Nothing like a little sunshine to unhinge the kleptocrats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
dems will begin impeachment as soon as they can. They will want to discredit the mistruths and injustices that Sundance has shown us these past 2.5 years. They will claim that sure Obama spied but hey, he had to keep an eye on Trump. After all PDJT was being impeached for that Russian counter intel investigation dont you know. Of course impeachment will not be successful, but that makes no difference to dems. tThey need a talking point to diffuse the Obama coup fiasco
50 years from now who will know which begat what?
LikeLike
..Which will directly result in their losing the House in 2020, thank God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drip… drip… drip…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would be interesting if documents embarrassing the UK were released right as President Trump is meeting with Theresa May. It could give him some added leverage.
LikeLike
There’s something I’ve been struggling with since today’s review of the Sally Moyer testimony transcript.
Based on her testimony, the FBI officials did not break FBI protocol because the Woods Protocol simply requires the FBI to cite their sources somewhere in the investigative material (i.e. footnotes).
Does this mean then that they have protected themselves from defrauding the FISC? Or is this just a procedural maneuver to prevent them from getting into trouble by FBI rules?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they violated FISC Rule 13 which requires the FBI to advise the court if, post-warrant issue, the FBI learns underlying facts are not true. The secret pings, for example.
In the scope of things, and repercussion would be deminimus.
Rule 13. Correction of Misstatement or Omission; Disclosure of Non-Compliance.
(a) Correction ofMaterial Facts. Ifthe government discovers that a submission to the Court contained a misstatement or omission of material fact, the government, in writing, must immediately inform the Judge to whom the submission was made of:
(1) the misstatement or omission;
(2) any necessary correction;
(3) the facts and circumstances relevant to the misstatement or omission;
(4) any modifications the government has made or proposes to make in how it will implement any authority or approval granted by the Court; and
(5) how the government proposes to dispose ofor treat any information obtained as a result ofthe misstatement or omission.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bottom line, so you don’t get lost in the weeds;
“If you have the LAW on your side,
Argue the LAW.
If you have the FACTS on your,side,
Argue the facts.
If you have neither, POUND your fists on the defence table!
(In other words, make an emotional appeal, and hope the jury doesn’t notice you have neither Law or Facts on your side)
Well, PDJT has the LAW on his side,
And he has the facts on his,side,
And the enemy are TOTALLY focused on attempting to ‘control the narrative’, and ‘spin’, cause thats,all they have!
In short, TIMING, for PDJT isn’t AS important, because facts are facts, and can’t be changed by time.
Like the Chicoms, the Uniparty is sctewed, and they did it to themselves.
Coincidence?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chojun: Ristvan indicated Moyer’s view is incorrect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks – do you have a link? I’m not sure who Ristvan is.
LikeLike
I’ll bet Page’s undercover work for the FBI resulting in REAL Russian Spies pleading guilty to federal charges of espionage isn’t in there, nor was the FISA Court informed of these voluntary patriotic activities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. And I am not really who Page actually is. He was never charged. Why?
LikeLike
…not really sure…
LikeLike
IMO because he was the needle to inject the poison of Muh Russia into the Trump campaign. He admitted he kept in touch with Trump officials even after he was no longer with the campaign/transition team/administration. And since he was under surveillance (and I strongly suspect he knew he was), by the two hops rule everyone and everyone they contacted was under surveillance, mean for all practical purposes the whole incoming admin. His Gomer Pyle act no longer amuses. The man supposedly graduated at the top of his class. Either he bought his grades or he is smart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have always thought something was off with Carter Page , there has got to be more to his story in all this .🧐
LikeLike
Let them start with impeachment. That would be like pouring jet fuel on their dumpster fire of a party. Impeachment will drive so many people to Trump it won’t even be funny. Just my opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So much happening all at once – thankful I have CTH to keep me updated but I am feeling information overload right now and am just praying that the truth is FINALLY going to be revealed!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well,
Now I have experienced a ” missing ” post….on this thread… Just happened like 10 min ago or less.
Should have cleared all the hoops and rails….didn’t threaten to tear anyone’s face off and poop in the hole or ….
AND…I still have to sign in ever time I post and I can’t figure out how to do a simple LIKE any more either…
Thanks, if anyone can help.
Check-6
LikeLiked by 1 person
Puddy may be able to help.
Help, Puddy!!!!!! Aisle 6!!!!!!
LikeLike
The Queen stepped in re:coup with minimal prodding from 45. This meeting and release has been long planned and will go well. This is because months ago she was alerted to the plot over a decision to invite/not invite the PM to Harry’s wedding. PM had heard about Hannigan (GCHQ) coup ties because the pedo priest causing a mess in Hannigan’s decsion making was being hauled before a court.
The timing of this court matter in the UK directly coincides with Trump making positive statements towards Queen Elizabeth amid the deplorable comments coming from the London Mayor. Trump refrained from ‘Your MI-6 trusted Steele, Theresa? Well your head guy was such a great judge of character how come he vouched for a pedo preist?”
At the very same time press was asking to whom invites would go out to the 5th in line’s wedding. . His former Hannigan staff had to come clean about role in what would be a national pedo scandel AND a coup which based on basic knowledge of law and press cycles would come to a complete boil about the time of the weeding.
At that point the Queen would have been notified…so then shortly after it was announce Harry’s wedding would not contain the PM. And why would they risk it with the potential the American spouse to be’s home country would be going CRAZY over what the UK govt did to support a soft coup. Sure these things are often not state events…but don’t be fooled by that out.
Trump is the son of her majesty’s subject and Dday and all….
and On the Sunday after the wedding of Harry to Megan….
He tweeted SPYGATE to a
ROYAL Lead [sic] Zeplen reception by the traitor US press…and you have the slow slog to where we are today.
FIN
LikeLiked by 1 person
(led zeppelin…yes I know)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, PDT got his 6th true constitutionalist confirmed to the Ninth Circuit today, 41st overall (23% of the court). And cloture on 4 more district courts (69 overall). Wouldn’t be surprised to see 5 more district clotures tomorrow. Only 6 vacancies left on Appeals. Two for both the 2nd and 9th circuits.
It’s been lightening speed and I expect he will confirm over 200 of 768 district judges before this term ends.
All this going on behind the media noise and in time to hopefully help protect both PDT and his agenda. Gotta tip my hat to the Turtle. He’s not taking his foot off the pedal. Along with the global economic reset, this is the greatest success of his presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Presented to Gang of 8 in 2016. They are all in serious trouble, if things are getting in real.
Let’s review whom we’re talking about during the relevant time. On the republican side, one is leading the charge on accountability (Nunes); two are leaving politics and that leaves McConnel:
Paul Ryan (retired, after undercutting Nunes + freedom caucus through the midterms)
Nunes (leading the white hats)
Burr (retiring)
McConnell
Among the dems, 4 of the 5 are among the most repulsive and loud members of the democrat party. (I’m putting Schumer in the slightly-less-odious category):
Schumer
Pelosi
Feinstein/Warren
Schiff (leading the black hats)
Notice the republican side — two of the four are retiring, and the third has been way out in front for justice from the beginning. And ……….. then there’s McConnell (let’s not kid ourselves; he’s absolutely got skin in this game and won’t go quietly into that good night).
So, the dems: Notice Schiff, Feinstein and Pelosi are all from the safest of safe districts in California — no doubt so they could literally be caught dead to rights on anything and not lose their seats (I mean — let’s be honest, they have been).
Wild predictions: I think Schiff and/or Feinstein, who’s obstruction has been so extreme, may end up indicted. Minimally, let’s hope this puts Feinstein out to pasture. Ditto Pelosi. Somehow I don’t have any feeling about Mark Warren — even though we already know he was surreptitiously reaching out to Steele. I could see anything from indictment to nothing. Wouldn’t surprise me if he cuts a deal and survives.
So here’s my big leap. This one’s a stretch. Who do you think Trump has the best chance to work with in the Senate — McConnell or Schumer? Who do you think is *truly* more disposed to see the writing on the wall, and do what he needs to do? Who’s more the scrappy realist — as opposed to the megalomaniacal sith? I could see Schumer pulling a Lindsay Graham and cutting a deal, agreeing to help, and becoming a sort of “frenemy” to Trump. I’m not saying indictments should be traded for politics; but I’m looking at what seems to have happened with Lindsay, who was lockstep with McCain and suddenly appears to be one of the good guys.
I keep coming back to this, but McConnell may be the single most dangerous pol for Trump; his monied and power interests are diametrically opposed to America First, and he’s eyeball deep in the coup. He’s dangerous. I believe more so than Schumer. I think it could make for extremely interesting dynamics ahead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right. That is a leap.
LikeLike
Which part? That Trump would cut a deal with any of them (fair objection), or that, of all of them, it would be Schumer? Who’s the better ally in the Senate, honestly?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The part about Schumer. He won’t deal, he just has to be defeated. See my post above about the courts. For all his warts, the Turtle is working with PDT to bring law and order back to the courts.
LikeLike
I would look at McConnell the opposite way; WHO is DJT the biggest threat to?
Answer; McConnell as the head of the Republicons. Everything that DJT has done, and is trying to do, ya gotta ask;
“WHY didn’t our leaders do this years ago?”
WHY didn’t “Republicans” do this years ago?
And, when you review everything the only conclusion you can come to is that Republicons have been ‘allowing’ the Dems agenda to move forward, while sabatoging the Republican agenda.
And, PDJT, by his ACTIONS is exposing that, every day.
So, its not that Mitch is a threat to PDJT, its that PDJT is a threat to Mitch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with all of this. And understanding this, it amazes how vigorously with PDT, he’s remaking the courts
LikeLike
McConnell’s all about Chamber of Commerce, courts, and tax cuts, in that order. The courts are where McConnell, as majority leader of the Senate, can actually move things along. But CoC is his main priority and that’s where he’s on collision course with PDT. I agree with Dutchman also. But I think things could get more complicated as the vice tightens on McConnell, both in terms of coup, and on trade, China and immigration (right in CoC wheelhouse). Schumer is more likely to be helpful on trade and China. (No one will be helpful on immigration.)
LikeLike
I like this! And I hope so.
LikeLike
Matt Bevin for Kentucky Senate 2020?
The MAGA candidate to take down McConnell?
LikeLike
Why did Chris Wray bother to classify the Kavalec memo if Truump was just going to de-classify it n a couple of weeks? Makes no sense.
LikeLike
GTOGUY;
Well, because he’s a MAROON. Hes supposed to be head of the FBI, and he doesn’t KNOW about this memo, that the FBI has had for over 2 years.
When he FINALLY finds out about it, doesn’t occur to him the author may have made notes, and so his brilliant idea is to classify it to be released in 2046. Mind you, hasn’t BEEN classified for last two years, but now all of a sudden can’t be declassified till everyones dead.
He’s not just an empty suit, he’s an empty head.
LikeLike
Certainly got it into the spotlight, if that was the intention of the two-step.
LikeLike
First trey howdy about exculpatory evidence and now this. They can all just put up or shut up. We’ve had it. Release the damn documents or shut the hell up.
LikeLike
They say there is also esculpatory info on Gen Flynn. Some sort of DIA file on his infamous trip to Moscow. I think after Obama fired Flynn he continued to work undercover for the DIA…including his work with Turkey & the nuke power stuff in Saudi Arabia
This
LikeLike