Devin Nunes Discusses Declassification Directive – POTUS Reverses Course…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News this morning to discuss the ongoing battle between the corrupt elements within the DOJ and FBI who are working feverishly to hide information from the public. This interview happens shortly before President Trump announces his decision to reverse course on the declassification request.
Moments after this interview President Trump tweets this:
“I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents.”
President Trump meeting with DOJ, meaning Rod Rosenstein. Notice “various unredacted documents”. Heavily referencing section 3 and 4 of the declassification directive.
“They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe.”
DOJ saying they will release; but note the word “perceived negative impact”. The full sunlight (full release) would undermine the legitimacy of Robert Mueller. DOJ doesn’t want to undermine the fraudulent Mueller investigation. Rosenstein is now admitting to the President, that Muellers probe is illegitimate.
“Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release.”
As noted last night. Likely the U.K and Australian government are both concerned and likely embarrassed at the exploitation that took place. Christopher Steele (U.K), Alexander Downer (AU) etc. The collaborate ‘spy-gate’ operation (crossfire hurricane) between the CIA, FBI and DOJ-NSD is an embarrassment; and globally no-one knows the extent to which the FISA and Five-Eyes process is used, manipulated and abused.
Key point. Trump now has the leverage.
When wondering what President Trump will do with the leverage he now carries, think back to how Donald Trump (apex predator) always holds leverage for maximum impact at specifically chosen (by him) pressure points. Trump carries leverage like currency; he withdraws from positions when he gains leverage. The ability to deploy leverage at a time of his choosing is the power; the position which creates the leverage is not as powerful, and thereby discarded.
“Therefore, the Inspector General has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis.”
DOJ tells Trump in exchange for you withholding this weapon, we will tell our IG to rush forward with his investigation. The DOJ is likely to allow Michael Horowitz to put more damaging verbiage in his report this time.
“I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at).”
POTUS Trump accepts the position of the DOJ; puts the leverage in his arsenal; and then pressures the DOJ to work with Horowitz and hurry-the-hell-up with the report.
“In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary.”
If the corrupt interests within the DOJ and FBI do not uphold their end of the bargain, POTUS retains the ability to deploy the original declassification directive…. if the outcome of the IG report is not forthcoming; or if the outcome does not match the truth; he will trigger the declassification.
It is within this section where all those who understand the truth get rightly, and understandably, worried that the DOJ will renege on the deal they just made with Trump.
“Speed is very important to me – and everyone!”
Everyone understands this could have election impact. Trump telling the corrupt DOJ to get the truth in front of the American people prior to the election.
Again, President Trump views these events as gaining him massive leverage toward the accusations against him by Robert Mueller. Don’t look at this through the prism of Trump supporters – look at this through the prism of President Trump.
Robert Mueller has been held over President Trump’s head like a sword of Damocles for more than a year. The DOJ has just handed President Trump leverage over Mueller (which POTUS can use to protect his office – Trump now controls the horsehair), in exchange for not exposing the institutional corruption within the FBI and DOJ.
Leverage over Mueller is worth withdrawing the declassification directive in exchange for allowing the FBI and DOJ to manage how the institutional corruption surfaces.
President Trump agrees to allow the DOJ to use the IG report to expose the institutional corruption thereby agreeing to permit them to control the damage. However, the institution corruption must be exposed. If the DOJ and FBI renege on the deal; if the IG report does not expose the institutional corruption; then all agreements are null and void.
…Oh, and President Trump wants this done prior to the election.
RR — “Let me pee on your leg while telling you it’s raining.”
Judge Judy for AAG!
“Key allies called to ask not to release…”
OF COURSE they don’t. Does he not GET the HUGE scandal which got this entire corrupt ball rolling?! Dan Bongino gets it! So does Papa-D!
GAWD!!!!!!!!!! GET A CLUE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“Leverage”!? How much “leverage” would he have to -DEMAND- everything he wants declassified is declassified -ASAP- if it was revealed that other Five Eyes countries SET UP THE ENTIRE SEQUENCE that eventually led to the the Mueller farce?
The whole push/pull setup of Papa-D is described right here and was discussed in detail in a recent Dan Bongino podcast:
DiGenona and Toensing coming up on Hannity to discuss RR.
If “allowing the FBI and DOJ to manage how the institutional corruption surfaces” results in an actual draining of the swamp (prison time for criminal behavior – the only deterrent to continued criminal behavior), then good. Heads have to roll. It’s not enough for Trump to use the leverage to clear his name.
Classification may not be employed to conceal criminal behavior or merely to prevent embarrassment to officials. So said the oracle himself, the great Barack Hussein Obama, in his EO on the subject. PDJT should make it clearly known that he has that EO in his quiver. It might very well be invoked on the score of countering the Deep State’s apparent obstruction of justice here.
“allowing the FBI and DOJ to manage how the institutional corruption surfaces”
Oh. yeah, that’ll work… look how well it’s worked so far with the foot dragging and now suddenly “the IG” is going to lead to actually fixing things in two massively corrupt agencies? They will “reform” THEMSELVES? Even the apparently easy to lie to FISC court was supposed to fix COINTELPRO like misbehavior. How’d that work out? We had the UK and Australia provide the push/pull setup which led to a string of FISA warrants that never should have been granted which led to spying using the NSA and the FBI on an opposition presidential campaign! And you think an IG report will lead to “reform” in a deep state member infested FBI, DOJ, and probably NSA and CIA?
This is SO far beyond Watergate it’s insane.
The ONLY way to clean this mess up and actually REFORM these agencies is to declassify EVERYTHING in order to take a WRECKING BALL to them and send a WHOLE BUNCH of much deserving HIGH LEVEL people to BUBBA JAIL and not to fed resort prison facilities. IF that isn’t the end result of all of this you can take it to the bank that the EXTREME level of reform needed will NEVER happen. EVER.
The leverage is in regard to the impeachment report should the dems win the House
I’m tired of the wait and nothing ever happens 😞
I know that I will bring the house down on me with this statement! I agree with magagirl! I am not as cofident as Sundance with his psychoanalysis of Trump’s behavior. I personally thought all along that probably Australian and British intelligence agencies could well be involved in this whole Mess. You are telling me that DJT is depending on the Horowitz to uncover this corruption and “allow the DOJ and FBI to control the exposure of it”. You have to be kidding us. POTUS may not be quite the man we all fervently thought he was!
Or the consequences of scorched earth declassification could be too expensive of a cost in international currency. We are viewing the President’s options through some limited view ports. There are a host of considerations he has to make and once the declassification happens – undoing it is like trying to unscrew your pregnant girlfriend.
Meanwhile no one from the FBI or DOJ has been indicted except McCabe for lying to the IG. Justice is being thwarted still and forever I fear.
They are turning on each other.
Yesterday we hear that Priestap and even stroke did NOT agree with the IC assessment of Russia, but Comey wanted to include the dossier anyway. Now McCabe throwing Rosey under the bus.
“THESE are the times that try men’s souls: The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it NOW, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.
Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.
What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: ‘Tis dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to set a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed, if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated….”
Thomas Paine, The American Crisis Number 1, December 19, 1776.
Too bad American history is no longer taught in our schools.
We are seeing a LOT of people here with names I am not familiar with telling us “oh Trump has betrayed us all!” What sort of troll army has befallen us?
Sundance has made his mark on superior investigative / analytical journalism. As such, the Treehouse has become widely known, if not always given sufficient credit on other sites.
Accordingly, the standard procedure for the Deep State, enemies of this country, and other rabidly Leftwing anti-trumpets is to spread discouragement and disinformation in the comments sections of every such site where pro-Trump, pro-USA patriots gather to post their opinions.
Then again, not everyone who posts disagreement is a troll. People from around the world can logon to WordPress and this site to post opinions. Not everyone is equally aware of all the facts – many post comments or questions before they read the entire article plus all supplied links to background info and all previously posted comments – or they may have other biases and perspectives. It’s a big tent.
“anti-trumpets” started out as “anti-Trumpers.”
Thank you, WordPress. 😡
LikeLike
I’m left with no opinion at this time on the matter.
I detest NYT and Rosenstein equally and distrust them both equally.
It’s a total tie in my mind right now
Lisa Page. Interesting.
Asking honestly – how have you determined that shockwaves were sent throughout his base? Websites? Radio shows?
The Gang of Four democrats threw Rosey under the bus by going public with his commitment to them to withhold material from his boss, the president. That’s a firing offense, and they thought they would force Rosey to throw in with them to protect him from Trump. Didn’t work. Trump just spared him and in the process, turned him. Oops! That didn’t work. Bad move by the dems. Those amateurs in congress have no idea what they are up against.
And the Brits and Aussies: Mr. President, we know some of our guys went WAY off the reservation, but we have dealt with it. Please don’t embarrass us.
Granting favors and collecting chits. Everything you need to know you can learn from the Godfather movies:
“Someday, and that day may never come, I will call upon you to do a service for me. But until that day, accept this justice as a gift”
-Don Corleone
VDG is getting bad advice again from someone in his cabinet but I trust in his instinct. He’s accomplished a heck of a lot in less than 2 years and that with a hell of a lot of push back from rinos, obstruction at every turn from Democrats and the russia bullshit from his own intelligence agencies. I trust you my President
I don t think PT reversed course, H avoided another perjury trap ! DOJ said sure but it might affect the ongoing Russia investigation.
P T said OK , I ll have the IG review and and expedite the release…..HAAAA DOJ, U Guys R MADE !
Don’t fall for the new “shock” because it’s FAKE NEWS.
IMHO, “reverse course” is a bit over the top.
This deal is getting very artsy, and THAT is where the VSGPOTUS is strong.
Trump is beating the grass to startle the snakes. It’s working. Do you see the panic in the media and Swamp creatures today? When the NYT decides to throw Rod Rosenstein under the bus, and that’s what they’re doing, you know the snakes are startled.
A weapon is always better left unfired, and has more and continuous value as a threat. All of us here already know what’s in all these documents. And the snakes scurrying around today indicate our suspicions are correct.
Strzok’s texts were abhorrent, but do you think they moved the needle any? Only a little. These declassed documents would perhaps move it a little more, but I doubt they’ll peg that needle.
This is the biggest conspiracy and scandal in US history. THE BIGGEST. Better to be patient and take no action that isn’t decisive, and these declassed docs won’t be decisive right now.
When Washington was faced with mutineers, he made sure his actions were decisive. He surrounded them, put them on trial in the field, convicted a few, then had the un-convicted mutineers line up as the firing squad to shoot bullets through their buddies’ hearts. This was decisive.
Trump is handling this similarly in concept. He’s using the existing Swamp creatures to take down the Swamp, with Trump himself taking only a passive role, but we all know who will be sitting there silently on horseback, watching, as the Swamp creatures fire bullets through their buddies’ hearts. This day is coming, my friends.
Rosenstein is now being offered up as sacrifice. We’ll see whether he gets tied to the stake or executes his peers. And all it took to draw out this panicked move is for Trump to grab his saber and partially withdraw it from its scabbard. Everybody understood that saber was going to draw blood, given the man wielding it. They stood down.
I do want blood over this scandal. It’s merited. I believe there are people who should pay with their lives for this conspiracy, and I don’t say that lightly as I’m not a fan of capital punishment. But getting there requires something far more clever than the typical Swamp leaks and chickenfighting. The Swamp will fend Trump off if he assails them using Swamp tactics. They hold most of the ground.
Muh Russia and Mueller have been a dead letter for a long time now, since the day Manafort was indicted by my lights, December 2017 or so. He tipped his hand and he was holdin’ nothin’. We need him to finish up and file his nothingburger report, then turn in his badge and be escorted out of the building by security. THAT will move the needle, and Trump’s actions this week likely bring us closer to that. A threat of declass and Rosenstein potentially being flipped will help Mr. Mueller expedite that day.
The more things change, the more they stay the same. PT is innocent and has had the leverage the whole time. He has been given bad advice,IMO. And I didn’t see where PT said anything about “get it done before the midterms”. Seems more like this move is so the chaos that will ensue after the criminal exposure will be after the election, and not distract from the midterms. If midterms is the focus, then voter fraud should have been fixed. Too late now. Onward to civil war.
Is there evidence that voter fraud hasn’t been “fixed” or somewhat mitigated? I’m not certain that the work to undermine the fraudsters would have been made public.
Trust the Man.
Okay… I apologize.
Sundance makes sense again. When I calmed down and read it again without a pre-determined frustration that Trump was caving and this was deja vu’ all over again…. it does make sense.
Trump pulled the lever on the declassification and they saw he was willing to wield as much power and expose as much as possible and they are freaking. He pulled it back, because he can just do it again if they act out of turn.
As for the NY Times fake news… it has all the Fake News red flags
1. Based on “memos” written after the fact by former crooked FBI guy McCabe. Same exact way Comey did it.
2. Doesn’t reconcile with logic. Rosenstein signed the recommendation of the Justice Department advising Trump to fire Comey. The NYT is using the Comey firing as the reason behind Rosenstein’s anger at Trump.
3. The NY Times is fake news. But they are helpful to people that know their modus operandi. They don’t print anything that isn’t to the benefit of the deepstate liberal agenda of the globalist cabal. They are attacking Rosenstein… which means, they believe he is a barrier to their cause.
I don’t agree with this. He should just declassify himself and let them all, including the “allies” implicated, twist in the wind. It’s been too long already.
This New York Slimes late Friday afternoon release of some supposed Rosenstein statement about the 25th Amendment smells like your typical DeepState manure. The Mueller Gang is trying to nudge the President into firing the acting Attorney General so they can release their report claiming obstruction of justice. The lying media would then go into overdrive slamming the president calling him every name in the book from Allende to Peron to Mussolini to Hitler. However, VSGP Trump will not fall for their little scheme; and Rosenstein will remain until after Mueller’s stupid witch hunt is concluded.
yep and double yep
I think you are giving Yrump way to much credit here. Quite the contrary, he has been rolled by the swamp. I am tired of republicans thinking if they are nice to ruthless democrats they will be rewarddd somehow with future goodwill. I am so so tired of republican broken promises. You may think he’s being so brilliant but it’s no so smart to tell your base one thing that they want done – then go out and do the opposite. I got two separate emails today from Trump election to make a donation. Do you think I feel like sending a donation when it looks to me like he just caved to the swamp like so many republicans always do. If he is being as brilliant as you say – it better play out before the election or I will be sitting homecon Election Day.
I will not sit home on election day under **ANY** circumstances.
I will vote even if I must hold my nose to vote for a RINO because no MAGA Republican candidates are on my ballot.
To not vote or to vote other than R would make me look like a disingenuous fool regarding every value I have purported to hold.
When facing discipline, the guilty always wants to get it over quickly. Prolonging the inevitable just causes the guilty to sweat and dread all the more.
Sorry folks. My crayons just can’t write it.
For it involves analysis of the ‘hedgehog’ fable.
Just so all know, it is breaking my heart to have to balance the convergences and divergences of following the ‘big ugly’ down its many rabbit holes.
All that is left, when faced with the duality of the uncertaintity in making choices… is Faith.
And that is more of an absolute truth that speaks forthrightly about the Nature of Faith, as does anything else we are meant to experience in Life.
I am seeing this similar to Sundance, but a bit differently.
1) Coming from the NYT this has to feel like an “et tu brute” moment for Dems. The screams of anguish must have clogged the phone lines this afternoon at the NYT on angry calls from senior Dems.
2) Which is why it was THEE perfect spot to leak it to.
3) It has the look and feel of an intel operation.
4) BECAUSE, it looks like it may have come from Mueller. Or might have come from other Black Hat insiders. It splits ranks.
5) BECAUSE it lays the groundwork to fire Rosenstein along with Sessions. Clear the deck.
6) BECAUSE it is a move to cut off the head of the snake … or … at least badly wound him and send him underground and compliant instead of cocky and disobedient.
7) BECAUSE to have the NYT print this, against their own Black Hat team, they would have to have clear and persuasive backup. One whispered phone call might not have done it.
8) BECAUSE it gives Trump more leverage to tell Mueller to pound sand, with a pending firing of both Sessions and Rosenstein.
9) BECAUSE that together with sending the mission to the OIG, it sends a clear signal to the Black Hats Trump did not walk into a clear Impeachment Trap by just releasing them himself, that Trump has upped his own inside DC political gamesmanship.
10) BECAUSE it puts Trump more into the drivers seat.
11) BECAUSE it creates the narrative in so many minds that the Black Hats are cutting Rosenstein lose to hang in the wind on his own.
12) BECAUSE it gives Trump all of the cover he ever needed to go ahead and release them himself if he has to.
13) BECAUSE it covers the base of Trump’s next move to do it himself, it also puts a hot poker up the butt of the OIG to do it for him.
Given all of those positive attributes, its way too coincidental for my taste that this came from the Black Hat team. Such strokes of great good fortune are seldom this random. The facts of the story are VERY likely to be true, or the NYT would not have stepped out and away from their readership base to print it. Since Trump has ordered the material to be released, I doubt the leak would be an illegal act, just an early one. Every required step (that I know of) has already been followed, from the review by DOJ who said they would give it all to Trump and let him do it, through consultation with the other governments. It is instructive the leak was published after those steps were concluded.
So it is just possible … possible … that this is contained in the text messages to be released, or other similar docs.
That the WH planted the story, and it looks like a Black Hat did it.
Or perhaps, by Nunes or similar, with Trump above them to provide air cover.
Clearly the delayed gratification is getting to some people. Getting pissed and picking up your ball (vote) and going home is to me rather childish and ungrateful when you consider the massive undertaking our leader has taken on, has worked night and day for and continues to stand in the breach between us and THEM. Grow a pair people, keep your head down and show up to vote for God’s sake. Sheesh. Your lack of trust in the most amazing president of my lifetime is irritating.
Awesome. Back to politics as usual. New boss same as the old boss. But go out and vote plebs, if you vote for the “right” you’ll be able to delay the death of the country for a decade or two maybe.
The Big Ugly dies off, right here. Mueller will never finish his probe. The IG will pull the same ******** they did in the Mid-Year investigation. Here’s all this horrifying stuff in the million paged body know one will bother to read. Summary?: Meh, nothing to see here serfs. One week of ethics and bias training. Case ******* closed!
To be clear…mueller has not been held over the Presidents head like a Sword of Damocles…a shadow of the sword perhaps.
