Devin Nunes Discusses Declassification Directive – POTUS Reverses Course…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News this morning to discuss the ongoing battle between the corrupt elements within the DOJ and FBI who are working feverishly to hide information from the public. This interview happens shortly before President Trump announces his decision to reverse course on the declassification request.

Moments after this interview President Trump tweets this:

“I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents.”

President Trump meeting with DOJ, meaning Rod Rosenstein. Notice “various unredacted documents”. Heavily referencing section 3 and 4 of the declassification directive.

“They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe.”

DOJ saying they will release; but note the word “perceived negative impact”. The full sunlight (full release) would undermine the legitimacy of Robert Mueller. DOJ doesn’t want to undermine the fraudulent Mueller investigation. Rosenstein is now admitting to the President, that Muellers probe is illegitimate.

“Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release.”

As noted last night. Likely the U.K and Australian government are both concerned and likely embarrassed at the exploitation that took place. Christopher Steele (U.K), Alexander Downer (AU) etc. The collaborate ‘spy-gate’ operation (crossfire hurricane) between the CIA, FBI and DOJ-NSD is an embarrassment; and globally no-one knows the extent to which the FISA and Five-Eyes process is used, manipulated and abused.

Key point. Trump now has the leverage.

When wondering what President Trump will do with the leverage he now carries, think back to how Donald Trump (apex predator) always holds leverage for maximum impact at specifically chosen (by him) pressure points. Trump carries leverage like currency; he withdraws from positions when he gains leverage. The ability to deploy leverage at a time of his choosing is the power; the position which creates the leverage is not as powerful, and thereby discarded.

“Therefore, the Inspector General has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis.”

DOJ tells Trump in exchange for you withholding this weapon, we will tell our IG to rush forward with his investigation. The DOJ is likely to allow Michael Horowitz to put more damaging verbiage in his report this time.

“I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at).”

POTUS Trump accepts the position of the DOJ; puts the leverage in his arsenal; and then pressures the DOJ to work with Horowitz and hurry-the-hell-up with the report.

“In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary.”

If the corrupt interests within the DOJ and FBI do not uphold their end of the bargain, POTUS retains the ability to deploy the original declassification directive…. if the outcome of the IG report is not forthcoming; or if the outcome does not match the truth; he will trigger the declassification.

It is within this section where all those who understand the truth get rightly, and understandably, worried that the DOJ will renege on the deal they just made with Trump.

“Speed is very important to me – and everyone!”

Everyone understands this could have election impact. Trump telling the corrupt DOJ to get the truth in front of the American people prior to the election.

.

Again, President Trump views these events as gaining him massive leverage toward the accusations against him by Robert Mueller. Don’t look at this through the prism of Trump supporters – look at this through the prism of President Trump.

Robert Mueller has been held over President Trump’s head like a sword of Damocles for more than a year. The DOJ has just handed President Trump leverage over Mueller (which POTUS can use to protect his office – Trump now controls the horsehair), in exchange for not exposing the institutional corruption within the FBI and DOJ.

Leverage over Mueller is worth withdrawing the declassification directive in exchange for allowing the FBI and DOJ to manage how the institutional corruption surfaces.

President Trump agrees to allow the DOJ to use the IG report to expose the institutional corruption thereby agreeing to permit them to control the damage. However, the institution corruption must be exposed. If the DOJ and FBI renege on the deal; if the IG report does not expose the institutional corruption; then all agreements are null and void.

…Oh, and President Trump wants this done prior to the election.

