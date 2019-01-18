Something Different Within The Bruce Ohr Testimony…

While reading a great article by Mollie Hemmingway at The Federalist, something stands out that might lend a cautious amount of optimism toward ongoing ‘spygate’ investigative inquiries and accountability. There are two distinct differences in the Bruce Ohr testimony as compared to all others released or revealed so far.
The known list of witnesses questioned by the joint House Judiciary and Oversight committees includes: James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Baker, Lisa Page, Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok, and Bruce Ohr.
Until the release of the Ohr transcript all prior reports and leaks of witness testimony have been from the FBI side of ‘spygate’. Bruce Ohr is the first witness from the Main Justice (DOJ) side of the issue.
Within the released witness transcripts, lawyers from the FBI were interceding in the testimony and instructing witness not to answer questions; and/or blocking statements from the witness to the questioners. This pattern exists in Comey, McCabe, Baker, Page, Priestap and Strzok statements. However, there is a stark difference, a much more fulsome set of answers, obvious in the testimony from Bruce Ohr. Example:
[…] Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, asked specifically about what the FBI had been told before their first FISA application. He said, “So, again, so the record is clear, what the Department of Justice and the FBI was aware of prior to the first FISA application was your relationship with Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson, your wife’s relationship with Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson, Mr. Steele’s bias against Donald Trump, your wife’s compensation for work for Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS, correct?”
Ohr conferred with his lawyer but said, “Right,” and went on to list the things he told the FBI, including “At some point, and I don’t remember exactly when, I don’t think it was the first conversation, I told them that Chris Steele was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected. So those are all the facts that I provided to the FBI.” (read more)
By all appearances, the Bruce Ohr testimony was far more direct and open. As a result the transcript provides substantially more weight to deconstruct the fraudulent narrative found amid claims and leaks from the FBI side of witnesses questioned. [See Here and See Here]
Question: Could it be that the absence of FBI lawyers, focused on FBI stakeholder interests, led to a more truthful end result from the Ohr testimony?
If so… could that not indicate a stronger likelihood the epicenter of the illicit “spygate” origination motive and intents lies factually in the FBI and not in Main Justice.
In Lisa Page’s transcript (as leaked) she outlined the conflict and schism between the FBI operation in 2016/2017 and across the street at the DOJ.
[…] According to Page, the ongoing dispute with the DOJ ran from “February/March-ish of 2016” to June of 2016. Page also noted one other critical factor in the investigation: “the FBI cannot execute a search warrant without approval from the Justice Department.” (more)
Following this line of possibility – one could infer that Main Justice priority (Lynch and Yates) was the exoneration/protection of Hillary Clinton; however, the FBI side of the overall effort (Comey and more specifically McCabe) was prioritized around the removal of candidate Trump (via ‘spygate’ writ large).
In the aftermath of the corrupt enterprise, and as the house of tenuous cards begins to collapse, the exoneration of Clinton is the lesser risk; and the discoveries of how far out of bounds the FBI and Intelligence Community traveled becomes the bigger risk.
If Andrew McCabe (and the FBI Team) were indeed the architect and primary control official in the targeting of Donald Trump, it would stand to reason the FBI lawyers would have a different set of priorities to defend the corrupted institution.
In addition to the substance within the testimony, perhaps the absence of lawyers protecting FBI interests is why Bruce Ohr’s testimony is so damaging….
Cautious Optimism
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Someone is setting the table for Barr. This thing is out of control. The Establishment has to end it. Barr, a long-time servant of the Bush Crime Family has been chosen to do this. Neither side will be satisfied with the outcome. The revolver had too many misfires in the cylinder to keep it going in its present form. Barr is going to demilitarize the affair in all likelihood.
LikeLike
Sounds like you are terrified for the implications of Little Smidgen and Hillary Coattails !!!
LikeLike
…before the public homes in on Obama and the CIA, and a cancerous Muslim influence (over and above both “globalist” ideology and Clinton embedded criminality; Mueller is a Clintonian career criminal, but he is just being used by the Insane Left, especially its Muslim contingent). The FBI corruption is strongly tied to its apparent subservience to the corrupt CIA, under Brennan specifically. The CIA corruption, in turn, is strongly tied to Brennan’s Muslim worldview…and, “coincidentally”, Obama’s (or, the Obama/Jarrett Borg entity).
LikeLike
This seems like a good view of things. The system is sick. You can cut it out, the danger is killing the patient. Rough analogy because you could also believe that the patient should not survive, and should be replaced. I am not sure about Barr, I can see where he may be more of a fixer than a sheriff. A few blazing guns would be amazing, I just don’t see it happening.
LikeLike
farrier, if neither side is is going to be satisfied then it will be our side that is the least satisfied. If Barr’s job is to end this, no one higher up then Comely is going to jail and the the smucks (like Wolf and Macabe ) will get a slap on the wrist or very little time in the pokey. I’m not sure that will be satisfactory to many. And we still have not address the nefarious acts by the dems in congress and the unmasking of citizens and all the leaking.
The president can continue his agenda of MAGA, but will that be enough to make all the evil deeds go away? I doubt it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is some really interesting and encouraging information in these links:
https://twitter.com/DevinNunes/status/1086002396642373632 whose tweet links to
http://thefederalist.com/2019/01/17/top-mueller-officials-coordinated-with-fusion-gps-spouse-in-2016/ COLLUSION
“Top Mueller Officials Coordinated With Fusion GPS Spouse In 2016
The Department of Justice’s Bruce Ohr claimed he repeatedly said information was not verified, risked bias, and had been obtained under political circumstances…”.
The following two threads by Greg Rubini are based on a source who was apparently present at the Ohr hearings:
Part One
Part Two
LikeLiked by 9 people
EXACTLY! Counter Intelligence operation ordered by 44! they weaponized RNC Cleveland and created Stasi Central…in other words, using FISA, Obama Administration was able to surveil the entire city of Cleveland when the Republicans held 2016 Convention!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Another Qanon guy? Really, how am I supposed to take this seriously?
LikeLike
Q said follow the wives. Sundance did and we found a LOT of interesting information such as Nellie Ohr working for Fusion GPS.
Where the origin of the idea came from really does not matter. The FACTS unearthed are what matter PERIOD. So please quit tossing out the baby with the bath water. It is getting down right irritating when people counter with this type of bull feces instead of considering the facts and doing a LOGICAL FACT BASED REBUTTAL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree, all one needs to do is read Bruce Ohr’s words for what they are. You can see why the Dems needed two recess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. The oracle is a plagiarist and charlatan.
LikeLike
The important news today was The Atlantic magazine, the most influential magazine of the coastal elite, gree-lighting Trump’s impreachment.
The Atlantic provides the programming and background for the entire NPC commentatot class, and they have thrown down the gauntlet.
It was followed up a few hours later with a BuzzFeed story, coming out of the Mueller investigation, that Trump instructed Cohen to lie to Congress about the dates of the Trump Organization’s dealings over the Moscow project Cohen has copped to this, and Mueller is said to have emails to back it up.
Regardless of any other revelation, that fact-set is enough to impreach Trump for obstruction of justice. Recall Clinton was impeached for asking a witness to lie in the Paula Jones lawsuit.
That’s the plan, that’s what is coming. The Atlantic article is quite clear that this is a political process. They lay out the benefits to the Left: a distracted and disgraced president fighting for political survival will lose his ability to set the narrative and accomplish things. Thus weakened he will be easy to beat for some Democrat in 2020.
The time for Trump to have acted against his tormenters was quite a while ago. As his impreachment looms any actions to go after McCabe, Comey, Clapper not to mention Rice, Jarrett, Hillary, Bill or Obama will be viewed as desperate retaliation by a guilty man, and might even help get the 19 GOP defectors for the inevitable trial in the Senate needed to remove Trump.
Only the few obsessives reading this site care about what Bruce Ohr said, what McCabe’s operation against Trump was based on, or who lied to get a warrant three years ago.
The main event is almost here: the Trump impreachment. The noise from that is going to drown out everything else.
That’s all for sure, a done deal. What is only an educated guess is that the entire Deep State Coup group – all the players Sundance and his readers have been obsessing over for two years — none are charged with anything.
They will get away with bringing down the president, and the pacifist Right will merely shrug and say: “that sucks, but Trump did lie”, or some such nonsense
LikeLike
FYI: This is NOT a “Q” post. It’s just an anonymous post by somebody on the chan channel. That doesn’t mean it’s true but there have been instances of true anonymous posts on chan boards (which is what the fake posts try to capitalize on).
I’m not saying it’s true. I’m saying it has to be evaluated as a possible different poster.
LikeLike
Why was Steele “desperate” in his hatred for Trump? We have heard this a lot. What caused such antipathy? There is something in the British-Australian participation that remains highly opaque, and I don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I have wondered about this also.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe because the British and Australian governments were pushing him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe it is just another narrative to create yet another potential fall guy on the road to obama.
Why the hell would a Brit hate Trump so much?
Makes no sense.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because he was for Brexit and ending the Iran deal?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe Steele was pro- anybody who was paying him.
He was taking money from the DNC, and wasnt he also taking money (indirectly) from Jeb’s campaign to dig up dirt?
Steele is a prostitute, taking money from anyone at all for ‘services rendered’.
If a pro-Brexit ‘customer’ would have offered to pay for Steele’s services, services would have been provided.
LikeLike
“Why the hell would a Brit hate Trump so much?” is the same as asking why so many in our government hate Trump so much…
Both are enigmas that can only be explained with rationalizations…the “absolute truth” is a whole different ball of wax.
To paraphrase Winston Churchill’s statement on history:
“[reality] is written by the victors.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steele might have been acting, faking some kind of panic to sell the notion that Trump was compromised by Russian intelligence and must be knocked out of the election ASAP. If ordinary FBI agents without inside information are sent to pick up Steele’s stuff, he lights a fire under them and tries to troll them for inside FBI information with his apocalyptic performances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Steele was desperate for the same reasons UK and Australia are currently trying to prevent Trump from declassifying. Trump will reveal how their governments (or at least their intelligence services) colluded with the Obama and Clinton regimes to try and throw the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I forgot, not just collusion with the Obama and Clinton regimes, but the FBI, DOJ, and CIA as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is my question as well – Steele worked for British Intelligence. What are they hiding?
LikeLike
In the Lisa Page texts…..POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
NJMAGA,
As well as the references to a ‘highly placed government official’ who is known to be obama…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Who in turn was being coached by Valerie Jarrett at that time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great point.
One needs to always remember:
When you read “obama”,
think “Jarrett”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…………she wasnt supposed to lose. I cannot wait for the Weiner laptop emails to be back in the spotlight. Any predictions when?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hopefully in the run-up to 2020, approx a little over a year from right now.
Let’s teach these bastards how to influence an election properly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Your optimism shines on this Friday morning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is KNOWN for his patience and his timing. We would do well to remember that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This whole conspiracy came from the Obama Administration Cabinet & President Obama himself. They implemented it, they drove it! They abused their access & powers in their intelligence, investigative & justice resources to interfere with & thwart the campaign of Donald Trump. And later, after Trump won, to ruin his Presidency before it even began. Will anyone face charges for any of this? I doubt it very much. Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You give obama too much credit.
He is just a dolt, an idiot.
Jarrett was/is the director.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obviously they did things like this before so they were confident they could do it and get away with it. They never thought he would win!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was the face of the operation, the salesman.
They knew that he’d fooled enough of the idiotic illinois voters to get elected, they figured the rest of the country had been dumbed-down enough by 2008 that – with the help of the complicit media – he could be passed off on the rest if the country.
Especially when he was up against a war-mongering psychopath.
‘They’ were right.
LikeLike
Barrack Obama is a puppet on a string.
The only substantial thing he did as President was his will to commit treason against the country he was elected to defend.
People have died purposely to this end!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Brennen more than Jarrett.
LikeLike
Remember Susan Rice’s final email minutes after President Trump was inaugurated? We did it by the book….perhaps, Ms. Rice, but the point is, you did it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Ms. Rice, but what book–Rules for Radicals? Yeah, we got that.
LikeLike
If, as Sundance has speculated, Nellie Ohr wrote the dossier, then wouldn’t her husband Bruce have a motive to lie about what he said as he attempts to protect both himself and his wife?
LikeLiked by 11 people
You have a brilliant criminal mind. I like that. 😈
LikeLiked by 1 person
sure if Zero Hour is real person and not SPOOK!
LikeLike
Ohr probably sees that the only way out for him (and Nellie) is to come clean, make a deal. He covers himself by saying he told the FBI the dossier was biased. Did Nellie even break any laws by writing the Steele doss? Does he even need to cover for her? If Nellie comes clean as part of Bruce’s (or their) deal, a wide window into GPS-FBI-DOJ opens. At this point, Ohr can hardly lie anyway. He does not want to be the fall guy. He was a weak link and breaks the chain. It seems he was forced to do as he seems to have done; and this line of reasoning makes the leaks about his testimony even more credible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Bruce and Nellie were the contractors digging into the NSA stuff looking for Russian puzzle pieces to give to Fusion. Steele doing the same thing in Britain. Just my guess.
LikeLike
Admiral Mike Rogers found CONTRACTORS digging in the NSA data base. We are pretty sure one was Fusion GPS and it is most likely that Nellie Ohr was the one doing the digging. After all she is a CIA asset and Russian expert.
As I said below this started with “Robert Hannigan, then the chief of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters, passed Brennan material related to conversations Trump associates had with suspected or known Russian agents in late 2015 and early 2016”
LikeLike
Nellie wrote it, but she didn’t execute it.
LikeLike
I said it after Parkland, then I said it after his milquetoast response after the IG Report: FAY WRAY’S GOTTA GO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. PDJT should find somebody who is far removed from the swamp to head the FBI. He should have done that with the DOJ. I’m not at all happy with Barr. He seems too close to the swamp and will probably do his utmost to protect it. I sincerely hope I am wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree with you. “protecting the institution” in my book is sending half of its employees to jail. Imho it’s the only way to restore Americans faith in the institution and prove that there really is equal justice. Simply reigning in their blatant criminality would never be enough.
LikeLike
Now its only a question of when, President DJT orders the meat hooks and piano wire for the miscreants.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh. I would pay good money to watch Comey squirm with all the new revelations coming out. Lets hear some more righteous smugness now Jimmy boy !
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ohr might be playing a double game. How is it his wife is neck deep in the mess and he can be t he white knight warning everybody of bad behavior his wife is part of?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bingo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Depends on the how high the higher ups go that she could trade her freedom for.
We’ll know if she meets with an “unfortunate curling iron accident”.
(And yes………I realize she doesn’t own one)
LikeLiked by 1 person
“perhaps the absence of lawyers protecting FBI interests…”
🤔
Wonder what the % of FBI ” Folks, Friends, Lawyers and Acquaintances” “Staff” the Special Council vs. DOJ “Folks, Friends, Lawyers and Acquaintances”?
🤔
Wonder what the % of DOJ/Justice “Folks, Friends, Judges and Aquaintences” “Staff” the recalcitrant FISA crowd vs. FBI “Folks, Friends, Judges and Aquaintences”?
Both ends playing the middle (U.S.)?
It’s early.
Hope that makes sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Imperative to move all trials out of the DC area
LikeLiked by 1 person
GITMO….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
And who’s pulling his strings?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Muzz bro-hood via Val Jarrett.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The perfect Black Widow’s Web but where is the picture of that Black Widow, you know who I mean, Obama’s mate, is it Michelle or Valerie???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait until Barry has to admit the B certificate is fake and P Trump was right again !!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’d be really, really happy if PDJT unsealed all obozo’s records
LikeLiked by 1 person
After 2 years of watching this stuff I have little hope that anyone will pay for what they did. They will all continue to live the hi life on our money and continue their corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is VERY patient. Some of his real estate deals took decades to put together.
Two years is NOTHING given the fact this is not just corruption in the USA but corruption ===> Totalitarian control of the world.
LikeLike
They should all hang from a noose in a public square for crimes against America/the Constitution, which they vowed to uphold. That would be our reset and finally clean house at the FBI &DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rod Rosenstein set up the FBI as fall guy position months ago
In his House testimony about the FISA he read being different and the process of approval:
I’m not the affiant, a Federal Agent swears that the information is true
IOW: “I don’t re-do the investigation or re-validate everything in the application……I’m the Deputy Attorney General NOT a gumshoe……..and anyway……..FBI AGENTS swore that the info was true and verified”
Susan Rice did too on behalf of the WH in her Jan 20 2017
“BO told Comey to DO IT BY THE BOOK, BOOK ” email to herself.
Along this lines
My first reaction to the Waldman’s NYT article was that the FBI is being positioned to take the fall for this
Especially, McCabe as he’s already under the bus.
Maybe a bit player here and there gets their hands slapped but the claim could be made that since all the FBI top leaders involved are already gone the “institution of the FBI” has already been cleaned.
Who is doing the positioning?
Arguments could be made for: Comey, Brennan, and RR (Even though Waldman wrote the 8000 word hit piece on him)
Could even be a misplay by McCabe to attempt to argue that he really, really, REALLY thought he was protecting America. (He or Baker were prolly the source for the RR hit piece)
Somethings that don’t add up for a theory that doesn’t include DOJ prioritized involvement:
1) Ohr testified that Andrew Weissmann was at his briefing. According to Victoria Toensing he had literally NO LEGITIMATE reason to be there…..NONE.
(see SD previous article for this interview)
Wouldn’t RR and Mueller found this out some time ago (even Nunes referenced Ohr’s 302s in his memo) and yet they allowed him to join (and stay at) the SCO.
2) Ohr is #4 at DOJ. Seems unlikely he wouldn’t have briefed his bosses (Yates, Lynch) at some point, especially after he began being “handled” (by someone other than his vozlyublennaya Nellie)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your reference to Roseystoned as “setting up the FBI to be the fall guy” is akin to a responsible party saying, “the buck stops three offices down the hall”.
LikeLike
And, so, Sally Yates indiscreetly walks behind the curtain while everyone on team red goes breathless over the Ohr/Sulu act.
Who was it that walked into VSGPOTUS’s office and started the Flynn/FISA kabuki with the FBI…hand in hand?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where is this info coming from? If these are leaks, I’m suspicious.
LikeLike
Mr./Miss Sundance: You wrote: “…a much more fulsome set of answers…”
“Fulsome” means “offensive, in bad taste, disgusting” and that would not seem to be the proper word for your context.
On the other hand, if Bruce Ohr is involved, his behavior may be quite fulsome. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is one definition, but not the only one. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/fulsome.
Time will tell us which definition suits Ohr best. Not optimistic though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
C’mon man/woman!
ful·some
/ˈfo͝olsəm/
adjective
adjective: fulsome
1.
complimentary or flattering to an excessive degree.
“they are almost embarrassingly fulsome in their appreciation”
synonyms: enthusiastic, ample, profuse, extensive, generous, liberal, lavish, glowing, gushing, gushy; More
2.
of large size or quantity; generous or abundant.
“a fulsome harvest”
LikeLike
When did the definition change? Sundance’s use of the term is the older more traditional definition.
LikeLike
Another interesting analysis which I greatly appreciate and applaud SD’s work with gratitude.
Who in the DOJ is going to follow-up on it and will anyone be held accountable?
If there is no action, the analysis is just words and the comments are wishes.
I am not always pessimistic but I would like to fry some Deep State ass…………….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suppose the great hope is that Barr will follow up on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unsurprisingly, it’s David Bowditch, again, oozing through the swamp like the effluvia of a backed-up septic tank…
LikeLike
Tim Holden says:
“Why was Steele “desperate” in his hatred for Trump?”
First GCHQ Director Hannigan was in communication with Brennan before Steele came on the scene. He abruptly resigned in Jan 2017 as soon as Trump was inaugurated.
So the spying on Trump and his campaign was going on in 2015! It did not start in the spring or summer of 2016. It was also started by an OFFICIAL of the UK government.
It has been indicated that Steele was still MI6. Prime Minister May was connected to the UK spy system via her earlier job.
Also it was NOT just the UK it was the EU.
……
Now go back and consider what was happening in the UK during our elections….
BREXIT‼️
What is the EU?
The EU is the template for ‘Global Governance’ otherwise known as the New World Order. As Pascal Lamy, former WTO Director-General wrote a few years ago the decision to form a global world government was made in the 1930s and the European Union was part of that experiment. The template if you will.
President Trump is friends with Nigel Farage of UKIP. BOTH President Trump and Nigel Farage are MAJOR THREATS to the European Union and to the Elites plans for ‘Global Governance’
So yes the Elite were “desperate” in their hatred of Donald J. Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pro-Brexit people are in charge of MI6, GCHQ etc and UK Gov. So that won’t work.
We are not even sure that is what happened. There have been mere claims that agencies such as GCHQ intercepted something related, no evidence. I suspect that that is untrue, as we would have seen the details by now via leaks.
We do know that such people helped to try to block or smear Trump, perhaps at the request of Brennan. And GCHQ likely wiretapped some people as well.
Several conservatives are certainly anti-Trump, but they are also anti-EU.
Wise man once said: ‘Complicated business’.
LikeLike
While reading of this FBI treason, a scene from an old movie came to mind:
—————-
Lt. Col. Frank Slade: This is such a crock of SHIT.
Mr. Trask: Please watch your language, Mr. Slade. You are in the Baird School, not a barracks. Mr Simms, I will give you one last opportunity to speak up.
Lt. Col. Frank Slade: Mr. Simms doesn’t want it. He doesn’t need to labeled, “Still worthy of being a Baird man”. What the hell is that? What is your motto here? “Boys, inform on your classmates, save your hide. Anything short of that, we’re gonna burn you at the stake”? Well, gentlemen, when the shit hits the fan, some guys run and some guys stay.
Mr. Trask: Are you finished, Mr. Slade?
Lt. Col. Frank Slade: No, I’m just gettin’ warmed up. I don’t know who went to this place, William Howard Taft, William Jennings Bryan, William Tell, whoever. Their spirit is dead, if they ever had one. It’s gone. You’re building a rat ship here. What a sham. What kind of a show you guys are putting on here today? I mean, the only class in this act is sitting next to me, and I’m here to tell ya this boy’s soul is intact. It’s non-negotiable. You know how I know? Someone here, and I’m not gonna say who, offered to buy it. Only Charlie here wasn’t selling.
Mr. Trask: Sir, you’re out of order.
Lt. Col. Frank Slade: Out of order. I’ll show YOU “out of order”! You don’t know what “out of order” is, Mr. Trask. I’d show you, but I’m too old, I’m too tired, I’m too blind. If I were the man I was five years ago, I’d take a…: [slams his cane on the desk, screaming] FLAMETHROWER to this place!
Scent of a Woman (1992)
———————-
It’s time to take a FLAMETHROWER to the J. Edgar Hoover F.B.I. Building .. and start over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even while protecting the fact of FBI collusion with Fusion-GPS, the corrupt seem to think nothing of Nellie Ohr’s working for Fusion, while her husband is the no. 4 official in the DOJ.
Everyone seems blind to the enormous conflict of interest, of political “compromise”, inherent in her working there. It’s just as bad as — and as a matter of fact, is part of the same crime(s) — as the FBI direct collusion with Fusion-GPS. Nellie might have been THE “private contractor” within Fusion-GPS to whom the FBI gave illegal access of intelligence data; she is the most likely person, with her inside connection to the DOJ itself, and to the CIA.
Just one of the things that worry me about everyone’s competence. “Everyone’s crazy except you and me, and I’m not so sure about you.” Remember that old joke?
Nellie Ohr and Fusion-GPS:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/30/dots-connecting-quickly-bruce-ohr-worked-with-andrew-weissmann-while-nellie-ohr-worked-for-fusion-gps-in-2015/
Her CIA involvement:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/12/wife-of-doj-deputy-was-fusion-gps-employee-cia-research-aid-and-applied-for-ham-radio-license-month-after-contracting-mi6-agent-christopher-steele/
LikeLike