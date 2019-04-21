Second Scope Memo – Rosenstein Authorizes Mueller to Target Michael Flynn Jr…

The original authorization for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was May 17th, 2017. However, the recently released Weissmann report shows there were two additional scope memos authorizing specific targeting of the Mueller probe. The first scope memo was August 2nd, 2017, OUTLINED HERE, and is an important part of the puzzle that helps explain the corrupt original purpose of the special counsel.

The second scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the second scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes. One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.

As you review the highlighted portion below, found on pages 12 and 13 of the Weissmann report, read slowly and fully absorb the intent; the corruption is blood-boiling:

This second scope memo allowed Weissmann and Mueller to target tangentially related persons and entities bringing in Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr. Additionally and strategically (you’ll see why), this memo established the authority to pursue “jointly undertaken activity“.

With Paul Manafort outlined as an investigative target in the original authorization and the first scope memo, the second scope memo authorizes expansion to his business partner Richard Gates and their joint businesses. This memo also permits the investigation of Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and all of his interests; and in ultimate weasel sunlight, Rosenstein authorizes an investigation of his boss, AG Jeff Sessions.

Before getting to more targets, notice the underlined passage about starting with a lot of investigative material because the special counsel was picking up a Russian interference investigation that had been ongoing for “nearly 10 months.”

I would also note that our CTH research indicates all of the illegally extracted FISA-702(16)(17) database search results would be part of this pre-existing investigative file available immediately to Weissmann and Mueller. However, in order to use the search-query evidence, Weissmann and Mueller would need to backfill some alternate justification; or find another way to “rediscover” the preexisting results….. I digress

The four identified targets within the original July 2016 investigation, “Operation Crossfire Hurricane”, were George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. (See HPSCI report):

General Flynn was under investigation from the outset in mid-2016. The fraudulent FBI counterintelligence operation, established by CIA Director John Brennan, had Flynn as one of the early targets when Brennan handed the originating electronic communication “EC” to FBI Director James Comey.

The investigation of General Flynn never stopped throughout 2016 and led to the second investigative issue of his phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in December 2016:

Back to the Page #12 October 20th Scope Memo:

The first redaction listed under “personal privacy” does not appear to represent an individual, rather it’s an organization. However, The second related redaction is a specific person, Michael Flynn Jr.

In combination with the October timing, the addition of Flynn Jr to the target list relates to the ongoing 2016/2017 investigation of his father, General Michael Flynn, for: (1) possible conspiracy with a foreign government; (2) unregistered lobbying; (3) materially false statements and omissions on 2017 FARA documents; and (4) lying to the FBI.

This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were prosecuting Michael Flynn and attempting to force him into a guilty plea.

Getting Rosenstein to authorize adding Mike Flynn Jr. to the target list (scope memo) meant the special counsel could threaten General Flynn with the indictment of his son as a co-conspirator tied to the Turkish lobbying issue (which they did) if he doesn’t agree to a plea. Remember: “jointly undertaken activity“.



The October 20th, 2017, expanded scope memo authorized Mueller to start demanding records, phones, electronic devices and other evidence from Mike Flynn Jr, and provided the leverage Weissmann wanted. After all, Mike Flynn Jr. had a four month old baby.

The amount of twisted pressure from this corrupt team of prosecutors is sickening. A month later, General Flynn was signing a plea agreement:



And don’t forget, Andrew McCabe was also likely the person who leaked the content of the Mike Flynn phone call between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Kislyak. A massive leak of classified information:

Within the case against Michael Flynn…. Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, 2017, and then again on May 31st, 2017.

To explain the FBI delay, Van Grack claimed the FD-302 report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)

What the special counsel appeared to be obfuscating to the court was there was factually a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the Flynn interview. Likely how best to word the FBI notes for maximum damage.

In late 2018 Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack was attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations within the FBI. It seems he did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the Flynn-302 was written.

We know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):

The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017.

The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:

Obviously the interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe, on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.

It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading. The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it.

May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as special Counsel. Then, the FD-302 report was re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein.

This level of overt corruption, and corrupt intent within the special counsel, is one of the many reasons why Rosenstein apologists and the ‘trust the plan’ crew should be collectively slapped across the face with a cold fish.

Moving on….

♦ Another issue is reconciled today on Page #13 of the Weissmann/Mueller report surrounding why FBI Director Chris Wray asked DOJ-NSD head Dana Boente to become chief legal counsel of the FBI.

Look at the investigative structure as outlined by the Weissmann report:



Technically the 40 FBI agents remained under FBI supervision at all times. Additionally the assigned FBI attorney worked under the FBI legal supervision; not the supervision of the special counsel.

[ie. Mueller retains plausible deniability for criminal investigative wrongdoing]

Initially in May 2017 this meant FBI chief legal counsel James Baker, part of the original small group, was coordinating the FBI roles and legal responsibilities. However, by the end of 2017 James Baker was in trouble as congress highlighted his corrupt endeavors.

Remember what was going on in late 2017? In addition to the FBI issues with Lisa Page and Peter Strzok surfacing internally, by December 2017, immediately after Michael Flynn signed the guilty plea… all hell broke loose.

Can you imagine an institutional idiot like FBI Director Chris Wray watching all of the information about McCabe, Strzok, Page, Kortan and Baker start erupting in the headlines and all around his office?… and simultaneously he has 40 corrupt FBI investigators attached to the corruptly organized Weissmann/Mueller detail?

That reality is exactly why Chris Wray needed to get one of the corrupt DOJ insiders to take over as FBI legal counsel. Director Wray saw the need for massive ass-covering; and the perfect man for the job was the guy who participated in the FISA application fraud, Dana Boente.

Exactly six months later FBI Director Christopher Wray was telling a national audience there was no political bias, misconduct or corruption within the FBI; but hey, we’re going to go through bias training because we’re good enough, strong enough, and doggone it – people like us… or something. [IG Report June 14th, 2018]

ps. I would be remiss if I did not point out that every person identified in this outline is still in their position of authority to this day. Including the 40 FBI agents who participated in three years of corrupt investigations of a non-existent Russia conspiracy.

Yes and let it be known that Jr’s baby had been born 4 months prior to this … maximum fucking pressure… also no info on Strock Page texts had been released they sat on it for months we had just launched LDF … facing massive legal fees …context of time is everything — Joseph J. Flynn ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JosephJFlynn1) April 21, 2019

Our enemy right now is the media. We have approximately two weeks to get every ounce of detail from Weissmann/Mueller rpt; and overlay it with 2+ years of granular research & documents. If we get material to congress, in advance of Mueller appearance. the soft-coup will implode. pic.twitter.com/tpkP5KYOjV — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) April 21, 2019

