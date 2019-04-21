Second Scope Memo – Rosenstein Authorizes Mueller to Target Michael Flynn Jr…

The original authorization for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was May 17th, 2017. However, the recently released Weissmann report shows there were two additional scope memos authorizing specific targeting of the Mueller probe. The first scope memo was August 2nd, 2017, OUTLINED HERE, and is an important part of the puzzle that helps explain the corrupt original purpose of the special counsel.
The second scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the second scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes. One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.
As you review the highlighted portion below, found on pages 12 and 13 of the Weissmann report, read slowly and fully absorb the intent; the corruption is blood-boiling:
This second scope memo allowed Weissmann and Mueller to target tangentially related persons and entities bringing in Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr. Additionally and strategically (you’ll see why), this memo established the authority to pursue “jointly undertaken activity“.
With Paul Manafort outlined as an investigative target in the original authorization and the first scope memo, the second scope memo authorizes expansion to his business partner Richard Gates and their joint businesses. This memo also permits the investigation of Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and all of his interests; and in ultimate weasel sunlight, Rosenstein authorizes an investigation of his boss, AG Jeff Sessions.
Before getting to more targets, notice the underlined passage about starting with a lot of investigative material because the special counsel was picking up a Russian interference investigation that had been ongoing for “nearly 10 months.”
I would also note that our CTH research indicates all of the illegally extracted FISA-702(16)(17) database search results would be part of this pre-existing investigative file available immediately to Weissmann and Mueller. However, in order to use the search-query evidence, Weissmann and Mueller would need to backfill some alternate justification; or find another way to “rediscover” the preexisting results….. I digress
The four identified targets within the original July 2016 investigation, “Operation Crossfire Hurricane”, were George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. (See HPSCI report):
General Flynn was under investigation from the outset in mid-2016. The fraudulent FBI counterintelligence operation, established by CIA Director John Brennan, had Flynn as one of the early targets when Brennan handed the originating electronic communication “EC” to FBI Director James Comey.
The investigation of General Flynn never stopped throughout 2016 and led to the second investigative issue of his phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in December 2016:
Back to the Page #12 October 20th Scope Memo:
The first redaction listed under “personal privacy” does not appear to represent an individual, rather it’s an organization. However, The second related redaction is a specific person, Michael Flynn Jr.
In combination with the October timing, the addition of Flynn Jr to the target list relates to the ongoing 2016/2017 investigation of his father, General Michael Flynn, for: (1) possible conspiracy with a foreign government; (2) unregistered lobbying; (3) materially false statements and omissions on 2017 FARA documents; and (4) lying to the FBI.
This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were prosecuting Michael Flynn and attempting to force him into a guilty plea.
Getting Rosenstein to authorize adding Mike Flynn Jr. to the target list (scope memo) meant the special counsel could threaten General Flynn with the indictment of his son as a co-conspirator tied to the Turkish lobbying issue (which they did) if he doesn’t agree to a plea. Remember: “jointly undertaken activity“.
The October 20th, 2017, expanded scope memo authorized Mueller to start demanding records, phones, electronic devices and other evidence from Mike Flynn Jr, and provided the leverage Weissmann wanted. After all, Mike Flynn Jr. had a four month old baby.
The amount of twisted pressure from this corrupt team of prosecutors is sickening. A month later, General Flynn was signing a plea agreement:
And don’t forget, Andrew McCabe was also likely the person who leaked the content of the Mike Flynn phone call between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Kislyak. A massive leak of classified information:
Within the case against Michael Flynn…. Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, 2017, and then again on May 31st, 2017.
To explain the FBI delay, Van Grack claimed the FD-302 report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)
What the special counsel appeared to be obfuscating to the court was there was factually a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the Flynn interview. Likely how best to word the FBI notes for maximum damage.
In late 2018 Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack was attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations within the FBI. It seems he did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the Flynn-302 was written.
We know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):
The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017.
The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:
Obviously the interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe, on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.
It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading. The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it.
May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as special Counsel. Then, the FD-302 report was re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein.
This level of overt corruption, and corrupt intent within the special counsel, is one of the many reasons why Rosenstein apologists and the ‘trust the plan’ crew should be collectively slapped across the face with a cold fish.
Moving on….
♦ Another issue is reconciled today on Page #13 of the Weissmann/Mueller report surrounding why FBI Director Chris Wray asked DOJ-NSD head Dana Boente to become chief legal counsel of the FBI.
Look at the investigative structure as outlined by the Weissmann report:
Technically the 40 FBI agents remained under FBI supervision at all times. Additionally the assigned FBI attorney worked under the FBI legal supervision; not the supervision of the special counsel.
[ie. Mueller retains plausible deniability for criminal investigative wrongdoing]
Initially in May 2017 this meant FBI chief legal counsel James Baker, part of the original small group, was coordinating the FBI roles and legal responsibilities. However, by the end of 2017 James Baker was in trouble as congress highlighted his corrupt endeavors.
Remember what was going on in late 2017? In addition to the FBI issues with Lisa Page and Peter Strzok surfacing internally, by December 2017, immediately after Michael Flynn signed the guilty plea… all hell broke loose.
Can you imagine an institutional idiot like FBI Director Chris Wray watching all of the information about McCabe, Strzok, Page, Kortan and Baker start erupting in the headlines and all around his office?… and simultaneously he has 40 corrupt FBI investigators attached to the corruptly organized Weissmann/Mueller detail?
That reality is exactly why Chris Wray needed to get one of the corrupt DOJ insiders to take over as FBI legal counsel. Director Wray saw the need for massive ass-covering; and the perfect man for the job was the guy who participated in the FISA application fraud, Dana Boente.
Exactly six months later FBI Director Christopher Wray was telling a national audience there was no political bias, misconduct or corruption within the FBI; but hey, we’re going to go through bias training because we’re good enough, strong enough, and doggone it – people like us… or something. [IG Report June 14th, 2018]
ps. I would be remiss if I did not point out that every person identified in this outline is still in their position of authority to this day. Including the 40 FBI agents who participated in three years of corrupt investigations of a non-existent Russia conspiracy.
But hey….
I mentioned this before but Lisa Page testified that she was pretty sure EDVA was involved with opening the obstruction investigation they were waiting to open. Having looked at your earlier post regarding Dana Boente it seems he would have been there at that time. Anyone and any group attached to that case should be considered 100% involved in the over arching scheme in my opinion.
Dana Boente as the acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in May 2017 would have been the DOJ US Attorney that worked with the FBI to open the obstruction case against President Trump that was essentially the planned vehicle to impeach him and is now the current FBI chief legal counsel if Page’s testimony is correct. Just to put it out in simpler terms. That is jaw dropping.
Dana Boente also assumed oversight of “muh coup” when Sessions recused.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-statement-recusal
From the Mueller report, it’s clear there is no “white hat” in the whole lot of them. Rank and file will do ANYTHING they are ordered to do, and do so with glee and vigor.
On an uplifiting note, “He is risen!” All glory to God! Blessed Jesus, my savior and delight!
Wray needs to be hogtied and thrown in a river for covering for the criminals in the FBI.
Sundance:
Posted on the other August 2nd thread from earlier.
What if the 40 agents weren’t centralized? What if they
were dispersed among the 56 FBI field offices?
What gave me this thought was the amount of weird
occurences that happened during the primaries.
The San Jose herding of Trump supporters.
That would be under the jurisdiction of the San Diego
office.
The attempted assassination at the Dayton Airport.
That would be the Cincinnati field office.
The cancelling of the Rally in Chicago.
Naturally, the Chicago field office.
Later on, Charlottesville. Richmond field office. Look
at who’s been promoted upwards there.
If this is a distraction from what you are trying to
assemble, disregard. But the thought just keeps coming
back to me on this one.
It is just more widespread than the 40. It is best to stay focused on them for reasons of lack of time.
I wanted to think it was a bunch at the upper level Management, as per Mr Barr, but it appears that maybe more perverse than originally thought.
These people are sick!
God bless General Flynn. Those of us with children know that we would fall on our swords to protect them. I hope President Trump will pardon him, but I am disgusted that this patriot’s reputation has been destroyed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They found 4 things to pin on a straight arrow like Flynn (albeit after threatening his family). But after having Trump under their evil microscope for 3 years, they found nothing other than that he got pissed off when they lied about him, tried to ruin his presidency and threaten HIS family too. They couldn’t even get his 2nd grade teacher to say he colored outside the lines. The guy doesn’t drink and never to say “but I never inhaled”. How many of us could be under that microscope and have them come up with nothing more than Trump They have wtitten Trump’s 2020 ad campaign for him “18 angry Dems had me under a microscope for 3 years and all they found out was that I said the “f” word once. What would they have found on you?” (Background video showing Biden pawing children’s, or Beto hit and run, naked Bernie in Moscow, Warren’s false job apps-fill in appropriate candidate’s video)
Wray is useless. We only hope to G*d that this material finds its way to Gen. Flynn, as to AG Barr, who are unquestionably well-aware of Mueller’s bad faith, ill-will, false pretense machinations, instigated by BHO’s penultimately corrupt IC officialdom.
Trump has every incentive not only to set this record straight, but to take stringent preventive legal-schmegal, legislative, and Deep State institutional-organizational measures ensuring that hyper-partisan Rats and their seditious kin face material, personal consequences for attempting to disenfranchise 63 million American voters on behalf of the most corrupt, malfeasant, borderline treasonous Administration in American history.
Either Barr et al. play hardball in this court, or it’ll be Caracus-Havana-Mogadishu time for the U.S. within a generation.
On a more PERSONAL LEVEL — Mozambique works for me!!!
I can’t tell how we know the redactions are covering up Flynn,Jr’s name Is it because of the small part of the second redaction that falls on the next line ie. We’re assuming that’s only big enough to cover “jr”? Sorry if I’m overlooking something obvious.
I’ll bet poor old Sundance’s fingers have just about got a mind of their own, after all this typing. Thus the odd typo is bound to surface for the eagle-eyed to pick up on.
I sympathise with him – my elderly fingers do that to me quite often.
A few indictments aren’t enough. The entire Weismann Smear-Fest has to be systematically and publicly torn apart line by line.
My worry is Barr’s reported friendship with Mueller, who needs this report to be slung around his neck as he is forced to make the long walk into shame and infamy.
His reputation must be utterly destroyed if the scale of his corruption is to be driven home to the American people.
Will Barr try to do the right thing by the country, but be stymied by a friendship?
I very much hope he has asked his wife to find a different Bible class.
Sundance, little off topic, but is Don McGahn one of the big leakers? Can you expound on his role actively inside the White House to sabotage and ambush the President with Mueller, Weissmann, and the thug crew? I really think they thought they had the President, even up to the end. They are in shock. I think it has also seriously gummed up Nancy’s plans and made them recalibrate. And of course, if they put their asses to far out there and the indictments on our side start…. oh boy, they’ll really look like duplicit fools.
And to quote Victor David Hansen, POTUS emerges even stronger after the attempts to take him down fail.
https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpbs.twimg.com%2Fmedia%2FDmqEQ7BWsAAXYWB.jpg&data=02%7C01%7C%7C0b790741e50547596c0508d6c643f4de%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C636914392497893568&sdata=zC2DoUa3aflQyl2nXCpv%2FwQ2nqBrYlXD%2F2wCAPaBCpk%3D&reserved=0
Let’s not forget this piece of information.
This link is to a letter to Boris Johnson saying that the Obama administration wanted to continue surveillance on President Trump after the inauguration. The British government was agreeing to do the surveillance.
“ Confirmation of the authorization to investigate such individuals”, the memorandum stressed, “ does not suggest that the Special Counsel has made a determination that any of them has committed a crime”
I always thought you “suggest” there is a crime before you start an investigation. Naming the crime beforehand would also be prudent.
This analysis by fearless leader/chief slueth extraordinare Sundance needs to be put in front of Graham.
Most vitally, AG Barr must act by establishing a group of loyal, hardened, intelligent, investigators to plow this ground for facts. He needs corruption experienced criminal counsel and police investigators, maybe military, to dig down and get all material evidence.
This has to be exposed and fixed.
One more thing, Wray has to be fired, if the IG is done with the SOB.
Well here is my sincere hope:
Trump– knowing he and his campaign were innocent on any allegations of conspiracy with the Russians–correctly labeled this legal effort as a domestic attack on the office of the President.
Trump would then label all the suspected conspirators as “enemies of the state’– thus allowing the NSA and DOD the legal justification to at least surveil all those involved.
Hopefully there is someone in our government who is or has combed through all the personal communications– investigated bank accounts — and “wiretapped” the investigators.
I sincerely hope Trump’s plan is not to raise his hands in victory at the “no collusion no obstruction” outcome and leave it up to the DOJ and Barr to police itself. With the behavior displayed by the entrenched leadership at the DOJ; Trump best do something aggressive or thy will make his life miserable once out of power–they come across as quite spiteful.
This was supposed to be a perpetual coverup operation. This was supposed to cover the entirety of the Trump administration and never allow those who knew anything to speak. The scope was designed to do precisely that. The media’s help in all of that was clear as the expectations where the media and the left kept predicting Trump’s response to anything and everything. Legislation to protect Mueller? Condemning any attempt to remove Sessions? Those were all controls to keep this in place.
I sincerely hope the scope of the investigations aimed at prosecuting these crimes includes getting relevant data from the NSA databases proving collusion and coordination with media and all else. This is deep and wide. So deep and so wide. Most people want only to see bad individuals but I see an evil collective as this is precisely what they are and what they believe in.
If our opponents thought this would exhaust us…they are naive.
This is dry ice cold anger. No other way to put this.
I am just glad that these asses decided to consolidate this into one report. Easier to throw at them.
“If our opponents thought this would exhaust us…they are naive.
This is dry ice cold anger.”
I’m not leaving this mess to my children uncorrected, unavenged.
It can happy the easy way or the hard way, but by God, it’s going to happen, or we lose this country.
I pray Attorney General Barr has the stomach for it, because that’s the easy way.
I don’t even want to think about the hard way – but I’ll brew the coffee and roll the bandages for our men, yes I will.
*happen
Agreed, Annie. I have a good mind to call Barr’s office on Monday and request a conversation with him.
Something must break here…and I would suggest to Barr, not a hot civil war. He holds the keys.
Don’t count on Barr…and without the DOJ nothing will happen. Barr is way too close to Mueller and Deep State to be the person we need. Another bad pick I’m afraid.
Reading this stuff just makes me want to cry. What a mess.
So what happened between August and October 2017 that would make that Rat include Sessions in the Scope Memo?
