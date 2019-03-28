Here’s Why Devin Nunes Could Submit a Criminal Referral for CIA Director John Brennan…

Former CIA Director John Brennan lies at the heart of the intelligence community decision to weaponize against Donald Trump. In this outline I will make the case for a possible criminal referral by Devin Nunes.
The FBI’s formal origination of the counterintelligence investigation into candidate Donald Trump known as “Operation Crossfire Hurricane”, begins with a two-page memo submitted by former CIA Director John Brennan to former FBI Director James Comey.
The two page origination memo is known as an “EC” or “electronic communication”. This classified origination memo is one of the key documents requested by congress for declassification by President Trump, to be shared with the American people.
According to House Intelligence Committee member Devin Nunes; who is also a member of the intelligence oversight ‘Gang-of-Eight’; that EC contains intelligence material that did not come through “official intelligence channels” into the U.S. intelligence apparatus.
On April 22nd, 2018, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes appeared on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the origin of the July 2016 counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign.
WATCH the first two minutes:
The origin of the 2016 counterintelligence operation was the Electronic Communication document, a ‘raw intelligence product’ delivered by CIA Director John Brennan to the FBI.
The EC was not an official product of the U.S. intelligence community. Additionally, Brennan was NOT using official partnerships with intelligence agencies of our Five-Eyes partner nations; and he did not provide raw intelligence –as an outcome of those relationships– to the FBI.
When we first watched this interview the initial questions were: if the EC is not based on official intelligence from U.S. intelligence apparatus or any of the ‘five-eyes’ partners, then what is the origin, source and purpose therein, of the unofficial raw intelligence? Who created it? And why?
Now we know many of the answers to those questions.
All research indicates CIA Director John Brennan enlisted the help of U.S. and foreign intelligence assets to run operations against the Trump campaign early in 2016. The objective was to give the false and manufactured appearance of compromise. Once the CIA established the possibility of compromise, that activity created the EC which opened the door for an FBI investigation.
The operation run by Brennan targeting Papadopoulos is at the center of the two-page “EC” (electronic communication); given to FBI Director James Comey to start the counterintelligence operation (Crossfire Hurricane) against the Trump campaign. Two of the intelligence assets Brennan organized were Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper.
Yes, the primary intelligence source of John Brennan’s “EC” is was the operation run by FBI and CIA operative Stefan Halper. A great background on Halper is HERE.
In March 2018 Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller took a deep dive on how Stefan Halper interacted with George Papadopoulos and Carter Page. Halper is sketchy, and he was trying to initiate contacts with low-level Trump campaign aides. [SEE HERE]
DAILY CALLER – Two months before the 2016 election, George Papadopoulos received a strange request for a meeting in London, one of several the young Trump adviser would be offered — and he would accept — during the presidential campaign.
The meeting request, which has not been reported until now, came from Stefan Halper, a foreign policy expert and Cambridge professor with connections to the CIA and its British counterpart, MI6.
Halper’s September 2016 outreach to Papadopoulos wasn’t his only contact with Trump campaign members. The 73-year-old professor, a veteran of three Republican administrations, met with two other campaign advisers, The Daily Caller News Foundation learned. (Please Keep Reading)
We now know Brennan’s originating structure involved Stefan Halper the foreign policy expert and Cambridge professor deeply connected to the CIA and willing to run the operation to benefit the political objective for CIA Director Brennan. This is how John Brennan originates the “EC” through non-traditional intelligence channels. The EC is then given to James Comey, who starts Operation Crossfire Hurricane on July 31st, 2016.
[NOTE: •On July 31st, 2016 the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign. They did not inform congress until March 2017. •At the beginning of August (1st-3rd) 2016 FBI Agent Peter Strzok traveled to London, England for interviews with UK intelligence officials. •On August 15th, 2016 Peter Strzok sends a text message to DOJ Lawyer Lisa Page describing the “insurance policy“, needed in case Hillary Clinton were to lose the election. That’s where Carter Page comes in.]
However, CIA Director John Brennan didn’t stop with simply originating the FBI investigation, he went on to promote additional material from his knowledge of the Christopher Steele Dossier.
This is the part that John Brennan has denied; however, the evidence proving his lies is overwhelming.
We start by remembering the sworn testimony of John Brennan to congress on May 23rd, 2017. Listen carefully to the opening statement from former CIA Director John Brennan and pay close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video [transcribed below]:
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…
Notice a few things from this testimony. First, where Brennan says “in consultation with the White House“. This is a direct connection between Brennan’s activity and President Obama, National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Chief-of-Staff Denis McDonough, each of whom would have held knowledge of what Brennan was briefing to the Go8.
Secondly, Brennan is describing raw intelligence (obviously gathered prior to the Carter Page FISA Application/Warrant – October 21st, 2016) that he went on to brief the Gang-of-Eight (pictured below). Notice Brennan said he did briefings “individually”.
Brennan also says in his testimony that he began the briefings on August 11th, 2016. This is a key point because former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid sent a letter to James Comey on August 27th, 2016, as an outcome of his briefing by John Brennan. But it is the content of Reid’s letter that really matters.
In the last paragraph of Reid’s letter to Comey he notes something that is only cited within the Christopher Steele Dossier [full letter pdf here]:
This letter is August 27th, 2016. The Trump advisor in the letter is Carter Page. The source of the information is Christopher Steele in his dossier. Two months later (October 21st, 2016) the FBI filed a FISA application against Carter Page using the Steele Dossier.
So what we are seeing here is CIA Director John Brennan briefing Harry Reid on the Steele dossier in August 2016, even before the dossier reached the FBI. However, John Brennan has denied seeing the dossier until December of 2016. A transparent lie.
Brennan goes on to testify the main substance of those 2016 Go8 briefings was the same as the main judgements of the January 2017 classified and unclassified intelligence assessments published by the CIA, FBI, DNI and NSA, ie. “The Intelligence Community Assessment” (ICA).
However, we know Brennan put material from the Dossier into the ICA.
We also know from Paul Sperry: “[…] A source close to the House investigation said Brennan himself selected the CIA and FBI analysts who worked on the ICA, and that they included former FBI counterespionage chief Peter Strzok. “Strzok was the intermediary between Brennan and [former FBI Director James] Comey, and he was one of the authors of the ICA,” according to the source.” (link)
♦Summary so far: During a period early in 2016 CIA Director John Brennan manufactured the material needed to start the FBI investigation on July 31st, 2016. John Brennan also received information from within the Steele Dossier which he put into President Obama’s Daily Briefing and shared with the Gang of Eight.
Here’s where it gets even more interesting.
On December 15, 2016, Strzok and Page texted each other about a sister organization leaking to the mainstream media. The next day, December 16, Strzok texted Page again, this time to discuss an article in The Washington Post: “FBI in agreement with CIA that Russia aimed to help Trump win White House”, where Strzok argued that the Central Intelligence Agency is more capable of manipulating the press and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had the initial position, not the Central Intelligence Agency…
So it would seem that Brennan was leaking to the media and pushing hard on this same Russia narrative during the transition period. It’s almost bizarre to see Brennan now saying “perhaps he had bad information”… BRENNAN IS THE INFORMATION !!
Fucking Brennan.
Additionally, if you want to throw on an even more stunning layer upon this manipulation matrix, consider that Nellie Ohr was likely working for the CIA.
“I read an article in the paper that mentioned Glenn Simpson. And I remembered because he had been a Wall Street Journal reporter working on things like Russian crime and corruption, so I recognized the name. I was underemployed at that time and I was looking for opportunities.”
~ Nellie Ohr via congressional testimony
If Nellie Ohr, a known CIA open source contractor, sought out Glenn Simpson at Fusion GPS for the job in 2015, not vice-versa, then it would appear a sting operation from within the CIA (John Brennan) was underway and long planned. The evidence of this likelihood surfaces later from Brennan’s knowledge of the specific intelligence within the Steele Dossier as shared with Obama and briefed to Harry Reid in August 2016.
So let us recap:
♦In the first phase of this operation the CIA, likely Brennan, seeded Fusion GPS with information via Nellie Ohr. After it became clear that Donald Trump would be the 2016 GOP candidate, that information was then piped-into another Fusion GPS contractor and former FBI Source, Chris Steele. Steele then “laundered”, and returned the Ohr research material into an official intelligence product to the FBI. [The tool was Carter Page.]
♦Concurrently timed with the start of this first phase, Brennan was running an operation using Stephan Halper and Joseph Mifsud to generate the “EC” and initiate the FBI to begin a counterintelligence operation named Crossfire Hurricane. [The tool was George Papadopoulos]
This is why the media got/get somewhat confused with the origins of everything: Papadopoulous (Crossfire Hurricane) -vs- Carter Page (dossier into FISA); an origination confusion which still exists through today.
In essence we can see that John Brennan was the initiator manipulating everything, somewhat behind the scenes, for all of the activity (tangentially noted by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in their text messages about the CIA leaks). After the 2016 election, Brennan continued pushing the Steele Dossier into the media bloodstream as it carried the Russian Conspiracy virus he created.
During the time James Comey’s FBI was running operation Crossfire Hurricane, Comey admitted he intentionally never informed congressional oversight: “because of the sensitivity of the matter“. I suspect he knew there was manipulation behind the events that initiated the construct; he was, however, willfully blind to it.
When Brennan now says in hindsight he might have received “bad information“, it’s laughable – because the information is his creation.
Now with all of that hindsight in mind, watch the first four minutes of this interview and pay attention to the duping delight:
Lastly, unlike other DOJ and FBI officials connected to the fraudulent exploitation of the FISA court, John Brennan is not attached to the ongoing DOJ Inspector General investigation being conducted by IG Horowitz. The inspector general is only looking at the process, procedures and people who were involved in submitting an unverified and likely fraudulent FISA application. The list of the participants does not include anyone outside the DOJ and FBI process.
This means John Brennan, or any other Obama-era official outside the DOJ and FBI, can be referred for criminal investigation and that referral will not impede any ongoing investigation by IG Michael Horowitz.
That’s why Devin Nunes could likely submit a criminal referral for ¹John Brennan.
¹Or, NSA Advisor Susan Rice, ODNI James Clapper, or former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power (unmasking); or any other administration official who may have engaged in leaking and/or disseminating classified intelligence information.
With the meeting being scheduled before Mueller’s report was finished, it makes one wonder if perhaps Brennan was tipped off about the report……and whether or not he and the democrats had themselves a strategy session about their next steps.
No doubt interesting conversations ensued……..
Didn’t Brennan lose his security clearance? Wouldn’t that limit what could be discussed?
I personally doubt that Brennan loss of his security clearance resulted in his losing his access to sensitive material. It’s not like his friends and allies in the intelligence services are honorable or lawful . . .
Besides, the Insurance Policy had to go on. Can’t let niggling little details like lack of security clearances get in the way . . .
I bet Brennan has a helluva hard time finding a decent life insurance quote 😉
MAGA!
Especially one that paid out with a double tap suicide to the back of the head
(insert Cheshire cat grin here)
Heh heh heh. This plot thickens in a marvelous way.
Nunes could submit one, but the Obama holdovers will just leave it to die a slow death.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr runs the show now 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look for Brennan’s brain cancer (or whatever fatal disease they dream up) to be announced soon
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve always believed that people who served in Brennan’s position left the job with escape hatches. These include multiple passports and a variety of aliases and disguises for use in case of an emergency. This may be such an emergency. I wouldn’t be surprised if someday we learn he just disappeared into thin air.
Sundance, your logic seems solid and you have advanced an excellent argument.
I sincerely hope you are correct and that Nunes does this……….and that Barr acts upon it with the full force of the law.
LikeLiked by 5 people
EVERY person who leaves a govt position MUST lose security clearance and intel access immediately.
How obvious that Brennan is a moslem traitor and deserves to hang.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When did Harry Reid’s facial re-arrangement occur? I must check that date out…
LikeLiked by 2 people
funny, that same thought crossed my mind
New Year’s Day 2015
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2015/03/31/why-harry-reids-home-exercise-accident-story-does-not-add-up/
barnabus, the night Harry’s face was rearranged, his brother was found on the side of the road in his pick-up truck, passed out drunk. Believe a LEO discovered him. He was just a few miles away from his Harry’s home. These brothers did not get along and had fought in the past. I had read the article a few weeks after Harry’s accident. Don’t know if I copied the link. I cannot remember which news site published this.
LikeLike
Sorry. Third sentence should not have said “his Harry’s home.” My fingers are faster than my brains sometimes.
Here is an article, not sure if that is the one I had read about Larry, the brother – its’ been a while. This is from 2015.
Did Harry Reid’s Brother Beat Him Up?
By Baron Von Kowenhoven Last updated Apr 8, 2015
https://joeforamerica.com/2015/04/did-harry-reids-brother-beat-him-up/
Larry was in an Lexus SUV, not a pickup – my bad.
Broken facial bones and broken ribs.. A typical takedown.. A hit to the face dropped him.. A kick in the ribs to punctuate the point..
It could have been from a gambling debt, to Chuckie wanting to become Senate Majority Leader, to hanging out in front of the El Rey Motel..
🙂
Looks pretty solid to me.
And this one is so obvious: Reid published information he received from Brennan and that proves Brennan had & peddled the Dossier information in August 2016, so he had it many months before December 2016, ergo he lied.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The more I read about this, the more angry I get that our safeguards and firewalls did not keep this from happening.
I know after 9/11, we looked at removing intelligence sharing wall that was in place and it was removed. However, it needs to come back. This is completely unacceptable. Furthermore, people need to be arrested and go to jail here. Losing jobs, pensions, etc… is not enough. There needs to be real penalties to discourage this from happening again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The safe guards and firewalls you note are constructs of lawyers and judges.
They know all the tricks… prostitutes just came to mind… hmm…anyway-
The Homeland Security “conglomeration” was indeed designed to increase control.
They needed a BIG DEAL. The goal is always distraction from the REAL goal.
The BIG DEAL regarding “air travel safety” pales in comparison to the failures on so many other fronts of Homeland Security. Borders, drugs, gangs, all of which have a certain common denominator, all get second thought.
This alone is enraging.
The double-speak, hubris, outright, bald-faced lying, and cowardice of the USG in its present form is disgusting and unconscionable. The entire thing, top to bottom.
It took a revolution against a king to make the point, the first time.
The second time, war pit brothers against brothers… but it wasn’t the brothers that had this truck.
Nevertheless, we got through it.
This time….
This may be THE test. My theory is that the institutions have reached a ‘tipping point’. Before, they were going along with the cover up, to PROTECT the institutions.
Now, after tipping point, they realise the ONLY way to protect the institutions is to throw the coupists under the bus.
IF my theory is correct, Brennan is toast, and the traction for the bus is going to be difficult, cause he is going to have company.
Already this narrative gives FBI/DOJ SOME cover, cause they can say “We were duped, by F’ing Brennan!”
Will Brennan take the bullet, for Obama?
Will this stop the bleeding, what with so MANY tendrils, like unmasking, FISA abuse,…Clinton cover up, U1, etc.?
Same bat time,…same bat channel!
I don’t believe Brennan is made from the same cloth as Adm. Poindexter. Right, Wrong or Indifferent, the Admiral stopped the Iran/Contra Scandal dead in its tracks. Which then allowed President Reagan to go on to bringing an end to the “Cold War” with the Soviet Union.
Brennan may “take a bullet” for is Islamic faith, but definitely not for “Mr. Obama”.
It’s never about “intelligence”, official or otherwise. It’s about a political outcome, and making it happen, one way or another; or as they say “six ways from Sunday”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
does that imply that this sting has been run before on others and that Chuck Schumer is in on it or at least in the know?
LikeLike
I meant ANY political outcome. An example would be the CIA “source” called “curveball” who gives you all the Intel you need to sell a war on Iraq. Or the “incubator babies” story before the 1st Gulf War. Or the fake Intel from the Gulf of Tonkin incident to spark Vietnam.
I always look at the political evidence of any incident or action, to formulate my opinion about what most likely took place.
For instance, in 2018, shortly after the Republican House Intel committee released it’s “Russian report”, to much consternation and fear mongering by the intelligence community, with them saying “what about sources and methods?” and “people might die if the Republicans release their report!” *gasp*. A few weeks later, a train filled with Republican Congressmen and their families, slam into a garbage truck on the tracks. Narrowly averting a mass casualty event.
The political evidence of that incident was beyond obvious to me. Just look at any congressman who’s ever tried to stand up to the intelligence community. Trump is defying all the odds.
Sidney Blumenthal always manages to pop up every nest of democrat corruption…..he seems to be Hillary’s favorite email pal
LikeLike
Great job putting that all together in 1 place. When can we see the timeline SD?
I have one niggle … Brennan still stands behind his dossier. He just thought there would be more (propaganda), better (lies). Listen to the question context and reply. Joe leads with ‘did you get bad information like the rest of us?’. Brennan brushed it aside a little saying, ‘I don’t know about that … but’.
LikeLike
BTW, terrific analysis, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treason.
If he’s not made an example of, we lose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very good analysis. This treasonous liar, Brennan, needs to suffer his well deserved fate. Godspeed, Nunes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brennan made some vile tweets predicting doom and gloom for PT (and his family?) as a result of the Mueller report. Either he was guessing and gambling or he was being fed misinformation, purposefully. I like the implications of the latter.
Culprits on BOTH sides of the Russia hoax need to be brought down because Steeles was originally hired by the Republicans during the primaries, delivered by John McCain but when Trump won, Steeles was left with a dud and then successfully sold it to Clinton/Obama.
Dud Dossier then transferred hands to Democrats. Brennan should only be the beginning.
I still think somebody pummeled Harry Reid and the exercise accident was just a cover story. His present lawsuit is just more face saving.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you say face saving? For a former boxer, Reid did a lousy job of saving his face 😉
Would you accept ‘window dressing’?
Ever read Frank Peretti’s, This Present Darkness? I think Brennan is The Strongman.
Agree, John Brennan is almost a certainty to be on Nunes criminal referral list, conspiracy is one of the crimes Nunes team will be recommending DOJ pursue so anyone that “pushed” the dossier will be on that list – Brennan most certainly partook in that in multiple ways, including his political “Intelligence Report” and feeding elements of it to the Gang of 8.
There will be a significant number of people listed for referral going by Nunes interview with Maria this morning.
Carter Page was an FBI paid informant since 2013 right? So why was a FISA warrant issued on him colluding with Russian, when he was working with and for FBI to nab and spy on Russians trying to one up the USA? Exactly, Brennan and folks made it all up and used Page as a Patsy even though Page was/is a hero for helping catch sleazy Russians these past few years! So how can you spy and wire tap on somebody that works for your agency?????? Exactly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do not discount that Carter Page was still an informant when working for Trump.
He seemed glib about his chances to e indicted
In early 2016, Brennan was so close to the golden ring he could feel it on his finger. He must have assumed that his work was good enough to fool Mueller or at least provide Mueller enough cover to proceed with indictments.
Your work wasn’t that good John.
Since “mr. Brennan” is probably a convert to the “religion of peace”; he could not possibly be “lying” about any of his probable involvement in this “matter”.
However, the following list would be a more accurate description of his “explanations”.
“…The Hadith makes it clear that Muslims are allowed to lie to unbelievers in order to defeat them or protect themselves. There are several forms:
Taqiyya – Saying something that isn’t true as it relates to the Muslim identity. This is a Shiite term: the Sunni counterpart is Muda’rat.
Kitman – Lying by omission. An example would be when Muslim apologists quote only a fragment of verse 5:32 (that if anyone kills “it shall be as if he had killed all mankind”) while neglecting to mention that the rest of the verse (and the next) mandate murder in undefined cases of “corruption” and “mischief.”
Tawriya – Intentionally creating a false impression.
Muruna – ‘Blending in’ by setting aside some practices of Islam or Sharia in order to advance others….”
Many interesting things seemed to happen in 2015 that could be of some relevance. Including the “incorporation of the World Economic Forum” and the death of Saudi Arabian King Abdullah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would throw away the key on Brennan solely on the basis of his malevolent scowl. How could a mug like that NOT be up to its ears in subterfuge? Central Casting would kick him to the curb for hamming it up too much as a bad guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This letter is August 27th, 2016. The Trump advisor in the letter is Carter Page. The source of the information is Christopher Steele in his dossier. Two months later (October 21st, 2016) the FBI filed a FISA application against Carter Page using the Steele Dossier.”
“So what we see here is CIA Director John Brennan briefing Harry Reid on the Steele dossier in August 2016, even before the dossier reached the FBI. However, John Brennan has denied seeing the dossier until December of 2016. A transparent lie.”
Bravo work Sundance!!
Question: if you go back further to the 2008-2014 time period and see what Mr. Clapper, Mr. Brennan and Mr. Comey were doing and activities that occurred during that time including
Maxine Waters Obama Database comment and overlay Larry Klayman’s & Dennis Montgomery’s whistleblower story, what if anything could this add in your opinion?
For reference:
Bet Brennan has a helluva hard time getting a decent life insurance quote 😉
MAGA!
One needs to go back to the phone call that President Trump had with the deposed Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball. President Trump knew the full context of Alexander Downer’s involvement and President Trump blasted Turnball. This has been one extremely long waiting game by the shrewdest student of Sun Tzu. When the story blew up in the Australian media, it was full on effort to discredit President by Turnball’s allies in the media. Shameful.
If there was no Five Eyes intelligence as Nunes says in the video, why were Australia and UK asking POTUS Trump not to release docs? Maybe thats another layer of the scheme? It gets hard to follow!
Lets do the right thing and eliminate the CIA as Harry Truman and John Kennedy wanted. It can not be reformed. The FBI can not be reformed either. A surgeon doesn’t try to reform a cancerous tumor, he takes it out.
CIA’s Creator Came to Regret It … Said the CIA Was a “Government All Its Own” Which Was Destroying Democracy
President Truman created the CIA. But in the 1970s, he told his biographer, Merle Miller:
I think [creation of the CIA] was a mistake. And if I’d know what was going to happen, I never would have done it.
Why, they’ve got an organization over there in Virginia now that is practically the equal of the Pentagon in many ways. And I think I’ve told you, one Pentagon is one too many.
Now, as nearly as I can make out, those fellows in the CIA don’t just report on wars and the
like, they go out and make their own, and there’s nobody to keep track of what they’re up to. They spend billions of dollars on stirring up trouble so they’ll have something to report on. They’ve become … it’s become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody.
That’s a very dangerous thing in a democratic society, and it’s got to be put a stop to. The people have got a right to know what those birds are up to. And if I was back in the White House, people would know. You see, the way a free government works, there’s got to be a housecleaning every now and again, and I don’t care what branch of the government is involved. Somebody has to keep an eye on things
And when you can’t do any housecleaning because everything that goes on is a damn secret, why,then we’re on our way to something the Founding Fathers didn’t have in mind. Secrecy and a free, democratic government don’t mix.
