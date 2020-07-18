BACKGROUND – Political Surveillance…

With the release of transcripts and the declassification of material from within the IG report, the Carter Page FISA and Flynn documents showing FBI activity; and with the recent release from Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsay Graham; there is a common misconception about why the intelligence apparatus began investigating the Trump campaign in the first place. Why was Donald Trump considered a threat?
In this outline we hope to provide some fully cited deep source material that will explain the origin; and specifically why those inside the Intelligence Community & DOJ began targeting Trump and using Confidential Human Sources against campaign officials.
During the time-frame of December 2015 through April 2016 the NSA database was being exploited by contractors within the intelligence community doing unauthorized searches.
On March 9, 2016, oversight personnel doing a review of FBI system access were alerted to thousands of unauthorized search queries of specific U.S. persons within the NSA database.
NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was made aware.
Subsequently NSA Director Rogers initiated a full compliance review of the system to identify who was doing the searches; & what searches were being conducted.
On April 18, 2016, following the preliminary audit results, Director Rogers shut down all FBI contractor access to the database after he learned FISA-702 “about”(17) and “to/from”(16) search queries were being done without authorization. Thus begins the first discovery of a much bigger background story.
When you compile the timeline with the people involved; and the specific wording of the resulting review, which was then delivered to the FISA court; and overlay the activity that was taking place in the GOP primary; what we discover is a process where the metadata collected by the NSA was being searched for political opposition research and surveillance.
Additionally, tens-of-thousands of searches were identified by the FISA court as likely extending much further than the compliance review period: “while the government reports it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of the non compliant queries since 2012, there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015 [to] April 2016 period coincided with an unusually high error rate”.
In short, during the Obama administration the NSA database was continually used to conduct surveillance. This is the critical point that leads to understanding the origin of “Spygate”, as it unfolded in the Spring and Summer of 2016.
It was the discovery of the database exploitation and the removal of access as a surveillance tool that created their initial problem. Here’s how we can tell.
Initially in December 2015 there were 17 GOP candidates and all needed to be researched.
However, when Donald Trump won New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina the field was significantly whittled. Trump, Cruz, Rubio, Kasich and Carson remained.
On Super Tuesday, March 2, 2016, Donald Trump won seven states (VT, AR, VA, GA, AL, TN, MA) it was then clear that Trump was the GOP frontrunner with momentum to become the presumptive nominee. On March 5th, Trump won Kentucky and Louisiana; and on March 8th Trump won Michigan, Mississippi and Hawaii.
The next day, March 9th, NSA security alerts warned internal oversight personnel that something sketchy was going on.
This timing is not coincidental. As FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer later wrote in her report, “many of these non-compliant queries involved the use of the same identifiers over different date ranges.” Put another way: attributes belonging to a specific individual(s) were being targeted and queried, unlawfully. Given what was later discovered, it seems obvious the primary search target, over multiple date ranges, was Donald Trump.
There were tens-of-thousands of unauthorized search queries; and as Judge Collyer stated in her report, there is no reason to believe the 85% non compliant rate was any different from the abuse of the NSA database going back to 2012.
As you will see below the NSA database was how political surveillance was being conducted during Obama’s second term in office. However, when the system was flagged, and when NSA Director Mike Rogers shut down “contractor” access to the system, the system users needed to develop another way to get access.
Mike Rogers shuts down access on April 18, 2016. On April 19, 2016, Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s wife, Mary Jacoby visits the White House. Immediately thereafter, the DNC and Clinton campaign contract Fusion GPS… who then hire Christopher Steele.
Knowing it was federal “contractors”, outside government with access to the system, doing the unauthorized searches, the question becomes: who were the contractors?
The possibilities are quite vast. Essentially anyone the FBI or intelligence apparatus was using could have participated. Crowdstrike was a known FBI contractor; they were also contracted by the DNC. Shawn Henry was the former head of the FBI office in DC and is now the President of Crowdstrike Services; a rather dubious contractor for the government and a politically connected data security and forensic company. James Comey’s special friend Daniel Richman was an unpaid FBI “special employee” with security access to the database. Nellie Ohr began working for Fusion-GPS on the Trump project in November 2015 and she was a CIA contractor; and it’s entirely likely Glenn Simpson or people within his Fusion-GPS network were also contractors for the intelligence community.
Remember the Sharyl Attkisson computer intrusions? It’s all part of this same network; Attkisson even names Shawn Henry as a defendant in her ongoing lawsuit.
All of the aforementioned names, and so many more, held a political agenda in 2016.
It seems likely if the NSA flags were never triggered then the contracted system users would have continued exploiting the NSA database for political opposition research; which would then be funneled to the Clinton team. However, once the unauthorized flags were triggered, the system users (including those inside the official intelligence apparatus) needed to find another back-door to continue… Again, the timing becomes transparent.
Immediately after NSA flags were raised March 9th; the same intelligence agencies began using confidential human sources (CHS’s) to run into the Trump campaign. By activating intelligence assets like Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper the IC (CIA, FBI) and system users had now created an authorized way to continue the same political surveillance operations.
When Donald Trump hired Paul Manafort on March 28, 2016, it was a perfect scenario for those doing the surveillance. Manafort was a known entity to the FBI and was previously under investigation. Paul Manafort’s entry into the Trump orbit was perfect for Glenn Simpson to sell his prior research on Manafort as a Trump-Russia collusion script two weeks later.
The shift from “unauthorized exploitation of the NSA database” to legally authorized exploitation of the NSA database was now in place. This was how they continued the political surveillance. This is the confluence of events that originated “spygate”, or what officially blossomed into the FBI investigation known as “Crossfire Hurricane” on July 31.
If the NSA flags were never raised; and if Director Rogers had never initiated the compliance audit; and if the political contractors were never blocked from access to the database; they would never have needed to create a legal back-door, a justification to retain the surveillance. The political operatives/contractors would have just continued the targeted metadata exploitation.
Once they created the surveillance door, Fusion-GPS was then needed to get the FBI known commodity of Chris Steele activated as a pipeline. Into that pipeline all system users pushed opposition research. However, one mistake from the NSA database extraction during an “about” query shows up as a New Yorker named Michael Cohen in Prague.
That misinterpreted data from a FISA-702 “about query” is then piped to Steele and turns up inside the dossier; it was the wrong Michael Cohen. It wasn’t Trump’s lawyer, it was an art dealer from New York City with the same name; the same “identifier”.
A DEEP DIVE – How Did It Work?
Start by reviewing the established record from the 99-page FISC opinion rendered by Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer on April 26, 2017. Review the details within the FISC opinion.
I would strongly urge everyone to read the FISC report (full pdf below) because Judge Collyer outlines how the DOJ, which includes the FBI, had an “institutional lack of candor” in responses to the FISA court. In essence, the Obama administration was continually lying to the FISA court about their activity, and the rate of fourth amendment violations for illegal searches and seizures of U.S. persons’ private information for multiple years.
Unfortunately, due to intelligence terminology Judge Collyer’s brief and ruling is not an easy read for anyone unfamiliar with the FISA processes. That complexity also helps the media avoid discussing it; and as a result most Americans have no idea the scale and scope of the Obama-era surveillance issues. So we’ll try to break down the language.
.
For the sake of brevity and common understanding CTH will highlight the most pertinent segments showing just how systemic and troublesome the unlawful electronic surveillance was.
Early in 2016 NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was alerted of a significant uptick in FISA-702(17) “About” queries using the FBI/NSA database that holds all metadata records on every form of electronic communication.
The NSA compliance officer alerted Admiral Mike Rogers who then initiated a full compliance audit on/around March 9th, 2016, for the period of November 1st, 2015, through May 1st, 2016.
While the audit was ongoing, due to the severity of the results that were identified, Admiral Mike Rogers stopped anyone from using the 702(17) “about query” option, and went to the extraordinary step of blocking all FBI contractor access to the database on April 18, 2016 (keep these dates in mind).
Here are some significant segments:
The key takeaway from these first paragraphs is how the search query results were exported from the NSA database to users who were not authorized to see the material. The FBI contractors were conducting searches and then removing, or ‘exporting’, the results. Later on, the FBI said all of the exported material was deleted.
Searching the highly classified NSA database is essentially a function of filling out search boxes to identify the user-initiated search parameter and get a return on the search result.
♦ FISA-702(16) is a search of the system returning a U.S. person (“702”); and the “16” is a check box to initiate a search based on “To and From“. Example, if you put in a date and a phone number and check “16” as the search parameter the user will get the returns on everything “To and From” that identified phone number for the specific date. Calls, texts, contacts etc. Including results for the inbound and outbound contacts.
♦ FISA-702(17) is a search of the system returning a U.S. person (702); and the “17” is a check box to initiate a search based on everything “About” the search qualifier. Example, if you put a date and a phone number and check “17” as the search parameter the user will get the returns of everything about that phone. Calls, texts, contacts, geolocation (or gps results), account information, user, service provider etc. As a result, 702(17) can actually be used to locate where the phone (and user) was located on a specific date or sequentially over a specific period of time which is simply a matter of changing the date parameters.
And that’s just from a phone number.
Search an ip address “about” and read all data into that server; put in an email address and gain everything about that account. Or use the electronic address of a GPS enabled vehicle (about) and you can withdraw more electronic data and monitor in real time. Search a credit card number and get everything about the account including what was purchased, where, when, etc. Search a bank account number, get everything about transactions and electronic records etc. Just about anything and everything can be electronically searched; everything has an electronic ‘identifier’.
The search parameter is only limited by the originating field filled out. Names, places, numbers, addresses, etc. By using the “About” parameter there may be thousands or millions of returns. Imagine if you put “@realdonaldtrump” into the search parameter? You could extract all following accounts who interacted on Twitter, or Facebook etc. You are only limited by your imagination and the scale of the electronic connectivity.
As you can see below, on March 9th, 2016, internal auditors noted the FBI was sharing “raw FISA information, including but not limited to Section 702-acquired information”.
In plain English the raw search returns were being shared with unknown entities without any attempt to “minimize” or redact the results. The person(s) attached to the results were named and obvious. There was no effort to hide their identity or protect their 4th amendment rights of privacy; and database access was from the FBI network:
But what’s the scale here? This is where the story really lies.
Read this next excerpt carefully.
The operators were searching “U.S Persons”. The review of November 1, 2015, to May 1, 2016, showed “eighty-five percent of those queries” were unlawful or “non compliant”.
85% !! “representing [redacted number]”.
We can tell from the space of the redaction the number of searches were between 10,000 and 99,999 [six digits]. If we take the middle number of 50,000 – a non compliant rate of 85 percent means 42,500 unlawful searches out of 50,000.
The [six digit] amount (more than 10,000, less than 99,999), and 85% error rate, was captured in a six month period, November 2015 to April 2016.
Also notice this very important quote: “many of these non-compliant queries involved the use of the same identifiers over different date ranges.” This tells us the system users were searching the same phone number, email address, electronic identifier, repeatedly over different dates.
Specific person(s) were being tracked/monitored.
Additionally, notice the last quote: “while the government reports it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of” these non lawful searches “since 2012, there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015 [to] April 2016 coincided with an unusually high error rate”.
That means the 85% unlawful FISA-702(16)(17) database abuse has likely been happening since 2012.
2012 is an important date in this database abuse because a network of specific interests is assembled that also shows up in 2016/2017:
- Who was 2012 FBI Director? Robert Mueller, who was selected by the FBI group to become special prosecutor in 2017.
- Who was Mueller’ chief-of-staff? Aaron Zebley, who became one of the lead lawyers on the Mueller special counsel.
- Who was 2012 CIA Director? John Brennan (remember the ouster of Gen Petraeus)
- Who was ODNI? James Clapper.
- Remember, the NSA is inside the Pentagon (Defense Dept) command structure. Who was Defense Secretary? Ash Carter
Who wanted NSA Director Mike Rogers fired in 2016? Brennan, Clapper and Carter.
And finally, who wrote and signed-off-on the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment and then lied about the use of the Steele Dossier? The same John Brennan, and James Clapper along with James Comey.
Tens of thousands of searches over four years (since 2012), and 85% of them are illegal. The results were extracted for?…. (I believe this is all political opposition use; and I’ll explain why momentarily.)
OK, that’s the stunning scale; but who was involved?
Private contractors with access to “raw FISA information that went well beyond what was necessary to respond to FBI’s requests“:
And as noted, the contractor access was finally halted on April 18th, 2016.
[Coincidentally (or likely not), the wife of Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby, goes to the White House the very next day on April 19th, 2016.]
None of this is conspiracy theory.
All of this is laid out inside this 99-page opinion from FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer who also noted that none of this FISA abuse was accidental in a footnote on page 87: “deliberate decisionmaking“:
This specific footnote, if declassified, could be a key. Note the phrase: “([redacted] access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understanding entered into [redacted])”, this sentence has the potential to expose an internal decision; withheld from congress and the FISA court by the Obama administration; that outlines a process for access and distribution of surveillance data.
Note: “no notice of this practice was given to the FISC until 2016“, that is important.
Summary: The FISA court identified and quantified tens-of-thousands of search queries of the NSA/FBI database using the FISA-702(16)(17) system. The database was repeatedly used by persons with contractor access who unlawfully searched and extracted the raw results without redacting the information and shared it with an unknown number of entities.
The outlined process certainly points toward a political spying and surveillance operation; and we are not the only one to think that’s what this system is being used for.
Back in 2017 when House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was working to reauthorize the FISA legislation, Nunes wrote a letter to ODNI Dan Coats about this specific issue:
SIDEBAR: To solve the issue, well, actually attempt to ensure it never happened again, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers eventually took away the “About” query option permanently in 2017. NSA Director Rogers said the abuse was so inherent there was no way to stop it except to remove the process completely. [SEE HERE] Additionally, the NSA database operates as a function of the Pentagon, so the Trump administration went one step further. On his last day as NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers -together with ODNI Dan Coats- put U.S. cyber-command, the database steward, fully into the U.S. military as a full combatant command. [SEE HERE] Unfortunately it didn’t work as shown by the 2018 FISC opinion rendered by FISC Judge James Boasberg [SEE HERE]
There is little doubt the FISA-702(16)(17) database system was used by Obama-era officials, from 2012 through April 2016, as a way to spy on their political opposition.
Quite simply there is no other intellectually honest explanation for the scale and volume of database abuse that was taking place; and keep in mind these searches were all ruled to be unlawful. Searches for repeated persons over a period time that were not authorized.
When we reconcile what was taking place and who was involved, then the actions of the exact same principle participants take on a jaw-dropping amount of clarity.
All of the action taken by CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, ODNI Clapper and Defense Secretary Ashton Carter make sense. Including their effort to get NSA Director Mike Rogers fired.
Everything after March 9th, 2016, had a dual purpose: (1) done to cover up the weaponization of the FISA database. [Explained Here] Spygate, Russia-Gate, the Steele Dossier, and even the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (drawn from the dossier and signed by the above) were needed to create a cover-story and protect themselves from discovery of this four year weaponization, political surveillance and unlawful spying. Even the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel makes sense; he was FBI Director when this began. And (2) they needed to keep the surveillance going.
The beginning decision to use FISA(702) as a domestic surveillance and political spy mechanism appears to have started in/around 2012. Perhaps sometime shortly before the 2012 presidential election and before John Brennan left the White House and moved to CIA. However, there was an earlier version of data assembly that preceded this effort.
Political spying 1.0 was actually the weaponization of the IRS. This is where the term “Secret Research Project” originated as a description from the Obama team. It involved the U.S. Department of Justice under Eric Holder and the FBI under Robert Mueller. It never made sense why Eric Holder requested over 1 million tax records via CD ROM, until overlaying the timeline of the FISA abuse:
The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)
Why disks? Why send a stack of DISKS to the DOJ and FBI when there’s a pre-existing financial crimes unit within the IRS. All of the evidence within this sketchy operation came directly to the surface in early spring 2012.
The IRS scandal was never really about the IRS, it was always about the DOJ asking the IRS for the database of information. That is why it was transparently a conflict when the same DOJ was tasked with investigating the DOJ/IRS scandal. Additionally, Obama sent his chief-of-staff Jack Lew to become Treasury Secretary; effectively placing an ally to oversee/cover-up any issues. As Treasury Secretary Lew did just that.
Lesson Learned – It would appear the Obama administration learned a lesson from attempting to gather a large opposition research database operation inside a functioning organization large enough to have some good people that might blow the whistle.
The timeline reflects a few months after realizing the “Secret Research Project” was now worthless (June 2012), they focused more deliberately on a smaller network within the intelligence apparatus and began weaponizing the FBI/NSA database. If our hunch is correct, that is what will be visible in footnote #69:
How this all comes together in 2019/2020
Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 just to research Donald Trump. As shown in the evidence provided by the FISC, the intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. The Obama administration already knew everything about the Trump campaign, and were monitoring everything by exploiting the FISA database.
However, after the NSA alerts in/around March 9th, 2016, and particularly after the April 18th shutdown of contractor access, the Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to create a legal albeit ex post facto justification for the pre-existing surveillance and spy operations. Fusion GPS gave them that justification in the Steele Dossier.
That’s why the FBI small group, which later transitioned into the Mueller team, were so strongly committed to and defending the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content.
The Steele Dossier, an outcome of the Fusion contract, contains three insurance policy purposes: (1) the cover-story and justification for the pre-existing surveillance operation (protect Obama); and (2) facilitate the FBI counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign (assist Clinton); and (3) continue the operation with a special counsel (protect both).
An insurance policy would be needed. The Steele Dossier becomes the investigative virus the FBI wanted inside the system. To get the virus into official status, they used the FISA application as the delivery method and injected it into Carter Page. The FBI already knew Carter Page; essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the FISA warrant and the Dossier in the system {Go Deep}.
The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a plausible justification for already existing surveillance and spy operations. Fusion-GPS gave them that justification and evidence for a FISA warrant with the Steele Dossier.
Ultimately that’s why the Steele Dossier was so important; without it, the FBI would not have a tool that Mueller needed to continue the investigation of President Trump. In essence by renewing the FISA application, despite them knowing the underlying dossier was junk, the FBI was keeping the surveillance gateway open for Team Mueller to exploit later on.
Additionally, without the Steele Dossier the DOJ and FBI are naked with their FISA-702 abuse as outlined by John Ratcliffe.
.
.
Thankfully we know U.S. Attorney John Durham has talked to NSA Director Mike Rogers. In this video Rogers explains how he was notified of what was happening and what he did after the notification.
.
Admiral Rogers will go down in history as the man who saved our Republic. He will have been the proverbial shot heard ’round the world.
Sundance will go down as the historian who had the guts to uncover it and write it all down.
For my children, my grandchildren, my great grandchildren, I thank you both.
Was Daniel Richman drawn into the “Comey Memo’s” so he would fall under Mueller team protection? Mueller team was the coverup.
Did IG Horowitz interrogate richman? likely not, I think he ‘resigned’.
But has Durham interrogated richman? Has Durham interrogated all the ‘outside contractors” and other illegal searchers KNOWN TO ADMIRAL ROGERS BECAUSE THEY WERE BEING MONITORED? If not, the Durham investigation is a fraud.
Note, the FISC claims the criminal spies could not be identified prior to Roger’s monitoring is not a believable assertion. Or whoever built a secret database which could not detect precisely who, what, and when it was interrogated by, and for, what the results ewere and where they went and were used, should go to jail.
Lindsay Graham, and Ron Johnson, if you want toget the answers and ‘out’ the criminals, why don’t you intererrogate the illegal searchers, contractors, and ‘confidential informants’ about spying on Donald Trump? (oh, you are weasels and don’t want to find out? …sorry for asking)
We dont know when the memo was written ! cause, remember IT WAS ONLY brought up during the investigation. AS IF, it just appeared to justify why. and FISA said they were never aware of it in the Collyer Report – See the article ABOVE.
Amen Alleycats, for my daughter and grandchild, I too “…thank you both.”
These query searches that Rogers stopped. I assume they were looking for “grab them by the p$$$$” type events? I have heard that Trump notoriously stayed away from email. If Rogers had done nothing and HRC would have won we would have been doxxed by now. Everything that anyone had ever viewed or said online would have been fair game. Lol of course if the Marxists take control nevermind these sneaky backroom searches. They will just tell the nation they are searching for hate.
Look who presided over General Flynn’s retirement.
https://www.dia.mil/News/Articles/Article-View/Article/567011/lt-gen-flynn-retires-from-dia-33-year-army-career/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Admiral Mike Rogers! What an All-Around Patriot.
We can never thank Admiral Rogers enough-a true patriot!
We truly would never have known a thing had the 702 queries not been shut down. They would have just kept keeping on, no questions asked.
It forced them to ad lib and come up with the cockamamie Russia Collusion story and hookers peeing.
Because of this many mistakes were made which are surfacing today and should cause their demise.
I’m shocked the boss would risk it all on this ridiculous story and plan.
The whole “Peeing hookers” story never made sense; if they had in fact peed all over the bedding and mattress, germaphobe Trump (and most other people) would NEVER want to sleep on a urine-soaked mattress and bedding… .So hotel staff would have to send up at least 4 strong male workers to take the whole heavy and smelly California King-sized mattress (or Kremlin Czar-sized???) out of the room and downstairs and bring up a whole new one….which would be very distracting to any guest sitting up in the room entertaining guests or friends late in the night trying to go bed. I mean, they would be sitting around watching dull CNN on cable waiting for all this commotion to end.
Also, if all the intimate details of Trump’s hotel stay was carefully catalogued, why would not be the prior stay of Pres. Obama and F.L. Michelle which was the whole “backstory” on why the urination escapade happened anyway? (It was said that “rayyyycist” Trump wanted to “desecrate” the bed because the Obamae had slept in it, remember?) Were they videotaped or eavesdropped on by the Russians for Kompromat in an unsecured and probably bugged hotel (as I think US Presidents on trips to Moscow for Summits usually stay at our Embassy for that reason.
Mike Cohen, art dealer.
sheesh!
Alleycats, Admiral will only go down historically as the man who saved our republic if Barr, Durham and Jensen begin prosecutions before the autumnal equinox!
Bert, they had to protect Richman in order to keep Comey in tow.
Thanks Sundance for reinjecting this thread. We all need a reminder and a wake up call.
I fully concur, without both this would be a tree falling in a forest. If the DOJ is assembling a team of legal minds to pursue the much needed Federal charges against this cabal, clearly Sundance should be not only be a major participant but a resource as someone who has all the facts and timeline at his fingertips. Not only a fount of knowledge for the path to prosecution by a military tribunal but a much needed voice in the fight for justice. Thank you Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bravo Admiral Rogers and Sundance!
Alley your comment is right on the money in all respects.
Alleycats, Spot on.
We are a Nation of Patriots
Sundance, I don’t know if you’ll see this, and chances are you won’t have time at the moment, but something that would be extrememly useful is a maintained list of essential documents.
If we, and anyone else, had a list that we could use to assemble a “proof packet”, it would go a long way towards convincing people that sit on the fence that this all actually happened. That it it not a conspiracy theory. And that everyone that is informing them is complicit and deceptively engaging in a cover up.
There is such a wealth of information at this point, that it is very difficult to succinctly present it to anyone that is not totally brainwashed.
Alternatively, does anyone know of something like this that already exists?
A “convince your friends and family” document packet would be a really helpful thing.
I strongly suspect that is what SD has already assembled and is getting printed and bound for distribution to his allies. ‘The Book’.
Digital even… 😉
Eagerly waiting for revelations next week…
THIS is the best site due to detail, documents and analysis; use the search for specific issues.
A good overview by Jeff Carlson
https://themarketswork.com/2019/03/28/spygate-the-inside-story-behind-the-alleged-plot-to-take-down-trump/
a low-volume blog with some very interesting articles
scrool down for spygate 1-19.
View at Medium.com
many excellent and detailed timelines
this one is searchable
http://thespygateproject.org/timeline/
and Manafort was forced in the PDJT’s campaign due to a contest convention. (paul ryan was on Gang of 8 and knew to enact this part of the plan)
facillitated by the media reporter faking being thrown down by Corey lewandowski. (media was briefed by an insider to help facillitate the placing of Manafort) (reporter from Breitbar News)
Interesting.
Reporter is Michelle Fields and the other reporter who claimed to have witnessed it is Ben Terris from WaPo, if I got the right reporter.
If we ever get this whole story exposed. A statue of Admiral Mike Rogers should be erected some place of great prominence – like in front of the Obama Library.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Then protected from the idiot BLM a holes and fagtifa with prejudice. Thank you Admiral. God Bless you Sir.
Fabricate in bronze so he doesn’t look white.
LikeLike
“FAGTIFA”… I LOVE IT!!!
Thank you Sporty!
This is an old post but very pertinent
Understand it’s purpose……..
For new eyes!
New eyes…. and because it’s time.
Where’s the dog that didn’t bark? The evidence that they were spying on other Republicans?
We’ve had the allegation that Russian Maria Butina was sent here to spy on Trump, Cruz and Rubio (not Jeb!?) but little else.
Trump was never a sure thing. The nudniks who became Never-Trumpers were all confidently insisting Trump would not be the candidate in the spring of 2016. At the Republican Convention, many establishment figures were still trying to undermine his candidacy. The Wall Street Journal ran an editorial in September, 2016 begging Trump to drop out, as he couldn’t possibly win.
It’s just not plausible that the FBI/Democrat Party (same thing) had written off all other possibilities than Trump by early 2016.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come on. They were spying on ALL the candidates. They were just able to focus more on specific individuals as the field narrowed.
The more I sit back and observe the actions of the Bush family, the more I get the impression that they are shoulder to shoulder with the corrupt democrat political push toward socialism/communism/new world order. I have become increasingly disgusted with that family, like they are the more quiet version of the McCain/Romney league against We The People.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m sure you could find a lot of CIA, CCP and drug money going back many decades….
Might even find a JFK souvenir from Dallas if GHWB was a collector.
LikeLike
It ALL started with Scumbama. He was the first to ever have TDS. He hated President Trump because he kept calling him out over his birth certificate. Plus Scumbama stated publicly that Trump would NEVER become President and even tried to embarrass him at some big get together on national tv. ( I think that is when Trump decided to run for President.) Anyway they all knew Hillary had to win or they would be exposed. Remember when Hillary said” if he wins we will all go to jail”? That is what they have been fighting for ever since. Scumbama is still the leader of the pack.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“If that bastard wins, we will all hang from nooses!”
H Clinton
LikeLiked by 10 people
I still believe that hidden away there is something very big yet to be discovered. I believe it because of your quote.
To Alonzo — I always Wonder if the something bigger has to do with the heavy emphasis PT has put on sex trafficking from beginning of his term. If you get my drift ……
LikeLike
Skidroe,
Hillary, as reported by Matt Stiller, actually screamed during a meltdown after a debate: ‘If that f*cking bastard wins, we all hang from nooses!”
It makes one suspect there is a lot more they are hiding.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hilary Clinton is always more truthful when she is drunk off her ass-in fact those are probably the only times she is truthful.
LikeLike
Hillary, as reported by Matt Stiller, actually screamed during a meltdown after a debate: ‘If that f*cking bastard wins, we all hang from nooses!”
It makes one suspect there is a lot more they are hiding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Matt Lauer interview with SOS H Clinton
If Hillary were president, we would be somewhere between Democrats’ Rawanda, UN occupation, and nuclear war with Russia.
I now question whether this type of illegal and abusive access to database searches preceded the election of 45 in 2016. More specifically i question if such abuse began back during the senatorial election of Obama given the access his campaign had to the sealed divorce files of the incumbent candidate. If so, who had access back then and remained through the 2012 & 2016 election cycles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, “it” didn’t start there. It had started long before – Bush-Clinton-Bush, and selling America to China. The Affirmation Action “person” and his visceral hatred of all things American/Christian was simply the frosting on the cake – or in more vivid terms, the last skirmish to “win the war” – and they were/are at war.
Whoops! Where did The Donald, That Donald, magnificent warrior, come from? Oh, never mind. Piece of cake.
I think it was Obama’s insults towards Trump at the a National Correspondent’s Annual Dinner in which Trump was in attendance was the spark…. I might be mistaken. Forget which year 2015 vs 2014.
Thank you SD and crew (as this deep dive MUST involve talented help and sources…)
You have done the Country a huge service.
Not least in exposing the Fake News Media (aka DNCmedia, NPR et al) who studiously ignore the story and in the words of The Immortal Sage IowaHawk are “covering it with a pillow until its dead”…
Well, its the innertubz and Everyone Knows That You Are A Dog”…
In fact, I’d lay this at the Reality Winner contractors and niwit blabber mouth Evelyn Farkas…
Who profoundly embarrassed the NSA…
And thank g-d for One True Patriot in ADM Mike Rogers… Sir, I honor You.
Yes, Rome is worth One Man.
“Honor Him”
This is indeed Sundance’s Magnum Opus, a work for the ages. Nobody out there has been able to put together all the pieces of this puzzle in such a cogent manner that there can be no doubt as to what occurred. I believe that Sundance has just slain this particular dragon..
And I hope and pray that all of this and more have been presented to the people that actually have the power to do something about this treasonous wrongdoing. I’m not talking about writing more reports either. We have enough reports and SD just gave them the report to end all their reports. It’s time for ACTION by those with some real power. Whatever it takes MUST be done and done now. Not by the end of the summer, NOW. Indictments, arrests- treat these thugs the same the Dirty Dems treat our people, with extreme prejudice.
Meanwhile, I am most worried about the worsening situation around the country, with the Chi Com Corona Crisis Hoax that has overshadowed all the rest of the Campaign. Somehow, the treacherous traitors on the Left, the same ones who put together the Spygate hoax, managed to coordinate with the Chi Coms and of course the media to convince millions of people that they are going to die from an invisible plague that’s in the air, on every surface they touch, wherever they go.
It’s summer- 90 degrees today where I am in NY- and all over town there are these muzzle wearing zombie freaks walking around in sheer terror because of this stupid make believe virus.
To top it off, we have to deal with a never ending barrage of propaganda 24/7/365 like this gem from the UKDM:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8536883/Donald-Trump-holds-tele-rally-Wisconsin-supporters-COVID-problem.html
Sundance, I realize you are putting in a super human effort with what you are doing today and this past week. We all are praying for you to accomplish everything that needs to be done.
But please consider that we need you back home to lead us through this Covid battle that is at the root of all the current evil we are experiencing. You have inspired us like no other except for our great President Trump..
You are the only person I know who can do the research, analysis and writing that MUST be done for us to use to fight this last epic battle before the Election. Just as you did with Spygate, we need you to lay out the strategy and a game plan to fight Corona-Gate or whatever the hell you want to call it. You know that all of us here are willing to do whatever is asked, to the best of our ability.
Thank you again for your fearless patriotism and wisdom.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I know of one thing that is being shielded from us is Susan Rice’s unmasking that has been archived for the Obama Library in a lockbox that cannot be reviewed for Five Years thanks to Schumer. The opening of the Lockbox will reveal much and the Dems/ as well as some rino’s will stop at nothing to protect Obama and themselves. In regards to plandemic, many of the coded cases of Covid19 deaths are in fact coded incorrectly, negative testing is not being reported at all that tilts the numbers. It will be difficult to research this medical information due to HIPPA. As taxpayers we should be allowed to see the real numbers from CDC as it’s our taxes that are funding the hospitals , clinics etc for plandemic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bob Lee Swagger: In the end, the law’ll never catch and hold them.In a year or two, they’ll be back in business. New names, new messenger boys, same old story and I’ll be dead. It’s gonna be some hard, hairy work, Pork. There’s gonna be more shootin’ and more people are going to die. Now, I didn’t start it, but be sure as hell I mean to see it through. So, you get it straight. You in or you out?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m in!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In this home, we are in!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why don’t you ever report on Dennis Montgomery? All of that dirt got collected on 46 hard drives which Montgomery turned over to James Comey. Montgomery confirms that Chief Justice Roberts was in the database.
As far as the why, the US and Israel created ISIS and ran weapons to them. The main problem happened when one of the missiles from Libya showed up in Afghanistan and shot down a US chopper. The head of the initial gun running was assassinated in Libya after being lured to Benghazi by Turkey. Another gun runner was killed in a Saudi owned hotel in Las Vegas after he supposedly opened fire on a concert. The gun running shifted to Bulgaria. That became a problem when the Syrians captured shipping documents showing the owner of an arms shipment from Bulgaria was a company registered in Virginia. The brave reporter who revealed this got killed in a car bomb.
Who ran Misfud? Mossad. Who gave Papa D the $10,000 in cash? Mossad. Who sent the FBI to search Papa D when he flew back to the US? Weissman. What happens when it is revealed that the Obama Administration and Israel created and supplied ISIS? Yeah, Trump and Flynn were huge threats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You said a lot in 3 paragraphs. Is there a longer more detailed version somewhere?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it difficult to confirm Mossad working together with the Obama admin to create ISIS.
Here’s why.
Based upon my studies, the Syrian civil war was started by the Saudis, Qataris, and other Gulf Arab oil/gas producers. THEY wanted to run a gas pipeline through Syria, to Turkey, and thence on to the European market. Syria, said, “NO”!
Syria said, “NO”, because a Gulf Arab pipeline would upset Russia’s energy monopoly in Europe. Bashar Assad needs Russia to protect him.
It was the oil gas exporting Gulf Arabs who bought the former Muammar Kaddafi military grade weapons, from Libya, to Turkey, from where those weapons were fed into Syria, to arm ISIS.
Israel, probably had no role in this whatsoever. If they had ANY role, it was a remote, barely tangential role. The stakeholders were Saudi Arabia, USA, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE. They are the ones who wanted to build the pipeline from Saudia, not Israel!
Show me where I’m wrong!
Bingo! That’s the 2 ton elephant in the room. If that gets out, I don’t know what happens, but it ain’t going to be pretty.
LikeLike
Interesting post, it was Tawil that supplied George with the cash in Greece, but I take the point as to whom ordered him to do it, best bet would be the FBI or CIA via whatever field agent was in country or where Tawil was last before heading to meet him, have an echo of some connection to Italy, so that would be Pientke would it not, though can`t remember precisely.
And a question if I may, the assassinated reporter was killed in Malta where they not?
As for Mifsud, he was a fading irrelevance until a superstar assistant magically appeared in his lap I remember reading a long whiles back. Highly capable young female aid, twas she that facilitated Mifsud`s access to the Russians, lest that is the tale that is told of the impression of one of Mifsud`s academic associates about the events at the time.
So find out who she was and a start point as to how she and Mifsud fit into all the smoke and mirrors may emerge, but deep in the weeds that is and enough is known of Mifsud to flip him, but heck they are all in essence double or triple agents, all supping from the bowl of one world order dystopia.
As a final point I believe Mifsud`s very first allusion to helpful Russians happened on the 18th of April 2016, all to create that legal reasoning via confidential sources that Sundance speaks of in the article.
LikeLike
Why was Donald Trump considered a threat? Just listen to his 2017 Inaugural Address, it itemized why he was considered a threat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ed Zackery….just look at the facial expressions on the cabal as they sat and listened to what he thought of them as well as told them what he was going to do! I am talking about just the republican side!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is a man of ” We The People” not a swamp team player and there you have the Threat to an over bloated government officials ( voted and not voted in officials) in the District of Criminals. In short President Trump dared to tell the Truth.
God Bless President Trump !
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s been a threat since at least 2000, first time he ran for president. Won the CA primary, running as a Reform Party candidate. I believe he also won the Michigan primary that year. He realized he’d have to run as candidate of one of the 2 major parties and utilize their organization to get to the finish line.
I have waited for this man to run for president for many years, worried I’d never have the opportunity to vote for him.
Does anyone remember stories Professor Jean Camp?
WHY?
Why would the Obama admin. illegally use the IRS to blunt the Tea Party, whose publically avowed goal was to primary REPUBLICANS in leadership positions.
Politically, Obama should have instructed the IRS to EXPIDITE the apps for tax exempt status.
If only the Obama admin and Democrats were exploiting access to the database for political purposes, doesn’t it seem likely the Republicans, as victims of this, would have figured it out, and been eager to blow the whistle on this blatant illegality?
And yet not only were they silent about this behavior, from 2012 on, but have attempted to renew FISA, and block any attempt at sunlight.
In short,….WHY?
Why do we ASSume that it was ONLY Obama admin and Democrats, that were exploiting the contractor access back door into the NSA database?
The search queries have all been erased, and we don’t know who the 4 contractors were, or who they worked for,..or how many others had access.
I think BOTH faces of the Uniparty had access, and the price of access, to such an unbelievable valuable political tool, was silence about it, and protect the tool at all costs.
This was put in place, as a more permanent way to defend Congress from the threat of being primaried.
And, notice how AOC has had some successes at PRIMARYING long ‘serving’ Democrats, which has occurred SINCE Adm. Rogers shut down the system.
Suppose what Rogers found was evidence BOTH parties were exploiting the database, and NOT using it against each other, but in a collaborative effort, to protect both faces of the Uniparty from primarying.
This could explain his deleting of the search queries, AND his silence since then. After all, WHY hasn’t he spoken publically, about any of this?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Interesting theory and highly likely. There is truly only a one-party system in Washington, DC and it was brought to light when we held both the house and senate and yet McConnell and Ryan could “get nothing” done. They CHOSE to get nothing done and halt PDJT at every turn. They were hand in hand with Schumer and Pelosi. God do I loathe all four.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, we do NOT have a representative government, and there are only 4 votes in Congress that matter, and you just named them.
The other 531 are all to create the illusion of representation, while denying the reality.
You said this many moons ago, Dutchman.
I agreed with you then..
And still do.
Dutchman🇺🇸
Agree.
Thank you for all your posts.
Don’t forget the Gang-Of-Eight less one. Once again, used to circumvent, the authority of others.
Precisely why the Susan Rice unmasking was archived. It was to protect the Uniparty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its ALL to protect the Uniparty at all costs. They can let out little bits of the coup, over time.
Some can ‘lose’ their jobs, and be ‘taken care of’,…but the truth that Russia had nothing to do with it, and that Republicans did, are two facts that they cannot allow to come to light.
They NEVER could have brought the country as far left as they have, without a complicit, phoney ‘conservative altrrnative’ party, sitting on its hands as Dems pushed constantly more left.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dutchman; Excellent points. I, too, wondered if it was going on before Obama but more selectively and furtively. The Obama administration was so arrogant and thought they could get away with it, the way they had gotten away with all the other scandals, that they were less cautious. They never thought she would lose and they would be exposed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller became FBI director, under BUSH. I believe the MOU, between the FBI and CIA was ‘signed’ back then, which gave FBI access to NSA database.
Part of post 911 getting FBI and CIA to ‘work together’.
Comey came up in Repub admin, also.
Weismann, yes THAT Weismann was brought into 7 the floor at FBI,…under BUSH.
Brother from another mother,….indeed!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sure you could find a lot of CIA, CCP and drug money going back many decades for the Bushes….
Might even find a JFK souvenir from Dallas if GHWB was a collector.
that would explain the Call for a Bill to keep mueller from being fireable.
Yes because 2014 was an attack on the Republican Establishment.
There is something to this – Uniparty thing – and Foregn Aid Dollars.
There are zero reasons why Pelosi should travel overseas for ANYTHING
McCain and Mitch shutdown the Tea Party…..(and other rhino’s because they were very bad for their pocketbook”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, McCain relayed the request from Mitch, to Dems to use the IRS. That slowed their organising, just when itvwas really getting going.
Then Mitch sent in infiltrators, and used op-research to undermine from within.
But, seeing the real threat, they knew they had to develop a more permanent, reliable defence.
And, after they covered for Obama IRS “scandal” they were given access to NSA searches as a more permanent solution, and to buy their silence thru complicity.
And, PDJT threatened all of that, he and Flynn. Hence, as Repubs realised THEY couldn’t stop him, they ‘handed off’ to Obama admin. I think, anyway,…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mccain was HYPER AGAINST Trump.
I think the uniparty thing was only by the in crowd. – a common denominator is ukraine – with Mccain and Biden and Romney (lydnsey and the Minnesota person were just there as amatures – lyndsey has no money)
My guess is Hillary did the Uranium one to return uranium to russia (this was the disguise to get congress to sign off) but she didnt get in bedwith russia – they diverted to Astana.
Hillary is not in beg with russia – she is in bed with fake russians and they are holding russia hostage by using Ukraine as the BLOCKER to support Lynn Rothschild fueling Europe.
LikeLike
Well put.
Whether both sides were abusing the system or not, the Repub leadership was not a threat to the Obama admin as they were all piggies at the same trough. The tea party was an existential threat to both. As was/is Trump.
I tend to think we are quick to assume “conspiracy” when what you actually have is a temporary confluence of interests. But that may be a distinction without a meaningful difference.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, you can find the contractors listed in my old posts. When the NSA Database was finished in 2012. The contractors were moved into place in 2013. Some gave up their government jobs to become contractors. Little wonder why, money.
Having served with the man I can assure you Admiral Rogers is a patriot of the first degree. He was hated by the swamprats, but he had the courage to stay the course no matter the cost to him professionally. He had a lot to lose but but stuck to his guns. His trip tp trump tower was not wasted. Hooyah Admiral Rogers!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank-you for your Service and my Freedom as it’s appreciated everyday!
LikeLiked by 4 people
So this MOU is now maybe THE MOST CRITICAL evidence that needs to be exposed because if Sundance is correct, this becomes IMO THE AGREEMENT and THE BEGINNING OF THE SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY.
We really need 1000 WH.gov emails going in that asks PT to declassify this document and paragraph.
To ignore this is IMO is akin to ignoring John Wilkes Booth in 1865.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe we understand now that the CIA and FBI used common contractors to circumvent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes the 2-5K readers here know but it’s the other 259M adults in this country that need to see the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is that really how many of us there are? Ad Rem can you please share the average number of readers per day? I’d be curious to see results and how many lurkers are hunkering down on our limbs.
LikeLike
All of that was the deep state gone rogue, or could be sold as such. A little embarassing, but not the end of the world. It is part of the reason, but not the substantial part of the reason.
The real reason was because Trump was against the establishment, everyone in Government, on both sides, and at the State Department were on the line. There were €Trillions at stake, if Trump won, or could not quickly be ousted, or at any rate neutered.
You only ned to watch the 2016 campaign video, to know the real reason for the motive to prevent Trump from winning, or if he succeeded to conduct the coup against him. Look at this refressher
LikeLiked by 7 people
so great to watch this powerful video again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
richard verney:
The private-sector middle-class are largely the victims of all of this. They joined the Tea Party, they vote Republican, and they’re already aware of and appalled by this stuff.
The poor have been bought off by the welfare state. The malign discovery by the ultra-rich was that the welfare state benefits them (the billionaire class).
The wild card is the government employee. They’re the people most benefitting by the new normal in America. The women in p*ssy hats protesting Trump’s election were school teachers, DMV clerks etc.: government workers. Government workers are staying home being paid full salary during the Corona lockdown, unlike the private sector. A government worker is now nearly a synonym for a Democrat. This allegiance to the Democrats is now seizing even the military.
We risk a one-party state. The presence of a pretend opposition that McConnell relishes would be only a transition phase.
The Dutchman’s Uniparty is not surmountable, attacked head-on. They must be undermined. Shrink the government. The looming pension crisis in Illinois, New York etc. will provide a splendid excuse. De-centralize the federal government: Senators Hawley and Blackburn are already calling for this.
Fewer government workers means fewer Democrats.
Bursting the bubble of Washington D.C. may revive Uniparty Republicans to their responsibilities to the whole country. The southern border crisis is theory, not reality to most politicians.
Most of all, we need a spiritual awakening. As Rush often observes, our young, college-educated women have become angry radicals. I don’t accept that nebulous racism is what’s driving these women. They are unhappy and unfulfilled in present-day America. Communism won’t solve their problem.
Some folks believe that President Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore was his best speech, while I believe this speech is the greatest of all time by ANY President. After realizing the raw truth of this speech, I was all in on the Trump Train.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/03/19/flashback-maxine-waters-confirms-obama-has-database-with-information-on-every-individual/
Not much of a secret….
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/mueller-and-weissmann-op-eds-greatly-odds-their-report-and-evidence
Good article about the two corrupt to the bone coup members. To hear any republican speak of Mueller as honorable means you know that republican is owned by the swamp.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Judge Rosemary Collier stated in her letter that the illegal surveillance had been ongoing since 2012, do you think the Obama Administration started their spying activities before the 2012 election and then just ramped up their activities once they had perfected the technique?
It wasn’t about Trump back then. It could have been about Romney, Justice John Roberts; any event happened that year that needed to be spied on and covered up? Anything along the lines of Fast and Furious? Or perhaps similar activities had been taking place during the entire Obama Administration terms but it was ramped up in 2012?
Just wondering…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sure they did! Why do think Susan Rice’s unmasking was archived to the Obama Library. Cannot be open for five years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe, Sundance has already said yes above – IRS
That and ObamaCare was passed in 2010. They have something on John Roberts, I suspect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would assume that the Obama Administration spied on everyone, friend and foe. He is an opportunist with no real allegiances. Obama wowed the gullible but he was ALWAYS an empty suit, a white screen that would project back to you whatever you wanted to see. He didn’t have any idea how to actually be a leader. He wanted something done? Just threaten the person with blackmail. It is the Chicago way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a story that goes back centuries… of how a powerful few control the masses by keeping them asleep to the truth with lies and deception. Occasionally someone rises to challenge the established order of things. Will they keep us divided long enough to vanquish the usurper? Or, can we unite to awaken the masses, expose the treachery and pull the whole rotten edifice down? My money’s on the latter.
Another comment……
Me thinks that these key threads from Sundance this past week or so have a direct purpose and message for specific NEW DOJ and WH Readers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And in 2011 already Brennan had bamboozeled Dennis Montgomery into giving him the mindboggling super high tech spy software that Dennis had created and the HAMMER was in full operation spying on million of Americans without leaving a trace that it was accessing the NSA database. Including judges in courts all the way up to the Supreme Court chief–Roberts. And the troublemakers in congress that they might need dirt on. It was Brennan’s own private blackmail operation similar to Jeff Epstein’s.
Most of the world is still clueless about it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great work Sundance ! Thank-you !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why was Donald Trump considered a threat?
Because he serves the people and not the oligarchs.
In fact, a recent DNA test of Donald J. Trump has determined that his DNA is 1,023/1,024th Red, White and Blue. The other 1/1,024th was too small to accurately measure, but some speculate that it could be orange.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Speculation is that the 1/1,024th orange is from a long lost courageous Indian tribe that other tribes called the Orangeskins.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or is it Trumplicans?
Political surveillance using federal assets – exactly what the “reform measures” of the FISA and FISC were intended to prevent. How’d that work out?
Sundance ,
Please sit down with 3 or 4 Senators on the Judiciary Committee and present your evidence. Then write down questions you would like them to ask the dirty rotten traitor Mueller.
I think Josh Hawley should be one. Blackburn is loyal but lacks the IQ for follow up questions. Kennedy was such a disappointment during the Rosenstein testimony. Graham, Grassley, Cornyn, Sasse, Tillis, Crapo,and Ernst are either Rhinos/ Never Trump/ Controlled by McConnell. That leaves Cruz and Lee.
And Rand Paul.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After barely being reelected against Beto, Cruz should jump at the chance to be a Texas hero.
House intelligence committee sources say career officials at the National Security Council are slow-walking the delivery of subpoenaed records on former National Security Adviser Susan E. Rice’s handling of classified information and the “unmasking” of Trump campaign workers material from the Russian hacking probe that middle-level NSC managers claim was transferred to President Obama’s library and could “remain closed to the public for five years.”
Susan Rice’s Unmasking were archived in 2018 – does anyone know if her unmasking lockbox was revealed?
All of this proves that this was an INTENTIONAL, organized corruption for the destruction of the federal government !
When you look at this from January 2009 all the way to today, there have been hundreds of thousands of FELONIES committed !!!
Sedition !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A very powerful and telling post that spans the years from 2012-2016.
So what about the years from 2009-2012?
Same game just different tools used. Make sure you read the quote for Government Contractor and Whistleblower Dennis Montgomery who actually operated the Hammer Program during that period.
Feb 4, 2009 – The day they “allegedly launched the Hammer Program. The Hammer Program went from a foreign surveillance tool to a domestic surveillance tool.
Side note – any guesses who oversaw the Hammer Program back then? And yes the same person is involved in the Russia Collusion fraud today. The 5-6 ringleaders back then haven’t really changed all that much since 2009. Amazing!
After 47 decrypted hard drive were turned into Baker and Curtis in 2015, Dennis Montgomery, the Registered Hammer Whistleblower said this…..
“I produced 600 million pages. If you printed out each page it would be thirty miles high stacked one on top of another. The information is very sensitive information. They collected google searches, credit cards, phone records, images, pictures, anything and everything, and they did it for one reason: LEVERAGE. They didn’t know when, but they knew sooner or later they would need that information to use for those leverage against a person … The amount of information is mind-boggling, and I gave all of that to FBI Director Comey’s office.”
Now add this to Sundance’s 2012-2016 thread here, and ask yourself………
Do you see any on-going pattern of spying abuse?
2009-2016 was always about gathering data. The question is was it all legal and for what purpose?
So Mr. Barr and Mr. Durham if you have only been looking at Russia Collusion and the period from 2016-2019, I’m afraid you have much, much more to investigate assuming there is as you say, only one system of justice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can bet that over the next 4 months, all of that information they gathered on Republican senators and congressmen (and Trump and family) will be leaked. They are planning on using that info to win the senate, the house and the White House.
LikeLike
ggmppv – you have hit the nail on the head.
EXCELLENT observation.
MAGA
As another Treeper mentioned on an earlier thread…
Paraphrasing..
Who does all this spying with the intention of using it as blackmail/leverage, and then doesn’t?
“Thankfully we know U.S. Attorney John Durham has talked to NSA Director Mike Rogers. In this video Rogers explains how he was notified of what was happening and what he did after the notification.”
=====
Anyone paying attention back in late 2016 and early 2017 would have noted what Rogers did….and did NOT do — he has never gone public with what he knows. He hasn’t written a damn book. He hasn’t become a cable news “contributor”.
Here’s what he did: first, he notified the newly elected Trump a couple days after the election to get his transition team out of Trump Tower. He then went quiet…publicly.
I have always thought that Adm Rogers would end up being a key player in any accountability assessed on the coup members.
I sincerely hope he has had multiple detailed discussions with Durham over the last year. If he has, then Durham’s ability to put together the breadth and depth of the corruption will have been greatly enhanced.
PS: Sundance…your analytical skills are top drawer. I was in the NSA for over 35 years….while not an Intel analyst — I was a system engineer who specialized most of my career with design, implementation, and deployment overseas of SIGINT systems — I knew many great analysts. I know quality when I read it. Looking forward to your coming “Report” — and I sure hope your analyses get in front of patriots who can actually DO something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Thankfully we know U.S. Attorney John Durham has talked to NSA Director Mike Rogers. In this video Rogers explains how he was notified of what was happening and what he did after the notification.”
=====
Anyone paying attention back in late 2016 and early 2017 would have noted what Rogers did….and did NOT do — he has never gone public with what he knows. He hasn’t written a damn book. He hasn’t become a cable news “contributor”.
Here’s what he did: first, he notified the newly elected Trump a couple days after the election to get his transition team out of Trump Tower. He then went quiet…publicly.
I have always thought that Adm Rogers would end up being a key player in any accountability assessed on the coup members.
I sincerely hope he has had multiple detailed discussions with Durham over the last year. If he has, then Durham’s ability to put together the breadth and depth of the corruption will have been greatly enhanced.
PS: Sundance…your analytical skills are top drawer. I was in the NSA for over 35 years….while not an Intel analyst — I was a system engineer who specialized most of my career with design, implementation, and deployment overseas of SIGINT systems — I knew many great analysts. I know quality when I read it. Looking forward to your coming “Report” — and I sure hope your analyses get in front of patriots who can actually DO something.
Sorry for the double post! No idea how I triggered that 😱
WordPress software failure; on my iphone / maybe other phone glitch.
“Like” does not work from phone.
We now have IMO potential COUP connections involving members of the CIA, FIB, DOJ, Old WH and my hope is with Sundance’s evidence he connects some members of the Legislative Branch (Congress) and some judges in the Judicial Branch into this Coup.
If so we now have the Trifecta with all three branches of government potentially contributing active participants in a coup on a sitting President of the United States and this Country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He saud the story is bigger than imagined. We already knew DOJ, FBI, Five Eyes, CIA, State Dept… what’s bigger?
Direct Hillary Clinton connection? SCJ John Roberts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And don’t forget Obama his own self!
Be Safe.
Go With God.
Contact Me If I Can Assist.
What is being held back by the Trump FBI, DOJ, NSA, and the FISA Court?
Who were the contractors? Who was being monitored? Who signed the inter-agency memorandum and what does it provide? Were those who signed the memorandum, and those who accessed the data unlawfully and intentionally violating federal criminal statutes? Much of this is now more than four years old. Crimes were committed. The coverup amounts to collusion and other crimes.
SD’s meticulous evidence-compiling and speculations as to concealed specifics are very likely correct, but there are people who KNOW all these facts. People have access to know. All of those people are in the Executive Branch of government, and only have power delegated to them by President Trump. Yet, it is years since SD first laid out much of this fact pattern. Years that the Big Lie Media have ignored it. Years that those in the Trump Administration with access to this data have either not bothered to look, or are participating in its ongoing concealment. And if the prosecutors cannot get grand juries to indict, then all the information can at least be de-classified, so various people can report on and write books about the wholesale corruption of it all.
If all of it doesn’t come out in time to educate the people prior to the election, then President Trump may have himself partially to blame for his defeat. And if it is all being withheld for political timing purposes, well, that is its own form of corruption of the wheels of justice.
Our nation is under an escalating attack – the Covid Danger narrative, the economic lockdown, the invasion of civil and personal liberties, the subversion of our intelligence and criminal justice systems, the CCP and its many allies among international governmental and financial institutions, the defamation of our law enforcement community, the Big Lie Media ever-more-loudly repeating its mantra of Covid Fear, Trump incompetence, critical race theory slanders of our history, the Marxist undermining of every institution of American Heritage and history, our churches and schools. And, the MMT faucet of free printed money is running at several times the rate of our revenues, with no one in government seemingly concerned except to propose new uses for more and more of it.
Isn’t it funny that if any of our government websites are hacked there is a massive response and a full and detailed, deep dive damage assessment.
And here we have irrefutable evidence from just a 6 month audit of an 85% illegal or non compliant rate of searches via our NSA database.
Side Note:
Searches = Surveillance when legal
Searches = Spying when non-compliant
So with an 85% illegal or non compliant rate don’t you think AG Barr and Ratcliffe would order a full and detailed, deep dive damage assessment going back to 2012?
Simple question: Mr. Barr has this been done? If no why not?
If no, then it is time to take the issue directly to PT
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am curious who was the mastermind behind all this. I am not confident that Obama is clever enough. I feel like Hillary is a little too unsophisticated and ham-handed — she tends towards Arkancide. I also don’t really think that Brennan or Clapper are clever enough. I suspect Valerie Jarrett personally, though perhaps it is the collective mind of Lawfare?
Same here.
Yes, Jarrett has somehow managed to escape mention in the docs… I’ve found no clues.
“Lawfare” Interesting idea. I see lots of tracks back to Brennan and Clapper, but the other silent players in all this are obozo’s lawyers and advisors:
Arvil Haines; Deputy National Security Advisor, formerly CIA Deputy Director under Brennan.
Lias Monaco; Homeland Security Advisor.
Christopher Fonzone, NSC Legal Advisor, Deputy Asst Counsel to the Pres.
Jamres H. Baker; FBI
John Carlin; Asst Attorney General for National Security (FISA). Formerly Mueller’s Chief of Staff at FBI.
Bob Litt; ODNI General Counsel (= “Logan Act” originator: how did Biden pick this up?)
Everyone says that Hillary paid for Steele Dossier, but Obama For America paid them over $900,000 at about the same time. = Sussman. See Mark Elias, DNC.
Used to be “Follow the Money.”
Maybe this time its “Follow the Attorneys.”
of both…
LikeLike
Jarrett IS Obama when she ventures out in drag.(and vice versa). The relationship could form the basis for a horror movie-in fact it is the basis for our long national nightmare.
LikeLike
They have been in on all of it for years.
have Durham or Barr questioned waters about this?
I doubt it, if they do not want to have the answers.
HA!! Great minds, Raised on Reagon.
Unimaginable Hubris to televise this.
Talk about in your face.
“In ways that it has never been done before.”
Maxine Waters
LikeLiked by 1 person
2013. That combined with last 4 years info should be enough to swing O and MadMax for Treason against Americans, with a jury of 12 real Americans.
LikeLike
Ratcliffe
Meadows
Durham
Barr
PT
Sidney and Gen. Flynn, if you are reading this thread I hope via your contacts you can help facilitate these meetings for Sundance.
Our Republic may depend upon it!
And thank you for everything you two have done!
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its all up to AG Barr now………………………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even If DOJ rolls out a thousand indictments, untold millions will not understand, care, be happy etc.
No. It’s up to President Trump to win the election and replace fatboy Barr with an acting Attorney General who has already been Senate confirmed. 😉
All this corruption….
And no one was held accountable. No one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice how S. Lankford, who is well versed in 702 about searches, disregardes the who, what, when, why or how of the 10’s of thousands of RECENT ILLEGAL searches on AMERICANS, but is so smug in how the deep-state had self corrected and was working as designed. VOMIT. WHEN NOBODY PAYS A PRICE, NOTHING IS CORRECTED.
Mentioning the Treasury Department, don’t forget this little-covered blockbuster from Ohio.
The Ohio Star: EXCLUSIVE: The Treasury Department Spied on Flynn, Manafort, and the Trump Family, Says Whistleblower
May 18, 2020 by Neil McCabe
“President Barack Obama’s Treasury Department regularly surveilled retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn’s financial records and transactions beginning in December 2015 and well into 2017, before, during and after when he served at the White House as President Donald Trump’s National Security Director, a former senior Treasury Department official, and veteran of the intelligence community, told the Star Newspapers….”
“…By March 2016, the whistleblower said she and a colleague, who was detailed to Treasury from the intelligence community, became convinced that the surveillance of Flynn was not tied to legitimate criminal or national security concerns, but was straight-up political surveillance among other illegal activity occurring at Treasury.
“When I showed it to her, what she said, ‘Oh, sh%t!’ and I knew right then and there that I was right – this was some shady stuff,” the whistleblower said.
“It wasn’t just him,” the whistleblower said. “They were targeting other U.S. citizens, as well.” ”
“…The other names include: Members of Congress, the most senior staffers on the 2016 Trump campaign and members of Trump’s family, she said.
***“Another thing they would do is take targeted names from a certain database – I cannot name, but you can guess – and they were going over to an unclassified database and they were running those names in the unclassified database,” she said.”***
“This ruse was to get around using classified resources to surveil Americans, she said. Once the Treasury personnel had enough information about someone they were targeting from the black box, they would go to the white box for faster and more informed search.”
“In March 2017, she filed a formal whistleblower complaint with Acting Treasury Inspector General Richard K. Delmar, who continues in that office today, she said. Beyond Delmar acknowledging receipt of the complaint, the inspector general never followed up on the matter….”
A second Whistleblower complaint with the Office of Special Counsel May 2017, not related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
This surveillance program was run out of Treasury’s Office of Intelligence Analysis, then under the leadership of S. Leslie Ireland. Ireland came to OIA in 2010 after a long tenure at the CIA and a one-year stint as Obama’s daily in-person intelligence briefer.
https://theohiostar.com/2020/05/18/exclusive-the-treasury-department-spied-on-flynn-manafort-and-the-trump-family-says-whistleblower/
LikeLike
Great find! Boy has that story been buried.
I thought Treasury was at the meeting and on the de-mask list becasue they already had a formal FBI invetigation of Flynn for some time before then. (another fishing expedition with no legitimate reason (excpet obozo want his head). Maybe the time frames don’t cross.
Is the claim that they didn’t get specific proper authority from Treasury, whether or not FBI investigation ongoing?
LikeLike
I’m just a tall, humble team player … who never hides behind curtains.
Sundance or others can dovetail the significance. Her multiple Whistleblower complaints being ignored is quite telling.
And more of our IC “pattern & practice”.
LikeLike
Humm. From Buzzfeed, Nov 18, 2019:
“The Treasury Department’s inspector general has confirmed reporting by BuzzFeed News that found that a former analyst, who was accused by whistleblowers of accessing sensitive financial data in 2016, did not have a proper security clearance and was considered a “potential insider threat.”
“In new documents obtained by BuzzFeed News through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, Treasury investigators said that in June 2018, the case was sent to the FBI’s counterespionage division, which is tasked with investigating foreign spies operating inside the US. It is unknown what the FBI’s inquiry found. An FBI spokesperson declined to comment.
“Last December, BuzzFeed News first reported that at least 10 whistleblowers from the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, raised a series of red flags about troubling behavior inside the division during the height of the 2016 presidential election.”
This person had connections to … Ukraine.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I remain convinced Barry wanted payback for the birther reveal. Remember the 2011 WHCA dinner?
He’s a vain, petty, incompetent POS with a Napoleon-sized ego.
ValJar and Michelle wanted payback, too.
They were determined to humiliate him, destroy his presidency and take him down.
They have not succeeded. Got to be driving them bonkers.
But they’re still convinced they’ll get him.
Absolutely EVIL.
1st time poster, many year reader.
I emailed both my Senators and Congressman to let them know that I know they know about the political surveillance, and that we do too, and demand justice. included link to this article.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome to the Treehouse CommonSenseRN! 😀
Praying continually Sundance
“Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves. Be ye therefore wise as serpents and innocent as doves (Matthew 10:16.” …
WALK IN VICTORY!!!!
I have a time machine….it’s a secret. But I do not “own” it.
I can “use” it. I have to conform to certain fight club rules in order to use it.
I can enrich myself and others that support me by “using” it.
I can control elections effectively.
Other “can” use this time machine against me, if I fall out of line.
the definition of compromise takes on a brand new meaning. Complicity takes on a new meaning.
I am a member of special order well outside the laws.
My partners are many and varied.
We all have ONE THING IN COMMON: we have access. We were granted that access by having compromising information about other people in this special society. My purpose is not to defeat or antagonize other members with flimsy threats of blackmail….it’s implied….and not subtely.
over time, none of that matters..the threat is never serious. When the millions come pouring in, and they do, like a broken ATM machine that never stops spitting out dollars, any fears of reprisal or compromising risks are gone.
and the reason why is because, the society becomes so massively large in number and scale, that it becomes normalized. No one complains. Normal ethos is replaced by a new brand of ethics. I have access because I am special and thus I am favored and privileged.
This time machine has been around for a very long time. It was the creation of many cooperative technology companies that operate actively with world government officials. It’s the BIG CLUB. And everyone wants in.
The only requirement for admission is two key qualifications:
a. that you possess material evidence of corruption so severe that it is considered a grave threat. That establishes you pass into fight club.
b. That you don’t talk about fight club or abuse other members. That’s the explicit aggreement.
this IS a time machine. Because no one else has it, the effects are exactly the same as a time machine. Secret private information that is assumed private and secret, but isn’t! You have some compromising information about your business, your relationships, some transaction….anything…we all do. And more importantly, as we have learned in full spectrum, any manufactured allegation of compromise can be created and widely distributed among the faithful media orgs.
I am of course talking about the secret police spy powers. and not simply the 702, or wire and trap, or any of the “lawful” title 1-3 surveillance powers.
I am talking about the commercially available spying that takes place each and every second of every single day to capture, stored, qualify and analyze every bit and byte of data about every human that communicates in digital and even most of the analog gear. And to a lessor degree, placed sensors for oral communications and written records via snail mail.
now this was all predicted…that it would eventually become abused. This was predictable, because it was easy to establish just how valuable intelligence gathering can be. ENTIRE WARS HAVE BEEN WON AND LOST ON THE BASIS OF ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE! And this isn’t a new feature. It’s just that the technology has scaled up and is more distributed.
The threats against humanity..to the rule of law…to individual privacy and security and thus liberty was always considered the treasure to be protected against such systems of surveillance.
the very author of the patriot act himself, has spoken to this risk…numerous times…demanding that hard checks and firewalls be established to prevent such abuses we are witnessing…(and are still continuing unabated!) He debated the need for technology and spying against foreign threats of terrorism…but he also feared it would be directed sooner than later toward ordinary citizens.
there is a reason why this law when it was passed was given a temporary clock of power….that congress would have to evaluate if the gains outweighed the risks against the constitutional protections that could be abused! At every single sunset of this law, congress has always found a way to continue it….and expand it
what started as a narrow set of surveillance powers to spy on foreign non-US citizens to protect our nation and assets from terrorism…
has
become
ONLY
A
MEANS
TO
ACHIEVE
POWER
INFLUENCE
MONEY
AND
GET
OUT
OF
JAIL
CARDS
THAT is the fight.
NOW you know.
all of what has happened, every single aspect of it, can be distilled down to the very reason why the spying apparatus exists and the people who have doctored a way to pretend it protects us all.
it does not.
It was created, much like the electoral college. A system of checks to ensure that a mad mob would never be permitted to vote into office a fool or a criminal. Too bad that idea was wrecked on day one. Same with the patriot act. It was designed for a very good solid reason…I was only inevitable it would grow to become a secret police spy state apparatus to create
ABSOLUTE POWER.
a time machine. it exists. the effects are no different. One can alter the course of history…re-write the future in as many versions as you happen to find suitable.
that’s always been the “problem” with secrets. and special societies.
eventually such things CORRUPT, absolutely all that use it.
the fight is killing this spying machine. All aspects of it.
taking away this power and making the penalties of using anything like it against a US citizen so severe is the only way forward to a future where “OUR” generation can provide some level of freedom and liberty and certainty to future generations, as our ancestors most certainly died on many a battlefield to protect our own interests.
this IS A WAR.
make no mistake about it.
we are dealing with a very evil empire of technocrats, who are only guided by power, money and influence.
they do NOT HAVE GOD in their hearts.
it would be wise to consider carefully, what you are going to do about this….what kind of legacy you are willing to allow to pass in your lifetime.
what is the value of freedom? Show me the price tag?
will you pay it?
I will.
God Bless America…May HE provide us with his mercy and grace in these terrible hours.
So, who thinks Edward Snowden was either a good guy or a bad guy?
I believe that question remains in the category of moot.
was the information be provided helpful to a unaware public?
I believe the answer is roundly: yes!
secrets are terrible ideas. shadow societies unchecked who use secret spying powers will ultimately locate a way to abuse those powers for criminal and unlawful purposes.
I look at the material. What does the material show?
was the benefit of this knowledge more important than the risks of being blind about such programs?
that IS the question.
separately, what have WE THE PEOPLE done to correct these programs.
you can ask yourself the same kinds of questions about wikileaks.
you can also ask yourself the very same set of questions regarding
SUNDANCE!
are you better off now KNOWING..or blind to the corruption within main government and it conspirators?
throughout history…in every society…real change..shifts of the paradigm have come from the the most non-ordinary rebels who protest loudly. You cry out and seek to tell a truth.
most often, sadly, few changes happen…at least not immediately. There is a certain slow pace about paradigm shifts. Sometimes it takes entire generations….the passing away of the old guard and status quo. Sometimes, however, you get a black swan event. Something so randomly unpredictable, but if such huge consequence.
covid-19 was such a black swan…combined with a very toxic political velocity poured into it. We will be dealing with the aftermath of this virus and it’s companion disease from the corruptors for a very long time. it will change societies.
what will change how main governments and its secret police societies operate in the black to spy and to manufacture crimes against the will of the people? to use secret powerful weapons of war to surveil citizens to control them…to control elections..to control economies and power?
snowden gave us a truth. it matters NOT what his motivations are…what really matters is the material…the contents….what do those materials tell us about our main governments and what kind of abuses of power have happened and what to expect unless they are drawn down?
each messenger carries a stigma…the man out front will always create enemies…
I look to the message..to the truths.
snowden did not create these truths..he simply revealed them.
it is OUR DUTY to understand the risk and the threat that exists.
we can do something and cause the paradigms to shift.
or do nothing and allow our security, privacy and liberty to be stolen from us.
Sometimes God moves people to do things….places them in situations where they cannot ignore evil. He does this, because God loves US.
that is the promise.
that is the gift
and God does not break promises.
We all must do out part…as much as we humanly can..and then some. By pray and seek power from God to provide us with that positive energy and grace and mercy to defeat these obstacles.
God never intended for his creation to be shackled in bondage against evil.
He delivered his ONLY SON so that we could be free.
Use that power…every single day.
It works!
The challenges in visualizing all the facets of the BACKGROUND – Political Surveillance as explained by Sundance above reminds me of the similar difficulties in explaining the financial crisis of 2007–2008 during the US housing bubble. Hence, perhaps someday and soon, we might be blessed with not only the book format, but, dare I suggest, a motion picture similar to “The Big Short” explaining this ordeal to the general public. If only such an impossible venture could be attempted & completed by October, 2020. Sundance provides an amazing head start…
Perhaps someone like James Woods knows some folks interested in such a project?
Hey, one can dream. . .right?
Had to be 100’s of go’fers doing the searches.
Where are they
Who is paying them off
Better yet how many are deceased by unknown causes.
Michael Cohen theory in Prague has new evidence that may need deciphering. Steel’s primary sub-source says in new release, that when he stated Cohen’s name to Source 3. Source 3 new his name and that he was in Prague. WTH Who knows Michael Cohen!
LikeLike
