Rod Rosenstein “Unindicted Co-Conspirator”? – Durham Expands Timeline for Probe…

One aspect heavily monitored by CTH surrounds frequent redactions to ongoing DOJ releases that touch upon former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. An additionally annoying thorn would be the continued holding-back of Rosenstein’s expanded scope memos authorizing the expansion of Mueller’s special investigation. [They remain hidden]
The reason Rosenstein’s behavior remains a high-priority is simply because without his ongoing participation and authorization in 2017 and 2018 the Weissmann/Mueller probe would not have been able to continue.
Rosenstein is a central character to all events, and at the end of the Mueller investigation -through today- the DOJ continued to black out any information that evidenced Rosenstein’s duplicitous activity.
As a result, CTH has viewed the transparent DOJ redactions as a purposeful effort to protect Rosenstein. However, recent activity and media reports outline the possibility of another motive. Perhaps, just perhaps, the evidence of Rosenstein’s activities has been withheld because Rosenstein is a subject of the Durham investigation. First watch this:
.
Setting aside the common mistake in part of that report by John Roberts, the fact that Durham is looking into the Mueller phase of the coup (early 2017); in combination with White House officials now sharing documents surrounding the Mueller-Rosenstein White House visit; and accepting the ongoing redactions by the DOJ on material that touches Rosenstein; there is a moderate possibility Rosenstein is now a Durham target.
There are four central actions taken by DAG Rod Rosenstein that frame the four corners of his active involvement within the “small group” coup effort. Four corners that would highlight Rosenstein as an “unindicted co-conspirator”:
♦Corner One – Rosenstein’s contact with Mueller immediately following the firing of James Comey (less than 15 hours); and the documented contact with Mueller during the period of May 10th through May 17th (leading to the appointment); and the material evidence that Rosenstein lied to the White House when he took Mueller into the Oval Office on May 16th to interview the special counsel target. As Devin Nunes outlined in January: “Rosenstein made Trump the target of Mueller“.
♦Corner Two – DAG Rod Rosenstein expanding the special counsel investigations. Rosenstein wrote three scope memos in total. The first initiated the special counsel under the predicate of looking at Russian interference in the 2016 election and/or Trump campaign official conduct therein. The second scope memo expanded the depth of the Mueller probe and allowed the investigation to look at other issues unrelated to Russia interference (Manafort taxes, FARA, etc.). The second scope memo also authorized Mueller to use the Steele Dossier as an investigative tool.
The third expanded scope memo allowed Mueller’s team to go after targets unrelated to Russia interference, and unrelated to the other matters. The third memo specifically allowed Mueller to target Mike Flynn Jr. as a tool to get General Flynn to take a plea deal.
♦Corner Three – DAG Rosenstein cooperated in the Mueller claim of Russian election activity through DOJ indictments of ridiculous Russian-related entities; none of which would ever be prosecuted – and almost all of which seemed constructed to promote the guise upon which the Special Counsel was launched. It would have also been DAG Rod Rosenstein who approved of the James Wolfe plea deal, burying the FISA leak and the involvement of senators within the SSCI in the overall coup effort.
♦Corner Four – DAG Rosenstein was specifically in charge of authorizing or granting the aggregate activity of Mueller’s team; which would include the aggressive methods used by the DOJ and FBI evidenced by raids on Paul Manafort and SWAT deployment against Roger Stone (with CNN media to broadcast). More concerning, and perhaps most damning, DAG Rosenstein would have to sign-off on the $10,000 sting operation against George Papadopoulos at Dulles International Airport. DAG Rosenstein also threatened President Trump not to declassify material in Sept. ’18 or he would face obstruction.
We’ve always said that Attorney General Bill Barr’s biggest challenge would not be gathering evidence of what took place; the evidence is so obvious there have been books written about it. The real challenge for AG Barr is navigating through what We The People are already aware of; against a likely disposition that Barr would not want to believe it, and certainly would be conflicted in facing it.
The reports of AG Bill Barr personally going to see and interview the places and people at the very epicenter of the fraudulent 2016 predicate, is an indication that Barr doesn’t really have any options. The scale of what took place is so serious; and the evidence therein so obvious; if he doesn’t get his arms-around-it the Attorney General is looking at genuine long-term institutional damage.
The obvious stares us in the face. If Durham has indeed expanded his time-frame to looking at early 2017, he is looking at DOJ and FBI activity entirely under the authority of Rod Rosenstein.
It would be, at least should be, impossible for either Barr or U.S. Attorney John Durham to complete their investigation/review of what took place, and then deliver a report -or statement- that results in nothing; or worse, attempts to justify all of the known activity. Simply put, too many millions of Americans are aware.
All of that said, it could be possible the DOJ action to redact, remove and/or keep the demonstrable activity by Rosenstein hidden, is not to protect Rosenstein – but rather because Rosenstein as a subject/target. Again, WATCH:
.
Prayers for these men who are investigating the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Prayers of thanks both in time and eternity. In time I get soooo frustrated and would feel justice for the nation if the corrupt, dirty cops and political/press actors see justice. In the end however, no one really gets away with anything. Hebrews 4;13 “Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of him to whom we must give account.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I always wondered why Rosey Mueller and Weissman never got POTUS on obstruction in the Mueller report. It all makes sense now. They never got the chance. They got the Congress but POTUS fired sessions. He appoints Whitaker. Whittaker found out about Rosey the wire and the 25th amendment. Rosey and Mueller can’t finish the report with Whitaker and Mueller in place. They have him and Mueller on conspiracy cover-up and obstruction. If Trump was wired and taped both Rosey and Mueller, they were toast! Trump had the leverage Sundance claimed. POTUS taped the Mueller Rosey visit. He had them. What if session s or Kelly were wired too? They had rod on sedition. Rod never wore a wire. Donald Trump wore a wire. Just like he did in his new York days. He has passed that to Barr. Now Barr forces Mueller and Rosey to water down the report. that was the look on Rod’s face at the news conference. Weissman went nuts because he doesn’t know what happened. They changed his report. Donald Trump set up Rosey and Mueller and now he has them both. What does he do? What does he want? Pop time!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Plausible scenario Bill, was wondering why Brennan was so cocksure ‘Drumph is going down’ right before Herr Muller report was dropped. They knew the plan but didn’t calculate the counter offensive by the VSGPT.
LikeLike
Trump probably has recordings, but can’t reveal this, otherwise the impeachers will subpoena all his tapes, as they did to Nixon. Still they are valuable kept secret, e.g. Trump knows if Comey’s WH-meeting “memos” are fraudulent.
LikeLike
I hope the US Marshals are a top level security bunch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
probably all transitioning after 44
LikeLike
Boze Pomozi Amin. God help them Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I certainly hope that it’s Rosenstein in the crosshairs. I never thought he was anything but a black hat.
We’ve gotten to the point in time that the reports are going to be withheld until the elections are over. The waiting has been awful especially because of the hell the Democrats are putting the President and his supporters through.
LikeLiked by 7 people
un-indicted? That’s a big club at the moment.
LikeLike
Wonder what history will write about Jeff Sessions? Seems likely, IF Rosenstein was central to the corruption, so was Jeff. Would not be the first dirty politician; Mark Warner and Adam Schiff come to mind.
LikeLike
Spineless or senile if lucky.
LikeLike
Bastards all off them, Da Bog da crkli. May God let them croak. In Serbian it sounds much better, when someone is evil, does harm to an innocent person(s) that is a saying, not nice but, after we say that in disgust, we also ask God for forgiveness, for saying that. Boze Oprosti. That is how I feel about Rosenstein right this minute. I am curious as to what the conversation on AF1 was. God Bless PDJT!
LikeLike
Not to mention Burr.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why would Justice STOP the investigation and prosecution of a DEEP-STATE COUP (IC-FBI-DOJ-State), and watch passively as a CONGRESSIONAL COUP proceeds unabated
… unless AG Barr, FBI Director Wray and our U.S. Attorneys are part of it.
LikeLike
BKR;
Whatyoumean,…”unless”?
Does McConnell have ABSOLUTE control of who gets confirmed by the Senate?
Yes, just listen to Ratcliff tell why he withdrew his nomination.
Were McConnell and high ranking Republicons IN on the coup? I THINK the,answer is pretty obvious.
Would McConnell, being IN on the,coup, and having absolute control on confirmations, allow Barr to be confirmed, unless he KNEW Barr was NOT going to aggressively prosecute the,”small group”, and force them to finger those who gave the orders, since that,would include McConnell.
“Unless”, yeah thats a good one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the truth doesn’t come out before the 2020 election, then the Trumpster will be a one-term president. “No 2nd term = no 2nd Amendment.”
LikeLike
I’ve always suspected that Rosenstein has been flipped. I’m not sure just seems like it to me, based on the previously discussed redactions covering for him, the way Barr forced him to help with the Mueller report redactions, and the way President Trump has never really gone after him on twitter or anywhere else.
LikeLike
This will play in Peoria.
Makes perfect sense.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
Barr/Durham is where it’s at. The Democrats don’t talk about Horowitz and the IG report like they do about Bill Barr.
LikeLike
Rouge? You never go rouge!!
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not unless you like pink cheeks…
LikeLike
If one is investigating Mueller’s appointment and the meeting which took place before that appointment, all roads lead to Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is it possible that Jeff Sessions was part of “all roads?” Or perhaps just a loyal, good ol’ boy who was in over his head? Like Comey, Jeff has been pretty quiet lately. One positive in waiting months and months for anyone to be held accountable is that I’m just frustrated and mad at the corrupt dirty cops and press and Obama Administration. They must be fearful of going to jail, irreparable damage to their reputations and bewilderment at who has flipped and whom will throw whom, under the bus to save their skin. Seems just for them to be terrified……accountability must be served!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeff Sessions could clear up some of this but has been silent. Firing hurts, but a honorable man wouldn’t let his country go through what it has been going through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
da keebler elf don’t no nuffin’
LikeLiked by 1 person
The jury is still out on that good ol’ boy.
LikeLike
G.A.
In order for anyone to be “flipped”, they have to first be CHARGED.
No one has been charged.
THEN, when confronted with overwhelming evidence, and looking at LONG prison sentences when fould guilty of the CHARGES, they “flip”.
But again, no one has been CHARGED.
LikeLike
That’s not true. You can confront someone, lay out the evidence, and THEN agree to what the charges will be. The better the cooperation the lesser the charges. In fact that’s very common.
LikeLike
In reports I read, Rosenstein and mueller had Jeff Sessions under investigation too. Maybe they threatened him with obstruction and maybe he was afraid to resign for fear they would indict him. We’re dealing with truly evil people. In watching the mueller hearings, I was watching the men behind him and they looked as if they were soulless and completely evil.
LikeLike
I agree. A prosecution has to be put together carefully, and should not be released to the public until the charges are brought. This has all the earmarks of a serious and thorough examination of the evidence with an eye to filing charges. The fact that Barr and Durham went twice to Italy and demanded physical proof is a prosecutor looking at the evidence that will be provided to the jury.
I could be wrong, but I am willing to bide my time. For now.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You think nothing is happening now? If PDJT is not re-elected it will be like it never happened. The media will say no one significant was convicted of any major crime. And it all was just rumor about spying. Time is important.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and they did not inform the State Dept they were going to Italy.
LikeLike
Heck yeah…..the Zippo is lit!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bull Durham has Rosenstein’s jewels in a vice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad to think that Barr and Durham have to see things for themselves, first hand. Seems like there are not many agents that these two have faith in.
Happy hunting, sirs!
LikeLiked by 8 people
It may not be an issue of trust in the agents (though, certainly, you can imagine why they might worry …..).
It may be about trust with their foreign counterparts. They’re interviewing intelligence operatives of a foreign country; that’s a BIG deal, and it may be a matter of providing assurance to the foreign official(s) who had to authorize it. Sending highest levels is at times a way of showing respect and gravitas. Would Trump authorize some foreign agent to interview one of our covert operatives for a criminal probe? The answer is, it depends — but don’t you figure they’d send the top guy and not some line agent.
It also gives Barr/Durham a united front for future Congressional inquiry and press mischief, having both heard the evidence first-hand at the same time/manner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve read also that there is some kind of goat-rope they need to go through to get the depositions et.al. acceptable as evidence in US courts.
LikeLike
“Rosenstein is a central character to all events, and at the end of the Mueller investigation -through today- the DOJ continued to blackout any information that evidenced Rosenstein’s duplicitous activity.”
THIS…is why I have sad thoughts about Barr and we all living happily ever after. It’s just a bad feeling.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hmmm, wonder how Rosenstein, Comey,Strozk and McCabe are feeling, a lot worse than sad! Mark Warner, D, Virginia too? Perhaps since this corruption touches several high ranking senators, there is a layer of complexity facing Barr and Durham that most of us do not understand?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ‘up in the air’ status of the McCabe grand jury takes on new significance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another reason for Rosenstein’s actions to be redacted is that he may be a witness for the prosecution if/when anyone goes to trial. The cross-examination of Rosenstein, and impeachment testimony against him, may be interesting and devastating to him.
LikeLike
Randy Rep,
Good fantasy, but thats not how it works.
In order to get a miscreant to ‘flip’, and become a witness for the prosecutor, against his co-conspirators, you CHARGE them, “locking them in”.
You don’t work on trust, or the honor system. Rosenstein hasn’t been CHARGED, or we would know.
Therefore Rosenstein is NOT working with the prosecution.
LikeLike
“…there is a moderate possibility Rosenstein is now a Durham target.”
From your lips to God’s ears.
May it be so!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have to go light a couple hundred prayer candles this week and pray that this unfolds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There appears to be a bit of misleading going on in the Fox News report that Sundance linked.
John Roberts: “investigation into the genesis of the Russia probe is expected to be released later this month”
Uh, not exactly. The Inspector General investigation has been characterized as ONLY an investigation into the Carter Page FISA application. That’s it. Expect it to be very artificially circumscribed to only Carter Page, and focus very narrowly on the reasonableness or non-reasonableness of the actions taken by FBI officials once they were handed supposed evidence such as the Steele Dossier that was used to apply for the FISA.
The IG is not going to step back, look at the entire coup conspiracy and trace it back to the origin.
Remember, the whole point of placing all inquiry on hold until an inspector general completes an endless investigation and finally issues a written report is to delay. Delay, delay, delay.
It’s like saying we must put a racketeering investigation of a mafia crime family on hold until the parking violations bureau can slowly and methodically examine to what extent the mafia has incurred unpaid tickets. Only after that process has been completed will crimes be investigated. Oh, and anything the mafia members told the parking violations bureau can’t be used against them for purposes of criminal prosecution.
And there is no way Barr or Durham is investigating Mueller or Rosenstein. That’s just not happening. They are all fellow initiates of the Cult of DOJ, the interests of which take priority over truth and justice.
What everyone should be disturbed at regarding the Fox News report is the revelation that Durham is extending his investigation past Election Day 2016 until Spring of 2017.
But we knew all along phony FISA applications were submitted all the way up to Fall 2017. Why on earth wasn’t the Durham investigation ALREADY before now covering at a miminum the whole phony FISA process up to Fall 2017???
LikeLiked by 1 person
We keep hearing again and again that Durham is NOT waiting on the IG Report. I would say that seems more than likely with the latest revelation. You don’t expand if you’re “still waiting for the IG”. And you don’t expand unless, as Catherine Herridge said “big shit is definitely coming down” (to paraphrase).
Seems like you may be mistaken on this aspect, you’re likely mistaken on your opinion that “there is no way Barr or Durham is investigating Mueller or Rosenstein”.
And how do you know he’s not investigating the late FISA? Shouldn’t take long, tat one.
Casting lots of unfounded doubt there, aren’t you?. Hmmmmmm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Barr and Durham were running a serious investigation actually intending to prosecute DOJ, FBI and CIA officials of crimes they would have halted the IG investigation as soon as possible so as to not compromise the criminal case against the government employees by virtue of Garrity statements made by targets to the IG. Instead of relying on an inspector general, they would have been relying on grand jury process which is a far more powerful tool to obtain evidence.
Barr and Durham will wrap everything up before the primary season gets too heavily underway, because of the DOJ policy not to pursue investigations that are politically sensitive during election season.
Remember, what Comey was criticized for was not for corruptly sitting on Clinton’s newly-found emails for six weeks hoping to ride it out past election day. No, he was criticized for announcing an investigative step against Hillary right before the election. THAT is what incensed Rosenstein in writing his letter of support for firing Comey.
And when Barr and Durham wrap it up, they will recommend additional pages to DOJ and FBI and intelligence community policies and procedures so that, as the president has stated, “no other president ever has to go through something like this again.”
But there won’t be indictments of Mueller or Rosenstein. Maybe a minor player or perhaps even a bigger player gets indicted for leaking. But not for the coup. (By the way, what did they ding McCabe for? Out of all the thousands of leaks out of the swamp? For leaking that the FBI really was investigating the Clinton Foundation.)
Sundance was right the first time. The redactions coming out of DOJ were all along to protect Rosenstein.
LikeLike
From your earlier post;
“Remember, the whole point of placing all inquiry on hold until an inspector general completes an endless investigation and finally issues a written report is to delay. Delay, delay, delay.”
But “all enquiry” is NOT “on hold’. And likely never was, from the moment Durham was appointed. That was my first point which you have not addressed. And now that enquiry is being ramped up. No smoke without major fire when this occurs. Maybe it’s coincidence that the IG Report will be out next week, you think?
I’m bemused that you assume that AG Barr would presume to interfere in an ongoing IG investigation considering he’s tasked to bring back order to the Department. I can’t buy the theory that he would shut it down.
And of course we’re talking about a narrow FISA abuse IG Investigation against what is looking (to my mind) a MUCH broader Durham investigation ……essentially the FISA abuse was just a tool they used to facilitate the larger crime.
The FISA abuse is very bad, and people will get taken to task there. But this is much bigger. Durham is no one to trifle with and I doubt he will participate in any cover-up.
But, to misquote the President “we’ll see, wont we”.
LikeLike
I believe the initial mandate was for Durham to investigate the ‘predication’ for the FISA warrant. If, in the course of that investigation, he found clear, compelling evidence of obvious crimes that continued beyond the initial time frame, then expanding the timeline makes perfect sense to me.
In my personal opinion, if they are really expanding the timeline it suggests they’ve already identified that the predicate was BS so they have grounds to pursue other things. If Barr and Durham can’t prove definitively that the entire Crossfire Hurricane investigation and the Steele Dossier and all subsequent actions were predicated on information they knew to be false then what Sundance terms ‘The Outrage Trap’ kicks in as a viable defense for the bad guys’ actions: they say they saw and heard suspicious things that caused them to open a *Counter Intelligence* investigation. Rules are different with a CI investigation, they can lie and do all sorts of sketchy things because as the saying goes ‘The Patriot Act applies here- that means I can take your UNDERWEAR!’ That’s where all the ‘by the book’ stuff would have a decent shot at getting them off the hook (at least some of them). But proving that they knew all along that it was all a giant pile of made up nonsense…that means an ongoing conspiracy and that would be a serious win.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t help but remember the look on RR’s face during the Barr presser regarding the Mueller report.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So glad you mention this, Lizzie. He was obviously quite uncomfortable, no arrogance on display that day. Once we know the whole, ugly story, all these little pieces will fall into place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was all I watched the whole time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Were you trying to see if he was blinking in Morse Code too? He seriously looked like he was going to hurl any second.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rod Rosenstein had his last DAG speech in a roomful of Armenians. His wife is Armenian. The Armenians have been looking for a US POTUS to declare that the Armenians suffered a great genocide. P Trump likes the Armenians he’s met in business. He would have been happy to do this prior to the Witch Hunt…Except for the appearance of a quid pro quo for RR he might have.
Keeping the compromised RR to clean up the mess was necessary to help the Mueller report pass without obstruction. Giving him the Armenian victory could have further cuffed POTUS with a quid pro quo.
Rod chose his last audience. Praised Potus at the dinner.
For which he got nothing. POTUS knew what he was after and didn’t give him anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the US Marshals are a top level security bunch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for lighting the Zippo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can Durham subpoena people?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe he, as an US Attorney, has access to a Grand Jury and the ability to request subpoenas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Durham is a sworn U.S. Attorney (Connecticut),
His only bosses are AG Barr and President Trump.
He can investigate, interrogate, subpoena, call a Grand Jury, indict, and prosecute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
red rosie the worm has turned – the barr bear has been doing sensitive diplomacy in foreign parts. heads will roll quietly there, and only a few with big wigs here will, more loudly. nothing to discomfit 5 eyes.
bully boy ali bin brennan and claptrap will squeal like stuck pigs at one of stalin’s show trials, as good commies should. their minions, who know everything, were only following orders.
as for foty-fo and zher mare, kenya might be a nice retirement option.
that’s my guess, but what do i know? for all i know, we may have potess cankles for 46, as anything is possible these days – in the meantime, we all briefly get peach pie for dessert after popcorn.
LikeLike
Those of us who daily read CTH and comments have long since thrown out our “Normalcy Bias,” but I’d venture to guess that the vast majority of our population is still struggling to see past what they think of as normal. Therein lies the rub, reinforced by the Fake News Industry.
No matter what else happens, the Third-Worlder who posed as our President for two terms will always be remembered for owning literally the very first non-peaceful transfer of power in this country in 240 years. (And no, obviously I don’t imagine he was bright enough to do it on his own machinations, but he was in fact Evil enough to play the part.)
I so much wanted Rosenstein not to be what he has turned out to be. I’ve listened to his speeches, including ad lib Q & A, and he is really quite brilliant, at least as far as the law is concerned. But as to whether he is now being investigated? Hope springs eternal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I gave Rod Rosenstein the benefit of the doubt up until the day he allowed the raid on Michael Cohen. Once Rod allowed the flagrant violation of the president’s attorney-client privilege by Mueller&Weissmann I knew he was a crooked bastard who was in on the plot, and all of the information that’s come out since then has totally confirmed that estimation.
LikeLike
Rod RosenSLIME
LikeLiked by 1 person
With RR, my take is that he was a halfway black-hat / Swampman who was trying to save his ass.
The thing I keep coming back to is the NYT story on RR 25th Amendment / wear a wire. Someone or some group with the “small group” leaked that – because they are the only ones who knew about it. And could document it so that the NYT would publish it.
So, by then, RR knew Mueller had nothing, and was telling Trump “I can land this plane”. And then the small group leaked the 25th Amendment story to try to get RR fired and ?….. scramble the board ? … create “obstruction” … ?
RR may have been a black hat, but the “small group” was willing to sacrifice him.
LikeLike
I have wondered if that isn’t how Comey went bad also. I really felt bad for him when he got handed that steaming turd of a Clinton email investigation. Talk about a no win situation – he was literally damned no matter which way he came down. Unfortunately, he abandoned all procedure, which would have protected him from criticism, and went the ‘she’s probably going to win so maybe I can get something good out of this after all’ route. Maybe I’m giving him too much credit, but back then that was my perception.
LikeLike
It’s always seemed at least *possible* that the redactions implicated a criminal investigation of the redacted subjects. Sundance has steadfastly waited to entertain that possibility, highlighting instead the continued cover-up behavior, waiting until real indications emerged, which now they have.
That was the responsible way to approach it. There’s so much glib confidence out there, that arrests are just around the corner, Sundance has done a real service by playing it straight and sticking close to the facts (truth doesn’t care about our feelings, after all….).
I say all that as backdrop for us truly to appreciate this moment: return of the ZIPPO!!
And this post really draws into focus that if Barr/Durham are going to tell ANY part of this story *truthfully*, they have to tell it all. Once one jenga piece is removed, really it all falls down. And the crimes are so serious; again, if they’re earnest, they can’t just ignore whole swaths.
If Rod is in the cross-hairs, think through what that means. This could be epic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re being too optimistic. Redacted for another investigation?
They use that as an excuse, but the investigation goes no where and noone ever get indicted
LikeLike
The investigation will ultimately need to be expanded again to take it all the way to the final Mueller “press conference”.
LikeLike
Conjecture or speculation run wild when attempting to solve a puzzle. We all must be aware of this and conduct ourselves in a most appropriate manner. We see only a tidbit of the real BIG PICTURE. Give it time the whole will be revealed quite soon I suspect.
LikeLike