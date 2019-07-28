George Papadopoulos Discusses Mueller’s FARA Set-up With Maria Bartiromo…

On the positive side George Papadopoulos appears to have a solid understanding of the motive behind the $10,000 given to him by intelligence asset Charles Tawil in Israel. Mr. Papadopoulos correctly identifies the purpose of the $10k as a FARA set-up designed by the DOJ-NSD ‘small group’ which evolved into the special counsel team.
h/t Michael Sheridan for the video segment.
.
#1) Papadopoulos was lured to Israel and paid in Israel to give the outline of a FARA premise (ie. Papadopoulos is an agent of Israel). #2) Bringing $10,000 (or more) in cash into the U.S., without reporting, is a violation of U.S. treasury laws. Add into that aspect the FARA violation and the money can be compounded into #3) laundering charges.
[A “laundering” charge applies if the money is illegally obtained. The FARA violation would be the *illegal* aspect making the treasury charges heavier. Note: the use of the airport baggage-check avoids the need for a search warrant (the agents didn’t have one).]
Andrew Weissmann and Brandon Van Grack (special counsel 951/FARA expert) were conducting an entrapment scheme that would have ended up with three violations of law: (1) Treasury violation; (2) FARA violation; (3) Money laundering…. All they needed was Papadopoulos to carry the undeclared cash into the U.S.
The key aspect is the FARA violation. As we have seen in the EDVA case against Flynn’s partner Bijan Rafiekian, the DOJ-NSD bizarre interpretation of FARA laws create a violation from any unregistered purposeful business contact with a foreign entity.
What Weissmann wanted for Papadopoulos was to create the same FARA scenario that previously trapped Manafort, Flynn and Rafiekian. They intercepted Papadopoulos in Washington DC because it was the customs port of entry. Papadopoulos was ticketed to Chicago with a transfer flight at Dulles.
However, because Papadopoulos suspected something, and left the money in Greece with his lawyers, upon arrival at the DC airport the sting operation collapsed in reverse.
No money means no treasury violation, no laundering and no evidence of the consultancy agreement; which would have been repurposed in the DOJ filing to mean lobbying for Israel via Mr. Tawil (FARA 951 violation) and Tawil would have become a confidential informant and witness (though Tawil would likely never be used to testilie because the special counsel would force a plea).
That operational collapse is why the FBI agents were “scrambling” at the airport and why they had no pre-existing criminal complaint. The DOJ couldn’t get a warrant because they couldn’t tell a judge their suspect was traveling with $10k from Israel because the judge would ask how they knew that.
The entrapment’s success was contingent upon the cash as a pre-existing condition; and arriving at a Federal airport means they didn’t need a search warrant.
Note how even if Papadopoulos didn’t have the full $10k, the DOJ-NSD would only have lost the treasury violation…. they could still have used any substantial amount of money to charge the FARA part of the business arrangement by questioning Papadopoulos about where he gained the cash from. [Full Backstory Here]
Could it be possible that this was a reverse sting? Instead of Weismann and the Special Counsel entrapping Papadopoulos, he was a participant in a sting on Weismann and the Special Counsel?
LikeLike
How would PapaD know ahead of time that lures would be poping up in his travels?
LikeLike
Exactly! President trump, with input from strategically placed personnel within the Deep State (TM) may have been onto this scheme very early (Admiral Rogers), and positioned his own people to absorb the Deep State attempts. It might be a long shot, but things will all come out in the end.
LikeLike
Trump would come off as the star and Rogers the hero. Bravo!
LikeLike
Maybe the same reason Carter Page knew. Remember When Page told Sessions and others that he was going to Russia for a lecture.
It was during a dinner for Trumps National Security campaign team, in June 2016 that Page in front of everyone that could hear told Sessions and others that he was headed to Moscow.
Who was the Lure in this case, Page or others?
LikeLike
Elric,
Reading too many novels. No, not possible, wishful thinking.IMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth is stranger than fiction.
LikeLike
Papa is one shrewd dude! They thought they were dealing with a naive bumpkin, but he had biscuits about him. Good to see he is still proactively commenting and exposing international connections.
And he deserves any profits and perks coming from this mess. It’s about time the victims turned the tables. All the creepy conspirators have been cashing in.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I believe Victoria Toesing said his then girlfriend, now wife, told him to park the cash with someone in Greece.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s an attorney.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who knows what her advise means to the country. We all owe her.
One of the minor, and who knows how crucial, players in this historical event.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Darned autocorrect. Had his wits about him. Though biscuits would be fine too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I liked it as biscuits! (Lol)
LikeLiked by 11 people
Man, I really thought that was a thing. I love speech regionalisms and figured that was one of them.
Alternate explanation is that autocorrect (SkyNet) has achieved self-awareness and is now creating regional idioms for fun.
I may use this term anyway.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isn’t Chicago a “customs port of entry” too? Aren’t a lot of airports?
LikeLike
Yes, usually any airport with “ international” in its moniker, though there are exceptions.
LikeLike
Any airport that recieves international flights would be a port of entry.
LikeLike
Yes it is but Dulles was the first port of entry. The connection to Chicago would be classed as a domestic flight. Had he arrived in Chicago directly from an overseas port then the raid would have gone down there being the first port of entry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But isn’t it a little too convenient that Dulles is close to the Swamp conspirators and judges?
LikeLike
Reminds me of the scene in “Get Shorty”. FBI waiting to nab with cash, but no cash!
LikeLike
Dulles was his first stop and had to go through customs. The FBI figured they’d get him with the money there. The funny thing I had not realized until today was this sting of Papa was after the SC was initiated. Weissman was creating “dirt” because there was none and the SC knew it.
LikeLike
for those who want to forgive Muller because he is a befuddled demented old fool, remember he created Weissmannn and Van Grack
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Sundance has deduced, no.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing I’ve noticed.
Mueller “plays” the befuddled old fool at the hearings, and the post hearing narrative from the Trump side is that Mueller was just a figurehead, and that Weissman was the driving force.
Or Mueller negotiated a deal with the Trump side; info in exchange for an escape from Trumps wrath.
LikeLike
Yep, for the time being Mueller walks away and Team Weissmann is the focus.
LikeLike
The Fox that bit Papi died ! Stay strong Papi !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Originally everyone thought Papa was just a goof. He must be getting good advise (including from his wife) because he is playing this well. He graciously did his time and came back fighting.
LikeLike
Papadopoulos to head to Greece to retrieve $10G payment, says it was intended to entrap him
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/papadopoulos-heads-to-greece-to-retrieve-10k-in-safe-as-senate-investigators-request-bills?fbclid=IwAR0ap-eMyHBSMI_LfL3WlrRiLZNYYUU2nqbVyItIXunPmsPjnGiP73YISug
Excerpt
“I actually want Congress, [Bill] Barr, [DOJ Inspector General Michael] Horowitz, and [U.S. Attorney John] Huber to review the bills because I still have the bills and I think they are marked,” Papadopoulos said. “These bills that are still in Athens right now must be examined by the investigators because I think they are marked and they’re going to go all the way back to DOJ, under the previous FBI under [James] Comey, and even the Mueller team.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please invite them to accompany you to Greece and examine the bills there. Let them bring it back if need be. Do not go get the money and bring it back. Trust no one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
De-Lish!
REVENGE IS A DISH BEST SERVED COLD. In this case, maybe with a Mythos Greek beer and some urchin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this something that you would be announcing or even think of doing with likely surveillance on him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about you email to Barr a few of the serial numbers and let him run those vs trying to bring it all back?
LikeLike
Has Durham interviewed the befuddled FBI agents who had the self-inflicted face-palm at the airport?
And the lawyers who had to scramble to put something together within what, 16 hours?
Who directed them? Who was lead attorney? Who was the black hand calling with directions – Weismann, Page?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I stated above, a little too convenient coming into Dulles where are the Swamp conspirators and judges are.
LikeLike
Mr Weismann. I like the face palm imagery. Or like Homer ”D’Oh”.
LikeLike
When Obama shows up you know sedition is not far behind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it wasn’t for a few honest federal judges this country would be up the creek.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the safe doesn’t disappear first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s still possible that Papa is a plant. Might have been thrown under the bus (i.e. burned) by the conspirators. Niether he or the conspirators can say anything without giving away the schemes and their guilt.
LikeLike
“On his way to the chocolate factory Charlie met Mr. Slugworth…”
It’s what Charlie would do about Mr. Slugworth that decided Charlie’s fate.
LikeLike
Maria reiterated in her lead into Devin that papa broke Mifsud on her show a year ago.
This likely means she’s secured some recent Mifsud information to back up Papa timeline and claims of entrapment.
Her tone in attributing credit to Papa for that revelation was not that he alleged…Mifsud was involved…but he broke ‘THE’ mifsud story on her show; as in his version then of Mifsud is factual now. (And for whatever reason – most likely becsause she’s been asked to—she’s slow rolling the facts).
Ratcliffe provides that explanation for her restraint as he said he’d like to see names come later and crimes detailed first. Unlike the banana republic prior adminstration. This was hours before his nomination to replace Coats was announced.
LikeLike
I agree with strategy of crimes first, and names later. It will be fun to see what some of them do as the crimes are explained. (Leaving for a country that does not extradite, scurry under a rock…) Let everyone see/hear what happened first especially those with no idea of what happened. It will be harder for the Swamp and MSM to fight it.
LikeLike
Could the Special Council have done this in Greece, if not why not?
No money means no treasury violation, no laundering and no evidence of the consultancy agreement; which would have been repurposed in the DOJ filing to mean lobbying for Israel via Mr. Tawil (FARA 951 violation) and Tawil would have become a confidential informant and witness (though Tawil would likely never be used to testilie because the special counsel would force a plea).
LikeLike
Was Israel selected?
No money means no treasury violation, no laundering and no evidence of the consultancy agreement; which would have been repurposed in the DOJ filing to mean lobbying for Israel via Mr. Tawil (FARA 951 violation) and Tawil would have become a confidential informant and witness (though Tawil would likely never be used to testilie because the special counsel would force a plea).
LikeLike
Why was Israel selected?
LikeLike
“Testilie”. Absolutely loved it – so descriptive!
LikeLike