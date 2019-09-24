FOIA Release of McCabe Memo Highlights Much More Than Rosenstein’s “Wear a Wire” Controversy…

A Judicial Watch FOIA Lawsuit has resulted in the release of a May 16, 2017, memo written by then Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. [Link Here] The media is currently focusing on the aspect where Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is outlined as willing to wear a wire into the Oval Office to record the President; however, the memo content actually reveals much more.
There are three aspects to this McCabe memo that warrant attention: (1) Rosenstein’s willingness to wear a wire. (2) Evidence that Rosenstein took Mueller into the White House on May 16, 2017, as a set-up to interview Mueller’s pending target; and (3) the CURRENT redactions to the memo indicate CURRENT efforts by the CURRENT AG Bill Barr to protect a corrupt endeavor that encompasses Rod Rosenstein. While all three aspects are alarming; the last aspect is concerning in the extreme.
In order to understand the significance of this FOIA release CTH is going to present the McCabe memo in two different ways. First, by highlighting the raw memo release; and then secondly, to highlight the important context by inserting the memo into the timeline.
First, here’s the McCabe memo:
[Link to Judicial Watch FOIA pdf]
There are two important background contexts that help to understand what is written in the McCabe memo when contrast with the background:
#1 [McCabe’s work with Robert Mueller in the Oval Office Meeting] and
#2 [The Overlay of the IG Report on James Comey with the Archey Declarations]
The first two substantive issues within the McCabe memo can only be accurately absorbed against the background of those two context links.
Now we can insert the new McCabe memo information into the timeline. This will help better understand what was happening in/around the dates in question.
Start by noting the May 16, 2017, date of the meeting at 12:30pm is immediately before Rod Rosenstein took Robert Mueller for an interview with President Trump in the oval office. This is the meeting where Mueller reportedly left his “cell phone” at the White House.
“Crossfire Hurricane” – During 2016, after the November election, and throughout the transition period into 2017, the FBI had a counterintelligence investigation ongoing against Donald Trump. FBI Director James Comey’s memos were part of this time-period as the FBI small group was gathering evidence. Then Comey was fired….
♦Tuesday May 9th – James Comey was fired at approximately 5:00pm EST. Later we discover Rod Rosenstein first contacted Robert Mueller about the special counsel appointment less than 15 hours after James Comey was fired.
♦Wednesday May 10th – From congressional testimony we know DAG Rod Rosenstein called Robert Mueller to discuss the special counsel appointment on Wednesday May 10th, 2017, at 7:45am. [See Biggs questions to Mueller at 2:26 of video]
According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation. Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
A few hours after the Rosenstein-Mueller phone call James Comey’s office was being searched by the SSA Whistleblower per the IG report on Comey’s memos.
♦Thursday May 11th – Andrew McCabe testified to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines. McCabe testified there had been no effort to impede the FBI investigation.
Also on Thursday May 11th, 2017, The New York Times printed an article, based on information seemingly leaked by James Comey, about a dinner conversation between the President and the FBI Director. The “Loyalty” article [link]. The IG report shows: “[Daniel] Richman confirmed to the OIG that he was one of the sources for the May 11 article, although he said he was not the source of the information in the article about the Trump Tower briefing“.
♦Friday May 12th – Andrew McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the the ongoing issues with the investigation and firing. Referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
According to Andy Biggs questioning of Mueller, on this same day, May 12th, evidence shows Robert Mueller met “in person” with Rod Rosenstein. This is the same day when SSA Whistleblower went to James Comey’s house to retrieve FBI material and both Rybicki and Comey never informed the agent about the memos:
May 12th, is the date noted by David Archey when FBI investigators had assembled all of the Comey memos as evidence. However, no-one in the FBI outside the “small group” knows about them.
♦On Saturday May 13th, 2017, another meeting between Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, this time with AG Jeff Sessions also involved. [Per Andy Biggs]
♦Sunday May 14th – Comey transmitted copies of Memos 2, 4, and 6, and a partially redacted copy of Memo 7 to Patrick Fitzgerald, who was one of Comey’s personal attorneys. Fitzgerald received the email and PDF attachment from Comey at 2:27 p.m. on May 14, 2017, per the IG report.
♦Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
On this same day was when James Rybicki called SSA Whistleblower to notify him of Comey’s memos. The memos were “stored” in a “reception area“, and in locked drawers in James Rybicki’s office.
♦Tuesday May 16th – Per the IG report: “On the morning of May 16, Comey took digital photographs of both pages of Memo 4 with his personal cell phone. Comey then sent both photographs, via text message, to Richman.
Back in Main Justice at 12:30pm Rod Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe, Jim Crowell and Tashina Guahar all appear to be part of this meeting. I should note that alternate documentary evidence, gathered over the past two years, supports the content of this McCabe memo. Including texts between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
[Sidebar: pay attention to the *current* redactions; they appear to be placed by existing DOJ officials in an effort to protect Rod Rosenstein for his duplicity in: (A) running the Mueller sting operation at the white house on the same day; (B) the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel, which was pre-determined before the Oval Office meeting.]
While McCabe was writing this afternoon memo, Rod Rosenstein was taking Robert Mueller to the White House for a meeting in the oval office with President Trump and VP Mike Pence. While they were meeting in the oval office, and while McCabe was writing his contemporaneous memo, the following story was published by the New York Times (based on Comey memo leaks to Richman):
Also during the approximate time of this Oval Office meeting, Peter Strzok texts with Lisa Page about information being relayed to him by Tashina Guahar (main justice) on behalf of Rod Rosenstein (who is at the White House).
Later that night, after the Oval Office meeting – According to the Mueller report, additional events on Tuesday May 16th, 2017:
It is interesting that Tashina Gauhar was taking notes presumably involved in the 12:30pm 5/16/17 meeting between, Jim Crowell, Rod Rosenstein, and Andrew McCabe. But McCabe makes no mention of Lisa Page being present.
It appears there was another meeting in the evening (“later that night”) after the visit to the White House with Robert Mueller. This evening meeting appears to be Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe; along with Tashina Gauhar again taking notes.
♦ Wednesday May 17th, 2017: Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
We Exit The Timeline:
♦Back to the memo. Notice the participants: Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Tashina Gauhar and Jim Crowell:
Now remind ourselves about who was involved in convincing Jeff Sessions to recuse himself:
The same two people (lawyers) Tasina Guahar and Jim Crowell, were involved in recusal advice for Jeff Sessions and the “wear-a-wire” conversation a few months later.
♦Back to the redactions. Notice how in the McCabe memo FOIA release, the DOJ is redacting the aspects of the appointment of a special counsel. The redaction justification: b(5) “inter-agency or intra-agency memorandums or letters which would not be available by law to a party other than an agency in litigation with the agency.” Or put another way: stuff we just don’t want to share: “personal privacy” etc.
Again, when combined with the testimony by Mueller in response to the questioning by Rep. Andy Biggs, the redacted information looks like current DOJ officials hiding the timing of the decision-making to appoint Mueller thereby protecting Rod Rosenstein.
More motive for this scenario shows up during a statement tonight by Matt Whitaker who appeared on Tucker Carlson television show. Whitaker outlines why Rosenstein could never admit to having said he would wear a wire at the time the story broke.
When the “wear-a-wire” story first surfaced was when DAG Rosenstein was trying to convince President Trump not to declassify any information until after the Mueller special counsel was concluded. Rosenstein’s justification for his instructions surrounded President Trump possibly obstructing justice during Mueller’s investigation.
.
Reminder when Rod Rosenstein convinced President Trump not to declassify the documents that were being requested by Congress (Sept. 2018):
While McCabe is a known liar, there is enough ancillary supportive information, circumstantial and direct evidence, to make the content of the McCabe memo essentially accurate.
Remember, Rosenstein expanded the scope of Mueller’s investigation twice, the second time targeting Michael Flynn Jr. Also, Rosenstein participated in the indictment of fictitious Russia trolls and a Russian catering company. Yes, all indications are that Rod Rosenstein was a willing participant in the overall McCabe/Mueller effort.
Ultimately all of the DOJ obfuscation, delay and hidden information under AG Bill Barr has an identical motive: help protect Rod Rosenstein. That effort continues today with the internal DOJ redactions…
….The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. (link)
I think the entirety of the federal government is in revolt against DJT. For decades there’s been an “insider culture” (AKA “Deep State”) that has operated in sync with the UniParty. As the bureaucracies gained more and more power under decades of progressive politics, loyalties slowly shifted away from service the American people to remaining loyal to the bureaucracy itself. Although corrupt this cozy arrangement has gone on for years and years . . . until it was existentially challenged by DJT’s open populism and obvious distrust of and even contempt for DC politics. That the president actually represents the conservative insurrection that elected him instead of the progressive bureaucracies is even more disturbing. Basically, the president is dealing with a federal government that sees itself as representing the true path of the nation . . . and not him . . . and not us.
And these jerk forced/ demanded that Sessions recuse himself… and allow the most conflicted people to be in charge of their own scheme….. and none of the ” good folks ” at DOJ said bumpkis. All these career DOJ folks, milling around and being consulted on Sessions must recuse… and yet by doing so, hand the whole package nicely right into the hands of the ” team “. Nice.
U.M.,
The people telling Sessions to recuse WERE active participants in the coup.
They handed it to THEMSELVES.
And Mueller was the one that was ready to accept the SC job “right way”; he was NOT a ‘figurehead’, he was a willing participant, eager even.
And his Oval Office visit was the,start of the investigation, even before formally appointed.
Correct. And we have the documents to prove it.
President Trump needs to convene a peacetime military tribunal for all federal employees who committed crimes in the coverup/coup/pay-to-play and the elected representatives who participated and orchestrated it.
The whole concept of military tribunals regarding elected officials – that’s not how this country works, that’s stuff for dictatorships. Where did this idea start that elected officials are subject to military tribunals, incarcerations in places like Guantanamo Bay? Is US Government not taught in our public schools anymore?
Punishing the guilty is where it started; the communist elected officials and their bureaucratic gang, do not police themselves and make a mockery of fairness and justice;
so the military needs to step in and charge and try and
convict the elite corruptocrats, and
give them some hard time to get their minds right.
But this is not how it works in our country. The military has no jurisdiction over elected officials. How is this even a thing?
Could it have something to do with a certain letter in the alphabet that thinks it’s Nostradamus?
Oh Goodness, forgot about that. Bet that’s where this silliness comes from.
No, it’s not how it works in our country, and most of these replies are purely emotional.
The only weak thread of actual law that I’ve heard of as a supposed basis for this military tribunal thing stems from old laws that mutated during the “war on terror” into contorted and Constitutionally dubious tools of dictatorship, allowing the president to unilaterally declare US citizens enemy combatants, whether or not they’re on a battlefield, and even to execute them based on solely the president’s judgment and with no judicial review (thank John Brennan and Barack Obama for that one). Beyond or aside from that, I have no idea what makes anyone think the administration is going to suddenly announce military tribunals or could justify doing so under the Constitution. Given that so far even lawmakers on OUR side go on cable news, after the basic incriminating facts have been a matter of public record for at least two years, to say things like “if the truth comes out” and “I hope AG Barr gets to the bottom of it” — I think the prospect of military tribunals is quite the stretch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So a police state…
Exactly. Good way to split the country for generations.
Because they are US government employees who attempted to OVER THROW THE D@MN government, civilian trials and incarceration are not the remedy…
It was started by the “Trust the Plan” nutters and their single letter named false messiah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to CTH Trump must be an oblivious dummy…
“According to CTH Trump must be an oblivious dummy”… ?
Really?
Enough said.
Bye!!
Pretty sure that guy just stated his thought poorly. He is MAGA.
CTH is Sundance and he never said anything of the sort. Some COMMENTERS think they are smart enough to dictate strategy to POTUS45. Mostly partial picture people that have low info. So please correct your aim.
So the coup continues. This isn’t over yet is it.
Not a single prosecution has begun against any coup member. They remain un-dinged, unimpeded, and unbridled to repeat the same type of behavior in the future.
“Bill Barr to protect a corrupt endeavor that encompasses Rod Rosenstein.”
More and more “The three amigos” retirement party speaks volumes.
Once?,…happenstance.
Twice?,…Coincidence.
Third time? Barrs a CLEANER, and Durhams another Huber.
That’s what it’s starting to look like.
Watching this unfold in painstaking detail since 2016, the hardest part is swallowing again and again that the despite the gestures and machinations of our justice system, the coup isn’t actually on defense–hiding and covering its tracks–but is still very much on offense, working against the public and against an elected president, ruthlessly in broad daylight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, the offence IS their defence. Yes, they are continueing to attack PDJT, and try to drive him from office, because he is an existential threat to them.
He was such a threat, ever since he took the escalator ride, and he will remain such a threat, so long as he is in the,Oval office.
What do you think about 2020? When I look at the democrat field, it’s as if they’re not even *trying* to field a plausible candidate. And yet, winning would seem to be priority #1, to extinguish the existential threat.
My theory has been that sure they want to win, but it has to be with a controllable candidate, or else it’s a pyrrhic victory. Thus, the clown car. Or maybe they’re that dumb.
And what about McConnell. This whole thing about dropping on the senate floor that Burr is seeking a closed-door meeting with the whistle-blower seems like a tell; McConnell has never lifted the sword of damocles from PDJT re impeachment; the whole swamp seems mobilized in a do-or-die, final run on taking him down, with this Ukraine dust-up seeming like Russiagate on speed. I wonder what the stand-off is between Trump and McConnell, and if it breaks in Trump’s favor, if maybe we’ll finally start to see SOMETHING happen.
Regarding “the Dems”, if you look at it,as Dems vs. Reps it makes little sense.
If you look at it as Uniparty, it helps. They will control ANY one who gets into the Oval Office, except the current occupant.
So, from a Uniparty view, what letter is after their name, R or D, doesn’t matter.
And yes, this real battle in D.C., from the outset, hasn’t been between “Trump vs. Pelosi”; its ALWAYS been “Trump vs. McConnell”.
And its an existential battle; if the organisational structure of the Uniparty control over Congress isn’t shattered, the Globalists win.
I say that cause McConnell could retire tomorrow, and wouldn’t mean a thing.
Harry Reid retired, people come and go, but the corruption remains.
So how does the Uniparty recapture control of the presidency with such a pathetic field of D challengers? Splitting with a 3d party? Stealing it?
Is McConnell just waiting for Trump to become unpopular enough to activate his minions in favor of impeachment? At a certain point would McConnell decide it’s worth it to blow up the republican party with impeachment, if he thought it was the only way to prevent a second term? What’s funny is …. the most likely person to emerge from the rubble of impeachment and win the next election is Donald Trump!
Jeez, his whole fate (and ours) hangs on few percentage points. 52%. That might be all that holds McConnell at bay. It can’t be blackmail, because as you point out — take out McConnell and the Uniparty merely replaces its limb and the same dynamics survive. We’re like the crowd in The Gladiator.
LikeLike
McConnell made a lot of money from China. And the rest he got from Tom Donahue.
It is apparent that we need some patriots with flamethrowers to help clean out the swamp. It seems that our laws are not capable of dealing with the bad guys/girls.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess there’s no such thing as a nation of laws. They’re always only as just and effective as the human beings wielding them.
Our “laws” are, our “rules” are not.
Question is, why would Barr protect Rosenstein? Is it to continue the narrative that there was Russian collusion warranting a Special Counsel appointment?
It would seem Barr was and is aware of Rosensteins actions, and there was plenty of discussion when Barr forced him to stand next to him during that press conference, but I don’t recall reasons why Barr would do this.
What good is protecting Muh Instatushuns! if they are known to be thoroughly rotten and corrupt?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because, eventually, the institution becomes an end in itself.
Also, (an important insight from Steve Bannon) all of these people derive their status from the high positions in the institutions they hold/held. If it crashes and burns, so does their “prestige”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m having a hard time with Barr being a black hat. Maybe he struck a deal with Rosenstein for cooperation. Too many pieces missing. I can’t imagine the coverup being this broad. I hope not.
It’s redacted for obvious reasons. Evidence is rather useless in an investigation if everyone knows about it.
For the time being there’s no worth in us knowing all the details.
What is it worth for you to know it right now Sundance? For what purpose do you need the redactions lifted?
What prosecutor would release all the evidence before the case is made?
There is a distinct lack of belief that prosecution is coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree and think I know why –
“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
There is a distinct lack of belief that prosecution is coming.
Truthnnfreedom,
Keep whistling past the graveyard, but please don’t piss on my leg, and insist to me its raining!
Your argument seems to me pretty spescious. WHO, exactly are they preventing from knowing whats behind the redactions? The perpetrators of the coup? THEY all KNOW,whats redacted!
Those redactions are NOT to ‘protect the criminal case’, they are to protect the perps. You think McCabe doesn’t know whats behind the redactions, of a memo HE WROTE?
You think Rosie, and the others involved in the meetings abd discussions McCabe memorialised, don’t KNOW whats behind the,redactions?
Wake up and smell the swamp stench, emanating of Barr.
There is nothing behind those redactions that protects anyone except the corrupt current officials in the DOJ and their former allies.
Enough is enough.
In case you are not up on current events, impeachment 2.0 has just started. Why? Because no-one has been held accountable for Impeachment 1.0, that’s why.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
He refuses to do anything meaningful.
But he has to go on TV and pretend he is somewhat mad, always very careful with his words.
At the same time doing nothing to find out about the truth. He is just waiting to see what falls from the sky.
LikeLike
I’m not sure I would dismiss out of hand the alternative theories of ongoing investigations. What if Barr went in on day one and flipped Rosenstein? Hasn’t he been something of an enigma, appearing to play both sides? I am also frustrated with the lack of accountability, but I feel like I’m missing something. President Trump hasn’t gone after Rosie either.
I am tired of the what ifs.
Well said sundance. I wish there were more like you on Trump’s or the USA’s side. “Enough is enough.” I don’t know how P Trump has endured it this long. If A/G Barr ultimately lets down the nation and his trusting POTUS boss and fails to bring any of the deserving to Justice and purge the bad actors, it will be very bad for America.
P Trump’s busy day of meetings with world leaders at the UN and all their problems etc. demonstrate how important it is for him to be able to do his job with only the reasonable lawful restrictions that come with the job and not all the nefarious Coup attempts and Impeachment dirty tricks. He’s a great President that has accomplished much in 3 years for the betterment of the USA but he is still being impeded by the usual corrupt and nefarious actors as you indicated. It’s disappointing that the A/G is now becoming comfortable at redacting documents the American people are entitled to see. At least that is what the last released JW FOIA document indicates to me as well.
Sundance, it’s mind numbing the information you chronologize.
You’re like a human super computer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another thing that sucks so bad are these loathsome people disguising themselves as reporters.
It was not that long ago that they would be questioning and digging until a story like that became too public to gaslight.
My hope is that Barr made an agreement with Rosenstein to help him with the rest. I’m very doubtful about that. All I see is the usual club sticking together.
Barr would have been better in the beginning than the ass POTUS appointed because he would have stopped it for what it was.
One thing I’ve never understood is why Trump let Rosenstein off the hook for his role in this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because ordering the DOJ to prosecute is very dictatorial and doesn’t fly in our constitutional republic.
I believe he can order the DOJ to prosectute.
THE PRESIDENT AS LAW ENFORCER
Powers Derived From This Duty
“The Constitution does not say that the President shall execute the laws, but that “he shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” i.e., by others, who are commonly, but not always with strict accuracy, termed his subordinates.
What powers are implied from this duty? In this connection, five categories of executive power should be distinguished: first, there is that executive power which the Constitution confers directly upon the President by the opening clause of article II and, in more specific terms, by succeeding clauses of the same article; secondly, there is the sum total of the powers which acts of Congress at any particular time confer upon the President; thirdly, there is the sum total of discretionary powers which acts of Congress at any particular time confer upon heads of departments and other executive (“administrative”) agencies of the National Government; fourthly, there is the power which stems from the duty to enforce the criminal statutes of the United States; finally, there are so-called “ministerial duties” which admit of no discretion as to the occasion or the manner of their discharge.
Three principal questions arise: first, how does the President exercise the powers which the Constitution or the statutes confer upon him; second, in what relation does he stand by virtue of the “take care” clause to the powers of other executive or administrative agencies; third, in what relation does he stand to the enforcement of the criminal laws of the United States?”
https://law.onecle.com/constitution/article-2/36-president-as-law-enforcer.html
Agreed! PDJT has a sworn duty to act.
PDJT is 100% responsible to make sure the Attorney General follows proper investigative/prosecutorial policies and procedure to investigating criminal acts.
The President has the power to Micro-Manage the FBI/DOJ.
PDJT repeated many times; if he needs to he will managed the DOJ/FBI directly.
Judicial Watch has stated many times; PDJT has many powers given to him by the Constitution to ensure there is Equal Justice.
As a result of “We the People” and PDJT seeing the mountains of Paper/Digital trails of evidence to destroy the Constitution; P/T has a duty to make sure the A/G does his job.
State Governors and Judge’s sign execution warrants, are they dictators also?
Not enough political capital.
Why, Sundance?
What’s Barr’s motive for protecting RR?
Protecting the DOJ?
You think he’ll go after others but protect RR?
Institutional preservation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, if he’s going to protect RR for the DOJ, will he do the same for the other bureaucracies–the FBI, the CIA, etc. Guess so.
Seems that with the number of books that have been written about this, it will be hard to “preserve.” Trump will one day not be POtus, the historians will delve into this. I don’t know. Do we really think half the country is going to shut up and forget this?
I think Barr has to do better than that.
If you’re right, is Trump involved with Barr in this “cover up”? I mean BArr saves the institution and Trump thinks he’s saving the country? Possible?
Well, he’s currently protecting Christopher Wray, so yeah.
So Barr is out to protect DOJ and the institution , even the FBI, but NOT the Presidency? The Constitution?? If you are correct, that means Barr, et al, are trying to protect institutions at the expense of the rule of law, the Constitutional Government we’ve participated in up till now, and the efficacy of the office of the President. DOJ/FBI get protected. The Federal judges get protected. FISA is protected.
The Presidency?
The Constitution?
It appears Bill Barr holds the DOJ of higher value than the Constitution upon which it exists.
Go look at the redactions again, and remind yourself we have yet to see the scope memo that authorized the Mueller investigation. That investigation ended six months ago, yet we are not allowed to see the origination authority?
Think about it.
The truth doesn’t care about our feelings.
Think about the number of cases these people have touch. There’s your answer!
It appears, the Chief Executive has an obligation to prosecute.
“he shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed,”
To not is unfaithful to the oath of office.
Whats Barrs motive for protecting the ACTIVE participants in the coup?
He’s NOT. He’s protecting those who ordered/countenanced the coup, and who the active participants are threatening to name, if they aren’t protected.
THATS who Barr is protecting. Its NOT about “protecting the Institutions of DOJ/FBI, as that cow left the barn, a long time ago.
Its the unholy alliance of the Congressional leadership, and the Obama admin, who had an ongoing relationship involving Benghazi, (which Sundance recently reviewed) and in which he explained why they whitewashed and covered up the investigation, because they were COMPLICIT.
The same cover up occurred with Lois Lerner, where it was the,RepubliCON leadership that,were threatened with primarying, and the,Obama IRS that stymied Tea Party.
The gang of 8, and SSIC HAD to know about MOU between CIA and FBI, which enabled FBI Contractors to access NSA database, and politicise.
ALL of this is known to the active coup members, Comey, McCabe etc. And, they have,sent clear signals to the higher ups; Protect us, cause we won’t take the fall for you.
Comey,with his contemporaneous memos, was sending a signal to everybody higher up the food chain;
“You think I didn’t ‘memorialise’my conversations with you, too?”
If it went South, the actives had to KNOW that RepubliCONS in Congress would block any real investigation, at the outset. And they did.
Congressional leadership, THAT is who Barr is protecting.
Barr was the AG at the time of Bush 1, and covered up/ or was complicit in the Iran/Contra crimes and cover-ups. I have little faith in Barr to do the right thing. He is Swamp!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Rosenstein is a card punched member of the deep state having served the uniparty well for decades. Him and his wife will continue to be accepted in the DC elite cocktail circuit and at the country club. Many a times Rod will retell the story of the presidential over expensive Scotch and Cubans.
Trump likes nicknames, right? I’ve got a good one for his AG: Bill ‘Decline to Prosecute’ Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill the Bagpipe blowhard.
so, basically Rosenstein brought the cell phone in, taped the conversation with the President, and then, finding that nothing ‘incriminating’ was said and assuredly, in actuality, exculpatory words were said, rosenstein erased that tape.
i wonder if what he taped could be recaptured in a search of said phone. id venture yes.
Well, it was Mueller who brought the cell phone, and left it behind. Mueller was taking over, or replacing Comey, who was actively investigating PDJT, and actively trying to entrap PDJT in Obstruction.
Ot was ALWAYS ABOUT entrapping PDJT for OBSTRUCTION. And Comeys private conversations with POTUS, were in hopes,PDJT would say something that could be used to make,a case for Obstruction.
Comeys memos are his 302’s, of his investigation.
I’m pretty sure that the “Gang of Eight” leaned on Rosenstein to appoint Mueller to go after Trump, rather that Rosenstein simply ‘informing” them of his decision. There’s no way he wages war on his boss the POTUS without the prior assurances that his position will be protected by Congress.That’s why everything continues to be covered up to this day. If one domino falls they’ll all fall, and that includes the GOP Congressional leadership and Chief Justice John Roberts.
So no domino can be allowed to fall.
A very good theory .
Devin Nunes was on the Gang of Eight. Would he not have told us long ago who in the Gang pressured RR?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The meeting where McCabe and Rosenstien formally informed the g of 8 of muellers appointment, could well have been theater, for Devin Nunes and for the record.
To the g of 7, he was actually telling them “mission accomplished”, that he had dine what they had earlier instructed.
I’d imagine many of Devin’s colleagues didn’t let him know of their “private conversations” on such matters.
John55,
Couldn’t have said it better, myself.
What do we know about zee Whistleblowers in these situations?
The buck stops with POTUS.
This is his administration. They are his appointees.
The Swamp investigating themselves is like the fox guarding the henhouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For what it’s worth Lindsey Graham says
he will call both McCabe and Rosenstein
to testify about the wearing a wire comment.
This was last week on Hannity. Part is
from 2:40 to 3:10.
Graham; ” You KNEW what I was, when you invited me in”.
Graham is a higher level version of Gowdy, a CLEANER, up to his,…neck in this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Rod the picture of Lawfare manipulation of Justice and Bill the picture of the now and ever political Attorney General.
The Executive branch Neutered by the legislative Branch which is the swamp.
Can the Judicial Branch check the tide?
Personal material prosperity is no substitute for the lack of “equal justice under the law”.
The Lord Jesus Christ need return.
The legislative branch controls the judicial branch, by approving, or NOT approving judges, and by the power to impeach judges, which although not used, is always there.
In addition, if the legislature, through SSIC had access to FBI contractor 702 search material, they could control,…everyone. Anyone who had something to hide,….
I suspect Barr cut a deal with Rosenstein to not prosecute him in return for him delaying his resignation to help Barr release the Mueller Report, which gave the release more credibility in the eyes of the Left.
SD beat me to it. The redactions markings are indicative of the DOJ cover up. Unfortunately it’s Bill Barr at the helm of that snake.
LikeLike
President Trump had time enough to thoroughly vet Barr and he gave him the job. If Barr is protecting the institutions then President Trump must have known that he would do that, possibly be ok with him doing that.
Meanwhile economic goals are being kicked, China is being held to the flames, catch and release is about to end, the wall is going up and President Trump looks to be head to head against ‘no fracking’ Warren in 2020. No fracking way she wins.
Who knows what the fallout would be if the DOJ and the FBI are shown to be massively and unalterably corrupt. It would shake the foundations of the Republic. Biggest thing in political history. Pandora’s box, a known unknown. Is it worth the risk when 2020 looks odds on?
President Trump aims to completely reset America, and the world, and hand the USA back to the people. He needs a second term.
Would I be ok with all the coup plotters skating and a 2020 win? Yup.
Can’t have DOJ soiled in any way. End of the world stuff.
So Rosenstein gets a pass. Maybe he ‘agreed to cooperate’ in some way we don’t yet know, or maybe he was just a weak guy who went along to get along and gets a general DOJ pass just because he’s DOJ.
But after all his big talk, and raising of expectation, how will Bill Barr extricate himself here? He must know that, despite the current ‘hear no evil, see no evil’ of the media, history WILL ensure this is inscribed as THE greatest scandal in US political scandal (hell, Crooked Joe & The Kocaine Kid pretty much qualifies as the second greatest scandal in US political scandal) and he WILL be judged harshly by history.
At this stage of Bill Barr’s life I suspect that is always foremost in his mind.
The latest developments with Ukraine show more than ever the need for blood-letting in the IC. Who can blame PDJT for distrusting the bastards now?
Can Barr/Durham bust the IC Cabal without involving the DOJ Cabal and the State Dept. Cabal and the WH Cabal and the……..it’s endless.
Someone’s got to go, otherwise Barr gets topped, tailed and BBQ’d.
Less tick, tock and more BOOM, please.
If these corrupt bastards were cashing in on China and Ukraine, why would anybody ever doubt that they were cashing in on the Iran deal as well?
As it turned out, Rosenstein didn’t wear a wire, but Mueller did. Mueller carried a recording device disguised as a cell phone. The May 16, 2017 meeting involving President Trump, Rosenstein, and Mueller was a set-up. President Trump was led to believe that Mueller was interested in the vacant FBI Director job, but Mueller wasn’t really interested because he already accepted the Special Counsel position. The pretext for the meeting was a ruse designed to entrap the President with obstruction.
During the secretly recorded “job interview”, the seditious conspirators were hoping that the President would tell Mueller that the job was his if he agreed to end the Russia investigation. This would form the basis for a criminal obstruction charge with impeachment to follow.
Unfortunately for the conspirators, President Trump didn’t take the bait, so they had to go to Plan B – appoint Mueller as Special Counsel, then stack the deck against the President by staffing the SC with a collection of biased and corrupt prosecutors/investigators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr is starting to smell like fish….
So what happens now? Is everyone corrupt? Are there no honest men left? If this coup goes unpunished, what is the recourse for the citizen? Armed revolution? I’m being serious here. The last time we were denied a redress of grievances it did not end without a lot of people dead. I am certainly not in favor of armed revolt, but if all legal recourse is stymied, exactly what is the solution? I would advise those in power not to leave only one avenue for justice open to the people. There is not enough security in the world to protect them. Don’t let 1789 happen again.
So are Sydney Powell and Judge Emmett Sullivan our only hope?
Sydney’s motions implicate the whole coup; this one’s for all the chips; the government reply brief due tomorrow.
Some think Judge Sullivan is compromised; from all available evidence, I think it’s more likely that conclusion misreads and over-emphasizes some of his statements at the infamous December hearing, and that there’s ample evidence that Judge Sullivan is the real deal.
Sydney is essentially calling the DOJ on a massive bluff — they either have to go all in or fold, and frankly, if they don’t drop the charges, it means either hubris has prevented them from fully appreciating their situation, or they have yet a few more devious tricks they think may just work.
Anxious to read tomorrow’s brief.
Don’t worry! We have the Senate!!!!
Graham is going to save the day, by going on TeeVee and telling Democrats to stop being so mean and so rude. And Graham will go out of his way to make sure he is polite about it and not upset his fellow Democrats.
After that, he can rest a little, take a nice break.
We have nothing to worry about.
Barr is a disgrace. I have so much I want to type, but I just can’t even think straight right now.
I think Congress will make its impeachment move now, they’ve set up another play, and they’ll strike while outrage is burning hot. The question is how many Rs will gleefully jump on the bandwagon?
Barr = Sessions 2.0
Meet the new boss…same as the old boss.
I think Trump took a cold, hard look at what he could realistically effect during his presidency
before he ever came down that escalator. As Sundance has stated, Trump’s focus on the economy
does the greatest good for the most people. Negotiating trading treaties while holding a 20 trillion bludgeon. That’s all within his wheelhouse.
He must have seen that cleaning the swamp was impossible. So many agencies & departments
interdependent on each other to cover their own corruption. It’s massive. A few personnel changes
weren’t going to move that needle. Nothing short of a 2nd civil would be needed to clean that up.
So at the end of his 2nd term,President Trump will have bought massive changes to the world economy, restored our economic health, changed the lives of millions of Americans for the better.
No one could ask more from one man.
But the deep state, shadow gov’t, call it what you want. That will remain. The cancer, that will
eventually kill our Republic.
I’m glad I’m old. I’d rather not be alive to see it happen.
