Rod Rosenstein Contacted Mueller About Special Counsel 14 Hours After Comey Fired…

During the congressional testimony of Robert Mueller, Representative Andy Biggs noted evidence of a phone call between Mueller and Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday May 10th, 2017, at 7:45am.
Listen carefully at the 2:26 point of the video.
.
♦James Comey was fired at approximately 5:00pm EST on Tuesday May 9th, 2017. That means Rosenstein first contacted Mueller about the special counsel appointment less than 15 hours after James Comey was fired.
♦According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation the next day, Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
♦The next day, Thursday May 11th, 2017, Andrew McCabe testifies to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines, Senator Marco Rubio asked McCabe: “has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation?”
McCabe responded: “So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”
Also on Thursday May 11th, 2017, The New York Times printed an article, based on information seemingly leaked by James Comey, about a dinner conversation between the President and the FBI Director. The “Loyalty” article. [link]
Despite claiming he never revealed his memo content until May 16th, in hindsight this New York Times article on May 11th is the first article that seems to be based on Comey leaking his memo content to the media.
♦That New York Times article drew this response on Friday May 12th from President Trump:
Again referencing McCabe’s own admissions, also on Friday May 12th McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the issues, referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
According to Andy Biggs questioning of Mueller, on this same day – Friday May 12th – evidence shows Robert Mueller met “in person” with Rod Rosenstein.
♦On Saturday May 13th, 2017, another meeting between Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, this time with Jeff Sessions also involved. [Per Andy Biggs]
♦Sunday May 14th, TBD
♦After the weekend, Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
♦On Tuesday May 16th, 2017, Rod Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House for a meeting in the oval office between President Trump, VP Pence, Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein. While they were meeting in the oval office, the following story was published by the New York Times (based on Comey memo leaks):
Also during the approximate time of this Oval Office meeting, Peter Strzok texts with Lisa Page about information relayed to him by Tashina Guahar (main justice) on behalf of Rod Rosenstein (who is at the White House).
Later that night, after the Oval Office meeting – According to the Mueller report, additional events on Tuesday May 16th, 2017:
Interesting that Tashina Gauhar was taking notes presumably involved in the 5/16/17 meeting between, Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein, and Andrew McCabe.
This meeting at Main Justice appears to be happening in the evening (“later that night”) after the visit to the White House with Robert Mueller. This meeting appears to be Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe; along with Tashina Gauhar taking notes.
Why is the Tuesday May 16th, 2017, date of additional importance?
Why didn’t anyone ever ask Tashina “Tash” Guahar about the “wear a wire” comments?
♦ Wednesday May 17th, 2017: The next day, May 17th, 2017, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, ¹Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
According to President Trump’s Attorney John Dowd, the White House was stunned by the decision. [Link] Coincidentally, AG Jeff Sessions was in the oval office for unrelated business when White House counsel Don McGahn came in and informed the group. Jeff Sessions immediately offered his resignation, and Sessions’ chief-of-staff Jody Hunt went back to the Main Justice office to ask Rosenstein what the hell was going on.
This investigative ‘small group’ are the people inside Main Justice (DOJ) and FBI headquarters who redacted the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages; removed messages and communication antithetical to their goals; kept key documents and information away from congress; stalled any effort to expose the unlawful aspects of “SpyGate’ and the fraudulent foundation behind the Carter Page FISA application; and undermined any adverse discoveries in the leak investigations (James Wolfe) writ large.
This investigative small group didn’t change when Mueller arrived, they just retooled the focus of their effort based on new leadership and new objectives. Those who created the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy case of 2016, evolved into creating the Trump obstructing justice case of 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Everything Mueller and Rosenstein were doing in late 2017 and throughout 2018 was intended to drag-out the Russia conspiracy narrative as long as possible, even though there was no actual Trump-Russia investigation taking place.
It was always the “obstruction” investigation that could lead to the desired result by Mueller’s team of taking down President Trump through evidence that would help Pelosi and Nadler achieve impeachment . The “obstruction case” was the entirety of the case they were trying to make from May 2017 through to March 2019.
**Working on a more detailed timeline, more will follow.
It starts to become depressing to know that these people always get away with trying to destroy our country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed. We are at a point where it is shame on Republicans if they allow this to go unpunished. Just like Dems assume African Americans will not leave them, so do the Reps for conservatives. Sad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder what might happen for those of you who are dwelling on that depressing aspect based on the past started looking forward to the much better fact that President Donald J. Trump is not bathhouse soetoro or krooked killery, meaning that just maybe with an ESG POTUS like we elected this absolute sedition, maybe even treason, will at least stand a chance at ending in real justice?
Coats is out and Ratcliffe is in @ DNI. That’s a good thing… among MANY good things POTUS has brought us. Winning things… I even had to get more Winnamins with so much winning! 😀
Seriously, there is so very much to rake them over the coals with because they never thought “she” would lose that much moar winning is imminent with President Trump at the wheel. It can, and I believe will happen.
For me, it gets depressing reading how so many good and smart people can’t or just won’t think past anything but “it gets depressing”!
There ain’t no future in the past… 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ratcliffe is NOT in as DNI. He bowed out of contention.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry to break it to you THC, but Ratcliffe is already out. (I know. It is hard to keep up.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, so I missed that. Some of us aren’t just living on the net. Doesn’t matter, who’s NEXT?
The rest of my points are valid and not mired up in misery.
The Eeyoring is boring and counter-productive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better to acknowledge the truth than hide your head in the sand.
LikeLike
Disagree with ‘always get away with’. I will bet you a fine dinner at a time, restaurant, and US city of your choosing that ‘they’ won’t get away with it this time. Reasons multiply explained previously. Ad Rem can hold this official bet for you. As a reasonably wealthy Treeper, I can easily make good.
The wheels of justice grind slowly (for good reason since innocent until PROVEN guilty beyond a reasonable doubt) but they also grind exceedingly fine. We may not get all the peripheral enablers like Rosenstein, but we will surely get all the main Spygate perps via the dual ongoing investigation prongs of Horowitz on FISA spying abuse and Durham on EC predicate. Sub bet on a fine bottle of US wine of your choosing for the dinner: bulletproof indictments sometime between yearend and the 2020 nominating conventions.
LikeLiked by 8 people
As usual Ristvan, thanks!
LikeLike
I pray to God you’re right…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ristvan, I love your expertise, but how do we get around the DC area jury problem? IMHO we’re sort of stuck with the process being the punishment and negotiating guilty pleas to much lesser offenses than those that could be charged.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“‘they’ won’t get away with it this time. ”
I am not a lawyer and depend on you, ristvan, to translate the legal double speak for me but I really feel this in my bones….sort of like when I told friends and family Donald Trump would be our President and they laughed. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
We could have lunch either way though. 🙂 I never gamble just because I was raised that way, but I do hope and pray you are right.
LikeLike
Agreed. I have a small amount of hope left that US Atty Durham and AG Barr realize how badly they need to prosecute and convict the cabal that tried to take down President Trump. I can’t imagine what will become of the American people’s confidence and respect for the United States Government if these traitors are not brought to justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weasel boy Rosenstein needs to be prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is amazing, too, that so many weasel boys rose to the top during the BHO administration. Emulating the boss, I guess.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You mean emulating Obama, right? 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weasel boys and girls make the best minions for the people in charge. They just do what their told and deposit their money at the end of the month.
LikeLiked by 2 people
xcontra, Rod is not out of the woods yet and he knows it. Where is he now? He was a good part of the treason taking place big time. Why did he choose Mueller? Because no special investigator truly needed but someone to “apparently find evidence” against our President was a strong possibility or so they thought. The list of those to the gallows is growing and growing and won’t it feel good to breathe clean fresh air with all of them gone and perhaps all of them sharing a BIG HOLE with the sign stating: DANGER – STAY AWAY -TOXIC SOIL. Only fair that they hang together and be buried together. An ago old hanging is still relevant in today’s world. Sad so many hated Trump showing how much they hated our Republic of freedom and rights and never ever thought they would be caught. Karma and truths always come forth.
LikeLike
Paul Ryan the biggest Weasel of them all !
LikeLiked by 1 person
My first reaction fter reading this and watching the video?
Yeah, there’s something bigger afoot than Comey and his memos.
Looking forward to what results from the ‘more detailed timeline’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not just “something” if you think about it, but plenty of “things” bigger afoot… a plethora of witch-hunting bovine scat with a solid trail of proof of bad actions.
Sundance has pounded out the main aspect that can get to the bottom of it all and lead all the way forward to the end for those who started this with his origin posts and I’ve heard “origin” mentioned by Nunes, Jordan, and I’m pretty sure Ratcliffe as well lately.
I wish I had made notes, but surely Sundance & others here heard those statements as well.
“She” lost, and “they” have no one to run against our ESG President. The future looks better than “depressing” to me…
😉
LikeLike
Sundance, at what point did the plotters make Sessions recuse himself? He had to be cleared out of the way first. I could be totally wrong, but I vaguely recall that the DOJ people who gave him advice that he had to recuse himself from “Muh Russia” included coup plotters.
Obviously, the Special Counsel was already being considered from the timing (and the visit to the White House). RR’s ability to appoint the SC had ALREADY been delegated.
LikeLike
Sessions recused himself on March 2, 2017 – ( https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/322069-sessions-recuses-himself-from-russia-probe )
You can search the CTH archives, it’s part of another timeline analysis. As I recall, Tashina Gauhar was a major player in getting Sessions to recuse. Gauhar and Mary McCord were the two that really pushed for Sessions to recuse (I think).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions recused in order to gain confirmation as AG. There is no way McConnell would have confirmed an AG nominee that wouldn’t help him destroy Trump. It’s the same reason McConnell just destroyed Ratcliffe’s nomination as DNI… Ratcliff is a threat to McConnell and his ilk.
You want to help Trump? Get rid of McConnell. Put that head on a pike and watch what happens. Doesn’t matter if a lefty takes that seat, as long as McConnell is destroyed. That should be the absolute priority right now. McConnell is Trump’s deadliest enemy in that fetid Swamp. He collects the cash and routes it to his ilk. Destroy the bagman and you gain ground.
LikeLike
I think that POTUS is holding back on the McConnell take-down until he gets his judges in place.
LikeLike
Trump picked Gorsuch, part of his original list pre-election. McConnell picked Kavanaugh, a Bushie who was not on Trump’s original list.
You watch, Kavanaugh will be another Roberts. These are not Trump’s judges. They are the Swamp’s picks… and those of the most disgusting of Swamp creatures… Mitch McConnell.
Just because the Turtle “does something”, doesn’t mean it’s any good. Most of it is harmful to this country, especially that recent Cromnibus spending bill, a revolting bit of Swamp deviltry.
LikeLike
Sure, you could construe Sessions’ testimony as a pre-recusal, but the fact that he was asked the question means that the plotters were busy creating the possibility of an SC even before his confirmation hearings.
LikeLike
Lurking Lawyer here.
Nobody ‘made’ Sessions recuse. As long as there was FBI Crossfire Hurricane (started before Sessions became AG) and Sessions had been a key part of the campaign and PDJT election support, standard recusal protocol says he had no choice but to do so.
Recusal grounds: ‘Possible conflict of interest or lack of impartiality’. Sessions had both.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Understood, but IIRC there was an actual referral to a DOJ ethics committee and I vaguely recall that some of the conspirators were on it, so the conclusion was foregone. The AG can’t possibly recuse himself from everything political.
LikeLike
Mueller also had a conflict of interest affecting impartiality, but he didn’t recuse himself, as required by the special counsel law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
not to mention, Rhee, Weissman etc
LikeLike
Why could not Sessions delve into the foundational structure of the investigation to discover and ultimately prove the invalidity of the FBI investigation? Seems to me that as a participant in the campaign, he has first hand knowledge of a lot of activity. His conflict would be material for interference, but not for aiding discovery.
Rushing your own QB is not a foul. It isn’t teamwork; it’s playing for the opposition. So, if Sessions wanted to obtain maximum investigatory understanding to root out the bad guys (on either team), why must he recuse?
LikeLike
That presumes, of course, an honest Sessions and not a plant.
LikeLike
Not sure why the double post. WP acting up again. Sorry.
LikeLike
Well, that post just ruined the rest of my weekend. It really just confirms what myself and probably the rest of the Branch Hangers here believe – that there was an actual coup to remove PDJT. AG Barr – where are you on this “matter”?
LikeLike
Yes indeedy, for the first time in 250 yrs the honored tradition of peaceful transfer of power based on free and fair elections was tossed out the window by a pimp struttin, Left wing, fanatic ideologue prezzy, because his “fundamental transformation” was stymied.
One half of the country is slurping up the swill in the msm and the other half (us) is vacillating between hope that our country isn’t already lost and the certainty that it is.
LikeLike
It’s comforting to know that Barr thinks highly of Rosenstein. Right?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Astounding timeline.
LikeLike
Please tell me that Rosenpenis is still at risk for legal repercussions even though he’s retired.
Lie to me if you have to…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a retired out of a Federal Prison. We had a warden who lost his pension after he retired because of a bogus workman’s comp claim he made before retirement. Justice can happen.
LikeLike
And they constantly taunted him. They went after his kids, lawyers, and business associates in an effort to force President Trump into doing anything the could be called “obstruction”. I am thinking this is one of the FBI “tactics” they are protecting with redactions: Framing their enemies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This aspect of the coup – taunting the president as you describe – makes me feel more anger than any other. Not only was the whole coup plot a dirty trick, the tactics employed were vile.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Rosenstein was NOT part of the plot, then the explanation to demonstrate that is going to be a real spy novel best seller doozy! Reading thru this again, with the context of the timeline overlaying it all, it seems obvious that he is/was as dirty as any of them.
Anybody able to make the case that Rosenstein was even a Grey Hat, much less White?
LikeLike
I will try. Rosenstein was simply out of his depth.
Long time MD US DA. Probably a good DA since kept by multiple Presidents. BUT neither a good administrator nor a good Swamp player. Like Sessions. RR Got confused and scared. Bailed out to the cabal and the ‘famous’ Mueller. At best a peripheral enabler.
Remember also, Rosenstein was confirmed AFTER Sessions recused and while Senate Dems were already calling for a Special Counsel. RR was asked and did not commit at his confirmation hearings. These facts are all available in the public record.
RR simply chose what he naively saw as the path of least resistance on a political/legal hot potato outside of his experience and ability.
Or, to paraphrase Napoleon, ‘never assume malice when incompetence is a sufficient explanation’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, all the arrests especially the last Hail Mary pass on Stone (televised by CNN) were just bait for the Prez to react too and obstruct the investigation. The IG report on dishonest Coney should lead to some pardons. Hopefully Civil lawsuits as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it is established that certain illegal acts occurred, but prosecutions do not ensue, that should not matter for the civil courts. It ought to be straightforward to review the record to ascertain for the court that the events did occur, the victims suffered material harm, and the defendant ought to answer with substantial liability.
If Papad. served jail time for an illegal FBI procedure-violating entrapment scheme and was therefore pressured to cop to a plea or risk BK and/or serious jail time in the face of a rogue FBI, then he has suffered material harm…and has a felony on his record. That ought to be worth, oh, say the net worth of Comey, McCabe, Strzok, the acting FBI agents with documented antipathy toward Papad. and all the other participants overseeing the scheme.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting angle. Hadn’t thought about civil redress. Will need to ponder that.
LikeLike
I like the bit in Techno Fog’s piece that “Republican lawmakers ought to . . . . ” Hope springs eternal. Republican law makers (the leadership in particular) are either inept, don’t give a rat’s a$$, and/or are part of the coverup. I swear, Democrat leadership runs rings around the Republicans. It’s no contest. Along that line, why the hell isn’t Lindsay Graham doing more? McConnell? What is wrong with these people?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t want to disrupt their CoC contributions.
LikeLike
Clearly the RINO’s don’t like PT, they want him out IMO as much as the Dems.
It’s a shame PT doesn’t see it as he should call them out and ask his MAGA faithful to vote these RINO’s out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The “obstruction case” was the entirety of the case they were trying to make from May 2017 through to March 2019.”
Di qui nacque che tutti li profeti armati vincero, e li disarmati rovinarono.
[Hence it happened that all the armed prophets conquered, all the unarmed perished].
– Niccolo Machiavelli
LikeLike
Jeff Sessions you’re a little Rat Bastard.
I’ve get to find the genesis of this (201 6) “everyone wants Sessions’ Endorsement”…
Remember that?
Who started that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“…Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing…” every time I read that obnoxious, mendacious statement I want to laugh, then barf.
Good lord, these people are rotten to the core. They got there by participating in a rotten system that stopped rewarding integrity, ethical and honorable behavior in favor of loyalty to political patronage and a pension.
They cut their teeth in a rotten bureaucracy that rewards obsequious obedience to politically expedient behavior where the American citizen and the constitution (they swore to defend) are forgotten the second day on the job.
LikeLike
You would think that Darwinism would kick in at some point.
LikeLike
liked
LikeLike
I remember one man of the FBI – Robert Hanssen [sic] – who as a Russian double agent did, in the consensus of many experts, more harm than any mole in American history. All signs pointed his way for many years. But the FBI harassed an underling instead. We only got Hanssen because a Russian turncoat gave Hanssen up to us just in time to catch him making his last dead drop. Otherwise he would have skated into retirement. This happened on Mueller’s watch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ad rem, one went to the bin…
LikeLike
Rosenstein was instrumental and part of the attempted framing of President Trump for Russian collusion and the obstruction trap because he wrote the justification memo to fire Comey and afterwards incredulously said…it wasn’t my idea!
LikeLike
All roads lead to Rosenstein. If he does not end up behind bars, we will have our answer to what Barr is.
LikeLike
You could tell all you needed to know about Rosenstein watching his nervous and depressed mannerisms as he was standing behind Barr giving the press conference announcing that no collusion was found by Muller.
He was acting like a beaten down obedient little boy doing everything Bill Barr ordered him to do. It was classic body language that coudn’t be more obvious. Rosenstein knew the jig was up.
LikeLike
We don’t know whether RR is under investigation or not. We do know that he is actively endorsing Ward Churchill, ……..no excuse me, I mean Sue Gordon as temp replacement for Coats. That tells me that he fears what will happen if there is no deep state gatekeeper. As far as I can remember, this tweet was the first I have heard of Rosey since he left. Coats and Wray have been the flies in the ointment of truth and justice.
RR is an evil man. He is right up there with Brennan, McCabe, Yates, the lovers, Comey and the rest of the traitors.
I would post side by side pictures of Ward Churchill and Sue Gordon if I knew how. Uncanny scary resemblance. Bunch of washed up, shot out hippies from hell.
LikeLike
I’ll never understand how/why Rosenstein got away with the narrative he didn’t advise trump to fire Comey. He most certainly did.
And what about Sessions resigning – trump should have taken that deal, but the Rosenstein would have been AG – trump had to be thinking – WTH? I just got here!! These bozos are playing dirty pool.
LikeLike
“On Saturday May 13th, 2017, another meeting between Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, this time with Jeff Sessions also involved. [Per Andy Biggs]”
Sessions recused March 2. What is he doing in a meeting on Trump investigation?
LikeLike
“The ‘obstruction case’ was the entirety of the case they were trying to make from May 2017 through to March 2019.”
Yes! Exactly! It was never a Russian collusion investigation. In fact, it was never even an obstruction investigation. It was an obstruction TRAP that they kept open and trying to spring for two years. Fire someone, refuse to provide someone for interviews, claim privilege on something, pardon someone … anything. They kept setting traps, daring Trump to act. But PDJT sidestepped all of them.
So my question is this: why did they finally end it when they did? My guess is pressure from the impeachment mob in congress to wrap it up and give them whatever they had while there was still time to run an impeachment before the elections. They couldn’t delay any longer, even though they had nothing. That’s the reason for the Mueller testimony. His report was nothing. Maybe he could add something they could use. Nope.
But the short of it was that it was never anything but a two-year long obstruction trap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They ended it when Barr was confirmed and called Mueller in to tell him to shut it down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This group of criminals are not very creative. From the beginning, they were using the Nixon scam. Nixon had nothing to do with the Watergate break in. those of us around at the time knew it was a setup because Nixon had no reason to spy on the DNC (look at their dove candidate in ’72, an election Nixon won in a massive landslide). Unfortunately for Us and the USA, Nixon was not the badass the media painted him to be. He should have gone after the plotters with righteous fury and vengeance. Instead, the group of criminals, aided and abetted by the media-rats, basically manipulated and baited Nixon to take action against their “investigation”, by pushing things too far, and then used that action to force him out of office; Nixon wimped out when he should have fought them tooth and nail. And like the Twilight Zone, we are repeating a time loop. same crap, 45 years later.
President Trump is not a wimp like Nixon and he’s also 1000x smarter than the current group of criminals that tried, in an identical way, to setup President Trump. Look how outrageous they kept getting as he refused to play their obstruction game; they were breaking laws, ruining people financially, putting people in jail that shouldn’t be there(while letting people who should be in jail go), shredding the US Constitution and destroying due process. Even to the point of threatening President Trump’s family but President Trump didn’t fall for it. The man has the patience of Job.
Instead, I think that President Trump has been carefully planning how to take them all down; every one of them. And IMHO, they are going down. One way or another, Justice will be served; President Trump doesn’t get mad, he gets EVEN x 10. .
LikeLiked by 4 people
They never understood. They still don’t get it. As a New York real estate developer Trump has been swimming with sharks for 40 years. And he didn’t just survive, but got fat eating the sharks’ lunches. This small group crew SO underestimated him. And now, heh heh, here he comes ………
It’s gonna really suck to be them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bastages, all of them.
LikeLike
Everything this cabal did was with the goal of taking down Trump, including delaying their report until after the 2018 election to help dems get elected. The timeline in all of this is crucial in laying out their plotting
LikeLike
Everything this cabal did was with the goal of taking down Trump, including delaying their report until after the 2018 election to help dems get elected. The timeline in all of this is crucial in laying out their plotting
LikeLike
Everything this cabal did was with the goal of taking down Trump, including delaying their report until after the 2018 election to help dems get elected. The timeline in all of this is crucial in laying out their plotting
LikeLiked by 1 person
When sworn in witness Mueller says he has no knowledge of the may 10th phone call and there is evidence of it , isnt he lying to congress? Just askin
LikeLike
I would have given a week’s salary to have been there when Comey was sharing his infinite wisdom in a place of higher learning and saying that he planned to be in that position for longer than 6 more years and then to see on TV that he had been fired.The timing was a work of art from a Master.
LikeLike
Don’t forget according to McCabe Rosenstein ‘considered reaching out to Comey for advice on the appointment of a special counsel’.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/andrew-mccabe-rod-rosenstein-considered-asking-jim-comey-for-advice-after-firing/
What’s inside that can of worms? Don’t try and tell me McCabe didn’t immediately relay this information to Comey. I wouldn’t be surprised if Comey recommended BFF Mueller via McCabe.
LikeLike
For them not to get away with it, we need a trial/jury/judge in the back country of Wyoming or South Dakota. There is little chance at justice if trials are in DC, anywhere in eastern virginia/maryland, or most of New York.
LikeLike
liked
LikeLike
Sundance jogged my memory. I was in Monterey, reading Rosenstein’s almost blistering Comey memo – which gave POTUS the final nails to off Comey.
Why the 180 degree flip?
Set up?
I had little recollection of RR then, but thought wow, he must be a stand-up guy. Ugh.
LikeLike
Call it a whim or call it inspiration but I’ve felt for quite some time now that the general public needs to be able to see the facts and players in this scandal distilled into a timeline that is easy to understand.
I’m a full-stack web software engineer and have registered the domain ‘thespygatescandal.com’. I’m going to build a collaborative, data-centric website primarily featuring a timeline where the public can see the facts of this case in clear detail.
LikeLike