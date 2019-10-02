FOIA Release Highlights Rosenstein White House Visit With Mueller as a Target Interview….

Through a FOIA request Judicial Watch has received Rod Rosenstein’s email communication around the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller [See Here]. The content further confirms when Rosenstein took Mueller to the White House on May 16th, 2017, the purpose was for Mueller to preview his target, President Trump.
Many are focused on May 12, 2017, where Rosenstein sent an email to Robert Mueller, Subject: “I assume you realize”… “The boss and his staff do not know about our discussions”; however, that date is being misconstrued.
Rosenstein took Mueller to visit Jeff Sessions on May 13th, the specifics of that email likely concern keeping prior private conversations out of the discussion with Sessions.
If we insert the Rosenstein email conversation into our timeline the picture is clear.
Perhaps the most important aspect is how DAG Rosenstein took Robert Mueller to the White House on May 16th, to interview President Trump. The decision to appoint Mueller as special counsel was pre-determined prior to the White House visit:
♦James Comey was fired at approximately 5:00pm EST on Tuesday May 9th, 2017. The next morning, less than 15 hours after Comey was fired, Rosenstein contacted Robert Mueller about the special counsel appointment.
During the congressional testimony of Robert Mueller, Representative Andy Biggs noted evidence of a phone call between Mueller and Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday May 10th, 2017, at 7:45am. Listen carefully at the 2:26 point of the video.
From the current FOIA release we can see that following the 7:45am phone call Rod Rosenstein received contact info from Mueller’s asst (8:09am), and Rosenstein emailed his assistant at 8:13am with instructions to contact Mueller’s asst and set up a meeting for Friday May 12th:
Marcia Murphy from the Office of the DAG, then followed through and set up a meeting for 8:00am, Friday May 12th at Main Justice, between Rosenstein and Mueller:
Following that May 12th 8:00am meeting with Mueller, Rod Rosenstein then met with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe Andrew McCabe. – According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
Later that night (May 12th), at 9:15pm Rosenstein then emails Robert Mueller: “I assume you realize the boss and his staff do not know about our discussions.”
That email is directly related to a meeting scheduled on Saturday May 13th between Rosenstein, Mueller and Jeff Sessions; which is confirmed in the Andy Biggs questioning.
♦Sunday May 14th – Comey transmitted copies of Memos 2, 4, and 6, and a partially redacted copy of Memo 7 to Patrick Fitzgerald, who was one of Comey’s personal attorneys. Fitzgerald received the email and PDF attachment from Comey at 2:27 p.m. on May 14, 2017, per the IG report.
♦Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
On this same day was when James Rybicki called SSA Whistleblower to notify him of Comey’s memos. The memos were “stored” in a “reception area“, and in locked drawers in James Rybicki’s office.
♦Tuesday May 16th – Per the IG report: “On the morning of May 16, Comey took digital photographs of both pages of Memo 4 with his personal cell phone. Comey then sent both photographs, via text message, to Richman.
Back in Main Justice at 12:30pm Rod Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe, Jim Crowell and Tashina Guahar all appear to be part of this meeting. I should note that alternate documentary evidence, gathered over the past two years, supports the content of this McCabe memo. Including texts between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
[Sidebar: pay attention to the *current* redactions; they appear to be placed by existing DOJ officials in an effort to protect Rod Rosenstein for his duplicity in: (A) running the Mueller sting operation at the white house on the same day; (B) the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel, which was pre-determined before the Oval Office meeting.]
While McCabe was writing this afternoon memo, still May 16th, Rod Rosenstein took Robert Mueller to the White House for a meeting in the oval office with President Trump and VP Mike Pence.
After six days of phone calls, emails and in person meetings, this visit to the White House was clearly Rod Rosenstein introducing Robert Mueller to the target of the investigation. Rosenstein already knew he was going to appoint Mueller; and Mueller, along with the small group in the FBI, already knew Mueller was going to be appointed.
Later that night (May 16th), following the Mueller visit, there was a debriefing session back at Main Justice. This evening meeting appears to be Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe; along with Tashina Gauhar again taking notes.
♦ Wednesday May 17th, 2017: Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
According to President Trump’s Attorney John Dowd, the White House was stunned by the decision. [Link] Coincidentally, AG Jeff Sessions was in the oval office for unrelated business when White House counsel Don McGahn came in and informed the group.
Jeff Sessions immediately offered his resignation, and Sessions’ chief-of-staff Jody Hunt went back to the Main Justice office to ask Rosenstein what the hell was going on.
Resources/Citations:
FOIA Info – Archey Declarations
This is like playing a game of “CLUE”, where you’ve got every single clue figured out and it’s beyond a doubt, yet you’ve got to keep playing the game for years on end
Utterly ridiculous
Sundance, you deserve a Pulitzer Prize for your work in piecing together the intricate components of this scandal wrought by anti-Trump leftist rogues.
Excuse me, but to HELL with the Pulitzer, especially given its history.
Sundance deserves the CMO, or the,”Paul Revere award, for his call to arms of all patriots!
How about starting a “Sundance” prize, for journalists who most closely reach the quality Sundance gives us every day?
I would say Sundance deserves Presidential Medal of Freedom. I don’t like awards that are prized by lefties.
But then Sundance’s enemies would have a face and name to DOX. No, Sundance has become a thought leader, who can’t be suppressed, precisely because The Conservative Treehouse follows strict protocols to protect Sundance’s true identity.
Already been DOXed by a former never Trumper who’s now seemingly on our side in the conservative media.
That’s what I was thinking too. Presidential Medal of Freedom. Forget the swampy awards.
Heck, I’d be happy if he just became and advisor to PT in the WH.
Sundance has been on this case from its earliest stages. He has studied and researched, researched and studied. I wonder just how much John Durham could really learn in a short period of time and IF he actually was pointed toward the archives here to get a running start.
Seriously.
Ya know. I read all this stuff and the explanations by Sundance and it gets me so frustrated. Frustrated because… I don’t know if the people on our side in power have it figured out like Sundance. I like to think they do. But who knows. I would hope that at least some of them visit this site and read through everything if they can’t figure it out for themselves. And it is frustrating because here it all is in black and white. There are no lies on this site. Some speculation but we deal only with facts here. Yet we never see this stuff covered in the mainstream. I often feel like banging my head against the wall because it is all so obvious but I get the feeling sometimes that it is just us(the people who visit this site and a few others) who see it clearly.
I’m sure someone somewhere up there reads it. For one thing we know Sydney Powell does. I would be beyond shocked if President Trump didn’t have someone checking the Treehouse daily, minimum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoops. Forgot to close my italics. Sorry.
Do Democrats now intend to never allow the opposition to govern without constant obstruction and harassment by any means necessary?
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/do-democrats-now-intend-to-never-allow-the-opposition-to-govern-without-constant-obstruction-and-harassment-by-any-means-necessary/
Unless they are utterly destroyed, yes.
Democrats of a generation ago would not just be appalled, but would quit the party. So corrupt and dishonest…….immoral and criminal.
No. This is their Daily Operating Procedure: crush the opposition by any means necessary. We must NEVER allow the ‘Rats to once again control the White House or the Congress. To accomplish this, we must also vote from office every RINO who is complicit in the coup being enacted by the ‘Rats. Mrs. McConnell and RINO Romney, your vacay villas await you …
As a footnote, while I never would have voted for B. HUSSEIN O., I regret that I voted for Romney in 2012. As someone else said earlier this week if Romney had fought Obama as hard as he fights President Trump, Romney would be in his second term now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I too voted for Romney in 2012.
I’ve come to think that Mitt the twit was in it to help Buraq get a second term.
The evil dems are predictable, but the evil RINOs still have some people fooled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have a friend in Iowa who is an actively involved Republican and he said that in 2008, Romney fought the Republican primary candidates in Iowa much harder than he ever fought against Obama!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I Couldn’t stomach voting for Romney, and would never vote for that priggish academic poseur Obama.
I loathed to throw my power away, but the Uniparty had driven me to the point of resorting to third party.
Except not willingly, as I was with Perot.:
Like I was telling my brother today. This is how it will be every time a conservative is put in office now. I was a little young to remember how they acted with Reagan but we saw the beginnings of their new strategy with G.W. (if you consider him a conservative). This is the new normal for Democrats out of power. It amazes me that there is still a large portion of citizens in this country who actually think this is all perfectly ok and continue to support these corrupt criminal P’sOS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
how about that state dept. I G? funniest thing this year.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It was hilarious, but par for the course from our genius President.
Remember Barr’s sendoff for Rosenstein? SD, better dust off the Barr/bagpipe pic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fubar
So it would seem that Rosenstein was to the phony Russian collusion predicate as Adam Schiff is to this Ukrainian farce.
LikeLiked by 17 people
BINGO!
Gut sense. Barr got Rosenstein to sign off on the end of the Mueller investigation. This lent the sign-off additional credibility. In return, Rosenstein would be protected.
There is a story behind that Barr press conference where he defused the Mueller report. The one where Rosenstein stood uncomfortably still for the length of it.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Ratface surely managed to convince Barr of his innocence and unwillingness to participate without coercion.
If there was a deal, Ratface wouldn’t have it in writing (such “get out of jail free” cards do not get put in hard copy), so once Barr and Durham learn the extent of his corruption, it had better be retracted. This piece of work needs jail time.
My gut sense, too, FWIW.
TRUMP: Rod, you really screwed up.
ROSENSTEIN [LOOKING DOWN AT HIS SHOES]: Yeah. Yeah, I did.
TRUMP: I mean you really screwed up.
ROSENSTEIN:
TRUMP: What are we going to do with you, Rod? What are we going to do?
ROSENSTEIN: I don’t know.
TRUMP: Tell you what, Rod. I’m a nice guy, and we can help each other. Here’s what we’re going to do. You’re going to run the investigation. Your presence will make my enemies understand that it’s legit, fully on the up and up. Also, you’ll tell me all you know. In return, when the sh*t comes down after the investigation is over, we’ll do what we can to go easy on you. No promises, but we’ll do our best. Got it?
ROSENSTEIN: Yeah. Yeah, okay.
Protecting the small group was mostly the point of the Mueller probe, from the beginning. Their project was to drive Trump from office. Resignation was option # 1. Threatening impeachment/the 25th amendment were arrows in their quiver. When Trump fired Comey, they began backpedaling. Rosenstein turned out to be the plotters’ weak link. His duplicity as a defence mechanism did not stand up to public scrutiny.
Rosenstein certainly achieved his primary goal: to protect himself.
Maybe not protected, maybe just let off the hook for what was known of his involvement. As more is now known of how deeply he was involved he may be back on that hook:)
Was is Barr seemingly protecting that little weasel Rosenstein? My apologies to actual weasels.
Seems to me a couple of points from this latest revelation bear emphasis.
A) Rosenstein was NEVER a White hat, never was coerced into joining the,coup against his will, and is a,willing participant throughout.
B) The same applies to Mueller. Unless we are going to believe that two years,ago, he was so addled with dementia, that he didn’t REALISE he was going to the,W.H., to meet with the POTUS, who was going to be the focus of his investigation, in order to entrap the POTUS in Obstruction.
Ain’t buying it, for nothing!
Also, on Barr closing down the Mueller probe; it was on life support at that point. It was obvious it had failed A) to trigger the President into firing, i.e. Obstruction trap.B) failed to trick POTUS into perjury trap C) failed to undermine PDJT’s support, enough that public would accept an impeachment threat/resignation.
Therefore, it was doing the opposition a favor to shut it down. Not evidence of a Housecleaner, and letting Rosie slide clear evidence of a cleaner.
Fred is soaring free, for now!
Rosenstein was always an active member of the conspiracy. His first job was get Trump to fire Comey, so that a criminal obstruction investigation could be opened and used as the authorization for the appointment of a Special Council, Mueller. The purpose of the SC was to protect the get Trump operation. Remember, a counter intelligence operation can not be used to justify the appoint of a SC.
My current feeling is that Barr is representing another faction of the Establishment. One which views continuing to harassment of Trump as counterproductive or even dangerous. He has always been a member of the DC Establishment closely allied with the Bush faction and a known fixer. It is most likely that his job is to stop the attacks on Trump while protecting the establishment. He pressured Rosenstein and Mueller into closing down the SC. And, he publicly warned the Congress and other conspirators that the actions taken against trump would no longer be allowed. But, the Get Trump At All Costs faction either doesn’t understand that or doesn’t want to. Now we are engaged in an Establishment Civil War. It is going to be interesting to see where this goes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except Mueller has dementia now….not sure he had it that bad two years ago. One thing for certain, God knows and “vengeance is mine, says the Lord.”
I do not believe that old coot is demented, as, under oath, Mr. Mueller’s “foggy” evasions was selective.
Mental competence: an awareness of inferred meaning & consequences of actions.
Ex. When quizzed about his interactions with Rosenstein, he is guarded, goes to the DoJ default policy of institutional opacity.
Contrast Mueller the drooling mumbler with his swift reaction, as he flatly denies any prior communication with their loose cannon, Mr. Comey,
Rod is a great guy, was a great public servant, and he has been since childhood a snake, a passive aggressive law school graduate. He has been a swamp creature who points his finger at those he dislikes and who challenge his veracity. He is a dupe, a clown and an evil bureaucrat who now works outside of government. He is a weasel of the first order, a smug jerk.
I guess you know I don’t think much of Rod…so sorry Charlie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosey Rod thinks that he is doing great service to the country. He is part of the co conspirator of coup d etat. Gasbag Barr if he is really a honorable man should arrest that weasel.
Damned good assessment of Rosenstein, except for the first two descriptive phrases before “and.”
You nailed it again, Sundance! Nicely done and thank you!
As for Rosey…hope he gets what’s coming to him.
Why would he/did he and what’s the significance of Sessions immediately offering his resignation at this moment? Because he obviously wasn’t in control of the DOJ, because it offered PDJT some leverage, or what? This point is made often but I’m not getting the significance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
b/c he (Sessions) and everyone on PDJT’s team knew that Jeff Sessions had an out-of-control DAG
LikeLiked by 1 person
A) Sessions by this point has been compromised (blackmailed?) And realises the nature of wgats going on, and wants out,…or
B) He is ‘in’on it, knows the goal is an ‘Obstruction’allegation, and is trying to get “Trump” to think along the lines of firing. i.e. ‘trigger’what can be portrayed in the Press as a “Saturday nite massacre.
Sessions offered to resign because he he belatedly knew he was duped.
Sessions was supposed to be the steady hand at DOJ that stopped this sort of bullshit before it got started, but his Russia recusal rendered him moot.
Sessions is a curious figure in this crazy story. His insistence on the AG slot and his foolish recusal make on think about blackmail, or even base duplicity.
Then you look at his early support of Trump, his reputation as the smiling Southern gent who would be sorry about it, but he’d politely but firmly hang you, and that video of him batting Biden away from a young lady in his family and you wonder if he just was in over his head, made the recusal statement to Senator Handsy Saturday Night Live in an effort to show how impartial and by the law he’d be, and thought he was going to do great things as AG.
He’s sure been quiet after the great recusal/special counsel debacle, and just recently publicly praised Trump and his policies in the midst of this impeachment madness.
Then you ask yourself if it’s possible that he was in the Senate for twenty years, starting with Clinton and all through the Obama years, and not known how nasty the game was in that swamp, and what was going on all around him? Did the others smile and nod and usher “Good ol’ Jeff” out of the room before the real business started? Did his staff keep the blinders on him? Is he that pure, or that thick?
No book deal, that I’m aware of. Haven’t read any stories about the former AG buying mansions on the seashore. Is he really Mr. Clean who got taken to the cleaners?
It may turn out that straight arrow Jeff Sessions is why you need a brawler like Donald Trump, because if you rely only on right to make might and wield a pure heart as your sole weapon, you end up slam dunked into the recusal trash bin of history, bearing your fate like a true Southern gentleman.
Or he’s a rat. Can’t decide.
At least these people are stupid enough to leave a gigantic paper trail.
LikeLike
That’s bureaucrats for ya!
Probably they also have complete confidence of no repercussions.
I just realized the timeline here. The dates of that email would indicate that Mueller and Rosenstein were already talking about Mueller’s appointment before McCabe said he first talked to Rosenstein about it!!! Proof Rosenstein was in on the insurance policy!! Did I get that right?
So…did Sessions know what Rosey the Rat was going to name Mueller as a Special Prosecutor?
In any event….Rosenstein is not a white hat.
Rotten Rod Rosenstein….”What do you want me to do…wear a wire?”
Prosecute him for the maximum time the law allows!!!
IMO this points to Rosenstein being the key to all of this. He composed the memo recommending Comey be fired. Trump did it, and RR immediately appointed Mueller. The firing was the pretense. RR was FAR MORE conflicted on this than Sessions which leads me to believe Sessions was in on this too. DJT made a gigantic error appointing Sessions, so much would have been different had he picked a DiGenova or a Giuliani type. There never would have been a Mueller investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McConnell NEVER would have confirmed a Giulliani type, as A.G. It may even be that Rudy KNEW that. After all, Ratcliff knew his appointment as DNI was going nowhere, when he called McConnell and Grahams offuce, to talk about the appointment, and was told by each that the soonest they could make an appoitnment, to discuss this subject was 3 MONTHS!
THATS,how it WORKS. McConnell was in on the,set up confirmation question; “Will you recuse on Russia?”
McConnell controls the confirmations.
Sessions was cofirmed, cause they already had it planned that he would recuse; and thats NOT Rosie,…..thats McConnell.
Arguably that was the only “Obstruction” trap that Trump “fell for,” and I put that in quotes since I think Trump decided he could fire Comey without repercussions, which has proved correct.
And… another new name here to rag on PRESIDENT Trump.
Go RolCon somewhere else.
Or run for President, since you’re so gd smart.
I have been waiting for this post by sundance since I first saw Fitton’s info. Can you imagine the evil within that brood or vipers? How can We the People trust anything that comes out of the DOJ?
We can’t and shouldn’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never trust a pencil-necked geek.
LikeLike
Sad but true.
Burn it down!
Dear Judicial Watch,
I’ve said it before. At a time when PDJT’s nominees were being approved without significant demoRat support RR was approved with a nearly uninanimous senate vote. Nobody will persuade me that RR was not (and is not) a weasel and a traitor.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The inside of DC is a small town. Confirmation vote margin is an excellent indicator, albeit not perfectly reliable. The minions network, everybody has book made on them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“In war, truth is so precious that she must always be protected with a body guard of lies.” Winston Churchill. We are at war, cold anger, the corruption is beyond disturbing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hope all of the so-called Trump supporters who chose Never Trumper supposedly “seen the light ‘Stealth Sessions/drawstrike’ over Sundance feel really stupid right now. He has been pushing that Rosenstein was a gray/white hat for months now going as far as blocking people for challenging him about it.
He also tried discrediting Sundance going as far as accusing Sundance of being the phony Trump supporter. This clown has down a lot of divisive damage for some time now, first claiming Mueller then Rosenstein were the good guys.
Cates is a clown.
“I don’t have any knowledge of that call taking place”
Should be easy enough to prove/disprove perjury.
We should ask Mr. Biggs if he referred Mueller for lying to Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep, Saint Bob looks to have perpetrated a lie
LikeLiked by 1 person
But, but, but Q says….
It would be nice to have been wrong, but Rosie was a starring member of the Mueller coup crew. May he forever be remembered as such.
I pegged Ratstein as a slimy lying bastard from the get go. And I say Barr is even worse–he’s nothing but a fixer, a bag man for the establishment. Sent in to coverup problems and mop up messes. Our government is necrotic and needs excising to the core.
Who ever was advising POTUS at the time sessions offered his resignation such that POTUS didn’t accept it there and then is to blame for the out of control Mueller probe and its expanded and unlawful scope. Imagine where we would be today had the resignation been accepted and had a temporary or new AG been installed at the beginning of the Mueller probe. It was probably Don McGann that weasel who recommended POTUS keep Sessions on. It would have been an entirely different and a controlled special counsel had the Sessions resignation fork in the road gone down differently. Terrible advice and terrible decision.
Shyster,
Its very tricky, to go back and say “what if we had gone down the other fork in the road?
Perhaps it would have been spun as “Trump fires his A.G., over the appointment of a,Special Council being appointed, to Investigate Trump!
This is OBSTRUCTION! Impeach, its Nixon all over again!”
Besides, it really isn’t productive to talk about hypothetical what ifs. To the degree his legal council played a role in total cooperation with Mueller, no exec privledge, no firing, etc. we now see the benefit.
If I had been PDJT, when he had Rosie aboard AF1, I would have had the pilot fly over International waters, at 5000′, and pitched Rosie out, without a parachute. Can’t indict a sitting POTUS, and afterwards, try to sort out jurisdiction, before I die of natural causes, suckers!
Luckily, PDJT has more,…restraint and patience than me!
If I remember correctly, didn’t Graham and McConnell tell President Trump they would not confirm another Attorney General if he fired or let Sessions resign?
That was then; this is now.
I firmly believe that soon after AG Barr was sworn in, he had an intense discussion with Deputy AG Rosenstein, and Barr “flipped” him. I believe that Rosenstein is now AG Barr’s witness to deploy against the whole cabal.
Time will tell if I am right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From your keyboard to God’s ear!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
ITA Newt. Didn’t POTUS also have an opportunity to speak with RR directly? IIRC, RR accompanied POTUS on AF1 when POTUS I believe was going to a rally. He had some complimentary comments to say about him which shocked me until I thought about the possibility that RR may have been flipped.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh? And what crime or crimes has he committed? Be specific.
Oh my, what if he was a part of The Great Troll Job of the first term of President Donald J. Trump?
Think outside the box, that’s where the great stuff happens!
A bunch of crooks in charge of billions of dollars. Our government is an all you can eat pig trough.
They are willing to lie, cheat, steal, and kill to keep it that way.
seems odd Rosenstein is the only one not appearing on CNN or MSNBC as a commentator, a la, McCabe, Clapper, Brennan, etc….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure Faux News will give him a job.
As El Rushbo said today. Let’s not ask each other how this can be stopped; it can’t be stopped. The only choice is to defeat them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
AMEN!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The net is still being filled. The one I’ve talked about since the beginning… if Barr winds up in it, so be it!
Come Out It Will…
Sundance was right in the beginning too. The Bigly Ugly is arriving… and yes, it took a long long time to get here. On that, of course it did, it’s a YUGE swamp filled with tons of coup attempting phale critters!
The real question, is he fighting with and AG or without?
TBD
I guess we should have known all along that the Big Ugly wasn’t going to arrive until the run up to the election…and here we are.
LikeLike
So they were targeting PT all along.
They all knew and planned it
Does this mean Sessions knew as well?
So, if we know, Barr has known as well
How does this fit in with Barr’s key question…… Was this properly predicated??
I wish Sundance had answered that in the thread because it sure seems underhanded to me.
Final observation…. It must have been ok with Barr assuming he knew this when RR retired as he, Sessions and the gang sure gave RR a great kumbaya retirement party.
So all good right??
I’m losing confidence again in our AG
Reading this and one can see why we see so many “decline to prosecute” statements come out form the DOJ.
Anyone who thinks Sessions wasn’t in on this, is staring through rose tinted specs!
1,First to be at Trump’s side
2,Begged for the job of AG
3,Recused himself at the drop of a hat
Unless….The deep state had been watching Sessions at the beginning, and had dirt on him…
Maxine Waters and “Obama’s HUGE database”
Sorry, but thats a gross distortion of the,Waters interview.
If you LISTEN to the interviewers QUESTION, as well as her answer, to put it in context, it is obvious,she is NOT talking about the illegal FBI contractors, accessing the NSA database, as a result of the MOU signed by Mueller and Brennan.
She is talking about the much vaunted Obama campaigns use of computers, to track and communicate with his,supporters, which was new,at the time, and is now SOP for campaigns.
Go BEYOND Sessions motives, and whether he was a snake from the beginning.
Mitch allowed Sessions to be confirmed.
Mitch is NOT going to confirm anyone who isn’t “on board” with the coup and cover up. Ergo, at the time of confirmation, Mitch KNEW, absolutely, positively that Sessions would recuse.
Otherwise, Sessions wouldn’t have been confirmed. Same reason Barr is a ‘cleaner’and NOT a Housecleaner, and why Jessie Lieu is still working cases at DOJ.
Too much Cold Anger. I really think Barr has no choice but to do his duty and prosecute. RICO. Stay tuned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ned,
I agree. Must have been a phone call, recently.
Barr; “I AM sorry, but their is simply TOO much coming out! I can’t contain it!
I THOGHT I could, but I’m like the little dutch boy. Me and Durham both have all fingers, toes, toungues and,…er other appendages plugging holes in the dyke, and 6 more holes just started leaking!”
Mitch: Well, you did your best,….WHAT are we gonna do,….NOW?”
Barr; “Sorry sir, above my pay grade!”
One would hope that Barr is the pied bag piper that will lead the rats out of DC, and into their prison cells.
More wishful thinking?
jus,
Afraid it IS wishful thinking. What we are seeing is this is simply too big for Barr to contain.
Potholes, he can cover up. THIS is the frigging GRAND CANYON. It simply refuses to be covered up.
Barr’s efforts won’t work. THEY are screwed!
In the gov’t as well as large private organizations, and even small businesses, everyone has to ‘play the game’ to get along and go along.
I pray that Barr has just been ‘going along’ because he knows he needs to ‘get along’ down the road of Justice.
People need to swing for this.
bravo to SD once again for hitting it out of the park.
Besides the standard obstruction of justice and conspiracy etc, I would think that lying to the President about the material fact that Mueller is applying for the FBI job when in fact he was spying/preparing to assume the SC job is worthy of a couple of criminal charges too
Rosie might be some kind of double agent. How do you explain the “cuff links” and “Air Force 1 ride” events? Maybe POTUS was just sizing him up and keeping a close watch on a known enemy.
Snookered
Rosenstein might as well have been saying to Mueller, “Hail Hydra!”
PROSECUTION “HAMMERS” FLYNN, BYPASSING THE RULE OF LAW AND BURYING EXCULPATORY EVIDENCE OF ILLEGAL SURVEILLANCE; DEBORAH CURTIS STEPS DOWN – The American Report –
https://go.shr.lc/2n9BnGE
THE REAL WHISTLEBLOWER STORY: DENNIS MONTGOMERY, THE HAMMER, THE HARD DRIVES, THE WIRETAPPING OF TRUMP, AND THE PROSECUTION OF GENERAL FLYNN – The American Report –
https://go.shr.lc/2mmCaUp
.WOW!! This is shocking!
So Barr now knows……
1) they pre-planned the SC and the WH meeting was a setup.
2) the Dossier was a fraud
3) they knowingly used the fraud Dossier on the FISA court 4 times
4) that Mifsud was always a western agent and not a Russian agent
5) that PapaD was setup
6) that Flynn was setup
7) that the DNC server most likely was not hacked by Russians
8) that 85% of the FISA searches during a 6 month audit were non-compliant
So can anyone honestly say this Russian Collusion farce and investigation was properly predicated??
IMO it is impossible.
A blind squirrel can see this was a total frame job and a coup IMO.
I can not wait to hear words finally come out of Barr’s mouth trying to explain all of this to the American people.
Let us give the seditious bastards a fair trial before we hang them. Then Barr can play the bagpipes. Maybe “Old Lange Signe” or “Oh Danny Boy.”
President Trump should have taken Jeff Sessions up right then and there on his offer to resign when he was blind sided by Rosenstein’s appointment of Mueller. I guess the one difficulty would have been getting the Senate, full of corrupt globalists who hated the idea of a populist President (nothing has really changed on that score over the past 2.5 years) to confirm a replacement for Sessions.
Jeff Sessions was the biggest disappointment of the last three years! I had so much confidence in the guy and hope that he’d do the right job for President Trump instead he was bullied by a bunch of Leftist Lawfare plants at the DOJ and refused to fight!
Looking at the photo of the three of them – which makes me want to throw things at my screen – I wonder if Barr and Sessions knew at that time or if they learned about Rosenstein’s involvement afterwards.
They may have had suspicions but would either of them have read Rosenstein’s email before this FOIA request was made? I think we can assume Sessions was clueless until now. And Barr hadn’t been on the job all that long.
I bet that photo makes them as mad as it does me.
I’ve always thought that POTUS arranged for the special council because he had nothing to hide and he wanted to get the issue out of congress (with all of the leaks to the press) so he could get his legislation front and center. The bonus was forcing the press (with no leaks) to speculate themselves into lunacy.
