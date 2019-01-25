Wow – Rosenstein, Mueller and FBI Coordinate With CNN for Exclusive Pre-Dawn Raid and Arrest of Roger Stone….

The Rosenstein/Mueller investigation instructed the FBI to conduct a pre-dawn raid and arrest of Roger Stone at 6:00am this morning. CNN was on the scene to broadcast the raid and capture live to their audience. Interestingly as the CNN reporter shares in the video: …”we where here at 5am waiting for whatever was going to happen, it was dark. 6am Just after the hour”… Obviously the broadcast theatrics were planned in advance.

Using the approach seen before with mass murderers and notorious criminals, the FBI generously permitted exclusive video footage from CNN showing dozens of heavily armed SWAT and FBI officials who surrounded the home of Mr. Stone for impact and value. The CNN glee is, well, a blood lust on full display. WATCH:

.

The scene provides quite a contrast from how the DOJ and FBI handled the Clinton team within prior investigatory events and inquiries. The DOJ could have easily made a phone call and coordinated Mr. Stone turning himself in to authorities as they have done in the past with their political allies. However, for maximum corrupt visibility – the raid gives a more favorable optic to the resistance.

