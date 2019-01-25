Wow – Rosenstein, Mueller and FBI Coordinate With CNN for Exclusive Pre-Dawn Raid and Arrest of Roger Stone….

The Rosenstein/Mueller investigation instructed the FBI to conduct a pre-dawn raid and arrest of Roger Stone at 6:00am this morning. CNN was on the scene to broadcast the raid and capture live to their audience. Interestingly as the CNN reporter shares in the video: …”we where here at 5am waiting for whatever was going to happen, it was dark. 6am Just after the hour”… Obviously the broadcast theatrics were planned in advance.
Using the approach seen before with mass murderers and notorious criminals, the FBI generously permitted exclusive video footage from CNN showing dozens of heavily armed SWAT and FBI officials who surrounded the home of Mr. Stone for impact and value. The CNN glee is, well, a blood lust on full display. WATCH:
The scene provides quite a contrast from how the DOJ and FBI handled the Clinton team within prior investigatory events and inquiries. The DOJ could have easily made a phone call and coordinated Mr. Stone turning himself in to authorities as they have done in the past with their political allies. However, for maximum corrupt visibility – the raid gives a more favorable optic to the resistance.
Maybe it’ll take an Athens TN (‘46) reponse on a nationwide scale to return our country to constitutional rule. Hopefully not, but things are really weird.
@emerald……..yes it will……and BTW…where in the F is Whitaker POS worthies C–ksucker at?
Any chance the network involved here has something to do with next part of this strategy?
Popadopolous was intercepted in an airport by the FBI on return flight from Europe specifically to catch him with bribe money they planted through another agency. If the FBI really wanted to scare someone who they believed they could flip, today would have been the day. The FBI today because of CNN on site would have been able to tap the next person on the shoulder while watching this live on tv and then walk them directly into an room for interrogation. First question once in the room is whether or not you had any advance warning of the other arrests going on today? Other arrests? If it’s you then you don’t even know if this is a witness deposition or an investigation into you. Historically speaking as this investigation goes you are led to believe you are one before discovering you are the other. In this investigation, the very minute the FBI shows up to talk it’s because a decision has been reached that you are already going to prison and the only question is how long.
The CNN network provides a special feed without commercials to certain places which they pay for the rights to broadcast in. Many facilities are paid to show this feed and it’s in all Intn’l airports in the US.
This is such bullshit. At the most it might have taken 4 agents, one to cover the back, two to cover both sides of the house, and one in the front, knocking on the door. No way was a SWAT Team needed to make that arrest. I know what I’m talking about, too. This was a low profile arrest. Roger Stone does not have a criminal record, especially one that would give LEO’s concern that he’s armed, dangerous and represents a threat to law enforcement or to the public. In fact, in most low profile cases like this, the arresting agency who has the warrant would contact the defendant’s attorney, to arrange a time and a place where the attorney can bring his client in to surrender. It also allows the attorney time to make prior arrangements for bail in case the defendant isn’t ROR’d. This grandstanding was a deliberate act by Mueller and his goons. Wray should never have allowed this to happen.
According to the Fake News pushers the old guy is Public Enemy #1 simply because he is a former Trump Campaign manager. Wray, the figurehead, likely never knew that this was going to happen as it was a total deepstate operation – 100%.
The DOJ and FBI misconduct is truly staggering. Those agencies reputations are in the crapper.
Whitaker, Barr (it used to be Jeffy), anybody home? Are you guys cool with this? WTF?
Mueller and RR seem unconcerned about their new boss (same as the old boss).
At this point what difference does it make….
The result of failing to secure DOJ and FBI.
If the SC wants to go after another (likely) innocent man, break a leg. But this kind of in your face abuse is BS.
Compare the SWAT team arresting a dapper radio show host today with how the FBI arrested THE MOIST WANTED MAN IN THE COUNTRY
MOST 🙂
By the apartment manager who helped lure Whitey to the garage for a routine arrest:
https://www.rd.com/culture/arresting-whitey-bulger/
TOTAL CYA move on the part of the Feds/Mueller in concert with CNN.
I don’t know if it’s been mentioned in this thread, but apparently Stone’s wrists and ankles were shackled in court. And then they give him bail???
What the hell has our country become?
A dying host of the globalists.
Simply put…The bottom line…we have a coup in play. They are attempting to remove an elected President.
How do Countries resolve this kind of issue.? There’s your answer.
Instead of “Crossfire Hurricane”, they should have named it “”Dottie”; a vicious life sucking bitch from which there is no escape.”
Armageddon is coming.
“we where here at 5am waiting for whatever was going to happen”
Who in their sane mind would have presumed this is how he would be notified of his indictment? Typically (as in, whenever Democrats are indicted), the arrest is arranged with a lawyer during the day.
I dunno.If I were a character like Stone, Im not sleeping in the same bed every night.Knowing that at some point their coming for me-why make it easy for ’em. These guys like Stone,Cohen, etc. Keep telling me how smart they are.While standing under a piano being hoisted to the 13th floor.
Have I missed something…what happened to the U.S. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker?!!
He’s gone fishing in Alabama with Jeff Sessions!
MIA
The Stone indictment was sealed by the order of a federal judge yet CNN was at Stone’s Fort Lauderdale house this morning before the FBI arrived so obviously Mueller’s angry Democrats leaked the arrest to CNN which violates both the court order and grand jury secrecy under Rule 6e of the Federal Code of Criminal Procedure both punishable by one year in prison. Where is the investigation???? Furthermore, Acosta tweeted earlier today that CNN Washington had a “HUNCH” Stone would be arrested at 6am this morning and flew an entire crew here! That’s absolutely absurd and shows Acosta is trying to cover the Rosenstein/Mueller leak in violation of the court order!
There should no longer be any illusions where LE stands in this country. They will do what they’re told, even if they know its BS. Gotta protect the career doncha know.
Might as well accept it, this could be any of us. Right, wrong, pfft. That’s for chumps.
They did this during a shutdown where Wray companies about resources and personnel. 27 FBI agents did this raid. Also just before William Barr is supposed to become the new AG. Somehow I think Barr is on team Mueller/Rosenstein.
Or maybe they did it now before Barr comes in and Rod is still in charge. I don’t think Whitaker is doing a damn thing.
“Somehow I think Barr is on team Mueller/Rosenstein.”
Of course he is. Just ask the question in reverse, “How may people are on Team Trump?”
You can count them on one hand.
And they think this works for them? They just turned Roger Stone, one of the most hardened political operatives into a sympathetic victim.
I hope Roger Stone doesn’t take a plea deal. I would really like to see this play out in front of a jury.
Roget Stone said he would plead not guilty. Hope he doesn’t end up in solitary torture like a Manafort.
Tell me again how the rank and file FBI are good guys…give them all a fair trial and hang every damned one of them.
They’re not good. In fact it looks like so many of the rank and file wanted to be amongst the team raid the FBI let a whole mob of them, 27 total, be part of the raid. This all occurs during a shutdown where Wray claimed he was short staffed and hurting for the personnel levels he claims to need.they don’t seem to be concerned about Barr being the new AG.
“the rank and file”
This term needs to be retired. I’m done with it. Seriously. When I hear it or read it all I can hear in my head is Sean Hannity’s voice… rank ‘n file, rank ‘n file, rank ‘n file, squaaaawk!!!… and I can feel that little vein over my temple start to throb.
The FBI and DOJ are either corrupt. Or they’re not corrupt. It’s one or the other.
Despicable!
From now on, we should call the ‘resistance’ the ‘despicables’.
On the sidelines the demorats cheer leaders can be seen wearing their little girl school outfits. Screaming in their little girl glee. Adam zhit, Gerry nutter and the rest of the little girl weirdo demorats having a grand old.time. Next CNN exclusive watch the FBI bust grandma. Bust in the nursing home doors. Make grandma walk without her Walker and then search her dentures for evidence.
How does Stone randomly end up with the same judge as Manafort?
Mueller and Weissman have a contact inside the Clerk’s Office so they can manipulate the “wheel” that assigns judges randomly!!!!
When your DOJ , FBI and Court system are obviously corrupted, you better be prepared. If you and your family aren’t armed and trained/practiced you better have neighbors that are. Think that would never happen, who would have ever thought a coup against a US President would ever happen this day and age? The President only has the 38 members of the Freedom Caucas behind him in the entire government, maybe 3 Supreme Court judges a few Federal District Court judges and us 63m or so supporters who can’t do anything. Praying is fine, but time to pass the ammo. As the now defunct Boy Scouts motto used to say “Be Prepared”.
And look what happened to them.
The Corrupt FBI raid was staged for CNN to give the public the opinion the target was dangerous and deemed already guilty of some horrid crime. On the upside Stone can find out who in the FBI colluded with CNN.
Communist New Nitwits (CNN).
Clinton News Nerds (CNN).
Your choice
Contrast this militaristic FBI raid of a guy who allegedly lied to Congress about a nothing case with the fact that, if it wasn’t for a local sheriff, the FBI would likely still be silently watching a maniac train future jihadis in the New Mexican desert. #Priorities
