Dowd Nails It – Former Trump Attorney Outlines Insufferable Behavior of Mueller and Rosenstein in Perpetrating Political Russia Hoax…

ABC conducted an extremely interesting interview with former Trump Attorney John Dowd that the media outlet will likely keep far away from their mainstream broadcast and print reporting.
The interview is exceptionally interesting because Dowd outlines how incredibly false all prior reporting has been surrounding the Mueller investigation and the background of the contacts and discussions between Trump’s legal team, Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein.
Additionally, within the interview itself, when you stand back and absorb the details of what he discusses, you can clearly see why there came a point when the Trump legal team needed to shift strategies and accept that Mueller and Rosenstein had allowed the politics of the ‘investigation’ to shape their direction. It’s quite a remarkable conversation.
The entire transcript is HERE. I would strongly suggest listening to the podcast. I’m pulling some excerpts.
Dowd immediately says he doesn’t think the Mueller report will highlight anything regarding the President. The basis for this belief is what CTH has already outlined here regarding William Barr {Go Deep}.
“There’s nothin’ here.” The idea that you would take that information and make it public, you know, violates the whole concept of the grand jury. What’s the grand jury for? To protect the innocent.
Dowd is then asked about his opinion of Robert Mueller, and the approach to the investigation, who Dowd knows very well and has worked with in the past:
PHILLIPS: Do you respect what Mueller is doing? I know you know Mueller well.
DOWD: Well, I respected it in the beginning. And I started out. And I– it’s my s– my style is I always trust the other side, until I didn’t. In my opinion, on March 5th [2018], we were done. He had everything. He said he had everything. He told me that no one had lied. He told me they had every document we asked for. He told me that it was nothing more. He told me that the president was not a target. That is, he did not have any exposure, that he was a witness subject, which is perfectly normal for someone’s conduct you’re looking at, but they don’t have exposure.
What people don’t understand about the president, and I think the same would be w– with you, is y– you have too much information in your life. When you go back and talk about f– Flynn or Comey, those events, while magnified in the media, are nothin’, not compared to the threat of the Soviet Union, the threat of the– China, dealing with Japan, dealing with Korea. I mean, the amount of information that he intakes every day, gets prepared for, is staggering. And in my questioning him or talking to him, he questioned w– you know, first question, easy. Second question, easy. Third question, he wasn’t sure. And he doesn’t like being unsure. So he’ll guess. There’s your trap, right there. It’s not whether he lies or not. Everybody wants to get into this, you know– this integrity business. It’s not a matter of integrity. It’s overload.
Dowd clearly states that by March 5th, 2018 (ten months after Mueller started in May 2017) Robert Mueller had all the central facts about President Trump that surrounded the accusations and claims. And Mueller did not have anything to indicate President Trump had engaged in anything as claimed by the media; and told the Trump legal team exactly that.
VLASTO: But what do you think Mueller’s been doing’, then? That was March that you left, right, March of last year, 2018. What do you– why– what do you think has taken Mueller so long?
DOWD: I don’t know. All I can tell you is what I do know. And I know a lot. Because as people have found out, we communicate on this side of the fence. Matter of fact, we’ve got, probably, better intelligence than they do. You know– without questioning anybody’s good faith, ’cause there are some very good people over there– it– it’s been– it’s been a waste of time. And it’s been petty. And it’s been bureaucratic. And you don’t need to do that. When you’re dealing at this level, when you’re dealing at this level, you’re playing’ the World Series, okay? And you don’t– you don’t– you don’t get down with the petty stuff here.
In essence Dowd is saying that Mueller and Rosenstein decided the entire fiasco was so politically charged, so elevated by media and political drum-beating, they needed to shape the investigative paths based on political values and not simple reviews of lawfulness.
And with that inflection point; within the acceptance that this wasn’t going to be a legal matter based on evidence or lack thereof; the Trump legal approach needed to shift from legal concern/defense to political concern/defense. That’s why there were changes within the Trump legal team.
VLASTO: Well, you must know [William] Barr rather well, I assume–
DOWD: I– you know, I don’t know, I know of him. And I left– I had left the department, when he was attorney general. But he was a great attorney general. He did a terrific job. And I am so pleased that he’s gonna be back. ‘Cause he knows the place from top to bottom. And he’s very bright. And he’s gonna– he’s gonna call it right down the middle and do a good job.
PHILLIPS: That’s quite the opposite from what you’ve said about– the leadership of the Justice Department. I mean, you have just lambasted, (LAUGH) you know, everybody else previously. So you’re seeing a shift here.
DOWD: Well, look. I you know, I tried to deal with Rosenstein. Early on, we wrote a letter to Mueller, saying, “Look. Comey’s the accuser in this phony investigation. We think there are other issues in– regarding his conduct, as to the origin of this whole business.” Turns out, not only was I right, but Comey admitted there were no facts to investigate the president at all. There was no collusion. So—I, and then, so– Bob said he wasn’t looking’ at it. So I wrote to Rosenstein. He blew me off. That’s not leadership. That’s not accountability. This is a very serious– I mean, we were very serious. And we did it in writing. We did it politely. We did it confidentially. And he just blew us off. So I lost all respect for Rod Rosenstein. And Sessions, I don’t know what he was doing. I’m not sure Sessions knows what he was doing’.
Again Dowd outlining the problem created by Rosenstein and faced by Mueller; there is nothing to investigate because there is no Russian collusion/conspiracy to begin with. Rosenstein goes silent toward the original Trump legal team because essentially Rosenstein knows he did a big stupid by opening the investigation in the first place.
Mueller and Rosenstein are/were stuck in a political conundrum, under the auspices of an investigation that was fraudulently based from the outset. Extraction from their self-created situation is only possible by exploiting a political escape route.
DOWD: […] I know what the case is. There is no case. And my job is to sorta bring that home. And we did the very best we could to bring it home. I think it is coming’ home. And I think it’s coming’ home in the same shape. And you know, and then, you know, there are people in the press, who say, “Well, he must have s– surprise.” He didn’t have– I know exactly what he [Mueller] has. I know exactly what every witness said, what every document said. It’s– I know exactly what he asked. And I know what– I know what– you know, what the –what the conclusion or the result is. So–
PHILLIPS: What does he have? What’s the result? What’s the conclusion?
DOWD: Decline [to prosecute]. There’s no basis. There’s no exposure. It’s been a terrible waste of time.
What’s worse is let’s get on the other side of this, how it all happened. This is one of the greatest frauds this country’s ever seen. And I’m just shocked that Bob Mueller didn’t call it that way and say, “I’m being used.” I would’ve done that. If I were in his shoes in this thing, I’d have gone to the– I’d have gone to Sessions and Rosenstein and said, “Look. This is nonsense. We are being used by a cabal in the F.B.I. to get even.”
This is awful. I mean, the corruption — at the top of the F.B.I. is staggering. And that’s how this all happened. And by the way, look at what the F.B.I. witnesses have said. “I know w– I know about no collusion.” I mean, Comey knew nothing about collusion. So what are we doing then?
VLASTO: How do you think history will look at the Mueller investigation ten years from now, 20 years from now?
DOWD: Not well.
PHILLIPS: Robert Mueller. How will he go down in history?
DOWD: I don’t know. He’s gonna have to decide that.
PHILLIPS: Donald J. Trump.
DOWD: Full plate. A man with, a man with a– with a big heart who means well, but has, you know, had all kinds of challenges. But he– but he– you know, I’m in his corner. You know why I’m in his corner? ‘Cause he’s the boss. He governs this country.
FUBAR Summary: •Rosenstein buckled under political and media pressure to create the Mueller special counsel. •AFTER the FBI originating corruption began to surface (June/July 2017) Mueller saw the ruse and understood where the investigation would be forced to head… and asked Rosenstein for the “scope memo“, in part because the investigative trail was obviously going to circle back to the FBI origination…. and that had to be avoided (politically self damaging for both Rosenstein and former FBI Director Mueller’s institution). •Addtionally, the same corrupt people who created the 2016 spygate fiasco were also comrades of Mueller (FBI) and Rosenstein (DOJ). •As a direct outcome, the Mueller/Rosenstein self-preservation approach, which included the preservation of the institutions, then became the primary focus of the investigation…. which included the need for charges against someone, anyone, including Russians (they never anticipated showing up to defend themselves, ie concord) to cloud the political fiasco they were both caught up in…. which further spurred the self-fulfilling prophecy of Mueller -originally fraudulent- investigation becoming the necessary cover as described below:
♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials; and preserves institutional appearances.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and creates talking points against the Trump administration that benefit his self-preserving intent.
♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions, the administrative state, and the accepted standard system within DC.
It wasn’t by original intent, but rather a specific outcome of bureaucratic bullshit, that Mueller and Rosenstein ended up creating a bubble that made those objectives of the Mueller investigation become the primary consideration. And in all of these insufferable and convoluted objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.
That insufferable pile of crap covered in media noise is exactly why Rosenstein will exit the DOJ side-by-side with Robert Mueller.
FUBAR !!
Again, I strongly urge people to listen to the interview. It starts around 08:00 of the podcast below:
.
[…] … This is one of the greatest frauds this country’s ever seen. And I’m just shocked that Bob Mueller didn’t call it that way and say, “I’m being used.” I would’ve done that. If I were in his shoes in this thing, I’d have gone to the– I’d have gone to Sessions and Rosenstein and said, “Look. This is nonsense. We are being used by a cabal in the F.B.I. to get even.”….
But he couldn’t.
You know why?
Because Mueller views the FBI as an institution that is part of his personal legacy.
And the corrupt FBI cabal headed by Comey, McCabe and Baker, knew that.
That’s ultimately also Mueller’s “higher loyalty”.
Mueller was picked far in advance to the the “insurance policy” against Trump, as we reported in May of last year:
Meet the Strzok-Page “Insurance Policy”
https://chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1184
In fact, we believe planning for Mueller to step into the fray may have begun as early as 22 March 2016, et seq. when Mueller called to arrange a meeting at the White House, as detailed in a timeline in this article:
CIA Crimes: How John Brennan Weaponized the CIA and FBI, and Conspired with Russia and Harry Reid to Frame Trump—PART B
https://chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1443
We have faced all the expected phenomena that Gandhi outlined: “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”
Our research and analysis has subsequently proved out to be true, and continues to prove out to be true as more facts surface.
I do not think Mueller was ever OUT of the agency. I believe he has been pulling strings for decades, just to maintain his own insurance policy.
Sidney Powell commented last night on CTH that Mueller was part of Clinton’s abuse of her own emails as SOS. If that is the case, Mueller is that part of the deep state, criminally running our government, while Hillary was SOS. So, read the tea leaves.
He is trying to save himself. Only.
The tea leaves say that Hillary is blackmailing Mueller to keep both of them out of jail.
The water its boiling, somebody better put in those tea leaves soon.
HRC is an expert at running out the clock, as in Uranium One and Benghazi. Eventually she bumps up against the statue of limitations and she always has enough complicit embeds to make sure she goes unscathed.
There is no stomach for indicting, prosecuting, trying and sentencing any of this bunch. The Awan Brothers just got a pass and other than a handful of others that got fired, there’s no accountability. People like Lisa Page suffered some embarrassment but in 5 years very few will remember her name.
It’s good to hear somebody like Dowd speak some truth but even diehard’s like Gregg Jarrett are resigning themselves to ‘nothing will be done’.
If William Barr lets all this die and no one is held accountable and property punished, the rule of law is dead. The DOJ under Obama began the downward spiral, Sessions stood watch as it went down further. If Barr does nothing, the DOJ will be seen only as a bunch of weaponized, jack-booted enforcers in business strictly to aid the Democrat Party. And settle any scores the Dem’s may want carried out.
If Wray doesn’t step down so a non partisan, highly ethical law enforcement professional can take over at the FBI, if the Comey style of corrupt leadership its allowed to continue, the FBI is forever tarnished, as well. Americans have lost faith and trust now, it will get worse if a major shakeup doesn’t occur during the Trump Administration.
DOJ began it’s downward spiral under Clinton – Reno.
One of Bill’s first acts as president was to force out FBI Director William Sessions for minor ethics violations and bring in Louis Freeh. Shortly after that, Craig Livingstone delivered a bunch of FBI files to Hilary.
Clintonistas brought in during the 90’s are now all the senior people at FBI, DOJ.
Let’s keep pushing. The public story keeps getting clearer and more accurate to our understanding. As we saw during the most recent rally, Trump is becoming ever more specific and pointed in his comments. Remember, the place we are at with the fake Russia collusion/coup is with very little Trump input other than tweets. But those tweets and information releases are getting us closer.
As soon as Barr applies some pressure, and I think he will, the whole thing may fall apart. I think at a minimum, the FBI and DOJ will see major changes. Whether people get the executions they deserve or any jail time remains to be seen.
My sentiments exactly. If this ISN’T dealt with under the rule of law, then justice is dead in America. There is no justice in America as long as Clinton and Obama walk free.
Just as CNN and MSNBC are slowly letting their faithful down on no collusion…..so goes FOX in letting us know no indictments.
He’s already in too deep. In my politically naive days I saw a “puff piece” on Mueller in Catholic New York, after his appointment to the FBI. I caught him in a tiny white lie, I believe it was a literary reference. I can’t recall the details at this point, but it begged the question – why should a man with such power and influence choose to lie abut something so inconsequential outside a classroom or book club? It suggested a deep rooted sense of inadequacy or – also related – a need for “disguise.”
This book may provide some answers: Book | Robert Mueller: Errand Boy for the New World Order
https://www.robertmuellererrandboy.com
I heard the author’s radio interview and am ordering the book! Mueller’s deceit goes back to Lockerbie and the Pan Am bombing.
Mueller’s handling of the post 9/11 investigation was shockingly inept. Deliberately so?
He isn’t in it for Hillary. He’s in it for the top seat in the NWO gestapo!
Thank you ladybard. I just now ordered a copy of the book.
@vexedmi: You are closer than you think!!
Comey, Lynch and the rest literally feared for their life!
Rosenstein on the other was HRC’s attorney during the white water scandal – so there’s that. Rosenstein’s wife was Bill Clinton and Obama’s fixer – so there is that!
There were 1.5 trillion dollars dispersed to keep everyone from talking after she lost. The billions Hussein shipped out were re-routed back into the US via Swiss bank and distributed also among all politicians to keep this bullshit of treason going and remain buried!
On a side note I can’t give a link to the trillions paid to hide the treason since the source is on the military chan board ergo is banned on this site..
Very brave of Mr. Dowd to speak out. Will his comments earn him a late night frog march in PJ’s and bare feet out to the curb, manhandled by Wray’s (Obama’s) well armed, well trained citizen military-style force ? After all, he knows Donald Trump and once represented him. That’s enough apparently to face prison time.
God willing and if the crick don’t rise, Mueller’s scam will quietly wind down into nothing. It’s incalculable what President Trump and his family have suffered, all because the vindictive, hateful Hillary got beat. For what she has wrought, the Clinton Foundation ought to be forced to pay for The Wall.
Now we’ll wait and see what the Southern District of New York has in store. Andy McCarthy and others claim the fun isn’t quite over just yet. Let’s hope he and all the other legal ‘experts’ are wrong.
If you listen to the full podcast of the ABC people discussing this interview, you can see how this is going to be accepted. They will not take a “decline” from Mueller. They were right on to ”let’s see what the SDNY have”.. there HAS to be more there that we don’t know…yada yada. Imbeciles. Dont they know, if there was anything bad against Trump, they would know about it. Mueller can’t go into the campaign.. it isn’t within his “scope”!
And if you notice.. they glossed right over the comments on Rosenstein and how he handled his end of the investigation on part of the DOJ. Like the 3 monkeys, hear no evil , see no evil, speak no evil when it comes to Mueller and RR. ..as long as they believe they are going to get Trump on something.. anything goes.
NY is already backing down.
I like your notion that Carter Page and George P. were “planted” inside the Trump campaign. Would still like to know who recommended that Trump (or his chief of staff) hire them. I recall both were announced in March of 17. But why was George P arrested by the FBI at Dulles? He wasn’t carrying the cash they suspected him to have. If the cash was a setup payment, and the FBI knew about it, why arrest one of your own?
It’s a big club and George ain’t in it. George had previous Russia contact and that was the closest Russia they had on anybody. That is why we need to see the FISA. George was the backdoor entry point created out of thin air.
Mercedes- thanks for the links to the most excellent Chalet Reports. Another great site that is on my daily check in list.
Meanwhile in the outer space…
Seriously, this man is a raving lunatic, call the ambulance. Hard to believe he was once in charge of the CIA.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Brennan still goes to Russia every few month to visit his old KGB buddies.
Sharyl is calling Brotherhood Brennan on the mat. Thank you Sharyl!
He’s afraid.
He is very afraid. It might be causing him to have a slow rolling nervous breakdown. GOOD! Next he needs to HANG! This makes my blood boil at times and today is one of those times. Traitors at the top.
He’s a rug praying commie.
Ass-lifting commie, there I fixed it for you.
Except… There IS no criminal investigation, barring a few manufactured process crimes and matters wholly unrelated to PDJT or his 2016 campaign.
The Muller probe is a counterintelligence investigation, taken over from the FIB’s existing counterintel probe. That’s the tool the Deep Staters are using to lock up all the info that would reveal their corruption – “can’t tell you, it’s classified”, “OMG, sources & methods!!!”, “can’t unredact! Top Secret!”
Sharyl is a shining example of what a hard digging, neutral & unbiased-as-possible hard news reporter ought to be, and I salute her for it.
*I also still fondly daydream of Traitor Brennan being whisked off to Gitmo 🌴, put in front of a military tribunal, and then being executed for treason. 💀 (It could happen…)
They fly a kite and count the kite watchers. If there’s enough interest in one of their crooked cockamamie ideas they’ll spend our tax dollars following it.
I say more security clearances need to be pulled.
Wonder how he’d feel about that SC if they had their sites on that Russia criminal conspiracy on the part of he and his cohorts in the Obama administration?
I pray we don’t go down that path.. on the other hand I want Barr to get in there and empanel a Grand Jury to end all grand juries…. to haul all their butts in for everything they have done in the last 10 years! Then Prosecute them!
can someone explain to me how you can conspire with out collusion?
As I have said before…the whole point of this “investigation” was to sew doubt in the minds of the American people about Trump. Goal number one was to win back the House to put a check on Trump. And to ensure that happens you have 40+ Republicans in the House decide to resign or retire shortly after Trump is elected president. It is Washington against Trump. Always has been.
So it is time to end this charade, I mean investigation. They will clear Trump and everyone will sing Kumbaya and hold hands in an “act” of bipartisanship…..hoping against hope that Trump does not declassify everything.
We can thank Paul Ryan for pushing out the 40+ Republicans. He is pure evil.
RINO Ryan didn’t have to push. Most if not all voluntarily took early retirement. Watch where they turn up.
The House is a Country Club for greedy, power hungry geriatrics (new patriot Reps excepted) No one leaves “voluntarily!” Would you? Free lunch for life at the finest restaurants; gifts in the mail, unlimited credit, insider trading, free or subsidised hair stylist, privilege privilege privilege in the land of Equality – and the assumption of a sense of “nouveau royalty” just for showing up once in a while, and an assistant that will process your votes for you if you are unavoidably detained in a spa somewhere or a free junket to Dubai. Whoever’s leaving “voluntarily” raise your hand.
“If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me. I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that,” he said during a 36-minute Oval Office sitdown. “It’s much more powerful if I do it then,” Trump said, “because if we had done it already, it would already be yesterday’s news.”
A solid reminder that Potus has his own timing. We can second guess his timing till the cows come home but he HAS his OWN timing.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6695767/Lisa-Page-Quid-pro-quo-State-Dept-staff-helped-classified-Hillary-email.html?ito=amp_twitter_share-top
Article quote: “Strzok was a respected, veteran counterintelligence agent who helped lead the 2016 probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. That operation ultimately cleared her despite the presence of classified material among her messages and a conclusion that some of that material was accessed by foreign agents.”
WHAT!! That operation ultimately DID NOT clear her. We all know there was no investigation, no “probe.”
It is not the actual crime, it is the cover up is the crime.
Like Watergate…the coverup made it worse.
How does one make TREASON worse?
Why is he only talking about the corruption in the FBI?
What about the CIA, ODNI, DOJ, Obama’s White House, DNC, FISA Court, Media, Clintons?
Part justice is no justice at all.
It’s called a “limited hangout.” The FBI mob will be the ones to go down, and probably not all of them. McCabe has a target on himself and, maybe, Comey. Strzok might have a lying to Congress problem if Comey goes down for lying about the “de-duplication” software that did not exist in the Weinergate email fake investigation. Probably no one else will go down.
I don’t expect it to go any higher than Comey, when it should go all the way up the ladder to the top. Susan’s “By the Book” email is enough to nail them all. It is likely a part of the reason that Biden will not run.
…videos of Bite’em groping little girls should suffice to bench Biden.
1) How can Muellar be a neutral party, a “by the book” guy and hire Weissman?
2) The two Don Lemons and the silly woman appear to be clueless about how this all came about. Clueless.
Mamet Principle, remember? Communists have to pretend not to know things.
Will POTUS clean house in his DOJ & FBI? Meaning will he order that the seditionists testify to a grand jury?
They’re all giddy in that podcast, but I think ultimately, the Fake News Media is going to be disappointed.
This was a good interview; Dowd is really sharp…
For some reason, I expected this podcast to be an unbiased look into ‘the investigation’. Silly me. Doud was interesting but ABC is still pushing the same worn out narrative. I particularly noticed they totally ignored Doud’s comments about the corruption in the FBI/DOJ. They won’t touch that with a ten foot pole.
Except eating at the BLT in front of the NYT and being overheard by a reporter sitting next to him.
yup
checking out why word press is having so much difficulty.
Me too. Have to sign in every time and half my comments disappear. I just gave up yesterday. I think John Brennan has something to do with it. 🙂
WordPress is doing a test of their platform upgrade and it is causing a LOT of problems!
FBI scrambled to respond to Hillary Clinton lawyer amid Weiner laptop review, newly released emails show
https://fxn.ws/2N2z1SK #FoxNews
Remember when Weiner’s laptop was confiscated in 2016 and it was reported that it had a file called “insurance” on it and nobody knew what that meant? I thought at the time it was incriminating info on Mr. & Mrs. Wiener were keeping on the Clintons. Ha! If only! Now we know. Hey AG to be Barr, look into that, would ja?
They were in trouble. They sat on the laptop for nearly one month. In that time, maybe someone actually makes de-duplication software to speed up review of Weiner emails. Instead, the thing blows up in public DAYS BEFORE the election. Sure, they scrambled. It looks like they sabotaged the Old Bat when McCabe was told by someone (Brennan? Either directly or via Strzok?) to sit on the laptop and do nothing.
Show us the emails! And the redactions! The full story is out there and I bet Dowd knows it all. He as much as said it… We have everything.. even more than “they” do. That gave me comfort.
Sundance,
Thank you for keeping us abreast of news hidden by the liberal media.
Here’s another interview with John Dowd by Brian Kilmeade. John Dowd says Murller is the ring leader.of the coup. He’s counting on William Barr to clean this up. I sure hope. Barr is a white hat.
The Barrs and Muellers were good friends, so more like an intervention.
I think that’s is what’s going on. It accounts for why Matt Gaetz was ridululing Mueller for being like a hall monitor for lies to congress. Dowd points out in both interviews how petty and how Mueller won’t stop.
What’s interesting is the petty attacks seem to be targeting Infowars Alex Jones. Hillary has a nutty hatred for infowars. Wouldn’t be surprised if Mueller works for her. Barr also handled the Clintons under the code name Robert Johnson. The book Compromised is interesting. I could see Barr going after the Clintons now that Bush Sr passed away. But I could see Barr letting her go because the Clintons know too much.
https://www.paul.senate.gov/news/dr-rand-paul-releases-statement-barr-nomination
Believe me, I have ZERO hope that Barr will do anything. However, it is odd that there is talk now of the SC winding down right as Barr is about to be confirmed. There are no coincidences.
Not only Mueller winding down, but all the committees wrapping up as well. They know it’s done. As the latest member on the Burr committee just said on FNC… “It’s over.”
So, now RR has to run out of the picture. Sure can’t be there once Barr is there and can see WTH was going on.
What I wonder is how much Barr is willing to do to those like Comey, RR and then on to the real culprits.. Brennan, Yates, Rice etc? Seems to me you can’t go down that road unless you want to know the whole truth and expose it. Will he have to stomach to expose the coup? I’m skeptical how you separate them.
Dowd actually says “It appears…” but goes on to detail facts to support his claim, then says outright “It’s a coup.”
Interesting, informative, and relevant interview, thank you.
Listening to the remainder of this podcast, Dowd really opens up with Kilmeade.
There appears to be more information in this interview than the ABC interview has. Dowd explains his feelings and conclusions to Kilmeade about this “counterintelligence” investigation – Dowd’s comments on that are priceless.
Dowd confirms what Sundance – and the President – has been saying all along – Mueller is not a good guy at all.
One other tidbit – Dowd still talks with the Pres and the Pres’s legal team, and has a great deal of respect and affection for Pres Trump.
Dowd did not leave b/c of the President, Dowd left b/c Mueller LIED to Dowd.
phooey
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice try at jumping off a sinking ship, John Dowd. But you’re awfully late to the party. That man paid you a lot of money to defend him, and you fed him to the fish. You couldn’t have giving him the advice you did if you had not believed he was dirty, or been on the inside yourself. Neither of which is acceptable for a defense attorney. Go away John, we’ve had this figured out for 2 years. Preach it far and wide, it can’t hurt. But it’s not going to change the fact that your job was to defend this President, and you took his money and you didn’t do it
You were supposed to be a top guy in your field, John. Were you that easy to fool? Somehow that doesn’t jibe with being the best in the business. No alarm bells went off in your head while you were defending him, John? If you saw there was no evidence a year ago, why are you only speaking now? A rat is a rat is a rat. F##king lawyers.
Go listen to the podcast Firefly linked in his comment above. You may rethink these insufficiently-informed words.
I listen to both interviews. President Trump got rid of him for a reason
Okay, so Dowd isn’t as smart as we think and the president shouldn’t have chosen him, ergo, the president isn’t as smart as we think…..Is that where you’re going with this? Cuz all this “the president doesn’t choose the right people” stuff is getting old. People do things because they make decisions with facts we don’t have and intentions we can’t predict.
You imply the reason Dowd left is negative; but in reality you don’t know the reason. None of us do. It is quite possible that the legal needs of the president shifted from defense to offense (as Dowd indicated in the interview).
Starfcker has an important point. I suspected on the day Mueller was appointed he was supposed to take down the President. Everyone knows Muelker historically is brought in to frame someone. As Ray McGovern stated “Mueller is a deep state Thug”.
I too think to some extent Dowd is pretending to be naive and not to know it was a coup. He doth protest too much. Also this counter intelligence tactic had been used before- in the president candidate Larouche takedown that Mueller led and involved the Brits. In our case PTrump was elected where Larouch was ruined. Dowd should have known this. Don’t forget Hannity tried to sell us on Comey was a good guy then again on Mueller is a good guy. The latter sales job didn’t work for long. We’re getting an even hard sell job on William Barr.
At best Barr might clean this up as a limited hangout- hang low level bad guys to cover the bigger ones. It’s weird the president, lawyers, congress, and senate could do nothing. The lack of forcing oversight on the scope letter is bizarre- it like they all want to pretend not to know.
Counter intelligence invoked on Larouche resulted in him not having constitutional rights. PTrump’s “counter intelligence” also involves wacky justice circumventing the constitution.
Recall this quote: Sen Daniel K Inouye (HI) in 1987‼️”There exists a shadowy Government w/its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, & the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks+balances+free from the law itself”
If there isn’t a big roundup of all of them for indictments- we know this is just a limit hangout type cleanup. If Mueller and Hillary are protected – then we know the deep state is alive and well. The United States is likely entering into some new form of governance – post constitutional.
None of us know why Dowd left; Trump and Dowd continue to talk so I doubt there is any bad blood between the two.
This saga is full of a cast of characters who are shady, have alterior motives, don’t serve the president well, and are deep state operatives.
Dowd is not one of the bad guys in this scandal. There is no reason to try to bring him down when there are so many better and more obvious targets for our vitriol.
Some here refused to believe the president regarding Jeff Sessions; and they continue to not believe the president regarding Dowd.
Here’s Ty Cobb saying the Mueller is no doing a witch hunt contradicting the presidents statements.
Dowd wrote a letter to the coup leaders complaining they were getting even- knowing they were doing this. Dowd is either inept or in on it. I don’t think he’s inept.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/ty-cobb-mueller-investigation-is-not-a-witch-hunt%3f_amp=true
Dowd “…I’d have gone to Sessions and Rosenstein and said, “Look. This is nonsense. We are being used by a cabal in the F.B.I. to get even.”
“get even”
Who else said that rather publicly not too long ago about what they would do if anyone going against Obama?
Valerie Jarrett
“Take care Trump, as the intels know six ways to Sunday HOW to get BACK at you!” Schumer on a news program over a year ago! It was a revenge/cover-up/witchunt insurance plan…..
That was a shot over the bow by Schumer. What he doesn’t understand is that innocent people don’t have to worry about threats, only tolerate them.
Not so sure about that last sentence Amy.
The FBI should be abolished. It’s the only way to bring any legitimacy to the federal government.
Triple AMEN…burn it down
Cannot vouch for this as it is my first visit to the site but it names A LOT of names of those involved in the coverup. I recognized a lot of the names. An interesting article…..
They single out Mary Jacoby (wife of Glenn Simpson) as one of the main architects, who supposedly met with Obummer and was at the White House for 14 hours on April 10, 2016. According to the article, that is the date that will live in infamy.
With all the names of those involved and all of them having corresponded through Hillary’s server, it is a very interesting hypothesis that :
“Hillary Clinton’s home server was the spark that started the whole show, if anyone was let near the truth they were all at risk, so the great cover-up began.”
For the really long list of names you can skip to part two of the article, which starts under:
“Excerpts from “The Mechanics of Deception” by Yaacov Apelbaum,”
The link:
https://powerglobal.us/2018/08/12/the-trump-dossier-who-really-wrote-it-read-the-full-story-behind-this-dirty-little-document/
Welcome to the treehouse!!
Stick around we’re friendly and (mostly) sane.
Welcome to the treehouse!!
It has been my suspicion since the beginning, the special council was put in place to protect the corruption from getting light. If we had a real media, this would be a HUGE story. As such, they would rather run with the ball on the side of the corruption because they are politically biased. Trust me, the Republican establishment was exposed in this corruption along with the dems, the DOJ, Obama’s administration, and Hillary’s campaign.
The media is absolutely part of the “insurance” policy cover-up.
Muellyar had to get the evidence and destroy it from the previous administrations of the cabal before it reaches the Light, which ultimately will happen. Evil spirits vs Holy Spirit
They used our money for a FAKE investigation to attempt a REAL coup. Defrauding the taxpayers should be a criminal offense. When this is all done, Herr Mueller, Weissmann, Rosenstein, will all be drinking expensive wine and enjoying their creature comforts because they are lawyers. And they misused public funds.
Can you say conspiracy against The United States? They are guilty of the SAME charge that Mueller has dished out to others. As soon as Mueller is finished, President Trump should pardon everyone that has been charged EXCEPT Cohen. He should then put first string on the field and direct them to take it to them, no holds barred!
I would like that, but I wonder if the President can pardon anyone until Barr has a chance to actually see that there was an injustice done to them all. I would like to see that Manafort is given a pardon if for no other reason than how poorly he was treated by Weissman/Mueller.
Is he STILL in solitary confinement?? Disgraceful! They won’t even put El Capo there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President can pardon anyone at any time for federal offences. Manafort may be dirty, however he would have gone uncharged had it not been for Mueller. That is the reason I want to see him pardoned too. I doubt he is still in solitary, because that would be cruel and unusual punishment, however Mueller Inc. has done plenty of objectionable stuff during his coup attempt. I’m hoping for the day when a Trump rally can say LOCK HIM UP (Mueller), in tandem with LOCK HER UP, and then watch the chants bear fruit.
Wait, hold on.
Some of the OIG reports have laid out tons of stuff corrupt individual agents have done. Enough to get us kicked away forever. But the DOJ “Declined to prosecute.” Am I correct in remembering that? Is that a loaded legal term? Because I don’t like what that implies compared to corrupt agents they let off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is an EXCELLENT point. The 2nd memo didn’t broaden the scope of Mueller’s investigation. It narrowed the scope to exclude the crimes committed by Obama’s FBI and DOJ.
I’m sorry… I lost the thread or comment you are quoting from? I haven’t heard that about the second scope memo before.
LikeLike
Another great time to review a discussion between those that own the USA and those that handle those that own the USA….because they believe they own the USA…or something.
ORCON, Originator Controlled, Unnamed Agency, July 7th, 2016
Obama Executive Order 13256 Transparency Administration 2009. SERCO?
Sen Daniel K Inouye (HI) in 1987‼️”There exists a shadowy Government w/its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, & the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks+balances+free from the law itself”
Recall the Iran contra hearings with Oliver North. Interesting that William Barr worked with Oliver north and May have been involved when all these laws were written.
I believe the greatest damage that will result from this departmental and media coup attempt is the lost of faith and trust of the American People in those organizations and the people who run our day to day government. You might not see it right away, but when people see FBI wanted posters in the Post Office, instead of taking them serious they will now snicker and ignore them in contempt of the people and organization that tried to tear down our duly elected President. When the nightly news comes on our TV,s people will flip the channel or turn it off knowing they can no longer trust what is being reported. Over time, the destruction of faith in our institutions will be devastating. This coup attempt was not just against our President, it was leveled against all of us.
And when the American People lose faith and trust in the Rule of Law, the consequences can be devastating to the Republic. That’s why it is imperative that the Trump Administration, through AG Barr, hold the conspirators involved in the attempted coup accountable. Does the scandal reach all the way up to the 44th President? Let the chips fall.
Faith in the FBI and the DOJ will have to be earned back. There is no way to have any faith when we can see what they have done.
And as far as the nightly news!? If anyone still has faith in those, they are delusional.
Excellent outline. Simple, clear and informative. You’ve bundled this up well. Everybody here already knew all this, but your outline would be required reading for everybody else.
The public has already figured this out, if you notice. They’re yawning at Muh Russia, despite the Swamp and media distortions and hyperbole. Trump sees this as well, which is why he personally started a year ago calling it the “Mueller Witch Hunt”. Trump’s far too clever to attack a seated prosecutor personally, unless he knew he was standing on firm ground legally and electorally.
When Trump moved Dowd aside and brought in Giuliani a year ago, it was obvious Trump had recognized this was all moving fully to a political arena, and he was bringing in political horsepower to do the job. Horses for courses, as they say. Dowd just confirmed all this, in spades.
Time for Barr to close the book on all this.
I believe Dowd completed his services to PDJT and moved on. Trump brought in PR lawyers to do what they do best. I believe there was a plan in place to handle SC.
Every single one of these scumbags should be put on trial and executed. I don’t wanna hear the country cannot take it bs……………what we are taking is the open criminal activity by so many who continue without consequence.
I concur. Muh Russia is the biggest political conspiracy in this nation’s history. There are people involved who deserve the death penalty.
They should be put to death for what they have wrought. Unfortunately, the Swamp won’t likely go along with that.
Barr would have to declare jihad on Deep State and the Swamp, and I don’t see this guy doing that. They are confirming him, afterall, and they wouldn’t be if he was a threat to them.
I agree with “not good for the country to prosecute criminals” is a ridiculous excuse. They would gladly, and in fact are still trying, to find something to prosecute Trump for.
If you start a death match you should be prepared to die.
I believe the “deal” has been struck. I believe it’s good short term and bad long term.
Mueller, et al, will slowly fade into the distance without any “report”. If there are no findings of criminality or collusion with a foreign government, then the “rules” say the Grand Jury will be shut down, no report will be issued and no innocent person will be defamed. (This does not, of course, prevent “leaks” which will be continually used to undermine our President and his agenda). These leaks will be largely manufactured and the MSM will run with them for years.
On the other side of the “deal”, the Swamp level will be lowered a bit but no big named players will face exposure and justice. This will all just “go away”. No Institutions will be restructured. Business as usual with a few wrists slapped.
The good news is PDJT will be able to continue his work on making and keeping America great.
The bad news is, because there will be no deserved prosecution of the seditionists who undermined an election, orchestrated a soft coup on a sitting President, and profited mightedly for selling America out, it is guaranteed to happen again.
Wish granted
Drudge has the podcast at top of left column
Nice work everyone!!
This will maybe help it not go silently into the night
Burn them all down (FBI, DOJ, CIA, NSA etc) and start over.
Even if Hillary and the rest of the cabal get away with it on this earth, they won’t escape God’s judgement and someday they will all pay – for eternity!!
But this is why we have laws and a justice system here on earth! We have to have people and officials that uphold our laws and execute them fairly. I’m not one of those who say… “let God sort them out”. There has to be convictions…He gave us this country and I believe our President for a reason. To right the ship.
I would think that Trump would have to “expose the corrupt” and have the criminals that were part of it charged and arrested.
If this is not done, then people watching can do that type behavior again and be even more BOLD!
Trump has to put as heads of the FBI/DOJ people that are not afraid to go after the criminals in the government who work against the American Public!
I hope Trump in 2020 steps up his game, and really clean up the Swamp during years 4-8! I understand will take awhile to understand the GAME in D.C. … 0-4 years maybe. Then once all the people in his administration are in place, and the Heads of the CIA/NSA/FBI/DOJ/IRS then commence to “take out the trash” with charges and arrests.
I thought Trump would be able to clean up the Swamp FASTER, but Jeff Sessions betrayed the American Public and is/was a Traitor to All Americans! So it set up the cleanup a few years back.
The problem Jack is there are a lot of swamp people in the senate and they will not confirm someone who is going to tear down their empire. In order for the swamp to be eliminated, it must be by the American voters and I don’t have much faith in them.
In the game of football, when the offense runs short of a first down, they punt the ball and the defense gets their turn at offence. Mueller’s report is the punting of the ball and then it is President Trump’s turn. I honestly believe this entire episode in our history must have justice as the outcome or it will forever alter our judicial system and Us as a Nation. No sweeping things under the rug and bring everything to the sunlight. Throw those who attempted to overturn the election in jail and let them rot in prison. If it isn’t dealt with properly under the rule of law, we will be lesser for it as a Nation. Fantastic article Sundance!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Best line “Grand juries exist to protect the innocent” I could almost hear their heads exploding. Pop, pop, pop!
still no investigation of the actual criminals and colluded…
… that we know of.
Dowd is exactly right. The only person who can rescue Robert Mueller’s reputation at this late stage of the sham investigation is Robert Mueller!
I’m so angry! This has to wrap up and people need to be held accountable to prohibit this from ever happening again, enough.
Mueller should be criminally prosecuted for his role in delivering a sample of HEU (highly enriched uranium) to the Russians and financially benefitting from the Uranium-one scandal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If anyone else has taken the time to actually listen to the podcast, it’s completely mind boggling. The mental gymnastics and masturbation performed by the ABC hosts after Dowd’s interview is astonishing.
“And Sessions, I don’t know what he was doing. I’m not sure Sessions knows what he was doing”
A very insightful comment by Dowd. Think about this carefully, folks at CTH. This explains this whole debacle.
This is all Sessions’ fault from beginning to end. He allowed the Obama DOJ to continue by his total incompetence. I say “total” because Sessions knows more about the law in his little finger than I do in my whole body, yet I, your humble servant, knew more about what was going on at the time than he did.
And furthermore, he allowed himself to be completely snookered by Obama’s people at DOJ. He is blind to this. If I can see it clearly and could at the time, then he is totally incompetent as a leader, as I said.
The question is why Session did that and he is not new in DC.
This can never happen again said President Trump! So I hope once Mueller’s witch hunt ends and Barr is on board he goes after these traitors. If not, deep state and uniparty will basically decide who gets to be president and voters be damned!
Barr is a longtime friend of Bob Mueller, as is 90% of the swamp DOJ. It is wishful thinking to think that Barr will “go after these traitors” when this is all said and done. He won’t need to, nor want to. Mueller’s job is just about done anyway, after successfully handing this off to SDNY for further ongoing harassment of the President and his supporters. I’m sure Mueller is more than happy to be done with his role in all this and being able to exit the stage seemingly none the worse for the wear.
Stunning….
Cut and Past this everywhere you go…
The problem remains the same. This will never get wide desemination. The withholding pertinent info twistingand isolating mixed with outright lies is the playbook of the day. What is surprising is that so many buy into it when much of it isn’t even beneath the veneer.
The only reason the dems get away with this crap is because the “people” ie; the masses say nothing. That’s how all bullies operate. We are to blame for this.
I do not trust anything until Mueller and his whole team officially announce last date, submit report, leave office space and DAG resign.
