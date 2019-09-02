103 Days – Where Are Rosenstein’s Scope Memos to Robert Mueller?…

On May 23rd, 2019, President Donald Trump gave U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr full authority to review and release all of the classified material hidden by the DOJ, FBI, State Department, CIA, FISA Court, and aggregate intelligence apparatus; 103 days ago.
It has been 103 days since President Trump empowered AG Bill Barr to release the original authorizing framework of the Mueller investigation which began on May 17, 2017. A Mueller investigation that concluded six months ago, and yet we are not allowed to know what the authorizing framework was?…. Nor the 2nd DOJ scope memo of August 2nd, 2017?… Nor the 3rd DOJ scope memo of October 20th, 2017?….
The released Weissmann/Mueller report showed there were two additional scope memos authorizing specific targeting of the Mueller probe. The first scope memo was August 2nd, 2017, OUTLINED HERE, and is an important part of the puzzle that helps explain the corrupt original purpose of the special counsel. [Now Confirmed Here]
The second scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the second scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes. One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.
As you review the highlighted portion below, found on pages 12 and 13 of the Weissmann report, read slowly and fully absorb the intent; the corruption is blood-boiling:
This second scope memo allowed Weissmann and Mueller to target tangentially related persons and entities bringing in Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr. Additionally and strategically (you’ll see why), this memo established the authority to pursue “jointly undertaken activity“.
With Paul Manafort outlined as an investigative target in the original authorization and the first scope memo, the second scope memo authorizes expansion to his business partner Richard Gates and their joint businesses. This memo also permits the investigation of Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and all of his interests; and in ultimate weasel sunlight, Rosenstein authorizes an investigation of his boss, AG Jeff Sessions.
Before getting to more targets, notice the underlined passage about starting with a lot of investigative material because the special counsel was picking up a Russian interference investigation that had been ongoing for “nearly 10 months.”
I would also note that our CTH research indicates all of the illegally extracted FISA-702(16)(17) database search results would be part of this pre-existing investigative file available immediately to Weissmann and Mueller. However, in order to use the search-query evidence, Weissmann and Mueller would need to backfill some alternate justification; or find another way to “rediscover” the preexisting results….. I digress
The four identified targets within the original July 2016 investigation, “Operation Crossfire Hurricane”, were George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. (See HPSCI report):
General Flynn was under investigation from the outset in mid-2016. The fraudulent FBI counterintelligence operation, established by CIA Director John Brennan, had Flynn as one of the early targets when Brennan handed the originating electronic communication “EC” to FBI Director James Comey.
The investigation of General Flynn never stopped throughout 2016 and led to the second investigative issue of his phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in December 2016:
Back to the Page #12 October 20th Scope Memo:
The first redaction listed under “personal privacy” is unconfirmed; however, the second related redaction is a specific person, Michael Flynn Jr.
In combination with the October timing, the addition of Flynn Jr to the target list relates to the ongoing 2016/2017 investigation of his father, General Michael Flynn, for: (1) possible conspiracy with a foreign government; (2) unregistered lobbying; (3) materially false statements and omissions on 2017 FARA documents; and (4) lying to the FBI.
This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were prosecuting Michael Flynn and attempting to force him into a guilty plea.
Getting Rosenstein to authorize adding Mike Flynn Jr. to the target list (scope memo) meant the special counsel could threaten General Flynn with the indictment of his son as a co-conspirator tied to the Turkish lobbying issue (which they did) if he doesn’t agree to a plea. Remember: “jointly undertaken activity“.
The October 20th, 2017, expanded scope memo authorized Mueller to start demanding records, phones, electronic devices and other evidence from Mike Flynn Jr, and provided the leverage Weissmann wanted. After all, Mike Flynn Jr. had a four month old baby.
The amount of twisted pressure from this corrupt team of prosecutors is sickening. A month later, General Flynn was signing a plea agreement:
The IG Report on James Comey Memos Outlined the Fraud of Mueller Probe Origination.
All of this information backstops the 19-page filing from last week (full pdf below), where Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell walked through the history of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence apparatus weaponization against Mr. Flynn and lays out the background behind everything known to have happened in 2016, 2017 through today.
From the corrupt DOJ lawyers who were working with Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele, including Mr. Weissmann, Mr. Van Grack and Ms. Zainab Ahmad; to the 2015/2016 FISA database search abuses; to the CIA and FBI operation against Flynn including Nellie Ohr; to the schemes behind the use of DOJ official Bruce Ohr; to the corrupt construct of the special counsels office selections; to the specifics within the malicious conspiracy outlined by hiding FBI interview notes of Mike Flynn,… all of it…. is bolstered by the IG Horowitz report on how the FBI “small group” was manipulating the media, and hiding Comey memos.
Read:
.
The IG Report on Comey’s memos clearly shows former DAG Rod Rosenstein working with the corrupt FBI and DOJ small group toward an objective of appointing their special counsel selection, Robert Mueller.
Would the lack of public declassifying have to do with General Flynn’s current legal demand and a possible conspiracy charge to include Rosenstain’s participation in the small group?
Asking for a LOT of friends.
Another level of outrage.
Just asking questions… will stick with the cold anger, thanks!
I hope so WSB.
Here is my question – what good does cold anger do?
Shouldn’t we be writing, calling, protesting? Shouldn’t the media have to report on us?
So far we’re just being ignored – what do they care that we see injustice – they still have their power, their jobs, and even their reputations within their circles.
I feel all these “investigations” were just slight of hand to pacify us…wait it out until we get tired, are involved in the next sports season, are waiting for the next election, are busy with our own lives and just totally de-sentisized to the fact that our government has been caught lying, spying, cheating, and spending millions of our money to cover up what they’ve done.
I do keep emailing and calling. And at some point, if these scum are not heeding, I am certain PT will make it public.
moment.
moment.
Do you have any thoughts about how the deplorables can enmass let AG Barr know that we will not accept unequal justice because we know too much? Besides emailing our desperate pleas for justice do you think the President will let us know what he needs us to do?
If he wants us to surround the DOJ office, we shall.
Margarite,
That strategy might work on sunshine soldiers and summer patriots, it ain’t going to work to distract victims of this coup, which includes millions of us who know the emerging facts.
AG Barr, do your job.
There is no rug sweeping this Coup.
Either do your job, or resign and get out of patriot’s way so we can fix the wrong doing.
I think POTUS might want to signal to some of us that this will not be “Sessioned”, because patriots who are being trod upon have a way to turn cold anger into very hot anger and we have been presented with a completely saturated target rich environment where many dozens of coup plotters will meet justice. As ancestors did, we would pledge lives, fortunes, and sacred honor.
AG Barr, restore justice and one rule of law for all citizens.
Do your job.
Either that or Rosenstein flipping-for-immunity as witness vs the Coup?
This is why we cannot flake out over all of this apparent nonresponsiveness.
We simply just do not know what is occurring beyond our capacity. There may be many angles to this unraveling.
President Trump has a time clock, and he will let us know if and when there is stonewalling by Barr.
I am 100% with you, WSB, but it’s tough to forget the fact that most of us (myself included) were all defending Jeff Sessions for all of 2017 and most of 2018 using the same arguments that are now used to defend Barr: “strong prosecution cases take time to build.”
We held out until Sundance concluded via the accumulated evidence that Sessions really wasn’t doing anything nor was Huber, despite some self-alleged “insiders” on a few of our favorite TV news interview shows who claimed Huber was conducting investigations and even had a Grand Jury empaneled. Turned out to be empty, wishful thinking.
There were a lot of CTH naysayers who said early on that Sessions wasn’t going to do anything and that the continued lack of ANY visible evidence of serious investigations or prosecutions was a bad sign. They spawned many spirited discussions in the CTH comments sections about Sessions’ loyalty (or lack thereof) to PDJT because of his apparent inaction.
It turned out that the lack of any evidence of any investigations by Sessions or Huber was the accurate “clue”. So once again we are all left hoping that it’s all happening behind the scenes….
When Pt starts calling out Barr like he did Sessions,, we will know. PT has done that once so far to Barr.
Let’s keep the powder dry until we hear more.
It’s horrible to contemplate but facts are facts. President Trump is surrounded by people who are allied only to the deep state. Barr has a very long history of deep state involvement. I do not know what it is going to take to drain that swamp as It is so very, very deep and it is filled with the most evil of creatures.
Hi GB Bari
The re-opening and prosecution of Epstein was started by AG Sessions.
The ripple effects of that strong decision have barely begun….
We know that how? About Sessions reopening that particular case? And what role, if any, did Barr have?
As Mark Twain’s said – faith is believing what you know ain’t so.
Rosenstein?? Who’s that?
/sar
I guess it just goes to show the truth in that old adage, “If you want something done right, you better do it yourself”.
So what, precisely, do you propose we do?
LikeLike
Is it even remotely possible that this information has not been made public because it is to be used in a trial against anyone in the deep state?
There is a greater chance that RBG will run the mile in less than 4 minutes. With Michael Moore on her back. After he just had a light snack of 27 triple cheeseburgers.
But I thought the mains stream media already said she DID that! Taught Arnold how to lift weights and he was broken trying to keep up with her in workouts and all. You know, Notorious RBG and so on and so forth and such…………..
Praying unceasingly that is the case. So many irons in the fire all depending on timing.
That’s precisely my thoughts, Greg1.
I’ve maintained from the outset that AG Sessions & Special Counsel Mueller were conducting mere Kabuki Theatre, to distract from the *real* investigations being quietly conducted in the background (Horowitz etc).
It looks to me like Mueller ran a sting on Weissmann & his team of 17 angry Democrat lawyers. Mueller entrapped them into stepping *way* outside the boundaries proscribed by the various Scope Memos. In doing so, they’ll be struck off as lawyers AND criminally prosecuted.
If correct, those Scope Memos are critical evidence in the criminal prosecution of Weissmann & his team of Trump-hating lawyers.
Just like patriot General Michael Flynn’s gameplan becomes clear – Flynn’s run a successful sting against the corrupt cabal in the DOJ, FBI, FIS Court and Government Prosecutors. They’re all going to jail too, for deliberately framing an innocent man then withholding all exculpatory evidence from him, to defend himself.
My 2 cents’ worth.
SD continues to call-out AG Barr without overtly accusing him of being a deep-state operative…yet.
I am confident that SD has information from reliable sources or has determined through his own exhaustive and credible research and analysis that the multiple “hope porn” suggestions already mentioned on this thread and those to come were insufficient in either or both fact and reality to dissuade him from writing this commentary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a good and fair question, for which I have no certain answer.
It is still a possibility, albeit a small and continually diminishing one, IMO, that he is a white hat, but SD’s multiple and continuing observations to the contrary greatly influence me to believe otherwise.
“and yet we are not allowed to know what the authorizing framework was?…. “
Sounds like a man still believing in of, by and for the people. What an old fashion idea.
Add when its all said and done they won’t have told us a single thing
They know their crap is king
Sidney Powell has made sure Emmett Sullivan is aware of the broader story of Justice corruption with her Saturday filing. It is possible Sullivan is not aware of all the shenanigans of the deep state, just from looking at Flynn’s plea. Joe diGenova said Sullivan’s last statement, when he called Flynn “treasonous” sounded like talking points from Rachel Maddow. Let’s hope he sees it through a different lens after Sidney’s filing.
More likely that Sidney Powell has boxed Sullivan in publicly. He only corrected the Ted Stevens case after it was too late for Ted Stevens.
I do not think Sidney Powell will let that happen with General Flynn.
I find it a little unnerving that Judge Sullivan seems…..unaware..or what we here at the CTH are totally aware of…this is just unacceptable..imho…
Dirty Laundry is big business.
Trust the plan, folks.
Waiting to see the virtual signaling folks show up to call Sundance an eeyoring troll OR to apologize to the rest of us for not being fooled by the bluster and smoke without seeing the fire and justice.
Just saying.
Is it conceivable that DJT is cleaver enough to wait until a few weeks before the election to have all of the pertinent documents released to seal his re-election? I would do that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tom — We learned, in 2015 – 2016, that Candidate / President Trump had to present 2 – 3 – 4 mega-rallies per day for months to deliver his messages directly to voters, because the MSM resolutely failed to report him on TV or Radio.
So why do you believe that American voters will learn about the 2017 – 2019 coup in a matter of weeks, late in the 2020 campaign?
Because everyone is paying attention? Maybe?
Because everyone is paying attention? Maybe?
Tom the time to drop evidence is now, so investigations can be opened and performed, then indictments, then discovery and negotiations and scheduling trials, then the actual trials and verdicts or guilty pleas. That’s only the first round of low level operatives.
Mueller actually moved pretty fast at 22 months but he had 18 months of spying and investigations to work with.
Yes, the time to start is now! For the first months after a hypothetical declassification of everything, the MSM will fun with a “crazy conspiracy born of desperation because the economy is tanking!” And of course every Dem with be singing along. People who have not heard anything but what the MSM has been selling, which is most of them, are not going to be able to internalize a real coup against the state! If PDJT awaits until a few weeks before the election, he could find half the country convinced that this is just his fantasy – remember them are no “big” names that are going to be backing him up!
The idea that the declass will be an earth-shattering national revelation is not assured and probably overblown by a mile. The information revealed would likely to be damning evidence, but not fundamentally unlike the evidence already in the public domain that conclusively proves the DS attempted a coup d’etat in America. That abomination against the Constitution and the people conducted by law enforcement leaders should have reverberated across the nation and shaken its people to their core. Yet to this day we have the traitor James Comey asking for us to apologize to him for his treachery and tens of millions of Americans are sympathetic to him not us. I wouldn’t count on the big reveal unless multiple high level indictments come down simultaneously
What will grab everyone’s attention are criminal indictments/arrests, so the sooner they happen, the greater the impact.
Perception is everything, and right now the perception is that we are in the wrong because no criminal indictments have come down!
.
Remember zorg2:
Thanks to Sundance’s Pulitzer Prize-level investigate journalism on SpyGate etc for almost 3 years, we have extensive knowledge of all of this.
BUT, there’s a big % of people who rely solely on anti-Trump MSM – so they genuinely believe that SpyGate, Crossfire Hurricane, Mid Year Exam, Insurance Policy etc are just “Right Wing Conspiracy Theories”.
This Comey Memo carve-out from the forthcoming FISA Report was released to start educating the public, who MSM have disgracefully kept in the dark.
The DOJ’s refusal to charge Comey with leaking classified information is *meant* to enrage the public! Two tiered justice system!
So, when IG Horowitz drops his damning Report in coming weeks, showing Comey’s seditious/criminal conspiracy against President Trump, the public will UNDERSTAND AND AGREE with the former FBI Director Comey being indicted. and arrested.
Are we just having a big DC dance?
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lindsey-graham-presses-doj-to-declassify-carter-page-fisa-process
LikeLiked by 1 person
BYOB!
This might require whiskey…
Thx for link Robert. Small chance that Ms. Lindsey’s actually making a pincer move to get the truth out: Durham investigates the origination. IG Horowitz reveals the FISA hubris of FBI actions after the origination but prior to Mueller. Then we hope Judge Sullivan throws out Flynn case for a reality check on Mueller.
But if history is a predictor, Barr will indict the Insurance Policy underwriters the day after he indicts the Iran-Contra arms dealers.
POTUS said in Dec 2018 that if the Dems continue Presidential harassment he will punch back but wants to save it for a later date , the reason being is because it would be old news by the time 2020 election comes around .. also I think RR flipped because nobody pursued that 25th amendment and wire issue .. they knew they had RR locked in to flip when that info became public . This is just my opinion on RR .
“It has been 103 days since President Trump empowered AG Bill Barr to release the original authorizing framework of the Mueller investigation which began on May 17, 2017.”
Yes, and tomorrow will be 104 days. So, it’s clear there’s been no media coverage on this topic, not by liberal or conservative tv channels. No newspaper coverage, no radio talkers coverage, no social media. Funny that, right?
More importantly, President Trump is not tweeting about it either. I doubt he’s forgot about it. It begs the question: Is declassification still important toTrump? Is it still a top priority for him? Did he intentionally punt on May 17? I think he agreed to a deal to put an end to the Mueller madness.
Declassification is going no where, and I am afraid it is not materializing anytime soon.
Think Big and Kick Ass. Chapter 6…Revenge.
And revenge is best served cold.
If that were true then it would stand to reason that the interest of the People the President represents would be the purpose of suppressing the info. Maybe the bigger game is our welfare.
Julia: Sort a like slip sliding in the rain.
That EC, as a counterintelligence kick-start, would be a big piece of evidence a prosecutor needed to go after Brennan and Co. I don’t understand why Barr should unzip his fly before Durham gets through with his investigation.
Diana West has quoted William Safire as calling William Barr the “Coverup General” and she added “That’s it. Deep State Uber Alles”.
My faith in Barr (tentative as it was) was because of DiGenova vouching for him.
I think DiGenova genuinely believed Barr would do the job and that he will regret his words. It’s not a fait accompli yet but I’m feeling it’s coming.
Sundance, your cautious, careful detailed technical analysis of this complicated and historic episode in American history is, and has been, superb, but will you abandon it once and just give us your general gut feeling on what is going on?
Is the Deep State winning? Can they actually cover up this gross seditious conspiracy; this egregious misuse of governmental power by the party in power to defeat the party out of power….can they cover it up for 4 years until Trump is defeated and then bury it forever?
Is Barr a fraud, or compromised, or intimidated? Why would he say flat out that “spying occurred”; and that the answers he was getting as to why, were merely generating more questions…and then go quiet…unless he was building a case?
Is the excuse that “we can’t get a conviction against Democrats from a Washington, D.C jury” a satisfactory explanation for not trying….not even trying…in the face of what looks to many many people like the greatest seditious conspiracy in our history?
I saw you as an optimist during the days of the “Big Ugly”. Are you a pessimist now, and if so, what single realization did most to turn you into one?
Thanks for any comments.
Macaulay,
Do you look up the answers when wrestling with those REALLY tough puzzles??
Enjoy the puzzle, all of existence is Mystery —
My comment on your questions is what we frequently hear POTUS say “we’ll see what happens”.
Comey was focused on a special counsel long before he was fired. Rosenstein was over his head, was very weak and made a lot of awful decisions especially in the face of how much power Comey had usurped from the DOJ.
Comey testimony to House Oversight
December 7, 2018
(related to the Comey memo 4 from February 14, 2017 meeting with President Trump )
pg. 189
Mr. Jordan. And what did McCabe, Baker, and Rybicki advise you to do, and then any of the others who — if you can remember, what did they advise you to do after you showed them the memo and then talked about your — you know, what had happened with you and the President?
Mr. Comey. I don’t remember who said what, but I remember two points of consensus: We were all very concerned about it; and, second, we agreed that we ought to hold it very close, not brief the investigative team at this point and not go over and talk to the leadership of the Department of Justice, to hold onto it until we got a new Deputy Attorney General and they sorted out how they were going to supervise the Russia investigation.
Mr. Jordan. Why did you decide not to share it with the leadership of the Justice Department?
Mr. Comey. Because we believed that the Attorney General, Mr. Sessions, was —
Mr. Jordan. Excuse me one second. I’ve got to move. I’m having trouble seeing you here.
Mr. Comey. We believed that the Attorney General, Mr. Sessions, was on the cusp of recusing himself from anything related to Russia, so it didn’t make any sense to brief him on it, and that there was no Deputy Attorney General at that point.
pg. 191
Mr. Comey. I don’t know who was number three at that point. There was an acting — there was a U.S. Attorney acting as the Deputy Attorney General, who we knew would be in the seat only until Rod Rosenstein was confirmed. And so it didn’t make sense to brief a matter like that to him, it was our judgment, and so we would just hold it. And there was no — we saw no investigative urgency. If there was something we had to do right away, we might have thought about it differently, but given how we thought about the investigative state in which it was, it made sense to hold onto it.
pg 191-192
Mr. Jordan. That was what you knew and assumed at the time. And so you made a decision we’re going to wait until Mr. Rosenstein has the position and we’re going to go talk to him?
Mr. Comey. I think what we decided was — I don’t think we were that specific. We said: Let’s wait until the Department of Justice gets its leadership team on and figures out how it wants to staff the — this case. Because you’ll recall, during his confirmation hearing, one of the things Rod Rosenstein had promised the Senate was he would think about whether to appoint a special prosecutor once he became Deputy Attorney General.
Rod Rosenstein had made a lot of private assurance to the democratic senators regarding appointing a special counsel…so Rod Rosenstein was pretty focused on a special counsel as well.
Will Rod Rosenstein Keep His Promises?
by Martin Longman
May 10, 2017
https://washingtonmonthly.com/2017/05/10/will-rod-rosenstein-keep-his-promises/
These scope memos have bothered me for a long time. This a bit like if you were building a criminal case against a thief and the suspected thief left a written list of addresses and items he planned to steal from each place. Getting the list doesn’t completely prove your case but it’s a roadmap to his mens rea, or mindset while planning and committing the crime. They don’t want these lists declassified because I think that the fact that AG Sessions name being on there is going to bring a lot of extra scrutiny…. especially from those on the fence.
I need a motive. Either this whole group is corrupt — the campaign contribution to McCabe’s wife or bags of money to Mueller and Comey as the FBI directors who OKed the Uranium 1 Sale. Or these folks are die hard leftists who tried a coup for idealogical reasons. Need a motive so I have better direction on how to respond.
motive is what you see every day from the president
he is not uniparty…he came to upend it all and they knew he would do so unless they stopped him..by any means necessary
pretty simple
Thanks but I’ll wait for Durham to announce RICO and RICO conspiracy indictments before there is even one more peep out of the DOJ about anything related to this coup attempt.
Look at Comey and view what has been happening on Twitter. Instead of apologizing and leaving town under cover of darkness, Comey is waving his martyr’s banner. No contrition. He is using his defense talking points on the public and mobilizing his fan base.
Let the CNN and MSNBC watchers flip the channel to football and lose their hero worship for whomever the talking heads tell them will save “our democracy” from the evil orange man. Let them move on to something useless and benign. Dribbling out declassified information ahead of indictments would serve only to keep those people stirred up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is A/G Barr being given pressured advice on his decisions from others in the DOJ like Jeff Sessions did from Rosenstein and others? A/G Sessions was advised to abandon POTUS at the most crucial time and let Rod run the show. Is Barr being manipulated by Deep state holdovers or is he a de facto leader of the department unlike Sessions that was never a fully active A/G.
Knowing the details of these decisions would be informative and might better explain the absurdity of the double standards and inexcusable stonewalling in the DOJ to the people.
sundance wrote awhile ago: ‘U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu has punted the decision on whether to indict former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe back to Main Justice, via Deputy AG Jeffrey Rosen.”
How many times can these important decisions be punted around the halls of the DOJ and how many people actually make the decision. sundance has suggested that Jessie Liu is usually the decider herself and only punted the Comey decicion to “Main Justice” as a special favor. Then who decided? This appears to be a charade where the ending is already known before the alleged decision is discussed by the DOJ role players. .
The SC, By way of an Fraudulent “Obstruction Investigation” created by mcCabe (which lead to the forming of the SC…btw) (because President Trump fired homey comey after being provided Valid Reasons to DO SO by rosenstein) was given authority (Fraudulently) “BY” rosenstein (because McCabe opened a weak “Cornerstone” “Obstruction Investigation”) to investigate the “Fraudulent Dossier”.
The very Same “Fraudulent Dossier” which created the “Fraudulent Russia Investigation” by allowing the “Fraudulent Attainment ” of a FISA Title I Warrant to “Fraudulently SPY on just about EVERYONE”.
From ^^^ above ^^^
I would also note that our CTH research indicates all of the illegally extracted FISA-702(16)(17) database search results would be part of this pre-existing investigative file available immediately to Weissmann and Mueller. However, in order to use the search-query evidence, Weissmann and Mueller would need to backfill some alternate justification; or find another way to “rediscover” the preexisting results….. I digress
When, SD, Digresses… 😁
🤔
The SC, while investigating the “Fraudulent Dossier”… trips over something “New-ish… Concerning” (they knew it was there 😉 cuz the “Fraudulent Dossier” using “Fraudulent FISA” search info, “Fraudulently Obtained” by “Fusion”… told them so) and travels down THAT circuitous path towards an end (Not Dissimilar” to the “findings” in the “Fraudulent Dossier) which they desperately need to keep this whole “Fraudulent” House of Cards Upright.
Sooo…
…Not Dissimilar it happens, that it fills in perfectly the “Needed” info they otherwise couldn’t use (“Specific” Fraudulent FISA Abuse by “Fusion”) and can be deemed “Official” & “Independent” Verification by the SC of…
“Orange Man Bad”…. and other stuff.
Am I in the ballpark…
The pursuit of Flynn goes back, at least, until 2014. Stefan Halper framed him for having a Russian girlfriend named Lokhova.
That alone suggests many things: that Obama was the driver behind Flynn’s persecution, because Obama had personal animus for Flynn.
That Russian Collusion was the MOAB already chosen for use against Republicans, perhaps because of the $millions in bribes from Russians to the Clinton Foundation (and others?) resulting from Uranium One.
That Hillary chose Russian Collusion for their MOAB, with the Steele Dossier as the detonator (have I belabored the metaphor?).
Patrick Byrne continued their Russian campaign in 2015, with orders to introduce Maria Butina to various Republicans. This was an espionage war of extended duration, not just dirty tricks.
Veselnitskaya appears in 2016, in a role similar to Lokhova and Butina (maybe Azra Turk?). Were they spies, or just stooges? Their Russian surnames appear to be their main contributions to the plot.
And why was Halper in the mix in 2014, and still in 2016? Was Halper part of a long-running Collusion caper, with more shenanigans still to emerge?
Sharyll Atkinson, and others, have suggested we still have far more to learn. This will be fun.
(Pardon the length – this was a stream of consciousness post that probably would have been shorter if I’d typed it on another platform before posting)..
Frustrating situation – more frustrating given there’s little we can do outside of waiting and showing our support for PDJT in the meantime.
My practice when faced with a situation beyond my control is to focus on those things that I can.
Wife and children red-pilled = harmony and common purpose at home.
(Wife was conservative when I married her, while the kids have been gently guided to enjoy regular doses of conservative thought. They are actively confronting leftism in their respective schools, albeit under the radar – no sense in making themselves targets of harassment, neither from faculty nor fellow students.)
Identify like-minded family members. I am blessed to have a very conservative extended family, probably to the tune of at least 90 % versus 10 %. I guard my comments when around that 10 %.
Identify like-minded coworkers & neighbors. Socialize with both to the extent that it’s practical. You may need their help one day.
Make use of PDJT’s time in office to make hay while the sun is shining. Retirement “planning” has been off the charts since the President was elected, to the point that I could retire today if I was so inclined. But I choose to work and continue building those funds for as long as possible.
(If PDJT manages to drain the swamp, I’ll look forward to a quiet retirement filled with grandchildren that I have more than sufficient funds to spoil. If the Deep State manages to outlast him, no doubt it will be coming after us once they regain power; I believe I have a better chance to stay ahead of their nonsense if I am well-funded in a way they can’t interrupt.)
Chose where you live carefully – if you’re stuck within or adjacent to a major metropolitan area like I am, have a pre-selected relocation spot mapped out – if the left crashes the economy in order to impoverish the middle class (most of us, I presume), you’ll have much bigger problems on your hands than an upside down mortgage.
Grocery stores maintain very small inventories, relying on multiple deliveries of food/goods every week to satisfy customers. If the economy goes belly-up and shelves empty, those big blue urban centers will quickly go feral, at which point those ferals will start grocery shopping house-to-house in the suburbs. It’ll go better for you and your family if you’re not at home when they come aknockin’.
Keep enough food and (bottled) water on hand to cover your family’s needs for however long it might take to relocate… then multiply that by four times.
Get a few five gallon gas cans, and keep enough on hand at any given time that you’ll be able to relocate twice as far as you actually would go to your relocation point – significant detours may occur.
Keep certain valuables readily accessible, so you can grab them and go without wasting the hours you might otherwise use to pack.
Make sure you have the means to defend yourself and your family, whatever that may mean for you.
Don’t ignore your prepper buddies. Perhaps they seem a little extreme to you and others, but they can’t be totally daft, or you would’t be friends with them. They can flesh out the items above in far greater detail that I.
Pray – but if you’re not the religious type, then get thee to an evangelical church and let them introduce you to a relationship with Jesus Christ. God in the flesh having your six will give you more courage for what’s ahead than you ever thought possible.
There’s much much more than what I’ve written above, but you get the idea.
So that’s it really – every paycheck I take a few bucks and augment what I describe above, each time contributing to the viability of my family as well as my sense of still having some control over my life and that of my family members (which is currently beyond total daily Deep State control).
The sense of satisfaction that comes with it is priceless, given how so much of what goes on these days seems downright insane.
Sound Wisdom, Monadnock !
Sound wisdom, Indeed!!
TY
You forget “Fraudulent”….
HA!!😆
Kidding
Meant, jokingly, in reply to, Raptors2020.
I think Trump and Barr will wait until they’ve got EVERY ONE Of THEM caught cold. Everyone involved will get his due; and I think we’re very close now in the timing. I think that after Flynn is exonerated everything will escalate, and nobody will escape what he deserves.
Some corners of the intermet are saying Barr’s hands are tied. You can’t declassify what the DNI won’t turn over to you. I don’t know the IC procedures, but if all documemts, even ones from the DOJ itself, are required to be cleared through ODNI, the problem may not be Barr. Coats’s interim may be as useless as Whitaker was.
So the bad guys get book deals, speaking fees, msm contributor paychecks, etc. The good guys get bankrupted, felony convictions, loss of any meaningful future careers, etc. We The People get more of our freedom taken away either by the government through Orwellian double speak…example, The Patriot Act…or by Antifa thugs. And through it all, we’re supposed to believe that trials and convictions are going to occur just as soon as…what?
We’re just about at the point, if not already there, that we believe we have nothing left to lose. And that makes us unpredictable. And that can be very dangerous for everyone. Is that really what the powers that be want? Because I hope they realize that if backed into a corner, with no way out, that animal, whether it be a wolf, mountain lion, or human, will go right through their antagonist in order to be free.
My two cents is this: I believe our President is a very stable genius who loves this country and those of US in it. I also believe that PDJT knows that unless this blatant corruption is dealt with properly, His country men and his family and friends will suffer a most horrible existence after he leaves office. Therefore I do believe that PDJT has a plan to cleanse this evil from our midst in due time.
I have found myself second guessing, questioning and grieving over things I thought were not smart patriotic moves on the President’s part, only to find out I couldn’t see his genius at work in it all.
Hence I’ve given up second guessing his motives, his actions and his words because I blindly believe he loves US all, and will do everything in his power to ensure the safety of Americans and the true American way.
One last thought, who else can we trust if not Donald J Trump?
