The Stunning Importance of What Devin Nunes Said Yesterday – Rosenstein Made President Trump Mueller’s Target…

Devin Nunes dropped a bombshell yesterday in an interview with Maria Bartiromo [Video Here]. Many people are overlooking the implications of his speculation; and, more importantly how Nunes statement answers just about every contradictory question people have carried. Including:
- Why Rosenstein introduced Mueller to President Trump the day before he was appointed as Special Counsel?
- Why Mueller/Rosenstein are hiding the investigative origination letter?
- Why President Trump has NOT been able to declassify documents? and
- Why President Trump is, and will always be, hamstrung by the Mueller investigation?
In short, Devin Nunes speculated that Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein put the substantive allegations from the Fusion-GPS/Ohr/Steele Dossier into his investigative instructions (full pdf below) that he gave Robert Mueller.
If it is accurate that Rosenstein charged Robert Mueller with investigating the dossier claims; and if Nunes is accurate that the DOJ investigative target, a derivative of the dossier, is Donald Trump; well, everything starts to make a hell of a lot more sense.
If the mandate given to Robert Mueller was to specifically investigate the sitting president of the United States as an active participant, and subsequent target, for a counterintelligence operation, then DAG Rod Rosenstein -and Mueller- would have to hide that mandate from everyone and anyone.
More specifically, Rosenstein would NEVER be able to honestly discuss the Mueller probe with President Trump; because President Trump would be the primary target within the investigation. And that changes EVERYTHING.
Now, at first blush this likelihood might sound disingenuous, but if you think about the downstream ramifications; and then contrast those ramifications against what we know has factually taken place; then things make a lot more sense.
Remember, back when this entire nonsense began, President Trump strongly said he had nothing to do with any coordination with Russia; nothing to do with collusion with Russia; and also stated he was okay with the investigation as it looked into the propriety of people within the 2016 campaign. However, these statements were also with the assumption, held by himself as a result of -perhaps false- confirmations from James Comey, that he himself was not a target.
If Nunes speculation is accurate; and if the reporting (based on leaks) that has surfaced in the two-plus years of the investigation is accurate; then President Trump was and is the target, and none of the principles would be able to discuss the key elements specifically because of this extra-constitutional issue.
All of President Trump’s prior commentary would be based on a (2017/2018) assumption that he was not the target of the FBI probe that was eventually turned over to Mueller by Rosenstein. If Nunes is accurate; and that origination instruction includes the specific charge to investigate the President; then all prior assumptions are invalid.
Examples:
- Rosenstein (or any DOJ/FBI official) would always be engaging with POTUS as a target. All conversation would be clouded by that aspect. As a result, Rosenstein could never be fully honest with President Trump; or answer any question therein.
- Any action taken by President Trump (emphasis on “any”) would therefore potentially be direct influence by the President toward an investigation that held him as a target. He could never be permitted to approach the investigation…. yet he would never find anyone with an honest answer as to why he cannot approach the investigation.
We previously pondered this aspect when we outlined “the declassification conundrum“. However, at the time we did not evaluate the classifications issue from a target perspective; we were evaluating the issue as if President Trump was the victim of the illegal targeting.
If you flip the paradigm and now look at what actions President Trump could take, while reconsidering that he is the likely principle target, well, two years of contradictory things start to make more sense.
The conversation, and inability of Rosenstein to be honest with POTUS, changes the dynamic of this tweet:
POTUS writing: “may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe” takes on a whole new meaning when you consider a conversation where Rosenstein cannot be honest with the target of the “Russia probe”…. and the target has essentially no idea.
Remember, throughout 2017 and 2018, the basic assumption -due to visible and public declarations by the DOJ- was that Mueller was conducting an investigation into Russian interference with the election; and/or other matters that may surface as an outcome of that investigation. However, we never knew (still don’t) the actual content of the August 2017 clarification mandate that Rosenstein gave to Mueller (see below):
If accurate, we can imagine a conversation where Mueller approaches Rosenstein in July and August 2017:
Mueller: “Rod, Andrew [Weissmann] wants to go deep into this stuff his buddy Glenn Simpson gave to the team; however, it’s likely a lot of this stuff doesn’t have anything to do with Russian interference of the election. If you want me to allow that, you’re going to have to give some specific expansion of the investigation, in writing, to look into all the stuff inside this dossier.”
Rosenstein: “OK Bob, I’ll put it in writing, but we’ve got to keep this part away from view or the targets will know we’re using an unvetted dossier, which could be portrayed as political opposition research funded by Clinton, as evidence against them…. fair enough?”
.
Taking Nunes speculation as accurate (after much more thought, it likely is) the redacted portion of the published mandate would be the part where President Trump is outlined as a target.
A direct target, or an indirect target, matters not. What matters is that President Trump is A TARGET. That would explain why Mueller requested that Rosenstein write down a much more expanded explanation for the mandate that no-one, NO-ONE, has ever seen.
Knowing he would be entering into this foray where President Trump is the target, you can easily see why Mueller would want to meet with President Trump ahead of accepting the job. The entire enterprise would be fraught with tenuous extra-constitutional issues. Mueller’s target is the most powerful person in the world; and the ramifications are rather stunning.
Any action taken by President Trump to declassify documents, that would show the dubious structure of the originating FBI investigation, would now be considered as: the target of the investigation undermining the investigation into himself.
Under this principle, congress requesting President Trump to declassify documents showing the unlawful nature of the investigative origination is an exercise in futility.
Congress is asking the target of the unlawful investigation to declassify evidence that was assembled against him. The target then turns to the people who are investigating him and says please declassify….. however, the receiver (DOJ) is getting a request from their target.
Getting a declassification request from Congress is one thing; but getting a declassification request from the target of their investigation is a request they can neither fulfill nor explain their lack of fulfillment.
From the position of the DOJ:
As a counterintelligence target President Trump cannot declassify evidence, nor can he direct anyone to declassifying any evidence on his behalf.
FUBAR
Ultimately the only person who can correct this issue appears to be the same person who started this entire mess, Rod Rosenstein. Which likely explains why he said he will leave the DOJ when Mueller is finished.
WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who had been overseeing the special counsel investigation, plans to step down after Robert Mueller submits his report, according to administration officials familiar with his thinking.
A source close to Rosenstein said he intends to stay on until Mueller submits a report to the Justice Department on the Russian meddling investigation. The source said that would mean Rosenstein would remain until early March. (link)
[*note* from this timeline you can see how the impeachment plans of Pelosi, Cummings, Schiff and Nadler align with Mueller (report) and Rosenstein (exit). Nunes is trying to catch Rosenstein before he can escape the coming shitstorm he created]
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein initiated the specific investigation into President Trump by authorizing, and later clarifying, that Mueller is to proceed with the special counsel mandate that includes President Trump as a target.
….And knowing that dynamic completely changes the background review about how corrupt Andrew McCabe’s allies in the FBI and media started leveraging against Rod Rosenstein for their own benefit.
Here’s the Nunes interview:
This is an out and out Coup de ta. Supreme court may not take up DACA leaving prior POTUS EO in place. This is a deep state/Obama coup de ta. How do we the people stop the swamp.
It is an insurrection and responding with force (laws of war) must be an option.
Sorry but I don’t buy that Trump can’t declassify as the law is very specific here and this investigation is an illegal action which gives Trump full authority to declassify. Additionally once declassified there is zero political risk to Trump but there a lot on the other side.
If you can spell a term at least look it up. How can one take your comments seriously if you appear to lack the smarts to spell coup d’etat?
Don’t be smug, Andy.
>If you can spell a term at least look it up. <
Why would they need to look it up if they can spell it?
Since there are no edit features here, you can make honest typos, and you can make mispellings.. See?… The meaning of the comment is what is important…. to me.
Take Columbia or Colombia…( I have been to both)… but if someone uses the wrong one, well I certainly understand by the context of the comment.
I think Mr. Smug hit the nail on the head.. I think the first step is letting the light shine right on your face,,, then opening your eyes and looking around with the knowledge that just soaked in. You have to start somewhere, Mr. Smug. This is a good place….
First thing that comes to mind is ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS get your vote in on election days. The dRats will continue to steal every election imaginable, but it’s harder when red voters show up in massive numbers.
Sundance I keep coming back maybe because I am not smart enough to figure out what in the world this all means and why can be done about it? I’m just a guy with no sources or contacts who wants to see justice.
Is justice and sunlight even possible at this time?
What can the be done about this?
I only see slivers of clarity.
What can be done?????? They drop off the planet one by one. Pretty simple solution, if the tide is not beat back, there will be no other options….2nd amendment must stay in place.
It just occurs to me that the US Capitol Pharmacist has a LOT of power here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reasonable tactic….must id an unblemished player to execute….tampering with meds will draw a healthy amt of oversight…risky but do-able…
When in doubt….ALWAYS follow the money. Greed, arrogance and power lust has been the undoing of many a fool and politician…..not every soul can be bought, trick is finding them.
It is absolutely astounding – how can this be happening??
One question I always have is WHO are the rats that actually do the surveillance and do they actually have a conscience or a soul because we know that Mueller & Weissman DO NOT
Searkreb, reminds me of the punchline of an old joke… something like,, “don’t worry, the smartest man in the world just jumped out with a seat cushion”
So, millions of people are baffled at best, frustrated, and then downright depressed at what is going on. If you feel like that, it is because you are on the right track. You can call your representatives and or senators and tell them what you think for a start.
I’ve called those bums too many times already but will do so tomorrow.
Don’t get me wrong I have faith and ultimate hope. My heart Kong’s for justice. I never like the kids who made up the rules as they went along and I despise it now.
Thanks for the encouragement
The damage this has done to the country is unmeasurable. Without faith in our DOJ/FBI we will only erode away and be in another civil war. Stick to the Constitution Stupid!
We will lose faith in more than the DOJ/FBI. Many members of Congress, CIA, media, and beyond have been active supporters of the strange narratives required for this coup to succeed.
Both the FBI and DOJ are beyond redemption as both are surly now among Satan’s favorite pets
This thread IMO makes the most sense of all the threads I’ve read the past 2 years. It also helps explain why many of the R’s (Including those who are not Rhinos) have demanded that the Mueller investigation continues unobstructed.
IMO if the gang of 8 knew many more knew that PT was the target all along.
So please Sundance you are 100% over the target on this, what would you advise the President to do?
Declassify and let it all blow sky high.
The Democrats are setting up the process for President Trump to clear himself of the accusation inherent within the counterintelligence investigation, that he is: under the influence of a foreign government or foreign power.
According to the blueprint being followed by the Democrats, That process is called “impeachment”.
So the President is cornered with no escape?
So trial in the Senate with Willard Mutt Romney added to the “Republican” obstructionists.
There’s a problem when the target is the commander in chief. For example, he controls classification and security clearances, as is proper for the chief. He also can burden our armed forces with immediate engagement with an enemy without prior consultation with congress. Those powers are immense.
It cannot be, it cannot stand, that his own underlings can hold him in isolation and simultaneously use his executive apparatus against his and the nation’s interest. He reports to the electorate, not Mueller or Rod or Pelosi or any other schmuck. If the congress wants to impeach him, they can. If they’re ballsy enough to throw him out, they could. I believe they would pay dearly in costs exceeding loss of tenure when the seams come apart nationally, but that’s a bedtime story for another time.
In short, they think they’re slick and cute with a classified-beyond-POTUS investigation of POTUS, but they’re political thieves of American freedom and federal legitimacy now. Trump should be free to kneecap them all once he feels the time is right. And that’s merciful justice for such a malfeasance that warrants more.
This theory is very confusing. Hasn’t it been obvious since day one that the President is the target? Everyone knows he’s the target. Why is that news? Doesn’t the President have the constitutional authority to declassify? If so, how can he be charged with obstruction for exercising his constitutional authority? Does the Constitution require the approval of a bureaucrat for the President to exercise that authority?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, thank you for raising my question. Hasn’t the premise been all along that PT is the target of all this?
Yes, I do not believe the one position is exclusive of the other.
Trump needs to figure out a Kobayashi Maru solution by consulting Captain Kirk aka William Shatner.
“the substantive allegations from the Fusion-GPS/Ohr/Steele Dossier”
Trying to under something related to the above statement.
1.) Perhaps I’m missing something, but… what about the Dossier allegations are “substantive”?
2.) If the Dossier is bogus (I think we think we know that it is), and the resulting FISA on Carter Page is bogus (I think we think we know this to be true as well), and Rosenstein committed fraud by signing off on the bogus FISA (ditto), and “Dragon FISA” is largely based on the Dossier and all the other bogus FISAs and whatnot: how is “Dragon FISA” valid? And wouldn’t whoever signed off on Dragon FISA also have committed fraud?
It’s a web of fraudulent information and fraudulent activity on the part of DOJ, from what we’ve been led to believe. How is the extension to Mueller not simply an extension of the fraud?
And lest we forget: according to recent reporting, Mueller’s Weiner Dog was in on the Dossier from the beginning. So if Weissman is in any way “in charge”, then the Weiner Dog needs to be neutered. Snip snip.
Not just snipped – crushed like the stink bug he is
or maybe a visit from the spirit of the famous voodoo queen Marie Levaux…
He thinks he can get away with anything just as he has so many times…
I agree.
I agree.
I agree.
As I’ve posted before, if investigating the Crossfire Hurricane cabal is obstruction of the Mueller investigation, at what point does the Mueller investigation become obstruction of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation?
I don’t understand how a world class business man who is only interested in building things and selling million dollar condo’s in NYC and CHI town would be involved in Counter Intelligence. Maybe buying golf courses and turning them into 5 Star Resorts is counter intelligence. Appears to be only intelligence to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Nuclear Option:
The FBI should be eliminated and the Dept of Justice cleaned out. Their methods and the entire management structure are mostly lawyers and use the FBI and Justice for political reasons only.
Their power to take over and control every situation must be stopped.
FBI/DOJ has been cleansed of USA Patriots and staffed with Social Justice types throughout. Disband the FBI and clean out Justice. Create new agencies.
Use the US Marshall’s service, the Treasury Department, and the Secret Service in lieu of manning a new agency.
Two to three “New” agencies will be formed with the below requirements. The State and Local law enforcement agencies can handle most, if not all situations until then.
Today’s FBI are antiquated and were necessary “before” the advent of technology that communicates issues immediately.
There are thousands of Americans who are entirely qualified to perform in the new agency. Former law enforcement, former military, and even former FBI.
Screening should include:
– Experience
– Polygraph tests, which will be given yearly.
– Drug testing, submission of financial records and
– “Spouses cannot have employment in any associated agencies.”
Any released Agents or Employees of the former Agencies will have their Security Clearances immediately revoked. To obtain a new Security Clearance, new background investigations will be required.
Released FBI agents may apply, but must go thru the same procedures.
• Lawyers are not hired. Only a few for any legal issues.
DOJ and FISA court will be disbanded.
A branch of the Supreme Court will be established for any and all FISA applications. Any FISA documents can be viewed by the President at any time.
The President is in charge of the Law Enforcement Branch as per the Constitution. Any orders from the President must be obeyed immediately
Anyone in the Holder regime should be put on probation until another complete security investigation is completed. Including lie detector and drug testing.
No cases / investigation results are classified unless involving “actual” National Security. All investigation should be available within 30 days of incidents.
No redactions to any documents unless involving actual National Security.
The DOJ, for decades has targeted corporations and individuals for nothing more than power.
If I remember correctly, in corporations and Government, if someone was fired or discharged, all his recommendations / people put into place would also be transferred or actually fired.
A new watchdog agency needs to be established to watch over / supervise the DOJ. This of course was the job of Federal Judges…..how is that working out?
Put all DOJ Federal cases “On Hold”, until proper judgments / the watchdog agency can determine for them to proceed.
The FBI and Department of Justice Buildings and Headquarters need to be shut down and put Off Limits immediately and NO Individual allowed inside until ALL material / computer files and anything pertaining to the Departments is confiscated.
Shut them down and also all Department Assistant District Attorneys should be fired.
This is the only solution that will work.
The President is the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of this country.
Pull em up like you have a pair..
The Nuclear Option.
What about all the members of Congress, CIA, and the media that have been active?
Poof.
Shouldn’t the new AG be able to fire all the attorneys in the DOJ and start over? I just watched Christy on Hannity and he blames Sessions for not getting rid of the Weissmans in the DOJ.
CC was trying to sell his book – other than that he is basically FOS
LikeLike
Works for me…thanks Gunny….stay frosty out there!
Roger Stone was on Hannity and Sean actually let Stone get a few words in.
Roger said that he believes that the left’s plan is to remove President Trump AND Pence…make Miss Pee the President, she selects HER as VP and then resigns.
I have heard this idiotic scenario before and it’s probably true.
Next time you ask yourself….How effed up are these people?
Now you know.
At one time that theory would get you a slot in the insane asylum, not too far fetched any more.
I am going to state some facts, my OPINION, and a question (or maybe a few – LOL!), to give everyone a chance to think about it …
FACT: a huge percentage of the natural gas used in the EU, and especially in Germany, and France, comes directly from Russia, via a pipeline Russia alone controls. FACT: The Russians are pushing to build another pipeline to supply even more. FACT: Angela Merkle was born, mostly educated, and raised in EAST Germany – under Russian control. FACT: the EU Commission is continuously trying to get the ‘member states’ to turn over complete control of their respective military units to the EU commission. Did any of you notice during the ‘yellow vest’ protests in France – when military units were called in – they did NOT have a French Flag painted on them, but instead had the EU Flag prominently displayed thereon? FACT: the Lisbon Treaty (even though it was originally rejected, almost universally), called for a draconian shift of power, military units, changes of national currency forced to be the Euro, and control of national assets of ALL member states to be given EXCLUSIVELY to the EU Commission. All Member States governments would then be made subservient to the EU Commission (in case you are unaware – ALL laws made by the EU are made and put in place by the commission, NOT the EU Parliament, who are ‘advisers’ only for laws and regulations). FACT: Germans are known to be some of the most intelligent people on the planet. Great thinkers, great engineers, etc. FACT: the EU Commission has openly stated the purpose of the merged EU Military was to defend the EU against ALL possible foes, including the U.S. (yes, they actually named the US as a possible future enemy).
OPINION: Merkle, and many others, were indoctrinated and trained from birth to take over Germany, and then to form the EU economically, just for ‘trade’ at first, and then expand it to a ‘single organism’, like a country, and force other European Nations to ‘voluntarily’ join with them. They have done this successfully, and mostly behind the scenes, through financial, and economic manipulation, and persuasion of some of the ‘lesser’ states on the continent. They took their time, all the while building an ‘organization’ that for all intents, and purposes, controls the majority of Europe. In the background they have slowly but surely instituted laws, regulations, and procedures that insure that the EU Commission controls what almost every country does – in their own countries! The people have a routine democratic style vote, the commission thinks it is a bad result … the country is FORCED to have another election, to get the results the commission wants. For Ref’s See: Ireland, Greece, Italy (who is now starting to tell them to buzz off). They do it by withholding EU payments to those countries. They NOW have a solid block of countries who do what the EU says, like it or not. They need to money! Some of the Brits saw this coming, many years ago, and finally got it to a vote to get out of the EU, after they completely denied the request to change currencies a while back. THAT is why there is such a strong ‘Remainer’ push to keep the UK in the EU. They make money! Money the EU needs to survive! The UK is one of very few ‘net contributors’ to the EU coffers, others are mostly ‘net takers’.
OPINION: Huge amounts of treasure were removed from Europe during the final days of WW II – BILLIONS of dollars worth. This has been reported numerous times as being done for the sole purpose of financing the rise of the Fourth Reich. The Germans have tried, and failed, twice to unite Europe under a German Leader, by force. I believe this time, they figured out how to do it financially.
QUESTION: Why would Merkle ALLOW a single source of natural gas to be controlled by a historical enemy? Unless, she and the other real ‘heads’ of the EU already KNOW that if ANY country (or group of allies) tries to use force to dissolve the EU, that the Russian Government would stand with them. Why? Possible goals? The ENTIRE European, along with a huge amount of the Asian Continents placed under the Control and RULE by a Fourth Reich – including Germany, France, and Russia as the heads. Even though in the past they were sworn enemies, the USSR, and the Third Reich had the EXACT SAME GOALS! World domination.
This is just a theory, and my lone opinion, but why else would a country as smart as Germany has ALWAYS been, allow ANY country to control a majority of their fuel energy, and resist diversifying their own supply? Some of the smaller European countries have ‘noticed this problem of a single supplier’, and are currently making other arrangements. Why not Germany and France – when Putin could shut them off, slamming their countries, and their economies ‘into the crapper’ in weeks, as a precursor to an invasion, or economic takeover?
Your thoughts?
So does the deafening silence of CJSC and FISA Court Justices imply that. They are co-conspirators in the attempted coupe?
LikeLiked by 1 person
True – so many have been complicit along the way.
I sure have believed that. Contreras at Strzok’s dinner party?
Snort.
It’s a de fcto confession on their part.
If it is a CI investigation then it would have to have gone through official intelligence channels. Verified, corroborated with other inteligence sources, ( huge paper trail) Which means whatever they have is true (verified)and Trump is toast.
Vice President Pelosi?
I feel like I am in one of those Mexican standoff things…..
The assignment of a Special Counsel requires there to be a crime to investigate. At what point would the requirement of a criminal predicate be switched to a counter intelligence investigation?
Not saying it is not a CI, but curious how that leap was made?
They used SC cover to continue the operation – which looks a lot like an insurrection.
Apparently when Rosenstein gave the detailed scope of work to Mueller.
The crime, per se’, would be any action taken to impede the counterintelligence investigation. [Comey firing] The crime is the ‘obstruction’.
However, the investigation itself is a counterintelligence investigation.
This is not an originating criminal investigation….. this is an originating counterintelligence investigation.
The crime would be subsequent action that would impede that investigation.
Thanks SD!
I’m still confused as to how the Comey firing can be construed as obstruction if:
1) PDJT was told by both RR and JC that he was not the target of the investigation
2) PDJT has constitutional oversight of the DOJFBI.
3) PDJT has not shutdown the investigation nor ordered anyone else to do so.
A leap was not made within any legal framework required to assign a Special Council. Remember, were not dealing with law abiding agents of the government.
AAG Whitaker statement kinda contradicts all this doesn’t it? He indicates he’s been fully briefed, and expects Mueller to be done soon.
His statement means nothing. Even if the report is due soon what happens after it is released?
After the report is issued?
Hang on. That’s when the Dems will unleash whatever crap they can to convince Americans Trump is illegitimate.
No matter what Mueller finds…
The Dems will find Trump guilty of being a Russian agent and obstructing justice. They will move on from one charge to another to wear the people out.
They weren’t in Puerto Rico for a vacation. They we’re plotting with PR democrats to plot a scheme to try to paint PR Trump’s Katrina….that he is racist towards Puerto Ricans, etc. That is why Hillary just went to PR too.
From what I’ve learned here, the report is the “property” of the AG. The AG then prepares a summary for the POTUS as the POTUS is the chief executive overseeing the DOJ. It is the chief executive’s (i.e. POTUS) prerogative to withhold or release any findings of the report. It now makes sense why the Never Trumpers and Demonrats a writing bills to force the findings of the report to be released.
So, how shocked is PDJT going to be when he finds out that he has always been the target of the SC investigation? /s
Da Nang Dick and Chuck Grassley (Uniparty?) have it taken care of. They think or everything.
“(CNN)A bipartisan Senate duo has introduced new legislation that would require special counsel Robert Mueller to provide a summary of his findings to Congress and the public.
The new legislation unveiled Monday from Sens. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, and Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, would streamline the public release of a report detailing special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, removing the decision from the attorney general who now decides what happens once Mueller wraps up his investigation.”
https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/28/politics/robert-mueller-report-bill-congress/index.html
This bothers me…..is the now February 5th SOTU date actually going to have Mueller’s report hit the street prior in order to undermine the President at the SOTU or give the corruptocrats an opportunity to call it off? I have already started popping popcorn for the SOTU and can’t wait to take it in…..
That is what I wonder. My hair is raised up on the neck for a LOT of reasons. We need a mole.
Wow – that would not surprise me. If the report is hostile to POTUS, you can almost write the narratives for the news cycles that day. Trump would go into SOTU under siege with impeachment/trial/resignation in the air. Damn!
They need to hit Trump with a fake news scud missile prior to next Tuesday or he will absolutely eviscerate them in the SOTU — just by talking about America’s successes….african americans have jobs, latinos have jobs, our economy is humming along, leaving Syria after wiping out ISIS – and also devastating 200 Russian “mercenaries” on the ground, no more nuke launches from NK, China trade deal. Before each “Win”, he should state, “While some in this chamber said it couldn’t be done or resisted, [insert WIN here]”..while the republicans stand and clap, the D’s will sit on their hands for all of America to see. And Nancy ain’t gonna look to good behind the Prez. Dems have to figure out before next Tuesday how to pull the plug and Mueller is their Hail Mary.
The key issue is leverage or lack thereof. If everything to do with Trump-Russia is Mueller’s mandate, leverage needs to be developed elsewhere. I am assuming the President can order an investigation at his discretion as long as he does not affect Muller’s witch hunt. So pick & choose:
– order Barr to personally lead investigation into potentially illegal activities by Russia in Uranium One (long time ago & not part of Muller’s info. If investigation reveals whom Russia paid off, it would be incidental info;
AND/OR
– order Barr to lead investigation into NSA database access abuse by contractors (2016)
What a wicked plan to take down Trump. Brennan and Comey are disgusting traitors for using the counter intelligence ops in the CIA and FBI to create the Trump Russian collusion/illusion. Rosenstein was the bag man and handed the dirty tricks to Mueller. Sessions was sidelined probably through intimidation. Seth Rich somehow got wind of “the OP” (Donna Brazil?) and he tried to spill the beans releasing the DNC emails to WikiLeaks…then boom boom. Nasty “black” business right out of a Clancy novel. I don’t know the answer to ending this Coup other than a declaration of martial law and mass arrests of the perps followed by televised trials.
I really hope Bongino, Rush, Hannity, Soloman, Sidney Powell, Sara Carter and Don Jr. are reading this thread. If not, I hope Sundance has fed this thread to them as they too need to piggyback this angle and share all over the airwaves and via their written correspondence ASAP.
We need to build the groundswell from the American public to demand to see RR two scope/directional documents to Mueller.
If true, IMO it means the FBI knowing targeted the President of the United States himself with a counterintelligence investigation that was based extensively on a KNOWN fake dossier and if Bruce Ohr’s testimony is truthful then Weissmann knew long before he joined the SC team as Mueller’s #2 that the Dossier was bogus.
IMO – How do you spell FRAME JOB!
I have a baaad feeling about all this….
Me too, like it won’t end well for the conspirators.
According to Wikipedia, these are all of the counterintelligence organizations in the United States
United States Army Intelligence CI Special Agents (USAI)
Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM)
Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI)
DIA’s Defense Counterintelligence and Human Intelligence Center (DCHC)
Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), U.S. Department of State (DS/ICI/CI)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS, formerly NIS)
United States Marine Corps Counterintelligence
Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive (ONCIX)
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
So why would ONLY the FBI have access to this information? And why would’t all of these other organizations ALSO be investigating something of this magnitude. If they did this based on just the dossier, would they not know?
It is impossible for me to believe that our entire system of government has been ground to a halt by clever legal word games played Mueller and Rod R. I’m not buying it.
Other folks can work in counterintelligence but that does not give them access to what is going on in all counterintel operations.
Compartmentalization
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. I see your recusal (Sessions) and raise you another recusal (Trump). Trump recuses the office, temporarily, to Pence, EXACTLY BECAUSE he is under investigation and has a potential conflict of interest. Pence, who now holds all the power of the President’s Office, immediately discloses all the classified and redacted information and immediately fires BM and RR.
Provided that Pence is a confirmed WH.
😮😮😮😬😬😬🤬🤬🤬
I agree with Elle’s statement “It is impossible for me to believe that our entire system of government has been ground to a halt by clever legal word games played Mueller and Rod R. I’m not buying it.” How will this play out?
Well….I’m not buying the theory that the President of the United States of America does not know that he is the subject of a counter-intelligence investigation.
Ever wonder why he continually taunts and tweets: “It’s a Witch hunt”….”No collusion”….”I’m tough on Russia”….
Now…if he didn’t have a clue he was the target of this Mueller witch hunt….what’s with the suggestive, taunting tweets?
I must be one stupid person, because it makes no sense to me that President Trump is that damn dumb or blind or so scared he’s allowing everyone around him to hide this intelligence.
Come on now……use some common sense.
Hell, he can read it all now…it’s public information!!!
In other words, yet another process crime.
COUP COUP COUP – the only ‘stepping down’ Rosenstein should be doing is after he stands trial for treason and steps down from the police van into his prison. Disgusting and believable. This IS the INSURANCE POLICY.
Steps up to the gallows.
Another question that needs to be explained and addressed….
Why was a “counter intelligence” investigation ever taken from FBI control and assigned to a criminal special counsel investigation in the first place?
The FBI was overworked. /s
Mueller & Rosenstein are, like John W Dean – who set up Watergate to happen then flipped on President Nixon & IS NOW acting as the source of expertise for journalists at Bloomberg when they write their big ‘obstruction’ speculation pieces – they all have a connection to the noework Bush of Bush family associates
What a sad and tragic way for the “grand experiment” of the USA to end. They get away with it all and humiliate us with their virtue signaling.
