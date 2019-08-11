AG Bill Barr’s Other Problem – The 2018 DOJ and FBI Coverup To Protect The Senate Intelligence Committee…

In the first part of this research into the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) we outlined how the committee was engaged in the 2017 effort –with specific evidence of communication– to support Robert Mueller and the ‘soft coup‘ team. [See Here] When you understand what the group was doing in early 2017, you understand why the FBI had to use DOJ official Bruce Ohr as a go-between to contact with Chris Steele.
Now we move on to overlay several data-points that happened throughout 2018 that are connected to a much more troubling part of the overall issues. In 2018 the DOJ and FBI covered-up the corruption evident during the 2017 pre-Mueller effort.
The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not only investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. A branch of the United States government (Legislative) was attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (Executive); by using the Senate Intelligence Committee and designated corrupt agents within the executive branch cabinet.
This 2017 and 2018 time period covers Robert Mueller as Special Counsel, Jeff Sessions as AG, Rod Rosenstein as Deputy, Chris Wray as FBI Director, David Bowditch as Deputy and Dana Boente as FBI legal counsel. I’ll lay out the evidence, you can then determine who was powerful enough to have made these decisions.
As a result of a FOIA release in Mid December 2018, Judicial Watch revealed how the State Department was feeding “classified information” to multiple U.S. Senators on the Senate Intelligence Committee by the Obama administration immediately prior to President Donald Trump’s inauguration:
The documents reveal that among those receiving the classified documents were Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Sen. Robert Corker (R-TN).
Judicial Watch obtained the documents through a June 2018 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed against the State Department after it failed to respond to a February 2018 request seeking records of the Obama State Department’s last-minute efforts to share classified information about Russia election interference issues with Democratic Senator Ben Cardin (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:18-cv-01381)).
The documents reveal the Obama State Department urgently gathering classified Russia investigation information and disseminating it to members of Congress within hours of Donald Trump taking office. (read more)
The impeachment program was a plan, an insurance policy of sorts; a coordinated effort between corrupt politicians in the Senate and hold-over allies in the executive; however, because she didn’t want to participate in this – Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her vice-chair position to Senator Mark Warner. [Background Here]
This is the pre-cursor to utilizing Robert Mueller. A plan that was developed soon after the 2016 election. The appointment of a special counsel was always the way they were going to hand-off and continue the investigation into Trump; but they needed a reason for it.
The continued exploitation of the Steele Dossier was critical; thus they needed Chris Steele to be solid. And the continued manipulation of the media was also critical; thus they needed Fusion-GPS to continue. [Dan Jones paid both]
While Mark Warner was communicating with Adam Waldman and Dan Jones as a conduit to Chris Steele, the FBI/DOJ team was communicating through Bruce Ohr to Chris Steele (and by extension to Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS).
Part of Warner’s role was to weaponize the Legislative branch to advance the ‘Muh Russia conspiracy’, a fundamental necessity if a special counsel was going to have justification.
The SSCI, and the security protocols within it, were structurally part of the plan; hence the rapid information from Obama’s State Dept. to the SSCI and Senate participants in the last moments prior to departing.
♦ On March 17th, 2017, the Senate Intelligence Committee took custody of the FISA application used against Carter Page. We know the FISA court delivered the read and return Top-Secret Classified application due to the clerk stamp of March 17, 2017.
The FISA application (original and first renewal) was delivered to Senate Security Director James Wolfe. Senator Mark Warner entered the basement SCIF shortly after 4:00pm on March 17, 2017, the day it was delivered (texts between Warner and Waldman):
Now, when SSCI Security Officer James Wolfe was indicted (unsealed June ’18), we could see the importance of the March 17th date again:
We can tell from the description within the indictment FBI investigators are describing the FISA application. Additionally Wolfe exchanged 82 text messages with his reporter/girlfriend Ali Watkins. The FISA application is 83 pages with one blank page.
The logical conclusion was that Wolfe text Ali Watkins 82 pictures of the application.
FBI Investigators applied for, and received a search warrant for the phone records of journalist Ali Watkins. Ms. Watkins was notified in February 2018, three months after Wolfe was questioned by FBI investigators in December 2017.
However, despite the overwhelming (public) circumstantial evidence that Wolfe leaked the FISA application, he was never charged with leaking classified information. Wolfe was only charged with lying three times to federal authorities, and he pled down to one count of lying to the FBI.
CTH made the case in mid 2018 that someone at the DOJ had influenced a decision not to charge Wolfe with the leaking of the FISA application; despite the FBI and DOJ having direct evidence of Wolfe leaking classified information.
The logical reason for the DOJ not to charge Wolfe with the FISA leak was because that charge could ensnare a Senator on the powerful committee, likely Mark Warner.
Remember, the SSCI has intelligence oversight of the DOJ, DOJ-NSD, FBI and all associated counterintelligence operations. Additionally, when the FBI was investigating Wolfe for leaking classified documents, according to their court filings they had to inform the committee of the risk Wolfe represented. Who did they have to inform?.. Chairman Burr and Vice-Chair Warner.
D’oh. Think about it. A gang-of-eight member (Warner), who happened -as a consequence of the jaw dropping implications- to be one of only two SSCI members who was warned by the FBI that Wolfe was compromised…. and he’s the co-conspirator. The ramifications cannot be overstated. Such a criminal charge would be a hot mess.
Thus, the perfect alignment of interests for a dropped charge and DC cover-up.
Then, in an act of serendipity, James Wolfe himself bolstered that suspicion when he threatened to subpoena members of the SSCI as part of his defense. [See Here]
[…] Attorneys for James A. Wolfe sent letters to all 15 senators on the committee, notifying them that their testimony may be sought as part of Mr. Wolfe’s defense, according to two people familiar with the matter.
[…] Mr. Wolfe’s defense lawyers are considering calling the senators as part of the proceedings for a variety of reasons, including as potential character witnesses and to rebut some of the allegations made by the government in the criminal complaint, these people say. (link)
Immediately after threatening to subpoena the SSCI (July 27, 2018), the DOJ cut a deal with Wolfe and dropped the charges down to a single charge of lying to investigators. However, someone doing the investigative legwork wasn’t happy with that decision.
Our overwhelming CTH circumstantial evidence that Wolfe leaked the FISA application went from a strong suspicion, to damn certain (after the plea deal) when the DOJ included a sentencing motion in mid-December 2018.
On December 15th, 2018 the DOJ filed a response to the Wolfe defense teams’ own sentencing memo (full pdf), and within the DOJ response they included an exhibit (#13) written by the FBI [redacted] special agent in charge, which specifically says: “because of the known disclosure of classified information, the FISA application”… Thereby admitting, albeit post-plea agreement, that Wolfe did indeed leak the damn FISA:
Right there, in that FBI Special Agent description is the bombshell admission that James Wolfe leaked the Carter Page FISA application to his concubine Ali Watkins at Buzzfeed.
We know the special agent who wrote exhibit #13 in the December filing was Special Agent Brian Dugan, Asst. Special Agent in Charge, Washington Field Office. The same investigator who originally signed the affidavit in the original indictment.
So with hindsight there was absolutely no doubt that James Wolfe leaked the 83-page Carter Page FISA application on March 17, 2017. Period. It’s all documented with circumstantial and direct evidence; including the admissions from the FBI agent in charge.
So, why was James Wolfe allowed to plea to a single count of lying to investigators?
Back to where this started….
A branch of the United States government (Legislative) was attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (Executive); by using planted and designated corrupt agents within the cabinet…
Now do you see why I say: the problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of….
Sounds like we need less investigating and more prosecuting. I don’t see Barr doing it.
Yeah but there are so many people involved, it is like a swimming pool of spaghetti. Or snakes.
Martial law with mass arrests. Republicans and Democrats. Yes, there will be riots but it needs to happen.
The corruption runs so deep, I think what we’re seeing is a calculated end-game. The Deep State is going to slow-walk all in-house investigations and legal actions until after the 2020 elections in hopes that the incoming Democrat president will paper over the cracks, announce the cases closed and return to business-as-usual. Both domains of the UniParty are hoping this is what happens.
Exactly the same plan they had in 2016. Hildabeast will win, all will be swept under/covered up/forgotten, back to business as usual.
The Devil is incapable of any original thought.
Trump cannot win re-election. Just like … can’t beat Rubio, Cruz, Heb! … won’t be the nominee, can’t beat Clinton, will never be President … etc.
But we the American people stand in their way!
A.G Bill Barr knows what’s going on but he’s navigating in rough waters. The people involved with attempting to overthrow Donald Trump are very clever, very rich and very powerful. They have all the media, all the universities and almost all the lawyers in their camps. Nevertheless, President Trump and his closest advisors are aware of the treachery and will succeed in their efforts to “Make America Great Again”
That last picture just before the Trump caricature is so infuriating. One big happy family taken perfectly in a still photo.
Listen to Burr’s then Warner’s opening remarks from the SSCI’s hearing with Comey on June 8, 2017, a month after he was fired. Very chummy.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?429381-1/fbi-director-comey-testifies-dismissal
In the photo – two evil guys
eye contact/hand shake –
no words need to be spoken:
Comey: “Can you handle it bruh?”
Warner: “Don’t worry bruh. As long as
I get my cut. I got this. F- Trump he’s done.”
Sundance, thank you for your long-standing great effort.
At this moment, I miss that image of the red-hair lady in wind
Does the AG get a Secret Service detail? He sure needs one, especially in these times – when federal prisoners can be ”Arkancized” while on supposed suicide watch in a solitary cell with supposed surveillance.
U.S. Marshall detail for the AG.
I hope POTUS has read sundance’s warning about being cautious or aware before taking Sen. Burr’s advice on the new DNI. If Trump is already aware about Burr has a specific agenda with his close chum Sen Warner, then no harm done. Didn’t Warner/Burr’s SSCI Committee subpoena Don Jr. to testify one more time after Weissmann’s Dossier was summarized by A/G Barr as NO Collusion and NO Obstruction.
sundance has presented a very cogent case for sometime to back up his warning and when I heard POTUS at the Presser praise Barr’s involvement in the selection process, I was very surprised and concerned. This is a very important appointment for POTUS and he needs to know with confidence and certainty that he will appoint a very competent, trustworthy and fair person in the job. Sen Burr should not have a major role in that kind of decision.
sundance’s concerns are warranted and POTUS should take them seriously. I wish he would add CTH to his list of rational and evidence based opinion sources.
The SSCI is the committee that gets first crack at any DNI candidate.
Unusual source to convey a message…twitter warriors, have at it.
An unfortunate reality Sherri. We’ll see how it goes.
WSB–The inclusion of Twitter comments with comments on internet websites like CTH sure expands the circulation of opinions and ideas. “Elections have consequences” is becoming more true after every election.
I’ve watched and read with keen interest as the evidence unfolds these past 2-3 years, but this summary may be the most damning of them all. With the exception of Devin Nunes, the Gang of 8 members are some of the dirtiest folks I have ever seen. Burr was a campaign advisor to the Trump campaign and is the son of a preacher. His ultimate judgment will be from a higher power. It would be nice if our legal system could deal with him appropriately before then. McConnell and Ryan … simply amazing.
@Sundance, I’m just waiting for the day when you sum up a bit more evidence with the Page/Strzok texts that mention, “This is being run out of the WH”.
A whole lot of us cannot live in a country that refuses to imprison or hang traitorous and corrupt leadership like this. The real problem William Barr has is thinking we the people will stand for his doing NOTHING about this and take no street action against a government too corrupt for decent people to stomach.
No wonder they want to take all of our firearms away from us.
A MASSIVE peaceful protest would go much further in obtaining justice then an unorganized rebellion that may play right into the hands of the deep state. If it failed then the Clauer Piven strategy would be enacted and the masses would agree to give up their rights for a calming of the violence.
We can’t play into their hands.
A peaceful protest by the right isn’t covered by the msm, might as well not even happen for all the impression it makes on the public. They might run one story on it. Not like it’s going to be the narrative that’s pushed for a week. Or very likely even a day.
The tree needs watering
You are correct. You can’t get most of the right to get off their asses except to attend a rally. Now if President Trump called for a protest….you might get people to show…maybe! And the left would show up by the thousands to counter protest and they would show up with clubs, chains and mace. There have been many calls for the deplorables to show up in DC. At most, I believe a couple of thousand showed. I went to one and believe me it was pretty boring. Got to see the mall and shrines thought.
It’s not a good idea to water the tree with gasoline. It would kill the tree’s roots and it’s too flammable.
But – does anyone remember Hands Across America? Look it up if you don’t. I think it was something like 5 million people joining hands to form a human chain from the east coast to the west coast. There were actually more because people who weren’t on the designated route formed lines close to home – wherever they were. Maybe the same idea could be organized as a peaceful, national protest the media couldn’t ignore? Not even sure the media would be needed for our Representatives and Senators to get the message.
You’re right. As we sometimes hear, the best defense is a great offense. We have to stay calm, cool, and focused. Some might say ‘calculating’.
I wonder if James Wolfe is on suicide watch ?
Add Assange to that list.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bet Assange is very worried now. Fact is, we really don’t know who was behind Epstein’s untimely death.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And never will. Any results of investigations should be considered worthless, even if I like them.
True. It could have been Mossad OR the CIA.
It’s like the music at Bob’s Country Bunker. They have both kinds – country and western.
FTA: “Back to where this started….
” A branch of the United States government (Legislative) was attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (Executive); by using planted and designated corrupt agents within the cabinet…”
It sure makes sense now why Schumer personally directed the deliberate slow-walking of every single Trump nomination to Executive branch positions requiring senate approval. That slimy worm was making sure as many obama scum as possible were able to stay in government as long as possible to thwart any Trump policy and initiative there was.
I’ll add that Turtle didn’t get tough enough with Schumer. He’s almost just as bad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does anyone else feel like they need a bath after watching Mark Warner on TV?
I’ll say again…Warner is either drinking or snorting or pill popping.
All three/ remember the Martha’s
Vineyard episode Warner was lit!
Big mouth/ talking trash. He’s wired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The object for Barr is saving the country, maybe throw some raw meat out for prosecution and see if that loosens some lips.
Worse, Barr doesn’t have the luxury of a complicate MSM.
Folks, the Coup is the purview of the MSM and if you think they might do there jobs, i wouldn’t hold my breath
Just to make us feelz better…Barr can’t do or say too much this far from the election because all will have been forgotten, more deaths or whatever is needed to make it go away. The optimum time would be right after the conventions. It won’t matter who the Dem candidate is because that person will be forced to defend their soulmates which will only disenfranchise the Independents.
Ok, did that help? Anyone else wants to add to the feelz good?
jackphatz, “all will be forgotten” can’t happen because MSM will make sure there isn’t anything to be forgotten. The problem is the same, draped on every branch of the Tree House; If the MSM doesn’t mention it, did it really happen?
I remember the letters of support Wolfe tendered from Clapper, MCDonough (Obama COS), Burr, Warner & Feinstein, all glowing and requesting no jail time. I remember also the footnote on p11 of the Wolfe sentencing statement (likely added by the acting AG Mathew Whitaker).
“The government has reviewed the letters of support written for the defendant, including those written by the SSCI and former members of the USIC.The letters share a certain common theme, which is perhaps best summarized as follows: the defendant appeared steadfast and honest in my multiple dealings, and I believe he kept secrets to which I was privy. What is missing from any of these letters, however, is a person who says they knew the double life that Wolfe was leading, and that they were aware he was sharing information from the SSCI with multiple national security reporters over multiple years”.
You can’t say that is anything but a “gotcha” to those who used Wolfe to leak over the years. I don’t think this is over and forgotten about by any means.Just count the SSCI members who drop out from politics, those who won’t are slowly having their watertight cases built either of leaking or treason…
“however, because she didn’t want to participate in this – Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her vice-chair position to Senator Mark Warner.”
Why no mention of Dianne Feinstein’s Chinese connections? She had a Chinese spy working for her.
You start taking Senators down and who knows which party might end up in control? Can you imagine the political implications of deciding which Senators to prosecute? I could see a scenario where the DS has left more evidence trails leading to Repli{cons} than Dimms and God knows those Never Trumpers are stupid and vain enough to have taken their bait.
Sen. Ben Cardin (D) MD – original sponsor of legislation that would become The Magnitsky Act. His co-sponsor in the Senate – Sen. John McCain (R) AZ. Point of contact vectoring Bill Browder who to see in government… Jonathan Winer (in between stints at the State Dept). 2010-2012 time period from start to signed, sealed and enacted – Hillary Clinton and minions at State Dept. If I were Tom Fitton I would FOIA the hell out the State Dept for anything with Bill Browder’s name on it…tout de suite!
Sen Mark Warner (D) VA – In college (GWU in D.C) had a part time gofer job in the office of Sen. Abraham Ribicoff (D) CT and after graduation as a staffer for Sen. Christopher Dodd, (D) CT, son of Sen. Thomas Dodd (D) CT (in the Julius Klein stable of trained Stealators). Do a web search for Warner’s father and you’ll understand how and why Markie was groomed for the Senate.
Epstein grooming young girls for sexual blackmail, rich patriarchs grooming sons for political blackmail… its all the same.
Keep eyes and ears open for Bill Browder’s name… can’t be long now… so many of the Magnitsky Act Hoax players have been exposed in the Russia Hoax… it can’t be long now.
Almost forgot, Bill Browder is a Brit (gave up his American citizenship). 2006-2009 when Browder is coming under investigation for financial and tax fraud in Russia and secretly transferring $4.5 Billion (according to Bill) out of Russia via HSBC bank, that’s when Christopher Steel is MI6 Chief of Russia Desk. Wonder where the name Jonathan Winer might have come up when ‘Mr. Browder Goes To Washington’ ? It’s going to make a great movie.
Did I forget to mention the 2016 $400 Thousand Browder contribution to Hillary’s campaign, aided and abetted by officials of the U.S. intelligence community… can’t make this **** up!
Wowsers. The ripples in this pond.
Bill Browder has at least one redeeming quality in my view. Glenn Simpson is his deadly enemy – and vice versa.
I still say if you go back to the illegal spying from 2012-2015 and bust that case wide open, you’ll take care of everything after that also. That’s where Barr’s focus needs to be. You’ll get the core group, who will give up anyone and everyone to save themselves. And even if they don’t give up the other players, act as if they are. The other players will beat a path to Barr trying to cut a deal. And by starting from that time period, you will also save a lot of time…and maybe the country.
This.
Curious lack of interest on that amongst DC politicians, DC media. Barr seems to show a deliberate lack of interest. Maybe he will surprise us, but i doubt it.
President Trump has already Twittered that the SSCI is a problem….he knows everything. My money is on the President. Mark Warner and Richard Burr picked the wrong New Yorker, a real-life scrapper, hope they’re ready for the hail-fire rain-down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m no lawyer nor do I play one on TV, but this has to be looked at. They person who made this deal, getting Wolfe to testify something. I would actually take Wolfe burning Burr and Warner. I can dream!
Could that mean Corker quit because of a bad conscience? If so, he would be the weak link in unraveling the conspiracy.
But it may have just been bad polling.
“Remember, the SSCI has intelligence oversight of the DOJ, DOJ-NSD, FBI and all associated counterintelligence operations. Additionally, when the FBI was investigating Wolfe for leaking classified documents, according to their court filings they had to inform the committee of the risk Wolfe represented. Who did they have to inform?.. Chairman Burr and Vice-Chair Warner. ”
Leverage.
It’s very useful to the scandal plagued DOJ/FBI Intel bureaucracy to have deeply compromised politicians beholden to them and also responsible for, ahem, oversight.
There are very few in DC that have a personal incentive for Swamp Draining or corruption clean out. We have to rely on their patriotism to put their personal interests aside. And that’s not going to get very far.
If Trump can’t create personal incentives for more in the bureaucracy and more elected politicians to support reform – Trump is going to be the Lone Ranger on this thing and it’s not really going to happen.
When Trump rides out of town, likely it will go back to business as usual. With a rush if a democrat succeeds him.
“Forget it Jake, It’s Chinatown.”
Some things are happening. SwampWoman Gordon was endorsed by everyone from Rosenstein to Adam Schiff. Trump ignored that, and fired her instead of promoting her. I suspect that created some big shockwaves thru the Swamp.
But who is the next guy? Is he really going to be a lot better when he has been consistently promoted to the top levels of the Swamp ?
Wish I could be more optimistic. But there it is.
Pray for President Trump !
Wow what a country. Banks to big to fail, crime to big to prosecute, criminals to powerful to charge, corruption to big for public exposure, to many countries involved, illegal activity bigger than government, we must not proceed and further expose corrupt judges and court systems. This will end government as we, the corrupt have built, and hid from the peons who pay for the action.
Okay next, you say Epstein, we should start a investigation.
Thanks Sundance you are awesome, you are a treasure. God Bless you and yours.
