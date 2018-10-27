Lee Smith Investigates: Rosenstein DOJ Threatens “Obstruction” Over Declassification Directive…

Terrific article written by Lee Smith at Real Clear Investigations today highlighting a competing leverage dynamic between President Trump and DAG Rod Rosenstein. One of the reasons the outline is valuable – is specifically because Smith accepts the information ‘as it is‘, as it appears to be, and not as he would wish it to be. [Read Here]
The result of Smith’s investigative research assembles a compilation of recent events, and discussions from sources within congress, and seems to parallel our own research and most likely conclusions therein. In summary: there is an ongoing politically motivated ‘battle over leverage‘ between President Trump and Rod Rosenstein.
We have discussed this leverage issue extensively. However, Smith brings forth a new aspect in the form of the recently filed position of the Rosenstein DOJ as it relates to the declassification of FISA documents. This new information introduces the position of Rosenstein as likely political ‘push-back‘ against the president and declassification.
As Smith notes the recent DOJ filing infers any attempt to declassify material within the FISA application is tantamount to “obstruction” of the Mueller investigation:
In the 178-page court document, DOJ officials said they had “determined that disclosure of redacted information in the Carter Page FISA documents could reasonably be expected to interfere with the pending investigation into Russian election interference.”
In other words, Rosenstein’s DOJ position is any attempt to declassify the Page FISA documents is interference or obstruction of the Mueller investigation.
This likely Rosenstein/Mueller position is important because it strikes directly at the heart of the declassification conundrum previously outlined. {Go Deep}
Previously we discussed how White House lawyers were very tentative about following President Trump’s declassification request on the basis that two agencies of the executive branch (FBI and DOJ) could, with political motive and intent, advance the argument that President Trump was interfering with the investigation.
In August and September 2018 the issue was: what would happen if the DOJ and FBI refused to follow the directive from the President?
The answer is not legal, it is political. {Go Deep}
After several weeks of internal debate, in late August/early September the White House seemed to reconcile the legal and political declassification minefield through a view the President’s position to declassify was: the executive branch fulfilling an oversight request from the legislative branch, ie. congress:
As we noted at the time (Sept. 17, 2018) – The president (WH counsel) is referencing “committee requests”, this is critical because it removes the legal conflict (executive self-interest) within the release; and makes the request a function of legislative branch oversight.
[Additionally, and importantly, the request also called for all of the prior Page/Strzok text messages to be released without redactions.]
However, this decision to declassify also set the stage for a discussion between DAG Rod Rosenstein and President Trump. Four days after the initial announcement; on September 21st, the President reversed course.
After a conversation between President Trump and DAG Rosenstein the president withdrew the declassification request, and announced that Rosenstein had “agreed to” address the underlying congressional concerns within the pending Inspector General report on FISA abuse:
The IG report on FISA abuse is now anticipated to encompass and have reviewed: (1) pages 10-12 and 17-34 of the June 2017 application to the FISA court in the matter of Carter W. Page; (2) all FBI reports of interviews with Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation; and (3) all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications.
At the time we could see how this move gained President Trump political leverage toward the eventual disclosure of the truth. However, until the recent DOJ court filing, we did not know the likely position DAG Rod Rosenstein held in the September 21st conversation.
With the DOJ release, and the overlay of the sourcing from Lee Smith, we now have a better understanding of Rosenstein’s DOJ leverage. A threat, veiled or overt – it matters not, against the President under the auspices that any declassification would be considered obstruction of justice by Special Counsel Robert Mueller:
…“disclosure of redacted information in the Carter Page FISA documents could reasonably be expected to interfere with the pending investigation into Russian election interference”…
[…] “The obstruction trap was built into the special counsel,” a congressional investigator told RCI, speaking, like the two other sources in this article, only on condition of anonymity. “If Trump fires Mueller, or Rosenstein, or declassifies documents [embarrassing to the FBI] it’s likely to bring an obstruction charge.”
And that would mean double jeopardy for Trump. “Obstruction is the instrument the Democrats are likely to use to impeach Trump if they win the House,” said the congressional source.
The upshot is that the president will likely hold off on declassification, at least until after the midterms in November, and congressional investigators are likely to be stymied, at least for now, in their quest to expose what they call Obama-era surveillance abuses. (read more)
For all intents and purposes Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller are joined in fate over the Russia probe. DAG Rosenstein hired former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel in part due to the recommendation of FBI Legal Counsel Jim Baker and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The Mueller probe was a shield and a sword.
Robert Mueller was carefully selected by James Baker and Andrew McCabe, and hired by Rod Rosenstein therein, specifically to cover for the DOJ and FBI activity that preceded the firing of James Comey. From the corrupt small group perspective Mueller’s role had two essential aspects:
♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2016, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues.
In both of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective. From the White House position, the special counsel has been frustratingly effective in their protection of a false narrative around ‘muh Russia’.
DAG Rod Rosenstein has also been protecting Mueller, and defending the integrity of his hiring decision, using using the same false Russian narrative when needed {Go Deep}.
Now we can get a better idea of how Rosenstein leveraged the threat of ‘obstruction’ by Mueller to deep the declassification material hidden. This is new and important.
So long as the Mueller probe exists, the prior corrupt FBI and DOJ conduct remains hidden. One of the more important intentions of the probe is to do exactly that. This Mueller outcome also protects DAG Rosenstein from sunlight upon his involvement in creating the probe under false pretense.
This also explains why the extent of Andrew McCabe’s legal issues have been stretched-out and obfuscated. The DOJ decision-maker on McCabe is not Jeff Sessions; he is recused. The decision-maker is DAG Rosenstein. So long as McCabe is protected, Rosenstein is also safe from scrutiny. It’s a vicious circle.
Everything is the political games of DC. Rosenstein leverages Trump (passively) with Mueller’s threat of obstruction. Additionally, by gaining the delay, Rosenstein protects his own interests (actively) with the outcome of McCabe.
However, President Trump ultimately controls the validity of the IG report, If it doesn’t contain clear evidence of the abuse that fingers McCabe and the usurpers the declassification documents will. DAG Rosenstein is likely hopeful he can navigate long enough to see the IG report identify McCabe as the central suspect in the operation. Then Rosenstein will have a fall-guy for his duplicity in the scheme; he will say he too was conned by Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and possibly James Baker.
To pull this off, Rosenstein needs to keep Mueller around as a shield until the IG report comes out. Hence, Rosenstein tells Trump to wait on the declassification until Horowitz finishes his report; and leverages Mueller’s threat toward that end.
Trump knows, absent an obstruction angle, he is no longer under Mueller’s sword of Damocles. The president’s decision to delay the declassification is akin to moving the chair from under it. Additionally, President Trump can also validate the IG FISA report findings with a release of the classified information upon completion.
In the familiar world of the Potomac Two-Step the outcome makes sense. Robert Mueller files a final report to Rod Rosenstein justifying the existence of the Special Counsel probe (the severity of the anti-Trump report depends on the outcome of the midterm).
Around the same time Rosenstein uses the IG report to file criminal corruption charges against Andrew McCabe. The pound of flesh is delivered and everyone else is extracted pending what McCabe does next.
For Team Clinton, Andrew McCabe is the fall-guy; who he might also possibly take down in is a matter of prior relationship building and DC horsetrading. To understand the difference between Team Clinton and Team Obama – SEE HERE
Nothing likely touches Team Obama (Lynch, Comey, Rice, etc.)
Irony: whether or not he declassifies 9AM Monday October 29th, 2018, the House Democrats will move to impeach if they gain power. Declassification would just be gravy for them.
On a side note: I wonder if when Jeff Sessions goes to bed every night whether or not he actually cares that *HIS DOJ* is corrupt to the core. He may have recused himself from “Russia stuff” (more irony: at the recommendation of the very same corrupt “career DOJ lawyers” at the gooey nougat center of this Sh*t Candy Bar), but this is still *HIS DOJ*. Sessions is at the pinnacle of this DOJ whitewash/coverup/slowalk/cancer/sesspool. He owns it, whether he’s “recused” or not.
Here’s an idea: put your Big Boy pants on, “unrecuse” yourself, and hold a press conference where you outline the breadth and depth of the corruption at the top of the DOJ and FBI, and what specific steps are being taken to hold people accountable and clean up the mess *THAT YOU OWN*. What we have now is a f*cking Grade A Clown Show on full display to the American people.
No Justice, No Peace. To borrow a phrase. And these self-serving Glorified Administrators are oblivious to the virtual powder keg they are fostering in the eyes of The People they (supposedly) serve. They think it’s a “D.C. thing”. But they don’t realize that an educated American public is too smart to fall for that crap. This ain’t 1998. President Donald J. Trump ain’t some weird glitch in the system. The sheep are officially out of the pen, and they’ve figured out how to log into the Internet.
Are we gonna get transparency and accountability? Or are we gonna get Whitewash/Coverup/Slowalk/Cancer/Sesspool Grade A Clown Show? I hope they make the appropriate decision for everyone’s sake.
Can you imagine how the very presence of jeff sessions must sicken President Trump?
My God, what an absolute coward. I have a hard time deciding whether sessions or rosenstein is more worm-like…for a man like President Trump, who as a BILLIONAIRE, didn’t have to wade deep into the muck of such vile, little men, now has to deal with filth like this…repulsive.
My 30,000-foot read was that VSGPOTUSDJT got tired of the DOJ/FBI/SC BS regarding obstruction and said, “fine, we’ll release everything — being that you will look like retards and I did nothing wrong.”
Which made the Five-Eyes squeal loudly, because their involvement eclipses Russian interference by about 10,000 to 1. Five-Eyes provided moles into the Trump campaign, spies against campaign staffers, and intercepts of Trump campaign communications that would have been illegal for the FBI and CIA — to an extent that made Russian social interference a pathetic joke. Not to mention the fabled Trump Dossier is the work-product of a UK citizen.
The logical next move would be for Trump to tell the Five-Eyes to clean-up their crap or prepare to eat it…….and, then, we get Khashoggi. And Brexit fallout. And southern invaders. And a mentally damaged individual producing damaged pipe-bombs to send to damaged asshole Democrats for damaged rah-rah parodies of GOP causes.
My guess is that Five-Eyes next gets a shot across their bow — they’re due. VSGPOTUSDJT has all the cards and all the knowledge.
WTF is VSGPOTUSDJT??? Can you talk in plain English? Do you mean Trump? Sorry but every time I read this my toes curl.. your point gets lost in a bizarre acronym decipherisation PGLBADN (yes I made both of them up). And I don’t mean to offend.
Very
Stable
Genius
President
Of
The
United
States Of
America
Donald
J
Trump
Hang around CTH more often, I suppose. It means
Very Stable Genius President Of The United States Donald John Trump.
This and other versions have been used by Treepers for well over a year. Since POTUS claimed to be a “very stable genius” on Twitter.
VSG Very Stable Genius POTUS President of the United States DJT Donald J Trump.
There is a backstory on VSG you might want to look it up
Hear Hear Cthulhu! So many circles of association in this drama that one has to stand at 30,000 ft to properly read it all. And your logic is spot on…POTUS is responsible to the propriety and continuance of governance not the emotion of prosecutions the public might desire and every card he plays applies pressures and leverage to that end.
…“disclosure of redacted information in the Carter Page FISA documents could reasonably be expected to interfere with the pending investigation into Russian election interference”…
How in the world can Rosenstein say “pending Russia investigation” with a straight face? It’s over, it’s BEEN over for months, at least ever since the Strzok/Page texts came out! We all know what the end result is! And none of you have done squat about the who the real culprits are! I really would love to tell Rosenstein that to his face and tell him what a slimy worm he is and anyone who can add 2+2 can figure this out! I can’t believe we are still paying for this soft coup!
Just a side note:
Remember Rosenstein’s “sharpshooter” spouse Barsoomian is helping him navigate.
Lisa Barsoomian’s “lengthy track record” below indicates she’s been around the legal block.
“Lisa Barsoomian, Lawyer for National Institute Of Health has a lengthy track record of high-profile clients, needless to say they all seem to be in the same “club”.
Lisa’s list of clientele includes the elite D.C. power players, Robert Mueller, James Comey, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. Respectively Barsoomian represented Mueller 3 times, Comey 5 times, Obama 45 times, Bill 40 times and Hillary on 17 occasions.
This will show the average person that it truly is a cozy nest at the top. It’s a small world and around D.C. we have the same faces trading the same services time and time again.
Suffice it to say Barsoomian is actually the wife of Rod Rosenstein and this point of elite circles in D.C., is further driven home. Rosenstein currently serves as the acting Deputy Attorney General, in charge of overseeing the Robert Mueller Special Counsel Investigation.
Might it be interesting that Rod Rosenstein was picked to oversee the “Whitewater Scandal” involving Bill and Hillary and their real estate holdings and dealings in the 90’s.”
https://truthincontextnews.wordpress.com/2018/02/28/meet-lisa-barsoomian-lawyer-who-has-represented-hillary-clinton-robert-mueller-and-more/
The “cozy nest at the top” is an incestuous bunch of vipers/
VSGPDJT telling us from the beginning: THE SNAKE(S)
“Lisa Barsoomian’s “lengthy track record” below indicates she’s been around the legal block.”
The last few times I tried posting it here it was binned.
DI – email ad rem and ask for help.
It always works for me.
“email ad rem and ask for help.”
This was when Ad rem was off on vacation, or otherwise scarce. I can “see” my posted comment, I don’t know if others can.
It used to post OK, I don’t know if WordPress does not “like” one of the links in there, or what.
I’ve seen your post before re:
Barsoomian/excellent research.
Try breaking it in two parts one
after another. It will probably post.
I’ve been binned a few times
for length. Just a thought.
Truth and facts mean nothing to liberals and the liberal media.
PDT haters will not change. I have argued the facts with many,
including family. Our President knows this, the midterms must be won.
He is doing everything to accomplish this! If Republicans lose the house,
the facts will be hidden. Make a red tidal wave and then move forward.
Rosenstein and Mueller should be charged with “conspiracy to defraud the United States of America”, a crime they invented.
I wonder if they would hire Concord’s defense team to beat the wrap.
The Russian lawyers for Concord said Mueller was a “load of crap.
Obstructing justice is “bait” that Trump is too smart to take.
He will not be provoked while the bad guys mock him.
(Ever watch those National Geographic shows about the lion???)
POTUS wants to MAGAgain peacefully, with our votes.
Justice backed by US citizens approval will be more lasting than a clever move in a courtroom in DC.
Bad guys have worked very hard to entice and entrap POTUS.
Their focus is on him, not us.
His focus always included us. Always.
They will lose the coming election and their party.
He is almost ready to strike.
He is a very stable genius. Good
We Americans are also a stable powerful force to be feared. Good.
We will soon see justice like we have never seen before.
Our country will be reborn after we win, win, win.
All I want to do is curse up a blue streak.
I said it earlier, Nov 7, Sessions, Rosy& Wray, get ‘em out.
I hope his new WH council is a killer.
And Ive got more than cold anger we’re waiting for another IG report.
” IG report”
“IG reports are where the truth goes to die” – Chris Farrell of Judicial watch on Lou Dobbs, FBN
This is plain treason, by blackmail, committed by a bastard sob little bespectacled weasel. He DAG, should be put away, forever, or worse. An unelected POS, highest order. Somehow reminds of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, traitors. I can’t say better for his hireling underlings, Mueller, Weisman, either.
So proving the witch hunt true by declassification is now a form of obstruction.
So very convenient.
Just try to correlate the opposite, declassification proves the witch hunt is warranted, then the whole effort behind the Mueller investigation should be actively seeking an open review invited by the declassification, not trying to hide behind it.
I would like to give Rosenstein a good hit on the head with my best cast frying pan.
There is something very wrong, wrong, wrong about the concept – much less the reality – of the appointed DAG having any kind of leverage over the elected President of the United States. It makes my head spin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It means they have leverage over everyone who is pleased with the administration…. us.
Boy, do I hate being right every. friggin. time. As I said more than once before, it is Swamp that has leverage. More leverage than we are aware of.
President Trump is dealing with the darkest, deepest, most cynical and ruthless part of the Swamp — the so-called intelligence community that amassed dirt on everyone, employs professional assassins, thieves, spies and counterfeiters, and has less integrity and decency than a common cockroach.
What we witnessed is just the tip of the iceberg. Pray that the Democrats won’t retake the house.
The appointment of the special counsel was illegal.
Jeff Sessions should reimburse the nation for the salary he has been receiving for the past 2 years.
He never showed up for work
Committee requests are not being complied with. Sessions should order compliance.
Trump ordering compliance is not obstruction, Congress has legal authority of DOJ/FBI and the president’s job is to ensure the law is executed. If his underlings in DOJ/FBI are not complying with Congress’ legal requests the president is perfectly correct to order compliance, and fire those who refuse.
Rosenstein is rejecting Congress’ oversight authority and has threatened & intimidated Congressional staffers as well as the president himself. He should go to jail for life for this. And because he’s protecting a coup he should have the same fate as the coup plotters.
LikeLiked by 1 person