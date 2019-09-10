“Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell Return to Court – Powell Confirms Rosenstein Authorized Targeting of Flynn Jr. for Leverage…”

Today Michael Flynn and his attorney Sidney Powell returned to federal court for a status hearing before Judge Emmet Sullivan. Generally status hearings are uneventful; however, this hearing falls on the heels of an explosive filing by Flynn’s defense outlining allegations of serious prosecutorial misconduct; and claims the DOJ is withholding Brady material.
Before getting into the heart of the proceedings, here is Ms. Sidney Powell appearing on Fox News to discuss the events today. In this interview Ms. Powell confirms something we have previously presented; Rod Rosenstein authorized Robert Mueller to target Michael Flynn Jr. in order to provide leverage for a Flynn guilty plea.
.
Hat Tip Techno-Fog: The DOJ prosecutor, Brandon Van Grack, has not filed a response to the Flynn defense motion. However, both sides argued some of the specifics today in court.
For scheduling: a date of Sept. 24th, 2019, was set by Judge Sullivan for the written DOJ response to Flynn’s accusations of Brady violations. Thereafter the defense rebuttal to the DOJ response is due by October 15th; and then a hearing date of October 31st is scheduled for Sullivan to question both teams centered around the filings. A tentative sentencing date was scheduled for December 18th, 2019, as a matter of formal proceeding.
Tone – Judge Sullivan appeared to be open to the defense presentations and established during his statements that the plea agreement was between Flynn and the DOJ, and did not bind his court. Therefore Sullivan’s prior order on Brady discovery supersedes any agreement between the defense and prosecution:
Thus the court establishes, despite the plea agreement, the DOJ is still responsible for delivering exculpatory Brady evidence that is relevant to the purpose of court proceedings; including material that should be considered for sentencing.
After hearing from Ms. Powell discussing Brady material showing Michael Flynn did not commit any FARA (lobbying) violation, Judge Sullivan gave an example of how the court considered Brady value around evidence of the FARA violation, or lack thereof.
In prior proceedings (December 2018) the DOJ implied benefit within the plea deal because Mr. Flynn was not charged with lobbying (FARA) violations.
The absence of legal responsibility would be considered a benefit to the defendant by the court. However, if the actual evidence does not support the existence of a FARA violation then the court would be mistakenly considering a benefit within the plea. Ms. Powell confirmed the example.
The bottom line is Judge Sullivan is open to reviewing all the exculpatory evidence that is required by his standing Brady order. This is helpful to Flynn’s defense because it puts the DOJ on notice they must provide a fulsome picture of the Flynn case to both the defendant and the court.
Ms. Powell then highlighted some of the particular concerns surrounding missing Brady evidence. Example: the DOJ sat on Page/Strzok texts for months in violation of the Court’s discovery order:
Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack then countered Ms. Powell by saying the DOJ “notified the defendant – that such communications existed”
But notice the DOJ doesn’t say they made the texts available to Flynn prior to his plea agreement November 30th 2017, only that they informed him “communications existed”.
Then after Flynn signed the plea agreement; and after the Page/Strzok texts were public; at the second Flynn sentencing hearing (Dec 2018); there were “texts provided that were not available to the public.”
That’s a rather stunning admission, because the DOJ is admitting the special counsel hid text messages from within the batches that were released to the public. The special counsel later showed those ‘exculpatory‘ text messages to Flynn’s defense knowing they held a Brady value, and knowing the defense would be unable to make them public.
Considering these hidden text messages pertain to evidence of Flynn’s innocence, we can only imagine what those text messages are.
Moving on….
Additionally Ms. Powell highlighted two more documents the DOJ-NSD (Jessie Liu again) refuses to produce:
1) This is new…. A “Russian agent” exoneration memo dated 1/30/17 that apparently originated from inside the DOJ.
And…
2) A DOJ memo clearing Flynn of Logan Act on 2/8/17. (Remember, the “Logan Act” was said by Sally Yates to be a big part of the reason for the FBI to interview Flynn.)
Then Ms. Powell went on to discuss the issues surrounding the missing notes from FBI Agent Joseph Pientka, and the original FD-302 written by Pientka. The DOJ says they don’t have it.
Judge Sullivan asked Ms. Powell if she was going to withdraw the guilty plea based on the direction she was going. Ms. Powell said no, and pointed to the possibility of dismissal based on wrongful prosecution; and a case that would never have been brought if all the evidence was visible.
It will be interesting to see the official response from the DOJ to all of the claims and accusations.
The official DOJ response will is due in two weeks, 9/24/19 by high-noon.
It’s worth noting according to Mark Meadows the Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz has interviewed FBI Agent Joe Pientka extensively; prior attempts by congress to gain testimony from Pientka were blocked by the FBI and Rod Rosenstein.
FBI Agent Joseph Pientka was never interviewed by the joint House judiciary and oversight committees (Goodlatte and Gowdy). The reason, as explained by Meadows, was simple; Pientka was on Weissmann and Mueller’s special counsel team. Congress was not allowed to interfere in the Mueller probe. In hindsight this looks like Weissmann, Mueller & Rosenstein strategically using the investigation as a shield from sunlight.
The Flynn interview took place on January 24, 2017. The Pientka report was written Jan 24th, 2017. The wording was then deliberated by the small group, approved by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and entered into the record on February 15th, 2017.
Here’s the report:
.
The original authorization for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was May 17th, 2017. However, the released Mueller and Weissmann report showed there were two additional scope memos authorizing specific targeting of the Mueller probe. The first scope memo was August 2nd, 2017, OUTLINED HERE, and is an important part of the puzzle that helps explain the corrupt original purpose of the special counsel.
The second scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the second scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes. One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.
As you review the highlighted portion below, found on pages 12 and 13 of the Weissmann report, read slowly and fully absorb the intent; the corruption is blood-boiling:
This second scope memo allowed Weissmann and Mueller to target tangentially related persons and entities bringing in Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr. Additionally and strategically (you’ll see why), this memo established the authority to pursue “jointly undertaken activity“.
The four identified targets within the original July 2016 investigation, “Operation Crossfire Hurricane”, were George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. (See HPSCI report):
General Flynn was under investigation from the outset in mid-2016. The fraudulent FBI counterintelligence operation, established by CIA Director John Brennan, had Flynn as one of the early targets when Brennan handed the originating electronic communication “EC” to FBI Director James Comey.
The investigation of General Flynn never stopped throughout 2016 and led to the second investigative issue of his phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in December 2016:
Back to the Page #12 October 20th Scope Memo:
The first redaction listed under “personal privacy” has not been revealed. However, The second related redaction is a specific person, Michael Flynn Jr.
In combination with the October timing, the addition of Flynn Jr to the target list relates to the ongoing 2016/2017 investigation of his father, General Michael Flynn, for: (1) possible conspiracy with a foreign government; (2) unregistered lobbying; (3) materially false statements and omissions on 2017 FARA documents; and (4) lying to the FBI.
This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were prosecuting Michael Flynn and attempting to force him into a guilty plea.
Getting Rosenstein to authorize adding Mike Flynn Jr. to the target list (scope memo) meant the special counsel could threaten General Flynn with the indictment of his son as a co-conspirator tied to the Turkish lobbying issue (which they did) if he doesn’t agree to a plea. Remember: “jointly undertaken activity“.
The October 20th, 2017, expanded scope memo authorized Mueller to start demanding records, phones, electronic devices and other evidence from Mike Flynn Jr, and provided the leverage Weissmann wanted. After all, Mike Flynn Jr. had a four month old baby.
The amount of twisted pressure from this corrupt team of prosecutors is sickening. A month later, General Flynn was signing a plea agreement:
“Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell Return to Court – Powell Confirms Rosenstein Authorized Targeting of Flynn Jr. for Leverage…”
“Nice son you have there, General. It would be a shame if anything happened to him”.
– Mafia Capo Rosenstein
Pretty much says it.
Yeah, but I wouldn’t put it past them (DOJ) to now charge Flynn for perjury / false attestation when he swore he was entering a plea under no threat or coercion
… which was patently false:
“… Rosenstein Authorized Targeting of Flynn Jr. for Leverage…
/s … (I hope)
To paraphrase Sec of State Pompeo, nothing from this DOJ would surprise me.
That’s not what he said. The question iirc was in reference to whether he was surprised by PT firing/forced resignation of Bolton and Sec. Pompeo said nothing surprises him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Okaaay…
Here is the bigger issue:
The FBI cleared Flynn of being a Russian agent and of fara violation in JANUARY. In FEBRUARY, Trump asked Comey to go easy on Flynn. If the FBI already cleared Flynn in JANUARY, then why didn’t Comey tell Trump at their FEBRUARY meeting? How could they start an obstruction case against Trump if they already cleared Flynn? How could Trump obstruct the Flynn case, if Flynn was already cleared by the FBI? The entire obstruction case was a fraud. The FBI already cleared Flynn and they never told Trump. Mueller would know both the collision and obstruction investigation s were bogus.
I believe your questions are mostly rhetorical. They are excellent questions and you make great points – for a just world.
Sadly, we have a buncha corruptocrats in all branches of our government, and they’re rarely, if ever, held accountable like the rest of us would if we committed even a tiny fraction of the dirty deeds they did.
He doesn’t know where he left his car. Either he is senile or he’s faking senility.
A wrongful prosecution determination in this situation would be a YUGE positive.
There are alot of batterred Trump voters out there…still trying to stay the course although nobody has been indicted for this coup attempt.
Malicious prosecution isn’t an indictment…but it would sure go a long way in healing a few wounds. Imho.
Malicious prosecution would show plenty in the DOJ, FBI and Mulear’s crowd intended to target Flynn and Trump using any means necessary.
This isn’t just Van Quack’s prosecution. It took several people acting maliciously to get Flynn to plea.
T in Training–“There are a lot of battered Trump voters out there…still trying to stay the course although nobody has been indicted for this coup attempt.”
I understand the sentiment but even if the DOJ does fail to indict anyone what course would they then follow? Biden, Sanders, Warren….or give up? It is still possible A/G Barr and Durham will deliver justice to some of the Coup organizers or to the FISA Court fraudsters etc. but if it doesn’t happen this term P Trump deserves another 4 years to drain more of the swamp.
P Trump never said the draining would be quick and easy or that the drain wouldn’t be clogged up on occasion by the remaining corrupt and he did not give a timeline to flush out the swamp. But he did say “It’s a complicated business,” as his first sentence during his election victory speech.
There have been nothing but roadblocks and traps they have set for Trump because they did not want to be exposed for the lying scum they are and exposed as to what they have done to destroy our national credibility and justice departments. This is nothing more than a furtherance of their agenda to destroy America, trying to get around Trump and creating those minions that will thwart and harass anyone and everyone that stands for what is right and just, to destroy property and lives in the process! They think nothing of harming another individual or group of individuals, they are murderers as has been proven over and over again, and their bull dogs are in place to take down anyone that tries to stop them. This is not going to be an easy task when the group of bears is waiting at the top of the mountain to destroy you for coming after them!
I’m also hoping that Judge Sullivan this time also refers Weissman et al for disbarment in the short term. Clearly a pattern of misconduct has been established as laid out by Sydney Powell.
I’ve been thinking/hoping that, on thid case, from early on. My only thought is that maybe he didn’t to it with the Stevens case, because he knew it would go nowhere.
The referal for ethics training eas a sick joke. Weisman should have been disbarred years ago. They have acted with impunity, as if they knew they were untouchable.
Remember;
“Mueller is an HONORABLE man, and his investigation should be allowed to continue.”
Sen.Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Speaker Paul Ryan
Sen.Lindsey Graham
Sen Chuck Grassley
REMEMBER where the orders came from, to whitewash MYE, to start Crossfire Hurricane, and to appoint Mueller.
Rosenstien wasn’t advising the gang of eight that he was appointing mueller, he was reporting to them ‘mission accomplished’ a progress report on carrying out THEIR instructions.
And the reason the perpetrators continue to act with impunity, is because they know they are under the protection of Mitch and the Cabal.
Which means no one can touch them.
If this did take place, which seems exclusively, the only just option, with General Michael Flynn returning to being a free citizen who never justly has been responsible for any crime, legally can this provide him constitutional based freedom to inform the United States government and intelligence all the authentic truth, annihilating the lies the government, intelligence, and the complying puppet – the mainstream media imposed upon citizens regarding the “credibility” of so many critical geopolitical decisions and actions the United States is responsible for, killing life and culture and infrastructure of so many African (particularly Libya) and middle eastern nations, while sweeping the truth under the rug? I am certain that General Michael Flynn is very aware of authentic truth regarding these atrocities, and knows where the legal intelligence and documentation is located that comprehensively supports what truth he knows. This would be huge, if it is possible, finally facilitating the appropriate justice and associated indictments we all have been waiting for!
Yes, I believe so. If Sydney is succesful in this effort, with no plea agreement of gag, Flynn will be free to talk.
Sidney alluded to their is a lot more here, that she can’t talk about,…YET.
Charges dismissed with prejudice, perhaps referals THIS time for disbarrment, and the mueller report is pretty much totally discredited, especially as both Flynn and Sidney can then talk freely.
Theoretically, PDJT COULD then appoint Gen. Flynn as his National Security Advisor, to replace John Bolton, since its not a Senate confirm position.
THAT would be hilarious!
Seriously, Oct. is going to be an interesting month, with a potentially explosive Halloween; Brexit or no, and Gen Flynn exoneration or no?
Sidney Powell was excellent in this interview.
Her facial expressions were dynamite and her verbal responses to Hannity indicate an extreme confidence in he position.
Me thinks a few folks in the D.O.J, and Swamp are more than a little nervous after watching this.
God bless PDJT
Hannity asked about “over the target” I believe three times. Ms. Powell did not take the bait. Although she hinted more would be coming. And it would be serious stuff. He did almost let her talk. But Ms. Powell was not going to say anything that would jeopardize her representation of Flynn.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hannity was an annoying fly, buzzing around in the background. But WHAT is up with the lame producer, showing old footage of Gen. Flynn, when he has these two ladies, LIVE.
I guess we really can blame SOME of Hannity’s stupidity on his director/producer, after all. Ain’t no cure for STUPID.
Is there no end to the criminal corruption of the DOJ and FBI? It’s like a bottomless pit.
Yes, there is no end.
DOJ should withdraw charges from everyone…Manafort and Stone included!
45 truly deserves a second and third term because what these Globalist Communists (yes actually registered Communists!!!) have done is subvert our Constitution and way of life with lies lies lies…terror terror terror…Deep State needs to slither back under the rocks in the shadows…
LikeLiked by 7 people
If Barr is it nobody involved will live long enough to be threatened by this corrupt DOJ
Publius,
“Deep State needs to slither back under the rocks in the shadows…”
I respectfully disagree. Deep State needs to be crushed under the rock from which it slithered its way out and then pour a ton of concrete over it just to make sure that it can never raise its head again.
Poor Gen Flynn. The judge keeps pushing his decisions further and further into the future.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s rather strange.
I want to be extremely hopeful in a dismissal based on wrongful or malicious prosecution…but this Judge has been a letdown everytime. Definitely PartSwamper, imho.
My observation is that the DOJ & Courts are pushing everything into the 2020 election season. The collective hope is that President Trump is defeated, and the Deep State can go back to Situation Normal. Right now, we have Epstein’s Blackmail exposure on the horizon, NXIVM in the courts, and the Democrat Pres Hopeful circus falling apart. Brexit will happen, which will lead to a new US/British trade bloc… US energy independence, China Trade being crushed, Borders being locked up… it’s going to be a fine next 6 months for conservatives if we tune out the Chattering Class TV & Radio.
The best scenario is that the Russia story falls apart around March 2020, and we have 6 months of an Obama Failed Coup drumbeat as the public drives Democrats out of office, solidifying a Republican majority in the House and Senate. Even I won’t get my hopes up high enough for that.
ps,
And PDJT may well have one or two aces up his sleeve, kinda positive Oct. Surprises up his sleeve, as well.
I think if we tune out the Chattering classes, and let go of our own expectations, we can sit back and enjoy the ride.
I hear you — but his approach on Sidney’s Brady/misconduct motion is about as aggressive in Flynn’s favor as it possibly could be.
The judge quickly moved her motion to the front of the line, prior to a decision on her security clearance (it’s appropriate to decide issues first that would make other issues moot — but these days you can never count on a judge to get it right); he clarified that (1) his Brady order supersedes the plea agreement and (2) the plea deal doesn’t render irrelevant exculpatory evidence related to other, non-charged crimes; and he set a a fairly swift briefing schedule — 2 weeks for govt reply, 2 weeks for Sidney rebuttal, then 2 weeks to hearing. Then hopefully a prompt decision. It would be very unusual to move much faster than that; you have to let the sides submit their pleadings.
By all indicators, Judge Sullivan is doing the right thing. The time on this one is unavoidable, and so far doesn’t appear to involve delays.
What’s the chance Donald Trump Junior is going to be behind redaction #1? Didn’t Flynn testify in favor of a gov’t employee that had an issue with McCabe. Shouldn’t that have been taken in consideration by the special counsel and Judge when McCabe worked on the 302 for Flynn. Looks like a conflict of interest to me.
Robyn Gritts?
A reminder.
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/links/2017/06/27/flynn_backed_agent_charging_fbi_sex_bias_103604.html#!
Sidney Powell is doing truly important work. I hope she gets this travesty of a case dismissed. There are plenty of folks guilty of real crimes who still need to face justice.
Racing on the thunder and rising with the heat
It’s gonna take a Superwoman to get Justice back on it’s feet
I, uh … kinda hope she has talked with Eric Prince. But our great President has probably already advised her regarding competent, comprehensive personal security.
As Mr. T would say “I pity the fool that would try to mess with Sidney. That would be their LAST mistake!”
“In hindsight this looks like Weissmann, Mueller & Rosenstein strategically using the investigation as a shield from sunlight.”
That investigation was used as a shield from sunlight in about a thousand different ways… If not for the Barr appointment, it would be still be ‘shielding’ — and casting aspersions and doubt upon the president — right through the 2020 election. AG Barr truncated the farce, but still needs to step up to holding the perpetrators accountable… Still waiting, Bill.
Dear AG William Barr,
Decency, security and liberty alike demand that government officials shall be subjected to the same rules of conduct that are commands to the citizen. In a government of laws, existence of the government will be imperilled if it fails to observe the law scrupulously. Our Government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. If the Government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.
– Justice Brandeis, Olimstead v. United States 277 U.S. 438 (1928)
Nicely done, Joe… A great and highly relevant post. Thanks.
I’d like to add something to Justice Brandis’s statement above: Public Officials should be held to a higher standard and face stiffer penalties when they abuse their positions.
The traitors are just infuriating. The worst part for me is that the majority of people I interact with are not aware of most of this stuff, if they are aware of any of it at all.
It’s not surprising, George… Those folks are bombarded by misinformation all day, every day. As irritating as their ignorance is, it is innocent in my view. People have lives to lead, jobs to do, and bills to pay — and they were raised to believe that if they watched the news at 6:00 and 11:00, read the newspaper, paid their taxes and voted, they were informed citizens in good standing — doing their civic duty…. And it was that basic belief that the Liberal Left has seized on and corrupted.
Agree
Well put, Livefreeordieguy.
Like I posted about this on another thread, Sidney’s demeanor and facial expressions during this interview……pure nuclear-reactor-grade stuff…..there towards the end of the interview when Sean asked her about pressure placed on Flynn, and she says she can’t discuss that….Jeanine understands her immediately and says, “ooooooh, there’s more to it”…
I’ve rewound and watched that segment ten times.
DAMN.
If there is a God, Sidney crushes Weissmann and Mueller, General Flynn walks without a single spec of legal dirt, and President Trump has a field day with the result and finds a way to help Flynn land on his feet.
And General Michael Flynn is once again appointed the President’s National Security Advisor!
My thought exactly!
This is Barr’s DOJ that is continuing the coverup for these corrupt bastards.
Yes, jx… That is the single biggest worry that keeps me up at night.
jx,
Correction. Now this is President Trump’s DOJ. His AG is now no longer recused (unlike Sessions) or pretend-helpless (again unlike Sessions).
O, it is still McConnells DOJ, and FBI as well.
WHERE do you think the coup originated?
Not the PREDICATE, the coup. WHO first said ‘lets do this, to make sure DJT doesn’t win, and if he does that we can drive him out of office by threatening to impeach him for obstruction?
BRENNAN, COMEY, CLAPPER? Give me a break! Obama, Hillary? Not without an assurance that the Republicans, McConnell and Ryan, were fully on board.
Who assured that Hillaries and Obamas many transgressions got a pass?
Benghazi, IRS, etc.
REPUBLICONS gave them a pass, every time.
So, I guess we can anticipate another mass shooting around September 24…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have to tell ya Hanity gets harder and harder to listen to. Let Powell speak. She is the expert. Hanity drives me nuts with his interruptions!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not nitpicking…. it’s an honest criticism of a significant issue.
Sean Hannity is unwatchable for anyone who is interested in the substantive issues outlined by the people who appear on his show. It has been a problem for a long time, and it continues to get worse.
Thank you Sundance.
LikeLike
I get and share the annoyance and criticism of Hannity. I’ve said the same many times right here on CTH, Sundance. I’m not saying it isn’t honest criticism, and I agree it has gotten worse.
However, I simply look across the board at the media who are influencing the masses — the voters — and I don’t think Hannity is anywhere near a “significant issue” in the big scheme of things. I would rather have a host who features the people and the point of view that he has every night — even if he steps on them and showboats too much — than 99% of the media who are actively working against us — and shaping public opinion. I get tired of the whining about him.
I think you are falling into the ‘perfect is the enemy of the good’ trap. Hannity is not perfect, far from it. He needs an intervention and some self-awareness. But he wants what we want and he is mostly putting what we want — front and center — five nights a week in front of millions of very likely voters.
I wish he would do better, but I’m mostly grateful for what he does and I’m not going to trash him.
livefreeordie;
Particular given whats at stake, we should eat THIS sandwich, cause it only has 1/2 as much dog crap, as most of the others out there?
I’m afraid that argument doesn’t cut it.
Hannity is impervious to constructive criticism/EXACTLY.
+1,000. As effective as he is in informing the public, he would do a much better service if he would allow important guests to speak and not seek out a rump shining (Am I over target? Am? I Am I?)
BTW, did you know his Mom was a prison guard?
Don’t forget that he washed dishes, painted houses, is a martial artist, and has personally been to the border many times.
Bullshat…
livefreeordieguy is 100% right !
Here, here.
Perhaps Maria Bartiromo or Mark Levin could help Hannity out with a couple of primers. To start with, “How to ask questions without interrupting” and “The focus is the guest, not you.”
Hannity also blew right past Sidney suggesting that the IC may have had surveillance on Gen. Flynn not just since he associated with PDJT, but since he left DIA. Not a surprising suggestion to us readers at CTH …. but a very significant one that I doubt she’d make lightly.
His misinformed enthusiasm, his prejudgement of the line of inquiry and outcome, those are substantially damaging to the cause of educating the public. His program is a source of misinformation.
No referring to what Sidney had to say, but Hannity puts words in all of his guests mouths, then asks if he is right.
Perhaps Hannity’s producers at Faux keep telling the exact opposite….
“Sean – Your viewers love it when you interrupt to provide your opinion and analysis!”
“Really? – Great!!”
Hard to believe genuine feedback hasn’t reached him. Anyone call in to his radio show to give constructive criticism?
Rosenstein greelighted going after Michael Flynn (son) to get Flynn (father). Anyone still think Rosenstein is a white hat? Anyone?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are still a few holdouts, I believe.
If so, God help them.
I’m one so have at me, and God is always helpful. We shall see. If I am correct I hope you all come back to post your apologies.
We who serve also stand and wait.
A2: I wish you might be right, but I think the giveaway was written all over Rosenstein’s face during that Bill Barr presser on the Mueller Report. He might as well have had melted chocolate around his face when everyone was wondering who ate the last piece of chocolate cake in the breakroom.
There’s a ton that shows he is a black hat, what do you have that makes you think he is still a white hat? The afterthought CYA scope memo, so they could go after things unrelated to Russia collusion for starters. That’s what put Manafort in solitary.
Brian Cates – https://twitter.com/drawandstrike
Generally insightful commentary, still thinks Rosenstein is a white hat
There is still a contingent of pro-Trumpets that think that Rosie is a hero. It will be interesting if they address Sidney’s statement regarding Flynn Jr.
Even skunks think Rosie smells a bit off.
Jeff Sessions said he thought Rosenstein was honorable.
Have we ever heard a peep from Sessions since his leaving in shame?
Snort. Giggle.
Did we ever find out who John Radcliffe was talking about, while questioning Peter Strzok, when he quoted him texting Lisa Page “we need to lock in redacted in a formal, chargeable way, now that Andy is acting”? We’re they talking about Gen. Flynn? Do we know?
I think they were talking about POTUS
Strzok to Page:
“Fvck Flynn and then we fvck Trump.”
This is public knowledge. Why can’t Judge Sullivan throw this case out now?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whoops, might have got my facts mixed up. It might have been McCabe that said the statement above.
Indeed, and it was to a not so small group of conspirators.
Andrew McCabe had a vendetta against Flynn for backing a sexual harassment accuser. Once Trump won the election, I believe that’s when McCabe began the setup against Flynn to lock him out of controlling the intelligence establishment, and exposing the NSA spying.
Flynn was then forced to lie after VP Pence “misspoke” on public television about contact with Russia, which was right around the inauguration (when the first whispers of Logan Act appeared). McCabe had entrapped Flynn from the get go.
My opinion now is that Comey then tried to run with Flynn’s Russia narrative to ensnare Pres. Trump. He was already orchestrating the Steel documents as evidence for FISA in 2016, and was about to get caught in 2017. Comey had to hide FISA, and that meant neutering AG Sessions (which brought Rosenstein into power) and tying all the evidence in an endless Mueller investigation until the story could be properly obfuscated. I think we give them too much credit that there was a grand plan, when they were probably just lucky.
Then Comey was fired, at which point Rosenstein had to lock down both Flynn and Mueller in an endless court cycle. The allegations here was that RR was on board with tyig up Flynn from the start in Jan 2017. RR had everything else locked in an IG loop, where any wrongdoing could be messaged away, and no reasonable prosecutors would do anything ever. And it would have worked, until the 2018 election gave Trump a public excuse to end-run around Rosenstein with Barr. And that led to the end of the Mueller loop, and now we’re witnessing the end of the Flynn loop.
Joe – really doesn’t matter who said it. Fact is that high level officials with an ability to influence his persecution, had it in for him.
That, in and of itself, is evidence of malicious intent. Perhaps useful in a countersuit – no?
“Then Ms. Powell went on to discuss the issues surrounding the missing notes from FBI Agent Joseph Pientka, and the original FD-302 written by Pientka. The DOJ says they don’t have it.”
Well, well…this will be a real test for AG Barr.
Is he going to producethe Pientka FD-302s and the Brady documents?
Is he going to dismiss the case?
Is he going to do nothing and let the prosecutors swing in the breeze?
Your move Barr.
More than likely he ends up being the Bad News Barr.
IMHO,
Enough tests have come and gone to resolve the question. How many perfect pitches, coming right across the plate, does one have to not swing at?
Oh, yeah. 3 strikes, your out.
Agree, Dutchman. AG Barr is in no hurry – that says it all. Poor Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing – true patriots, but perhaps they are finding out the Swamp is deep and has engulfed people they thought were on the right side.
Preservation of the Swamp or preservation of the law.
Maybe he’s doing Flynn a favor by NOT stepping in at this point. Hear me out on this: Barr’s DOJ drops the case against Flynn and immediately it gets labeled as a political cover up and Gen Flynn spends the rest of his life under the unspoken assumption that he was dirty OR Barr lets the case proceed, knowing damn good and well that it stinks, hoping that judge Sullivan throws it out along with some choice words about prosecutorial misconduct. Flynn is cleared and has a clear path to regain at least his lost monetary assets. Barr also knows that the President will pardon Flynn is the worst comes to pass. I suspect that Barr is as much on Sidney Powell’s (and Gen.Flynn’s) side as we are.
Comments about Hannity’s constant interruptions. I’m waiting for the day when interviewing Trump, Hannity says, “well my sources tell me….”.
Anyway, Hannity interruptions may be deep states way of “letting him stay on the air”. Make him unwatchable. Firing him may become too obvious.
I know from a movie, but Sundance, your lawman sillouettes I’m taking to be the good guys. Soon, you may need to replace one with the sillouette of a woman……
Neat how Powell is available for the court, but not for Schiff and company. In your face ignoring them. I like it 🙂
Shiff has no business trying to get her or her client to testify before Congress when they are involved in an active case covering what what Shiff wants to cover. Powell appearing is court IS part of her job to her client. Apples an oranges.
I know. And we all know that Schiff and company know they can’t come in (even if they wanted to). Schiffs actions are just theater for his audience that he is “doing” something. They see/hear that she was on Fox, Hannity no less and their twitter heads will explode.
So, if I understood correctly, the defense alleges that Flynn was labeled “agent of Russia” by Müller’s Gestapo, ambushed, bankrupted, stripped of his Constitutional rights and allowed to be crucified by the Fake News media FOR YEARS while withholding the evidence that it was known all along that he was innocent.
Meanwhile, Crooked (and the rest of them, frankly) is not even close to being locked up for her WELL-DOCUMENTED crimes.
Par for the course in today’s America, folks.
#JusticeIsDead
The deployment of mass production of American B61-12 type free-fall nuclear bombs and the modernization of warheads for a ballistic missile. Deadline: why US nuclear bombs will be late
Deadline: why US nuclear bombs will be late
Sorry, this is relevant to the topic,….HOW? Unless this is an analogy of some sort that we are going to get nuclear bombshells out of the Flynn case this is off topic.
Proud to be an accepted member of the tree house community. I wear the ‘creeps on a mission’ tee shirt and I get the strangest looks. “yes that is Mueller on a tee shirt”. I cannot believe I gravitated to this blog. I pray to give Sidney the strength to defeat this injustice.
Believe it or not, im a maga liberal. We do exist. Mostly the anti-war lefties which are no longer welcomed to the democratic party.
andy, in all honesty those who love liberty and the ‘leave me the hell alone’ approach don’t generally have a party affiliation…. The Tea Party was emblematic of that reality.
andy — welcome, and me too! Been here since early 2017.
I still think that if Gen Flynn, did not lie to the FBI, of which he was charged, and subsequently pled guilty, that a non-guilty plea would have resulted in discovery and we would have been a lot further on the entire spygate scenario.
Why is that? I don’t give credence to the excuses made. If his son was under investigation it was because he played a role in his father’s consultancy that Flynn launched at Gen McChrystal’s house. Like any employee. Not unusual. Too bad he involved his son.
As for the FARA violations,
I don’t really see the difference between Christopher Steele accepting money from Fusion GPS, paid for by the DNC, to give information he ‘collected’ unverified to his employers for their political objectives to discredit the President, and Gen Flynn accepting a brief from Turkish alleged businessmen funded by Erdogan to provide evidence against Erdogan’s avowed enemy in the US Galen during elections, to discredit him to support President Erdogan. Both paid to provide as we have seen information to support their clients.
So, where is the truth? Is Sidney Powell, bless her soul, just an ambulance chaser? Whether Gen Flynn’s case is won or lost, she will have a book to flog.
Sounds to me she is trying to get Flynn off on a technicality. No problem as that is part of the US justice system.
I’m not buying the hype that Flynn fans think that he should return to head the NSA. I’ve read comments here to that effect.
Go back to 2012, what did Gen Flynn do during the Benghazi debacle? I believe he was promoted by Obama. Then when things went south, fired.
Entrapment. That is the problem with Flynn. A pattern of entrapment with the DOJ/FBI as perps.
Flynn “lied” to the FBI when he was not under any formal questioning by them. It was a trap.
Looks like Flynn’s promotions were before Benghazi.
https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2015/eirv42n33-20150821/29-32_4233.pdf
“Gen. Michael Flynn, Benghazi, and
Why Obama Must Be Removed”
they hated him
If the case is dismissed ,,,Flynn is vindicated, if he withdraws the plea ,the govt can still proceed to trial.
So if withdraws, the DoJ would still have leverage.
Now I get it. Thanks napoleon 💡
The view from the Lawfare side of the aisle…
This guy completely misses the point of Sara’s points! Thanks for positing it and confirming their view the world through a piece of toilet paper 🙂 So glad we get our view from the top end!
America and everything it stands for is behind Sidney Powell and her client 100%. We are praying for justice and are anxious to hear the verdict:
Justice in America lives or Justice in America dies.
Godspeed to the courageous fighter Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and the beautiful, smart, & tough Sidney Powell.
God Bless Sidney Powell.
I have to say, that woman dresses like a BOSS! Love her
The transcript from this hearing adds some context to the now-infamous sentencing hearing, when Judge Sullivan supposedly goaded Gen. Flynn as possibly being a traitor to his country. Accounts came flying from the courthouse that the Judge was scathing toward and contemptuous of Gen. Flynn. But it always seemed odd. This was the judge who issued the Brady order, notwithstanding the plea deal; this was the judge already on record for holding prosecutors to exacting standards and looking out for defendants.
A few witnesses suggested a counter-theory, that Judge Sullivan actually was frustrated with Flynn’s lawyers, and perhaps was trying to push Flynn himself to consider withdrawing his plea. Remember, Flynn’s lawyers highlighted the “ambush” in the Flynn’s sentencing memo, ostensibly trying to stoke some sympathy from a judge they knew doesn’t like prosecutorial mischief.
Well, accounts from today give new weight to this latter theory. I wouldn’t blame Judge Sullivan for getting frustrated with Flynn’s old counsel — here they were implying that Flynn was railroaded — that prosecutors acted unethically or unlawfully — but not really fighting for it. Just casually mentioning it, in hopes of getting on the judge’s good side. What a miscalculation. A decent, smart judge isn’t going to appreciate being asked by both the prosecution *and* the defense to ignore prosecutorial misconduct and go along with an apparently unjust plea.
This is what dwelling in the swamp did to those Convington lawyers: so steeped in Washington BS, in Washington winks and nods, they were blinded to the inherent contradiction in their own stance: on one hand they were saying our client was railroaded, on the other hand they were asking the Court to accept his guilty plea (that they just insinuated was invalid and unjust). The Covington lawyers meant to curry favor without making real waves; but their gambit was nothing but insulting to a serious judge. After all, a judge can’t rule on motions or arguments on behalf of a defendant who doesn’t bring them.
It makes sense that Judge Sullivan, in the only way he could, would speak directly to Gen. Flynn. What he said was these are very serious charges — but the message was, “Sir, it’s time to fight.”
And what did General Flynn do? Asked for a sentencing delay. Fired his well-heeled sycophants. And hired Sidney Powell.
Dear Mr. Attorney General Barr,
Tick-tock; tick-tock. Are you trying to run out the clock and not prosecute anyone from DOJ?
Regards,
Spinoneone
