Big Bear and Big Panda Just Joined the Discussion – Vice President Mike Pence Reveals Central American Invasion Horde is: “Financed by Venezuela”…

Well, there it is. Quietly within the deliberate words from Vice-President Mike Pence a revelation that explains the origination of the Central American invasion force. For those who are not deep in the geopolitical weeds, the subtlety can pass unnoticed; for those who travel within the deepest international conflicts, Pence’s words here are as subtle as a brick through a window:
[…] “Financed by Venezuela; and sent North to challenge our sovereignty and our border”…
Announcing the migrant caravan is “financed by Venezuela” is a direct notification the Central American invasion force is being funded by Russia and China. Venezuela doesn’t have any money to sustain its own operational government – let alone a 10,000 person convoy. Venezuela is entirely reliant upon massive investment from Russia and China.
In fact China owns 49% of Venezuela’s state run PDVSA energy production. A collateral system where Beijing takes oil as payment for prior loans the Maduro regime cannot pay back. With the crippling treasury department sanctions President Trump put on Venezuela last year, Trump has punched Maduro and Xi-Jinping hard.
With Mike Pence pointing a finger at Venezuela the politics behind the invasion force begin to make much more sense. The invasion objective takes on a geopolitical angle directly targeting a series of U.S. policies that are against the interests of Russia and China.
It helps here to remember the strategic moves taken by President Trump that have put the geopolitical/economic squeeze on both China and Russia:
♦Squeeze #1. President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin sanctioned Venezuela and cut off their access to expanded state owned oil revenue. Venezuela needs more money. China and Russia are already leveraged to the gills in Venezuela and hold 49% of Citgo as collateral for loans outstanding. China and Russia now need to loan more, directly.
However, China cannot engage in economic commerce with Venezuela or they risk losing access to the U.S. banking system. Therefore all current Chinese aid to Maduro comes in the form of IOUs. These ongoing loans are likely impossible to be repaid.
♦Squeeze #2. China’s geopolitical ally, Russia, is already squeezed with losses in energy revenue because of President Trump’s approach toward oil, LNG and coal. Trump, through allies including Saudi Arabia, EU, France (North Africa energy), and domestic production has influenced global energy prices. Additionally, President Trump is demanding NATO countries, specifically Germany, stop supporting financial dependence on Russia.
Meanwhile, and directly connected, Russia is bleeding out financially in Syria. Iran is the financial reserve, but they too are energy price dependent and President Trump is now putting pressure on Iran vis-a-vis new sanctions and new demands on allies.
♦Squeeze #3. In 2017 Trump and Secretary Tillerson, now Secretary Pompeo, put Pakistan on notice they need to get involved in bringing their enabled tribal “extremists” (Taliban) to the table in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s primary investor and economic partner is China. The U.S. removed $900 million in financial support to pressure Pakistan toward a political solution in Afghanistan, China has to fill void. [NOTE: Last month the World Bank began discussions about a financial bailout for Pakistan.] Again, more one-way bleed for China.
♦Squeeze #4. China’s primary economic threat (competition) is next door in India. President Trump has embraced India as leverage over China in trade and pledged ongoing favorable trade deals. The key play is MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status might flip from China to India. That’s a big play. It would have massive ramifications.
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump launched a USTR Section 301 Trade Investigation into China’s theft of intellectual property. This encompasses every U.S. entity that does manufacturing business with China, particularly aeronautics and technology, and also reaches into the financial services sector.
In March of 2018 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer completed a section 301 review of China’s trade practices. [SEE HERE] Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the President to take all appropriate action, including retaliation, to obtain the removal of any act, policy, or practice of a foreign government that violates an international trade agreement or is unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory, and that burdens or restricts U.S. commerce. However, as talks with China progressed, President Trump shelved the 301 action to see where negotiations would end-up. The May and June, 2018, negotiations between the U.S. and China provided no progress. The 301 review of China was pulled back off the shelf, and President Trump assembles his trade-war strategy. The 301 tariffs/sanctions are currently being worked out with U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer.
♦Squeeze #6. President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Robert Lighthizer dissolved NAFTA in favor of the USMCA. One of the primary objectives of team U.S.A. was to close the 3rd party loopholes, including dumping and origination, that China uses to gain backdoor access to the U.S. market and avoid trade/tariff restrictions. [China is a Non-Market Country without a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and sends parts to Mexico and Canada for assembly and then back-door entry into the U.S. via NAFTA.]
As we see in the details within the U.S-MCA trade agreement, China’s ability to use Mexico and Canada as a backdoor into the United States is now gone.
♦Squeeze #7. President Trump has been open, visible and vocal about his intention to shift to bilateral trade renegotiation with China and Southeast Asia immediately after Team U.S.A. concluded with NAFTA. [Current discussions with Japan are ongoing]
♦Squeeze #8. President Trump positioned the U.S. relationship with the E.U. as a massive potential loss for Europe (via Steel, Aluminum, and Auto tariffs) if they did not: (A) shift their trade relationship toward greater reciprocity; and (B) reconsider the size of their trade relationship with China. After initially trying to push-back, Europe acquiesced.
♦Squeeze #9. President Trump has positioned ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as trade benefactors for assistance with North Korea. Last year the KORUS (South Korea and U.S.) trade deal was renegotiated, and announced in March. The relationship between ASEAN nations and the Trump administration is very strong, and getting stronger. Which leads to…
♦Squeeze #10. President Trump has formed an economic and national security alliance with Shinzo Abe of Japan. It is not accidental that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un fired his last missile over the Northern part of Japan. Quite simply, Beijing told him to. However…
♦Squeeze #11. President Trump cut-off the duplicitous Beijing influence over North Korea by engaging directly with Kim Jong-un. The open exchange and ongoing dialogue has removed much of the ability of Beijing to leverage the DPRK nuclear threat for their own economic benefit. This dialogue was as much, if not more, about dismantling the Beijing geopolitical influence as it was about denuclearizing the Korean peninsula; however, no-one caught on to that part of the strategy.
SUMMARY: It makes sense from the perspective of China, Russia and Venezuela to use their alliance to create a border crisis between the United States and Mexico, especially since the interests of President-elect Lopez Obrador and President Trump are now aligned within the U.S-MCA trade agreement; which is structured to the detriment of pre-existing Chinese investment in Mexico under their prior -and corrupt- Mexican leadership.
Remember, President Trump out manuevered Chairman Xi Jinping in North Korea. Xi lost most of his control position over DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un; and while President Trump stood guard on the watchtower North Korea (Kim) and South Korea (Moon) are now happily joined in mutual fellowship. In the grand trade-conflict between the Red Dragon and the United States, Xi needed a new form of leverage.
In the geopolitical realm this invasion force makes much more sense now…
I’m so happy I found this site. You are smart as a whip, SD. OF COURSE ITS CHINA and Russia. God bless you sir.
Venezuela is supposedly broke, that is why the citizens are leaving (I thought).
So we capture the horde in Mexico and airlift them to Venezuela. Let them eat zoo animals – if there are any left.
😯😧😢
I agree.
Among the worst fates, reincarnation as an animal in a Venezuela- or Muslim or Asian-country or as a dog in a Muslim or Asian country.
Sentient, these vermin should cost us Nothing!!!
They are broke. China and Russia are propping them up.
Most Venezuelans who are leaving are going to Colombia or Brazil, many illegally. Those coming to the US are coming legally under refugee status but I imagine some might have been transported to Honduras or Guatemala and placed in the caravan. Most were middle class in Venezuela, many are educated, speak English, and those who come legally will be employable. Hopefully they’ll find jobs without displacing Americans given our unemployment rate.
Great post, Sundance!
Options for the President? Close the border indefinitely?
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump may convert this “situation” to the perfect issue and moment for Mexico to invite our Military to join them in ending the Immigration Invasion – permanently.
We can then move on to Terminate the Cartels, splitting the “take” and working our way south through Central America.
Concurrently, we can terminate the Maduro’s Venezuelan Crimes against Humanity and expel China from the Americas for funding it … in the lead-up to the 2020 Election.
When the Venezuelan regime is replaced, anticipate that China’s “dragon loans” will be invalidated as a Chinese Communist attempt to loot the country of its wealth.
“Beijing takes oil as payment for prior loans the Maduro regime cannot pay back.”
What if the WTO INVALIDATES loans backed by a country’s resources and any consequent forfeitures of control over those resources.
Game over for Dragon China.
BKR, Hmmmmm…
Many of us through Soros was behind this but it is now China/Russia via Venezuela- very interesting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thought not through
How does one deal with an overdose of winnamins? China and Russia have a stark choice facing them: Get on the Trump train or be left behind at the station. And that goes for NATO, ASEAN, and everybody else in the world. President Trump is conducting an orchestra, and everybody had better get in time and in tune.
Saw that CNN_sucks brought this up in the military dinner thread. (at least the China funding part) Then dauphenworks247 added the Pence mentioning Venezuela part. Now we get a masterful explanation from Sundance. Great minds here and I am VERY appreciative!
I agree with you. It may sound trite…but when the world gives Trump lemons, he makes lemonade.
So not a military solution, a geopolitical one? How many more tariffs can we put on China? Cut off their funding and they’ll stop, or be easier to stop, obviously, but… how?
LikeLiked by 2 people
China’s inviting death of a thousand cuts.
Have it THEIR way.
Next, bear and panda find out that with the “stuffing” squeezed out of you, you’re just another rag in the rag bin.
I suspect a great many ills plaguing this country are coming from China—the fentanyl, the propaganda coming of Hollywood studios either outright owned or partially funded by China, funding radical Leftist and Communist activists, new invasive species that threaten agriculture and lumber, the polio-like disease showing up in cities across the country right now, etc. Soros and Democrats like Dianne “I employed a Chinese spy for 20 years” Feinstein are certainly on board with the destruction of America.
The masks are falling all around the world. I have a feeling that the journalists and medics accompanying the caravan are actually documenting (photos and DNA) of known terrorists in the group. As soon as they hit the border, they will be arrested, as will anyone in the US who aided and abetted them. Stay tuned and keep the faith!
It’s hard to believe that the “caravan” was orchestrated, organized and financed by China and Russia.
The more likely scenario is that ALL10,000+ people woke up one morning and simultaneously decided to walk to the United States. /s
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota seems to think so, per her “debate” with Matt Schlapp.
Good analysis. Xi and Putin “may” very well be helping PDJT too… handing him the gift of all gifts… a test. To pass and win it all, or fail, and be broken. High stakes poker. There are famous sayings about being blessed with enormous challenges that break weaker men, but propel competent men who prevail to unraveled domination. These events are presented, no to a weak man, but to a strong one. One with conviction and street smarts.
I don’t know how he’ll prevail, but…. he’s got chops and he’s been in scraps before. He’s no snowflake, and he’s old enough to know what is riding on everything. Trump gets his wall now. No question. Immigration reform: guaranteed Congress does his bidding to undo the 1965 mess that Teddy Kennedy foisted upon the country. A REAL realignment of national priorities on immigration and nationalism. High stakes.
President Trump is blessed by his enemies and his opponents. If all SD posits above is correct, Xi, Putin and Maduro have teed up a problem that must be addressed. It’s like a superhero movie or epic tale of old. Trump is getting hammered with issues and tests…. and he’s becoming stronger and his supporters rigid and steadfast. The fun part. Look how the media is completely ignoring the last hurricane and aftermath. Trump stole that ” Katrina ” crap from the media… so they don’t use it. He’s had 5 hurricanes in 2 years. That the msm can’t bager him with disaster relief and rebuilding is telling… and to me, it’s prophetic for what lies ahead.
Any other politician,… modern one, would be in a major tit right now with the caravan approaching, and midterms and so much on the line. I doubt PDJT is bothered at all. He sees this, like Patton viewed the Battle of the Bulge. An opportunity to achieve things not often offered up, but when handled, give the victor unquestionable advantage and superiority. Fight the good fight. I hope the President pulls something out of his bag that we aren’t going to know about for years.
Lots of issues to deal with, but too, if they are all connected, as SD says, deal with them and bam, you are king. So we’ll see. Interesting times. I love it so. ( never let a crisis go to waste )
Love the way you think. And write. Very nicely said.👍🏻
United States of North America -USNA.
It just may happen, we fix their problems and their people will stay home.
We won’t fix their problems – THEY will with some Trump Administration leadership and coaching.
The smart leaders will shamelessly copy what President Trump’s doing.
The rest will perish.
Definitely a casus belli fro Trump to eliminate Maduro. The God Emperor vs a former bus driver….
Excellent, makes lots of sense. I was a bit puzzled, this scheme seemed awfully stupid even for the democrats alone. But as a team it makes more sense, harder to track it back to the dems.
SUNDANCE: In all respect, you forgot IRAN.
Do a Duckduckgo search on Venezuela-Iran relation/connection
It’s a threesome political sex party.
Caravan leaders and paymasters may soon start disappearing overnight.\
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin will be VERY busy on the sanctions and asset-freeze fronts.
Not sold on this theory.
However I wouldn’t be surprised if President Trump is using it as leverage against Russia and China. As well as using this crisis to major advantage for the next two weeks. Who’s not incentivized to go out and vote after seeing what’s headed our way?
If it was Russia/China money Obrador would be more intent on helping stop this infiltration and support his new alliance with President Trump. If it’s Soros/deep state money he may be more willing to wait it out and see how the midterms play out.
I think BlackKnight is onto something as well. President Trump will certainly play all sides to his advantage when he can.
Do these guys ***really*** think they’re going to pee on Trump’s leg and then tell him it’s raining? If they haven’t yet figured out just who they’re dealing with, I suspect they’re about to find out . There’s a reason Trump’s chief advisors are generals.
We better hurry if we want a piece of them, Willa is on her way!
