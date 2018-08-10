NAFTA Update: President Trump Notes Progress With Mexico on Bilateral Trade – Preparing Different BiLat Terms For Canada…

Earlier today U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer messaged a warm birthday greeting to Mexican Foreign Secretary Louis Videgaray during ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Mexican trade teams (video below).
Canada is FUBAR. No-one quite knows how FUBAR Canada is, because no-one has followed the brilliant Wolverine crew closely enough to spot the strategy.
At the strategic direction of President Trump; and it is a really brilliant workaround strategy; the U.S. and Mexican teams are approaching the current NAFTA negotiations from a position of bilateral trade. Trade watchers, Wall Street experts, financial pundits and the entire media apparatus are missing what Team USA are doing right in front of their faces…. they’ve obviously never followed or studied Trump’s out of the box problem solving when it comes to complex deals.
I won’t rehash the NAFTA flaws; familiar CTH readers know them well. However, the bottom line is NAFTA is NOT, repeat N.O.T being renegotiated. I was going to remain silent, but I think it’s safe, Lighthizer is close enough to a deal to explain what’s happening.
The problems with NAFTA are systemic; and there is too much political and multinational lobbyist conniving/scheming; and too many political interests are connected to the current NAFTA. Everyone thinks Trump is renegotiating NAFTA; that’s just what Team Wolverine want everyone to think… that allows the team maneuvering space.
After the end of Round #6 (January 2018), it was obvious to POTUS Trump a NAFTA renegotiated deal was impossible. In March, 2018, Team Trump stealthily began moving in a different direction. In June,2018, Canada accidentally made the admission there were no ongoing talks between the U.S. and Canada. The reasoning is simple.
Without drawing any attention to the shift, Trump put NAFTA in the corner and began an entirely new bilateral trade discussion with Mexico. [Forgetaboudit… just leave NAFTA over there; but let people think what we are doing is NAFTA]
Instead of following customary sequential steps: (1) waiting for endless NAFTA negotiations that can never be resolved; (2) and then announcing NAFTA withdrawal; (3) and then dealing with the political and financial backlash; (4) and then beginning bilateral trade discussions, etc. etc. Team Trump brilliantly and quietly strategized an end-around.
Team U.S.A. reversed the sequencing (but didn’t announce it).
- Negotiate the Mexico bilateral.
- Announce the Mexican bilateral agreement.
- Offer Canada a bilateral (slightly different terms).
- Announce the Canadian bilateral agreement.
- Dissolve NAFTA.
Instead of beginning new trade deals with NAFTA being ended, they end the new trade deals with NAFTA being ended.
Ergo, no political backlash and no political influence. By the time anyone realizes NAFTA is dead – it’s moot. No formal exit strategy is needed because new deals are already on the books.
See the play?
Everyone thinks NAFTA is being renegotiated, it isn’t.
(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States and Mexico were making progress on a trade deal, and warned Canada he would tax their auto exports if an agreement cannot be reached with Ottawa.
“Deal with Mexico is coming along nicely. Autoworkers and farmers must be taken care of or there will be no deal. New President of Mexico has been an absolute gentleman,” Trump said on Twitter.
“Canada must wait. Their Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high. Will tax cars if we can’t make a deal!” he said. (read more)
Are you laughing yet?
You should be.
Few can see what he’s doing.
I just keep laughing…. this is what we get when a brilliant businessman is POTUS.
.
OK, so now we all know the secret… we can watch and laugh together.
The winnamins baby always makes me laugh 😄😄😄.
Oh, me, too – Snow – just so dang cute with those two little toofers!
LOVE!!!
Canada, it seems, is about to become North Buffalo.
Canada 🇨🇦 will pay for what they did during the G7 to our President and his Killers. They nearly took out our Koala 🐨. Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack on Monday (48 hours after the G7).
The G7 concluded on Saturday. The day after he was interviewed and you could feel his pain come through the tv. He was devastated and demoralized because of what Justin from Canada pulled off when our President got in the air to Singapore 🇸🇬 for the Summit with Kim.
Peter Navarro went on tv and stated their was a special place in HELL for Justin. I knew on that Monday night that Justin was going to pay like it was nobody’s business.
The pain he will feel maybe even worse than what Xi will feel! You mess with our Killers and you will get the LION 🦁!
Here is the interview I referenced above. Painful to watch knowing what Larry was going through internally.
The Great Peter Navarro’s statement below at 1:24 of the video:
Wonder what Canadian voters will do to him if Canada’s economy tanks while Mexico’s actually shows some growth?
We will soon find out! His election is coming up in 2019.
I’m finding it hard to visualize Canadian Illegals trying to cross into Mexico for jobs.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you for not posting the purple pickle photo again SD…
I thought it was an eggplant.
Don't even ask! Most Canadians have no use for Justine to start, and we can't wait for October 2019!
The man is a disgrace and an embarrassment .
Don’t forget what SA is doing to Canada. The Crown Prince is doing his part.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bingo! He is teeing it up for our President and his Killers.
Justin Trudastro apparently forgets 2 blatantly obvious facts:
His baggage/accomplishment ratio is skewed to the extreme, and POTUS places a very high priority on REVENGE.
Even Canadian liberals will recognize these inconvenient truths before Prime Minister Laughingstock
Yes, but come October 17 we'll have legal pot…How cool is that?
So, yes, we are screwed. JT and his advisers think they can run an election against Trump who is reviled by a huge number of Canadians. But running against Trump with the economy in shambles is not going to work. Plus our housing market has fallen in the tank.
Justin is so perfectly screwed.
And so perfectly srewable- which is the real tragedy. It’s weird, but as a Canadian who didn’t vote for Trudope, I’m still willing to bend over and take what we deserve for having elected that idiot.
Maple Castro is so screwed. The us, sa. He is going down in flames
Perfectly expressed.
I too noted that Larry Kudlow was slurring his speech when interviewed post G7.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just to show you how delusional the Canadian government is read this Canadian Broadcasting item from today…. they think the NAFTA talks are still on.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/dairy-nafta-update-1.4778816
Wow, delusional is absolutely correct.
Did anyone tell them that obama/hillary lost and being too cowardly to face reality is no longer chic?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Hillary lost?!?”
~Nancy Pelosi>/i>
Nah, for the public consumption, they have the uninformed there also. Justine from Canada trying to keep a secret and MSM Canada covering his tracks
Canadian here. Please realize the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) is seen by all conservative Canadians as the propaganda arm of the Liberal Party (the party of Trudeau). Nobody takes it seriously–unless it’s reporting hockey scores. Many of us conservative Canadians implored PM Harper to shut down the CBC during his tenure. You folks in the States might as well refer to it as Canadian Pravda.
Thank you Sir. Best we all help each other out as to who is who. CBC is the cousin of our CNN, and its retarded sister MSNBC. All arms of the Democratic Socialist Rulers, but now we know the CIA and FBI are into the bargain too. Good to know .
Call it what you want.
The new NAFTA is now going to be made up of (at least) two bilateral trade agreements: maybe just add an “s” and call it/them the NAFTAS.
Who knows, perhaps someday countries below Mexico (but still in North American Continent) will have something worthwhile to trade too.
Perhaps there will be some SAFTAS one day. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Last sentence US-SAFTAS
TAMALE
Trade Agreement between America and Mexico with Legal Enforcement
or
MUSTARD
Mexico/US Trade Agreement w/ Regulated Deliverables
or
MUSAFTA
MEXICO USA FAIR TRADE AGREEMENT
SCUSAMATA
THE SCREW CANADA/USA MEXICO ACCOUNTABLE TRADE AGREEMENT
…maybe.
Oh, WSB! You make me laugh! Really great stuff! Especially SCUSAMATA!
ow21,
Those are probably the tackiest ones I could come up with!
LOL!
Glad you bought in!!!!
Those sound like they belong in the Lion King. 😀
LOL! At MUSTAFA
KBR, it’s all the same to me. Renegotiating an existing agreement to make it work for the USA and current times. They will add new industries not included and plug up weaknesses which existed. It started from the framework of NAFTA , but it will be PDJT and team’s version. Call if North Nafta and South Nafta if need be , but the finished product is what matters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I'll take my winnamins with a side order of some of that cake in the first picture.
While dealing with domestic espionage by his own law enforcement and some members of his party, President Trump has sent trade shock waves across the globe, from Turkey to Iran to Russia to China. Mexico should be a cake walk… happy birthday.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Does this mean the produce and beef prices at the grocery store will drop?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
You can get phenomenal Produced In The USA maple syrup right from the great state of Vermont!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Hope those bilateral agreements with Canada are tougher than the agreements with Mexico.
Can’t wait to hear the Canadian “dream” team’s response. They always seem to shove their feet in their mouths. Socks heels and all.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup! I personally can't wait to see that arrogant little prick Justine grovel and beg for mercy. And Chrystia or whatever her name is – don't even get me started. Spit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Such precious WOLVERINES-Wilburine is the cutest!
wendy, I’m a closet groupie.
Love me some Wilburine.
Thank you to Sundance & whole team, for keeping us informed…..and a couple of my favorite pictures this adorable baby & smile!
Blessings to all. 😁
Blessings to all. 😁
How I love our Very Stable Genius!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Larry Kudlow is such a nice man. He was pained in the interview with Margaret Brennan that Justin from Canada would stick a shiv in President Trump when our President was in AF1 after a successful G-7 meeting.
NAFTA is dead, long DIE NAFTA.
I’m guessing both the Canadian and UK governments are going to fall ASAP, due to their soon to be exposed 5-eyes monkeyshines.
The trade aspect is just icing on Canada’s epic fail. Can’t wait to see President Bieber crying on the TV. and his tears causing the Wicked Crystia to melt.
WW, Justin really is in deep doo-doo.
Our great President and Prince MbS are in agreement ab much of the sinister goings-on in the world, have a unique relationship, some shared Intel- shall we say-and here little babyTrudeau has gone and pi$$ed them both off.
whoo boy.
Doesn’t this PM have ANY advisors with even marginal perspective on Canadian vulnerability in the face of such awkward and potentially harmful stupidity??
I truly feel for our Canadian friends.
Sure do hope and pray for the Conservative movement in Canada to take root and grow.
His advisor is the other dancing boy — obama!
LikeLiked by 1 person
coda…What’s that new slogan? We win, You lose?
I hope ozero had a hand in this stupidity: one more reason to ridicule him.
NEW RULES: We WIN, You LOSE. 😎
Hat-tip to Dan Bongino’s radio show.
BKR, yes, yes.
"dancing boy" - priceless! Hahahahah!
Hope this bilateral deal will help lift Mexico’s economy out of the gutter. I know corruption and the cartel’s are a huge contributor, but let’s be real, they have imported tons of our jobs and import tons of our cash annually, yet they are no better off economically than they were in the 1990’s. They have the same resources we do, and could have a similar dynamic economy.
Does anyone think that Mexican citizens really want to pull up stakes and leave their lives, family, and friends behind to move to the United States? They only do it out of financial necessity. I’m hoping this new Mexican President will focus on developing their standard of living, and that will do more than anything to stop the drugs and the illegal immigration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A new bilateral trade deal for the US and Mexico that helps Mexico to raise the standard of living is just the first step in the new US/Mex detante. By this time next year, the US will be supporting a major take down of the Mexican drug cartels, much as the US did in Columbia a decade ago. Closing the border and cutting off the cash flow will kill the cartels. No doubt it will be messy and the liberals will scream that we are invading Mexico, but the US can’t live with the cartels continuing to poison the US heartland with Chinese fentanall . POTUS is going to help AMLO save Mexico and AMLO is going to help POTUS save the US.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep, Paco Not Loco, only with the border closed ( The Wall ) can the Mexicn government defeat the cartels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China is most important, but will necessarily be last.
… Much pain required for China to first “get it”, next “forfeit surplus”, then “feel failure”, and finally “fix fraud” before “forfeit face”.
LikeLike
When I see the Winnamins Baby I know everything is all Well and Good……
Cake, cookies and cupcakes? I’m all in!
WSB – IKR? They looked delicious!
🍰🍪🍰🍪🍰🍪🍰🍪🍰🍪🍰🍪🍰🍪
Smart to deal with Mexico first. It’s counter to most establishment expectations of the president – on account of his supposedly being so anti-Hispanic and all. And who’d a thunk that Donald Trump would be so warm to the newly-elected socialist incoming president of Mexico? He’s doing an end run around the establishment globalists because they’re hobbled by their own prejudices about the president.
Sentient…
good point, and one I betcha makes the President and his Trade Staff chuckle.
The President not only gets kudos for supporting Mexican citizens but for being unexpectedly charming to the new Neo-Marxist Leader down S.
????
The msm never ever will catch up to this President.
evah.
What puts a HUGE smile 😃 on my face is that our President and his Killers have an incredible plan to get around the CoC loving RINOs in Congress!
Our President and Lighthizer have a plan that will put them in a take it or leave it scenario.
From the article linked above:
It could be called President Donald Trump’s version of “take it, or leave it.”
As top-level ministers gathered in Washington toward the end of this week, the Trump administration has already been thinking about how to get a new NAFTA agreement through both chambers of Congress.
One strategy that has seemed to gain favor is to force a congressional approval on the new NAFTA by withdrawing from the existing pact even before the new one is ready. The thinking is that Congress will have to approve whatever terms are in the new deal quickly, lest the U.S. is left hanging without an agreement with two of its largest trading partners.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is said to have advocated for such an approach, according to current and former administration officials.
The strategy, which has been under consideration for months, figures that Congress may not act on the new agreement, preferring the status quo instead.
Now let me know if I am off base here. But the plan put forth, as per Sundance has nothing to do with NAFTA, but is a completely new bilateral agreement.
And basically it will be given to Congress “already completed” by the President’s people. So it is not necessary for Congress to add or subtract anything.
Just approve it. My point is, If Congress does not approve, or attempts to water it down the President can do the same as he did with Obamacare.
Tear it apart piece by piece. I.E Activatei it piece by piece.
And since NAFTA is expiring he can just leave it die it’s own death.
I just don’t want Congress to get their hands into it.
In regards to Mexico, they actually have a fairly vibrant economy. The issue is in Northern Mexico with the drug cartels and not stopping the flow of illegals thru their country.
The Mexican team seems to understand to fight the US would be very bad for their economy. An example being their “sunk costs” in all of the car factories already built.
So I do believe a solid deal will be accomplished for them.
Have them pay for the wall.
Canada……..if they persist they will end up like all the others……Isolated and coming back with hat in hand.
Rambled a little…….no issues..
Our President and Lighthizer will cancel NAFTA immediately after agreeing to the bilateral agreement with Mexico. That starts the 6 month wind down period. There is absolutely nothing Congress can do to stop the clock.
He will at the same time bring them the finished deal with Mexico. He will tell them either you approve it or we have absolutely nothing and we can take care of our own needs in our own country.
He slaps a 25% tariff on cars, trucks and parts and has corporations running to expand and open new factories.
Think of The Godfather movie. He will make them an offer they can’t refuse 😉
Flep – it makes me want to go watch those movies again! Brilliant!
Brilliance of President Trump:
• End run on US CoC’s inability to use Congress to block the deal, reducing the value of buying 2018 Election Wins … and therefore magnifying the value and urgency of Trump’s endorsement and campaign-rally support.
• End run on Globalists’ inability to buy off an incoming “Communist” President of Mexico, who already won his election and “gets” what POTUS can do to or for him, depending on how Obrador plays his cards.
Serious question: why would Congress approve these new deals?
NAFTA was not a Treaty, but WAS approved by both House and Senate as a formal trade agreement.
Especially if the GOP loses the House…..how do any new agreements get thru?
LikeLiked by 2 people
See my post above and you will have your answer!
Lurking Lawyer here, again. Treepers, there are three levels of international US accords under the Constitution:
1. Highest is true Treatises, requiring 2/3 Senate approval. The definition of such was provided by sec. State Thomas Jefferson under first Pres George Washington administration : irrevocable save by mutual consent (I paraphrase).
2. Second is Pacts. Still requiring acts of majorities in both houses of congess to enable. Different from constitutitonal treaties because must contain a unilateal opt out. NAFTA is a pact.
3. Third is lowly executive agreements, granted under Article 2 Presidential powers in just three narrow categories ( based on a long SCOTUS adjudication history):
1. As a subset of foreign policy (e.g. recognizing Ambassadors) based on A2s2.1
2. As commander in chief (e.g. NATO) based on A2s2.2
3 As Article 2 Section 3 Take care laws are faithfully executed based on A2s3 next to last clause. The Obama Paris accord is #3, but could be relegated to #2 by Trump invoking the predecessor UNFCCC Pact clauses.
Analysis Previously posted here and elsewhere in detail.
L4 – what is your deal? You keep harping on this same thing about the GOP losing the house….it ain't gonna happen, my friend. Not in a million years….
My question is: how are other supposedly “smart” people who back NAFTA, like the COC, not seeing what President Trump and his Wolverines is doing? Are they that stupid? Is it arrogance? TDS? Do they really think that they can control President Trump? It boggles the mind.
Think it’s safe to say with the 21st Century Congress doesn’t know how to write bills, nor do they know how a Trade Agreement works or the economics required to have robust trade.
Congress doesn’t need to pay attention. The US Chamber of Commerce, Foreign Lobbyists and Mega Globalist Corporations run that part of the Congress. The Swamp creatures will do what they are told.
It’s not a matter of some members of COC believing in MAGA, they have invested a fortune in gaming NAFTA and don’t want to lose their spot at the golden teat. They have no choive but to resist. But the rest of the market understands what’s going on and adjusting their business processes and investments.
Trillions are at stake.
Oh the CoC see it, but there is not much they can do about it. Well, NOTHING they can do about it. They are pretty much reduced to setting off stink bombs in the hotel the delegates stay in, and ringing their door buzzers during the night and running away. Other than that they just have to sit and watch.
The real beauty of it is that the mainstream American press unwittingly play along and allow it to all take place in a self-imposed secrecy by jumping on every silly distraction that comes along. PDJT’s team secretly negotiates a bilateral trade deal out in the open with Mexico, effectively secretly killing NAFTA if anyone bothered to look, while the press all swoons over Omarosa’s new book. It is the America people, those who don’t read here, who are being left uninformed. You couldn’t make this stuff up.
And the “conservative” American press has a conniption over Mexico electing an avowed communist, predicting the end of the West, while PDJT’s reaction is to go hammer out a deal with him. If any of them bothered to think about it this is perfectly consistent with PDJT’s approach to international relations, but their conservative ideology gets in the way of their understanding. The blind spots some of the press works under are breathtaking in their breadth. For the rest of us, the pattern is clear and obvious. Nations pursuing the interests of their citizens and making mutually beneficial trade arrangements, while staying out of each others’ internal affairs.
Then there is Canada. Yeah. FUBAR. On the good ship Lollipop …Yes!
Canada’s foreign minister outlining Canada’s trade philosophy to the press:
PDJT is about solving problems. This what the DC Swamp creatures can’t understand or forgive. One is supposed to endlessly pretend to do jack sh#t while shilling for votes and donations, not fix problems!
I agree. I still want to keep an eye on Mexico. If they starting turning into Venezuela, people will be fleeing.
Trump has to get a big win for Auto. He’ll either take it out of the EU or from Canada. Looks like as of now Canadian auto is in the cross hairs. Canadians are stupid and are going to end up letting the EU off the hook while their auto industry gets clobbered. Which is strange because Canada should have gotten a deal early. Instead Justin decided to virtue signal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So in the Fox interview in the second clip that Sundance posted at the end of the article, Rick Ungar starts whining that the new deals will hurt American auto manufacturers and “it’s going to hurt!” the workers. Where is he getting this information? He hasn’t seen any new trade deal terms yet. Seems like a lot of Sturm und Drang for dramatic effect rather than substance..
Cue into the video at about 6:30 to see this particular “discussion”….
I believe he was just highlighting the same issues that globalists have arbitraged to denude American manufacturing-lower foreign costs, wages, etc. Unsure why he’s highlighting a potential new deal though. He’s from Forbes so I think it’s more because he’s against change in the American competitive position like his employer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ungar is a Globalist Mouthpiece Shill.
NAFTA Nazi to Canada: “No trade for you. NEXT!”
(an old Seinfeld reference, not a political statement)
"You are a very bad man…….bad man"
Also Seinfeld😎
Also Seinfeld😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of my very favorite Seinfeld episodes involved the Soup Nazi…hahahah – No Trade for You! Very funny – I love it!
Must be hard to be a boot licking Union supporter in the Democrat Party right now, eh?
UAW President Dennis Williams praises Trump’s tariff approach
https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/2018/05/24/uaw-president-trump-tariffs/640518002/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Growing up in Windsor, Ontario (right across from Detroit) in the 1970s was quite exciting especially during times when the Big Three were on strike. Lots of fights reported on the news. I distinctly remember a bus carrying “scabs” was stopped by the strikers and mayhem ensued.
Yeah……Windsor……Yeah…..on Marine Recruiting duty in Detroit in the 80’s
We would always drive across to Windsor to go to the clubs……was just a great time back then…….yeah…… the clubs……..dawg.
Loved Windsor😎
What say POTUS invites the Unions to Trump Rallies – Antifa Antidote.
I like Canada. I hope they are not totally FUBARd just because their leadership is a bunch of maroons.
I have wondered if POTUS isn’t behind Justin’s string of bad luck on the world stage lately because Justin is really a floating turd in the swamp.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just remember. It was Obama’s “brains trust” that GAVE us Justin. Yup, Obama sent the crew up here to help the Liberals last election.
Sadly, our media is just a cesspool of leftist troglodytes, so PDT gets unending negative treatment, but we are here! We know the truth. We see through the lies.
Speaking of Canada and trade. Looks like the USA will be making up the loss of Saudi oil in Canada…..and the Saudi’s will be sending oil to China (instead of the USA oil, sans the tariffs)
So our very intelligent POTUS just made us some money and we will take care of our neighbors while reducing our trade deficit.
Winning….again.
Canada Frees Itself From Saudi Oil
https://oilprice.com/Geopolitics/International/Canada-Frees-Itself-From-Saudi-Oil-Imports.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
And a brilliant piece of “dumb” from the Liberals. Had they built the Energy East pipeline we’d not need the Saudi oil or the US replacement…but, er, environment.
LikeLike
Sundance, thank you so much for this perspective. Enlightening how the Trump Administration is such a force, no matter who the other party is.
BTW, in looking at that photo, it just occurs to me what a backward, low tech conference room that is. From the plastic forks to the TV on the wall with the matching speakers. Sometimes the small details speak volumes.
truly Genius! why stay within their Framework of starts and stops and delays of three Elections!!! President Trump and his Team of Patriots is using the 2016 Election, 2018 Mexican Election and then the 2018 Midterms to reset the table!!! major issue is the Squeaker during the lame session.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,
I don’t need to tell you this, but honest to god Americans on here and others, love the work you do!
Please keep it up!
“Everyone thinks NAFTA is being renegotiated, it isn’t.”
Much of that is thanks to the fake news MSM trying to keep the sheeple in the dark. Even if the MSM knows it, they are not reporting it, lest VSGPDJT get a little bit of “street cred”.
As The Thing from the Fantastic Four,you know the huge ORANGE dude would say….
IT’S CLOBBERING TIME !
Canada is about to get clobbered.
Trump has never gone into a negotiation with the intent to trash it outright. The threat is part of the negotiation, and the goal is always the best deal, not “no” deal.
One of your best, Sundance!
Thank You Sundance this has been a delightful day in the treehouse. So much enjoyable news, the treepers were in great form, and your posts were issued at ‘Trump Speed’. So much easier to understand events, once you connect the dots.
Gee, after reading sundances excellent “Trade 101” articles, I had already figured out this was the move.
VSG Sadie it, late in campaign: BI-lateral trade agreements, and “mirror” tariffs.
Those posting comments on other threads, about the big ugly, and impatient that ‘nothing is happening, no indictments, are we there yet, and deriding 3d chess must never read these trade posts by sundance.
Otherwise, they would see VSG writing his newest book; ” The Art of the Counterpunch”. After seeing how Canada is getting slapped around, and China is squirming in a corner, I am absolutely convinced he will, AFTER the midterms, have Mueller crying like Ellis had one of mules boys. He’ll be sucking his thumb, and clutching his blanket when the lion gets done with him.
Every one of this pos that was involved will pay, at a time of the Lion’s choosing.
Right now, he has far bigger and more consequential fish to fry. They might as well give their soul to Jesus, cause he owns their a**.
Google “example of what happens when you cross or double cross VSG”, and you’ll find Justin and Erdogan.
More to follow.
Poor stupid Trudeau, he just doesn’t get it. If Trump gives any concessions to any country, it’ll be to Mexico. Helping Mexico potentially brings a double payoff, as raising up their economy could lead to a decrease in the flood of illegal aliens into the US, saving us a lot of cash in government welfare. So the natural fiscal incentive is to strip Canada of all possible advantage, while holding Mexico harmless, or as harmless as possible. Canada gets screwed, China gets screwed, and the US and Mexico make out. It’s beyond me how Canada could have let it get to this position, as surely they must have known that this notion would occur to Trump, that the “double payoff” strategy would be on Trump’s list of alternatives, and Canada might make out worse than Mexico.
Screw ’em, they made their bed. They’ll take whatever Trump crams down on ’em now.
