President Trump Press Availability – Singapore Summit 4:00am EDT Livestream…

June 12, 2018

Following the conclusion of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un, the President holds a press availability to deliver remarks and answer questions.   Anticipated start time 4:00 pm Singapore / 4:00am EDT:

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link (<-active)

103 Responses to President Trump Press Availability – Singapore Summit 4:00am EDT Livestream…

  1. sundance says:
    June 12, 2018 at 3:50 am

  2. fred5678 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:05 am

    ABC’s Jonathan Karl: “Kim got everything, Trump got nothing”.

    I wonder what Karl’s opinion on Obama’s Iran deal was.

  3. Patriot1783 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:06 am

    Looks like Acosta is there was standing & facing audience, now sitting right in front of podium.

  4. fleporeblog says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:07 am

    What an absolutely incredible Summit! The world is waking up to the fact that our President and Kim Jong-un agreed to the following:

    1) “The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.”

    2) “The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.”

    3) “Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

    4) “The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.”

    Maximum pressure remains in place and our troop totals in South Korea were not discussed. We gave nothing away and got so much more in return.

    Secretary Pompeo will be working with his counterpart to begin the denuclearization of North Korea 🇰🇵! That process in my mind will begin sometime in the middle to late July.

    Breathtaking!

    • Echo says:
      June 12, 2018 at 4:13 am

      Nah, just motherhood stuff.
      It’s all we expected. A great start. No -one walked out.
      Now lets see how the de-nuke thing progresses, that’s the crux, the rest is trivia.

      • brh82 says:
        June 12, 2018 at 4:46 am

        “Trivia”? “Motherhood stuff”? Are you sure you are on the blog you intended to be on? Preet Bharar and Jim Acosta would welcome you on their pages where EVERY Commenter trivializes the Singapore event

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      June 12, 2018 at 4:55 am

      Flep- what exactly does our amazing President have to do to get credit for his miraculous and amazing accomplishments??

      Even I am stunned that the hyenas in the press Still persist with their BS no matter what Trump does, no matter that he just might have singlehandedly ended the Cold War.

      Our President has turned out to be one of the most remarkable men in the history of our Country who has held that office. God bless President Donald J. Trump and #MAGA2020.

  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:07 am

    The meeting, the signing and now the presser which is round three MAGA MOAB on the libs.

    I’ll never get tired of winning, but today I’m in awe of how quickly this summit moved to wrap it up for the day.

    Praise the Lord. Thank you, President Trump and Sec Pompeo. Bless you (I hope), Kim Jong Un.

  6. defendor says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:10 am

    man that movie playing is great… the dramatic lighting up North Korea… wish we had translation.

  7. DanO64 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:11 am

    Awesome.

  8. defendor says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:12 am

    hah now they are playing it in English…

  9. defendor says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:15 am

    here we go…

  10. Patriot1783 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:15 am

    Here we go!

  11. Echo says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:22 am

    The Don, negotiator deluxe, might well have implanted in Kim’s tiny brain the concept that Kim will be recognised forever as the “founding father saviour” of his country if he pulls this off.

    The memory of his father and grandfather would be supplanted in his people’s minds.
    Geeez….a coupla $100 billion or so chump change can electrify NK cities, some easy agricultural science can revolutionise that sector. Lots of easy yards here.

  12. kea says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:23 am

    THAT’S MY (OUR) President!!!!!! WOW, well done.

  13. kea says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:25 am

    And the idiot press is at it again…. *rollseyes* Trump handles them so well.

  14. Harry Lime says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:26 am

    Otto did not die in vain. I’ve never seen anything like this. Best President EVER!!!

  15. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:26 am

    Otto Warmbier did not die in vain. I don’t believe we would have gotten here without him.

    Very moving tribute to that poor guy and his family. PDJT has a lot of heart.

  16. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:28 am

    Jimmy just got told to be nice. Warning?

  17. Patriot1783 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:28 am

    Potus just told Acosta to be respectful, he said it twice before he said go ahead to ask questions.

  18. Raffaella says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:30 am

    As usual, our hostile jack ass press.

  19. Patriot1783 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:31 am

    We will work to get our over 6,000 soldiers remains back.

  20. Lady in Red says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:31 am

    POTUS referred to the Clinton “regime”. LOL!

  21. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:31 am

    Where is Sarah, this is her crowd! Although PDJT handles them well.

  22. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:32 am

    So glad we are getting the remains of our soldiers back. Before the document signing my brother said, “Gosh, it would be nice if the President thought to ask for the return of any of our soldiers’ remained” and here we are.

  23. Patriot1783 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:33 am

    Lol
    Potus just said before took next question something like I can’t see you with all the lights “but you don’t look like the two..”
    😂😂😂
    Who would that include?? Acosta and ?

  24. wheatietoo says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:34 am

    I think he has worn out the press.
    They are all acting so subdued and well behaved…it’s not normal.

  25. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:35 am

    Did anyone catch what the question was about Christians? I heard the response where he mentioned Franklin Graham, but I didn’t hear the question.

  26. Patriot1783 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:35 am

    Potus doing well answering questions on the spot 😄

  27. Patriot1783 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:38 am

    “I’m not blaming President Obama”
    😂😂🤣

  28. Grassleygirl/Breitbartista says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:41 am

    I am so humbled and Grateful for our President and the Grace of God today.

  29. wheatietoo says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:43 am

    He said he hasn’t slept in 25 hours.

    Oh wow. Time for bed, Mr. President…tell these press weasels bye bye.

  30. Wind Hawk says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:43 am

    Idonnow. A2 is pretty riled about this one. Tread carefully…

  31. kea says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:44 am

    Interesting about the war games….

  32. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:44 am

    Interesting his take on the war games. Very expensive, we pay for almost all of it, and he can see where they are provocative.

    Well, if we can denuke North Korea, we will likely need to rethink, reevaluate, and reprioritize what our military needs are in that area.

  33. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:47 am

    They want details on how we are going to verify etc. No details to be given…yet.

  34. kea says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:48 am

    Flep I think it was a hint of ‘rods from god….’ 😉

  35. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:50 am

    Cassette funny. Like wiretap, pressers will be all over that.

  36. wheatietoo says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:50 am

    Video?
    I wonder what ‘video’ he is talking about.

    He said he showed it to Kim.

  37. Patriot1783 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:52 am

    Potus showed a film the US made of what NK could be if they come to the table to KJU. just put the nugget into KJU brain of what life could be for him and his country and Potus will lead the way if they can work together.

  38. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:54 am

    Haha, now talking about the G6+1 (or is that 5+2) photo where PDJT is getting lectured by Merkel and Macron.

  39. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:55 am

    Groan. Idiot has to ask about G7 and blah blah blah we treat our friends like enemies and now our enemies like friends…

  40. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:56 am

    too funny asking Sarah if they should keep going. Did they show her reaction?

  41. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:58 am

    Uh oh, now it’s Mutti Merkel’s turn in the barrel and how they are skimping on NATO compensation and trade….

  42. fred5678 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:59 am

    Trump is not human. He hasn’t slept for 25 hours, intense meetings, and now has the presstitutes eating out of his hand for going on a hour. He MUST be an atomic powered android.

    Not to mention command of facts on all subjects.

    MAGA MAGA MAGA

  43. wheatietoo says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:02 am

    Good grief…another question about “human rights”.
    These idiots weren’t so concerned about human rights when HusseinO was ignoring the subject.

    He handled it Great, though!

  44. fred5678 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:03 am

    I wonder if someone woke Melania up to watch her hubby wow the world.

    She must be SO PROUD!

  45. DanO64 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:04 am

    What a BOSS. Best President evah!

