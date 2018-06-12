President Trump Press Availability – Singapore Summit 4:00am EDT Livestream…

Following the conclusion of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un, the President holds a press availability to deliver remarks and answer questions. Anticipated start time 4:00 pm Singapore / 4:00am EDT:
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link (<-active)
Beta George has his legs crossed in the presence of Alpha DJT
Snuffleupaguss… just another cartoon presstitute…
Media twisting itself into pretzels (even here in Germany, too) trying to avoid giving VSGPDJT any credit or praise…
Jesus Christ, you sound as bad as liberals commenting on Trumps hands.
Taking GOD’s name in vain doesn’t do anything to further your point of view… or that of your sponsor, perhaps…
OMG.
Why would PDJT have anything to do with marxist Democrat Georgie?
I love him, but sometimes I want to shake him.
ABC’s Jonathan Karl: “Kim got everything, Trump got nothing”.
I wonder what Karl’s opinion on Obama’s Iran deal was.
Obozo got everything Iran got nuttin.
Karl and the enemedia probably got a few “coins” in the deal, too…
Looks like Acosta is there was standing & facing audience, now sitting right in front of podium.
Jimmy was screaming about Otto during the signing. He should have been dragged out. Now some bubble head on FBN is running with it.
Potus should point him out and introduce him to all there as Jimmy Acosta, the King of Fake News at CNN.
Now isn’t it time for your nappy?
What an absolutely incredible Summit! The world is waking up to the fact that our President and Kim Jong-un agreed to the following:
1) “The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.”
2) “The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.”
3) “Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”
4) “The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.”
Maximum pressure remains in place and our troop totals in South Korea were not discussed. We gave nothing away and got so much more in return.
Secretary Pompeo will be working with his counterpart to begin the denuclearization of North Korea 🇰🇵! That process in my mind will begin sometime in the middle to late July.
Breathtaking!
Nah, just motherhood stuff.
It’s all we expected. A great start. No -one walked out.
Now lets see how the de-nuke thing progresses, that’s the crux, the rest is trivia.
“Trivia”? “Motherhood stuff”? Are you sure you are on the blog you intended to be on? Preet Bharar and Jim Acosta would welcome you on their pages where EVERY Commenter trivializes the Singapore event
Flep- what exactly does our amazing President have to do to get credit for his miraculous and amazing accomplishments??
Even I am stunned that the hyenas in the press Still persist with their BS no matter what Trump does, no matter that he just might have singlehandedly ended the Cold War.
Our President has turned out to be one of the most remarkable men in the history of our Country who has held that office. God bless President Donald J. Trump and #MAGA2020.
The meeting, the signing and now the presser which is round three MAGA MOAB on the libs.
I’ll never get tired of winning, but today I’m in awe of how quickly this summit moved to wrap it up for the day.
Praise the Lord. Thank you, President Trump and Sec Pompeo. Bless you (I hope), Kim Jong Un.
man that movie playing is great… the dramatic lighting up North Korea… wish we had translation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was well put together that it had to have been done much earlier than today…so obviously everyone knew what the outcome of this meeting would be, for this film to be shown today.
wow Trump State Department made that film and gave it to Kim!
“The Singapore Summit”
They play it in English the second time.
Awesome.
hah now they are playing it in English…
here we go…
Here we go!
The Don, negotiator deluxe, might well have implanted in Kim’s tiny brain the concept that Kim will be recognised forever as the “founding father saviour” of his country if he pulls this off.
The memory of his father and grandfather would be supplanted in his people’s minds.
Geeez….a coupla $100 billion or so chump change can electrify NK cities, some easy agricultural science can revolutionise that sector. Lots of easy yards here.
THAT’S MY (OUR) President!!!!!! WOW, well done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the idiot press is at it again…. *rollseyes* Trump handles them so well.
Otto did not die in vain. I’ve never seen anything like this. Best President EVER!!!
Otto Warmbier did not die in vain. I don’t believe we would have gotten here without him.
Very moving tribute to that poor guy and his family. PDJT has a lot of heart.
Jimmy just got told to be nice. Warning?
That was hilarious, I must say.
Potus just told Acosta to be respectful, he said it twice before he said go ahead to ask questions.
THAT was awesome!
As usual, our hostile jack ass press.
We will work to get our over 6,000 soldiers remains back.
POTUS referred to the Clinton “regime”. LOL!
Where is Sarah, this is her crowd! Although PDJT handles them well.
So glad we are getting the remains of our soldiers back. Before the document signing my brother said, “Gosh, it would be nice if the President thought to ask for the return of any of our soldiers’ remained” and here we are.
Lol
Potus just said before took next question something like I can’t see you with all the lights “but you don’t look like the two..”
😂😂😂
Who would that include?? Acosta and ?
I think he was talking about how he had just (previous question) mistaken someone for John Roberts; he said they looked alike or at least their hair did…
Major Garret.
I think he has worn out the press.
They are all acting so subdued and well behaved…it’s not normal.
They might be in level 3 of TDS shock.
Told to behave or the press plane would leave them behind.
I still vote we leave them behind. All of them!!!! I think they are in shock. They mocked him saying he can’t make a deal with Eyebrow boy and yet boom this.
I KNOW!!! And so many of them are congratulating the President on the success of the summit! I can hardly believe it!
Yes! And even saying, “Thank you, Mr. President.”
It’s like they’ve taken ‘nice pills’ or something.
wheatietoo your right…its odd… twilight zone?!?!?!
Reporters from other countries no doubt, nice to see respect and decorum take place at a press conference. I bet no one is standing on chairs either.
Don’t recognize the voices. They are probably foreign reporters. They also ask more relevent questions.
was Robert de Niro there ?
…screaming the F-word again ?
eat some crow, Bobby 😀
Did anyone catch what the question was about Christians? I heard the response where he mentioned Franklin Graham, but I didn’t hear the question.
I think it was about the people kidnapped from Japan and Christians…
Thanks!
The guy asked if anything would be done for the Christians in North Korea
Great, thanks!
Potus doing well answering questions on the spot 😄
And our Lion has been up for 25 hours.GBPDJT.🙏
“I’m not blaming President Obama”
😂😂🤣
That’s okay. I AM!
Ohhh hint at O’s Iran deal!!!!!
I am so humbled and Grateful for our President and the Grace of God today.
He said he hasn’t slept in 25 hours.
Oh wow. Time for bed, Mr. President…tell these press weasels bye bye.
missed his 4 hour power nap? My, my.
No sleep for 25 hours!!! How… I need this man’s energy!!!! My goodness. Just wow.
No kidding. Bye press, gimme a cup of hot cocoa and a blanket, night night.
Idonnow. A2 is pretty riled about this one. Tread carefully…
Interesting about the war games….
Interesting his take on the war games. Very expensive, we pay for almost all of it, and he can see where they are provocative.
Well, if we can denuke North Korea, we will likely need to rethink, reevaluate, and reprioritize what our military needs are in that area.
Yes not only the cost but where they are flying from.
He tells us so many facts that NO ONE knew about.
They want details on how we are going to verify etc. No details to be given…yet.
Flep I think it was a hint of ‘rods from god….’ 😉
I wondered that too…
Sylvia yes I found that very telling. He also said ‘they blew up some things’ I felt it was a hint.
(forgive me I need sleep! LOL)
Cassette funny. Like wiretap, pressers will be all over that.
Video?
I wonder what ‘video’ he is talking about.
He said he showed it to Kim.
People were talking about it at the start of this thread. I don’t know where or how they saw it. I want to see it!
Me too!
I haven’t looked yet but was hoping it will be on the WH site.
Believe it was going on in the background before Potus came to press podium.
wheatietoo and Sylvia yes it was played before this talk. It was well done. Saying that there are two ways to go. Doom or prosperity.
The video is short and talks about these two great leaders and that history will not and should not repeat itself
Potus showed a film the US made of what NK could be if they come to the table to KJU. just put the nugget into KJU brain of what life could be for him and his country and Potus will lead the way if they can work together.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Patriot1783 yes if you have not seen it they played it at the start. Was well done.
Ah…thanks, I hope we get to see it.
It was well done.
At first one was like ‘huh its in korean’ but then they showed an English one!!! 🙂
Haha, now talking about the G6+1 (or is that 5+2) photo where PDJT is getting lectured by Merkel and Macron.
LOL Love it. And that Eyebrow boy didn’t know about the Tv’s on the plane. LOL
Groan. Idiot has to ask about G7 and blah blah blah we treat our friends like enemies and now our enemies like friends…
too funny asking Sarah if they should keep going. Did they show her reaction?
Uh oh, now it’s Mutti Merkel’s turn in the barrel and how they are skimping on NATO compensation and trade….
Ugh Why are they talking about G7!!!
But I loved that he said Justin you can’t do that. Its going to cost you!!!!
Love that he asked Sarah!!!
I know, me too!
That’s when Justin lost his eyebrows. Brow beaten?
Barrel of sauer Kraut 🙂 (Kommie Kraut, that is)…
Trump is not human. He hasn’t slept for 25 hours, intense meetings, and now has the presstitutes eating out of his hand for going on a hour. He MUST be an atomic powered android.
Not to mention command of facts on all subjects.
MAGA MAGA MAGA
Just thinking that fred. He looks wide awake. Quick answers and still has a sense of humor.
Yeah that’s it. I’m buying a MAGA hat.
Good grief…another question about “human rights”.
These idiots weren’t so concerned about human rights when HusseinO was ignoring the subject.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ugh I just got to that question!!!! *Hits head on desk*
I wonder if someone woke Melania up to watch her hubby wow the world.
She must be SO PROUD!
What a BOSS. Best President evah!
