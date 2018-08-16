Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Introduces The Iran Action Group and Director Brian Hook…

Posted on August 16, 2018 by

Earlier today Secretary of State Mike Pompeo introduced the newest geopolitical strategy from the U.S. Department of State, the Iran Action Group.  The goal of the coordinated effort is to assemble a unified action front from all allies toward the destabilizing activity stemming from within the Iranian regime.

.

[Transcript] SECRETARY POMPEO: Good afternoon, everyone. Today I am happy to announce the creation of the Iran Action Group.

The Iran Action Group will be responsible for directing, reviewing, and coordinating all aspects of the State Department’s Iran-related activity, and it will report directly to me.

For nearly 40 years, the regime in Tehran has been responsible for a torrent of violent and destabilizing behavior against the United States, our allies, our partners, and indeed the Iranian people themselves. In May of this year, President Trump withdrew from the flawed Iran nuclear deal, which failed to restrain Iran’s nuclear progress or its campaigns of violence abroad. In its place President Trump has instituted a campaign of pressure, deterrence, and solidarity with the long-suffering Iranian people.

Our hope is that one day soon we can reach a new agreement with Iran. But we must see major changes in the regime’s behavior both inside and outside of its borders. The Iranian people and the world are demanding that Iran finally act like a normal nation.

The Iran Action Group will drive daily progress on these objectives and I hope do much more.

We are committed to a whole-of-government effort to change the Iranian regime’s behavior, and the Iran Action Group will ensure that the Department of State remains closely synchronized with our interagency partners. The IAG will also lead the way in growing efforts with nations which share our understanding of the Iranian threat. President Trump is making our Iran strategy a true multinational undertaking, and the Iran Action Group will be key to further progress in that regard.

I am also announcing that Brian Hook will lead the Iran Action Group with the formal title of Special Representative for Iran. Brian has served as the Director of Policy Planning here since February of 2017, and he has worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s foreign policy priorities across multiple domains. Brian’s diplomatic expertise and broad experience with Iran policy makes him an outstanding choice to lead the State Department’s Iran Action Group.

Since the President’s decision to withdraw from the Iran deal in May, Brian has played an important role in shaping our strategy of maximum diplomatic and economic pressure.

We are going to continue to rely on him and his team to lead our efforts to counter the Iranian regime’s malign activity, to support Iranian voices, and to galvanize international support for our efforts.

And with that, I’d like to introduce our new Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, European Union, Iran, media bias, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

77 Responses to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Introduces The Iran Action Group and Director Brian Hook…

  1. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 16, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    That pick of PDJT and SoS Pompeo yucking it up says it all! Too much winning!

    Saw Pompeo laughing as the propagandists asked about Omarosa, Stormy and who knows what as they were being shoved out of the room.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Paco Loco says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Obama’s approach to Iran was pure out and out bribery. And as we all know, bribery never ends well for the briber. We should be worried that the Mullahs will successfully muscle the EU into disobeying the sanctions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ozzytrumpster says:
      August 16, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      The appeaser is just the last one that is eaten by the crocodile. W.churchill

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Bogeyfree says:
      August 16, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      Then no soybeans for the EU. It’s as simple as that thanks to PDJT!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Covadonga says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      I regard Soebarkah’s (a.k.a. Obama’s) approach to be one of American taxpayer subsidies for the Iranian regime.

      I’ve seen no evidence whatsoever he was attempting to bribe them to do anything.

      Rather, he and his boss Jarrett were merely enablers and cheerleaders for what the mullahs already wanted to do.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Zippy says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      “Obama’s approach to Iran was pure out and out bribery.”

      The BHO regime’s goal was to move away from supporting Saudi Arabia (Sunni) to side with Shia (Iran) and against Israel. Now, with the Iranian advances in the Middle East (Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Libya), Saudi Arabia has become a secret pseudo-ally of Israel and PDJT has shifted back to the long-standing support for the interests of Saudi Arabia and Israel where it should have been all along.

      BTW, since Russia is allied with Syria and Iran, who then are the real conspirators with Russia? Who turned Syria into a failed state allowing the Iranians to have influence? Who withdrew US troops from Iraq allowing the Iranians to move in? Who gave billions to Iran? The scum no longer in office and, primarily, the former Secretary of State.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Zippy says:
        August 16, 2018 at 8:16 pm

        The new kid in town says, “Get in line Iran or we’ll stomp on your head, economically at first.” As a result the Iranian Rial is in a death spiral and one of the last things the Islamic clerics (aka, their government) in Iran want is a popular revolt.

        Like

        Reply
    • Doug Amos says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      Obama’s approach was to enrich himself and his fellow cronies as much as he possibly could and with Valerie Jarrett at the helm they now own many mansions and fat bank accounts across the world; much of it thanks to their involvement in Iran.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. Budman says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    After serious policy discussions with Sec Pompeo and Mr Hook, the kindergarten class will be able to ask a few questions. Until that time class, please keep quiet and refrain from any disturbances.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    It is actually painful to witness these media people blabber idiotic comments instead of even making an attempt at asking an intelligent question. How can somebody so obviously stupid as Andrea Mitchell consider themselves a journalist? It boggles the mind.
    Also, I believe the Iran Action Group might benefit from the addition of one former member of the Obama administration. That would be Eric Holder. His expertise in smuggling illegal weapons would be most helpful in arming the Iranian general population since they will eventually be forced to confront the Revolutionary Guard forces.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. daughnworks247 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    A “whole of government approach”. Good God, why haven’t we done that for 240 years? It seems so obvious.

    Like

    Reply
  6. 335blues says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    “What does Iran need to do?”
    We’ve presented 12 areas they need to show change in behavior.
    “But what do they need to do?”
    “But what do they really need to do?”

    Are all reporters this stupid?
    Do they not understand the simplest of statements?
    Is there some kind of moron test they have to fail to become a reporter?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. clipe says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Keep your chin up Treepers. You and like-minded people are a “parallel polis”

    The associate of Czech leader Vaclav Havel, Vaclav Benda, wrote of anti-totalitarian dissidents consciously developing a “parallel polis” specifically focused on self-education and friendship in another society in which the formal institutions had been corrupted beyond repair. (Polis is an ancient Greek word roughly translated as “a tight-knit, familial local community dedicated to the common good.”) Rod Dreher explored this concept in an interview with Benda scholar Flagg Taylor

    http://thefederalist.com/2018/08/14/the-left-is-actually-afraid-of-jordan-peterson-because-hes-leading-a-revolt-against-corruption/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • clipe says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      The phenomenon he’s sparked cannot live upon YouTube videos alone, but requires those ideas incarnating into thousands, even millions of people consciously choosing a lifetime challenging themselves with the rigors of true service to and friendship with wives, husbands, children, neighbors, and God himself. This is what it means to be human, to be fully alive.

      Like

      Reply
  8. AngelOnejudicial says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Brian Hook refresher, Bush administration official, Romney campaign foreign policy guy, the man who headed the Republicans against Trump http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/23/exclusive-trump-critic-lands-key-state-department-role/

    While I trust my President and Mr Pompeo, I am pretty confused why you’d chose an absolute swamp diver one deeply connected to special interest and your political opponents to run such a critical foreign policy affair.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • litenmaus says:
      August 16, 2018 at 7:42 pm

      Brian Hook, further refresher….connected to Beacon Global Strategies and Hillary lapdogs Leon Panetta, Mike Morrell and Phillipe Reines.

      Also Brian Hook is connected to Michael Hayden as Hayden sits on the advisory council of the John Hay Initiative which Brian Hook founded with Eliot Cohen and Eric Edelman.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        August 16, 2018 at 8:01 pm

        So now he has to work against his special interest groups to prove himself worthy. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him. Pompeo will keep tabs on him.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • litenmaus says:
          August 16, 2018 at 8:12 pm

          I sometimes think that PDJT hired some of these people not for their so called political skills, but so he could take down the corrupt organizations that they associate(d) with…..I agree, Pompeo will keep a close watch.

          Like

          Reply
      • Blade says:
        August 16, 2018 at 8:46 pm

        Brian Hook refresher, Bush administration official, Romney campaign foreign policy guy, the man who headed the Republicans against Trump

        Brian Hook, further refresher….connected to Beacon Global Strategies and Hillary lapdogs Leon Panetta, Mike Morrell and Phillipe Reines.

        Also Brian Hook is connected to Michael Hayden as Hayden sits on the advisory council of the John Hay Initiative which Brian Hook founded with Eliot Cohen and Eric Edelman.

        Oh great. Pompeo hires someone who ticks every enemy box. Presumably he was shopping for a hardline neocon to put pressure on Iran, not necessarily a bad thing ( e.g., Bolton ), but this guy looks pure enemy to me.

        I bet he will be found to be connected to Obama and the Iran cash deal too. I hope Pompeo knows what he is doing and is not letting another enemy take up a forward position behind the wire.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • phoenixRising says:
          August 16, 2018 at 9:34 pm

          Glad this has come up in the discussion. I heard that Hook disagrees with POTUS’ position on Iran…

          that plus all the other comments about Hook lead me to ask also if Pompeo could not have found someone else? I must say I concur with Blade.

          Like

          Reply
        • litenmaus says:
          August 16, 2018 at 9:56 pm

          Blade, Brian Hook was brought on as Rex Tillerson’s Policy Chief , There is no doubt in my mind that Hook is an enemy of America First. I’m hoping that Hook is a ‘one issue and gone’ type of employee and once he’s served his purpose on Iran, his security classifications are revoked and he is returned to the cess pool he was dragged from.

          Like

          Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      August 16, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      I’m not worried about Hook. He’s probably warmed up to Trump considerably.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Caius Lowell says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    DJT’s Iran Action Group presumably replaces BHO’s Iran Appeasement Group…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Chris Four says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    “Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has admitted he made a mistake in allowing the country’s foreign minister to speak to his US counterpart during negotiations that led to a 2015 international nuclear agreement”.

    https://iranian.com/2018/08/16/khamenei-admits-mistake-permitting-nuclear-negotiations/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      “Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Wednesday that the United States is trying to make Tehran surrender through the imposition of sanctions.”

      Smart guy, that Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. He’s one step closer to Full MAGA Status.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Kent says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    I can’t help but wonder if Jimmy Carter yet fully realizes the STUPENDOUS fallacy of his decisions back in the late 70’s….I read somewhere that he tried to stick his finger in the hole he created in the dike but it was too late….

    If anyone can mop it up Team USA and Trump can…but it’s going to be a long haul and my opinion is that Iran will be one very tough opponent…not that we can’t win it especially with help from Iran’s neighbors…but it won’t be easy, IMO.

    What group of dumbasses could have POSSIBLY reached the conclusion that the Islamic fundamentalists were a better choice than the Shah? (rhetorical question)…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Mncpo(ret) says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    This is more pressure on Khamenei. This is telling him, Iran is singled out, you.’re a target, PERSONALLY. This is actually huge. We’re letting him know that his butt is on the line. He’s squeezed between riots at home, failing economy, and now a special council just for him. He’s got to be sweating bullets.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Suite. D says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    I tell my atheist friends that our president, Donald Trump, is the strongest proof I know that God does exist. Amen and MaAGA!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. lieutenantm says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Someone needs to put some specifics on the board here re WHAT Iran has done yo us or anyone
    that is so destabilizing…

    Like

    Reply
  15. KPomeroy says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Oh I see. So we’re now calling it the “Iranian regime.” What has happened to this website??

    Like

    Reply
  16. A2 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Good choice with Brian Hook. Knows the area, the issues and has wide experience. Sounds like another good team has been set up by Sec Pompeo.

    If you want to know what the 12 point objectives are, read this:
    After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy
    https://www.state.gov/secretary/remarks/2018/05/282301.htm

    Many a fake news site like the ‘Washington Post’ called this speech (above) ‘silly’. Unsurprisingly, the reporters confirmed their employers’ incoherence and stupidity with their (non)questions. Loved it when Brian Hook listened to Ms Rambling Mitchell of 2018, paused and said ‘And ?”.

    For another view from Asia read this:
    http://www.atimes.com/heres-why-pompeos-12-conditions-on-iran-deal-have-merit/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. covfefe999 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    I was trying to find some Iranian responses to today’s announcement. Here’s just one, of course it doesn’t necessarily represent the majority but it is promising:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      August 16, 2018 at 9:31 pm

      Trump team action coupled with the efforts of Iranian citizens who want to be free again could produce amazing results. https://www.wsj.com/articles/iranians-want-our-country-back-1534373854

      I was worried because there have been several generations born since the Ayatollah took over and ruined Iran. I was worried that the younger generations wouldn’t know what freedom was like so wouldn’t think to fight for it, wouldn’t think it was possible. I’m heartened to find out that they do!

      Like

      Reply
      • phoenixRising says:
        August 16, 2018 at 9:37 pm

        Forty years is not that long ago…
        Esp for Iranian women…

        Like

        Reply
        • Chris Four says:
          August 16, 2018 at 10:24 pm

          Apparently Iranian TV has a program called “Time Tunnel”which is a nostalgic look at Iran’s past under the Shah.

          Iranian birth rate is not low. “Around 19% of Iranian families have one child, and the widespread tendency among couples to opt for a single child” iranianproject.com

          Like

          Reply
  18. Disgusted says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    What a fantastic state department addition Captain Hook will be! WOW! So bright and completely informed. Loved his responses to dummies in press!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Matt Transit says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Time to bring the troops home from these stupid wars.

    Like

    Reply
    • yucki says:
      August 16, 2018 at 10:31 pm

      Ridiculous!
      Mullahs in Qom are burning fake dollars,
      To pretend that US sanctions do not affect us!!!

      #IranRegimeChange

      Like

      Reply
      • covfefe999 says:
        August 16, 2018 at 10:46 pm

        They’re afraid. With the right combo of both exterior and interior actions they could be out of power before the end of the year.

        Like

        Reply
        • covfefe999 says:
          August 16, 2018 at 10:48 pm

          I hope when the coup has completed, the Iranian women get first shot at doling out punishment.

          Like

          Reply
        • Chris Four says:
          August 16, 2018 at 11:06 pm

          I seriously doubt it. The military controls the country. Any change would have to overcome both the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Basiji a paramilitary force.

          Many of Iran’s problems are due to internal incompetence. The country should be on par with Turkey economically, but because of mismanagement and corruption it lags behind.

          Like

          Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s