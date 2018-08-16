Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Introduces The Iran Action Group and Director Brian Hook…

Earlier today Secretary of State Mike Pompeo introduced the newest geopolitical strategy from the U.S. Department of State, the Iran Action Group. The goal of the coordinated effort is to assemble a unified action front from all allies toward the destabilizing activity stemming from within the Iranian regime.
[Transcript] SECRETARY POMPEO: Good afternoon, everyone. Today I am happy to announce the creation of the Iran Action Group.
The Iran Action Group will be responsible for directing, reviewing, and coordinating all aspects of the State Department’s Iran-related activity, and it will report directly to me.
For nearly 40 years, the regime in Tehran has been responsible for a torrent of violent and destabilizing behavior against the United States, our allies, our partners, and indeed the Iranian people themselves. In May of this year, President Trump withdrew from the flawed Iran nuclear deal, which failed to restrain Iran’s nuclear progress or its campaigns of violence abroad. In its place President Trump has instituted a campaign of pressure, deterrence, and solidarity with the long-suffering Iranian people.
Our hope is that one day soon we can reach a new agreement with Iran. But we must see major changes in the regime’s behavior both inside and outside of its borders. The Iranian people and the world are demanding that Iran finally act like a normal nation.
The Iran Action Group will drive daily progress on these objectives and I hope do much more.
We are committed to a whole-of-government effort to change the Iranian regime’s behavior, and the Iran Action Group will ensure that the Department of State remains closely synchronized with our interagency partners. The IAG will also lead the way in growing efforts with nations which share our understanding of the Iranian threat. President Trump is making our Iran strategy a true multinational undertaking, and the Iran Action Group will be key to further progress in that regard.
I am also announcing that Brian Hook will lead the Iran Action Group with the formal title of Special Representative for Iran. Brian has served as the Director of Policy Planning here since February of 2017, and he has worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s foreign policy priorities across multiple domains. Brian’s diplomatic expertise and broad experience with Iran policy makes him an outstanding choice to lead the State Department’s Iran Action Group.
Since the President’s decision to withdraw from the Iran deal in May, Brian has played an important role in shaping our strategy of maximum diplomatic and economic pressure.
We are going to continue to rely on him and his team to lead our efforts to counter the Iranian regime’s malign activity, to support Iranian voices, and to galvanize international support for our efforts.
And with that, I’d like to introduce our new Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s approach to Iran was pure out and out bribery. And as we all know, bribery never ends well for the briber. We should be worried that the Mullahs will successfully muscle the EU into disobeying the sanctions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The appeaser is just the last one that is eaten by the crocodile. W.churchill
LikeLiked by 3 people
Then no soybeans for the EU. It’s as simple as that thanks to PDJT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I regard Soebarkah’s (a.k.a. Obama’s) approach to be one of American taxpayer subsidies for the Iranian regime.
I’ve seen no evidence whatsoever he was attempting to bribe them to do anything.
Rather, he and his boss Jarrett were merely enablers and cheerleaders for what the mullahs already wanted to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Obama’s approach to Iran was pure out and out bribery.”
The BHO regime’s goal was to move away from supporting Saudi Arabia (Sunni) to side with Shia (Iran) and against Israel. Now, with the Iranian advances in the Middle East (Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Libya), Saudi Arabia has become a secret pseudo-ally of Israel and PDJT has shifted back to the long-standing support for the interests of Saudi Arabia and Israel where it should have been all along.
BTW, since Russia is allied with Syria and Iran, who then are the real conspirators with Russia? Who turned Syria into a failed state allowing the Iranians to have influence? Who withdrew US troops from Iraq allowing the Iranians to move in? Who gave billions to Iran? The scum no longer in office and, primarily, the former Secretary of State.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The new kid in town says, “Get in line Iran or we’ll stomp on your head, economically at first.” As a result the Iranian Rial is in a death spiral and one of the last things the Islamic clerics (aka, their government) in Iran want is a popular revolt.
LikeLike
Obama’s approach was to enrich himself and his fellow cronies as much as he possibly could and with Valerie Jarrett at the helm they now own many mansions and fat bank accounts across the world; much of it thanks to their involvement in Iran.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo. The crazy idea that Zero was well intentioned with respect to the US in the Iran deal will never pass the smell test.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keep your chin up Treepers. You and like-minded people are a “parallel polis”
http://thefederalist.com/2018/08/14/the-left-is-actually-afraid-of-jordan-peterson-because-hes-leading-a-revolt-against-corruption/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brian Hook refresher, Bush administration official, Romney campaign foreign policy guy, the man who headed the Republicans against Trump http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/23/exclusive-trump-critic-lands-key-state-department-role/
While I trust my President and Mr Pompeo, I am pretty confused why you’d chose an absolute swamp diver one deeply connected to special interest and your political opponents to run such a critical foreign policy affair.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brian Hook, further refresher….connected to Beacon Global Strategies and Hillary lapdogs Leon Panetta, Mike Morrell and Phillipe Reines.
Also Brian Hook is connected to Michael Hayden as Hayden sits on the advisory council of the John Hay Initiative which Brian Hook founded with Eliot Cohen and Eric Edelman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So now he has to work against his special interest groups to prove himself worthy. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him. Pompeo will keep tabs on him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sometimes think that PDJT hired some of these people not for their so called political skills, but so he could take down the corrupt organizations that they associate(d) with…..I agree, Pompeo will keep a close watch.
LikeLike
Oh great. Pompeo hires someone who ticks every enemy box. Presumably he was shopping for a hardline neocon to put pressure on Iran, not necessarily a bad thing ( e.g., Bolton ), but this guy looks pure enemy to me.
I bet he will be found to be connected to Obama and the Iran cash deal too. I hope Pompeo knows what he is doing and is not letting another enemy take up a forward position behind the wire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad this has come up in the discussion. I heard that Hook disagrees with POTUS’ position on Iran…
that plus all the other comments about Hook lead me to ask also if Pompeo could not have found someone else? I must say I concur with Blade.
LikeLike
Blade, Brian Hook was brought on as Rex Tillerson’s Policy Chief , There is no doubt in my mind that Hook is an enemy of America First. I’m hoping that Hook is a ‘one issue and gone’ type of employee and once he’s served his purpose on Iran, his security classifications are revoked and he is returned to the cess pool he was dragged from.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has admitted he made a mistake in allowing the country’s foreign minister to speak to his US counterpart during negotiations that led to a 2015 international nuclear agreement”.
https://iranian.com/2018/08/16/khamenei-admits-mistake-permitting-nuclear-negotiations/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Wednesday that the United States is trying to make Tehran surrender through the imposition of sanctions.”
Smart guy, that Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. He’s one step closer to Full MAGA Status.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This is more pressure on Khamenei. This is telling him, Iran is singled out, you.’re a target, PERSONALLY. This is actually huge. We’re letting him know that his butt is on the line. He’s squeezed between riots at home, failing economy, and now a special council just for him. He’s got to be sweating bullets.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone needs to put some specifics on the board here re WHAT Iran has done yo us or anyone
that is so destabilizing…
LikeLike
Hezbollah? ever heard of them?
https://www.google.com/search?ei=XvJ1W43kKpGWsQWH1a7wDQ&q=hezbollah+iran&oq=hexbollah+iran&gs_l=psy-ab.1.0.0i13k1l8j0i13i30k1l2.9997558.10005191.0.10008926.51.23.0.0.0.0.239.2052.0j10j2.12.0….0…1.1.64.psy-ab..39.12.2030…0j0i131k1j0i67k1j0i10k1.0.Bw32o_JgtLo
That’s just a starter…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Venezuela/Iran?
https://www.google.com/search?ei=QRt2W7m5KIiEtQW0l5S4Ag&q=venezuela+iran&oq=venezuela+iran&gs_l=psy-ab.1.3.0i7i30k1l3j0j0i7i30k1l6.81164.91661.0.94920.28.22.6.0.0.0.209.3000.3j16j1.20.0….0…1.1.64.psy-ab..3.20.2922…0i13k1j0i67k1j0i131i67k1j0i7i10i30k1.0.gBpQOxeHYzA
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.google.com/search?ei=ABx2W_yXINHQsAX1_6f4Dw&q=meddling+iranian&oq=meddling+irananian&gs_l=psy-ab.1.0.33i160k1.52892.63278.0.64968.18.18.0.0.0.0.200.2494.0j17j1.18.0….0…1.1.64.psy-ab..0.18.2467…0i7i30k1j0i67k1j0i131i67k1j0i7i10i30k1j0i8i7i30k1j0i13i30k1j0i13i5i30k1j0i8i30k1.0.G6RkOvzWHE0
LikeLike
Last one…
“The Iranian regime has two “main characteristics.” The first is exporting terrorism and warmongering. The second is the brutal repression of the Iranian people.
In truth, at the present time, especially after Iran’s nuclear deal failure, the Iranian regime in its entirety is invested in its extensive meddling in the Middle East.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) plays the leading role in fueling major wars in the Middle East, including the current wars in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon.
The IRGC started its strategy of meddling in the region in 1990, following the establishment of the Quds Force. The regime’s inner circles describe the Quds Force, considered an official IRGC unit, as the “center of an international Islamic army.”
The Iranian regime’s embassies in most Arabic and Islamic countries, especially Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Afghanistan, are specifically controlled by the IRGC, and all are assigned to pursue the IRGC’s agenda and policies. Iran’s ambassador in Iraq has always been a senior IRGC commander, such as the likes of Hassan Danaeifar, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq from 2010 to 2017, who is an IRGC military officer.
Read more: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/05/irans_occupation_of_the_middle_east.html#ixzz5OOQn5IL2
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re a champ, Kent!
LikeLike
Google: “beirut marine barracks iran”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Screaming “Death to America” in their “parliament”?
Trying to fullfil the promise of Shia Islam that is including our destruction?
Aiming for the destruction of our nr. 1 friend in the M.E. Isreal…?
Let me guess.. another naive libertarian waiting until the world burns around us? I guess you would’ve opted to be lenient with Hitler Germany and imperial Japan too?
I hope you understand the nuances between Trump pressure and neocon interventionism?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it hard to believe that this is an honest question but I enjoyed Kent’s responses.
LikeLike
Oh I see. So we’re now calling it the “Iranian regime.” What has happened to this website??
LikeLike
“Now”? Not sure I follow. It’s always been a “regime”. As in: “Regime change, or no regime change? That is the question.”
LikeLike
What would you call them? Religious fanatics?
LikeLike
It’s a Islamic theocracy
LikeLike
Good choice with Brian Hook. Knows the area, the issues and has wide experience. Sounds like another good team has been set up by Sec Pompeo.
If you want to know what the 12 point objectives are, read this:
After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy
https://www.state.gov/secretary/remarks/2018/05/282301.htm
Many a fake news site like the ‘Washington Post’ called this speech (above) ‘silly’. Unsurprisingly, the reporters confirmed their employers’ incoherence and stupidity with their (non)questions. Loved it when Brian Hook listened to Ms Rambling Mitchell of 2018, paused and said ‘And ?”.
For another view from Asia read this:
http://www.atimes.com/heres-why-pompeos-12-conditions-on-iran-deal-have-merit/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the additional info. Good to add it to Hook’s swamp credential.
LikeLike
I was trying to find some Iranian responses to today’s announcement. Here’s just one, of course it doesn’t necessarily represent the majority but it is promising:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump team action coupled with the efforts of Iranian citizens who want to be free again could produce amazing results. https://www.wsj.com/articles/iranians-want-our-country-back-1534373854
I was worried because there have been several generations born since the Ayatollah took over and ruined Iran. I was worried that the younger generations wouldn’t know what freedom was like so wouldn’t think to fight for it, wouldn’t think it was possible. I’m heartened to find out that they do!
LikeLike
Forty years is not that long ago…
Esp for Iranian women…
LikeLike
Apparently Iranian TV has a program called “Time Tunnel”which is a nostalgic look at Iran’s past under the Shah.
Iranian birth rate is not low. “Around 19% of Iranian families have one child, and the widespread tendency among couples to opt for a single child” iranianproject.com
LikeLike
Typo birth rate is low
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
#IranRegimeChange:
https://twitter.com/hashtag/IranRegimeChange?src=hash
LikeLike
Many of Iran’s problems are due to internal incompetence. The country should be on par with Turkey economically, but because of mismanagement and corruption it lags behind.
LikeLike