Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Objectives of New EU Trade Deal…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on Mornings with Maria to discuss the objectives of the new trade negotiations between the U.S. and the European Union.
Yesterday, President Trump and EU President Jean Claude Juncker announced the parameters of the agreement and the intent to reach a comprehensive agreement between the U.S. and the EU. Secretary Wilbur Ross fills in some of the details:
The U.S. trade team has assigned geographic responsibilities. There is overlap, and a great deal of synergy depending on the deal being negotiated; however, each member has a specific region of SME responsibility: ♦U.S.T.R Ambassador Robert Lighthizer has NAFTA; ♦National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow and White House Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro have China; ♦Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has the EU (and all others). As a consequence it makes sense that Secretary Ross would be the point-person discussing the outlines of the U.S./E.U. trade agreement.
An agreement with the EU puts pressure on Mexico to quickly participate in a similar agreement. This domino effect puts significant pressure on the Chinese to agree to terms of free, fair, open and reciprocal trade. Last night Secretary Ross appeared on Lou Dobbs for discussion. That interview is below:
To sum it up: winning. Take your winnamins.
Maple Castro…you are next!
Bring your best socks.
Skinner- He will regret his–Trump can’t push Canada around. Hey Maria, you and your globalist friends keep harping on how the Trump steel and Al. tariffs are causing them to raise prices. Ross just told you for the 1000th time that it would only be about 1%, but just watch these same companies raise it by 10% and blame it on Trump.
Lovin our Wilbur on Lou Dobbs who understands winning! Great news about the Mexican trade team! Godspeed team Trump. America is with you! 💓
Trudeau sent to the corner for a time out to think about his bad behavior – meanwhile he watches El Presidente AMLO receive a “most improved” award for Mexico.
When I was a wee lad, I had a friend named Wilbur. His parents took me to the shore with the family and I’ve never forgotten it. He had big ears, too, but I’m pretty sure THIS Wilbur was already out of college when I knew MY Wilbur.
Hi Rick. My DADDY was named Wilbur!!
But all his life, family and everyone else knew him as ‘Jack’.
I’d say all those Wilbur fellows are smart, tough but kind, and very intelligent.
Part 1 “Big 3 Autos”: good friend of mine has global responsibility for an important piece of the business, staff of 140 specialized personnel, for 1 of the 3. Nothing can be built or upgraded without her at table day one. Said her company ceased all plans to build or expand in Mexico, as of 18 months ago. Shelved a factory in process of being built, in fact. Related that China has become a nightmare, stealing everything. I likened China JV’s to owning a pet croc: eventually it grows up-then eats you. She said it was correct comparison. No more JV’s going forward. Investment is now directed here. Bigly.
Part 2: aluminum. Asked her how many lbs of aluminum in average size 4 door car like mine. We agreed to settle on 450lbs as a fair number. Well…from my cursory quick study of aluminum smelters per country, I pointed out that Mexico, according to Wikipedia, does not possess a single sluminum smelting facility. So….where does the aluminum in my car and the other 2.X million cars Mexico will ship into US, come from?
And…thanks to CTH, I was able to illustrate the NAFTA Fatal Flaw….China.
Light went off big time for her. Never thought about it. People high up in the autos are many times shielded from the reality of the Fatal Flaw, by their own employers no less.
Important conversion. Now this lady gets it she will doubtless spread the word. I hope you referred her to the treehouse for future enlightenment.
Great Job Sparty. Exactly on point.
As ammo for those who are going to gaslight these facts: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_aluminium_smelters
You must be wondering where the additional smelting capacity of the USA will have the most pain, especially after new trade Trump w/little friends deals are cut if you are in the smelting monopoly in China?
May take a little time…..maybe…..lot of displaced workers earning peanuts……unhappiness?
14 US smelters are listed. Of those, 6 are marked “Closed” and a couple of others are at partial capacity.
The top 2 smelters in China (out of the 141 China smelters listed) put out more aluminum per year than what is left of the US smelters combined.
Yes, Mexico is “laundering” Chinese aluminum.
Yeah! And when Wilbur is done with them EU putzes, he might join Lightsabre and go to Mexico…
