Second Time: President Trump Removes DPRK Panda Mask to Expose Red Dragon Influence….

It was ABSOLUTELY NOT coincidental that China sent a low level trade delegation to the U.S. at exactly the same time U.S.T.R. Lighthizer is conducting open hearings on Section 301 national security trade issues; which are specifically targeted toward China.
For the second time POTUS is using strategic deployment of sunlight on the relationship between Beijing and North Korea. President Trump is highlighting what has been hidden for decades. China has structured the use of North Korean nuclear ambitions as the sword of Damocles over their economic adversaries in the West. China’s Chairman Xi Jinping controls the government officials that surround North Korea’s Chairman Kim Jong-un:
These tweets, along with the earlier tweet. are serious business. They are being fired directly into the heart of Beijing. They are the mother of all truth bombs, and they take away the ability of Chairman Xi to deploy the hidden threat and DPRK control.
“Subtle” like a brick through a window. [More backstory available here.] President Trump is removing the Panda mask to reveal the authentic nature of Chairman Xi Jinping. Simultaneously Trump is trying to rescue Kim Jong-un from the clutches of the Red dragon behind the panda mask.
Until there is an empirical or factual reason to counter what seems like an obvious geopolitical strategy, we should consider all events through the prism that the primary leadership within the DPRK, the officials controlling Kim, are under the control of China.
The trade confrontation is China’s biggest geopolitical risk. The primary weapon China holds toward demanding terms from the U.S. would be their ability to change the dynamic in North Korea at any given moment. From this frame-of-reference things begin to make more sense.
On the surface it appears the U.S. is negotiating terms for a denuclearized North Korea; however, under the surface the bigger issue is the ongoing economic confrontation between the U.S. and China. The DPRK is Red Dragon leverage.
Consider that Chairman Kim was/is likely put into power not as a linear out-cropping of his familial relationship, but more as a strategy of ongoing Chinese duplicity. Kim Jong-un was seen as easier to control. Consider the possibility that all of the DPRK officials who carry out the objectives of the ruling North Korean government are factually operating according to the dictates of the hidden Chinese authority.
Within this dynamic Chairman Kim received the scorn of the international community; but was -in reality- merely a figurehead, a false panda face – hiding the true authority behind all of the DPRK policy, and a designed strategy constructed by China.
Consider that by confronting the economic interests of China, President Trump fractured the decades-long ruse, and is now positioned to expose the nature of the Chinese ruling authority within North Korea. This becomes a stunning paradigm shift; a reality that few could possibly fathom, unless you consider the cunning of Beijing.
Under this scenario, it is adverse to the interest of China for a united, open and democratic Korean peninsula where the North and South are together again. It would be particularly adverse to Xi’s interests if the U.S., Japan and a united Korea formed any substantive international alliance.
The best play for China would be to control the outcomes of any unification and position China as the control agent for any united Korea. This would be critically important if, as I am now increasingly confident, North Korea was/is actually a proxy province of China and has been for decades under the complete -albeit hidden- rule of the Chinese authority.
Under this scenario, Chairman Xi has to play a very careful game of geopolitical cunning; and if at any moment he sees Chairman Kim accepting the rescue of President Trump, Xi will likely move to eliminate Kim and defend his interests quickly.
Imagine the internal stress upon the young Kim Jong-un who has been forced to ride this dragon for almost a decade, and knows his government is not actually his government but rather a governing body with all officials reporting to Beijing.
Imagine you are the next-door-neighbor to an abused child who lives inside the palace of the abuser. The abuse has been psychological and manipulative upon this child for decades. How do you rescue him? Additionally, how do you rescue him when the ultimate abuser is the king of all communities, governments, political and legal systems in/around the palace?… and only you know the nature of the dynamic…. (link)
If our overall operating thesis is correct, these are very tenuous times. Communist China will not give up on a decades-long grand design for economic conquest. President Trump is confronting that Chinese strategy head-on.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Chairman Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
President Trump is putting on a MASSIVE economic squeeze.
♦Squeeze #1. President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin sanctioned Venezuela and cut off their access to expanded state owned oil revenue. Venezuela needs more money. China and Russia are already leveraged to the gills in Venezuela and hold 49% of Citgo as collateral for loans outstanding. China and Russia now need to loan more, directly.
However, China cannot engage in economic commerce with Venezuela or they risk losing access to the U.S. banking system. Therefore all current Chinese aid to Maduro comes in the form of IOUs. These ongoing loans are likely impossible to be repaid.
♦Squeeze #2. China’s geopolitical ally, Russia, is already squeezed with losses in energy revenue because of President Trump’s approach toward oil, LNG and coal. Trump, through allies including Saudi Arabia, EU, France (North Africa energy), and domestic production has influenced global energy prices. Additionally, President Trump is demanding NATO countries, specifically Germany, stop supporting financial dependence on Russia.
Meanwhile, and directly connected, Russia is bleeding out financially in Syria. Iran is the financial reserve, but they too are energy price dependent and President Trump is now putting pressure on Iran vis-a-vis new sanctions and new demands on allies.
♦Squeeze #3. In 2017 Trump and Secretary Tillerson, now Secretary Pompeo, put Pakistan on notice they need to get involved in bringing their enabled tribal “extremists” (Taliban) to the table in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s primary investor and economic partner is China. The U.S. removed $900 million in financial support to pressure Pakistan toward a political solution in Afghanistan, China has to fill void. [NOTE: Last month the World Bank began discussions about a financial bailout for Pakistan.] Again, more one-way bleed for China.
♦Squeeze #4. China’s primary economic threat (competition) is next door in India. President Trump has embraced India as leverage over China in trade and pledged ongoing favorable trade deals. The key play is MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status might flip from China to India. That’s a big play. It would have massive ramifications.
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump launched a USTR Section 301 Trade Investigation into China’s theft of intellectual property. This encompasses every U.S. entity that does manufacturing business with China, particularly aeronautics and technology, and also reaches into the financial services sector.
In March of 2018 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer completed a section 301 review of China’s trade practices. [SEE HERE] Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the President to take all appropriate action, including retaliation, to obtain the removal of any act, policy, or practice of a foreign government that violates an international trade agreement or is unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory, and that burdens or restricts U.S. commerce. However, as talks with China progressed, President Trump shelved the 301 action to see where negotiations would end-up. The May and June, 2018, negotiations between the U.S. and China provided no progress. The 301 review of China was pulled back off the shelf, and President Trump assembles his trade-war strategy. The 301 tariffs/sanctions are currently being worked out with U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer.
♦Squeeze #6. President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Robert Lighthizer are dissolving NAFTA in favor of two bilateral agreements; one with Mexico and one with Canada. One of the primary objectives of team U.S.A. is to close the 3rd party loopholes, including dumping and origination, that China uses to gain backdoor access to the U.S. market and avoid trade/tariff restrictions. [China sends parts to Mexico and Canada for assembly and then back-door entry into the U.S. via NAFTA.]
♦Squeeze #7. President Trump has been open, visible and vocal about his intention to shift to bilateral trade renegotiation with China and Southeast Asia immediately after Team U.S.A. concludes with NAFTA. [Current discussions with Japan are ongoing]
♦Squeeze #8. President Trump positioned the U.S. relationship with the E.U. as a massive potential loss for Europe (via Steel, Aluminum, and Auto tariffs) if they did not: (A) shift their trade relationship toward greater reciprocity; and (B) reconsider the size of their trade relationship with China. After initially trying to push-back, Europe acquiesced.
♦Squeeze #9. President Trump has positioned ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as trade benefactors for assistance with North Korea. Last year the KORUS (South Korea and U.S.) trade deal was renegotiated, and announced in March. The relationship between ASEAN nations and the Trump administration is very strong, and getting stronger. Which leads to…
♦Squeeze #10. President Trump has formed an economic and national security alliance with Shinzo Abe of Japan. It is not accidental that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un fired his last missile over the Northern part of Japan. Quite simply, Beijing told him to. However…
♦Squeeze #11. President Trump cut-off the duplicitous Beijing influence over North Korea by engaging directly with Kim Jong-un. The open exchange and ongoing dialogue has removed much of the ability of Beijing to leverage the DPRK nuclear threat for their own economic benefit. This dialogue was as much, if not more, about dismantling the Beijing geopolitical influence as it was about denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. However, no-one caught on to that part of the strategy.
When Trump comes to the table and offers a fair, good deal – TAKE IT. You try to make him the chump, you will end up being the KING OF CHUMPS.
Mr. Kim could be playing the puppet. He did kill a lot of the old guard. Seems to me he’s trying to do all kinds of nice things and meanwhile remain a nuclear power. If enemies act nice, western (liberal) leaders tend to stop pushing for the end game and close their eyes for reality. If so, Mr. Kim is another leader who didn’t take time to learn some basics about PDJT.
The odd thing in Singapore was that the delegates were working hard and Mr. Kim went sight seeing. Didn’t seem to care.
reality: China is Globalist Weapon! we know the EU was established to destroy national sovereignty in Europe…the key is spheres of influence centered on global finance…China os papering the world in Yuan…who is the “ultimate banker”???
As the Fed continues to raise rates, and Fed rates continue to outstrip those from other Central Banks, how will it play out?
Will institutions race to reduce their holdings from the Fed by attracting alternate sources of funds … like American corporations’ repatriated profits?
• Will this reduce the power of the Fed?
• Will this reduce the ability of the Fed to raise rates further?
the Fed increased its balance sheet 400% from 2008 “crisis”…this “Private Bank” became 4 times richer in 10 years! they said the boomer generation would be the greatest transfer of wealth in history, little did the boomers know it would be from the boomer generation to the FED! W43 let Bear Stearns fall while reinflating EU banks…of course Goldman won the War and our National Debt doubled…President Trump is restarting American Industry so our National debt is less than our INCOME! guess who is increases interest on the debt? The Fed…President Trump said: “We’ll use Tariff Income to pay the increase in interest expense…” so far, the Fed is not satisfied as they prefer Emerging Markets to the American Market!
Wouldn’t our Debt be less than our SALES (GDP) … Let’s hope President Trump can get it under our INCOME by the end of his second term (along with eliminating DEFICITS and cutting UNFUNDED LIABILITIES in half).
In the 1980s, ALL of the Euros that pushed to lay the groundwork for a future powerful EU dreamt that it would make Europe an economic powerhouse on par with the U.S. Wheras only SOME of them intended to destroy national sovereignty in Europe.
Either way, regardless of the EU’s “founders” intentions, the result is destructive: the deterioration of national sovereignty and a bunch of related bad (intended AND unintended) consequences as well as various other destructive conjurings.
Folks the Chinese this past week have seen all their schemes being destroyed by the Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth! Ole Xi will have to decide in the very near future whether he wants to hold onto North Korea or whether he wants to destroy his paper economy. He CAN’T have both!
Our President continues to drive the Dragon 🐉 crazy 😜. Xi knows damn well that as our President finalizes the trade deals with Mexico, Japan and the EU, China 🇨🇳 will see a reduction of 3% to 4% to their real GDP rate!
https://twitter.com/foxnews/status/1025890750003863552?s=21 …
There is a cause and effect to our GDP and theirs. By squeezing them with tariffs of 10% on the first $50 billion coupled with the proposed 25% (in a week or so) on the next $200 billion and what I believe maybe as high as 50% on the remaining $250 billion, PDJT is swinging our GDP up and killing China’s GDP.
Let’s look at the math:
USA 🇺🇸 Tariffs on China:
$50 billion x 10% tariffs = $5 billion dollars to our Government
$200 billion x 25% tariffs = $50 billion dollars to our Government
$250 billion x (being a bit conservative) 37.5% tariffs = $93.375 billion dollars to our Government
China 🇨🇳 Tariffs on USA:
$50 billion x 10% tariffs = $5 billion dollars to their Government
$60 billion x 25% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
$40 billion x (THAT IS ALL THEY HAVE LEFT) 37.5% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
That totals $148.375 billion dollars in tariffs for our Government versus $35 billion dollars to their Government.
That shrinks the trade deficit by $113.375 billion dollars a year.
What does that mean for each country’s real GDP rate?
Just last Quarter we shrunk the trade deficit by $53 billion dollars and it added 1.16% to the 4.1%.
Please keep in mind with my math above, China 🇨🇳 and the USA 🇺🇸 brought in the same $5 billion in tariffs. They washed each other out.
However, going forward, that isn’t the case! Your talking about an additional 2.32% real GDP rate for each year using the tariffs on China 🇨🇳 and them losing that same percentage.
He was absolutely right that WE CAN’T LOSE!
Xi saw this today and realizes HE CAN’T WIN!
“Ole Xi will have to decide in the very near future whether he wants to hold onto North Korea or whether he wants to destroy his paper economy. He CAN’T have both!”
From your lips to God’s ears. I pray that this be so, and that Kim and North Korea be truly liberated from the evils of communism and Xi Stealth Mao.
Perfectly framed CHINESE CHOICE, Flep!
PJT – Subtle as teargas.
In the tweets PT provides China with an option between Either you can;
1) carry on manipulating NK (in a vain attempt to get me to back down on trade) or
2) enjoy trade (on fair terms) with the US
But you can’t have both, im not BO or the other idiots.
plus, NK gets to reunify with SK, ok?
THIS!!!
Ouch!! Now that will leave a mark on yea old Rd Dragon that even a Panda mask won’t cover. Imagine having a nice “one belt one road plan” and then finding out that the road you have been using for sometime has been claimed through eminent domain and is about to be converted into a swimming pool for the riffraff in the neighborhood.
This is real statesmanship/dealing. Incredible stuff. So nice to have a POTUS who is on the ball: and in turn in it for us.
God bless America.
God bless Donald John Trump.
Removing the ability for China to secretly use the DPRK as leverage (Panda Mask) effectively establishes them as exactly what they are, a completely dependent economy. Simply put, if trade between China and the United States ceased completely, they would lose $375B a year and struggle very hard to keep food on the table.
We literally have ALL the leverage and it makes me a proud American to see President Trump actually using it! #MoreWinning 😀
Instead of apologizing for it, and then giving away the store as reparations for our Exceptionalism, you mean?
I have a question regarding nukes (This was very education for me!!). Was China directing NK to do nuclear testing? Do they use them as a deflection so we can’t see what the other hand is doing? I feel sorry for Kim Jong Un (yeah, I know he’s a murderer!) I think he would like to see himself as a Donald Trump to his people and is open to a capitalist society for NK. Must be awful knowing you can be snuffed out at any time.
I would like to see Squeeze #12, which makes China’s WTO membership the same as ALL major developed nations and makes them subject to the exact same rules as the US and other major economic powers. China currently treated as an “emerging market nation”.
This would be more likely than their removal and possibly more effective.
I have always said the proper way to deal with the North Korean nukes is as a Chinese nuclear deployment. Any launch by the North Korean military will be treated exactly as if it was launched from installations in China. Further more, deployments by China outside their borders may cause American deployments of nuclear weapons to the threatened theater, including Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, and Taiwan.
The great advantage President Trump has over Xi is the possibility of putting nuclear weapons in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea or even Viet Nam. They all hate Xi and his bully boy tactics.
I absolutely LOVE that Trump is continuing to say good things about Kim. Because no doubt in my mind that Un wants this to work out more than anyone on Earth.
Very smart move to “flatter” Kim
Nothing for Xi this time.
Next time… Maybe.
I read yesterday that the ASEAN countries are consensual to a new compact, part of which states that no member may hold war games with a non member if even one member complains. The article inferred that China had them put that in.
Also they have lobbied our Congress and got two billes introduced a couple weeks ago. One takes the power to create tariffs away from the office of the President and gives it to Congress. Another takes the investigation of trade in relation to national security away from one of President Trump committees and gives it to a Congressional committee consisting of two Republicans and two Democtrats. Good luck getting any agreement without Pelosi and Schumer’s approvals thru that.
Where did you read this and no it will not make it past the desk of POTUS.
“Everything else is chaff and countermeasures.”
It occurs to me that part of the above is the
hate-filled, false, constant attacks of the marxist democrat party, and their proxy propaganda machine ‘news media’ on President Donald Trump.
Seen through the eyes described above
CNN, et al, looks like little more than a mouthpiece of the chinese communist party.
Yes, CNN = Communist News Network. Says it all. Propaganda (fake news) directed by the DNC and globalists.
Interesting that we just announced the successful deployment of our new variable nuclear bombs that are dropped by the B2. Coincidence?
BRILLIANT!!!
I’ll have another winnamen please!
Our President is slapping the Panda 🐼 everywhere!
Yes, Communist China is trying to set up satellite states wherever it can. Mao would be very pleased. Meanwhile, the communist influence in Central America is as strong as ever. The USA needs to do something about this, as well as close in on the communists trying to destroy our own government.
Paraphrased repeat of a subcomment to an earlier thread comment concerning today’s tweets.
PDJT has newly much more leverage over Xi re trade (so indirectly over NoKo behavior) thanks to a ‘fortuitous’ rapidly emerging Chinese pork farming calamity. Remember China’s first response to US trade tariffs was to steeply tariff US pork imports, therby crippling their own largest ag company that bought Smithfield, the largest US pork producer, some years ago.
Just 4 weeks ago, African swine fever (ASF) virus was detected in NE China in one province, probably came in via Russian hog/pork imports, as Russia has been (unsuccessfully) battling ASF it ‘caught’ from eastern Europe.
Background. ASF is a virus, no vaccine or ‘cure’, Endemic in subsaharan Africa. Survives in African porcine related species with no symptoms. But in domestic pigs and wild boars, almost always fatal in 2-10 days. Virus survives in feces, pork scraps, on farmers shoes…for weeks, so also highly contagious. VERY BAD.
ASF was first detected in one NE China province first week of August 2018 when hundreds of pigs suddenly died on one farm. (Theory is, they were slopped contaminated scraps from Russian processed uncooked pork imports.) Four weeks later, despite frantic massive Chinese containment efforts, ASF has spread to four provinces separated by over 1000km. A big problem, because most Chinese pork is not large modern hog farms, but small farm/backyard operations where there is zero sanitation control. There are lots of Googlable reports with scientific info.
China is the worlds largest pork producer (about half), and pork is the main meat protein in the Chinese diet (poultry is a distant second). Xi’s punative retaliatory tariffs on US pork are about to lay a world of hurt on the Chinese food supply. Not just prices, but acute shortages, thanks to ASF.
Xi was already playing a very bad trade poker hand. Trump just played the ASF joker.
IMO PDJT knew this already when making todays decisions and tweets. His IS that good.
It boggles my feeble mind what PDJT could accomplish if he had the full co-operation of the US government. He’ll win anyway, just might take a little longer than he is used to.
Me, i despise what Chy-nah has done to this country.
Lot of fans here willing to risk nuclear war. Good luck with that. China actually has nukes that work and can be delivered. Unlike Kim.
Observation #1: PDJT’s incredibly skilled ‘killers’ (Ross, Mnuchin, Lighthizer) must be having the time of their lives right now. Such exciting daily challenges they get to tackle!
Observation #2: While many of us spend entire days obsessing about, for example, what Sessions is or isn’t doing, PDJT is up to his neck in all these crucially important negotiations, moves, and countermoves. Exhilarating!
if China was really Red Panda Bear, than why do they use their development loans in Africa and the Americas??? they prefer having neighbors impoverished while taking over the World with Paper!
North Korea at night:
Just imagine if you will, America has the ability to out leverage ALL of the economies of the entire world combined. I don’t believe we are dependent upon ANYONE else in the world for anything that we cannot produce ourselves. Trump has positioned us very well to leverage the entire world.
Our ace in the whole is our agricultural production since in essence the U.S. feeds the world, with our giveaways to underdeveloped nations. China’s is very dependent upon imports of raw materials and food being way behind in modern highly efficient agricultural production. China’s whole economy is based upon just assembling products to export and I think you’ll agree that without our intellectual expertise they couldn’t even make that work economically.
If we were to stop all imports from China and that now that there is a manufacturing renaissance in AMERICA we could easily replace the junk China sends us ourselves.To stave off starvation all the other countries in the world, including China would still have to purchase our AG.
I really doubt that our POTUS wants to be the bully it’s just that he will no longer allow us to be taken advantage of by anybody, especially China. Red Dragon could be sent back to the dark ages and become no more than a common lizard economically and they know it.
In a way, it reminds me of the movie quote by Admiral Yamamoto during the Pearl Harbor attack: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” For decades, China had taken advantage of the U.S. sleeping on trade partly by leveraging corporatist globalist corruption. China got greedy and began to feel invincible, that American resolve had withered away forever. Now, thank God for PDJT, the sleeping giant is waking up.
Chinese history books will be filled with regrets about how they bit off more than they could chew. But they would have succeeded without a PDJT.
Imagine if the FAKE News was presented in the same intellectual manner you see here with Sundance’s analysis. It would be FAR more interesting and educational. CNN & Co. truly do think Americans are stupid so they cater to the lowest common denominator. The reality is that many people want to be intellectually challenged with the truth and the facts and left alone to make up their own minds. Thanks for doing that SD!
“Within this dynamic Chairman Kim received the scorn of the international community; but was -in reality- merely a figurehead, a false panda face – hiding the true authority behind all of the DPRK policy, and a designed strategy constructed by China.”
______________
Which would make the Chinese government — and Chairman Xi as the face of that government — so unspeakably evil that they would attain instant global pariah status when this becomes widely known.
To have sucked the life-blood out of North Korea for 65+ years, literally secret modern-day enslavement of an entire nation, with untold millions murdered in the Gulags, would put the Chinese government on par with the most evil regimes to ever exist.
In the history of mankind.
