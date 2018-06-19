President Trump Drops $200 Billion M.O.A.T on Red Dragon (Beijing)…

When you plant your tree in another man’s orchard, you might end up paying for your own apples; it’s a risk you take…
….and President Trump knows how to use that leverage better than anyone could possibly fathom; because in this metaphor Beijing relies upon the U.S. for both the seeds and the harvest. President Trump drops the $200b M.O.A.T (Mother of All Tariffs):
White House – On Friday, I announced plans for tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports from China. These tariffs are being imposed to encourage China to change the unfair practices identified in the Section 301 action with respect to technology and innovation. They also serve as an initial step toward bringing balance to our trade relationship with China.
However and unfortunately, China has determined that it will raise tariffs on $50 billion worth of United States exports. China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology. Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers, and farmers who have done nothing wrong.
This latest action by China clearly indicates its determination to keep the United States at a permanent and unfair disadvantage, which is reflected in our massive $376 billion trade imbalance in goods. This is unacceptable. Further action must be taken to encourage China to change its unfair practices, open its market to United States goods, and accept a more balanced trade relationship with the United States.
Therefore, today, I directed the United States Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent. After the legal process is complete, these tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced. If China increases its tariffs yet again, we will meet that action by pursuing additional tariffs on another $200 billion of goods. The trade relationship between the United States and China must be much more equitable.
I have an excellent relationship with President Xi, and we will continue working together on many issues. But the United States will no longer be taken advantage of on trade by China and other countries in the world.
We will continue using all available tools to create a better and fairer trading system for all Americans.
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
“Markets”
Treepers this was inevitable! I saw it coming since the 301 report was released by Robert Lighthizer.
Our President is sitting on a Royal Flush and has positioned all his chips into the middle of the table. China 🇨🇳 is in some serious trouble.
They only have $150 billion dollars to play with. PDJT has indicated that he is putting $450 billion dollars the pot. $50 billion at 25% tariffs and $400 billion at 10% tariffs.
The Federal Government will collect on tariffs from China 🇨🇳 the following:
$50 billion x 25% = $12.5 billion dollars
$400 billion x 10% = $40 billion dollars
Total Collected = $52.5 billion dollars
Watch for a change from Kim Jong-un following his meeting with Chairman Xi!
Thank you, flep.
Now where will NOKO stand?
The Will side with China 🇨🇳! If you don’t hear or see a course correction, than maybe just maybe there is an opening. However I would bet against it regrettably ☹️
That’s what I imagined, but I hope we are wrong.
Kim will side with Trump.
Not so sure about that. If Kim does, down the road, he and his dynasty will be toast. If he ‘opens up’, his people will revolt against him and the KWP (their communist party).
Already reports coming in that the party apparatchiks (elites) are worried about the summit as they may lose control and dosh that comes from extortion from the people. Losing their positions of power and control. They are afraid, not just for their livelihood, but for their lives.
Yes, I think you’re right sadly enough.
But it never hurts to do the right thing.
The odds are 100% that PT is aware of NK’s relationships with China and almost certainly factored it in when he decided to call China’s bluff. After the NK summit and all, PT very likely has contingency plans. While he might be willing to sacrifice N Korea denuclearization, my intuition is that PT isn’t going to do that. Can’t say what the President will do, but no doubt we’ll find out very soon what the outcome will be.
China will then have to pull off the panda mask bare to the world. Trump will mobilize the world against China for interfering in world peace. Let’s see if they do it. It’s PT’s ace in the hole.
Thank you, sounds about right. I had a very similar scenario in mind several days ago, but that was in regard to a military invasion of NK by China. Not only would PT use economic penalties but as you say China would lose face, engender world condemnation, and quite possibly have to endure economic sanctions from many nations.
In my comment above I was thinking about less overt action by China, but you’re right world opinion (and sanctions) could still be mobilized against China in that case.
Thanks to SD. Teaching me how to analyze all this.
Didn’t Lil Kim replace 3 generals recently? The one in charge of keeping an eye on him for the party’s benefit?
If I were Kim, I’d defect to the US lol.
Then we may haul him before the Hague for crimes against humanity.
“Then we may haul him before the Hague for crimes against humanity.”
Unless Kim Jong-Un isn’t responsible for the crimes against humanity, and he has only been a puppet/hostage of the NK military leadership, which in turn are puppets of Chinese leadership and have been since… 1951?
NoKO Will be brought to the Bargaining Table, OR China (et al) will ALL Starve,, SCIENCE Will dictate this..
Look up the term(s) Grand Solar Minimum..
Seems about right. China did this previously. They see the domestic political success Trump is enjoying from talking to N. Korea and want to test Trump to see if he is willing to give up progress with North Korea in exchange for concessions on trade. Trump did not back down last time and surely he won’t this time either. It will be interesting to see if North Korea is starting to wean themselves from Chinese control.
One of the more subtle but interesting things from Trump’s post summit press conference was when Trump spoke briefly about our intelligence capabilities. I think it was directed at China to let them know the US can see their every move in North Korea.
I can’t even remember the context but it sorta stuck out to me because it was somewhat unnecessary to answer to the question so it seemed quite deliberate by Trump to signal something to someone. Perhaps a signal to Kim Jung Uhn that the US is fully aware of Chinese influence.
Also from the press conference Trump went out of his way to convey that N. Korea would be protected if they made a deal. The obvious inference is that they would be protected from US military action but perhaps he meant protected from China instead. We’ll see I suppose. This could be Trump testing N. Korea’s willingness to decouple from Beijing as much as China’s testing Trump about his willingness to give up progress with N. Korea..
Trump supposedly spoke to Kim today. Seems likely that this is a pretty key week regarding the N. Korea situation. If N. Korea rebuffs Chinese attempts to get them to saber rattle then that would really be a giant signal that N. Korea is serious about making a deal.
NOKO was China’s pit fighter dog, as such they were mistreated, China did not take care of them. NOKO will not play ball. They have a bigger bully to bully their bully. POTUS could give them the initial tariffs to build up NOKO, and US will still be playing with the house’s money.
As discussed in comments above, China probably won’t mess with NK. If China does try to use NK, there will be a sharp reaction around the world in response to disrupting denuclearization and great advance for world peace. Negative repercussions for China would ensue, if that doesn’t happen spontaneously PT would see to it that does.
VSG—knows this…and he has more leverage than either one of the them and both put together… Not even a bit worried–
However– Flep— what up? Are you gonna make me NOT sleep well tonite?
Replacement orders to, say India, might send another message up the line. Closing production lines 7 and 8 due to loss of USA Walmart.
Looks like China got the Wall paid for.
That’s enough for a Northern and a Southern Wall!!!! Hallelujah!!!!!
Ha ha! Sure enough, just as before, the YEN is strengthening on safe haven status!
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY USD/JPY, All had close to over 200 pip drop between yesterday and the start of today! Worth watching!
I hate to be pedantic Baba but the tariffs collected will not necessarily reach $52.5b because as Chinese products become more expensive, consumers will seek alternatives or cut back on purchases.
It’s difficult to estimate how much will be collected because it’s impossible to determine the choices consumers will make.
Quote:**Chinese products become more expensive**
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
We can MANUFACTURE anything that China “imports” .. Buy USA American Made We’ll ALL be better for it.. 😉
We “can” manufacture…but not now or in the short term (1 to 2 years minimum). There are NO mass manufacturing companies in the US that make consumer electronics or small appliances in the quantity needed to meet normal average demand.
Walk through Walmart and start checking country of origin for every non-food consumable (other than paper) your family normally buys. Then check the small appliance shelves.
Textiles and clothing too. Low cost furniture and home furnishings.
I hope POTUS is successful and these industries do return to the USA. They used to employ millions across the country, then evaporated (mostly overseas) in the 1980s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. It’s a process that does not include immediate gratification. The long-term prospects of such a shift to U.S. manufacturing development would be highly favorable.
As market demand appears, it will blow everyone’s mind how fast we tool up. And technology has advanced tremendously in just the last 5 years alone, so, we are installing the manufacturing latest technology. Our manufacturing base withered because it was impossible to be profitable competing on such a skewed table.
There are a lot of “us” that read the tea leaves, and already are tooled up, wait for it…
Another thing that the Administration could look carefully at is ENFORCING current customs. I am often conflicted when I receive shipments that *should* have had tariffs, but they sail through with none. (Note, I always demand the proper documentation be done, but the China shipper is the one who files the documentation. I have no say in the process when they ship “to door.”)
Point in case: my new supplier for LCD color graphics panels is in Elgin, IL! (I90W 40mi from Chicago.) In the last six months, I am finding lots of new suppliers with better products than the cr@p from China. A year ago, I couldn’t find US suppliers for the same parts. The pipeline is already filling. “You” just aren’t seeing it on the shelves, just yet.
And for anyone who is unhappy that prices may go up a little, think about that Chinese shovel that the blade broke on the first time you try to dig a hole. For many years, I have been seeking out the “expensive” US made tools or whatever, because they actually work for the intended purpose.
Per year.
Guess what. WALL paid for!
Well, whaddaya expect?
The beatings will continue until morale improves! MOAT and MAGA 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love Trump!!! The Man of his word and action!!!
Markets crash into late August, this I believe is wave 5 of the wave count. My prediction is markets hit rock bottom around August 26
1 John 4:10
The I hope we see a stock market rebound in advance of the midterm elections. Any hope for that? We need a red wave to keep Trumo safe and strong, and I am concerned voters will get nervous about their 401ks.
“Then” not “the”. And Trump not Trumo. Time to give up and go to bed.
Feel ya.
Hopefully the market will have adjusted from Wall St. to Main St./MAGA by then.
Let’s see how big tomorrow’s tariff tantrum is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Regardless of the technicals, “They” will manipulate everything down before the midterm, just so they have a “Trump Bad” narrative. I am staying on the cautious sidelines until right after the midterms. (Note, markets are NOT my expertise!!! In fact, I consider myself sub-moron when it comes to playing the market.)
The Dragon is so tight it would skin a fart for a nickel.
“When you plant your tree in another man’s orchard, you might end up paying for your own apples; it’s a risk you take…”
Sundance, you are THE Best!
🙂
You’re not so bad yourself Minnie 🙂
😊
❤️ Our Refuge
Exactly! The perfect metaphor to describe what China has been doing all over the world in other countries for the past 30+ years!
I think I have just figured out VSG Trump’s plan. He’s trying to give all of the swamp-dwellers a Strzok. Just how many times can a head splodey?? 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
zhu ni hao yun, Xi……you messed with the wrong Trump, today!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ni Hao Ma
Sum Ting Wong.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ding Dong.
Ping pong
My wife gets red in the face angry I say “Ye ting, ping pong ping pong wu.”. 🙂
Ho Lee Fuk
Need more Winnamins!! I read this earlier today, but now I will focus on this great move of strength, this leading, this resolve, this determination to put America first as I drift off to sleep. Excellent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just when I thought I couldn’t love our POTUS more……God Bless this man!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the Trump we saw at the end of the campaign. The more you throw at him the harder he punches back. He can’t be intimidated!
LOL We’re getting McDonald’s! that is good one
I LOVE this post, Sundance. You could publish it once a week here, and I will celebrate our Mighty Lion and his Warrior Wolverines every single time.
Winning, and understanding why we DESERVE to win, (which is quite honestly merely a leveling of the competitive field) feels so, so good. Thank you, President Trump. Thank you, Sundance.
“I have an excellent relationship with Panda Xi.”
“I have an excellent time slaying Red Dragon Xi.”
“I am a Very Stable Genius.”
Alison! Fab post! Gonna sleep well! thank you!!
Trump Proposes New Tariffs On $200B Worth Of Chinese Goods/
By Joe Tacopino June 18, 2018 | 8:01pm |
“I directed the United States Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent,” read a statement from Trump released by The White House.
“After the legal process is complete, these tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced.”
https://nypost.com/2018/06/18/trump-proposes-new-tariffs-on-200b-worth-of-chinese-goods/
POTUS MEANS BUSINESS. #AMERICAFIRST
The entirety of “Wealth of Nations” is fiction based upon a world that has never existed.
An imagined world.
Adam Smith pretends to analyze something that no man in history has ever witnessed…Free Trade.
There is, and has never been, any such thing as Free Trade.
Trade between nations is always Mercantilist.
And always will be.
It’s the nature of man.
Thanks for this, Alex.
In addition to everything else, it’s boring as hell. Almost as boring as Kapital and that’s a high bar. I prefer my fiction well written (non-fiction too, actually). Lenin was smart, he stuck to short novella length pieces.
Mercantilism is an offensive policy aimed at accumulating the largest trade surplus, while protectionism is a defensive policy aimed at reducing the trade deficit and restoring a trade balance in equilibrium to protect the economy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercantilism
https://www.quora.com/What-are-some-major-differences-between-protectionism-and-mercantilism
And dumbassism is what you call US trade policy over the last few decades. Sigh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This ☝ 💯
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was thinking cronyism, but your term is more descriptive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure smacked that one right between the eyes, Sylvia! Great shot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! That was such a nice soft ball lobbed right over the plate I just had to swing at it!
Yes, Alex…the term “Free Trade” is just a cloaking device that has been used to hide the Trade War that has waging against us, for the last 70 years.
All countries, every one of them, has been waging a trade war against us.
We are the only ones who have foolishly been adhering to ‘Free Trade’.
But nothing about it has been “free”.
It has cost us dearly.
I was going to post this previously on the Lighthizer/Ross threads last week as many posters were raising questions about the Chinese dumping US Treasuries and wringing the beads. Now it is appropriate.
“Is it a risk for America that China holds over $1 trillion in U.S. debt?”
https://chinapower.csis.org/us-debt/
It may answer all your questions, clearly and by an expert.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great article, A2. That did answer a lot of my questions. The talking heads are always acting like China holds most of our treasuries, whereas this article makes it clear that we hold most of our treasuries.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A2, thanks a million for this link.
Very educational…Really learned a LOT!
bookmarked for helping others navigate through these issues.
A2 thank you for this! I always learn so much from your posts!
What no one is commenting about is that Russia dumped 50% of it US Treasuries last week. They need the cash, and the dollar is high. Crimea rearmament, Baltic fleet out near Ukraine on high alert, World Cup venue debt due and the sink hole Syria.
Not a blip in the World markets.
Too bad Dobbs did 80% of the talking.
FATALITY
What is important is that the President has changed tack. He is now targeting industries that China has proclaimed in their ‘2025 Made in China Plan’. High tech, innovation, AI, Robotics and all the other stuff China has been stealing from US companies.
Go for it. This is not any longer about washing machines, solar panels or soybeans and pork.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It could have been about washing machines and solar panels but China was too stupid to
comprehend TRUMP.
President TRUMP is a TRAIN not a sailboat full speed ahead on track to MAGA.
Considering the Chinese directives on their economy and geopolitical strategy, no I don’t think so. They were just fiddling about thinking that the President (because they listen to the US media) was a ‘paper tiger’. Now they have to reckon with the Eagle.
Listens to US media = stupid
We are saying the same thing 😉
Sundance, why are you covering the EU as the second largest GDP “market”? Wasn’t that the point of the EU, to collectively take on the US? Aren’t they using that GDP to subvert the US every chance they get?
Why? Because Brexit!
The point of the EU was for Germany to control a vichy Europe despite having imploded and lost WW2. The guise was economics as you state.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She might not be running the Fourth Reich for too much longer. The CSU finally decided to Growacet.
Was heartened by the recent headlines as well Wendy.
May she burn in hell, pure evil.
How is the one belt going to work now? We will knock out noko. POTUS has already made overtures through ASEAN. POTUS advanced partnership in INDIA. Pakistan is a problem for us on many fronts so I wonder economically if they will make a poor choice to support China in its endeavor? The middle east, not just Iran, needs to be an economic target for us. India’s friendship and cooperation is big. And then theres mining, gas in Africa.
“China built its economic growth on low-cost exports of machinery and equipment. Massive government spending went into state-owned companies to fuel those exports. These state-owned companies are less profitable than private firms. They return only 4.9 percent on assets compared to 13.2 percent for private companies.
These companies dominate their industries. They include the big three energy companies: PetroChina, Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corporation.
China developed cities around these factories to attract workers. As a result, one-fourth of China’s economy is in real estate.
The government also funded construction of railways and other infrastructure to support growth. As a result, it imported massive amounts of commodities, like aluminum and copper.
By 2013, the 10 percent annual growth threatened to become a bubble. That’s when China looked toward economic reform.
China spends 9 percent of GDP on infrastructure.
In 2013, it launched the One Belt, One Road Initiative, the largest global infrastructure project in history. China will spend $150 billion a year to link 68 countries along the old Silk Road with Europe. It will build ports, railways, and pipelines. It plans to make a China-dominated Eurasia an economic rival to the American-dominated transatlantic trading area.
China’s president, Xi Jinping, hopes the project will accomplish four objectives:
Provide investments for China’s foreign exchange reserves. Most of them are tied up in low-return U.S. Treasurys.Provide new markets for China’s high-speed rail firms, and for cement, steel, and metal exports.Stabilize countries on China’s western border.Increase China’s claims in the South China Sea.”
https://www.thebalance.com/china-economy-facts-effect-on-us-economy-3306345
I still feel that instead of purchasing “recycled” materials from China or any where else would not be a thing well done. When we made almost all of our materials for manufacturing here before, we sure can do it again! and not think we must rely on recycled anything.
Yes, Kim will go to Beijing (my today to tomorrow) to receive new instructions.
A South Korean newspaper has reported that there are over 3K nuclear sites and related research sites in NK. Destroying the five known launch sites is immaterial as they have mobile launchers. No evidence from satellite images that any dismantling has occurred, and NK said they will dismantle, but no verification bodies to inspect. LOL.
The President set the clock. six months. The clock is ticking.
The President tried to manage summit-related expectations from the moment it appeared probable. Paraphrasing, he repeatedly said “We’ll see what happens. We’ll see how it goes. I’ll know in a minute if it’s a fraud.” He has been very cautious because he knows with whom he is dealing; KJU in the foreground, controlled by Xi, and Xi in the background.
I think this tariff announcement is a clear indication that The President is skeptical of the likelihood that KJU follows-through with either giving-up his nuclear program, which is a constant jab in America’s eye, or ending the Korean war, simply because China would not profit from either.
SD’s “panda and red dragon” masking analogies appear highly accurate representations of reality, and I think we can very safely assume that the President thoroughly understands the chicanery. Xi is very likely more impressed every day by the President and increasingly respects him as a very formidable foe.
Memo to President Xi-Never play high stakes poker with an expert.
So, I guess we should be buying china tv’s and stuff real quick before the prices go up? Computers, tv’s, electronic’s, smartphones, etc… ram, hard drives, small appliances … the list goes on and on.
I think practically everything I own is made in china, … and some of it is assembled in Mexico/Canada … but imported from china. I understand it’s necessary to balance trade , but how will people respond when they see the prices on goods go up due to tariffs (which go into the governments pockets).
Well, the TRUMP government might just use that extra income to smartly alleviate the social costs of the economic redress it has initiated.
How about the financial benefits being received such as, tax cuts, wage increase, lower social benefit costs, more people in work, booming economy, etc etc rsmith1776? I think jack is missing and ass in his name!
OR you might find out just how fast a manufacturing plant can actually be built when the barriers have been lowered (regs and rules) and incentives raised (it is more profitable here).
President Trump had said many times don;t sell your home in a OH, PA, MI because it was all coming back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what I see happening too. There is absolutely no reason to build anywhere but here right now… and every tariff will just make that a better deal for American factories.
And what % of it breaks within too early?
Or not. Save your money and make do with what you’ve got until you can buy a beautiful, sturdy, reliable Made in USA version.
Kim Jong rocket man must be safe
When is Trump going to drop a MOA-something in domestic politics? He has been pushed around by the UniParty and the IC for 18 months.
Oh please, perhaps you are missing the fantastic Hillary Presidency we BARELY avoided.
ONLY because of President Trump’s heroic involvement.
Oh panda panda of China
How to end this race?
Will you come to your senses
Or will you show the red dragon face.
America’s eagle is strong and proud
He will not be denied nor take a chance.
The move is back in your court
Do you choose the arrows or olive branch?
Be not confused by what the media shouts
The propaganda and lies they always harp.
America will stand behind our lion and eagle
Choose wisely panda, our arrows are sharp.
Timing is everything and President Trump is a master tactician using timing of moves to full advantage. Having taken long walks in the park with a clearly jovial Kim, Trump has moved Xi into a position of either losing his pawn (Kim) or claiming ownership of the NoKo threat for all the world to see. Either NoKo is released from Chinese bondage or the Panda mask is dropped revealing China’s duplicity. Genius!
Though the question about scenario 2 where “the Panda mask is dropped revealing China’s duplicity” is how much will China care that its duplicity is revealed? It’s not like everyone didn’t already know what China was up to. So what will be the repercussions to China if it drops the mask? I’d expect even more stringent trade penalties from the US, probably other countries the US leans on to go along. Would that be enough to prompt China to back off?
I imagine PT has calculated his plays very carefully, perhaps has organized a strategy with NK in preparation for Chinese moves. It all remains to be seen, but it’s possible NK has been taken off the table.
Trump dont bluff……
SD keeps me sane.
– Big Jake
Timing is everything. As posted above it will now be time for China to ask NK to “war up again” But what if that route has already been cleared? Then the mask must fall off. It will be interesting to see the mask fall off at the exact same time the mask falls off the deep state… coincidence or one and the same?
WWG1WGA
I have been to China 6 times in the last 1.5 years. They have a serious credit bubble there. The real estate is out of control. It will get away from them and come tumbling down. I would bet on it
I live in China, and that is only one big problem they face. Interesting times.
His timing is perfect. He does this sh*t on purpose.
China (like Ventura Highway was saying above) is in the middle of a bunch of trouble. Debt problems, real estate problems.
On the other hand, we’ve got the best economy in years, perhaps decades going on right now.
If this goes into full on trade war (It won’t) all it’s going to do is push companies to build facilities in the U.S. so they don’t have to pay the tariff.
