Unscheduled: President Trump and EU President Juncker Joint Press Statement – 4:00pm EST…

The White House has announced an unanticipated joint press statement/availability between President Trump and EU President Jean Claude Juncker to be held at approximately 4:00pm EST in the Rose Garden.

Apparently the EU has agreed to President Trump’s terms on lowering industrial tariffs to enhance U.S. trade opportunities; lower non-tariff barriers to increase agricultural trade, and committed to increased import of LNG (liquid natural gas) to offset Russian energy dependence. THIS is a developing story….

WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – CBS Livestream Link

