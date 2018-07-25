Unscheduled: President Trump and EU President Juncker Joint Press Statement – 4:00pm EST…

Posted on July 25, 2018 by

The White House has announced an unanticipated joint press statement/availability between President Trump and EU President Jean Claude Juncker to be held at approximately 4:00pm EST in the Rose Garden.

Apparently the EU has agreed to President Trump’s terms on lowering industrial tariffs to enhance U.S. trade opportunities; lower non-tariff barriers to increase agricultural trade, and committed to increased import of LNG (liquid natural gas) to offset Russian energy dependence.  THIS is a developing story….

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkCBS Livestream Link

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Election 2018, energy, European Union, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA.

