NAFTA Watch – U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer and Canada’s Minister Chrystia Freeland Terse Words…

The 30-day extension on exemptions for Steel and Aluminum tariffs is scheduled to expire June 1st. President Trump is positioning the U.S. Trade Team for a substantial reset. According to reports, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystina Freeland held a terse meeting today over the tariffs and Canada’s unwillingness to close the NAFTA ‘fatal flaw‘ (loophole).
Both Canada and Mexico have structured key parts of their trade agreements to take advantage of their unique access to the U.S. market. Mexico and Canada generate billions in economic activity through exploiting the NAFTA loophole. China, Asia (writ large), and the EU enter into trade agreements with Mexico and Canada as back-doors into the U.S. market. So long as corporations can avoid U.S. tariffs by going through Canada and Mexico they will continue to exploit this approach.
If the U.S. applies the same tariffs to Canada and Mexico we apply to all trade nations, then the benefit of using Canada and Mexico -by those trade nations- is lost. Corporations will no longer have any advantage, and many are likely to just deal directly with the U.S. However, this would mean hundreds of billions in lost economic activity for Mexico and Canada. It is the NAFTA fatal flaw.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has been working with Mexican and Canadian officials on different ways to remove this problem. However, in any solution where the one-sided NAFTA benefits are removed, Mexico and Canada lose. Therefore Canada and Mexico are approaching the negotiations as a zero-sum game.
Though it is still too early to tell, it appears Ambassador Lighthizer has informed Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland the removal of the NAFTA benefit for Canada and Mexico will happen. Apoplectic Minister Freeland is responding….
Remember, “IF” the U.S. team leaves NAFTA, the generally accepted hit to the U.S. stock market will be around 10% to 15%. This is due to Wall Street multinational corporations being the largest benefactors of the current status.
If Wall Street multinationals lose the NAFTA loophole benefit, they will initially make less profit until they reposition their investment assets according to the new trade structure.
However, in the past year more companies have shifted capital in preparation for the possibility of NAFTA being fundamentally restructured. So the ramifications are less now than they were mid-year 2017. In 2018 this overall NAFTA exit possibility is more ‘factored-in’ to the overall market valuation than it was in 2017.
It is common sense that Wall Street having been the biggest benefactor of NAFTA, will stand to lose the most in any NAFTA restructuring. Conversely, Main Street was the biggest loser in NAFTA, and Main Street will stand to gain the most from NAFTA restructuring which creates equity in trade opportunity.
That ‘America-First’ approach is one of the cornerstones of MAGAnomics.
The elitist parasites of Canada and Mexico want to continue to suck the life blood out of the USA economy. It’s time to de-worm…..DUMP NAFTA!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 26 people
The USA has been the world’s piggy bank long enough.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The arrogance of Canada is disgusting, but not unexpected.
Being that the population voted for a socialist government and economy,
it is not surprising to see Canada embrace communist china.
President Trump is the President of America, and was elected to represent
American interests.
Expect to see Canada embrace communist china with both arms when
Trump cuts off the America teat, as if that’s going to help them. Because
Trump is cutting off china’s access to the American teat.
Canada’s arrogance makes me angry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its best for Canada to be cut loose so it’s Socialist government can run out of their money rather than ours. Lets see how long the little soy Justin is in charge up there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Freeland is a sorry substitute for what should be a Trade Rep.
She outed herself on Day 1 by calling for transgender rights to, huh? be incorporated into Trade Talks.
Woefully functioning below the level required.
Lightsaber on the other hand is Top Notch.
Its almost sad, there’s No Contest when it comes to comprehension.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the market over-reacts to the death of NAFTA, look for US companies with little to no foreign revenue, and foreign companies with little to no US revenue. They’ll recover fastest, and be better positioned to expand their top lines.
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
What is Canada threatening to do? Stop their feet and say ‘eh’?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yea that’s what I thought. Really Canada has no leverage. That Freeland looks just like an amateur to me compared with our Wolverine US team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s obvious that Freeland is not cut out for the job she has and that’s not because she is a woman. She just does not have the right skillset, mindset etc. Also she has been over exposed to commie-socialist thinking and that is huge detriment to doing her job effectively.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She likely excelled in the pre-requisites…yet another casualty of not one anticipating Trump.
LikeLike
Politically, given Trudeau’s left wing climate crazed base, he will have fo do something. It will be classic Sparklesocks stupid (like inviting illegal US immigrants into Canada until Montreal is overwhelmed), but will give Trump the excuse to cancel NAFTA while blaming it on Trudeau. A checkmate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He may threaten to taunt us mercilessly, or he may threaten to get up and dance again :(. You are right, he will do something and it will be stupid. He can’t help it – that is his nature.
LikeLike
Can’t we just get buses and ship illegals from Texas border to Canadian border?…Same as Mexico doing with us
LikeLiked by 1 person
The price of maple syrup is going to skyrocket!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, that would be very good news for the Vermont and Wisconsin sugarbush farmers. MAGA. Love it when they cannot win and we cannot lose.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bummer for me because I don’t do life to well without a good amount of grade A maple syrup!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come to think of it, hardly ever do I buy any Canadian maple syrup. MAGA ON!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turranos, this is a source of the best!!! Family Business, and they have a few other goodies, too.
Hopewell Farms
P. O. Box 644
Newbury NH 03255
Great Syrup!!
LikeLike
Maybe but wood for building will go up
LikeLike
Time to pull the plug!
LikeLiked by 9 people
RIP the band-aid off quickly.
LikeLiked by 12 people
NAFTA is the equivalent of your brother-in-law sleeping on your couch — the family yells if you try to throw him out, but he’s wearing your shirts, driving your car and drinking all your beer–while you work all day…
LikeLiked by 41 people
Perfect analogy.
Oh, and he’s constantly speaking to you in Spanish and French.
“Are you still here, Francois Javier?”
“Que?”
“Oui, oui, mon souer!”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Perfect Pat Frederick!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome Pat. Right on the money!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or the 30 year old son who who refuses to get the heck out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And not only is he sleeping on your couch…but he’s also giving out Keys To Your House, to anyone who will pay him for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wilberine and his little friends are going to tear missy canucK a BRAND NEW A HOLE
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there room for 4?
LikeLike
“More”
LikeLike
So, Canada and Mexico are angry because they no longer would be able to make illicit money off the US? What a shame! Without that money Trudeau would actually have to govern rather than play progressive ideologue, and that could prove problematic. And after all, Trump did repeatedly assure us that Mexico was going to pay for the wall.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I wrote the following on May 26th!
LikeLiked by 11 people
The plan is moving along BEAUTIFULLY! We had this announcement today about the first $50 billion in tariffs moving forward on China:
Wilburine told us back when our President extended the exemption on May 1st that at some point the exemption has to end if we are going to help our Steel and Aluminium production in our country.
That is exactly what will happen at the end of this month. Everyone other than South Korea will see the exemption go bye bye. The only reason South Korea will have the exemption remain is because they renegotiated KORUS.
Canada and Mexico can go as crazy as they want but the reality will slap them across their face that once the 232 is enacted on automobiles, trucks and parts, you can kiss NAFTA bye bye! Our President will not need to cancel it. It will go by the waste side on its own.
There is ABSOLUTELY NOTHING RINOs, CoC, Tom Donohoue, Mexico, Canada, EU, China, Japan etc. can do to stop what is headed their way.
AMERICA FIRST BITCHES!
LikeLiked by 22 people
Yes Yes Yes Flep. I love it!!! America First!!! Thank God for President Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
flepore…And Congress has absolutely nothing to say ab this??
LikeLike
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystina Freeland really should have read your tweet Flep since she apparently has trouble understanding what Wolverine Lighthizer has been saying. Maybe it was the “Wolverine” part she didn’t understand?? Hmmmm…her dancin’ boss isn’t going to be happy with her!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come June 1st Justin won’t be dancin’ and Freeland just might lose her job! Might be why she’s so mad!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trudeau is just not normal.
Didn’t he know someone was filming this embarrassment?
LikeLike
LOL! I hope they don’t because it makes the WINNING so much sweeter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brazil CANNOT produce more soybeans. They long ago maxed out the best land, and are now contending with debilitating Asian soybean rust (a severely crop damaging fungus) on the southern Amazonia land they foolishly have placed into soybean production to expand output. Either the crop dies or you spend a fortune on fungicides. Not good either way compared to US flyiver country. All Brazil can do is shaft other export customers to supply China. Fine, then US farmers get to supply the shafted other Brazil export customers at prices of our choosing. IMO Trump already long since knows this. And China will figure it out soon, if they have not already.
All it takes is an hour of internet soybean fundamentals research.
Meanwhile, China is going to slap tariffs on US pork???. Sure—a Chinese company just bought Smithfield for several $billion, which contract produces and then processes about 40% of US pork. So shoot the other Chinese food foot off while you are are about it.
Xi is in a world of trade hurt, and Trump knows it. No developer thrives without attention to detail, and Trump is a master developer in the world’s toughest market, NYC.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t see that China has any cards at all. They need the food. Though I don’t get why they can’t feed themselves, China is big.
LikeLike
As the Russians used to say,” The Communists pretend to pay us and we pretend to work.”
LikeLike
ristvan,
Really appreciate your input.
LikeLike
Canada and Mexico are Leeches on the BODY of America. Time to ‘CUT THEM OUT’!
“If you see a snake, just kill it – don’t appoint a committee on snakes.” Ross Perot
Hear that “Giant Sucking Sound”?
LikeLiked by 10 people
I voted for Perot
LikeLiked by 9 people
In many ways, Trump is the first Reform Party president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I not only voted for Perot when the time came, I went personally to his campaign site and donated $20. It was over lunch at work and OMG did I take a ribbing when I got back to work.
LikeLike
So he’s got simultaneous deals ongoing with the two NAFTA partners, China (with NK as adjunct), and the EU over Iran (and at least the possibility that he has through China used NK to gain proof positive of Iran’s nuclear program). What the MSM sees as chaos may just put US in a position where it all has to come together at once, or not at all. And only one of the negotiators has the biggest market in the world and lowest barriers in the world to bargain from. Only one has President Trump as its negotiator. Making Canada sweat like that is just one example of how all the others feel. Canada is part of Five Eyes, and possibly party to the deep state actions against Trump. Canada was the original home of Uranium One, before it moved to Russia. I continue to think that IG Report needs to come out NOW, because cornered rats are at their most dangerous and desperate.
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump’s message to sanctioned countries:
Who wants a Bilateral Deal while you have the leverage of being FIRST.
Then again, your exporters no doubt love you more than they value the American Market.
You snooze, you lose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NAFTA was always for the big money interests – and never for Main Street. We shipped manufacturing jobs out of the U.S. and effectively shut down most blue collar jobs.
It is true that there were a lot of union jobs that resulted in wages so high that U.S. manufactured goods could not be exported (except for purchase by the extremely wealthy). Moreover, foreign goods shipped into this country could often be sold at lower prices than domestic goods.
A reset of U.S. wage rates was necessary. But killing almost all manufacturing, making the U.S. dependent on foreign nations and pretending that an intellectual services economy could sustain itself, was always and forever an act for Wall Street against Main Street – and an act of intellectual fraud.
LikeLiked by 14 people
From the “people who forget history department” … you are so correct and it seems like folks forgot 1 important thing that helped Germany and Japan back in the 60s and 70s … the greed of US unions. There’s job protection and then there’s extortion. Let’s hope we can completely get rid of civil service unions and rein in the other unions.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The YSM (yellow stream media) has blacked out President Trump’s EO to resuscitate civil service accountability and streamline accountability actions. This is a KILLER EO.
Contract renegotiations for all federal agencies required within 45 DAYS.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-promoting-accountability-streamlining-removal-procedures-consistent-merit-system-principles/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sold to a snoozing citizenry by whom?
The Crooked Clintons
LikeLike
Remember when Perot said there would be a “giant sucking sound” with NAFTA and all the parasitic and sophisticated swamp dwellers laughed at him? Of course he was 100% correct…
LikeLiked by 13 people
Perot is a businessman. He gets it.
Who does that sound like?
LikeLiked by 10 people
I hope for their sakes, that Canada, Mexico, China and others will learn sooner rather than later, that VSGPDJT does not fool around! If he promises something, you can count on it. Mexico and Canada need to learn that unless they close the loophole, there is no way that NAFTA will be allowed to continue in any form other than as a distant memory.
I also hope that PDJT will figure out a way to revoke the ‘Most Favored Trade Partner’ status of China. Giving China that un-earned status has been a lie for far too long. China needs the US while the US doesn’t really need China. The sooner China figures this out, the better for them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
neal, Isn’t Trump sorta telling China its a No-More Favored Trade Partner?
LikeLike
Canada and Mexico seem more interested in serving China than working with America.
Time to end NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Stand by for the lame stream media to crucify Trump for his attempt to close this NAFTA loophole.
Like many people, I have direct and indirect investments in the equities markets. I am ready to take the hit if this issue can be resolved favorably ie; The back door tariff issue eliminated and resolved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was and remain a big and fairly successful stock player both long and short. Think this through carefully, reposition your portfolio accordingly, and you will make a lot of money as this unfolds. See also my comment below for some additional general directional guidance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice the Russell 2000 lost only 0.2% today?
Could it be that people are investing in companies with U.S.-centric sales?
The globalists are about to take a seat in the cauldron transitioning to Reciprocal Trade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BKR…it seems to me for the good of all, no?
LikeLike
Would not one way to get Mexico and Canada to close the big loophole be to give them bigger breaks on actual Mexican and Canadian products?
They have greatly benefited from these loopholes, and are not going to give them up without something in return that greatly eases the pain.
Of course, I have no real idea what could be done — maybe lower or even eliminate all tarriffs on Mexican and Canadian ag products — and vice versa — to create a single ag market in Canada, US, Mexico?
Just trying to see a pathway to an agreement that doesn’t result in a trade war that could knock the markets down 15% or more, which would probably trigger a recession, and which would backfire big time on any GOP hopes in the midterms.
LikeLike
Well that is one way to run on top of the fence.What trade war,Canada and Mexico got produce something too have a trade war over.Now please dry your eyes and blow your nose and stop crying.
LikeLike
Mmmmm. You sound like the type that reaches down into a clogged garbage disposal to see what the clog is, and then turn it on while your hand is in there to see if you fixed it 🙂
LikeLike
No resession just an adjustment. If you don’t think the big investment houses have not been hedging for this you are.mistaken.
They will press.the sell button as soon as there is an announcement to get you to panic and sell. They will buy back at 10 -12 percent dip when price comes. Lose to start they will sell again. Rinse and repeat 3 or 4 times. Keep in mind they sell imediately you have to wait awhile for your order to process.
Want to make money follow the bosses advice above
When the market over-reacts to the death of NAFTA, look for US companies with little to no foreign revenue, and foreign companies with little to no US revenue. They’ll recover fastest, and be better positioned to expand their top lines.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good investment advice.
What’s your advice to avoid annihilation in the midterms?
LikeLike
Easy
Embrace Trump and don’t run as a Democrat
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck with the “pick foreign-centric winners” approach.
Massively lower-risk to seek out “America-centric winners”.
LikeLike
Agreed but the bosses logic makes sense. Buy those not impacted by NAFTA directly after.the drop
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree!
LikeLike
We’ve already been in a trade war.
A trade war that our previous leaders didn’t even try to fight!
A drop in the stock market of 15% wouldn’t “trigger a recession”.
It would have to drop around 45% to do that.
Any drop in the stock market would be short-lived, because investors will be looking to reinvest in US stocks that are benefiting from a NAFTA-Exit.
Also, as Europe continues to spiral downward…foreign capitol will be looking for a safe haven.
That haven will be in US stocks.
And as the Interest Rate goes up, lenders will be more inclined to make loans.
This will encourage Start Ups and existing businesses will expand.
Which means…more Jobs!
Do not be dismayed by the false rhetoric of the Anti-Trumpers, who will be shrieking that the “sky is falling”.
That is merely the globalist-owned lackeys, trying to turn public opinion against what our President is doing for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As repatriated cash, investors and savers flood to America’s safe haven, why would interest rates not be LOWER?
Why wouldn’t eroding EU currency value and potential trade-spat losses redouble the effect?
LikeLike
Interest Rates have been rock bottom, though…which is a disincentive for lending.
I think rates will continue to be Low, because there will be competition…as you point out.
But it would be healthier for our economy and create more Jobs, if interest rates went up a bit more.
Lenders would be more eager to make loans if they are making more off of the money.
My first home mortgage was at 9%.
I am not suggesting that rates need to go that high.
LikeLike
We may soon see a surge in local lenders, with their exemption from Dodd-Frank.
Seems like the big lenders have grown rich fleecing businesses and economies, but that gig is starting to dry up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
wheatie, like the Pundit who sold out bc the Market was going to crash if Trump won!
We have MUCH better common sense advisors right here on CTH!
LikeLike
That’s how the E.U. began, now look at it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
People seem to have forgotten that it started out as the “European Trade Union”.
LikeLike
The difficulty in the growing pains of America First” is that a lot of we, patriots, work for larger companies with short-sighted leadership that cry about having to adjust their belts so the rest of us can be a little more well-fed.
It really is amazing to see that not only does our President have the passion and desire for every American but also the God-given talents to foresee what is required to improve life for each of us along with the courage to step out and perform at VSG level.
What a MAGAnificent time to be an American!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The best time and now that I’m retired I can follow it in real time
LikeLiked by 1 person
“RETIRED”: OMG that word! 4 more years- help me make it, God!
LikeLike
Our President needs to end the two cancer growing on America everyday (1) NAFTA (2) CHINA.
Eliminating these two dangerous cancer was among many of the reason why Trump was elected.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mexican, Canadian and European allies, who are the democrats, Never Trumpers CoC and biased media outlets, will be waiting with baited breath to jump on and criticize the first signs of expected market set backs that we have been told to expect. Their fake cries will be nauseating and deafening.
LikeLike
No actually they were blaming the market today on the Italians and some trade.Gota cover your bases,Week and half ago it was the 10 year note,etc,etc.
LikeLike
Those 10 year rates sure “plummeted” this week.
LikeLike
“Remember, “IF” the U.S. team leaves NAFTA, the generally accepted hit to the U.S. stock market will be around 10% to 15%. This is due to Wall Street multinational corporations being the largest benefactors of the current status.”
~ Sundance
______
The stock market has been up around 25% since Pres Trump was elected.
So even if the market takes a 15% dive…it will still be Up from what it was on election day.
It will be a short-lived dive, I think, because investors will be looking to re-invest in stocks that they think will go up under a new NAFTA-free economy.
Main Street stocks will probably soar.
Winning!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks for the big picture perspective Wheatie!
Having lived through several big market swings, it is good to be retired with fixed annuities.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…and 2 paragraphs down, SD writes : “However, in the past year more companies have shifted capital in preparation for the possibility of NAFTA being fundamentally restructured. So the ramifications are less now than they were mid-year 2017. In 2018 this overall NAFTA exit possibility is more ‘factored-in’ to the overall market valuation than it was in 2017.”
I would also think the losses over the last week+ are part of that as well; today -391.+.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope he soon calls a press conference wherein he and his team explain to the American people exactly what they are doing and why in simple English BEFORE the Dem media and Talking heads fan out across the media to scream the sky is falling! People will be willing to wait it out, hopefully, and not panic sell when the market drops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Convert, I agree although only those who voted for VSGPDJT (those with a working brain) and others still on the fence (Duh?) would understand what he’s saying. Saying that, I still think it’s an excellent idea and I figure he already has something in mind. Seeing the latest RNC ad on MS-13 gives me a sliver of hope that they also might put out something positive on this issue……ahh pphffftttt, my pipe dream just went out and reality is back in control.
LikeLike
As Canada, Mexico, the EU, China etc. go crazy about what our President is doing, the Economic Train decided to rain on their pity party today!
The #1 driver for real GDP is Consumer Confidence.
From the article linked above:
The Conference Board said the Consumer Confidence Index rose in May to 128.0 (1985=100), up from a modest decline to a revised 125.6 in April. The Present Situation Index rose from 157.5 to a 17-year high at 161.7, while the Expectations Index rose from 104.3 last month to 105.6 this month.
“Consumer confidence increased in May after a modest decline in April,” said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “Consumers’ assessment of current conditions increased to a 17-year high (March 2001, 167.5), suggesting that the level of economic growth in Q2 is likely to have improved from Q1.”
The percentage claiming business conditions are “good” rose from 34.8% to 38.4%, while those claiming business conditions are “bad” fell marginally from 12.3% to 12.0%.
Tomorrow, the 1st Quarter real GDP will be revised for the 2nd time. You can find the release at the link below. The release occurs at 8:30 am.
The final revision occurs on June 28th. I really believe the pundits are going to be shocked by the time the 1st Quarter is finalized on the 28th of June. There have been releases of specific data points (found at the link below) that occurred after the initial release of the 1st Quarter real GDP on April 27th (2.3%) that indicate we will see a major adjustment upward. It is not out of the realm of possibilities to see the 1st Quarter real GDP reach 3.0%.
That would be amazing given the fact that over the last 9 years, the average for the 1st Quarter real GDP has been 1.2%.
https://bea.gov/newsreleases/glance.htm
From the link above:
*Personal income increased $47.8 billion (0.3 percent) in March according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $39.8 billion (0.3 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $61.7 billion (0.4 percent).
*The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $49.0 billion in March, down $8.8 billion from $57.7 billion in
February, revised.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOVE our PDJT!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dump NAFTA and all those thieves! Make America Great Again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have dubbed nafta -> NO-FTA
LikeLiked by 3 people
The steel and aluminum nat sec 232 tariff response was always IMO a backdoor way to kill NAFTA absent a major change on the part of Mexico and Canada. Trump gave Canada and Mexico an extra 30 days to figure it out and they balked. Now we know the proximate date. June 1 we act, shortly later Trudeau reacts against US as just promised this afternoon by his trade rep. Following day Trump responds by formally killing NAFTA and blames it on Trudeau, plus swamper globalist lame duck Ryan’s made up ‘fact’ not now enough time left for this Congress to act on a new deal. That plays very positively to Deplorables on Main Stree for the midterms. Excellent chess gambit. Bet some of this comes out in tonights Nashville rally.
Meanwhile, 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of China tech goods announced today (the IPR theft response) with the Wilburine arriving in Beijing June 2 for next round of two day China trade talks—with NoKo meeting looming less than two weeks later while Iran is already on general strike. Finely meshed foreign policy gears. Heat is up and pressure is on. A thing of beauty to behold.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The real fatal flaw with NAFTA is the fact that we cannot sanction Mexico for deliberately allowing the value of the Peso to drop against the dollar. No provision was placed in the agreement to allow us to do so.
In 1994 a Peso could buy around 35 cents of US products. Now, 24 years later a Peso can only buy around 5 cents of US goods – thus a trade imbalance. That’s a 700% f’ing drop! While, the Canadian dollar has actually strengthened against the dollar over that same period of time.
The Oligarchs who own Mexico – and are invested in the government mandated “joint ventures” with foreign manufacturers – are perfectly fine with keeping Mexican workers poor just so long as foreign companies continue to set up shop in Mexico. Mexico’s GDP has gone thru the roof over the last 24 years and yet the poverty rate has not budged an inch – hovering still at just over 50%. Their wages have actually fallen over that same time period too.
This is the real tragedy of NAFTA. Mexico (like China) will never allow wages to reach parity with the US or Canada (or dang near any other Central or South American country for that matter).
It’s basically a form of slave labor that is taking place south of the border – and all at the bidding of transnational corporations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so happy to hear you say this,now stop eating Oreo’s,which are totally produced in Mexico.
LikeLike
A bit of 1995 history to remind us that NAFTA has always been the bad deal Perot anticipated, and our banksters NEVAH learn ’cause the taxpayers always bail them out. Clinton unconstitutionally went around Congress to loan Mexico $30 billion in 1995 and simply delayed the whack to the U.S. economy until he left office. And we wonder how $20 TRILLION minimum has “gone missing” over the last three decades not to mention our $21 TRILLION debt. We’re not talking about the kids’ lunch money. “Global prosperity” my eye, Mr. Clinton. Your illegal foundations are the only things that propered.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/clinton-authorizes-loan-to-mexico
LikeLike
Gee, sixteen years they’ve been talking about helping Main Street and they just couldn’t figure out how to do it.
The failure of Central Planning in the USA. By the Ivy League, for the Ivy League. Everyone else be damned.
LikeLike
If Canada and Mexico want a deal where by cheating on the spirit of the original NAFTA agreement through exploiting a loophole means they make money and we get fucked, then sorry…NO FUCKING DEAL!! The playing field is now being leveled…no more special interest deals for rich friends of politicians who run the big multinational corporations. Trump is the little guy’s best friend and he also knows that small business has historically created 70% of new jobs in America and is the backbone of our economy. MAGA baby!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my modest business career, income flowing freely into your coffers is the greatest of feelings. Expenditure, exceeding income, on the other hand is the worst feeling!
The U.S. is simply balancing the books. The boot is being well and truly put on the other foot, and the current beneficiaries don’t like it, O.N.E – B.I.T
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Mexican government is saying openly to the Mexican media that Trump is an ignorant fool. “He would destroy the US economy if he gets out of NAFTA” Adding that Mexico should use all Mexican consulates in the US as satellite offices of its Justice Department to overload the US courts in order to gain time until Trump is kicked out of office. IMO, the so-called Russian collusion is nothing compared with Mexico colluding with the left to help Hillary. I’m demanding an investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso are really hurting. Loony = .76 to 1 USD, Peso is 19.8 to 1 USD. The US dollar is King.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loony=.76 to 1.Could not be more aptly named..
LikeLike
Check out Chrystia Freeland’s background: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chrystia_Freeland
BA in Russian history and literature
MS in Slavonic studies
She became a journalist, then in 2013 got into politics. In 2015 lil Justin appointed her the Minister of International Trade.
She seems ill-equipped for that post. No trade experience. No economics or finance degree. Never ran a business. Lighthizer has lots of trade experience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lightsaber has lots of lots.
LikeLike
Sounds so familiar hearing Canada exclaim: “That’s not who we are!”
LikeLike
And just to add to our Canadian misery – today Turdeau nationalized the Kinder Morgan pipeline see this…. http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/liberals-trans-mountain-pipeline-kinder-morgan-1.4681911
Can hubby and I become Dreamers?????
LikeLike
Looks like our Canadian and Mexican friends are banking on R midterm losses and MSM news breakers doomsday panic stories to come.
LikeLike