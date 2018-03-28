Final U.S.T.R. 301 Report On China Trade Policies and Intellectual Theft…

Posted on March 28, 2018 by

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer releases the final report into Chinese trade practices including intellectual theft:

.

Ambassador Lighthizer also appeared on CNBC for a discussion of content:

  1. A2 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Treepers read it!
    (Please)

  2. A2 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    This is how China works. It will become a classic.

  3. A2 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Every country that is toying with or has opted in to the Belt and Road Initiative should get this report, autographed, ‘from America with love’.

  4. Curry Worsham says:
    March 28, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Trade Representative Robert Light Howitzer

  5. Chris Four says:
    March 28, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    The report took only 7.5 months to produce! Good job! Maybe a record for government reports. Maybe he can give report writing lessons to the others.

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 28, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Lou Dobbs mentioned on his show this evening that the Chinese have 1500 front companies here in the US that they use.

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    China’s Premier Pledges Market Opening in Bid to Avert US Trade War

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listed steps they want China to take in a letter to Liu He, a newly appointed vice premier who oversees China’s economy, the Journal said, quoting sources with knowledge of the matter.

    https://www.newsmax.com/t/finance/article/850758

  8. wheatietoo says:
    March 28, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Appendix C is juicy.
    It reads like…”China did us wrong — here is what they did to us.”

    It’s a list of US Companies and Business Groups, who give their first hand accounts of what China has been doing to them.

    For example:
    “U.S. Steel asserts that the Chinese government has been conducting cyber-theft
    operations in the United States against American companies for years and that U.S. Steel was the
    subject of Chinese cyber-hacking attacks on the company’s network, and another attack
    involving phishing that resulted in the exfiltration and exploitation of its confidential business
    information.”

    These first hand accounts are great.
    It is brilliant of our Team, to include this in their report…it really adds weight to the report.

    • rf121 says:
      March 28, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      Appendix C is juicy.

      Weatietoo. You need to take a break.

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        March 28, 2018 at 11:44 pm

        Just as A2 suggested, start from the back. As Wheatie stated, US Steel was hacked big time.

        I also read some of the reports from The Chamber of Commerce, Some Congressman, etc.

        The COC report and some others are “blowing big time smoke” A lot of words but saying nothing. Globalist shills. But most, like US Steel are jaw dropping.

        Of course have not yet read the entire report yet, but this lays the China issues out big time. Especially the theft of intellectual property.

        Read it starting from the back.

        The cards are now on the table.

    • ginaswo says:
      March 28, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      Right on wheatietoo!!!!

  9. fleporeblog says:
    March 28, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    I absolutely love the fact that our President and Ambassador Lighthizer decided to negotiate this deal in a way that our useless Congress has no say at all. They don’t get to vote on it. The RINOs would have voted it down on behalf of the CoC!

    One of the WHORES pointed out to Sarah in the press conference earlier today that we only sold 11K vehicles in South Korea 🇰🇷. Why are we celebrating increasing the amount from 25K to 50K. Ambassador Lighthizer explained it perfectly. On our side 25K wasn’t worth the hassle. More importantly, the South Koreans were stopping our parts from entering their country. Why would any citizen of their country buy an American car knowing you can’t get parts if you need them.

    That issue has been resolved based on this new agreement. South Koreans will be more likely to buy American vehicles knowing that the parts will be available at a reasonable price.

    Our President was so right to say we have had MORONS (my word not his) negotiating on our behalf!

  10. RedBallExpress says:
    March 28, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Like stupid Bush – C’mon man – they pretty much sold our grocery store. Can’t be helped – we live in a global market and the globalists just bet every farm and food eater’s life on that one. A new day in agriculture mafia on a global scale. And by the way Syngenta started in the U.S.A. Page 126:

    The acquisition of Swiss-based Syngenta by the China National Chemical Corp. (ChemChina) in May 2017 is the largest acquisition or merger ever completed by a Chinese enterprise, with a final price of $43 billion on May 18, 2017. Through this acquisition, ChemChina gained access to a long list of patented genetically modified (GM) seed, agriculture, and biotech products cited as targets in Five-year Plans. ChemChin also obtained Syngenta’s entire U.S. business, including over 4,000 employees, 33 research sites, and 31 production and supply sites

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 28, 2018 at 11:43 pm

      GMO seed is a huge scandal that needs to be exposed.

      With all the new Food Allergies that are sweeping the country…there are a lot of people who are wondering if it is due to people eating GMO food.

      And what’s worse, is how the GMO crops are launching their pollen outside of the fields where they are grown…thus polluting the surrounding crops that not GMO.
      If we lose our original Heirloom Varieties of plants, we are screwed.

      We don’t yet know why our Bees are disappearing, either.
      It is hard not to wonder if this has something to do with GMO crops.

  11. wheatietoo says:
    March 28, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    China maintains that these companies handed over their Intellectual Property and R&D Information…willingly…”by mutual agreement”.
    Gah!

    What choice did the companies have?
    It’s not really a ‘voluntary’ agreement if there’s a big Red Dragon with it’s claws on your head.

  12. silverlakela says:
    March 28, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Off topic:

    Conservatives angry over Netflix hiring Obama security aide Susan Rice
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/obama-security-aide-susan-rice-joins-netflix-231908098.html

