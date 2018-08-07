German Automaker Daimler Halts Deal With Iran Following U.S. Sanctions…

While European countries criticized the move by Trump to exit the Iran deal, the challenge for their domestic businesses is to weigh the potential loss of American business against deals with Iran that are minuscule by comparison.
U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell has been meeting with numerous CEO’s within Germany to inform them: “either do business with Iran or the U.S., but not both.”
(Bloomberg) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire to isolate the Iranian economy seems to be working.
Within hours of Washington unveiling its first round of sanctions, German carmaker Daimler AG froze a plan to make Mercedes Benz trucks in Iran. That’s even after the European Union tried to salvage the Iran nuclear deal by pledging to protect firms from Trump’s assault.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if more companies were to follow Daimler out of Iran,” said Frank Biller, a automobile analyst based Stuttgart, Germany for Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg. “With the political situation right now, I’m sure a lot of companies are at least thinking about suspending their activities.” (more)
President Trump a REAL AMERICAN President and the TRUE leader of the Free World!
Money talks and BS walks!
I didn’t walk away from the dims, IRAN
I have heard or read some Democrats say “I didn’t leave the party, the party left me”, or words to that effect.
I think that is putting it far too kindly.
If I was a Democrat (perish the thought), I would say something like “I didn’t leave the Party… the Party jumped out of the plane at 30,000 feet without a parachute”.
The Democrat Party is become like a herd of swine, possessed by Legion, running violently down a steep place into a lake, where they are drowned.
And they will take as many with them as they can.
I love how our VSGPOTUS added World Peace in his tweet, that really stuck out to me and it’s true World peace is very possible
Art of the deal. The winning never stops
#MAGA
Now that there IS Leverage….LOL
AND….It works…
We get to celebrate more Winning today!
POW! POW!
Down goes Iran
Down goes EU protection of Iran nuke deal
Knockout victories for the winner ans STILL World Champion, President Trump!
How was the UE planning to protect people who continue trading with Iran?
LikeLiked by 10 people
No idea, but I bet their plan had something to do with using OUR money via OUR politicians.
They have a Magic Wand.
Hehe.
“They have a Magic Wand.”
________________
They may have thought they did.
Until they discovered the tiny inscription ‘Made in China’ on the wand — after which all hope was lost.
A2 says:
August 7, 2018 at 3:57 am
Changing the conversation. Today new sanctions imposed on Iran, and more to come in November. The interview with Bolton has already been posted here (there is another on PBS, not posted). Essentially saying the two phase approach will allow for EU and other based companies to put their affairs in order before the second sanctions–the big guns that go after financial institutions and companies that invested in Iranian oil and the energy sector.
What has not been noted is the EU, that still is trying to adhere to the JCPOA, has activated a Blocking Statute in support of Iran nuclear deal and enters force today.
“The first batch of re-imposed US sanctions on Iran takes effect, the EU’s updated Blocking Statute enters into force on 7 August to mitigate their impact on the interests of EU companies doing legitimate business in Iran.
Read more here.
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-4805_en.htm
I’m sure the US gov and NSA Bolton knows this as it is no surprise.
A2 says:
August 7, 2018 at 5:43 am
If you read the EU Blocking sanctions the were triggered today (the EU is still supporting the agreement that they signed up to the JCPOA, it means that the EU is telling companies that the EU court will not impose or collect the penalties if the US sanctions them and serves the bill.
The first phase by the Trump administration is not a problem, it is the November sanctions (on banks et al) that is the big guns. As NSA Bolton has said, if I am paraphrasing correctly, the US is giving ample warning to these companies and banks to do the right thing. As an aside, there are many big EU institutions who have already withdrawn from Iran (in their own self interest).
I suspect, but do not know, that this brief breathing room is contingent on the facts on the ground in Iran. The mullahs and Pres Rouhani, despite the rhetoric, are facing major challenges to their rule. Not just a twitter warfare as in the US, but massive protests in their major cities so much so the gov has blocked the internet, electricity and sent in the revolutionary guard to kill protesters.
The EU is SCREWED because it doesn’t matter whether their companies have to pay the sanctions or not. It is the fact that those same companies will be BARED from doing business with the US.
That is the ULTIMATE ATOMIC SLEDGEHAMMER!
LikeLiked by 10 people
#IranDeal “We updated our Blocking Statute [..] this legislation protects European businesses from the effects of the US sanctions” @FedericaMog http://europa.eu/!RR33kt
The young Federica:
Federica today:
Do these radical Iranians ever get their picture photograph with a woman??? A great Satan hating communist no less???
They will give them each one a pussy hat of course
Wow! We’ve got the best men as our top brass!!
It boggles my mind to think that anyone would want their products manufactured in Iran…of all the places in the world…..Iran.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Thought the same thing. Why build in an unstable, terror sponsoring country.
“But wait, there’s more! Send us a small sample of refined uranium and we’ll send you TWO shamwows FREE!”
LikeLiked by 17 people
Bahahahaha! Thank you for making me laugh out loud!!
OH NO NOT ANOTHER ONE!!!
It’s a Sham, alright. Hussein lived for shams.
Excellent photoshop! I thought it was really him!
Nice one!
You mean like Mexico…?
If I had a company in Iran…1) How could I ever sleep at night? 2) It would probably be best to just go shoot myself twice in the back of the head.
incredible! leverage!!
Daimler pretty much said “crap”. The power of a strong US economy is amazing. Sure does beat starting useless wars. Money talks. President Trump is the spokesman.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Trucks For Terrorists runs into the Trump Barricade.
Poetic
LOL – patrick – Good One!
Haha, indeed – poetic and utterly appropriate and satisfying. To quote “Top Gun”: “…gutsiest move I ever saw, man.”
Thank you, Mr. President.
Amen!
AA Akbar Trucking Co.
Peace through economic diplomacy? For the first time since those spatting little fiefdoms in Europe and the Middle East ruled with terror tactics? Never thought it would be possible, but it takes a remarkable leader with both vision and fortitude.
LikeLiked by 14 people
PDJT is a true visionary IMO.
Yep. It is increasingly obvious daily that prior presidents didn’t know **** about how to leverage America’s economic power to both avoid/win wars and stimulate positive growth at home.
They thought their economic power was throwing OUR money at it.
Our President’s Spear is more Fearsome than the EU’s shield
Well, well. well. Another brilliant strategic pro-America move the mass media won’t cover (or will omit important aspects). Thank you, Sundance, for putting this important news on your site. It helps to have affirmation that our plan is working.
The MSM will continue to pretend that they don’t know how to connect the dots. My cat is smarter than all of them.
Hahahahaha!!
The idjots at the lamestream news would rather interview Rosie O’bozo about the “blue wave” and the upcoming elections than talk about anything real. They are pathetic. So is Rosie…mental nutjob if I ever saw one, and I mean that sincerely. The woman needs help.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The super funny thing about Rosie, is — she actually, really believes what she’s saying. You could see it in her facial expressions. A riot!
I’ve got a potted geranium that has a higher I.Q. than Rosie’s! 😂
This is why they are targeting Wilbur Ross today.
WE.ARE.WINNING!
#NotTiredYet
I’ll just leave this right here lol
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Maple Castro will do exactly what his Chinese handlers tell him to do.
He will bring his best pair of sparkly socks……
It would be great if Justine would help but he is a little busy with problems of his own making. Dufus and Duffier are tied up for awhile.
Hint to sparkle socks and eggplant. No Saudi sword dance greeting for you, like Trump team already got as one of the very first foreign diplomacy chess moves.
Think about the foreign diplomacy chessboard. Trump said Iran deal bad, China trade bad, during campaign. So ‘first’ major moves are Saudi Arabia (Iran) and Xi to Mar a Lago (‘friend’). Chess gambit 1, insure SA supports Iran move to come and ISIS crackdown to come. Chess gambit 2, put Xi in a PR box prior to bilateral reciprocity trade stuff.
Note also China response targets US soybeans, thinking impact on US flyover country farmers in midterms, without understanding global soybean supply and demand. Trump soybean checkmate—see Sundance’s soybean post this date for details.
Awesome news.
So they have admitted they are way over their heads in this whole leading a country thing.
Egads, canada is screwed.
IF he had a pair ( not socks ) she would be fired.
Lucky it’s secret. Divide and conquer.
Just when I thought I could not respect and admire My President any more, he goes and does something even more worthy of respect and admiration!! GO POTUS, GO!!
Reversing the trajectory:
• Mad Mullahs don’t get their version of Armageddon~
• Most volatile region in the world is spared a nuclear arms race~
Our “Killers” save the world!
Yes giving Iran money and terrorists cars and supplies is NOT America first or even a god strategy. Enter Obama. POTUS does have a well used eraser for that man’s legacy.
“REYHANLI, Turkey – U.S. military equipment and ammunition, sent to Syria as part of a failed Obama administration plan to find and arm moderate forces to defeat ISIS, were instead simply handed over to an Al Qaeda group, according to the man who said he himself brokered the deal.
…
Those trucks and ammo were issued to him by the United States in 2015, part of a $500 million Department of Defense effort to “train and equip” a new “ideologically moderate” force to battle ISIS. The program, one of at least two designed to funnel arms to so-called moderate Syrian rebels, proved to be a spectacular failure for the Obama administration.
Zayd, who said he defected from the Syrian Army to the opposition in 2012, described a program that was rife with inconsistencies and incompetencies.”
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/05/15/gave-us-trucks-and-ammunition-to-al-qaeda-chaotic-us-effort-to-arm-syrian-rebels.html
“Good” strategy…
Only Obama would walk into a warzone and look for fighting men whose hearts are filled with moderation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only if he was working for our side.
Baksheesh Barry.
Hussein gets smaller and smaller by the day…
By the time his Excellency completes his second term Barry will in effect have never existed… We will think he was a bad dream that it couldn’t have been real… theat things couldn’t have been that bad… that Obummer couldn’t have suck so much 🤔
Ok he did suck that much 😁
I’m (very) cautiously optimistic that the sanctions will bring freedom to Iran: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/08/07/iran-crowds-reportedly-chant-death-to-dictator-as-us-sanctions-increase-economic-unrest.html
LikeLiked by 7 people
If Iran plays ball, deal could “thaw”.
It is truly a blessing from God to have a President who loves his country and stands up for it and us day in and day out.
“I’m asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!”
MWGA
Make the World Great Again!
LikeLiked by 17 people
World peace…nothing less!
The hallmark of a leader is that he inspires those that follow.
Trump is the hallmark of a once in a CENTURY leader who thinks so BIG he makes people believe the IMPOSSIBLE is POSSIBLE
#Woke
“That’s even after the European Union tried to salvage the Iran nuclear deal by pledging to protect firms from Trump’s assault.”
United States GDP: $19.4 Trillion
European Union GDP: $17.3 Trillion
Clearly they should’ve spent less time in liberal arts college and more time in math class. 😛 #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
His “legacy” (a plague upon us…)
Love it!!!!
Love it. The “Legacy” was just veneer to cover up the plot to sell and destroy the United States. Obama never cared about a Legacy. He was just a purposeful and evil as Trump and our founders are purposeful and good.
“I am asking for world peace, nothing less!” Words I thought I would never hear in my lifetime coming from our greatest leader ever. This nation is so blessed to lead the world toward this goal. I love the strategy of bypassing these corrupt world leaders proving that business and commerce ensures mutual prosperity when open and free to fully function. He is beating these globalists at their own world banking dominance game leveraging the human energy of we the people who are the producers of everything! MAGA!!
A2 says:
August 7, 2018 at 4:20 am
The UN has issued a confidential report on NK in general and sanctions evading by certain countries that have signed on to the sanctions regime but are abrogating their pledged responsibility in enforcing those sanctions.
It should be carefully underlined that the world-wide sanctions led by the Trump administration against NK brought Rocketman to the negotiating table. Lifting or relaxing or not enforcing sanctions is diametrically opposed to achieving the end goal of getting NK to live up to their oft stated promises to de-nuke.
Here is an exemplary study on sanctions violations, the financial and business structures. The US gov has this report, but it is in the public domain and worth a read by all. KUDOS to C4ADS, Data-driven analysis of conflict and security issues. Focus on transnational illicit networks.
Mapping Overseas Forced Labor in North Korea’s Proliferation Finance System
https://www.c4reports.org/dispatched
A2 says:
August 7, 2018 at 4:58 am
And to add substance on the easier to understand for those who refuse to read hard data.
Report: Russia Set Up Clandestine Network For N. Korea Oil Shipments
https://www.voanews.com/a/russia-north-korea-oil-exchange/4515243.html
(Excerpt)
SEOUL —
Russia engaged in more extensive oil exports to North Korea than had been previously reported, by setting up an illicit trade network that is likely still being used today to evade United Nations sanctions, according a South Korean research organization.
A recent report issued by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul used Russian customs data to document how “one North Korean state enterprise purchased 622,878 tons of Russian oil worth $238 million,” between 2015 and 2017.”
While China is North Korea’s main oil supplier, the ASAN estimate for Russian oil exports to North Korea is significantly higher than the $25 million in sales for the same period that was reported by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) in Seoul.
“Smuggling has always been an important element in the cross-border trade between North Korea and it’s important allies. What the Chinese government and the Russian government to a lesser extent have been doing is to turn a blind eye to these activities,” said Go Myong-Hyun, a North Korea analyst with the Asan Institute For Policy Studies in Seoul.”
This is what the US government is grappling with as well as our allies.
Enforce the sanctions. No exceptions. The sanctions are why his Porcine Majesty finally came to the negotiating table.
Whoa, that first report is jam-packed with info. Thanks!
The Chinese Communists will continue to prop up the Mullahs, the same as NoKo and Venezuela. The only problem being these regimes can’t repay their loans.
I think a similar reason dissuaded the Russians from providing more AA missiles to Syria. Low probability of getting repaid. And money looks like it’s going to get tight in China soon.
A2 – Do you ever sleep? 4:58 a.m??? You’re worse than I am. Good work and thanks for the info:)
LOL. I woke up early today I’m 12 hours ahead so the time stamps are on the US clock.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
And there’s nothing better than being a child of God. Preach it woohoo.
Frau Adolph Merkel is not the leader of the world. Google can take there title and censorship and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine!
When Trump tweets….people read it!
So happy to see an administration use our financial and economic clout intelligently and strategically instead of the stupidity of the past 3 or 4 admins. Although lets face it Obama was trying to destroy our economic clout for 8 years.
Stupidly or crookedly…?
The last I checked the Chinese have paid off Biden, Kerry and McConnell to the tune of Multi-Millions EACH!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very true.
This needs to be broadcast in the same court testimony that results in the hanging of these people.
Unsurprisingly, France was behind the EU attempt to block US sanctions.
https://nypost.com/2018/05/11/france-official-wants-europe-to-push-back-against-us-after-iran-deal-withdrawal/
They make a mess wherever they go and they have an inflated view of themselves.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A: The French Army.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Report: Iran using German companies to finance war in Yemen
Germany is considered the least cooperative of European allies in confronting Iran’s bellicose activities.
https://www.jpost.com/International/Report-Iran-using-German-companies-to-finance-war-in-Yemen-563573
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
In the long run, if we can get rid of the Mullahs, they will be much better off and will sell a whole lot more cars in Iran.
Pretty sure the businessmen get this, but do the politicians and do the CEOs? I have a rather strong feeling that they do not care, as it messes with their ideological views of how the world should work.
They don’t care if their companies or countries go down in flames.
The @swiftcommunity banking network could come into the cross-hairs of the Trump administration and Congress, as the the US cranks back up a financial war against #Iran. Possibly a reprise of 2012. https://on.wsj.com/2LXYJui #IranDeal
Oh no! No more Persian carpets and pistachios.
Airbus claims to have 7400 plus orders on its books. About 250 are for Iranian airlines. 2700 plus are for U.S. airlines. The economics of that should be stunningly self-evident!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chart:
With those stats, you don’t even need to convene a board meeting, lol!
E.U. Stands with Tehran, Boosts Iran Trade in Defiance of Renewed U.S. Ban
https://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/08/07/eu-stands-with-tehran-boosts-iran-trade-in-defiance-of-renewed-u-s-ban/
“E.U. Stands with Tehran, Boosts Iran Trade in Defiance of Renewed U.S. Ban”
________________
The circular firing squad takes their positions.
Stand back everyone, and enjoy the show.
DJT: “I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!”
____________________
I haven’t watched Scott Adams in a while, but this is WEAPONS GRADE master persuasion skill on display here.
First, it’s coming from the leader of America — the only leader who could really make such a request credibly, for a variety of reasons.
Second, it’s coming from Trump, so it’s not just patronizing pablum, he actually means it, and people know it, because unlike any politician in the last 30+ years, we have all seen that he accomplishes what he sets out to do.
Third, ‘world peace’ has a lot of enemies. The list is so long, it’s hard to even know where to start. The ‘royal’ family of England and their ‘kingdom’. You won’t find this in most dictionaries, but from a practical standpoint, what ‘royal’ means is that their ancestors where more brutal or more lucky (or both) than everybody else’s ancestors — because that’s how they obtained power, and that’s how they keep it. Any public relations to the contrary is a facade.
I expect that when the truth comes out, the UK (and the ‘royal’ family) will be shown to have committed an act of war against America, by their ‘intelligence’ agencies colluding with the Demonrat Party candidate and the Hussein to rig the 2016 election. And that is just the tip of the Hindenburg. Or is it Heisenberg? So many good options and directions one could go.
To the ‘enemies of world peace’ we could certainly add the political-class of Canada and the political-class of Australia, two ‘countries’ which are really still colonies of the UK and always have been. If your oath of office is to the queen of England, and the queen of England is on your money, then you are a ‘royal subject’, period.
Add to that list of enemies of ‘world peace’ the entire political-class of Western Europe, the EU crime syndicate led by unelected Ellsworth Toohey type Jean-Clod Juncker, and 95% of the U.S. political-class, along with the entire ‘military industrial complex’.
And so far, that list of ‘enemies of World Peace’ only includes our so-called ‘allies’ and traitors among our own countrymen!
By stating “I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!” so succinctly and directly, he casts anyone and everyone who would be an impediment to that objective as someone who OPPOSES world peace.
NOBODY wants to be identified as THAT guy… and they are ALL ‘that guy’. And they know that Trump will give each and every one of them their star-turn in the Klieg light, which is the LAST thing cockroaches want to be bathed in.
With Trump openly stating that he is FOR ‘world peace’, who can be against him?
What politician can oppose ‘world peace’? It’s just beautiful what he did there — and hilarious at the same time!
It is so basic that even school children are taught from Kindergarten to want ‘world peace’.
Even (especially!) beauty pageant contestants, like Ms. Such-as, regularly state that their goal in life is to have ‘world peace’. They may not have any idea what they’re talking about, but they know their supposed to want it.
So this is the side which Trump has taken. Which necessarily means that everyone who opposes him in this endeavor is the opposition, the enemy, the adversary of ‘world peace’.
It’s absolutely brilliant, lol!
MAGA!
And that is just the tip of the Hindenburg. Or is it Heisenberg?
It’s the Bismark….
edit / correction: “…but they know
theirthey’re supposed to want it.”
MAGA!!!
