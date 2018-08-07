German Automaker Daimler Halts Deal With Iran Following U.S. Sanctions…

Posted on August 7, 2018 by

While European countries criticized the move by Trump to exit the Iran deal, the challenge for their domestic businesses is to weigh the potential loss of American business against deals with Iran that are minuscule by comparison.

U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell has been meeting with numerous CEO’s within Germany to inform them:  “either do business with Iran or the U.S., but not both.”

(Bloomberg) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire to isolate the Iranian economy seems to be working.

Within hours of Washington unveiling its first round of sanctions, German carmaker Daimler AG froze a plan to make Mercedes Benz trucks in Iran. That’s even after the European Union tried to salvage the Iran nuclear deal by pledging to protect firms from Trump’s assault.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if more companies were to follow Daimler out of Iran,” said Frank Biller, a automobile analyst based Stuttgart, Germany for Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg. “With the political situation right now, I’m sure a lot of companies are at least thinking about suspending their activities.”  (more)

.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, European Union, Iran, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

115 Responses to German Automaker Daimler Halts Deal With Iran Following U.S. Sanctions…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    President Trump a REAL AMERICAN President and the TRUE leader of the Free World!

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 7, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      Money talks and BS walks!

      Liked by 19 people

      Reply
      • Lars says:
        August 7, 2018 at 5:28 pm

        I didn’t walk away from the dims, IRAN

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • scott467 says:
          August 7, 2018 at 7:15 pm

          I have heard or read some Democrats say “I didn’t leave the party, the party left me”, or words to that effect.

          I think that is putting it far too kindly.

          If I was a Democrat (perish the thought), I would say something like “I didn’t leave the Party… the Party jumped out of the plane at 30,000 feet without a parachute”.

          The Democrat Party is become like a herd of swine, possessed by Legion, running violently down a steep place into a lake, where they are drowned.

          And they will take as many with them as they can.

          Like

          Reply
    • Rodney Short says:
      August 7, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      I love how our VSGPOTUS added World Peace in his tweet, that really stuck out to me and it’s true World peace is very possible

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Lernie Wojack says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Art of the deal. The winning never stops
    #MAGA

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. Tiffthis says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    How was the UE planning to protect people who continue trading with Iran?

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      August 7, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      No idea, but I bet their plan had something to do with using OUR money via OUR politicians.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      August 7, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      They have a Magic Wand.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      August 7, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      A2 says:
      August 7, 2018 at 3:57 am
      Changing the conversation. Today new sanctions imposed on Iran, and more to come in November. The interview with Bolton has already been posted here (there is another on PBS, not posted). Essentially saying the two phase approach will allow for EU and other based companies to put their affairs in order before the second sanctions–the big guns that go after financial institutions and companies that invested in Iranian oil and the energy sector.

      What has not been noted is the EU, that still is trying to adhere to the JCPOA, has activated a Blocking Statute in support of Iran nuclear deal and enters force today.

      “The first batch of re-imposed US sanctions on Iran takes effect, the EU’s updated Blocking Statute enters into force on 7 August to mitigate their impact on the interests of EU companies doing legitimate business in Iran.

      Read more here.

      http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-4805_en.htm

      I’m sure the US gov and NSA Bolton knows this as it is no surprise.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        August 7, 2018 at 4:43 pm

        A2 says:
        August 7, 2018 at 5:43 am
        If you read the EU Blocking sanctions the were triggered today (the EU is still supporting the agreement that they signed up to the JCPOA, it means that the EU is telling companies that the EU court will not impose or collect the penalties if the US sanctions them and serves the bill.

        The first phase by the Trump administration is not a problem, it is the November sanctions (on banks et al) that is the big guns. As NSA Bolton has said, if I am paraphrasing correctly, the US is giving ample warning to these companies and banks to do the right thing. As an aside, there are many big EU institutions who have already withdrawn from Iran (in their own self interest).

        I suspect, but do not know, that this brief breathing room is contingent on the facts on the ground in Iran. The mullahs and Pres Rouhani, despite the rhetoric, are facing major challenges to their rule. Not just a twitter warfare as in the US, but massive protests in their major cities so much so the gov has blocked the internet, electricity and sent in the revolutionary guard to kill protesters.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
      • yucki says:
        August 7, 2018 at 5:15 pm

        #IranDeal “We updated our Blocking Statute [..] this legislation protects European businesses from the effects of the US sanctions” @FedericaMog http://europa.eu/!RR33kt

        Like

        Reply
    • Wayne Robinson says:
      August 7, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      They will give them each one a pussy hat of course

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Justice Warrior says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Wow! We’ve got the best men as our top brass!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. cdnintx says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    It boggles my mind to think that anyone would want their products manufactured in Iran…of all the places in the world…..Iran.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  6. Publius2016 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    incredible! leverage!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. bullnuke says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Daimler pretty much said “crap”. The power of a strong US economy is amazing. Sure does beat starting useless wars. Money talks. President Trump is the spokesman.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  8. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Trucks For Terrorists runs into the Trump Barricade.
    Poetic

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  9. rashomon says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Peace through economic diplomacy? For the first time since those spatting little fiefdoms in Europe and the Middle East ruled with terror tactics? Never thought it would be possible, but it takes a remarkable leader with both vision and fortitude.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  10. appadoo9 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Our President’s Spear is more Fearsome than the EU’s shield

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Peoria Jones says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Well, well. well. Another brilliant strategic pro-America move the mass media won’t cover (or will omit important aspects). Thank you, Sundance, for putting this important news on your site. It helps to have affirmation that our plan is working.

    The MSM will continue to pretend that they don’t know how to connect the dots. My cat is smarter than all of them.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • Cheri Lawrence says:
      August 7, 2018 at 4:48 pm

      Hahahahaha!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      August 7, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      The idjots at the lamestream news would rather interview Rosie O’bozo about the “blue wave” and the upcoming elections than talk about anything real. They are pathetic. So is Rosie…mental nutjob if I ever saw one, and I mean that sincerely. The woman needs help.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Phil Free says:
        August 7, 2018 at 6:06 pm

        That Rosie bit was the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while. Until Red Dot cat. 😀
        The super funny thing about Rosie, is — she actually, really believes what she’s saying. You could see it in her facial expressions. A riot!
        I’ve got a potted geranium that has a higher I.Q. than Rosie’s! 😂

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  12. TwoLaine says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    This is why they are targeting Wilbur Ross today.

    WE.ARE.WINNING!

    #NotTiredYet

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  13. NJF says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    I’ll just leave this right here lol

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • bullnuke says:
      August 7, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      Hope Justin from Canada will be there to ensure it’s a success.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • Skinner says:
        August 7, 2018 at 5:18 pm

        Maple Castro will do exactly what his Chinese handlers tell him to do.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        August 7, 2018 at 5:20 pm

        He will bring his best pair of sparkly socks……

        Like

        Reply
      • Turranos says:
        August 7, 2018 at 5:36 pm

        It would be great if Justine would help but he is a little busy with problems of his own making. Dufus and Duffier are tied up for awhile.

        Like

        Reply
        • ristvan says:
          August 7, 2018 at 5:53 pm

          Hint to sparkle socks and eggplant. No Saudi sword dance greeting for you, like Trump team already got as one of the very first foreign diplomacy chess moves.
          Think about the foreign diplomacy chessboard. Trump said Iran deal bad, China trade bad, during campaign. So ‘first’ major moves are Saudi Arabia (Iran) and Xi to Mar a Lago (‘friend’). Chess gambit 1, insure SA supports Iran move to come and ISIS crackdown to come. Chess gambit 2, put Xi in a PR box prior to bilateral reciprocity trade stuff.
          Note also China response targets US soybeans, thinking impact on US flyover country farmers in midterms, without understanding global soybean supply and demand. Trump soybean checkmate—see Sundance’s soybean post this date for details.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Rodney Short says:
          August 7, 2018 at 6:59 pm

          Awesome news.

          Like

          Reply
        • prenanny says:
          August 7, 2018 at 7:11 pm

          So they have admitted they are way over their heads in this whole leading a country thing.
          Egads, canada is screwed.
          IF he had a pair ( not socks ) she would be fired.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      August 7, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      Lucky it’s secret. Divide and conquer.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. jmclever says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Just when I thought I could not respect and admire My President any more, he goes and does something even more worthy of respect and admiration!! GO POTUS, GO!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • yucki says:
      August 7, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      Reversing the trajectory:
      • Mad Mullahs don’t get their version of Armageddon~
      • Most volatile region in the world is spared a nuclear arms race~

      Our “Killers” save the world!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Gil says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Yes giving Iran money and terrorists cars and supplies is NOT America first or even a god strategy. Enter Obama. POTUS does have a well used eraser for that man’s legacy.

    “REYHANLI, Turkey –  U.S. military equipment and ammunition, sent to Syria as part of a failed Obama administration plan to find and arm moderate forces to defeat ISIS, were instead simply handed over to an Al Qaeda group, according to the man who said he himself brokered the deal.

    Those trucks and ammo were issued to him by the United States in 2015, part of a $500 million Department of Defense effort to “train and equip” a new “ideologically moderate” force to battle ISIS. The program, one of at least two designed to funnel arms to so-called moderate Syrian rebels, proved to be a spectacular failure for the Obama administration.

    Zayd, who said he defected from the Syrian Army to the opposition in 2012, described a program that was rife with inconsistencies and incompetencies.”

    http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/05/15/gave-us-trucks-and-ammunition-to-al-qaeda-chaotic-us-effort-to-arm-syrian-rebels.html

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  16. goddessoftheclassroom (@goddesofthecl1) says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    I’m (very) cautiously optimistic that the sanctions will bring freedom to Iran: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/08/07/iran-crowds-reportedly-chant-death-to-dictator-as-us-sanctions-increase-economic-unrest.html

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. abstractdoll1978 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    “Froze” the deal.

    If Iran plays ball, deal could “thaw”.

    Like

    Reply
  18. cdnintx says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    It is truly a blessing from God to have a President who loves his country and stands up for it and us day in and day out.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. phattcat says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    “I’m asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!”

    MWGA

    Make the World Great Again!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  20. Mightymustardseed says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    World peace…nothing less!
    The hallmark of a leader is that he inspires those that follow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SpanglishKC says:
      August 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm

      Trump is the hallmark of a once in a CENTURY leader who thinks so BIG he makes people believe the IMPOSSIBLE is POSSIBLE
      #Woke

      Like

      Reply
  21. illinoiswarrior says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    “That’s even after the European Union tried to salvage the Iran nuclear deal by pledging to protect firms from Trump’s assault.”

    United States GDP: $19.4 Trillion
    European Union GDP: $17.3 Trillion

    Clearly they should’ve spent less time in liberal arts college and more time in math class. 😛 #MoreWinning 😀

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. RedBallExpress says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    “I am asking for world peace, nothing less!” Words I thought I would never hear in my lifetime coming from our greatest leader ever. This nation is so blessed to lead the world toward this goal. I love the strategy of bypassing these corrupt world leaders proving that business and commerce ensures mutual prosperity when open and free to fully function. He is beating these globalists at their own world banking dominance game leveraging the human energy of we the people who are the producers of everything! MAGA!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  25. A2 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    A2 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:20 am
    The UN has issued a confidential report on NK in general and sanctions evading by certain countries that have signed on to the sanctions regime but are abrogating their pledged responsibility in enforcing those sanctions.

    It should be carefully underlined that the world-wide sanctions led by the Trump administration against NK brought Rocketman to the negotiating table. Lifting or relaxing or not enforcing sanctions is diametrically opposed to achieving the end goal of getting NK to live up to their oft stated promises to de-nuke.

    Here is an exemplary study on sanctions violations, the financial and business structures. The US gov has this report, but it is in the public domain and worth a read by all. KUDOS to C4ADS, Data-driven analysis of conflict and security issues. Focus on transnational illicit networks.

    Mapping Overseas Forced Labor in North Korea’s Proliferation Finance System
    https://www.c4reports.org/dispatched

    A2 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:58 am
    And to add substance on the easier to understand for those who refuse to read hard data.

    Report: Russia Set Up Clandestine Network For N. Korea Oil Shipments
    https://www.voanews.com/a/russia-north-korea-oil-exchange/4515243.html

    (Excerpt)
    SEOUL —
    Russia engaged in more extensive oil exports to North Korea than had been previously reported, by setting up an illicit trade network that is likely still being used today to evade United Nations sanctions, according a South Korean research organization.

    A recent report issued by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul used Russian customs data to document how “one North Korean state enterprise purchased 622,878 tons of Russian oil worth $238 million,” between 2015 and 2017.”

    While China is North Korea’s main oil supplier, the ASAN estimate for Russian oil exports to North Korea is significantly higher than the $25 million in sales for the same period that was reported by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) in Seoul.

    “Smuggling has always been an important element in the cross-border trade between North Korea and it’s important allies. What the Chinese government and the Russian government to a lesser extent have been doing is to turn a blind eye to these activities,” said Go Myong-Hyun, a North Korea analyst with the Asan Institute For Policy Studies in Seoul.”

    This is what the US government is grappling with as well as our allies.

    Enforce the sanctions. No exceptions. The sanctions are why his Porcine Majesty finally came to the negotiating table.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  26. woohoowee says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  27. 4430lacey says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Frau Adolph Merkel is not the leader of the world. Google can take there title and censorship and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine!

    When Trump tweets….people read it!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  28. Binkser1 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    So happy to see an administration use our financial and economic clout intelligently and strategically instead of the stupidity of the past 3 or 4 admins. Although lets face it Obama was trying to destroy our economic clout for 8 years.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  29. JX says:
    August 7, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Unsurprisingly, France was behind the EU attempt to block US sanctions.

    https://nypost.com/2018/05/11/france-official-wants-europe-to-push-back-against-us-after-iran-deal-withdrawal/

    They make a mess wherever they go and they have an inflated view of themselves.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  30. Mncpo(ret) says:
    August 7, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Remember when Iran tweeted that they would would rat out any European Leader that took a payoff as part of the “Iran Deal”? Now, those same leaders are faced with being ratted out or their economy taking a YUGE hit. What to do-What to do.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. JenniferVerner says:
    August 7, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    In the long run, if we can get rid of the Mullahs, they will be much better off and will sell a whole lot more cars in Iran.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      August 7, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      Pretty sure the businessmen get this, but do the politicians and do the CEOs? I have a rather strong feeling that they do not care, as it messes with their ideological views of how the world should work.
      They don’t care if their companies or countries go down in flames.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  32. yucki says:
    August 7, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    The @swiftcommunity banking network could come into the cross-hairs of the Trump administration and Congress, as the the US cranks back up a financial war against #Iran. Possibly a reprise of 2012. https://on.wsj.com/2LXYJui #IranDeal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. rf121 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Oh no! No more Persian carpets and pistachios.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. spinoneone says:
    August 7, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Airbus claims to have 7400 plus orders on its books. About 250 are for Iranian airlines. 2700 plus are for U.S. airlines. The economics of that should be stunningly self-evident!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  35. Steve in Lewes says:
    August 7, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    US Financial Leverage – Saw a chart on a drop from ‘Q’ that listed the G7 Countries and their corresponding GDP; the US GDP is slightly more than the other 6 G7 countries combined; that leverage is what our current VSG President is capitalizing on that all the previous Presidents and Politicians failed to do. As SD has pointed out, the US has been the world’s piggy-bank for far too long…their end game was to collapse the US and establish that socialist New World Order, while at the same time padding their own bank and off shore accounts. Ladies and Gentlemen, our President is not going to let that happen. We need to make sure that we get out and vote in November for those folks that support MAGA and President Trump, become the most engaged voters and tell everyone we know that a vote for any dem/rino/globalist/socialist ‘schiff’hole is a vote for the demise of this Great County.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      August 7, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      “E.U. Stands with Tehran, Boosts Iran Trade in Defiance of Renewed U.S. Ban”

      ________________

      The circular firing squad takes their positions.

      Stand back everyone, and enjoy the show.

      Like

      Reply
  37. scott467 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    DJT: “I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!”

    ____________________

    I haven’t watched Scott Adams in a while, but this is WEAPONS GRADE master persuasion skill on display here.

    First, it’s coming from the leader of America — the only leader who could really make such a request credibly, for a variety of reasons.

    Second, it’s coming from Trump, so it’s not just patronizing pablum, he actually means it, and people know it, because unlike any politician in the last 30+ years, we have all seen that he accomplishes what he sets out to do.

    Third, ‘world peace’ has a lot of enemies. The list is so long, it’s hard to even know where to start. The ‘royal’ family of England and their ‘kingdom’. You won’t find this in most dictionaries, but from a practical standpoint, what ‘royal’ means is that their ancestors where more brutal or more lucky (or both) than everybody else’s ancestors — because that’s how they obtained power, and that’s how they keep it. Any public relations to the contrary is a facade.

    I expect that when the truth comes out, the UK (and the ‘royal’ family) will be shown to have committed an act of war against America, by their ‘intelligence’ agencies colluding with the Demonrat Party candidate and the Hussein to rig the 2016 election. And that is just the tip of the Hindenburg. Or is it Heisenberg? So many good options and directions one could go.

    To the ‘enemies of world peace’ we could certainly add the political-class of Canada and the political-class of Australia, two ‘countries’ which are really still colonies of the UK and always have been. If your oath of office is to the queen of England, and the queen of England is on your money, then you are a ‘royal subject’, period.

    Add to that list of enemies of ‘world peace’ the entire political-class of Western Europe, the EU crime syndicate led by unelected Ellsworth Toohey type Jean-Clod Juncker, and 95% of the U.S. political-class, along with the entire ‘military industrial complex’.

    And so far, that list of ‘enemies of World Peace’ only includes our so-called ‘allies’ and traitors among our own countrymen!

    By stating “I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!” so succinctly and directly, he casts anyone and everyone who would be an impediment to that objective as someone who OPPOSES world peace.

    NOBODY wants to be identified as THAT guy… and they are ALL ‘that guy’. And they know that Trump will give each and every one of them their star-turn in the Klieg light, which is the LAST thing cockroaches want to be bathed in.

    With Trump openly stating that he is FOR ‘world peace’, who can be against him?

    What politician can oppose ‘world peace’? It’s just beautiful what he did there — and hilarious at the same time!

    It is so basic that even school children are taught from Kindergarten to want ‘world peace’.

    Even (especially!) beauty pageant contestants, like Ms. Such-as, regularly state that their goal in life is to have ‘world peace’. They may not have any idea what they’re talking about, but they know their supposed to want it.

    So this is the side which Trump has taken. Which necessarily means that everyone who opposes him in this endeavor is the opposition, the enemy, the adversary of ‘world peace’.

    It’s absolutely brilliant, lol!

    MAGA!

    Like

    Reply
  38. scott467 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    edit / correction: “…but they know their they’re supposed to want it.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s