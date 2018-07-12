President Trump Holds NATO Summit Press Conference…

Posted on July 12, 2018 by

At the conclusion of the NATO summit, President Trump held a press conference prior to departing Brussels.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, European Union, media bias, NATO, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

25 Responses to President Trump Holds NATO Summit Press Conference…

  1. Brian L says:
    July 12, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Macron is being a bit creepy there.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Jim Rogers says:
    July 12, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Where, I might ask, is Marcon’s right hand???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Jim Rogers says:
    July 12, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Oops, where is Macron’s right hand???

    Like

    Reply
  4. Orygun says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Wow! After watching this, how can you hate this guy and his message? The people that do are truly evil.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. maiingankwe says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    “I’m a very stable genius.”

    Yes, Mr. President Trump, yes you are!

    I can’t believe he said that, but then I should know better by now, shouldn’t I? And it never gets old either. 😎. He’s just to cool.

    Be well my Treeper friends and stay smiling!
    Ma’iingankwe

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • jmclever says:
      July 12, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      It drives the MSM mad, and then they play it over and over again planting in the minds of leftists everywhere that Donald Trump is a very stable genius! Brilliant strategery!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. rashomon says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Russia, Russia, Russia, bull.

    More money for NATO? More money to do what? Line the pockets of a YUGE, ever-expanding bureaucracy that is not elected, not held to any standard, not audited. I want to see the audit. I believe we are due a refund.

    Until then, I’m not impressed unless the U.S. pulls out and leaves these whiners on their own. Bye, bye, bye. They’re scavengers. Eating our tax $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rashomon says:
      July 12, 2018 at 1:27 pm

      Let me make myself clear (heard that one before?), NATO’s mandate was to contain communism, however you describe the term, specifically aimed at the USSR, which no longer exists. Communism is more of a threat from Los Angeles than Russia, and even those anti-antis can’t describe the term. Bernie? Oh, yeh, he likes “socialism”.

      Now we are culturing, underwriting communism/socialism/fascism/totalitarianism within the U.S. borders and in nations around the world. NATO has failed its original mandate.

      IF one wants to give NATO the new mandate of “deterring war”, it’s also failed at that. War is what keeps the Global Corporatists alive. No NATO will stop them. I think PDJT knows that and, perhaps, is trying to waltz the other member nations toward a friendly, gracious conclusion with a restatement of mandate, which is fine. Lawdy knows, many with the NATO membership could use a step up in light of natural disasters and wrong decisions.

      But don’t start the conversation attacking Russia, which is not the USSR and is only a competitor in the world market facing a mafia web that infiltrates us all nations. That’s it, that’s all.

      Like

      Reply
      • Tiana says:
        July 12, 2018 at 1:46 pm

        rashomon… IMHO, we should leave NATO and strive for bilateral military support agreements, determining our own allies… just like we are aiming for in trade… I believe it lends more responsibility and commitment to each member of such an agreement…

        Dependent on the commitment of each military ally we can then be more or less generous in our support of them (i.e. with lending troops or discounts on equipment)… I hope that made some sense… 😉

        Like

        Reply
      • wendy forward says:
        July 12, 2018 at 2:53 pm

        How about that HQ, huh.

        Our infrastructure is falling apart but who cares because we paid for a state of the art HQ for the Greatest Peacekeeping Organization evah!!!!!!!

        Like

        Reply
  7. G. Combs says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Gee, how about the EU nations FULLY FUND NATO WITHOUT A DIME FROM THE USA UNTIL THEIR ARREARS ARE PAID OFF!

    We should not give the EU another plugged nickel!!

    September 2011 Federal Reserve to Bail Out European Banks (Again!)

    How Ben Bernanke Saved Europe’s Banks – The Globalist

    The story of an unprecedented effort by the U.S. central bank to serve as the lender of last resort to the world.

    […] in researching my new book on the efforts of the world’s leading central bankers to combat the crisis and the aftermath, a different narrative emerged.

    You can’t understand the crisis, I found, unless you understand how a huge portion of the Federal Reserve’s work during this period—and off and on since then—was about propping up banks in Europe and across the globe.

    To a degree that few people understood at the time, banks in continental Europe had bought vast sums of the very shaky mortgage securities that were rapidly losing value as U.S. homeowners defaulted in numbers that had once seemed unimaginable.

    Their exposure to U.S. assets was a whopping $10 trillion. Those were the dollar assets on their books.[…]”

    And NOW the US Tax payer is on the hook for… ‘a whopping $10 trillion’ Remember we bailed out AIG the company ‘insuring’ those home loans. What many people did not know was there could be MULTIPLE ‘policies’ on one house AND you did not have to be the morgage lender!!

    I am really sick and tired of funding everyone else BUT American citizens.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • rashomon says:
      July 12, 2018 at 1:32 pm

      And not ONE of those banksters has been jailed. Not one.

      Like

      Reply
    • Tiana says:
      July 12, 2018 at 1:35 pm

      G. Combs, I agree… at least we should reduce our spending to 2% until everybody else is at 3% or more…

      also, I don’t like the time line at all… it didn’t really sound as if we gained anything… the time frame is still 2024… and this is what Stoltenberg said at the beginning at the breakfast…

      and this would be when PDJT will be leaving office… so it’s just a stalling technique… fork the fees out within 6 months… pay the debt within 1 year… if not – you are out of NATO…

      and really… how much are our so-called allies actually going to help us if we are in dire straits… more likely they’ll stab us in the back…

      Like

      Reply
  8. Alonzo says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I walked away from the Democrats when they screwed Bernie. It was corruption on a level that I just couldn’t stomach. President Trump received my first R vote and I am over 60. This may sound silly BUT, I would follow this man to hell and back if he needed me to do so. He is on his way to becoming the most consequential President in American history. I am, and continue to be, in awe of him.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. amplifyouredge says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Yes, Mr. President, this is another reason why we elected you! Just listening to this press conference, I am in awe of our VSG (very stable genius), and so grateful, too. I just wanted one person to ask, if all the other countries are committing to 2%, when is the US going to drop their share from 4.2% to 2% — just sounds Fair to me!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. timjc says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    It was Minnesota that was the state that Ronald Reagan didn’t win against Walter Mondale, not Wisconsin. Guessing the press won’t pick up on that mistake, as they don’t want to think about equating President Trump with President Reagan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • CharterOakie says:
      July 12, 2018 at 1:52 pm

      I’ve thought the same thing every time I’ve heard him mention it.

      I need to go back and check, but recollection is that Reagan lost only a few states such as MA and MN (and maybe WI?) in 1980 and only MN in 1984.

      Like

      Reply
  11. CharterOakie says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Like a Boss in that press conference.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. PotP says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Chairman of the WORLD

    I love this guy! 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Omg!! That message brought tears to my eyes, we want peace, peace and more peace. What a vision for the world!! I just love our POTUS. Such leadership!

    Praying for Africa and all the people across the globe that we may live in a world of mutual prosperity that works for us all!

    Light and Love dear POTUS VSG indeed!!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Paul Killinger says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Yeah, smiles all around in those great pics… They remind me of how happy I am when I’m leaving my Dentist!

    Like

    Reply
  15. PotP says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Juncker was SLOSHED! Watch his EU buddies holding him up as he sways and stumbles!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s