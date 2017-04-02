Leftist Media Narrative Surfaces in Advance of al-Sisi’s White House Visit…

Understanding the ramifications to an official White House visit by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, earlier today we pondered how the globalist left and entrenched ideologues within the State Department would react to the visit. The answer surfaces.
The Sunday alphabet news and cable news completely ignored the topic. The globalist leftists and the neo-con war machine crowd both have to position themselves carefully lest the larger U.S. electorate really begin to research the back-story.
However, a PBS daily update with the New York Times gives some insight into the approach the media will take via a set of talking points:
.
- Mohammed Morsi was the first “democratically elected” Egyptian president? That’s laughable. Morsi was “installed” by President Obama through a heavily constructed social media campaign, a faux-revolution, and Muslim Brotherhood obfuscation.
- President al-Sisi has some “concerning” human rights issues. Again, beyond laughable. Putting the extremist Brotherhood ideologues into jails (including Mohammed al-Zawahiri, who was illegally released by Morsi from prison).
Listening to how obtuse the PBS interviewer and New York Times correspondent Peter Baker are about the Muslim Brotherhood is blood boiling. The Brotherhood are the political face of the most extremely violent elements of authentic Islam.
The Brotherhood is a political construct specifically designed to put a masked face over the rabid ideologues and provide a false impression so that western diplomats can talk with extremists openly. They deploy taqiyya as a political tool toward that objective.
Here’s some background on President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and specific (cited) actions he took to protect Egypt specifically, and recapture broader regional stability.
Here’s a list of the concrete actions President al-Sisi took quietly during a period of eighteen months in 2013 and 2014 putting action where his mouth is.
Allow us to highlight some of the actionable items that showcase a man of action behind his words. Since reluctantly taking power in 2013 Fatah al-Sisi has:
◾Disbanded the Muslim Brotherhood as a political terror entity. (link) (link)
◾Arrested those who burned churches and attacked Coptic Christians. (link) (link)
◾Jailed or banished the extremist forces. (link)
◾Supported Israel’s right to exist and defend it’s borders. (link) (link)
◾Defeated Hamas in the border region. (link) (link)
◾Destroyed the border terror tunnels used by Hamas (link) (link)
◾Pressured Hamas and the PA to negotiate the ceasefire, and forced the PA and Hamas to assemble ONE negotiating group for their interests. (link) (link)
◾Fought extremism in the Sinai region, and fought against ISIS infiltration.
◾Fought the Libyan new al-Qaeda network “Libyan Dawn”. (link)
◾Charged and prosecuted the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood, who fled to Qatar. (link)◾Followed the MB to Qatar and initiated sanctions against Qatar until they stopped financing and harboring terror. (link)
◾Formed a coalition against Qatar including the UAE and Saudi Arabia who withdrew their ambassadors and isolated Qatar in the region. (link) (link)
◾Won reelection with almost 70% of the vote. (link) (link ) (link)
◾Holds an 80%+ job approval rating among ALL Egyptians. (link)
◾Shut down Qatar financed Al Jazerra propaganda machine. (link)
◾Supported the framework for a new constitution which supports minority protections. (link)
◾Won a victory against Qatar as they finally conceded and stopped safeguarding terrorists. Sending the MB leadership to the new safe harbor of Turkey. (link)
◾United the moderate (non violent) Arab coalition, the Gulf Security Council, and constructed a unity principle that supports the safety of Jordan and formed a coalition to defend if needed. (link)
◾Faced down and quietly defeated Turkey’s bid for a security council seat in the United Nations. (link) (link)
◾Negotiated a safe passage coalition for Israel and Greece to form an energy based economic trade agreement.
◾Continues to fight the Islamist extremists inside Libya. (link) (link)
◾Continues to fight ISIS in the Northern Sinai region. (link) (link) (link)
◾Expanded the border safety zone with Gaza to insure greater control and protection from weapons smuggling. (link)
Do those look and sound like the actions of a dictator intent on “Human Rights Violations”? Of course not. The accusations would be laughable if the transparency of the leftist talking points wasn’t so clear:
Despite President Obama undermining Egypt, these are a few of the actions Egypt took before President al-Sisi stood in front of the heads of the country’s leading Muslim groups and calling for them “to confront the misleading ideologies harming Islam and Muslims worldwide.”
In response to President al-Sisi’s speech Al-Azhar stated:
CAIRO: Dar al-Iftaa has responded to President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi’s call for a “religious revolution” by launching a national project aiming to correct the image of Islam through social media, foreign visits, publications, and issuing fatwas that “suit the modern age,” Ibrahim Negm, advisor to the Grand Mufti said in Friday press statements.
“We should closely examine the situation in which we are in. It does not make sense that the thought we sanctify pushes this entire nation to become a source of apprehension, danger, murder and destruction in the entire world,” Sisi said in a Thursday speech before Egypt’s top religious leaders on the occasion of the Birth of Prophet Mohamed.
“I am not saying the religion [itself]. I am saying this thought that has been sanctified; texts and thoughts that have been sanctified for hundreds of years. And disagreeing with [these texts and thoughts] has become very difficult. To the extent that [this thought] makes an enemy of the whole world,” Sisi added.
Dar al-Iftaa, Egypt’s government-sponsored religious institution responsible for issuing fatwas and religious opinions, will work to achieve the “highest degree of effective communication” with Muslims in Egypt, Arab countries and the world.
Established in 970, Al-Azhar is the most prestigious Sunni institution in the Islamic world.
Al-Azhar’s newly formed Monitor of Infedilizing Fatwas Dept., which responds to radical Islamists’ fatwas labeling other Muslims apostates, has already issued many articles slamming the “extremist opinions” of “non-specialized” sheikhs that receive the attention of a segment of Muslims.
“You cannot feel what [this thought] is when you are inside it. You have to get out of it, inspect it, and read it with a real enlightened thought. You need to take a strong stance. I am reiterating, we need a religious revolution,” Sisi said in his speech, prompting Al-Azhar scholars to applaud. (read more)
Here’s the U.S. and Iranian crew who supported Islamist Morsi: (above left, John Mccain – above right, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad – below left, Hillary Clinton – below right John Kerry)… and the U.S. State Department under their tenure.
The Egyptian people were right !
This is the Muslim Brotherhood:
D*mn. Of COURSE they didn’t cover it. It’s IMPORTANT news so we can forget about coverage from our MSM.
It’s going to be up to us to spread the story and backstory.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Only thing worth covering is the Damn Russians, and how they interfere in our elections. Rinse and repeat
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you imagine being a talking head and every day you come to work and are told you again WILL continue to talk abut the Russians doing this, that and the other. Every. Single. Day.
It reflects how shallow they are in that they even stay in their jobs. Like they have won the jackpot or something.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have no self respect. Just money whores. They’ll tear this country to shreds, as long as they get well paid to do it.
LikeLike
Reckon we’ll ever see a story from them about how Clapper, Brennan, Hillary, Podesta, and Obama interfered in our election?
I don’t think so either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Done!
LikeLike
Amen. My Egyptian friends all HATE Obama and Clinton for what they did to their country.
LikeLiked by 14 people
No doubt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t blame them. I hate obama and clinton too. And all of Obama’s friends and friends.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mine too. All Muslims, all hate Obama and Hillary. All live in Egypt.
Our MSM is disgusting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All Muslims hate Obama too? Wow, he is batting zero.
LikeLike
No Muffy, just the ones I know in Egypt. LOL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And, Zero is his name-o, and Zero is his name.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hate them for what they did to this country! I wish I’d never have to hear their names again!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Remember when Ms. Hillary blew it in Benghazi and BLAMED it on a VIDEOTAPE?
That tape was made by an Egyptian Coptic Christian who had immigrated to the US. He got thrown in jail out in CA.
Those effers just hate Egypt and the Egyptian people. And if they hate ’em, then MSM has got to pile on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Remember when Ms. Hillary blew it in Benghazi and BLAMED it on a VIDEOTAPE?”
And Petraeus did the same thing lying to a Congressional Subcommittee 3 days after Benghazi. And, per former prospector Andrew McCarthy, such lying, even if not under oath, is a felony. Knowing what I know about Petraeus, blaming the video was probably his idea.
LikeLike
This is my most profound condemnation of Obama.
It was what he did to Egypt that convinced me he was an enemy to our form of government. He truly is a North African socialist activist. The democratic party lost their way because of this man.
Barrack Obama must face his immoral criminal abuses of the laws of our Republic.
If not, what we once had will be gone or at the least tainted and never repaired.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Al Sisi and the King of Jordan are two very courageous people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are indeed, kintbury.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Party at my place the day the Muslim brotherhood is declared a terrorist organization, free booze!
LikeLiked by 16 people
I’ll bring the salad!
LikeLiked by 4 people
On that day, I’ll take my salad with extra BACON BITS, please!
LikeLiked by 10 people
And don’t forget teh Russian dressing… 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
MUST have Russian dressing. And, Russian vodka. And I don’t even like vodka.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Call Zurich Mike!!! I’m sure he’s in!!!😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hot Damn!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll bring the bacon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perfect!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How ’bout this. Ya’ll like smoked pork ribs or pulled pork?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Heck yeah!! I vote pulled pork unless you do baby backs!
LikeLike
Blink 182 is kicking some ass….New music. Very important…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
We can concrete California ( except the Redwoods) after we Build the Wall .
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of it has already been concreted. 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we skate it 😈
LikeLike
Great job, Dad, oops! Howie! For willingness to getting down in the trenches with the offspring, and embracing their culture and enjoying it. Kudos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something for the fishing meme:
LikeLike
I listened to this but found it hard to read the words flashing by too quickly. Seemed to be very dismal towards the end. I don’t know why negative music and words like this which tells them they have no hope for their lives are praised by the very adults who should be instilling positivity.
LikeLike
This is an older article, but it highlights why President Trump should declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization – why at least (5) domestic terrorists should be tried for aiding and abetting the enemy – and for plotting the overthrow of a sovereign nation –
http://www.independentsentinel.com/trump-will-declare-muslim-brotherhood-a-terrorist-organization/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like
LikeLiked by 1 person
It won’t happen anytime soon.
King Abdullah, Jordan, advised Trump against it.
King says there are many strains of MB (we know that) and not all of them are into violence (we know that also). We also know they are into eventual subjugation and they are very patient.
I think the King is worried about internal problems such as riots and quite possibly many of the MB groups are under scrutiny. The King doesn’t want them going underground.
LikeLike
King Abdullah has reason to be worried with the muslim jihadis seeking to kill him and his family.
LikeLike
Woohoo! Mike Brezzze!
👡👡👜👒🕶 Ready!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll chip in with some booze. Leadslingers Bourbon, Rye & Spiced Rum ( ayyyyy matey!). Gold Star Vodka, da!😉😂😂
LikeLike
These retrospectives on the so-called “Arab Spring” bring to mind a realization that the US role could not have been carried out without someone who’s been in the news a lot lately. Who?
The US Intelligence Community. CIA, etc. Who was head of Intelligence and CIA during the time period?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Leon Panetta, an operative, not for the US, but for obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hayden, then Panetta, then Morell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Google and Facebook also played a big part in facilitating the ‘Arab Spring’.
That’s why Eric Schmidt and Zuckerberg were such frequent visitors to the Obama WH, in the days running up to launching it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Eric Schmidt gets lost in the mix, but he is one evil dude. When will there be consequences again, for plotting against ones own nation???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reading this fantastic article put together by Sundance and his “gang” and articulated so well, makes me hate the former administration all that much more. Damn glad I voted for President Donald Trump.
Thanks Sundance for all your hard work and providing insights the average person wouldn’t even see or consider.
LikeLiked by 13 people
World so big, they so small.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not gang…Krewe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will just leave this here…may ALL seek Him💖
LikeLiked by 7 people
John 3:8King James Version (KJV)
8 The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😙💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two more things:
(1) One more reason for Obama to be out of the country. EGYPT WAS HIS GREATEST EVIL SUCCESS, AND THEN HIS JUST FAILURE.
(2) One more reason for the Enemedia to rewrite history on this. EGYPT WAS THE PRESS-PRESIDENT’S GREATEST MISTAKE OR SABOTAGE, TAKE YOUR PICK.
LikeLiked by 7 people
His greatest foreign policy mistake or sabotage, perhaps…
But his ‘greatest sabotage’ was what he did to the United States.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Of course!
Lefties love to hate!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This coverage is nothing short of the lying, propaganda regimes dictators, Hi*ler, communism, etc. etc. Cover-up. Lies. No truth in it. For those who do social media, this CTH post should be circulated to combat the lies, particularly the truth of el Sisi’s actions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The dense collection of facts outlined above is useful to anyone who is interested in the subject. Thanks, Sundance. Unfortunately, the consumer public out there will suffer from their eyes glazing over as many now simply lack the capacity to take it all in. Sad. How can the Trump administration point to the facts in a meaningful way? If there’s a way, I’m sure he’ll have considered it.
The media’s use of the words “political prisoners” definitely angers and frustrates me. I would rather they told the truth.
Perhaps the most simple of ways could be the best. Egypt does not presently suffer from the same problems which are common to countries where the Muslim Brotherhood has a strong presence. “It could be a coincidence but I think there may be something to that.” (Sounds like something President Trump might say doesn’t it?)
LikeLike
We can’t find anybody in this administration to illuminate and explain these narratives to the people? Where the hell is Stephen Bannon, or Stephen Miller? We need a Czar of Narrative Exposure. I’m not kidding. Moreover, everybody working for Trump needs to go to a boot camp run by David Horowitz and John Nolte and learn who the Left is, what narratives are, and how we fight the media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We can do it ourselves. Start with the above.
Perhaps continue here – Understanding the Threat
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/the-medias-incoherent-reporting-on-the-u-s-muslim-brotherhood/
The Blog https://www.understandingthethreat.com/the-blog/
Now hit the webz, your friends, family, Fakebook, The Twits, etc.
LikeLike
How hilariously great would it be if Trump was to start appointing “Czars!” Can you even begin to imagine how the Left would go berserk?
LikeLike
Spicer does his part but I agree we need more warriors on the media front lines.
LikeLike
It is smart to get BS to have the first story. After all, the folks at PBS are all puppies and kittens and if they talk about a person being bad well then they must really be bad. And everyone knows that all PBS reports are thoroughly researched and only the full truth is ever told by them.
Then the MSM can climb on board.
LikeLike
A few days ago, I came across an article on HuffPo about how criminalizing the Muslim Brotherhood helps dictators. Yep, you can pretty much guess the entire article from there. I wonder how these Brotherhood apologists will react when investigations into the Awan Brothers reveal a deeper Muslim infiltration into our government.
Link in case anyone wants it:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/criminalizing-the-muslim-brotherhood-helps-dictators-and-hurts-americans_us_58dbfe84e4b0cb23e65dc488
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget this blast from the past from a whistleblower last year…
Obama Admin Scrubbed Muslim Brotherhood Records —
Homeland Security official says agency ‘deliberately’ removed reference to terror threats
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/obama-admin-scrubbed-muslim-brotherhood-records/
LikeLiked by 3 people
PBS is sponsoring Islamic Religion Films in our Public Schools as curriculum.
LikeLike
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/03/29/department-education-funding-islamic-faith-teaching-materials-christian-action-network
LINK
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance for posting all the Links .
LikeLike
Sundance in ‘The Sting’ of the media again. Nice piece!
LikeLike
I really hope the President Trump’s admin will name MB as a terrorist org. Let’s put it out there for what it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And there’s the A$$ John McCain sitting there with Morsi.
C’mon, Arizona, you can do better than this. He’s as bad as O and H.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone send McCane on assignment to Egypt when tomatoes are in season?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something wonderful is happening.
LikeLike
They are trying but they can not stop it. It is like….a happening.
LikeLike
A movement even.
LikeLike
Thank you for the wonderful research!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Brotherhood are the political face of the most extremely violent elements of authentic islam”.
The Brotherhood are the political faces of the most extremely violent elements of the authentic Barack Hussein Soetero-Obama, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, John Forbes Kerry, John Sidney McCain III, Lindsey Olin Graham, Marco Antonio Rubio, Adam Daniel Kinzinger, Amy Jean Klobuchar and Thomas Bryant Cotton.
LOLOL! 🚨⤵🚨⤵🚨⤵
Marco installed a PANIC ROOM in Miami gov office last week! (Excellent results of “civic duty”, Florida constintuents, you rock!)
https://www.google.com/amp/www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/archives/2017/04/01/marco-rubio-installs-panic-room-in-miami-office%3Fmedia%3DAMP%2BHTML
LikeLike
I’m tempted to read things into this list of full names. Some are odd middle names w/ clear literary or historical significance. Hillary’s seems basic though. If it weere Diana I would assume connection to hunter goddess but w/e names are fun
LikeLike
On second thought, I think Al sisi will be the one who may bring about mid east peace, but needs PDJT as his cosigner. Sundance says it doesnt matter who gets the credit as long as the task is accomplished. Only if it happens obama and his people cannot receive spit for credit.
LikeLike
Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization whose members and enablers should be hunted down and put in receipt of termination with extreme prejudice wherever they are found, wiped out in the same way as nazis were hunted down and exterminated. The only good muslim brotherhood is a dead muslim brotherhood and every damn one of them needs to be dead.
LikeLike
Has this been posted yet on the really fake news?-
Breaking; Trump and alSisi are in cahoots with the Russians.
Source; Ghost Depot
LikeLike
Just spotted off the coast of winter WH…..
LikeLike
The overall narrative of this vid piece also includes The Optics, how “all this will look” to the world, and The Money, “how much ya gonna give ’em, hmmm?”.
Who cares how it looks to the world? Why did no one worry about all The Money before, especially when Obama was handing it out to Morsi?
Time to hit the streets and spread the word.
LikeLike
Al Sisi is a strong guy in a very tough neighborhood.
Like many of the African – MidEast ‘countries’, Egypt is a heartbeat from falling apart. I’ve travelled extensively in the region and without strong men in power, these places unravel quickly. I
I’m not saying it’s right, just telling it how it is.
It is extremely important that we have stabilisers like Al Sisi in power. Not only is it in US interests, but it also provides some peace and security to.the vast majority of Egyptians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keeping Extremist Out: The History Of Ideological Exclusion And The Need For It’s Revival:
http://cis.org/HistoryIdeologicalExclusion
Islam, By Law, Is Prohibited From U.S. Immigration – June 27, 1952:
http://communistmanifesto101.blogspot.com/2015/11/islam-by-law-is-prohibited-from-us.html
LikeLike
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 ✔ @Cernovich
We know it’s you @AmbassadorRice. Bloomberg and NY Times both sat on the story to protect Obama. Have a nice time before Congress. https://twitter.com/cernovich/status/848662120912658434 …
7:04 PM – 2 Apr 2017
1,287 1,287 Retweets 1,695 1,695 likes
I for one thought it was kind of odd that Susan Rice met with President Trump last week! Maybe he was offering her a deal eh? Mike Cernovich is reporting that Susan Rice is the one who unmasked the Trump Transition team. LOL…. time to stock up on popcorn Treepers! God Bless President Donald J. Trump!
LikeLike
Where did you hear they met last week?
LikeLike
ack …. my mistake. He met with Condoleeza Rice
LikeLike
Cernovich’s article on same.
Excerpt: “This reporter has been informed that Maggie Haberman has had this story about Susan Rice for at least 48 hours, and has chosen to sit on it in an effort to protect the reputation of former President Barack Obama.”
View story at Medium.com
LikeLike
Here’s the Erin Burnett, CNN, interview with el-Sisi from last Sept. when he first met with Trump. Two things:
el-Sisi is VERY diplomatic. and…
Erin fails to bait him with anti-Trump questions.
Also, the comments here are great. Lots of Trump support from Egyptians and Americans, including Muslim Americans.
LikeLike
Dang. Here’s the interview:
LikeLike
Morsy, or Morsi, was educated in the US by obtaining a scholarship at Cairo U. to Southern California University, earning PhD, and became Associate Professor there for many years. The joke’s on us.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohamed_Morsi
LikeLike
In video, Morsi has lost the ability to speak english. Give me a break! Mori resided in US a minimum of 10 years, once a neibor of the Clintons.
I was trying to find the video I saw years ago, with Mrs. Morsi, saying she and hubby are US CIA agents, working for Mrs. Clinton. Funny. Not to be found.
LikeLike
We all know Obama and Clinton are big terrorist Morsi and big terrorist Muslim Brotherhood backers, but not all know that McCain, Graham and Anne Patterson, whom “Mad Dog” Mattis tried to install as Assistant Secretary of Defense,, and for policy no less!, are also big terrorist Morsi and big terrorist Muslim Brotherhood backers, which is an even bigger problem as McCain, Graham, and especially Mattis, are all “inside the wire”
The Muslim Brotherhood,already has a big say in Defense Department policies (no peeing toward Meca, for just one example), and one has to wonder if Mattis will clean it out given that he wanted to bring to high position for policy one of their biggest backers.
LikeLike
This is the very same Anne Patterson that Mattis wanted to infect on the Defense Department.
LikeLike
I posted this on yesterday’s thread. Looks like the ‘talking points’ are outlined clearly in Human Rights Watch (HRW) article.
Not sure how the State Department press pool will react, but I suspect they will run the gamut from straight forward factual reporting to HRW (2/4/17) ‘Sisi-Trump Meeting Shows Mutual Contempt for Rights,Visit Comes at Nadir for Basic Freedoms in Egypt’ line of spin.
The ME and N African press has played it factual and positive except for (Egyptian) Al Shorouk’s editor-in-chief Emad El Din Hussein, who writes that the press should not ‘go overboard and make an international laughing stock of our media” and that Trump is already turning into a lame duck just two months into his presidency, and that we therefore shouldn’t “put all our eggs into the Trump basket.”
LikeLike
The whole world is facing a new paradigm the likes of which has never been seen. Instant communication at the “people level” not through the tainted prism of governments and the globalist corporation-controlled media. WE the people can drive the agendas as long as the comms are not shut down or censored, which unfortunately a lot of countries are trying to do.
Remains to be seen whether this new form of worldwide expression will be curtailed by the globalists and deep state. I’m optimistic though. They, the globalists and the deep states are the minority, and although they have a lot of zombie converts the voices of individual freedom, humanity’s “bill of rights” which by the grace of God and with some very smart people were expressed in our constitution shall not be silenced.
Stay the course. We will win back the freedoms that are rightfully ours.
LikeLike