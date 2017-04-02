Leftist Media Narrative Surfaces in Advance of al-Sisi’s White House Visit…

Understanding the ramifications to an official White House visit by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, earlier today we pondered how the globalist left and entrenched ideologues within the State Department would react to the visit. The answer surfaces.

The Sunday alphabet news and cable news completely ignored the topic. The globalist leftists and the neo-con war machine crowd both have to position themselves carefully lest the larger U.S. electorate really begin to research the back-story.

However, a PBS daily update with the New York Times gives some insight into the approach the media will take via a set of talking points:

Mohammed Morsi was the first “democratically elected” Egyptian president? That’s laughable. Morsi was “installed” by President Obama through a heavily constructed social media campaign, a faux-revolution, and Muslim Brotherhood obfuscation.

President al-Sisi has some “concerning” human rights issues. Again, beyond laughable. Putting the extremist Brotherhood ideologues into jails (including Mohammed al-Zawahiri, who was illegally released by Morsi from prison).

Listening to how obtuse the PBS interviewer and New York Times correspondent Peter Baker are about the Muslim Brotherhood is blood boiling. The Brotherhood are the political face of the most extremely violent elements of authentic Islam.

The Brotherhood is a political construct specifically designed to put a masked face over the rabid ideologues and provide a false impression so that western diplomats can talk with extremists openly. They deploy taqiyya as a political tool toward that objective.

Here’s some background on President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and specific (cited) actions he took to protect Egypt specifically, and recapture broader regional stability.

Here’s a list of the concrete actions President al-Sisi took quietly during a period of eighteen months in 2013 and 2014 putting action where his mouth is.

Allow us to highlight some of the actionable items that showcase a man of action behind his words. Since reluctantly taking power in 2013 Fatah al-Sisi has:

◾Disbanded the Muslim Brotherhood as a political terror entity. (link) (link)

◾Arrested those who burned churches and attacked Coptic Christians. (link) (link)

◾Jailed or banished the extremist forces. (link)

◾Supported Israel’s right to exist and defend it’s borders. (link) (link)

◾Defeated Hamas in the border region. (link) (link)

◾Destroyed the border terror tunnels used by Hamas (link) (link)

◾Pressured Hamas and the PA to negotiate the ceasefire, and forced the PA and Hamas to assemble ONE negotiating group for their interests. (link) (link)

◾Fought extremism in the Sinai region, and fought against ISIS infiltration.

◾Fought the Libyan new al-Qaeda network “Libyan Dawn”. (link)

◾Charged and prosecuted the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood, who fled to Qatar. (link)◾Followed the MB to Qatar and initiated sanctions against Qatar until they stopped financing and harboring terror. (link)

◾Formed a coalition against Qatar including the UAE and Saudi Arabia who withdrew their ambassadors and isolated Qatar in the region. (link) (link)

◾Won reelection with almost 70% of the vote. (link) (link ) (link)

◾Holds an 80%+ job approval rating among ALL Egyptians. (link)

◾Shut down Qatar financed Al Jazerra propaganda machine. (link)

◾Supported the framework for a new constitution which supports minority protections. (link)

◾Won a victory against Qatar as they finally conceded and stopped safeguarding terrorists. Sending the MB leadership to the new safe harbor of Turkey. (link)

◾United the moderate (non violent) Arab coalition, the Gulf Security Council, and constructed a unity principle that supports the safety of Jordan and formed a coalition to defend if needed. (link)

◾Faced down and quietly defeated Turkey’s bid for a security council seat in the United Nations. (link) (link)

◾Negotiated a safe passage coalition for Israel and Greece to form an energy based economic trade agreement.

◾Continues to fight the Islamist extremists inside Libya. (link) (link)

◾Continues to fight ISIS in the Northern Sinai region. (link) (link) (link)

◾Expanded the border safety zone with Gaza to insure greater control and protection from weapons smuggling. (link)

Do those look and sound like the actions of a dictator intent on “Human Rights Violations”? Of course not. The accusations would be laughable if the transparency of the leftist talking points wasn’t so clear:

Despite President Obama undermining Egypt, these are a few of the actions Egypt took before President al-Sisi stood in front of the heads of the country’s leading Muslim groups and calling for them “to confront the misleading ideologies harming Islam and Muslims worldwide.”

In response to President al-Sisi’s speech Al-Azhar stated:

CAIRO: Dar al-Iftaa has responded to President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi’s call for a “religious revolution” by launching a national project aiming to correct the image of Islam through social media, foreign visits, publications, and issuing fatwas that “suit the modern age,” Ibrahim Negm, advisor to the Grand Mufti said in Friday press statements.

“We should closely examine the situation in which we are in. It does not make sense that the thought we sanctify pushes this entire nation to become a source of apprehension, danger, murder and destruction in the entire world,” Sisi said in a Thursday speech before Egypt’s top religious leaders on the occasion of the Birth of Prophet Mohamed.

“I am not saying the religion [itself]. I am saying this thought that has been sanctified; texts and thoughts that have been sanctified for hundreds of years. And disagreeing with [these texts and thoughts] has become very difficult. To the extent that [this thought] makes an enemy of the whole world,” Sisi added.

Dar al-Iftaa, Egypt’s government-sponsored religious institution responsible for issuing fatwas and religious opinions, will work to achieve the “highest degree of effective communication” with Muslims in Egypt, Arab countries and the world.

Established in 970, Al-Azhar is the most prestigious Sunni institution in the Islamic world.

Al-Azhar’s newly formed Monitor of Infedilizing Fatwas Dept., which responds to radical Islamists’ fatwas labeling other Muslims apostates, has already issued many articles slamming the “extremist opinions” of “non-specialized” sheikhs that receive the attention of a segment of Muslims.

“You cannot feel what [this thought] is when you are inside it. You have to get out of it, inspect it, and read it with a real enlightened thought. You need to take a strong stance. I am reiterating, we need a religious revolution,” Sisi said in his speech, prompting Al-Azhar scholars to applaud. (read more)

Here’s the U.S. and Iranian crew who supported Islamist Morsi: (above left, John Mccain – above right, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad – below left, Hillary Clinton – below right John Kerry)… and the U.S. State Department under their tenure.

The Egyptian people were right !

This is the Muslim Brotherhood:

