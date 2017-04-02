How Will State Department Ideologues Deal With The Egyptian White House Visit?…

An interesting dynamic is set to unfold tomorrow when Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visits with President Trump at the White House.

President al-Sisi represents the largest failure of the global left and their interventionist activism in the entirety of Obama’s tenure. Diplomat Charles Rivkins’ multicultural approach toward eliminating the nationalism of France was small potatoes compared to the full-throated intervention of Hillary Clinton and President Obama in Egypt.

While average Americans were caught up with ObamaCare news in 2010, President Obama was building out a massive influence campaign in Egypt to install a Muslim Brotherhood candidate in Mohammed Morsi. Almost no-one was paying attention to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s first foray into using social media to manipulate a population.

Zuckerberg was enlisted in the endeavor by like-minded travelers in Obama’s tight circle. The Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was John Kerry. The Secretary of State was Hillary Clinton. The U.S. State Department was in direct alignment with the White House policy objectives.

It wasn’t until the useful idiots were directed into the social media trap and took over Tahir Square, that most Western media began reporting in depth what was going on.

By the time the young Egyptians realized they’d been snookered by extremists, Hosni Mubarek was gone, the jails were open, a no-longer-captive Mohammed al-Zawahiri (brother to al-Qaeda’s #2 to banana Ayman al-Zawahiri) was stirring up trouble; and the Muslim Brotherhood was gang raping CBS producer Lara Logan just off camera.

After a few months the crucifixion of Coptic Christians began. The snookered peacenik revolutionaries realized they’d listened to the Muslim Brotherhood and elected a violent extremist.

By the time Morsi disbanded the entire judiciary and court system, and while he was only days away from instituting Sharia Law as the national governing legal authority, the stunned Egyptian people had enough and cried out for the only possible person who could save them, Commanding General al-Sisi.

And so he did.

With not a moment to lose, an intensely respected General al-Sisi used the military to whip the blood-lusting Brotherhood back into their cages; arrested Morsi’s Ministers of Crucifixion; restored the courts and judges and returned some semblance of peace and stability.

General Sisi did however, necessarily, step on a few globalist media toes in the process and kick out the Brotherhood’s media sycophants within Al-Jazeera.

As promised, Sisi restored the Egyptian constitution and, concerned about appearing dictatorial, within four months he put himself up for removal via a national election. Sisi became president with over 70% support.

President Obama hated President Sisi for upsetting his interventionist plans for Egypt. Obama was so furious Mohammed Morsi was removed, after the national re-election of al-Sisi the U.S. President refused to call and congratulate him. However, the feelings of the Egyptian people back toward Obama and Clinton are even more intense.

Secretary Hillary Clinton made one visit to Cairo after Morsi’s outster and she was pelted with tomatoes as the crowds lining the streets shouted “Monica, Monica”, a ridiculing reference to husband Bill Clinton’s White House mistress and human humidor.

In essence, the entire White House/U.S. State Department investment in Egyptian politics was wiped out by General al-Sisi. For the last four years of President Obama’s second term he did everything he could to isolate, ridicule, weaken and undermine President al-Sisi.

Secretary Kerry was constantly undermining President Sisi’s regional stabilization efforts; most notably when Sisi negotiated a peace-accord between PA leader Abbas and Israel’s Netanyahu by favoring the higher-diplomatic-ground approach of Netanyahu.

President Sisi took quite a risk when he brought Abbas to heel, and he didn’t take kindly to Secretary Kerry showing up uninvited and unannounced to the negotiating session. As the traveling media told the story: Kerry and the entire delegation he brought with him were subjected to enhanced personal security screenings in Cairo. (Can’t really blame Sisi’s prudence there – Kerry might have a bomb in his horse britches)

President Obama and President al-Sisi only saw each other once in those last four years. They crossed paths at the U.N. General Assembly in 2015. The Egyptian people hate Obama for what he put them through, and Obama hated al-Sisi for fixing it.

[I do mean ‘hate’, not ‘dislike immensely’, but pure hatred.]

In addition, the diplomatic corps of the U.S. State Department similarly held the same impression and disposition as their light-bringer, teh one, President Obama.

The Egyptian uprising was a State Department velvet revolution with Muslim Brotherhood steroids; complete with blood-letting, automatic rifle fire in the supermarket, and al-Qaeda flags over the U.S. Cairo Embassy.

The black flags of al-Qaeda are not really a good look for U.S. led “democracy”; but they are right in line with President Obama’s foreign policy outcomes.

So, this sets the stage for an Official White House visit by President al-Sisi with full diplomatic formalities and a warm predictable welcoming President Donald Trump on Monday.

How do you think the State Department Correspondents Association will react/report?

