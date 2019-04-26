Chaff and Countermeasures – The DC Outrage Traps…

Yesterday Senators Johnson and Grassley opened the door for the DOJ and FBI to justify the post-election investigation of President Donald Trump, based on a premise of a possible FBI counterintelligence operation ran against the office of the Vice-President, Mike Pence. And lickety-split the outrage voices jumped right to work. Predictable.
Discussions, conversations and displays of evidence outlining the efforts of the intelligence community, to defend against the potential of a compromised President, are exactly what the previous administration officials want to see. This is the conversation President Obama, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes and Denis McDonough would be happy to discuss.
Think of the worst or most shocking possibility you can imagine for what might have taken place. Wiretaps on the White House? Enlisted assistance from staffers? Bugs placed in the cufflinks of Donald Trump? So what? From their position all of these efforts were undertaken because they were dealing with the possibility of a U.S. President who might be under the control of a foreign government. This is the conversation they would enjoy.
From their ‘buy-the-book‘ perspective the officials who ran the counterintelligence operation against President Trump have no fear of discussions about what they did in their post-election defense of the constitution (that’s how they will sell it). No fear.
Discussions of seemingly outrageous activity, via lots of blockbuster revelation, is in their interest. All of their actions easily justified from the standpoint of a possibility the inbound President was compromised. “We were riddled with anxiety”, they say.
There’s no risk to them in discussing their action, any action, undertaken from the basis of their premise. Recruiting incoming administration people to conduct surveillance and report back to the FBI? Justified under this premise. There is no upper limit.
Again, think of the most shocking revelation you can possibly imagine, none of it concerns them so long as they can justify it from their pre-constructed premise that Trump was a Russian asset. For this premise, there is no rule book. Everything is ‘by-the-book‘ because there is no book. It’s the perfect Alinsky play.
The participating officials within the DOJ, FBI or intelligence apparatus simply reference the possibility of President Trump as a Russian asset and every jaw-dropping headline reaches a crescendo only to fizzle into the ether of nothingness when an official says: “Yeah, so what?”
This is exactly what those officials want to see happen as they tell the story of their unprecedented heroic efforts to ensure all angles of possibility were covered.
These participating officials would like nothing more than a dozen congressional hearings where they can explain to the viewing public how honorable they were in trying to deal with the possibility of such an unprecedented threat… Oh, how the summer of headlines will be gleefully cheered by the adoring media. You think this conversation worries the participants? Not a smidgen.
The entire time all of these blockbuster outrages are being debated and analyzed in granular detail, you know what’s not being discussed?… The originating predicate.
Discussing the consequences, regardless of how ‘shocking‘, or ‘jaw-dropping‘, or ‘unimaginable‘, plays right into the hands of the participating members of the fraud and scheme. These are discoveries they welcome. These are discoveries to be planted. This is where they want the focus. This is Chaff and Countermeasures.
What they don’t want to discuss is the origination of ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ in July 2016. What they don’t want to discuss is Fusion-GPS and the creation of the Steele Dossier. What they don’t want to discuss is how the fraudulent premise was established.
What they don’t want to discuss is the exploitation of the NSA database for political surveillance. That’s what they don’t want to discuss… And every time attention starts to head in that direction, they’ll throw out another entirely justifiable headline-grabbing detail of their post election activity.
Shiny things; like the wife of Pence’s chief-of-staff worked with Peter Strzok.
Must be urgent, right?
[…] Fox News has learned the texts, initially released in 2018 by a Senate committee, are under renewed scrutiny, with GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley and Homeland Security Committee chair Ron Johnson sending a letter Thursday night to Attorney General Bill Barr pushing for more information on the matter.
Oh, wait, so they sat on them because?…..
This is how the DC game is played. Senators Johnson and Grassley laid the first shiny distraction on the table; and based on the responses, boy howdy, does the outrage game work well. Inquiry immediately follows the distraction.
Oh, how quickly we forget our references for this DC strategy:
Where’s the Graham-Grassley letter to Gina Haspel?
Dear Director Haspel: “Hey, so, CIA, how’d Crossfire Hurricane start? What did you get through the Counterintelligence Mission Center? Can you spare a few minutes to note the contacts from GCHQ, and that meeting between Robert Hannigan and John Brennan?”
Huh, funny that.
Where’s the Burr-Warner letter to Paul Nakasone?
Dear Gen. Nakasone: “Can you provide us a little more information about why the NSA dropped database “about queries”? Maybe outline the contractors that were of such concern they had to be restricted from access…. and, oh, their current status?”
Too soon? Three years.
The outrage trap must be avoided….
The issue(s) surround President Obama and high-ranking Obama intelligence officials, notably: John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper and Sally Yates intentionally lying and/or misrepresenting issues to president-elect Donald Trump and the transition team in/around the transition period and after the January 20, 2017, inauguration.
Some of the misinformation stems from intelligence officials telling direct lies (ex. telling President-elect, and President Trump he was not under investigation). Other aspects were lies of omission surrounding the Steele Dossier during the January 6th, 2017, intelligence briefing session with the President-elect in Trump Tower.
In essence, there were many misleading and false statements, with varying scales of severity, during the period from November 9th, 2016, through mid-May 2017 when President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
James Comey wrote all about the unorthodox investigative methods they were forced to use in unseen memos currently withheld…. awaiting shiny thing timing:
(FBI Declarations about Comey Memos)
The FBI, DOJ, ODNI, CIA and intelligence officials were intentionally not being direct and honest with President Trump and key members of his new administration. Obviously their lack of honesty was a serious issue, and in some cases had serious ramifications.
The expressed finding by Robert Mueller’s two-year probe of ‘no Trump-Russia collusion, no Trump-Russia conspiracy, and no Trump-Russia obstruction’ has led to some hindsight reviews where anger surfaces about the now visible deception. However, there is a trap laid here and Democrats are hoping outraged voices will walk straight into it. Some are already getting very close.
At 12:15pm on January 20th, 2017, Obama’s outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote a memo-to-self. Many people have called this her “CYA” (cover your ass) memo, from the position that Susan Rice was protecting herself from consequences if the scheme against President Trump was discovered. Here’s the email:
On January 5, following a briefing by IC leadership on Russian hacking during the 2016 Presidential election, President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Jim Corney and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and I were also present.
President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book“.
The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.
From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.
[Redacted Classified Section of Unknown length]
The President asked Corney to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Corney said he would.
Susan Rice ~ (pdf link)
As stated, many have looked at this as a “CYA” memo, but that’s not what this is.
This is a justification memo, written by an outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice to document why there have been multiple false and misleading statements given to the incoming President Trump and all of his officials.
This is not a “CYA” memo, this is a justification memo for use AFTER the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy narrative collapsed; if the impeachment effort failed.
The “By The Book” aspect refers to President Obama and Susan Rice being told by CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, that President Trump was the subject of an active counterintelligence investigation to determine if he was under the influence of the Russian government.
Even the timing of the memo, written 15 minutes prior to the end of the Obama administration, is ex-post-facto useful as evidence of the author’s intent.
Put aside the nonsense aspect to the origination of the investigation for a moment; that part doesn’t apply here…. Accept their position ‘as if’ it is substantive.
We are talking about Brennan, Comey, Clapper and Yates telling President Obama and NSA Susan Rice that President-elect Trump is under a counterintelligence investigation where the suspicion is that Donald J Trump is an agent of a foreign power.
Under that auspices (fraudulent though it may be) the incoming President is a counterintelligence investigation target. A potentially compromised Russian asset. Under this auspices all of the officials would be permitted to lie and mislead their target, so long as they did so “By The Book.”
That’s their justification for a lengthy series of lies and false statements.
That’s why FBI Director James Comey can lie to the President and tell him he’s not the target of the ongoing Russia investigation. That’s the justification for keeping the accusations inside the Steele Dossier (remember, the Dossier is evidence) from the President-elect. That’s the justification for all of the officials to lie to President Trump, and even mislead the media if needed.
The Susan Rice email is one big Justification Letter; setting the stage for all of the participants to have a plausible reason for lies to anyone and everyone.
Call out John Brennan for telling Harry Reid about the Steele Dossier during his gang-of-eight briefing, but not telling Go8 member Devin Nunes about it. Brennan escapes by saying Nunes was on the Trump transition team; and briefing a conflicted politician on the dossier would have compromised the FBI investigation. See how that works?
Call out James Comey for lying to President-elect Trump during the January 6th Trump Tower meeting…. Comey escapes by saying Trump was a target of the FBI investigation for potential compromise as a Russian asset; informing the target of the evidence against him would have compromised the investigation. See how that works?
Every lie, every omission, every false and/or misleading statement, must first be filtered through the “By The Book” prism of Trump being considered a Russian asset. This is the justification trap democrats are waiting to exploit for maximum damage and diminishment of counter attack.
The “By the Book” justification, where every action could have been taken because Trump might have been an actual Russian operative, is the weapon under the camouflage tarp as the radical left lures-in their political opposition. They shrug their shoulders and say in condescending voice: ‘well, we didn’t know; we had to be prudent‘, etc.
Getting outraged about the Obama administration’s lies, misstatements and fabrications can backfire if you don’t first think about it from their constructed frame-of-reference.
The ‘By-the-Book’ framework is based on a false-premise; but the action, just about any action, taken to mislead (even undermine) the incoming administration is excusable under this carefully crafted justification memo. That’s exactly why Susan Rice wrote it; and each of the participating members knows they can use it, when needed.
The way to get around the legal and political defense inside this justification memo is to ignore the activity of those protected by it and go directly to the origin of how they created that false premise in the first place:
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] The was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
Yep, just a bunch of shiny objects being shoved at us so we’ll be distracted from investigating how far up the food chain this coup goes.
Nothing to see here, folks. Fortunately, President Donald J. Trump is not about to lie down for this nonsense.
President Trump has survived the attempted coup.
He’s not going to quit now.
Trump is going to go Lion on the jackals.
It’s not about quitting. We all know our President is not a quitter.
It’s about not falling into the trap. Lions can fall into traps.
So far, it doesn’t seem as if he is going to fall into it. So far…
I’ve seen it first hand in almost every government investigation and report involving internal wrongdoing, both big and small. The three conclusions are boilerplate regardless of the subject matter and regardless of the agency involved.
1. Good people did some very bad things.
2. Their intentions were good and in their minds, they were acting in the best interest of their country.
3. Policies have been clarified and procedures are now in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Rinse and repeat. It never changes.
Agree, distracted2. President Trump always punches back 10 times harder.
As the spying/wiretapping/embedded mole aspect develops, the fact that Obama ‘shut down’ the Oval Office for repairs as he was leaving office is curious. He had said President Trump would have to start his Presidency working somewhere besides the Oval Office because there was ‘rewiring’, etc., that needed to be done. So, was he cleaning up evidence of wiretapping or installing same?
“Read the book” is a point well taken. The media is going to go full bore, flat-out bat poop crazy to deflect truth, protect the players and defend Obama. Be careful, HRC. If it comes down to throwing you off the cliff to save BHO, the media will do it. They may possibly be smart enough to know that the can’t save both of you.
This entire national disgrace, espionage beyond our belief, so many laws, oaths and codes of ethics destroyed we can’t count must now be reckoned.
It was all done in our names and on our dimes. This deceitful, treacherous coup originated as a four-legged table. Legs: Obama, Clinton, certain foreign governments, 99.9% media.
As the effort developed, others such as Hollywood/entertainment personalities piled on top of the table to give it stability. Remember Clooney and Roberts smirking in an interview that “Donald Trump will never be president.”. Even the day after the Inauguration, Madonna had no qualm or fear of stating she thinks about burning the White House. The Pirate of the Caribbean suggested it was time for an actor to do away with a president. Street urchins and thugs were paid to destroy the culture on college campuses, destroy property and tear downs statues. And apparently out of desperation, they started the new trend of defecating on city streets as a means of attention getting.
Their wagons were circled, there was no concern of going too far or making a threat that would get them in trouble. FBI, possibly Secret Service, DOJ–they were all putting their legs under The Table. Palms greased, collusion beyond human imagination.
It’s us or them. It’s America or a sickening shadow of what we once were. Pick your side and fight like you never have before.
The CIA and FBI literally invented the Russia collusion predicate by inserting Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper into the campaign to spread the lies about the Russians having Hillary’s emails, then using an Australian intelligence agent to confirm contact by the Russians with Papadopoulos and Carter Page. The latter’s involvement with the Russians was amplified by the allegations in the dossier, Page’s cooperation with the FBI and DOJ in the 2014 and 2015 prosecution of actual Russian spies notwithstanding.
LikeLike
I don’t think the legal umbrella, “justification memo” is going to distract Mr. Barr.
And POTUS has already stated everything shall be declassified and released.
Time to deal with reality
I hate to be debbie downer but Barr worked for the CIA and George HW Bush. I don’t trust the guy. He started off lying by stating that the SC found that the Russians hacked the DNC computers…there is absolutely no proof of that but that lie was stated by Barr!
He started off lying by stating that the SC found that the Russians hacked the DNC computers
But that’s what Mueller claimed. Barr wasn’t agreeing with the claim, he was merely summarizing Mueller’s findings to the press.
Way, way back when… I was pissed off because I could see that these people were treating Donald Trump like a Russian spy(agent). Simple minded me.. but that was not what happened… They pretended he was a spy so they could treat him like one, and spy back… It was all a big set up… There were supposed to be legal systems/ safeguards to prevent this.. and they all failed. Every one. McCarthyism aimed directly at VSGPotus. Sickening.
After finding out that Senator McCarthy was essentially right about Soviet infiltration of our government in the 30s, 40s and 50s, I refuse to use his name disparagingly.
McCarthy was vindicated by multiple sources including decrypted intercepts (Venona), researchers who had nearly unrestricted access to Soviet archives for a period after the fall of the Berlin wall, and now-declassified Senate hearings.
ok… then…
I will use the term,,, because I think it fits in this case..
So do you think that President Trump is or was a Russian agent? I don’t, not in any way shape or form…
President Trump is also countering this strategy by his direct rhetoric calling it a coup attempt. The narrative that the “by the book” defense relies upon is that it would be too important of a question to remain unanswered if the President was a Russian stooge. They framed the whole thing this way and in a way they are right. Having made the accusation it did need to be resolved. History requires an answer to that question being raised by high ranking IC officials and the biggest names in media and now we have the answer.
Now he is flipping this back on them. The President of the United States openly and unambiguously accusing high ranking officials of attempting a coup will require an answer. History demands it. This cannot remained unresolved. They can try and dismiss it all they want but this is history making stuff when the President says things like that. It’s going to be really hard to reconcile a slap on the wrist for a few folks in the FBI with the President’s statements that it was a coup attempt. I think it will be very effective just as his labeling the Mueller investigation a witch hunt has been effective.
Just my take but the Senate has a giant obstacle in their plan to go along to get along and that is a President with a twitter account and a media presence unlike anyone else on the planet.
After listening to the interview of the President on the Hannity show last night, I think the above comment hits the nail squarely and directly on the head. He said everything anyone has been listing and asking to be declassified will be, and more. He said this was a coup and an overthrow attempt. He said this is the worst injustice in all of American history. I’m not sure how much more clear he could be.
The fact that can not be explained…if Russian meddling did occur and infiltrated the incoming Trump Administration why didn’t the current Obama Administration with all its intel resources tell them?
Only explanation is that Obama Administration/Federal Offices was and had always been behind this attempted coup of a US President and that is treason since it involved other countries.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What happened to the devastating IG report to come? Sounds like I got my hopes up too soon. Just what I feared. Silly me.
Susan Rice’s memo is evidence in itself that Obama was panicking. He was trained well to inveigle corruption to mainstream. Funny how we don’t hear from him so much these past weeks. Oh to unseal his records.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think you’re right. Obama’s entire team of traitors was panicking. When Trump won the election they were at great risk of being found out.
In a way I’m almost happy that there has been this slow reveal of what happened to Trump. All of the traitors can act confident, act like they don’t care or like they’re not bothered, but I feel confident that deep down they are still in a panic. Now that the Mueller witch hunt has been ended and we have what appears to be a much more capable AG in charge of the DOJ … and Trump still holds many valuable cards … I would be afraid if I were any of the traitors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The GOP is complicit in this. No one responsible for this attempted coup will be brought to justice. Nobody. Ever. Might as well stop wasting time and resources discussing this, and turn our attention to how to defeat the democrats in 2020.
Seriously, it’s so counterproductive to dump such pessimism in this forum. You have no idea what’s going to happen. It helps to adjust your expectations, don’t wish for certain parties to be imprisoned, wish for additional sunlight. We want to know exactly what happened, we want to know who was involved. This will help prevent it from occurring again in the future, and so much other good will come of it. And it very well might help Trump win in 2020.
Rob says: “No one responsible for this attempted coup will be brought to justice. Nobody. Ever. Might as well stop wasting time and resources discussing this…”
Whether intentional or not – your position (stop talking about, aka “just move on”) is one “they” would love to have us do – to stop looking at this and “just move on”.
NOT AN OPTION and I would hope you think carefully about that position. It’s a position that pretty much guarantees the outcome you posit.
I’m not as bugged by this as I am recent suggestions that Hillary was used by the Russians and it was the Russians who created this mess. No, Hillary was not used by the Russians. This mess was created by her and certain other traitorous US citizens because they didn’t want Trump to win and didn’t want him to remain President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great Comey logic.
So Trump controled nuclear weapons, but he couldn’t be told about dossier?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe they took his nuclear football away.
I still think Barr doesn’t care and its simply whether Barr wants to contain this and just nail a few of the crooks for lying and leaking or expose the whole thing. I doubt Barr cares about their games and just sees it as they didn’t have a valid reason to conduct any of this spying period. He may let them off easy however. I hope he doesn’t.
Barr did a great job during his hearing. Barr didn’t need to mention that he believes Trump had been spied on, but he did. Barr didn’t need to say that he thinks the people who opened the investigations need to be investigated Barr fund no obstruction. So far Barr is doing extremely well and seems to be a good and honorable man.
Now what evidence do you have that Barr “doesn’t care”?
Sure was a lot of people losing their jobs and being investigated for doing their jobs?
Why is it all still being looked at and why don’t they all just shut up about it if they were doing their job? You would think that when the Mueller report came out that would be it. plus, Barr said himself he believed there was spying going on. I think we are looking too deep into this part. It is too much for my brain cell to see yesterday’s news and then have to ponder this.
In a murder trial there is usually not a video of the act or admission by the perpetrator. But a jury given lots of information can make a correct verdict based on facts.
Like a murder trial we have suspects, a motive, a used weapon, a terrible alibi/defence, hatred for the victim and the ability to commit the act.
No jury who hears the whole story would find these people not guilty.
Thanks Sundance for the info to help shutdown their defence. Thankfully everyone of our guys talking to the media is pushing the idea of finding out the initiation of all this where the swamps defence falls apart.
Like a murder trial we have suspects, a motive, a used weapon, a terrible alibi/defence, hatred for the victim and the ability to commit the act: Mens rea. Actus reus.
44 labeled 45 an enemy of the state…the only question now, WHEN?
personally 2011…
Remember, the Insurance Policy was THE PLANTING OF EVIDENCE: Trump Tower Pings!
Only thing I can say by looking in the eyes of some of those photos is that they look like a bunch of CommNazis a rare breed from when a Communist mates with a Nazi. Just like a mating donkey and a horse make a mule or hinny.
Hopefully Trump can make it so they are put on the endangered species list soon.
That’s the problem with this coup- it wasn’t “ by the book”. So far we can’t get a straight answer as to when and how it all even started. The msm, Brennan, Clapper, and Comey freaked at the terminology when Barr said PTrump was spied on. If by the book Comey wouldn’t have taken his memos and acted so weird. Brennan and Clapper would have been straight forward if it were by the book.
Barr was in the CIA he know how the organization operates and he knows the American people aren’t dumb. Covering up or duping people that this is how the IC operates when they genuinely suspect the president of being a spy is silly.
Covering up the coup under the guise of it being “by the book” will spell the end of the constitutional republic. Barr knows that and like PTrump has children and grand children. If Barr is the great AG as Digrnobpva claims this “by the book” nonsense wont hold water- the facts will show much of this was outside of legal procedures. Barr won’t be duped unless he wants to let himself pretend to be duped to cover this up. The deep state screwed up big time. If Barr doesn’t take strong action, next time the deep state won’t screw up.
Susan Rice…..Every crow thinks hers is the blackest.
Dennis McDonough…….. very, very Swampy and I can see him having a big role in fhis. I’m thinking his name shows up somewhere soon in the investigative interviews. Swampy Swamp Monsters
Add to Sundance’s list a complete forensic study of the DNC servers that were supposedly hacked by the Russian Government. To date all we have is the word of Crowdstrike, which is owned by a Ukrainian and an ex-FBI agent. I was glad to see that President brought up the DNC server issue last night on Hannity.
False predicates, false confidential human sources, false FISAs, bugs, spies…….
This was always going to be their fall back position:
If it wasn’t about protecting America from a RED Trump
it was about protecting America simply from the ORANGE one.
Just listen to Biden’s announcement.
If Barr falls for “this outrage trap” now then he was a fraud to begin with.
It’s early. Mueller is just departing. The first flush is still flushing.
Barr has to jail somebody, even if he himself is Deep State and Swamp creature. When he does, that opens up the can of worms. He’ll slow roll those prosecutions, to tie up the evidence and keep Trump from declassifying, but in the end he HAS to send somebody to jail, and that’s when people start turning state’s evidence, and ratting out their co-conspirators. That’s the next milestone event, however far down the road. Congress is Swamp, we can’t be concerned with them too much.
OK—they’re trying to now CTA (cover their a$$e$) by going to the Russian agent/collusion again. On a slightly different tack, Joe Biden was interviewed after his roll-out yesterday and he said his message for the rest of the world is “America’s coming back like we used to be”. So I guess all of us should get ready for all our phone calls to be monitored, e-mails read, even our snail mail read—violations of the right to privacy the Obama regime usurped. Is that where Joe is taking us? Is he going back to the Democrat policy of segregation? We really don’t know what he means.
One thing for sure—the Democrats have pretty much covered all the bases. The only thing I haven’t seen is a sane, common man candidate in their field. One that wants citizens to keep more of their money, wants to eliminate choking regulations, wants to keep the economy growing, wants our sovereignty as a country respected, wants our children and grandchildren to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream. Where is that candidate?
Great analysis.
There DOES seem to be some movement on the NSA surveillance program.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/mar/7/nsa-in-deliberate-process-over-future-of-surveilla/
“the NSA stopped using the system six months earlier and that it is not guaranteed to be reauthorized by Congress before expiring.” This was revealed in a security conference in March.
Newer development:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/nsa-recommends-dropping-phone-surveillance-program-11556138247
[sorry behind paywall, but this seemed to be exclusive coverage.]
“The National Security Agency has recommended that the White House abandon a surveillance program that collects information about U.S. phone calls and text messages, saying the logistical and legal burdens of keeping it outweigh its intelligence benefits.”
Seems to be some acknowledgement of broader problems, though no one is coming clean about how the program was used vs Trump.
The more I hear about this – the more plausible it seems that this is a “We can’t let President Trump’s administration have this tool – so let’s expire it. We can always restart it next time one of our Uniparty candidate gets into office” move (when they then play the ‘oops – we shouldn’t have expired that program, it was actually valuable‘ card).
At least I’m not cynical… 🙂
Your insights are great as always, should be required reading. Trump is the wildcard though, he and Barr might see the peril of our republic if there is no real accountability
exactly…its more than 45, its about MAGA! we are a constitutional republic and Uniparty is desperate to fundamentally transform us into a banana republic…from 41 to 44 it was 28 years of unmitigated Globalism…look at the Dimms demanding reparations, confiscation, and free free free
Thanks, Sundance, for detailing the justification (outrage) trap. President Trump’s authorization for disclosure of the information you have detailed in the eight diamonds (bullet points) at the end of this post will help USA voters to reclaim our liberty and true security.
But the state apparatus always plans for their own protection. From the Rice memo of the 1/5/2017 meeting: “… Vice President Biden [was] also present.”
The I R O N Y of it all.
Some 45 years ago a Republican Administration was caught spying on the opposition during an election campaign. It claimed the break-in at Watergate was an effort to uncover hard evidence of Democrat collusion with Soviet Russian anti-war agitators. In their effort to defeat the incumbent president the Democrats were indeed collaborating with communists from Moscow to Berlin to Havana to Madison, Wisconsin. That 3rd rate burglary turned into a disgraced presidency thanks to the lying Democrats and their socialist co-conspirators in Fake News media.
TRUMP 2020
Release no more information unless it is in the charging documents. Heard Mifsud changed name hiding in Italy according to papa D.
When we have a commie like Brennan, a nutcase like Clapper, and an egotist like Comey, as head of our Intelligent Agencies, and the Mueller swan paddling in the background with his cruel ducklings, you got to expect this kind of garbage.
The only reason there is a push to allow voting from prison is to allow Hillary to vote in 2020
Stick with where did it all begin, the predicate that AG Barr is investigating. The outrage trap is cover and obstruction. They know and we know.
A large number of insightful emails/phone calls, etc. to johnson and grassley letting them know we know what they’re up to? Sounds like fun.
“Obviously their lack of honesty was a serious issue, and in some cases had serious ramifications.”
How about one geopolitical ramification being the opportunity cost of accelerated Eurasian integration and the vanishing daylight between Russia and Chine because Trump was prevented from triangulating/leveraging the two as Nixon/Kissinger did in 1972 and I believe as Kissinger suggested Trump reprise?
How about also the Rice memo was her last Madisonian gesture amidst the realization she (and her colleagues) had strayed so far into unconstitutional Trumanite terrain, and with an enemy (Madisonian revivalist) successor administration fast on her heels for the first time in post-WW2 history? This posed such a frightening prospect to the Constitutionally un-enshrined Security State that its figurehead CIA charge, Obama, was ordered to implicitly abrogate the Constitutional transition of power and move from ‘mere’ election disruption into formal coup mode.
