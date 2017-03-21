The Washington DC UniParty Flak, Chaff and Countermeasures Strategy….

A “Countermeasure” is a measure or action taken to counter or offset another one.
Politically speaking, the deployment of countermeasures is a tactic used by professional politicians in Washington DC to counter incoming public inquiry and protect themselves from anger expressed by the electorate.
Weaponized government takes action and creates victims. Beyond the strategy – the countermeasures are politicians assigned a role to control the incoming righteous inquiry from voters who find out about the weaponized or corrupt governmental action.
1.) The electorate become aware of a political issue or action; often illegal.
2.) The electorate become angry.
3.) DC needs to protect itself.
4.) Countermeasures are assigned and deployed to delay, obfuscate and create the illusion of investigation of the illegal governmental action.
5.) Electorate watch.
6.) Investigation goes nowhere.
7.) Countermeasure deployment successful.
Repeat.
Recent examples:
The countermeasures are deployed to act as shiny distractions keeping the larger electorate satisfied something is being done. Countermeasures are designed to create investigations that go nowhere.
The goal is not resolution or justice; the goal is to deflect, create distraction and eventually dilute/diminish the outrage over time. Keep kicking the can until it rusts and simply falls apart.
Nothing to see here. Move along, move along now folks.
The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself. Any attempt to reduce the influence, scope or size of the system is considered a risk. The system is, in essence, protecting itself. Deep State is self-aware.
Political countermeasures are now deployed as human articles of self-preservation.
Cue the audio visual demonstration – NOTE 07:43 (just hit play)
Simply infuriating. They play us for fools over and over again.
And, always have. Take the extortion revenue service scam for example. “Voluntary compliance”??? Scam. Meant for those who earn property through federal privilege.
A “government” big enough to give you everything you want, has already taken most of what you have.
Through all forms of taxation, the middle classself employed American that is taxed an additional 16 to 18% will pay out nearly or over 70% of their hard earned property in a lifetime.
“Soft” tyranny is still tyranny.
They never “find” any evidence of wrongdoing because they never “look” and they don’t want to find any.
Never liked goody, complete deepstate player
Gowdy = liar liar pants on fire
Through the mist to the UniParty the end is beckoning
Soon will come its moment of reckoning
So many false faces
Their real self erases
As an avalanche of lies
Flickers through their darting hollow eyes
Soon they will feel the terror draw ever nearer
The more Trump holds them up to the mirror
Love the thought, but little confidence it can be done.
I am full on obsessed with this Awan spy ring. Kudos to Maria Bartoromo for breaking (to MSM) and being on top of this story.
Trey Gowdy is a colossal disappointment. SC has sent us total crap politicians lately.
I’m tired of losing
Wow!!! Simply stunning. There are no words.
We’ve all know for weeks. Trey is too busy to know about Intel leaks inside the Intel committees.
He’s go more important things to decry. Though he’s been on TV a lot lately.
Maybe he needs an Intel briefing.
He can get one at the Russian embassy down the road from where he pontificates.
Amb. Kislyak can share what he knows. The Russians have been looking out for America for years.
They’ll have the latest their SVR has captured about our security breeches.
I’m certain they have what he needs to get up to speed.
Hey, Trey. Wave to the cameras. Comey will be recording you. Let him know you know he knows.
Take a friend as witness to the meeting, just in case.
How pathetic is this – he just gets worse.
Does this make any sense at all?
To Sir, with love.
gowdy, all howdy, no duty.
!!
I trusted Gowdy. But where was the action? And now with this Awan spying– why is this not front and center every day in Spicer’s briefings? Why is the MSM ignoring this?
Gowdy could redeem himself if he kept going. I don’t want to be disappointed….
Just more evidence of why those that voted for President Trump must keep the full court press up on supporting him at every turn. God bless Sundance for keeping up the fight on the information front. Keep on pushin’ everyone!
We begin to see all the “big voices” in media looking to CTH and Sundance as source material and leading edge alternative thinking.
Let’s list them and those who are on social media can Tweet them with “breaking Sundance reports”. Feed the fury!
Even some of the linkbacks to his past material is illuminating.
Yep, it’s the same old song & dance. A dog & pony show, where the usual array of carnival barkers wax endlessly about some subject but never actually say anything of substance or come to any real conclusions
This government demeans the American people on so many levels, acting as if we’re gullible imbeciles who are too ignorant to understand
The government seems to spend the majority of it’s time coming up with ruses in order to keep their profit driven scams going, instead of doing their actual jobs
The politicians motto is “Protect Our Own – F*** the People”
How long will the people put up with these charades & the masquerade government?
i’m not surprised, been onto him for a while and the cincher was his ringing presidential endorsement for anchor baby do nothing little marco
For me the clincher was Benghazi
President Trump is about to show the Swamp how it’s done.
Note how Trump Tweets have tied the media in knots, consuming THEIR air time for HIS benefit.
Batter up, Congress…
The hope of the world is on one elderly man who has the courage of a lion. The globalists are for global government with them at the top. Global warming and knocking down the strong states such as the USA and Germany with illegal and legal immigration, offshoring of jobs to weaken the middle classes, multiculturalism saying each culture is ok, pc culture (shaming, executive job loss) to stop people saying otherwise.
Pray like heck.
The one congressman that deserves a ton of credit for continuing to push this story is Rep. Louie Gohmert. He spoke about it on Fox and Friends the day they had their exclusive interview with our President. It was in between parts 1 and 2 of that interview (perfect day since viewership would be through the roof).
He also spoke about it to congress on 3/10/17. Amazingly he spoke on the topic for over a full hour.
The BS Gowdy spewed at the end is just that. Thankfully Louie has a very close relationship with our President. There is no way he isn’t coordinating with the WH given the fact he is the only one still pushing it.
I will be calling his office tomorrow to tell him thank you and to continue to push this issue in congress. I suggest other Treepers do so as well.
2243 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
T (202) 225-3035
F (202) 226-1230
TX Toll Free (866) 535-6302
