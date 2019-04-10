REMINDER: Susan Rice’s Justification Memo and James Comey Investigation Memos – Beware The Outrage Trap…

With the Mueller probe complete; with AG Barr announcing a focus to review the intelligence operation in 2016; with Devin Nunes submitting criminal referrals; with Lindsey Graham probing CIA, DOJ and FBI conduct; with Doug Collins releasing ‘Spygate’ transcripts; with Inspector General Michael Horowitz closing in on the final stages of his FISA abuse investigation; and with President Trump contemplating declassification of documents applying sunlight on the Russia collusion/conspiracy hoax; there is an outrage trap which must be avoided….
The issue(s) surround President Obama and high-ranking Obama intelligence officials, notably: John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper and Sally Yates intentionally lying and/or misrepresenting issues to president-elect Donald Trump and the transition team in/around the transition period and shortly after the January 20, 2017, inauguration.
Some of the misinformation stems from intelligence officials telling direct lies (ex. telling President-elect, and President Trump he was not under investigation). Other aspects were lies of omission surrounding the Steele Dossier during the January 6th, 2017, intelligence briefing session with the President-elect in Trump Tower.
In essence, there were many misleading and false statements, with varying scales of severity, during the period from November 9th, 2016, through mid-May 2017 when President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
(FBI Declarations about Comey Memos)
The FBI, DOJ, ODNI, CIA and intelligence officials were intentionally not being direct and honest with President Trump and key members of his new administration. Obviously their lack of honesty was a serious issue, and in some cases had serious ramifications.
The expressed finding by Robert Mueller’s two-year probe of ‘no Trump-Russia collusion, no Trump-Russia conspiracy, and no Trump-Russia obstruction’ has led to some hindsight reviews where anger surfaces about the now visible deception. However, there is a trap laid here and Democrats are hoping outraged voices will walk straight into it. Some are already getting very close.
At 12:15pm on January 20th, 2017, Obama’s outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote a memo-to-self. Many people have called this her “CYA” (cover your ass) memo, from the position that Susan Rice was protecting herself from consequences if the scheme against President Trump was discovered. Here’s the email:
On January 5, following a briefing by IC leadership on Russian hacking during the 2016 Presidential election, President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Jim Corney and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and I were also present.
President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book“.
The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.
From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.
[Redacted Classified Section of Unknown length]
The President asked Corney to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Corney said he would.
Susan Rice ~ (pdf link)
As stated, many have looked at this as a “CYA” memo, but that’s not what this is.
This is a justification memo, written by an outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice to document why there have been multiple false and misleading statements given to the incoming President Trump and all of his officials.
This is not a “CYA” memo, this is a justification memo for use AFTER the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy narrative collapsed; if the impeachment effort failed.
The “By The Book” aspect refers to President Obama and Susan Rice being told by CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, that President Trump was the subject of an active counterintelligence investigation to determine if he was under the influence of the Russian government.
Even the timing of the memo, written 15 minutes prior to the end of the Obama administration, is ex-post-facto useful as evidence of the author’s intent.
Put aside the nonsense aspect to the origination of the investigation for a moment; that part doesn’t apply here…. Accept their position ‘as if’ it is substantive.
We are talking about Brennan, Comey, Clapper and Yates telling President Obama and NSA Susan Rice that President-elect Trump is under a counterintelligence investigation where the suspicion is that Donald J Trump is an agent of a foreign power.
Under that auspices (fraudulent though it may be) the incoming President is a counterintelligence investigation target. A potentially compromised Russian asset. Under this auspices all of the officials would be permitted to lie and mislead their target, so long as they did so “By The Book.”
That’s their justification for a lengthy series of lies and false statements.
That’s why FBI Director James Comey can lie to the President and tell him he’s not the target of the ongoing Russia investigation. That’s the justification for keeping the accusations inside the Steele Dossier (remember, the Dossier is evidence) from the President-elect. That’s the justification for all of the officials to lie to President Trump, and even mislead the media if needed.
The Susan Rice email is one big Justification Letter; setting the stage for all of the participants to have a plausible reason for lies to anyone and everyone.
Call out John Brennan for telling Harry Reid about the Steele Dossier during his gang-of-eight briefing, but not telling Go8 member Devin Nunes about it. Brennan escapes by saying Nunes was on the Trump transition team; and briefing a conflicted politician on the dossier would have compromised the FBI investigation. See how that works?
Call out James Comey for lying to President-elect Trump during the January 6th Trump Tower meeting…. Comey escapes by saying Trump was a target of the FBI investigation for potential compromise as a Russian asset; informing the target of the evidence against him would have compromised the investigation. See how that works?
Every lie, every omission, every false and/or misleading statement, must first be filtered through the “By The Book” prism of Trump being considered a Russian asset. This is the justification trap democrats are waiting to exploit for maximum damage and diminishment of counter attack.
The “By the Book” justification, where every action could have been taken because Trump might have been an actual Russian operative, is the weapon under the camouflage tarp as the radical left lures-in their political opposition. They shrug their shoulders and say in condescending voice: ‘well, we didn’t know; we had to be prudent‘, etc.
Getting outraged about the Obama administration’s lies, misstatements and fabrications can backfire if you don’t first think about it from their constructed frame-of-reference.
The ‘By-the-Book’ framework is based on a false-premise; but the action, just about any action, taken to mislead (even undermine) the incoming administration is excusable under this carefully crafted justification memo. That’s exactly why Susan Rice wrote it; and each of the participating members knows they can use it, when needed.
The way to get around the legal and political defense inside this justification memo is to ignore the activity of those protected by it and go directly to the origin of how they created that false premise in the first place:
♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016.
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation.
In short, avoid the “justification trap” by ignoring the downstream activity (stemming as a result of the fraudulent origin), and focus on revealing the origin of the fraud.
Totally agree with this angle. It could give Barr the “political out” to look but conclude no foul and sweep this all away if they dont dig deep enough.
I sure hope Sundance has sent these 8 action items to PT, Don Jr. PT attorneys, Graham, Meadows, Nunes, Hannity, Rush, Bongino, Powell, Undercover Huber and anyone else who will echo these keys.
I can just hear Barr now, we looked and these folks had every right to mislead PT, no foul and the end!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the problem with that analysis. It wasn’t done “by the book.” Starting with the FISA warrants. There is no excuse for the material omissions about the Steele Dossier. No judge, upholding their oath of office, would have signed those warrants had they known about what the FBI/DOJ knew about the sourcing and the credibility of their sources…I could continue but this was never a “by the book” investigation.
LikeLike
Baker admitted in recently released testimony that he did not read the FISA Applications. He just signed them. (The ignorance defense).
Essentially – the DOJ was ROBO-Signing FISA WARRANTS!
LikeLike
These people have been evil for a very long time, and they’re very good at it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember: Biden’s not just a creeper who likes to touch little girls. He’s also a corrupt conspirator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sen Grassley must also be included in those investigating the Russian Hoax. Sen Grassley is Chair of Senate Finance Cmte now, and announced two days ago in his Senate floor speech that he is also investigating the beginnings, or the origins/predicate of the Russian Hoax.
Mad Max has met her match in Sen Grassley, methinks.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Co-conspirators, perhaps?
LikeLike
So, doesn’t justification sound like adequate predication?
Is this where it is all going to end up, ‘they were all just doing their jobs’?
And it all gets flushed down the drain, leaving them with official procedures to use in spying on their political opponents?
If they don’t move to punish the culprits and make sure it never happens again, then the next emperor want a be will cross that Rubicon and take power and freedom from us all. The die is cast. I came, I saw, I conquered, and all that rot. At that point, not even the Ides of March can save us.
LikeLike
I’m sorry but there is no outrage trap here … that is just SJW made up nonsense …
you’ve outlined a great way forward … just stick to that … drop the ALL CAPS BOLD … BEWARE THE OUTRAGE TRAP … nobody knows what you mean and nobody really cares …
we are outraged … and all bystanders … the actual performers in this (Congress critters, Trump, Barr, et al) are NOT LISTENING to you …
free advice is worth what was paid for it of course … both mine and yours …
LikeLike
Exactly.
The baiting of the President to get him to commit obstruction is “by the book”. They already knew collusion was a ruse.
The genesis of the cover up for spying on the President lies with the signatures on the FISA warrants.
Serious felonies, perjury at the least, treason and sedition more likely since there’s a clear motive, and the gang has proven commie ideologies.
“If that bastard wins we’re all gonna hang!”
Barr guilted Congress into looking across the 16 intelligence agencies for oversight, that was a monumental shift for DC. Sessions never said a word.
You’re right Sundance, there’s a lot of people not sleeping well now.
Revenge, a dish best served cold.
LikeLike
Greg Craig has just been indicted. According to Sean Hannity at Fox.
LikeLike
Another famous Deep State coup involving the removal of a sitting President was Watergate, although it wasn’t seen as a Deep State coup to the public at the time, and because it wasn’t seen as anything more than a simple criminal act to gain an advantage, Americans of both parties were outraged
They saw deceit and criminal acts as an affront to the American way
Today we have a different situation. A third of the country is aware of the usurpation and outraged. A third is totally fine with any amount of corruption and criminality as long as it’s their side doing the usurping, and a third is apathetic and disinterested in any of it
Now, take a globalist controlled corporate “media” that works solely in the interests of the Globalists and the Deep State and weaponized against the interests of America and her people, and you’ll get nothing but deception, spin and outright lies. That’s if they bring it up at all
Next we have the Deep State handmaidens, the democrats, the RINO’s, judges, AG’s etc, who will thwart the rule of law whenever possible, lie and react in a hysterical frenzy, bleating endlessly about Trump, collusion, cover-up, Russia, racism!
This entire hodgepodge of a clown show will probably end up where everything ends up, down the rabbit hole, never to be seen again
Oh, there probably will be a few players taken down, sacrificial pawns put on the altar to silence the uprising, but will anything truly change?
Will the Globalist influence/control within our government be reigned in? Will the politicians beholden to the globalist cabal face real consequences? Will the filthy corrupt cesspool known as Washington finally be forced to clean itself up?
As much as I want all that to be so, I highly doubt it
Keeping the MAGA agenda going requires an intelligent, informed and engaged populace. It’ll require a free and independent press, It’ll require swift and real consequences for corruption and criminality at all levels of both State and federal government
I don’t know, maybe we can pull it off, but it’ll take a huge awakening by so many voters that right now I have no confidence in
So we’ll see. All we can do is wait and see
LikeLike
It seems that every one of the suggestions that Sundance has provided falls squarely in the lap of President Trump. The ball’s in his court to declassify as he’s the ultimate classification authority as POTUS.
LikeLike
I admit I do not understand “by the book” in this context. The idiom means to closely follow the rules. But what rules make up the “book”? Who says what is “by the book”?
Is there an actual law that says that perjury can be committed? What law? A law that says that 18 usc 1001 (lying to federal officials like the FBI) does not apply?
Is just sort of a “get out of jail” card that prosecutors will exercise discretion and not prosecute lies made for a legitimate espionage purpose?
Are there secret classified laws, that are enforced by the secret “Star Chamber” FISA court?
“the book we say we are going by, is itself secret ‘sources and methods” , and you can’t look at it?
LikeLike
All this “politics” per normal “power calculations” will eventually be bulldozed by the people [and the militia more generally]: remember the “yellow ribbons” campaign?
When you start seeing hemp ropes and unmistakable knots hanging from lampposts and bridge overpasses remember that here at CTH you herd it in early Apr 2019.
We get a doctorate degree in why the 2A starts thusly: A well regulated militia being NECESSARY for the security of a free state…
No other part of our government detailed or referenced in the Constitution is “NECESSARY”…
Plan accordingly. We enter a massive crisis phase as of 1100 eastern today when Trump said “treason” and named names.
LikeLike