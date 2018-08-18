IMPORTANT – Michael Pillsbury: China Has “New Respect” For U.S. Trade Strategy…

Sad Panda increasingly frustrated as disruptor Trump heaps vociferous praise on Chairman Xi, while simultaneously out maneuvering Beijing’s geopolitical economic strategy.
China expert Michael Pillsbury discusses the current environment around the Beijing leadership with Fox host Tucker Carlson. This is really important. WATCH:
.
What Pillsbury outlines is exactly what CTH predicted last year when we shared how the Red Dragon would be caught entirely off-guard. They’ve never seen this approach before.
NOTE: The upcoming Chinese trade delegation is not showing up at the end of this month as a matter of scheduling happenstance. What no-one in the financial/trade/economic media is connecting is the timing of their visit with USTR Lighthizers’ Section 301 Tariff hearings –SEE HERE. August 20th through August 27th, you can guarantee the Chinese delegations will be all over those hearings; including dispatching their paid lobbyists to provide input on their behalf.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Chairman Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
President Trump is putting on a MASSIVE economic squeeze.
♦Squeeze #1. President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin sanctioned Venezuela and cut off their access to expanded state owned oil revenue. Venezuela needs more money. China and Russia are already leveraged to the gills in Venezuela and hold 49% of Citgo as collateral for loans outstanding. China and Russia now need to loan more, directly.
However, China cannot engage in economic commerce with Venezuela or they risk losing access to the U.S. banking system. Therefore all current Chinese aid to Maduro comes in the form of IOU’s. These ongoing loans are likely impossible to be repaid.
♦Squeeze #2. China’s geopolitical ally, Russia, is already squeezed with losses in energy revenue because of President Trump’s approach toward oil, LNG and coal. Trump, through allies including Saudi Arabia, EU, France (North Africa energy), and domestic production has influenced global energy prices. Additionally, President Trump is demanding NATO countries, specifically Germany, stop supporting financial dependence on Russia.
Meanwhile, and directly connected, Russia is bleeding out financially in Syria. Iran is the financial reserve, but they too are energy price dependent and President Trump is now putting pressure on Iran vis-a-vis new sanctions and new demands on allies.
♦Squeeze #3. In 2017 Trump and Secretary Tillerson, now Secretary Pompeo, put Pakistan on notice they need to get involved in bringing their enabled tribal “extremists” (Taliban) to the table in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s primary investor and economic partner is China. The U.S. removed $900 million in financial support to pressure Pakistan toward a political solution in Afghanistan, China has to fill void. [NOTE: Last month the World Bank began discussions about a financial bailout for Pakistan.] Again, more one-way bleed for China.
♦Squeeze #4. China’s primary economic threat (competition) is next door in India. President Trump has embraced India as leverage over China in trade and pledged ongoing favorable trade deals. The key play is MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status might flip from China to India. That’s a big play. It would have massive ramifications.
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump launched a USTR Section 301 Trade Investigation into China’s theft of intellectual property. This encompasses every U.S. entity that does manufacturing business with China, particularly aeronautics and technology, and also reaches into the financial services sector.
In March of 2018 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer completed a section 301 review of China’s trade practices. [SEE HERE] Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the President to take all appropriate action, including retaliation, to obtain the removal of any act, policy, or practice of a foreign government that violates an international trade agreement or is unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory, and that burdens or restricts U.S. commerce. However, as talks with China progressed, President Trump shelved the 301 action to see where negotiations would end-up. The May and June, 2018, negotiations between the U.S. and China provided no progress. The 301 review of China is now pulled back off the shelf, and President Trump assembles his trade-war strategy. The 301 tariffs/sanctions are currently being worked out with U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer.
♦Squeeze #6. President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Robert Lighthizer are dissolving NAFTA in favor of two bilateral agreements; one with Mexico and one with Canada. One of the primary objectives of team U.S.A. is to close the 3rd party loopholes, including dumping and origination, that China uses to gain backdoor access to the U.S. market and avoid trade/tariff restrictions. [China sends parts to Mexico and Canada for assembly and then back-door entry into the U.S. via NAFTA.]
♦Squeeze #7. President Trump has been open, visible and vocal about his intention to shift to bilateral trade renegotiation with China and Southeast Asia immediately after Team U.S.A. conclude with NAFTA. [Current discussions with Japan are ongoing]
♦Squeeze #8. President Trump positioned the U.S. relationship with the E.U. as a massive potential loss for Europe (via Steel, Aluminum, and Auto tariffs) if they did not: (A) shift their trade relationship toward greater reciprocity; and (B) reconsider the size of their trade relationship with China. After initially trying to push-back, Europe acquiesced.
♦Squeeze #9. President Trump has positioned ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as trade benefactors for assistance with North Korea. Last year the KORUS (South Korea and U.S.) trade deal was renegotiated, and announced in March. The relationship between ASEAN nations and the Trump administration is very strong, and getting stronger. Which leads to…
♦Squeeze #10. President Trump has formed an economic and national security alliance with Shinzo Abe of Japan. It is not accidental that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un fired his last missile over the Northern part of Japan. Quite simply, Beijing told him to. However…
♦Squeeze #11. President Trump cut-off the duplicitous Beijing influence over North Korea by engaging directly with Kim Jong-un. The open exchange and ongoing dialogue has removed much of the ability of Beijing to leverage the DPRK nuclear threat for their own economic benefit. This dialogue was as much, if not more, about dismantling the Beijing geopolitical influence as it was about denuclearizing the Korean peninsular. However, no-one caught on to that part of the strategy.
Add all of this up and you can see the cumulative impact of President Trump’s geopolitical economic strategy toward China. The best part of all of it –as we previously stated– is the likelihood China never saw it, meaning the sum totality of “all of it”, coming…. at first.
Now they do, and, as Mr. Pillsbury notes from his travel and engagement, China is not quite sure how to respond.
Only President Trump could use economic leverage with such incredible insight and strategy toward achieving dual results benefiting the U.S. economy and U.S. national security position. It really is stunning when you stand back and look at how it has all played out…. in the open…. and yet seemingly no-one saw what he was doing.
Just brilliant.
By the grace of God, Sundance, your work is amazing…and thanks for explaining it in a way this peasant can understand. GOD continue to Bless you and your crew.
Amen to that! I have studied the market for decades and it’s great to President Trump out smarting the Chinese. For years we were told this is way too go, but POTUS is showing us that was all a lie! America can be energy independent! America can manufacturer goods again! God bless POTUS!
“The upcoming Chinese trade delegation is not showing up at the end of this month as a matter of scheduling happenstance. What no-one in the financial/trade/economic media is connecting is the timing of their visit with USTR Lighthizers’ Section 301 Tariff hearings –SEE HERE. August 20th through August 27th, you can guarantee the Chinese delegations will be all over those hearings; including dispatching their paid lobbyists to provide input on their behalf”
Yep! Its a zero sum game with the Chinese which is why the tariffs will go into effect and no deal will be agreed upon! Its all or nothing! IMO the more we move away from accepting normalizing trade on any new agreements the more we get used to self reliance on made in America products and less on Chinese imported ones! We simply can’t risk going back to the way things were with Chinese imported products and that to me is not acceptable by a country mile, but the lobbyists in DC will try at a fervent level to advocate as such, so a game must be played. Don’t care if we have to bankrupt Walmart to do it, it needs to be done! Trillions of dollars are at stake! The fact is, what the US is demanding from China requires that China is confronted to make wholesale reforms back home, and I simply don’t see that happening anytime in the near future. China simply has to become a free market economy with full transparency in order to be a trusted member in the global community of trade. Not going to happen! Also considering the entire recent Google fiasco of announcement of trying to implement a new censorship code into their platform to appease China is even more reason that a deal will not get done and not to trust China. This isn’t just about trade, its about their covert economic aggression in stealing what rightfully belongs in the US and undermining our national security. No exceptions should be made!
1. China does not act like a trading partner, they are acting more like an adversary
2. China breaks WTO rules all the time and needs to be kicked out of the WTO
3. China’s blatant spying and theft of IP is the number 1 security threat America is facing that will determine its future viability in high tech both in the private sector and Military research and development
4. Google, Apple, and the internet issues in relation to China, will have to be dealt with! Corporate treason should have consequences and tech companies who are complicit in undermining our national security by giving away our internet and technology should be held accountable. Google and others have a day of reckoning coming! The reason why it (military intelligence) hasn’t happened yet because the deep state is involved and continue to support the Chinese lobbying efforts. Once the traitors in DC are called out (See Diane Feinstein, Clinton’s and others) for taking bribes from the CHICOMS, it will be game over and the dominoes will begin to fall.
What is even more telling to me is Lisa Pages recent testimony saying that it was China that was the FBI’s focus not Russia, and its just me saying this, but all the other stuff currently going on is chafe and counter measures to lead people off the trail of finding the real collusion which is members in congress and the Senate who are in up to their eyeballs with Chinese bribes! IMHO is the main reason we see all the obstruction because at the end of the day money is a powerful motivator especially when it involves treason at the highest levels of our government, something that has been happening for many years and is about to be exposed and also something that Trump has known about for many years as well! I have no doubt it will be artfully done in order to get the sneaky CHICOMS out of our country and our government! Midterms is a great starting place!
Yes I support McCarthy like tactics in rooting out the CHICOMS by either catching them,(that means our own who have conspired against American interests) killing them (Chinese nationals who are spies) or sending them home packing (diplomats who continue their two face approach to negotiating)! Its very plain and simple, China can not be trusted any longer and are no longer a trusted partner when it comes to trade, no matter how much money they want to pay out in bribes! This can not be tolerated any longer! TAX THE SHIT OUT OF THEM! PERIOD!
President Trump has talked about most of this stuff openly since at least 2011 when I started listening to him interviewed on the radio. Which leads me back to a hypothesis I’ve been contemplating for a while. The Chinese aren’t nearly as smart, and their intelligence gathering isn’t nearly as good as we’ve been led to believe. And yes, our last three or four Presidents were a lot dumber than we were led to believe. The President’s ability to play the long game astonishes me. And I grow trees from seed, so I tend to think in longer terms than most people. The non-stop incremental changes he has been putting in place for the last 2 years are like a crack in a dam that water rushes through, it widens and widens and widens. Pretty soon, before anybody knows it, this is going to be Trump’s America. And I like his vision for what this country should be.
And Sundance, you’ve been laying the stuff out since before he was elected. Is nobody in the Chinese government or intelligence services reading the Treehouse? It’d be a good place for them to start.
Shhh…..
Knowledge of PDJT’s strategy doesn’t counteract that strategy. Its validity does not depend on stealth, but then stealth is hardly as entertaining as seeing the joke in the broad cloudless daylight. What’s funny is China’s $500+ B U.S. Exports versus US’s $100 B China Exports.
I would say that the US wasn’t even in the game with China. We just rolled over to China and allowed ourselves to be bullied in almost all areas. I think China just did what they wanted, deep strategy not necessary.
The funny thing is just about all the other countries in the world know clearly that Trump is the Big Boss. The Democrats here have yet to stop sniping at his heels. They would stop it all and reverse it for the sake of their party. HRC and the Democrat party has not accepted the results of the election.
“Now they do, and, as Mr. Pillsbury notes from his travel and engagement, China is not quite sure how to respond.”
_________________
And China is zero-sum, only doing what is in China’s interest.
So they better come up with something quick, because doing “nothing” is not in China’s interest.
And “something” could be a whole lot worse.
It’s not as easy for the Red Panda to win when the leadership of the U.S. isn’t taking a dive every round.
Pilsbury: “He’s [Trump] basically alleging that they stole their way to the top, they’ve had forcible technology transfers from U.S. companies, they’ve outright stolen technology, that they sort of have an illegitimate path to being #2 in the world”
___________________
Pretty much as I described here a couple months ago, that the only reason China is a ‘world power’ is because theirs is a nation of thieves and liars, a nation of pirates.
They have a pirate economy; they raid and plunder from the innovative and productive.
And the reports commissioned by DJT are showing exactly that.
“…that the only reason China is a ‘world power’ is because theirs is a nation of thieves and liars, a nation of pirates.”
_____________
The Chinese government, I mean.
I was just watching this on Tucker and I’m yelling at the TV “Sundance! Are you watching this?????” and I clicked on CTH and, well, of course you were. I really enjoyed watching that.
I don’t think I have said this yet today, although I have thought it, I LOVE PDJT! Best President ever! And as Dekester says, “God bless PDJT.”
These summary reports really help keep track of all the moving pieces. Trump’s willingness to use the economic leverage in trade, with all countries, is at a much higher level than previous administrations. Before, it seemed that military and economic were clearly bifurcated. Economic moves seemed to be more sacrosanct with military moves being more likely towards enemies. Even though we are indisputably the major military power, it is a messy weapon to deploy. However, the trade weapon, banking system access, payments the US controls the levers precisely. And,Trump will employ these economic hammers across many different trading partners simultaneously. Meanwhile, China’s aggressive military moves in Asia have prompted nations to start thinking about arming themselves – causing yet other issues. For instance, they are causing the the land of the rising sun to find its mojo again. More moving pieces and more money to blunt these challenges.
As a smaller economy, China is now feeling the effect of playing up to the world stage and having to do it at Trump speed. To retain their legitimacy as a power broker, China has to back their commitments at a time their economy is heading into some rough waters. With all of that in mind — China needs to sell into our market, we can’t be easily replaced as a customer. But, all their moves to date have only hastened the trade reset towards eliminating the imbalance more quickly in our favor. It’s as if China hasn’t realized this is not just test of Trump’s political will but rather his actual policy. I guess all of America’s trading partners have made the same mistake even while watching other countries fail before them. I guess, TDS writ large I guess. The Soviets could reasonably match up militarily in certain places and times, but could not economically sustain their world posture. China is in much the same position except they are especially screwed in that they need us as a trading partner. If Mexico, Europe, Japan, and South Korea have settled or are close to settling their trade issues, China doesn’t have much economic friends left.
I have been posting a similar analysis on this website for the past 3 years. Updated, and annotated. I am a pi-ren (屁人). but I know the score. Mr Pillsbury, if anyone bothered to read his book, is spot on the historical etiology that got the US to this point ( no hyperbole that Treepers so love and adore). President Trump and his administration know the score. Hence the strategic tariffs and pushback.
This analysis also must take into consideration the rise of Xi and his particular viewpoint that has led to China’s increased world power seeking. I was personally present as a participant back in 2000s or so at the premier China think tank and government advisory the CIRD. It was quite an eye-opener. Economic reform versus the Stalinist past. The Stalinist past seems to have won, with some caveats.
Fortunately, or unfortunately, China believes the analyses and reports in the MSM, therefore mis-understanding in a broad sense about the administration.
Having said that, they will adjust their economic strategy, but the Emperor of Everything and his supporters will never give up their new found, ye, resurrected, historically glossed and dressed China as Tianxia (天下), all under heaven even if misinterpreted and thus twisted the meaning from their heritage.
“Fortunately, or unfortunately, China believes the analyses and reports in the MSM, therefore mis-understanding in a broad sense about the administration.”
Meaning they have vastly underestimated Trump as a buffoon that blusters and is weak domestically?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not that complicated. China – like Mexico – has been a major low cost export platform and President Trump is eliminating that cost advantage.
China can’t buy off our President. Neither can the big US corporations who shifted their manufacturing to China. He’s got their number.
The communists running China will have no choice but to fold or face economic collapse. SD has been all over this.
They have their news analysts, who have studied overseas and learned the languages from Iceland to Vanuatu reporting back to Beijing Central.
They are low level analysts and as you know the big news orgs have a routine round robin of reprinting and re-mouthing from the ‘established media’. Thus what is in the NYT, or WP, and other print media though online, as well as CNN and the active media that broadcasts is where they derive their intelligence. This gets sifted and sorted and checked with their social media and fringe site surveillance inputs.
Thus, the general misreading of the President (though to be fair he is leading them on with his tweets on purpose). They can not compute, nor understand his so called ‘unpredictability’.
I’d say, all good and keep it up.
I can not stress more that how the American public understand events (right, left doesn’t matter) and how China understands events (not the public as info is officially controlled but the sotto voce in a communist state) there is a wide gap.
Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore ( the most economically and politically successful Chinese enclaves on the planet) ‘get it’.
Yet, China Inc views them as suspect and culturally subornative to the West and in an ironic neo imperialist turn must be ‘re-colonised’ to recover their Chinese identity and blood ties.
I’ve nattered on enough.
Would you be kind enough to remind us who that “Fart People” are?
I know you explained it months ago, but memories fade.
Whew! That’s brilliance on the part of VSGPOTUSDJT. Unfortunately I don’t have the mind that readily recognizes strategy, as it’s being played out. Nor do I have the ability to connect the dots that form big pictures.
My respect for President Donald J Trump is deeper, from reading this article. Thank you Sundance for a clear illustration of the strategy’s employed, it’s so brilliant, that I wish everyone could understand what we are privileged to witness. Thank you again for your wonderful mind and heart. MAGA
Kudos to Sundance for giving us insight into Chinese/Xi persona awhile back. Spot on! Panda’s red carpet way too low quality for the peoples President and the Presidents people! Couldn’t contain myself like Tucker. Hah
Ya know, as a former business owner who witnessed unspeakable horrors (you really don’t know the cultural moral divide of what occured/still occurs) when we exported/imported globalism. A smile…a glimmer of hope. MAGA …a shining city on a hill. It’s who we are.
“In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.”
~ Sundance
______
Yes…and PTrump is upping the ante.
He understands the basics of pure capitalism better than the ChiComs do.
In pure capitalism, you cannot force your customers to buy your products.
You simply have to make a better product.
Communists use force to make people do what they want.
China has been attempting to force us to buy their products, by removing the production of those products from the US…leaving us with no choice.
They consider us foolish, so if they prey on us, it is our own fault.
That’s why they have felt free to cheat, steal technology, and bully us in every way that we will let them.
The ChiComs have dealt with US businessmen before…but not with one who has the power to fight back…not with one who is President.
They have enjoyed dealing with feckless politicians who bend to their will, in the interest of ‘preserving good diplomatic relations’.
It’s no wonder that they have had no respect for us.
In business, diplomacy is nice…but the bottom line is “What is best for my company.”
Pres Trump is applying this in his approach to our trading opponents.
“What is best for my Country.”
America First.
Protectionism is not a bad thing.
Other countries do it.
They do it in order to survive.
We finally have a President who cares about our survival.
And thanks, Sundance, for posting that segment from Tucker’s show.
It’s a great clip…and well worth watching.
I watched it earlier and loved it.
“Pres Trump is applying this in his approach to our trading opponents.
“What is best for my Country.”
America First.”
And they’ve all been got with their pants down and their hands in the U.S. cookie jar! How great is it to be alive and witnessing all of this!
“sad panda” usually refers to Exhentai, lol
President Trump is saving our nation in about every way just a man can accomplish. how? Because the Hand of God is guiding him. Dear Lord, please help this man help us and thank you for answering our prayers.
Sundance,
Thank you for three wonderful years of brilliant research within your excellent articles.
President Trump will MAGA next week.
God bless America!
I have not stopped grinning since election night in November 8th, 2016!!!
And the,Deep State is very, very deep into China’s pocket. “There are trillions at stake.They are extremely desperate
and those bonds, 3trillion or near enough would be fair exchange for chinas intellectual theift, I wonder if they have thought that through
Oh and our patents on secret stuff, do you want a few of them for another 2 trillion?
No we will keep them
Trump hand is stacked, just brilliant
I should calm down. This is a subject close to me for thirty-five years as I have watched it unfold, the twists and turns, the fate of the policies, the push and pull.
At first I thought that Xi was reforming and cracking down on the corrupt. I was soon disabused. He used it as a means of consolidating his power. Yes those people were corrupt, but so is he himself (see the Panama Papers), and he protected the corrupt that supported him. It was like the Tiananmen Massacre, where at first the students gathered on the anniversary of Wusi 五四运动 to protest corruption and cronyism in the government so hopeful of reform. We know the outcome. Still not officially acknowledged as were the atrocities after the Great Leap Forward or the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, that spawned the young Xi Jinping. How many died? the estimates are now in the 45 million range.
That wish for an incorrupt and responsible government has not been fulfilled.
What is terrifying to me and millions of others is Xi’s aggressive foreign policy and ‘Greater China’ dream. He truly believes that he and the Party may reinstate 定于一尊, one position as the highest authority, make no mistake that is Xi Jinping.
Will Myanmar Become A Conduit For Iranian Crude Into China?
On June 1, sometime between the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in early May, and its demand in late June that Asian buyers fully halt Iranian oil purchases, PetroChina snuck in a shipment of Iranian crude through Myanmar to its Yunnan Petrochemical refinery in southern China.
On any other route, this would have been just another Iranian oil shipment. But using the Myanmar-China oil and gas pipeline brings new complications.
That’s because the pipeline has a new avatar – it is now a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, along with other large infrastructure projects that were not originally a part of BRI, but were included later to boost the profile of the program.
Sending Iranian crude through an oil pipeline with the “Belt and Road” label removes any doubts of whether BRI’s projects have political motives or not.
https://hedgeaccordingly.com/2018/08/will-myanmar-become-a-conduit-for-iranian-crude-into-china/
SD, get some rest! Great article.
Some of us just love what we do too much. If there is a Mrs Sundance or Special Other I hope she appreciates your devotion to your friends here in the Treehouse.
Brilliant!!!
Parenthetically, we note a single-sentence news item regarding Trump’s stay at his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey just last week– a private dinner with Apple’s CEO Tom Cook, likely with no more than one or two liaison types. Given Apple’s recent $trillion market valuation (!) plus Cook’s cave-in to China’s continuing high-tech/intellectual property Grand Theft, we expect sub rosa action on this front as well.
Meantime, the thought of a MzBill incumbency, where Madame chews her cud while cutting pay-to-play side deals with America’s sworn enemies from China to Iran and Putin’s crypto-Soviets, induces visits to the vomitorium.
