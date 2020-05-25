Deep State Plotters – Devin Nunes Targets Rod Rosenstein’s Corrupt Activity to Initiate Robert Mueller…

When contemplating the malign activity of Rod Rosenstein; and how angered President Trump is with former AG Jeff Sessions; it is worth remembering that Sessions requested Rod Rosenstein as his deputy, and then immediately thereafter Sessions recused himself, effectively positioning Rosenstein to run the operation against President Trump.
That’s the background context for a great interview by Gregg Jarrett where Jarrett walks through the timeline of events with former HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes. At the 5:30 point of the interview, Nunes identifies Rosenstein as part of the coup attempt and blasts him for how Rosenstein structured the fraudulent scope memos.
Nunes says his investigation is now looking at the part of the effort where Robert Mueller’s investigation was used as part of the initiating effort to remove President Trump. With the focus on the Mueller team, Nunes is now making additional criminal referrals based on his findings. WATCH:
The Obama-era surveillance network is at the center of all of this.
It’s worth remembering Sharyl Attkisson has identified Rosenstein as a defendant in her lawsuit about illegal surveillance operations carried out while she was a CBS reporter.
According to the lawsuit (full pdf) Rod Rosenstein, as the U.S. Attorney for Maryland, was in charge of the Obama 2011 and 2012 operation to monitor journalists specific to Ms. Attkisson’s reporting on Fast-n-Furious and Benghazi.
Former DOJ Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is named in the Attkisson lawsuit as the person who was in charge of the operation; and the former head of the FBI DC field office, Shawn Henry is also outlined.
Mr. Henry is the head of Crowdstrike, a contractor for the government and a politically connected data security and forensic company. Those who have followed the aspects related to the FBI use of the NSA database to illegally monitor U.S. persons; and those who followed the DNC cover story of Russia “hacking”; will be familiar with Crowdstrike.
What I find additionally interesting is the overall timeline in the bigger picture.
In the April 2017 release from FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer outlining the abuses of the FISA-702 process by FBI “contractors”, where the NSA database was being use for unlawful surveillance of U.S. persons, Collyer specifically noted the findings of her review of the period from November ’16 to May ’17 (85% non compliant rate) was likely to have been happening since 2012. [Go Deep]
The “IRS Scandal” were the DOJ was creating a list of U.S. persons for political targeting, and requested CD ROM’s of tax filings, was the lead-up to the 2012 exploitation of the NSA database. [The Secret Research Project] So there’s a larger picture of government surveillance under the Obama administration that becomes more clear.
Political spying 1.0 was actually the weaponization of the IRS. This is where the term “Secret Research Project” originated as a description from the Obama team. It involved the U.S. Department of Justice under Eric Holder and the FBI under Robert Mueller. It never made sense why Eric Holder requested over 1 million tax records via CD ROM, until overlaying the timeline of the FISA abuse:
The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)
Why disks? Why send a stack of DISKS to the DOJ and FBI when there’s a pre-existing financial crimes unit within the IRS. All of the evidence within this sketchy operation came directly to the surface in early spring 2012.
This is the same time-frame when DNI James Clapper falsely denied to congress about the U.S. government -through the NSA- collecting metadata on all U.S. electronic communication. This is the same time-frame where CIA Director John Brennan was monitoring the computer networks of congressional intelligence oversight staff.
Within the Attkisson lawsuit the DOJ inspector general is identified as adverse to the interests of the case. Meaning DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz was engaged in behavior to help the institution cover-up what independent computer forensic technicians were able to discover. Employees from the IG’s office also told Ms. Attkisson they had received instructions from the DC offices adverse to the interest of truthful discovery.
In addition to the institutional cover-up effort; it would be worth noting that current DOJ and FBI officials, who have been identified as holding corrupt motives, are still being positioned at key offices. An example is FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Archey (Mueller Team) being promoted to head up the Virginia FBI field office.
Obviously the DC institutional swamp is very deep and very corrupt. Current and former politicians and federal officials who have engaged in corrupt behavior, or who have facilitated corrupt -potentially unlawful- surveillance activity, are still working within the system to avoid exposure.
Another recent example is former Christine Blasey-Ford hoax facilitator and Andrew McCabe attorney, Michael Bromwich, being hired by corrupt Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx in an effort to protect herself from the outcome of the Jussie Smollett hoax in Chicago. Why does a Cook County, Illinois, State Attorney need to hire a DC-based lawyer?
It was obvious early on the Jussie Smollett hoax was connected to several members of the Obama team and network. Michael Bromwich is a former DOJ inspector general with ongoing direct contacts with corrupt DOJ and FBI officials inside the institutions. Chicago State Attorney Foxx hiring Bromwich is yet another example of DC managing the cover.
Whether it’s the identified weaponization of NSA databases; or whether it’s corrupt FBI officials covering for each-other and the DOJ ‘declining to prosecute’; or whether it’s current AG Bill Barr appearing to cover for the transparently corrupt former DAG Rod Rosenstein; or whether it’s the need for the DOJ to hide the scope memos until DNI Ric Grenell showed up; one thing remains brutally obvious…
…This entire surveillance network hits on the epicenter of DC’s corrupt interests.
Through a FOIA request Judicial Watch received Rod Rosenstein’s email communication around the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller [See Here]. The content further confirms when Rosenstein took Mueller to the White House on May 16th, 2017, the purpose was for Mueller to preview his target, President Trump.
Rosenstein took Mueller to visit Jeff Sessions on May 13th, the specifics of that email likely concern keeping prior private conversations out of the discussion with Sessions.
If we insert the Rosenstein email conversation into our timeline the picture is clear.
Perhaps the most important aspect is how DAG Rosenstein took Robert Mueller to the White House on May 16th, to interview President Trump. The decision to appoint Mueller as special counsel was pre-determined prior to the White House visit:
♦James Comey was fired at approximately 5:00pm EST on Tuesday May 9th, 2017. The next morning, less than 15 hours after Comey was fired, Rosenstein contacted Robert Mueller about the special counsel appointment.
During the congressional testimony of Robert Mueller, Representative Andy Biggs noted evidence of a phone call between Mueller and Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday May 10th, 2017, at 7:45am. Listen carefully at the 2:26 point of the video.
.
From the Judicial Watch FOIA release we can see that following the 7:45am phone call Rod Rosenstein received contact info from Mueller’s asst (8:09am), and Rosenstein emailed his assistant at 8:13am with instructions to contact Mueller’s asst and set up a meeting for Friday May 12th:
Marcia Murphy from the Office of the DAG, then followed through and set up a meeting for 8:00am, Friday May 12th at Main Justice, between Rosenstein and Mueller:
Following that May 12th 8:00am meeting with Mueller, Rod Rosenstein then met with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe Andrew McCabe. – According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
Later that night (May 12th), at 9:15pm Rosenstein then emails Robert Mueller: “I assume you realize the boss and his staff do not know about our discussions.”
That email is directly related to a meeting scheduled on Saturday May 13th between Rosenstein, Mueller and Jeff Sessions; which is confirmed in the Andy Biggs questioning.
♦Sunday May 14th – Comey transmitted copies of Memos 2, 4, and 6, and a partially redacted copy of Memo 7 to Patrick Fitzgerald, who was one of Comey’s personal attorneys. Fitzgerald received the email and PDF attachment from Comey at 2:27 p.m. on May 14, 2017, per the IG report.
♦Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
On this same day was when James Rybicki called SSA Whistleblower to notify him of Comey’s memos. The memos were “stored” in a “reception area“, and in locked drawers in James Rybicki’s office.
♦Tuesday May 16th – Per the IG report: “On the morning of May 16, Comey took digital photographs of both pages of Memo 4 with his personal cell phone. Comey then sent both photographs, via text message, to Richman.
Back in Main Justice at 12:30pm Rod Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe, Jim Crowell and Tashina Guahar all appear to be part of this meeting. I should note that alternate documentary evidence, gathered over the past two years, supports the content of this McCabe memo. Including texts between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
[Sidebar: pay attention to the *current* redactions; they appear to be placed by existing DOJ officials in an effort to protect Rod Rosenstein for his duplicity in: (A) running the Mueller sting operation at the white house on the same day; (B) the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel, which was pre-determined before the Oval Office meeting.]
While McCabe was writing this afternoon memo, still May 16th, Rod Rosenstein took Robert Mueller to the White House for a meeting in the oval office with President Trump and VP Mike Pence.
After six days of phone calls, emails and in person meetings, this visit to the White House was clearly Rod Rosenstein introducing Robert Mueller to the target of the investigation. Rosenstein already knew he was going to appoint Mueller; and Mueller, along with the small group in the FBI, already knew Mueller was going to be appointed.
Later that night (May 16th), following the Mueller visit, there was a debriefing session back at Main Justice. This evening meeting appears to be Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe; along with Tashina Gauhar again taking notes.
♦ Wednesday May 17th, 2017: Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
According to President Trump’s Attorney John Dowd, the White House was stunned by the decision. [Link] Coincidentally, AG Jeff Sessions was in the oval office for unrelated business when White House counsel Don McGahn came in and informed the group.
Jeff Sessions immediately offered his resignation, and Sessions’ chief-of-staff Jody Hunt went back to the Main Justice office to ask Rosenstein what the hell was going on.
Resources/Citations:
FOIA Info – Archey Declarations
Whose idea was it for TRUMP to make Dana Boente Acting AG, aka Executive Order on AG line of succession?
Especially since it was Boente who replaced Yates, and directed staff to defend Trump’s Travel Ban.
Why didn’t PDJT accept Sessions’ offer of resignation?
Didn’t the Gang of 8 briefing on May 17, 2017 occur while Nunes was sidelined due to “Ethics” complaints? Are we sure Nunes was there?
I believe Nunes was placed in timeout after this meeting
Amazing that Nunes ever made it into the gang of eight. What a group of snakes. I am sure Ryan regretted appointing him as intelligence chair.
Nunes is a farm boy from central California. He is rock solid and incorruptible. They probably just looked at the fact that he is from CA. How wrong they were about him!
I have him on monthly repeat donation.
The ethics charge – https://ethics.house.gov/press-release/statement-chairwoman-and-ranking-member-committee-ethics-regarding-representative-0
and recusal from Russia investigation – https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/06/us/politics/devin-nunes-house-intelligence-committee-russia.html
were on 6 April 2017.
But I don’t think he was actually removed as chairman – only recused from Russia investigation. Not sure how that impacts his participation on Gang of 8 meetings.
I always thought that was suspicious on the part of then Speaker Ryan for not actually removing Nunes from the Chairmanship and appointing an interim Chairman
I believe there were different briefings given to different members… Devin Nunes was not given the same details as DiFi and the others.
Beware CTH infected with disinformation agents.
This is obviously one.
Nunes was not removed from Gang of Eight.
These conspirators should no longer be walking the Earth. A sentence can be commuted, a hanging cannot.
Sessions. Offers immediate resignation.
1. In on it.
or
2. Waving white flag, begging to be relieved of duty.
Either way, not a fighter. Certainly not for the right team. Trump is right to hate him.
Sessions was standing in the Oval Office with his pants around his ankles.
Pants?
Obviously, the President got wind of the obstruction effort that was underway to remove him. Maybe Session’s offer to step down was part of this effort to entrap the President, making it seem like Trump was exerting undue pressure.
Sessions sure took his sweet time, leaving his President to twist in the wind, with one fake investigation after another.
It was indeed, IMHO!
Jeff Sessions was the first Senator to endorse Presidential candidate Donald Trump. It went all downhill from there…
Curious what the downside to Sessions endorsing Trump is. If Trump lost, what would it have mattered to Sessions?
I’m leaning to the belief that Sessions was the Senate Republicans’ representative on the All Party Coup Committee.
He was only ever working for – and reporting to – Mitch, Burr, Ryan to ensure the uniparty Rino interests were attended to after President Trump was deposed.
I mean, he specifically asks for Rosenstein, then stands aside to allow Rosenstein full authority to help engineer a coup?
What are the odds?
What did they have on him? And clearly they are levegering him again to get him to run and try to split the vote so that the Democrat gets the seat.
If all the beans are spilled…you are going to find McCane and Graham ass deep in this….oh its coming
The runoff is with another Republican. Jones was a fluke that won’t be repeated. Sessions gets thrashed in July. Watch for it.
I have often wondered what would have happened if Trump had allowed Sessions to resign then and there.
The President of the United States has the right to fire James Comey for a good reason, a bad reason or no reason at all especially since President Trump’s administration was new and he had the customary choice of picking his own people!
His biggest mistake was not firing him before he was given the keys. Fact is he should have fired told them all they were done just as soon as he got the keys at high noon. Donald’s so called people at that time were hard at work at sinking him but he didn’t yet know that.
President Trump could have used Evelyn Farkas as Chief of Staff at the start.
She could have enlightened him that any and all Washington insiders were out to get him. He knew about McCain, but he thought it was personal.
AG Barr — It’s been more than a year since POTUS gave you declassification and public release powers equal to his own. Could we at last see ALL the FULL AND UNREDACTED “Comey Memos”?
It didn’t take Grenell very long to begin declassifications.
Mr. Grenell is not headed back to Germany as was released today I believe.
Please please please Director of FBI!
Rosenstein is the elephant in the room on whether Barr allows Durham to take these crooks down. McCabe will spell out everything in a heartbeat on Rosenstein being in on it. What does Barr do? I think if it was just Comey he would allow it but not sure with Rosenstein being in on it.
I believe McCabe is the weakest sister in the Cabal. Donald knows the deal on Rod but he still doesn’t blast him as you would think. I will take that as a sign that someone got a deal.
“I caught them all” ……I am pulling for Team Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rosenstein is a weasel. Who was pulling his strings?
CIA, FBI, Obama …
Whoever needed a favor from DOJ. Rosenstein is just a sleaze lawyer working for the Swamp. His wife is DOJ (CIA?), and he has a couple children. I’m sure there is all sorts of quid pro quo going on to advance careers and education.
Rosenstein was standing next to AG Barr when Barr pulled the plug exposing and ending the Mueller SC investigation and Rosenstein as sure as God made little green apples looked like HELL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff! that little turd has the chutzpah to say that President Trump should be grateful he recused himself. He will go down history as the biggest turncoat traitor to any President. That’s Jeff Sessions legacy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mike in a truck (and other commentators)- I saw this horrendous article in the UK DM about the odious Ann Coulter whose name I hate to even mention.
Why is she so insanely defensive and maniacal about Sessions?
It is impossible to believe that this crazy b****** actually wrote a book called “In Trump we Trust.” What the hell happened to her???
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8354535/Ann-Coulter-lashes-disloyal-actual-retard-Donald-Trump-Twitter-rant.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another bad trade, they got her and we got moore in return.
That bottom picture of the 3 of them says it all….
“Guilty as hell. Free as a bird. America is a great country.” to laughs – Rod Rosenstein quoting Bill Ayers!
There are lot of questions surrounding hiring DAG, AG recuse from case, firing of Comey letter then setting Mueller investigation for same. PTrump knows before oath what is happening inside DOJ/FBI and deep state activities. Obama warned about Flynn and still he hired Flynn. PTrump may know Flynn is under spy ring. Things are not adding up and PTrump knows before and after oath a lot. PTrump is completely out of woods now and still he is saying that he is not involved in DOJ investigation. If any single deep state person indicted still whole fake msm and dims would blame PTrump so it does not matter he is involved or not.
Today OAN reran the Jan-20-2017 Inauguration. I watched it gain, but this time armed with the knowledge of how it was the first non-peaceful hand-over of the reins of government (i.e. how Obama and his fellow traitors had sabotaged the handover with treasonous intent). Very interesting to re-watch their facial expressions, now knowing the treason they were committing).
When Ms Atkinson was sitting at her table finishing up her report on Benghazi and fast and furious and someone starts remotely erasing everything before your eyes is how far the enemy is in the gate.
RR is as much a conservative or Republican as the plant Jefferson Beauregard Sessions or James Comey is.
No Nunes. We already know all we need to know. What we want is Justice. Starting with Obama, then Crooked Hillary, and go down the list from there.
You just realized that he too is kicking the can…sorry.
Curious as to why POTUS didn’t accept Session’s resignation……
He just wanted the mid-terms over imo since he had already fired so many of the clowns by that point.
He didn’t have a replacement
Why Trump Doesn’t Just Fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Yes, The Senate Has Something To Do With It/
Erin Kelly
USA TODAY
June 6, 2018
WASHINGTON — As President Trump renews his public attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, it raises the question: why does’t Trump just fire him?
At least part of the answer can be found in the U.S. Senate, where key Republican senators have warned the White House that the president could be waiting indefinitely for a new attorney general if he tosses out their former colleague.
Sessions served 20 years as a senator from Alabama and was a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee — the same panel that would lead the confirmation process for any new attorney general. The committee’s chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said recently that, given the busy schedules of the panel and the Senate, “it would be difficult to confirm an AG nominee this year.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also has expressed support for Sessions.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/06/06/senate-has-sessions-back-trump-attacks-his-own-ag-experts-say/677462002/
I learned one very important word from sundance…….. UNIPARTY.
Marygrace –
I learned two very important words from SD ……… BIG CLUB.
What about COLD ANGER?
🙂
And Trump learned a BIG lession. Fire and replace with a 210 day acting person he trusts. See Ric Grenell. Avoids the extortion of the Senators. Rapid fire now against those who need to be replaced, starting with Wray.Then Haspel CIA.
…given the busy schedules of the panel and the Senate, “it would be difficult to confirm an AG nominee this year.”
You would think that confirming an AG would become a priority should the position become vacant for any reason.
all of this is fun and games…very interesting reads, but is anyone going down for any of this? And will anything be resolved before the election? As far as MSM is concerned, there is nothing to see here…they don’t even really mention it except to sneer at it like the GOP is on a witch hunt…I mean there is an election coming up, and the people need to know this is afoot. I think the Dems are doing a great job at screwing themselves every which way to Sunday, but this needs to be out there to add to the misery. They are hot and heavy with the fake news right now…just this weekend..Oxford University predicts that Trump will LOSE in a landslide of historic proportions…and they are going off a pretty good record..they accurately predicted the Trump win in 2016…I cant even stand the drivel going on…Trump golfs while people die…(first day off since this Plandemic started…) I want to see blood, at least see a bit of a scratch…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, the Alabama Republican primary election for US Senate will be resolved!
I was thinking last night, if the Republicans were genuinely worried that a popular opposing candidate was Manchurian, what would or could they do about it? Would they investigate and spy? The difference being that I don’t think that the Democrats genuinely believed the malarky about Candidate Trump. They used it only for electoral reasons.
Did you watch the video of the Oxford students gathered together on election night? Their horrified reaction when Candidate Trump won was almost as amusing as the Young Turks video. They had assembled with supreme confidence that there wasn’t a snowball’s chance in hades of Hillary losing.
Are you surprised by the gas-lighting?
So you don’t want the coup exposed?
Thanks for self-identifying.
What has happened to Devin Nunes previous criminal referrals? That’s what’s gonna happen with the Rosenstein referral. Diddly squat.
“In the April 2017 release from FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer outlining the abuses of the FISA-702 process by FBI “contractors”, where the NSA database was being use for unlawful surveillance of U.S. persons, Collyer specifically noted the findings of her review of the period from November ’16 to May ’17 (85% non compliant rate) was likely to have been happening since 2012. [Go Deep]”
Did you mean Nov 15 to May 16?
I remember a video featuring Sessions with Rosenstein, in which Sessions says, words to the effect, that Rosenstein exemplified all the very best of the DOJ. I think he also said something about it being a high honor to serve with him.
Alabama Voters should read this, please!
All they need to know, really, is that President Trump wants Sessions’ opponent, Tuberville, to be the GOP nominee. Support our amazing President.
Primary the RINOs. Vote straight GOP in November. Period.
Don’t vote for McConnell. We discipline the animals with an example. Leverage on the remaining RINOs
Actually we really don’t need anyone to spell it out for us. My bet is Sessions gets trashed by Tubberville in July. If I am wrong, come November, if it is between Sessions and Doug Jones I vote Sessions.
All that remains are the specific charges and the perp walks.
I’d pegged Mr. Rosenstein as a weak sister from the two and a half years ago. I really want to see him come to a reckoning.
I may have been too hard on Ms. Yates though. Many of the recent stories and articles are saying she was blindsided by some of the nefarious plots. President Trump was right to get rid of her but I’m not seeing her catching an indictment when Mr. Barr and Mr. Durham go public.
I agree. I still don’t understand why she wasn’t in the loop over the Clinton email situation. I mean Loretta recused why was Yates not in charge?
Don’t forget that it was Yates who started the “Resist” movement by refusing to carry out orders from Trump.
We probably need to decide whether Sessions was in on it
I think he was just in way over his little head.
I believe Sessions was in on it from the beginning. He stalked Trump for that job.
Why would a conservative Republican like Sessions, who could stay in that Senate seat forever, be “in on” a cabal willing to take down the very man who made him his dream job of AG?
And how in the world, with no one on God’s green earth giving Trump a chance to win the GOP nomination, MUCH LESS the Presidency itself, would Sessions have figured he’d become an AG to a POTUS who’d be removed from office leaving him, Sessions, hanging w/out a job?
I’m lost when folks argue that.
Yes,
Trump Derangement Syndrome has two meanings here.
I understand Trump’s attitude towards Sessions, but I understand Sessions too.
Session is no RINO. He is a conservative who respects the rule of law and traditions.
Unfortunately Sessions is not the person to deal with the lying, deceitful Rosensteins and Muellers of the world. Sessions offered his resignation, but by then it was too late. He should have offered it upon his recusal. He seems to have trusted Rosenstein and now is paying the price for it.
For supposedly being a top prosecutor, Sessions was really clueless. Worst lawyer ever was light years better than him. Heck even Papadopoulos was smarter at smelling a rat (and a set-up)!!
Sessions asked for the AG job. Trump didn’t offer it.
Sessions was first to endorse Trump.
You don’t smell a rat?
So, McCabe launches an obstruction investigation because Trump, who claimed he was innocent of any wrongdoing, (he was vindicated) fired a proven corrupt rogue FBI Director and told the media it was a witchhunt and needed to end. Sounds like McCabe was guilty of obstruction to me.
Little players, big players, then here comes the chief player…all smiling before the cameras.
Ladies and Gentlemen place your bets: You are betting the big fish get hooked or the big fish swim another season.
We don’t have the odds just yet, but it looks like the big fish are really enjoying themselves!
How’s about 10 to 1 the big fish keep on swimming…really? Really!
“♦James Comey was fired at approximately 5:00pm EST on Tuesday May 9th, 2017. The next morning, less than 15 hours after Comey was fired, Rosenstein contacted Robert Mueller about the special counsel appointment.”
I have always stated that Trump was set up by Rosenstein to fire Comey. Comey wanted to be fired so this whole sh*tstorm could begin!
NO wAY James Comey wanted to give up his crown. It was his claim to fame. It was his leverage, his power.
Comey fancied himself able to stay in power because he was one step ahead of any other person wanting to get rid of him, and that included anyone occupying the Oval Office, including Barack Obama AND Hillary Clinton.
It’s almost like Jeff Sessions was an insurance policy.
Ryan was part of it too. He kept his team locked out from the scope memo and did not help them investigate. Nunes sidelined on his watch. I have more contempt right now for Ryan and Romeny than I do for crazy nancy.
Sessions recommended Rosenstein? Missed or forgot that detail…
I recall asking myself why he hell Jeff Sessions brought NO ONE with him to the DOJ to occupy prominent positions.
Turns out guys like Andrew McCarthy asked the same question and he pretty much concluded what I did, that Sessions is this Boy Scout who just assume the career bureaucrats at DOJ were interested in justice, you know, the truth, the whole truth, nothing but the truth.
Yes
Eagle Scout
That’s the Sessions dilemma in a nutshell.
I went to MIT in socialist Cambridge, MA — the home of Chomsky, Gruber, and Krugman — initially believing all that Schiff that the professors there were interested in truth, science, and debate. Quickly figured out that was not the case, so I have trouble believing that Sessions was in the DC Swamp for decades and was that naive — possible but improbable…
Boy Scouts aren’t usually invited to illegal raves are they? Therefore while they may know raves happen, they may be clueless it is going on across town.
Hard to see a way out this that does not involve pikes and heads.
I have been following this site for sometime now it’s so informative, thanks for all the information you provide.
Do you have a YouTube channel?
If not then maybe consider opening one.
YT doesn’t deal with truth very well.
Yeah, Ask Praeger about Google’s Youtube.
I think Muller knew before accepting the SC position that their was know Russia Collusion. Rod Rosenstein must have told him. But, how to prove it? The phone calls between them, therefore the NSA? Who relayed SC the information to the small group?
Sundance writes:
“After six days of phone calls, emails and in person meetings, this visit to the White House was clearly Rod Rosenstein introducing Robert Mueller to the target of the investigation. Rosenstein already knew he was going to appoint Mueller; and Mueller, along with the small group in the FBI, already knew Mueller was going to be appointed.”
“Who relayed SC the information to the small group?” should be “Who relayed the SC information to the small group?”
Note: publicity the reason at that time for starting the SC was Russian Collusion as you know but proving Muller knew their was know Russian Collusion means the predicate was a lie.
I wish the President had immediately accepted Sessions’ resignation when first offered. My hunch is, that if Session’s wins his election he will soon be known as Romney2.0
There is danger in that after this twitter row.
This must be applying pressure to Barr. But, will it be enough?
“We’ve also expanded our investigation into the Mueller team and everything that happened with Mueller and the people at DOJ and FBI that were above Mueller. And so, we will be making criminal referrals in the coming weeks against the Mueller team. We’re just now putting that together and, of course, as always, waiting on more documents that we really need to come out,” Nunes told Fox News host Gregg Jarrett Sunday evening.”
FTA:
“… it is worth remembering that Sessions requested Rod Rosenstein as his deputy, and then immediately thereafter Sessions recused himself, effectively positioning Rosenstein to run the operation against President Trump.”
This is something that all of the “Sessions apologists” need to remind themselves of. Trump’s distates for Jeff Sessions is NOT unfounded or irrational.
Agree wholeheartedly.
Sessions is not a bad man, he was just not up to street fighting with deep state corruption.
Trump’s frustration with Sessions is understandable. Sessions was rolled. He was trusted to handle DOJ and in turn he picked Rosenstein the Snake.
Honestly our best and maybe only hope is Ric Grenell.
The more documents he can expose for all Americans to see that show the truth about earlier spying evidence, the harder it is for people to ignore.
IMO you know you may have a serious integrity issue when an Adm. who overseas the NSA and conducts an audit which shows 85% of the searches are non compliant AND then a FISA Judge writes a 99 page document that supports these findings along with suggesting this type of surveillance goes back possibly to 2012 and……..
NOBODY BOTHERS TO LOOK BACK TO 2012-2016 AND INVESTIGATES.
Are you kidding me?
IMO, The potential crime of the century may have taken place and NOBODY in DC other than Ric Grenell and Devin Nunes seems to even care.
They sure must sell a lot of brooms in DC.
