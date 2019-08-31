Archey Declarations Prove Comey/McCabe “Small Group” Hid Information From FBI Investigators, Until They Could Get Mueller Appointed…

There are two sets of documents that outline a very specific picture. Robert Mueller’s lead FBI Agent David Archey made sworn declarations to the court, without knowledge of FBI “whistleblower” information provided to DOJ Inspector General, Michael Horowitz.
There is a distinct conflict within the IG report on James Comey (and memos) [Available Here] and the David Archey declarations [Available Here]. However, beyond the conflict there’s an even more alarming picture of how Robert Mueller was deployed, when all the information is overlaid in a timeline. A very clear picture emerges; very clear.
In June 2017 CNN (and other media) filed a FOIA suit to gain the Comey memos. As the lawsuit progressed through a lengthy battle -where the Mueller team did not want to turn over those memos- Mueller’s lead FBI agent, David Archey, made sworn declarations to the court. Those statements became known as the “Archey Declarations”. Inside those declarations agent Archey provided a specific outline of the FBI and the memos.
Note the date – Agent Archey states the “investigative team” came into full possession of the Comey memos: “on or by May 12th, 2017,”…
[Page #3 of Exhibit A – Archey Declarations]
The “investigative team” would be Andrew McCabe, Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and then James Baker as lead counsel for the group. The “Director’s staff” would be James Rybicki, who is identified by Archey as having “maintained” possession of the memos.
So this “small group”, particularly James Rybicki, is the center of the team. This team is also confirmed by the IG Horowitz report. This team had the memos on May 12th, 2017.
Now we move into the aspect where the motives and ideology become clear when we look at the IG custodial record of the memos, as outlined by the Supervisory Special Agent in charge of Comey’s documents within the IG report, compared to the Archey declarations.
The FBI Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) in charge of Comey’s document retrieval is the “whistleblower” who eventually went to the IG. I’ll explain why and how below; and to make understanding easier we shall use “SSA Whistleblower” to describe him.
♦On May 10th, the Comey memos were not in Comey’s office [per IG report]. At the time of the search and review of Comey’s office there were no hard copies found by SSA Whistleblower.
Now, keep in mind “by May 12th” James Rybicki had all the Comey memos in his possession, per Mueller team FBI Agent David Archey.
♦On May 12th, SSA Whistleblower went to James Comey’s house along with James Rybicki and Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch.
During this May 12th visit James Comey never told SSA Whistleblower he had the memos in his personal safe. James Rybicki was also present for this retrieval visit and also never told SSA Whistleblower that he was holding the memos in his FBI HQ office.
♦On May 15th, three days later, James Rybicki then tells SSA Whistleblower he knows the location of the Comey memos; and Rybicki informs SSA Whistleblower he has additional relevant material.
From the IG Report: “Rybicki told the SSA that he did not tell anyone about the Memos during the May 10 inventory because he understood that process to only include Comey’s office.” Very sketchy.
At this point SSA Whistleblower had to suspect something sketchy was happening. Keep in mind the following day May 16th, 2017, Comey sent memo content to his friend Daniel Richman with instructions to leak to the New York Times. [Article published 5:00pm 5/16/17]
If Rybicki didn’t inform SSA Whistleblower on May 15 about the Comey memos, then SSA Whistleblower would have found out from leaked media reports the next day May 16.
If Rybicki didn’t tell SSA Whistleblower about the memos on May 15, then it would have looked like the ‘small group’ was hiding and leaking the memos. An intellectually honest review of the timing, and considering Rybicki had indeed been hiding the memos, leads to the conclusion Rybicki knew the NYT leak was coming; Rybicki was coordinating with James Comey; and Rybicki/Comey were trying to avoid team scrutiny. [Further evidence of this surfaces in the Mueller contact timeline.]
By May 16th, 2017, SSA Whistleblower, had to see the sketchy nature of how this was unfolding. As a result this scenario from the IG report now makes sense:
If we overlay the FBI “small group” contact with Robert Mueller an even more clear picture emerges.
“Crossfire Hurricane” – During 2016, after the November election and throughout the transition period and into 2017, the FBI had a counterintelligence investigation ongoing against Donald Trump. FBI Director James Comey’s memos were part of this time-period as the FBI small group was gathering evidence. Then Comey was fired….
♦Tuesday May 9th – James Comey was fired at approximately 5:00pm EST. Later we discover Rod Rosenstein first contacted Robert Mueller about the special counsel appointment less than 15 hours after James Comey was fired.
♦Wednesday May 10th – From congressional testimony we know DAG Rod Rosenstein called Robert Mueller to discuss the special counsel appointment on Wednesday May 10th, 2017, at 7:45am. [See Biggs questions to Mueller at 2:26 of video]
According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation. Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
A few hours after the Rosenstein-Mueller phone call James Comey’s office was being searched by the SSA Whistleblower per the IG report on Comey’s memos.
♦Thursday May 11th – Andrew McCabe testified to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines. McCabe testified there had been no effort to impede the FBI investigation.
Also on Thursday May 11th, 2017, The New York Times printed an article, based on information seemingly leaked by James Comey, about a dinner conversation between the President and the FBI Director. The “Loyalty” article [link]. The IG report shows: “[Daniel] Richman confirmed to the OIG that he was one of the sources for the May 11 article, although he said he was not the source of the information in the article about the Trump Tower briefing“.
♦Friday May 12th – Andrew McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the the ongoing issues with the investigation and firing. Referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
According to Andy Biggs questioning of Mueller, on this same day, May 12th, evidence shows Robert Mueller met “in person” with Rod Rosenstein. This is the same day when SSA Whistleblower went to James Comey’s house to retrieve FBI material and both Rybicki and Comey never informed the agent about the memos:
May 12th, is the date noted by David Archey when FBI investigators had assembled all of the Comey memos as evidence. However, no-one in the FBI outside the “small group” knows about them.
♦On Saturday May 13th, 2017, another meeting between Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, this time with AG Jeff Sessions also involved. [Per Andy Biggs]
♦Sunday May 14th – Comey transmitted copies of Memos 2, 4, and 6, and a partially redacted copy of Memo 7 to Patrick Fitzgerald, who was one of Comey’s personal attorneys. Fitzgerald received the email and PDF attachment from Comey at 2:27 p.m. on May 14, 2017, per the IG report.
♦Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
On this same day was when James Rybicki called SSA Whistleblower to notify him of Comey’s memos. The memos were “stored” in a “reception area“, and in locked drawers in James Rybicki’s office.
♦Tuesday May 16th – Per the IG report: “On the morning of May 16, Comey took digital photographs of both pages of Memo 4 with his personal cell phone. Comey then sent both photographs, via text message, to Richman”
On this same day Rod Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House for a meeting in the oval office between President Trump, VP Pence, Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein. While they were meeting in the oval office, the following story was published by the New York Times (based on Comey memo leaks to Richman):
Also during the approximate time of this Oval Office meeting, Peter Strzok texts with Lisa Page about information relayed to him by Tashina Guahar (main justice) on behalf of Rod Rosenstein (who is at the White House).
Later that night, after the Oval Office meeting – According to the Mueller report, additional events on Tuesday May 16th, 2017:
Interesting that Tashina Gauhar was taking notes presumably involved in the 5/16/17 meeting between, Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein, and Andrew McCabe.
This meeting at Main Justice appears to be happening in the evening (“later that night”) after the visit to the White House with Robert Mueller. This meeting appears to be Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe; along with Tashina Gauhar taking notes.
Why is the Tuesday May 16th, 2017, date of additional importance?
♦ Wednesday May 17th, 2017: Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
What is clear from a review of all the related and released information is the FBI small group (McCabe, Page, Strzok, Rybicki, Baker) were hiding the ongoing FBI investigation from other FBI officials (including the SSA Whistleblower), inside the department after Comey was fired.
McCabe launched a “criminal investigation” (obstruction) May 10th, and Rosenstein was in immediate contact with Robert Mueller about being a special counsel after conversations with the FBI small group. The small group were then releasing information to their media allies, and hiding the releases from FBI agents outside the small group; until they no longer needed to do so (May 15).
On May 15th, it appears the SSA was finally notified of the Comey memos because the small group already knew Robert Mueller was going to be appointed.
Comey, his lawyers and Lawfare allies, together with the small group, coordinated to leak and publish the NYT article (May 16th) the day Mueller was interviewing President Trump in the oval office. They knew Mueller was going to be appointed the following day, May 17th. The NYT leak was cover and ammunition for Rod Rosenstein to fulfill his role.
This is the Special Counsel as the insurance policy deployed.
Everything was a set up by the small group; exclusively executed by the small group; kept hidden from other FBI agents and officials; and Mueller’s visit with President Trump was part of that investigative effort.
This overall conspiracy/plan is why the SSA turned to the Inspector General and requested Whistleblower protection. This is also why IG Horowitz was motivated to carve out the Comey memos in his report. KEY POINT – OIG Michael Horowitz has outlined the Special Counsel appointment as fraudulently predicated.
Because FBI Agent David Archey was not part of the original team (he did not join until August 2017); and because Archey had no idea a whistleblower had gone to the FBI when he wrote his declarations; David Archey wrote about the FBI investigative team having all of the copies of the memos on May 12th, 2017.
FBI Agent David Archey was unaware the ‘small group‘ had kept the Comey memos hidden from the FBI SSA Whistleblower until May 15th, 2017; so he inadvertently exposed their assembled disposition prior to the small group admissions to the SSA.
Lastly….
♦June 1st, 2017 – After the “small group” had successfully deployed Robert Mueller, then this same team sat down to classify the material that might have exposed their efforts to set up the special counsel appointment.
My Lord, when this is all out I better not hear someone at the DOJ say there was no intent here!!!
I believe it was allowed to run on so long so there would be no plausible way to explain away all of the OVERT ACTS COMMITTED IN FURTHERANCE OF THE CONSPIRACY!!!
It’s not even that they were crooks. They were bad crooks! They were so obvious!
I will make it easy for you Pete. When you are staging a coup d’etat CLASSIFY EVERYTHING. There. Fuxed it for you.
was “Fuxed ” a typo or did you just invent something there?
I like fuxed!!
Great post, as usual. And again, no accountability and repercussions for the Deep State. Private citizens, such as this blog, Tom Fitton and Sydney Powell, are doing more to hold the DOJ and FBI accountable than Bill Barr and sadly DJT. Where are the declassifications? Why is Trump allowing the DOJ, FBI, and IC to stall? The coup continues and the perpetrators openly mock Trump while doing it. Because they know that nothing will happen to them other than a Tweet from DJT. Infuriating.
Oh. You again.
You forgot to mention that “Trump” is stupid and has not balls this time. Slippin’ you are.
BTW, there isn’t a CTH prize for outstanding Eeyore of the month or anything… but don’t let that stop you, maybe soros or antifa will give you special mention!
I think it’s time to upgrade your software. You must be running on an older version that keeps spitting out the same canned and tired responses to posters that do not share the same views as you.
Rolcon. Please stop with this garbage.
Your logic is so off base. Yea, Trump, just go and declaws everything and GUARANTEE everyone walks. Great idea.
And…
Another great rundown by Sundance.
I’ve forgotten now — was Devin Nunes part of that May 2017 briefing, or was he temporarily out of action thanks to the “ethics investigation” perpetrated on him by swamp rats?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance listed Nunes in the GO8. McCabe stated “after reminding the committee of how the investigation began”. So has Nunes ever stated what McCabe’s version of how the investigation began?
What is whispered in secret, shall be shouted from the rooftops….
…and yawned at in the halls of justice.
Dare I even ask this on CTH: So what? Sorry, I have lost all faith 😦
The small group was not conducting an investigation of any sort, it was a covert operation to discredit POTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has the FBI investigated anything? It seems that the only thing we can say they’ve done with any degree of certainty is obstruction of justice . And they’ve gotten away with it to date with the cooperation and encouragement of the Democrats and lame-stream media!
When one has the mother of all timelines, one can turn out this kind of high-level analysis. And no gag orders or idiotic classifications to worry about. You are the ‘one’ Sundance. Just spectacular. And coming on the heels of yesterday’s Flynn case filing makes for a great weekend.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So what was the predicate for Mccabe’s May 10th obstruction of justice investigation? Comey’s memos?
McCabe, rybicki and baker knew about Comey memos…after all they had been emailed the first one.
https://mobile.twitter.com/almostjingo/status/987343623636135937
I’m assuming memo 1 was with all the other memos in the Rybicki drawer.
http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/rachel-maddow-interviews-james-comey-read-the-full-transcript
COMEY: These are different than what agents would normally do. Agents would normally prepare a, what’s called a 302 and making an official record. This was an e-mail to my team who had been there just telling them what went on. The other memos I wrote were more sort of aides to my own memory.
But none of them were done in sort of the way an FBI agent would do. I’m not an FBI agent. I wasn’t. I was the director.
So… They did all this differently than what agents would normally do.
They had the memos, but kept them hidden, until Mueller “Effectively” replaced homey comey.. An (insurance policy) against being found out.
homey Coney didn’t fill out 302’s (official record) so everyone would know what happened… he sent emails to his “Team” telling ONLY them what to sa… ummm, I meant, “What happened 😉”.
Seems to me, they had no “Intention” of being found out..
Mueller (well known to the gang of 7… ummm, I meant 8) was put in place to run interference so they would NEVER be found out …
Nope… no intention… whatever.
Not even a smidgen!
Its a CANDY mint,….
Its a BREATH mint,…
It 2,…2,…2 mints in one!
Comey is in a ‘pickle’. At the point he wrote these memos, he WAS the lead investigator. And, these WERE his 302’s, thats WHY he wrote them thecway he did, with a secure laptop waiting in the car, etc.
However, if he AKNOWLEDGES thats what they were, and that that was their purpose and function, well then OBVIOUSLY they were official FBI documents, and highly classified WHEN WRITTEN, regardless of any subsequent classification.
So, he CALLS them ‘personal memos’, downplays, even denies that he was a lead investigator on this counter intelligence investigation, and hopes it will fly, because otherwise not only is he clearly guilty of leaking classified info.
The machinations of the small grouo, to conceal these 302’s of comeys, from the FBI, are evidence they KNEW they were guilty of wrong doing.
They only revealed their existence when they HAD to, and then hoped between giving them a bogusly low classification, and Mueller that the cover upvwould hold.
Didn’t.
Rod Rosenstein was over his head. He probably got to know about the memos after the SSA who didn’t get to know until the 15th of May.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/394890-rosenstein-felt-used-by-the-white-house-in-comey-firing-report
If Rosenstein was angry, Flores said, it was because then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe had hidden the existence of memos Comey wrote to himself about his interactions with Trump.
“To be clear, he was upset not because knowledge of the existence of the memos would have changed the [Deputy Attorney General’s] decision regarding Mr. Comey, but that Mr. McCabe chose not to tell him about their existence until only hours before someone shared them with The New York Times,” Flores said.
Well Mr. Barr said he was looking for answers to a predicate. Here is his answer
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its time that Comey gets treated like a Mafioso boss coming outta a NY city italian restaurant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rosenstink should be taken out to the woodshed along with McCabe, Comey and several others!! They are all 2 faced a$$holes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obstruction and a coup all wrapped up in a nice neat ball.
No matter how hard sundance and a few others strive and succeed in revealing the detailed truth about the Coup attempt, “Lack of Candor” and other wrongdoing will seemingly pay off big time if you opposed P Trump. But sundance’s excellent work, including this revealing article, is not futile as he is doing what the overwhelming majority of the media is not doing. Exposing the truth and the facts.
I clicked to CNN (8:12 pm Est) to determine if they had any info that Fox does not about the sick shootings in Midland and Odessa Texas and CNN Star/Contributor Andrew McCabe, as mentioned frequently in the “Archey Declaration” article above, was expressing his “thoughtful experienced” opinions about FBI methods and tactics etc.
I clicked back to Fox with a lingering disgust at the absurdity of it all. The repugnant charade was mind boggling in its avoidance of any sense of reality or remorse.
I am going to have to read this post more than once, but the June 1st meeting of the small group seems so questionable. If the “Special Counsel” was to take over the FBI investigation was SC part of the June 1 meeting, why or why not? Who is the Unit Chief and what was the name of the unit and the unit’s purpose What authority did they have to retroactively classify documents? Up till this meeting all FBI principals had demonstrated a tendency to take copious notes, but they made a point of mentioning no notes in June 1 meeting.
Talk about shady.
“””””The “investigative team” would be Andrew McCabe, Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and then James Baker as lead counsel for the group. The “Director’s staff” would be James Rybicki, who is identified by Archey as having “maintained” possession of the memos.
So this “small group”, particularly James Rybicki, is the center of the team. This team is also confirmed by the IG Horowitz report. This team had the memos on May 12th, 2017.”””
So, if I understand this correctly, the Archey Declaration states the “small group” had the memos 5/12 even though Rybicki didn’t “discover them” till the 15th?
I believe you are correct, JC.
The plan was to get them to the “media” (inappropriately redacted) to show what they wanted and hide what they didnt.
Spin
Kinda like CNN (other “media”) wanting them.
Spin
homey comey, imho, wrote those memos specifically FOR The MEDIA!!
THE Spin!!
As was asked upstream about McSnake’s “predicate” for the obstruction investigation, what also seems clear is the decision was made simply because they wanted to, the timed leaking of these memos was done to build public support.
IMO, any story about this entire attempted coup that does not include the integral role the media (NYT) played in the entire conspiracy is incomplete.
Great work thank you Sundance!
Abolish the plague that calls itself the FBI as it is diseased to the bone. To be able to rehabilitate it would make completely curing RBG’s pancreatic cancer seem like child’s play by contrast.
It was corrupt from the start with Hoover acting like a tyrant. He set the bar very low for all others who followed him and they just lowered it even further.
Disband the filthy anti-American FBI completely and give federal marshals back the power they once had. They did just fine for nearly 200 years before the corruptocrats took their power away and gave it to their newly hatched Frankenstein’s Monster…. the F-ing Bureau of Insurrectionists … … the FBI.
America can never be great again, or even fair again, while the FBI still draws breath.
“What is clear from a review of all the related and released information is the FBI small group (McCabe, Page, Strzok, Rybicki, Baker) were hiding the ongoing FBI investigation from other FBI officials”
These five need to have charges of treason brought against them. But I am not clear; was Rosenstein in this “small group” or was he just played by them?
Bybicki was Comey’s chief of staff, and Comey’s name needs to be added to the five who conspired and to and created crossfire hurricane. Who else is on this list?
McCabe
Page
Strzok (and maybe his wife Melissa Hodgman, an enforcement attorney at the SEC per Patrick Byrne’s connection)
Rybicki
Baker
Rosenfield
?
?…
They all need to serve considerable time!
Not to worry Barr has all his top men on it and surely there will be a full accounting shortly, no? this Barr has had the chair for now seven (7) months and crickets other than declinations to prosecute treasonous cowards. This is why I wish Trump, who’s been damn lousy with his appointments, had talked Giuliani into running DoJ. I grew up in NYC during the time he was mayor and had he taken it I can damn near guarantee there would have been at least grand juries seated by now – more still, probably the [beginning] of indictments. Sick of hearing about this damn Barr this/that. What i know about him is he defended Pro Bono the fbi jackboot Lon Horiuchi who murdered Vicky weaver as she stood holding her’s and Randy Weaver’s 10 month old daughter Elisheba. Got the murder charge bargained down to manslaughter Horiuchi ultimately beat – THEN went onto Waco where he would have been charged with murder there too had not the barrel been changed on his issued weapon immediately after rendering bullet to barrel forensics impossible. Aas far as this Archey who the cadaver got Wray to promote into running their Richmond, Va. office and the rest like Brennan/co-me/clapper and many more… maybe one day all their treason flashes in an instant through their minds. Like a 147 gr. hard point. Sick of this. And sick of lots more that’s loosed in my Country for far too long.
This is why establishing there was no predicate is so important. All of this could be excused if you had a reason to believe Trump was a Russian agent. With no predicate, all of this activity is criminal and treasonous.
SSA Whistleblower = Pientka? He’s the only one who is redacted…but is easy to deduce…
I wonder how the SSA “confirmed” that Comey’s office had not been accessed from the time Comey was fired to the SSA’s arrival the next morning. Did Comey’s office have some sort of keylog recording when the door was opened and shut ? Or did he just ask Rybicki who said “No, man, no one’s been in there.”
Occam would suggest that the memos that eventually turned up in the reception area were in Comey’s office on May 9, and they walked out, all of their own accord, during the night of 9/10 May and filed themselves in the reception area. Allowing them not to be found by the SSA in Comey’s office on 10 May, and rewarding with practical value Rybicki’s assertion that he thought the search was limited to Comey’s office.
Whicj leaves the question – what else walked out of Comey’s office that night ?
Rybicki, just tidied up a bit… that’s All.
Honest.
Rybicki, could easily been given codes/passwords/combinations by “email”. No worries, cuz with homey comey fired they would all be changed.
homey comey did it his way. Like not having to write 302’s like “Them agents”.
He was after all..
He WAS The Director of the F. B. I.
He does things… His way.
Dontcha know.
Wasn’t it Andrew Breitbart himself who famously stated “Yeah…so?!?!” ?
If nothing is going to be be done about it, so what. Until traitors are held accountable and punished for their crimes, I’m really just about over hearing about all the nasty plotting and scheming that went on. We already know what they did. More granular details doesnt change what we already know. Heads need to roll.
Still early but there is still plenty of time for the self appointed eeyore award virtue signallers to show up to label you as a traitor to PDJT and all things MAGA!
Eeyore convention in progress.
Abolish the plague that calls itself the FBI as it is diseased to the bone. To be able to rehabilitate it would make completely curing RBG’s pancreatic cancer seem like child’s play by contrast.
It was corrupt from the start with Hoover acting like a tyrant. He set the bar very low for all others who followed him and they just lowered it even further.
Disband the filthy anti-American FBI completely and give federal marshals back the power they once had. They did just fine for nearly 200 years before the corruptocrats took their power away and gave it to their newly hatched Frankenstein’s Monster…. the F-ing Bureau of Insurrectionists … … the FBI.
America can never be great again, or even fair again, while the FBI still draws breath.
Are you a parrot of some kind? Poly want a cracker? Or just Joe Biden plagiarizing again? Is this allowed on CTH?
unreal…
God bless you Sundance for all you do. My greatest fear now, is Barr is swamp and dragging his feet hoping voters stay home
Are we still considering whether Jeff Sessions may have been in on it from the outset (he being the “insurance policy”) or did he just get outsmarted by Al Franken?
Judicial Watch Victory: Court Grants Significant New Discovery In Clinton Email Case
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that a federal judge granted seven additional depositions, three interrogatories and four document requests related to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private, unauthorized email server. Hillary Clinton and her former top aide and current lawyer Cheryl Mills were given 30 days to oppose being deposed by Judicial Watch (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:14-cv-01242)).
The court rejected Justice and State Department arguments to protect Clinton and the agencies from additional discovery and ordered agency lawyers to respond to Judicial Watch’s questions about their knowledge of the Clinton email issue.
More here:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/judicial-watch-victory-court-grants-significant-new-discovery-in-clinton-email-case/
Mr. Barr can just explain there’s no sense bringing charges, because it’s all much too complicated to explain to a D.C. jury made up of randomly selected Democrats and federal employees, given that everyone knows the FBI (headed up by Robert Stack, Kevin Costner, and Ephrem Zimbalist, Jr.) is the benchmark of dedication and purity, while . . . Orange Man Bad. But never fear, Director Wray will spring into action, scheduling a Thursday afternoon seminar on “being even more careful about those memos and text messages.”
Of course, finding jurors who will ever again believe the testimony of an FBI agent — or a single word uttered by a U.S. attorney — may be hard. But Pew Research reports (June 11) that 90 percent of federal defendants plead guilty (see Gen. Flynn), only 2 percent go to trial, and only 17 percent of those who go to trial are acquitted, 17 percent of 2 percent being . . . a number I’m sure Jessie Liu can live with. — V.S.
IMO, an obvious planned, coordinated, coup with CLEAR INTENT to cause harm to a sitting President of the United States.
Two simple examples that scream IMO that this frame job was intentional are:
1) If it was a legitimate counter intelligence investigation, why would the FBI need to be leaking like a sieve to the media, unless they wanted a negative spin and narrative – (Intentional to cause pain)
2) If one of the keys to this whole thing beginning was the DNC Server hack and then your SC clearly says IT WAS the Russians who hacked the DNC Server and turned the DNC emails over to Wikileaks, don’t you think one would immediately demand the DNC Server be confiscated and evaluated by your own forensic experts vs just accepting a third party letter opinion.
And additionally don’t you think if one was after the truth they would interview/depose Assange and the others named in the Butowsky lawsuit who he alleges may know how Wikileaks got the DNC emails? – (Intentionally Ignored)
IMO this whole Russian Collusion and counter Intelligence investigation is a known fraud within but many choose to ignore the obvious that this fraud was INTENTIONAL from the start!
So HRC got off because her actions were NOT intentional and now with have IMO CLEAR INTENTION to cause harm via made up accusations and intention now doesn’t matter. Amazing!
Many are choosing to intentionally to ignore the obvious IMO.
Sad day for truth, justice and the rule of law!
Unfortunately we’re so into the “small ball” here it is meaningless to all but the impassioned conspiracy geek. There is no way to explain what actually happened to the average Joe on the street in an elevator speech. The series of events that had to transpire to create the alleged desired result of an impeached PT is mind-boggling… 15 different things occurred to get about 75% of the way to getting PT kicked out of office. And that was the easy 75%. When I take a step back I can understand why the DOJ is troubled to prosecute… because then they would have to stand in front of a podium and try to explain it to a militant media. Equally complex Is trying to explain how all the detail was uncovered. I’m not trying to be a shill but there really needs to be ~50% of the population that has already absorbed the details of this for the DOJ to really try to act on it. I know a lot of staunch Republicans and most don’t even know the names McCabe, Page and Strzok, much less the others. At least with Epstein you had pictures of young girls with famous people and pictures of a mysterious island with a mysterious temple.
Oh man!! Could Rod Rosenstein BE a bigger snake?!!! After his sanctimonious tweet the other day, he is now copying Brennan for “most blatant CYA.” ARGH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BTW thank you Mr. Sundance, I of course tried to follow your timeline but as usual got lost….!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has Rosenhack ever publicly explained or justified his appointment of Mueller?
I don’t think so.
Those Archey declarations were a tough read. Fire that POS yesterday. You can really feel the corruption in that disclosure. Time to burn the FIB to the ground and start from scratch.
Sometimes the obvious is so, obvious, that one doesn’t appreciate the import of it.
Step back from the trees to see this forest, and note how this “investigation” is being directly run by the most senior officials in the FBI. Managers who run organizations, not investigations.
Think about it. If this were an actual valid investigation instigated by real information, the roots of it would have traces at the field level where certain data was collected, analyzed, and reported up the chain. But this thing STARTS at the top of the chain! That’s because it has no evidentiary predicate. Because it was never real. ** It was all manufactured **.
Predicates. The lack of them is what ultimately brings the cabal down. There were no predicates for Crossfire Hurricane. None for the FISA Title 1 warrants. And none for Rosenstein to appoint a Special Prosecutor.
I hope and pray that Barr is a Patriot. And that he will assess legal accountability on this cabal.
What really impressed me is that this conspiracy was held together and implemented over a long period of time, with no errors, and no goofs, and no whistleblowers. This is almost incomprehensible that a plot this complex was carried forth with such success.
I find it hard to believe that the reason for the coupe was solely because someone had different political leanings and they did not like Trump. It doesn’t hold together. There has to be more of a payoff for the individuals involved. The loyalty to the cause is almost unbelievable…something more is behind this. I don’t know; but something is missing. IG Horowitz and Barr think this is about political leanings? Something is not clicking. I mean most people do not have this focus.
I know SD has been saying there is a lot of money at stake, but whose money? There has to be some kind of personal investment and I mean more than financial. It doesn’t matter to me if Trump is willing to let it all go, I’m not. I want answers…real answers. The psychology doesn’t make sense.
On May 10th McCabe initiates the criminal (obstruction) side of the two-pronged attack. IIRC, even Mueller said the president cannot be indicted for “obstruction”. The plotters had to know that. So the obstruction investigation was bogus from the start. Simply a cover for the counter-intelligence operation. The counter-intelligence operation was predicated on bogus FISA warrants and the Steele dossier that everyone knew came from Hillary’s camp.
I hope I’m following this correctly.
