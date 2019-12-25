Understanding Why There’s No FBI Whistleblowers Outlining Institutional Corruption….

To understand why there’s no-one in the administrative mid-tier of the FBI acting in a whistle-blowing capacity requires a background perspective looking at the totality of corruption. The institutions are protecting themselves; and yes, that protection applies to the internal dynamics.
Former DAG Rod Rosenstein was dirty. He might not have started out dirty, but his actions in office created a dirty mess. Rosenstein facilitated the McCabe operation against Trump during the May 16th, 2017, White House FBI sting against Trump with Mueller. Rosenstein also facilitated the special counsel (writ large), and provided three scope memos to expand the corrupt investigation of President Trump. According to the inaction of AG Bill Barr, we’re not allowed to see those authorizing scope memos.
Additionally, despite knowing the Trump investigation held a false predicate, Rosenstein signed the 3rd renewal of a fraudulent FISA application. Worse yet, even if Rosenstein was caught up by corruption around him, he did nothing to stop the fraud once identified.
Why is Rosenstein a key inflection point? Because Rod Rosenstein recommended current FBI Director Christopher Wray to President Trump. POTUS then allowed Wray, as he does all department heads, to select his deputy – Wray chose David Bowditch.
♦Keep in mind the National Security Division of the DOJ (DOJ-NSD) was/is the epicenter of many corrupt activities, including filing the fraudulent FISA application, manipulating interpretations of law for FARA (§901) violations, and doing all of this while denying any inspector general oversight. As FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer recently noted, the DOJ-NSD is positioned as a rogue legal arm of the U.S. intelligence apparatus.
FBI Director Wray selected the former head of DOJ-NSD to become the lead lawyer for the FBI, chief legal counsel Dana Boente.
So from Rosenstein we got: Chris Wray, David Bowditch, Dana Boente and another dubious DOJ recommendation, DC U.S. Attorney Jessie K Liu (ref. Awan Bros and James Wolfe). Keep this in mind moving forward.
Another career corrupt-o-crat to come out of the DOJ-NSD, who was also involved in the fraudulent legal filings was the lead lawyer for the division, Michael Atkinson.
Atkinson was moved from DOJ-NSD to become the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG). Yes, the same IGIC who manipulated the rules and regulations to allow the hearsay Ukraine CIA “whistleblower”, Eric Ciaramella.
What we end up with is a brutally obvious, convoluted, network of corrupt officials; each carrying an independent reason to cover their institutional asses… each individual interest forms a collective fraudulent scheme inside the machinery of the FBI apparatus.
The motive behind the DOJ/FBI effort to cover for Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director James Wolfe’s unlawful classified information leaks, is connected to this network and expands into the SSCI Chairman (Richard Burr) and Vice-Chair Mark Warner.
Security Director Wolfe was working on instructions from inside the committee itself; his leak of the FISA application to journalist Ali Watkins was in alignment with the intents/motives of the SSCI in March 2017. Dirty politicians corrupting staff.
The DOJ and FBI didn’t charge James Wolfe with the leaking of classified information because it would have exposed corruption within the SSCI. Wolfe was prepared to call the senators in his defense…. this could not be allowed. The SSCI has oversight over the intelligence community to include the FBI, DOJ, DOJ-NSD, CIA, ODNI etc.
How does all of this corruption come together?…. More importantly how does this level of institutional corruption create the inability of FBI whistle-blowers to come forward?
♦ The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is the approver for any nominations for any executive appointed position involving the intelligence community.
If the senate intel committee wants to block the nomination, likely adverse to their interests, they can… simply, they don’t take it up. (See Trump’s attempt to appoint Representative John Ratcliffe as ODNI as an example.)
However, along with approving Wray and Bowditch, the SSCI also approved former DOJ-NSD legal counsel Michael Atkinson to become Intelligence Community Inspector General. Who would an honest intelligence whistle-blower have to go through? Dirty Michael Atkinson.
The same dirty Michael Atkinson who was the top legal counsel to the head of the DOJ-NSD when the corrupt DOJ-NSD agency operations were ongoing. See how the whistle-blower block works?
Aligned interests – The Senate Intel Committee uses the placement of Atkinson to block any whistle-blower action that would be adverse to their interests. Whistle-blowers ain’t stupid, they know what surrounds them.
Senator Mark Warner and Senator Richard Burr are dirty. So too is ICIG Atkinson, FBI Director Chris Wray, FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch and FBI Legal Counsel Dana Boente.
♦ Robert Mueller was dirty. Rod Rosenstein was dirty. All of the special counsel lawyers including Andrew Weissmann and Brandon Van Grack (Flynn prosecutor) are dirty. Additionally Mueller’s lead FBI Agent David Archey, who was promoted after the corrupt special counsel investigation to be the head of the Virginia FBI field office, dirty.
FBI official David Archey, like ICIG Michael Atkinson, conveniently put into a place where he can run cover for FBI operations that might expose dirty DC and Virgina-based FBI activities. See how that works?
Try telling me with all we know about the Mueller investigation how anyone on the special counsel assignment was participating in a fraudulent investigation without knowing.
Special Agent Peter Strzok, dirty. FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, dirty. FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, dirty. FBI media spox Michael Kortan, dirty. James Comey, Andrew McCabe and James Baker, dirty-dirty-dirty. Fortunately all of these are fired… but what about Supervisory Special Agent Joseph Pientka (SSA1)? Pientka clearly outlined as dirty by IG Horowitz report on FISA abuse, and yet still employed; still providing cover.
So what exactly does that make Horowitz? Perhaps lead corruption polisher who comes in willfully blind behind the Bondo application team?
That, all of that, in its brutal totality, is why we have not seen any honest FBI whistle-blowers come forward.
There’s no-one for them to blow the whistle to…
Every day we spend outraged about what the DOJ and FBI did in 2016 and 2017, is one less day that AG Bill Barr is not being held accountable for all of this current DOJ and FBI corruption that stares him in the face when he brushes his teeth each morning.
If we had a functioning Fourth Estate none of these corrupt officials could survive investigative media scrutiny. Unfortunately the corrupt administrative state doesn’t *play* the press, it actually involves the press…. it absorbs the press… it attaches the press viability to its own position…. it makes the press part of the corrupt process.
The press cannot turn against the corrupt administrative state without exposing their own culpability, participation and lack of credibility…… It’s a protective circle.
FUBAR
LikeLiked by 2 people
FUBAR, or FUBARR?
Only time will tell…
LikeLike
They can go to the press. They can go to Wikileaks or small new media. They can go to godamned 4chan. They don’t want to or don’t consider any of this to be improper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or /pol/, and now 8kun… the freakin’ Enquirer for cryin’ out loud.
But, of course, anyone of them that goes anywhere, and in any way, will be known as doing so in this day and age of the ultimate SpyGate, which entraps each and every one of us, 24/7/365. A simple and sickening fact that I guess we all ignore as it is never mentioned.
What happened to our President happens to us on a regular and lifelong basis. Yet, what are we saying and or more importantly doing about it?
Nothing.
Will 5G “government” cams recognize our faces soon?
LikeLike
Isn’t NSA Mike Rogers talking?
LikeLike
C’mon, Barr. Grow a pair.
LikeLike
He needs to take Growacet .
LikeLike
Initially there were a handful of whistleblowers who went directly to Devin Nunes. Rep Nunes repeated this recently, in the Bongino interview, iirc.
Rep Nunes lost the Chair of HPSCI after the 2018 election. Also, Rep Nunes no doubt knows what you outlined above, and has protected those who initially came to him (Rep Nunes).
LikeLiked by 4 people
The people who voted in 2018 house and the people that did not vote at all share responsibility for what is happening.
LikeLike
Perhaps. But the real people responsible are those listed above with “dirty” associated with their name.
LikeLike
Also, John Solomon and Sarah Carter said on Life, Liberty, and Levin toward the beginning of their spygate coverage they were approached by men in black who suggested certain things to look into.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And therein lies the issue.
Whether it is the Mueller team, the Warner team, or concentrating on the massive Ukranian laundering crimes, there needs to be an initial mine blown in the field to send everyone scrambling.
However, who can take the bull by the horns and start the cleanup?
LikeLike
Related:
DO SUPPORT Clint Eastwood’s recent movie about the FBI victim Richard Jewell.
The traitors and the lefties, but I repeat myself, already celebrate the movie not doing as well as expected.
Relative stations in life couldn’t be more different, but *in essence* what Donald J. Trump and Richard Jewell went through is eerily similar.
LikeLiked by 5 people
All of you must copy this link and send to the white House via their email, perhaps we can get some attention drawn to it. I don’t know what else to do anymore. We need a reckoning and Nunes cannot do it all alone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boom.
Once I digested Licensed to Lie, all of what you have been bringing aligned, sundance. Thank you for your continuing education and notification attempts. We will soon learn if B2 and Durham are involved in it as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
(Not a pleasant Christmas story but this is a serious political battle between warring factions.)
This quote, from one of the recommended Byrne links from the past provided in sundance’s previous article. demonstrates the unrestrained cruelty of the Coup participants:
Aug 23rd 2019—“If Byrne is accurate; and if his claims of him personally being an operative of the FBI with instructions to engage Ms. Butina inside the political espionage events structured by corrupt FBI officials are genuine; it would appear SC Mueller facilitated throwing a bag over Ms Butina in an effort to keep the corrupt FBI intelligence operation hidden from the public. This would explain the Mueller demand for strict solitary isolation and confinement.”
Lee Smith wrote a similar example of cruelty in his book about the political operatives in the media that worked as willing propaganda agents for the FBI and other Intel:
“The effect of their (smear, frame up) campaign was to break men and women, including other Americans, to separate them from their families and friends, to strip them of their liberty, their homes, their savings simply for exercising their constitutional right to participate in a political campaign.” The truth is likely far worse and vast.
I was wondering how many revelations of cruelty and injustice will it take for some of the so called “98%” of honest fair FBI etc agents to remain silent…? And then sundance wrote, “There’s no-one for them to blow the whistle to.” It appears the only alternatives are a cadre of “Deep Throats” leaking to the most reliable people within FNC and their reporter contributors including Lara Logan, Solomon, Bongino, Carter and others like Greenwald at “The Intercept.” Or what about a group of fed up whistleblowers knocking on Bill Barr’s door and asking for protection, immunity etc
.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The tide appears to be going out on Bill Barr, he’s looking little more effective than Sessions. Hope it’s merely judicial prudence that’s holding him back, but I’m beginning to doubt it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump can’t be an expert in all things. So, who in the WH should be advising him on all of this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
ARW,
Michael Flynn? Rudy Giuliani? Sidney Powell? John Ratcliffe?
LikeLike
So true, so pathetic it has come to this. And yet, I cannot help but believe that at such times when one’s or more than one’s, back is against the wall; that is when they finally get up and fight.
You implored anyone wanting to push out the truth, Sundance. That you know those people exist..
Just keep leading by example. Keep courageously telling the truth. Where one shows courage there is hope for others to find theirs. I sincerely believe this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“If we had a functioning Fourth Estate none of these corrupt officials could survive investigative media scrutiny.”
The Fourth Estate has become the Fifth Column.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True, but perhaps it has been such way back, only that desperation made it more obvious.
Never before did I host such an unbridled disdain and downright disgust for the “gentlemen” (whores, of both sexes) of the press.
I don’t believe they even realize what they’ve done to their own reputation, LONG term, way beyond President Trump’s four terms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This reminds me of a “syndrome” known as “having one’s tongue in a jar”. Meaning : “You are as dirty as I am, therefore you cannot “rat me out”. Hence having someone’s cut off someone’s tongue, and putting it “in a jar”. aka “honor among thieves”. Despicable. LOCK ‘EM UP!!
LikeLike
Strength in numbers is IMHO what is needed now more than ever. It truly seems to me that we are closer than we ever have been to actually exposing and holding the above mentioned people accountable. SD, You are one of a few primary sources on my short list. The other primary ones are Devin Nunes, Dan Bongino, John Solomon and TechnoFog/JohnWHuber on Twitter. I often wonder what all of you engaging in direct conversations would produce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are there any clean federal investigatory or law enforcement organizations? U.S. Marshalls, maybe? If there were, could President Trump via executive order designate them an umbrella anti-corruption force authorized to hear whistle-blowers from any executive branch department?
Yeah. I’m a dreamer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Two awesome pieces in one day. Fantastic!
And sad for the country, because another option to expose all this garbage would be for a SINGLE solitary Senator having a shred of integrity to stand up and decry it. Just one.
Another reaaon why Sessions should not be supported.
Thunderbolts from God are needed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The notion that DJT was some sort of national security risk – at a time when there was ample public information that the then President had been getting virtually sodomized by Putin on the world stage for 8 years, withdrew from Iraq against military advice creating an absolute debacle in the region, sent emissaries to meddle in an Israeli election, surreptitiously sent billions to the Iranian terror regime & lied about it when caught, refused to enforce our immigration laws, regularly had members of the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR visiting him in the White House etc. – is preposterous. Yet they supposedly took the Trump/Putin conspiracy garbage seriously and launched an investigation . . . . even in the wake of Hillary’s laughable “exoneration” in what was a slam dunk case of breaching national security.
None of this passed the smell test from the get-go and if Barr thinks he’ll get away with letting this slide right back into the status quo via a whitewash, he’s sadly mistaken.
Dirty political tricks are as old as civilization, but what was done to DJT & associates strikes directly at the heart of our Fourth Amendment protections and better the hell NOT be allowed to go unpunished.
I believe President Trump when he said this wouldn’t ever happen to another President….Barr better believe that too…
LikeLike
So….in a nutshell…..We’re to far gone to remedy it all??!!
Is it……Time for action of the worst kind?? Are We staring down the barrel of a civil war 2.0 and that will be the ending of this great nation?? God forbid!!!!
LikeLike
Another DOJ alumnus at work: John Burreta.
https://www.kyivpost.com/business-wire/john-buretta-us-important-close-casesagainst-burisma-nikolayzlochevskyiin-legally-sound-manner.html
After this work, Burreta was awarded a DOJ contract by the Jeff Sessions DOJ to act as a special master for a USDC Consent Decree. It’s just a big club, but we ain’t in it.
LikeLike