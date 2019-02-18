Awkward Moment – Candidate Kamala Harris Asked About Her Jussie Smollett “Modern Day Lynching” Tweet…

Against revelations that actor Jussie Smollett has fabricated a hate-crime attack, including his payments to actors to stage the events, Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris was asked about her prior tweet calling the fake attack a “modern day lynching”. Her response is rather, well, awkward:
She is lying like a rug
I wouldn’t put it past her, if she was the Queen in all this.
This was really funny to watch! She’s guilty!
Yeah she has guilt written all over her response. Wait for the facts to come out is waiting to see if she is implicated in the plot. Cops need to follow the money on this one.
Ahhh, another pic of O’Liar. I would give 100,000 to see him at the end of a noose with his tongue hanging out. Publicly.
She was involved!
She clearly is not only reacting to her tweet being wrong.
Doesn’t exactly have a poker face, does she?
When is ANY statement that Kameltoe makes NOT an awkward moment?
Jussie Smollett Hoax Update: Maga-Bros Speak Out: “We Are Not Anti-Trump” and NOT Nigerian – Born in US/
by Nan and Byron McKeeby February 18, 2019 80 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/jussie-smollett-hoax-update-maga-bros-speak-out-we-are-not-anti-trump-and-not-nigerian-born-in-us/
Bros aren’t even Anti-Trump/ LOL
Patty • 16 minutes ago
Roseanne: “No one can destroy a career faster than me!”
Jussie Smollett: “Oh yeah? Hold my bleach…”
I love the nickname, Maga Bros. 🙂
If they come out as Trump supporters they will have to leave Chicago and Hollywood behind.
I’m confused.
If Harris and Booker are against lynching, shouldn’t they have been defending Kavenaugh during his confirmation?
I guess I just don’t understand the details of the oaths that they take. Seems like there’s a lot of latitude.
White lynchings do not count! Orange man is lynched daily.
Everything about her screams to me, pot smoker. Watch her mannerisms and responses
Who’s the bigger racist? Smollett or the politicians who continue to push this narrative? We truly have developed a sick sub culture in this country.
Jussie’s father (who is now deceased) was Caucasian. I personally believe they could care less about the colour of one’s skin. Money seems to be their motive. Any way possible and in any setting, as long as they get paid. They’re all mentally deranged.
She’s such a phony.
Yes – the fake smiles to the media as she briskly walks by. Just so fake.
Harris, Booker and Smollett were too clever by half.
I believe they cooked this up, and links will be found to confirm. They needed a fringe celebrity, someone who would catch the attention of fawning TV interviewers and generate news headlines.
Not ideal, but a necessary choice.
Freddie Gray, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner fell into their laps to push a narrative and they needed more fuel for the fire. What better way than a “terrifying near-lynching.” Nobody gets hurt. Narrative is once again pushed.
I hate these people.
More shovels. We need more shovels, comrades!
Kamala Harris whored her way into government. Why should we think she’s changed her tactics? And why would we give her any credence about anything?
Willie Brown could not be reached for comment. Oh wait, yes he could!
She has an IQ of about 95. One more dumba** affirmative action candidate.
Off topic, but has anyone else seen the video or RBG supposedly walking through Reagan National Airport? I’m calling this yet another hoax by the left, there is no way that is her. And if this body double shows up for oral arguments tommorow we should all insist on a DNA test. Thoughts?
Maybe we’ll see retrieved Smollett texts
from none other than Valerie Jarrett and
Mad Maxine. Wouldn’t be surprised.
Harris is a former state Prosecutor, iirc.
Harris condemns first before hearing any evidence, then falls back into attorney mode when facts intervene.
Memories of Obama. Beer summit, anyone?
Yes. The fact that an inspection of Smollett’s phone records will turn up communication with Kamala and/or her campaign team will indeed be awkward won’t it.
It should torpedo her campaign.
You see tidbits , but have to wait on official facts. Possible trace of at least contact with her around time letter was sent. If so, to what extent.
Where is the rest of the video? I want to hear the rest of her answer. Why did Fox News cut it?
What kind of answer was that? I think she’s smoking her joy juice.
Kamala Harris’s father rebukes her. Good for him!
“The 2020 presidential hopeful with a Jamaican heritage said she not only smoked but added “I inhale”.
Perhaps said jokingly at first in the spirit of the interview, she proceeded to suggest that her Jamaican father’s side of the family would be disappointed in her if she did not support the legalization of marijuana. And that IS a serious statement.
Now Harris’ father has come out vigorously dissociating himself from his daughter’s statement.
Responding to his daughter’s shameless pandering, Donald Harris said in a statment to Jamaica Global Online:
“My dear departed grandmothers (whose extraordinary legacy I described in a recent essay on this website), as well as my deceased parents, must be turning in their grave right now to see their family’s name, reputation and proud Jamaican identity being connected, in any way, jokingly or not with the fraudulent stereotype of a pot-smoking joy seeker and in the pursuit of identity politics.
Speaking for myself and my immediate Jamaican family, we wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-18/kamala-harris-father-slams-her-pursuit-identity-politics-after-pot-smoking
Is this guy a citizen? Of the US?
It is white people, mostly white males,
that are being “modetn day lynched”
with false accusations of racism
by the historical mother of the klan, slavery
and lynching, the marxist democrat party.
Tell a lie, and the propaganda wing of the
communist party, the fake news media,
will repeat it over and over until it is
believed as truth.
Fortunately this time, little Hussie Smollet
was caught.
Filing a false police report is a crime.
Will he be prosecuted in our two tier
justice system?
Pin the tail on the honky.
Slight edit – Pin the TALE on the honky
Slight edit – Pin the TALE on the honky!
Maybe she should go back to the boutique and try on some more obscenely over priced imported clothes and send the taxpayers another bill.
She is correct, it was a modern day lynching, but it wasn’t Smollett.
Nasheed knows…’-)
Was Kamala Harris part of the Jussie Smollett hoax?
“Meanwhile, back in Hollywood, it’s pretty obvious that Nasheed knows the ways of Hollywood and its leftist establishment very, very well, so this is what leaped out at him. Actor, staged attack, Chicago political machine, presidential campaign, new anti-lynching law, and pin it all on Trump. Nasheed’s suspicions are well worth a closer look, because they seem to fit together.”
“If he’s right about them, then this whole farce is a doozy, and one can only hope it will politically finish Harris and Booker off, taking them down with Smollett.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/02/was_kamala_harris_part_of_the_jussie_stollett_hoax.html
I clicked on his first tweet. Looks like Tim Scott was also pushing the anti-lynching bill. Nice going, Tim.
Wouldn’t surprise me in the least if she had a role in this half baked scheme. She is almost as dumb as Jussie.
Just reading tonight that the threatening letter that Jussie sent to Fox studio didn’t get the reaction/attention he was expecting so he ramped it up with the fake street attack.
It would be sweet justice, if this case were to be declined for prosecution by the new Soros-bought IL Attorney General office but charged by Bill Barr, as a Federal crime.
Booker and Harris really should be a bit worried tonight.
