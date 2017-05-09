BREAKING: President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey…

Posted on May 9, 2017 by

Trap closes.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dept Of Justice, FBI, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

1,144 Responses to BREAKING: President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey…

Older Comments
  2. sundance says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      VERY!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • John Doe says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      My favorite part of all of it! At one of the rallies I had eye contact with a VERY serious Keith and mouthed “I love you” to him. He actually cracked a quick smile and a wink. Oh…and…despite my screen name, I am a 61 year old woman with a really bad crush!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:14 pm

      The only thing that would be more delicious, would be video of it!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      In the way, way back,when I was a basketball playing junkie, we had a term for making an opponent look like a fool. I can’t repeat it here, but it was a great feeling to deliver it to the loser. Shiller delivered that message for all of us today.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. John Doe says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Phil aka Felipe says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Turns out that Mr. Invincible was not so much.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Sandra-VA says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Went to twitter to enjoy all the two-faced D’s who hated Comey now loving him LOL!

    Of course, McCain is upset and now wants a select committee to investigate “muh Russia”.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Patriot1783 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Lou Dobbs just said President Trump had his long time security aid deliver the termination letter to Comey. I didn’t catch the name but think it would be Keith Schiller?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Ron says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Bill Mitchell a few months ago mentioned on twitter that everytime you look at Comey, he has dead eyes like he knows he’s just completely crushed as a man, and he’s been like that since last summer.

    it’s an interesting point, I think Comey knew this was all winding down for him… I think there’s a real possibility he was doing some shady stuff that might land him in the clink and he knew it was coming all this time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. beaupre03 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Donald J. Trump, President of the United States.

    Man, I never get tired of saying that.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. Marica says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    James Comey is a Benedict Arnold–traitor-playing both sides of the aisle! Smarmy weasel– I am so very happy tonite!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    I just posted yesterday that for the life of me, I couldn’t understand why Trump didn’t fire Comey. I then said I realized that Trump is allowing Comey to hang himself every time he opens his mouth. It was going to be Trump’s timing, and we would not know when that would be.

    Well, lo and behold, Trump says to Comey, “You’re fired!” He needs to fire McCabe too, IMHO. If I were a Clinton or anyone connected with the Obama WH, I would be very nervous right now. Comey was their gatekeeper, and he is no longer in the way.

    BTW, I like the idea of Rudy, Clarke, and Judge Jeannine for his replacement. I also wonder if Trump has a position in store for Chris Christie.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • bofh says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:27 pm

      I wonder if McCabe will be offered some sort of deal involving information in return for a less embarrassing exit than Comey’s?

      Like

      Reply
  11. Sedanka says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Good riddance to another swamp monster.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. codasouthtexas says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    lol!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Howie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    McCainiac is ‘dissapointed.’ He may be going to prison with the rest.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Rob says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Did Comey actually send out a “correction” to his testimony, that there weren’t **hundreds and possibly thousands** of classified emails on Weiner’s laptop, but only a “handful.”?

    Something is seriously wrong with this man.

    So glad to see President Trump do this!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. BakoCarl says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. Sean Supsky says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Folks, Comey was the plug.

    Now all evidence is able to be reviewed and acted upon.

    Who will swirl down the drain?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. codasouthtexas says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    people in FBi under Comey started to squeal!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. crossthread42 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Folks, been Skimming over comments on Several Sites..
    The Dimms & Liberal Left are in FULL MELTDOWN mode…
    ONLY, coming back with… MUH Russia, cover-up, (said w/a deep scary voice)… 😄 😄
    OH, OH My, I’ve not commented since all this broke, (I was out missed it all)…

    The Analogy of FROGS in a boiling Pot is good, for the REST of the SWAMP..
    Da plug is about to be pulled, NOT today, NOT tomorrow but SOON My lil Deplorables… WATCH..
    lock Her up.. is on the Horizon..
    Andrew Mcbabe your next..
    Rudy & David Clark nominated
    Oh my.. can you see it now! 😄 😄 😄
    #WINNING I’m NOT getting tired YET.. R-U?? 😄 😄

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Howie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Prison too good for this criminal. He must be made an example of.
    Former U.S. Attorney: Agents See FBI Chief Comey as a ‘Dirty Cop’
    James Comey presides over an FBI in revolt over his leadership, a former U.S. attorney tells The American Spectator, and pursues “paranoid, delusional, and vindictive” measures to prevent negative information leaking out to the public.
    https://spectator.org/former-u-s-attorney-agents-see-fbi-chief-comey-as-a-dirty-cop/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      Agents involved in the case now fear congressional subpoenas thanks to Comey’s head-scratching handling of the case. DiGenova met this week with figures requesting attorneys for FBI officials. The former independent counsel and U.S. attorney affirms his willingness to serve in that capacity and to represent potential whistleblowers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. J. Landers says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    More WINNING!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. joanfoster says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    WINNING, BIGLY

    Been watching the bloviating pundits on Fox. This is the best things Trump has done since being sworn into office. Let this Comey bastard’s record hang out for the world to see. This is what you get when you straddle both sides of the street and when you cover for people like Loretta Lynch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. kltk1 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    As expected, the hens are clucking like crazy. Personally, I think this is a direct slap across the nose of congress. Both houses. They’ve been pushing this President since day one, this is his way of letting them know who’s in charge and that he’s not going to continue letting them think they can push him around. In the words of PDJT “Not gonna happen anymore, folks”.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Sam says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    That was a very professional letter of dismissal from the president. And I concur with President Trump, Attorney General Sessions (WOW, that felt good to type) and the Deputy AG completely.

    I suppose all the legal t’s had to be crossed and the i’s dotted before this could happen. But it’s done!

    Like

    Reply
  25. md070264 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:22 pm


    You’re Fired!

    Like

    Reply
  26. codasouthtexas says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    will Democrats remember this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • AmericaFirst says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      Notice how the same language was used, “no longer effectively lead …” wonder if that was intentional.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Howie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    HAHAHA! Elijah Cummings calls for EMERGENCY HEARINGS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. codasouthtexas says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    he is going to testify behind closed doors on thurday! What difference does it make?

    Like

    Reply
  29. Howie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    DDD Report….my hunch is that after our good president lets the fish flop around the deck a couple days a few sweet as cherry pie indictments will be coming later this week….just a guess.

    Like

    Reply
  30. LafnH2O says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Another industry getting ready to add jobs, jobs, jobs… Household movers!! I SO admire OUR PRESIDENT!! Thanks be to GOD!! M🇺🇸GA 👍👌👍👌👍👌👍👍👍

    Like

    Reply
  31. hillbilly4 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Watching Trump and his days as POTUS, I keep asking myself what kind of strategery is Trump using to combat the Dark Forces in DC? It comes to mind his approach is more and more like what we did in the Pacific in WWII…called ‘Island Hopping’…anyone agree with me?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s