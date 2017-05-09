BREAKING: President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey…

Trap closes.
Oh, the cherry on the cake. @KeithSchiller45 delivered the termination letter to the FBI. How delicious is that?…
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 10, 2017
VERY!!
My favorite part of all of it! At one of the rallies I had eye contact with a VERY serious Keith and mouthed “I love you” to him. He actually cracked a quick smile and a wink. Oh…and…despite my screen name, I am a 61 year old woman with a really bad crush!
The only thing that would be more delicious, would be video of it!
In the way, way back,when I was a basketball playing junkie, we had a term for making an opponent look like a fool. I can’t repeat it here, but it was a great feeling to deliver it to the loser. Shiller delivered that message for all of us today.
Turns out that Mr. Invincible was not so much.
Went to twitter to enjoy all the two-faced D’s who hated Comey now loving him LOL!
Of course, McCain is upset and now wants a select committee to investigate “muh Russia”.
McCain just needs to embrace natural causes and move on. The world would be a better place.
He is a case for the Major Crimes Division.
Lou Dobbs just said President Trump had his long time security aid deliver the termination letter to Comey. I didn’t catch the name but think it would be Keith Schiller?
Bill Mitchell a few months ago mentioned on twitter that everytime you look at Comey, he has dead eyes like he knows he’s just completely crushed as a man, and he’s been like that since last summer.
it’s an interesting point, I think Comey knew this was all winding down for him… I think there’s a real possibility he was doing some shady stuff that might land him in the clink and he knew it was coming all this time.
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States.
Man, I never get tired of saying that.
James Comey is a Benedict Arnold–traitor-playing both sides of the aisle! Smarmy weasel– I am so very happy tonite!!
I just posted yesterday that for the life of me, I couldn’t understand why Trump didn’t fire Comey. I then said I realized that Trump is allowing Comey to hang himself every time he opens his mouth. It was going to be Trump’s timing, and we would not know when that would be.
Well, lo and behold, Trump says to Comey, “You’re fired!” He needs to fire McCabe too, IMHO. If I were a Clinton or anyone connected with the Obama WH, I would be very nervous right now. Comey was their gatekeeper, and he is no longer in the way.
BTW, I like the idea of Rudy, Clarke, and Judge Jeannine for his replacement. I also wonder if Trump has a position in store for Chris Christie.
I wonder if McCabe will be offered some sort of deal involving information in return for a less embarrassing exit than Comey’s?
Good riddance to another swamp monster.
lol!
It would be an upgrade, tbh
McCainiac is ‘dissapointed.’ He may be going to prison with the rest.
Did Comey actually send out a “correction” to his testimony, that there weren’t **hundreds and possibly thousands** of classified emails on Weiner’s laptop, but only a “handful.”?
Something is seriously wrong with this man.
So glad to see President Trump do this!
Folks, Comey was the plug.
Now all evidence is able to be reviewed and acted upon.
Who will swirl down the drain?
They will make a rush for the door to get in first for a break on their sentence.
Yep, was thinking the same thing.
Comey has been a clog in the Drain…hindering the process of Draining the Swamp.
people in FBi under Comey started to squeal!
Interesting this is coming up and out again now…
Folks, been Skimming over comments on Several Sites..
The Dimms & Liberal Left are in FULL MELTDOWN mode…
ONLY, coming back with… MUH Russia, cover-up, (said w/a deep scary voice)… 😄 😄
OH, OH My, I’ve not commented since all this broke, (I was out missed it all)…
The Analogy of FROGS in a boiling Pot is good, for the REST of the SWAMP..
Da plug is about to be pulled, NOT today, NOT tomorrow but SOON My lil Deplorables… WATCH..
lock Her up.. is on the Horizon..
Andrew Mcbabe your next..
Rudy & David Clark nominated
Oh my.. can you see it now! 😄 😄 😄
#WINNING I’m NOT getting tired YET.. R-U?? 😄 😄
The Dimms & Liberal Left are in FULL MELTDOWN mode…
Wait, I thought Sally Yates was going to lead them to glorious victory?? Life comes at you fast…
(That comment was SO GOOD, WordPress had to post it twice!)
Go easy on the frogs.
Prison too good for this criminal. He must be made an example of.
Former U.S. Attorney: Agents See FBI Chief Comey as a ‘Dirty Cop’
James Comey presides over an FBI in revolt over his leadership, a former U.S. attorney tells The American Spectator, and pursues “paranoid, delusional, and vindictive” measures to prevent negative information leaking out to the public.
https://spectator.org/former-u-s-attorney-agents-see-fbi-chief-comey-as-a-dirty-cop/
Agents involved in the case now fear congressional subpoenas thanks to Comey’s head-scratching handling of the case. DiGenova met this week with figures requesting attorneys for FBI officials. The former independent counsel and U.S. attorney affirms his willingness to serve in that capacity and to represent potential whistleblowers.
More WINNING!
WINNING, BIGLY
Been watching the bloviating pundits on Fox. This is the best things Trump has done since being sworn into office. Let this Comey bastard’s record hang out for the world to see. This is what you get when you straddle both sides of the street and when you cover for people like Loretta Lynch.
Alls we want is an arress. Just an arress. Perp walk that criminal.
As expected, the hens are clucking like crazy. Personally, I think this is a direct slap across the nose of congress. Both houses. They’ve been pushing this President since day one, this is his way of letting them know who’s in charge and that he’s not going to continue letting them think they can push him around. In the words of PDJT “Not gonna happen anymore, folks”.
That was a very professional letter of dismissal from the president. And I concur with President Trump, Attorney General Sessions (WOW, that felt good to type) and the Deputy AG completely.
I suppose all the legal t’s had to be crossed and the i’s dotted before this could happen. But it’s done!
You’re Fired!
Notice how the same language was used, “no longer effectively lead …” wonder if that was intentional.
HAHAHA! Elijah Cummings calls for EMERGENCY HEARINGS.
he is going to testify behind closed doors on thurday! What difference does it make?
DDD Report….my hunch is that after our good president lets the fish flop around the deck a couple days a few sweet as cherry pie indictments will be coming later this week….just a guess.
Another industry getting ready to add jobs, jobs, jobs… Household movers!! I SO admire OUR PRESIDENT!! Thanks be to GOD!! M🇺🇸GA 👍👌👍👌👍👌👍👍👍
Watching Trump and his days as POTUS, I keep asking myself what kind of strategery is Trump using to combat the Dark Forces in DC? It comes to mind his approach is more and more like what we did in the Pacific in WWII…called ‘Island Hopping’…anyone agree with me?
Treehouse Poet Laureate
The only thing that would be more delicious, would be video of it!
Turns out that Mr. Invincible was not so much.
Went to twitter to enjoy all the two-faced D’s who hated Comey now loving him LOL!
Of course, McCain is upset and now wants a select committee to investigate “muh Russia”.
McCain just needs to embrace natural causes and move on. The world would be a better place.
He is a case for the Major Crimes Division.
Lou Dobbs just said President Trump had his long time security aid deliver the termination letter to Comey. I didn’t catch the name but think it would be Keith Schiller?
Bill Mitchell a few months ago mentioned on twitter that everytime you look at Comey, he has dead eyes like he knows he’s just completely crushed as a man, and he’s been like that since last summer.
it’s an interesting point, I think Comey knew this was all winding down for him… I think there’s a real possibility he was doing some shady stuff that might land him in the clink and he knew it was coming all this time.
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States.
Man, I never get tired of saying that.
James Comey is a Benedict Arnold–traitor-playing both sides of the aisle! Smarmy weasel– I am so very happy tonite!!
I just posted yesterday that for the life of me, I couldn’t understand why Trump didn’t fire Comey. I then said I realized that Trump is allowing Comey to hang himself every time he opens his mouth. It was going to be Trump’s timing, and we would not know when that would be.
Well, lo and behold, Trump says to Comey, “You’re fired!” He needs to fire McCabe too, IMHO. If I were a Clinton or anyone connected with the Obama WH, I would be very nervous right now. Comey was their gatekeeper, and he is no longer in the way.
BTW, I like the idea of Rudy, Clarke, and Judge Jeannine for his replacement. I also wonder if Trump has a position in store for Chris Christie.
I wonder if McCabe will be offered some sort of deal involving information in return for a less embarrassing exit than Comey’s?
Good riddance to another swamp monster.
lol!
It would be an upgrade, tbh
McCainiac is ‘dissapointed.’ He may be going to prison with the rest.
Did Comey actually send out a “correction” to his testimony, that there weren’t **hundreds and possibly thousands** of classified emails on Weiner’s laptop, but only a “handful.”?
Something is seriously wrong with this man.
So glad to see President Trump do this!
Folks, Comey was the plug.
Now all evidence is able to be reviewed and acted upon.
Who will swirl down the drain?
They will make a rush for the door to get in first for a break on their sentence.
Yep, was thinking the same thing.
Comey has been a clog in the Drain…hindering the process of Draining the Swamp.
people in FBi under Comey started to squeal!
Interesting this is coming up and out again now…
Folks, been Skimming over comments on Several Sites..
The Dimms & Liberal Left are in FULL MELTDOWN mode…
ONLY, coming back with… MUH Russia, cover-up, (said w/a deep scary voice)… 😄 😄
OH, OH My, I’ve not commented since all this broke, (I was out missed it all)…
The Analogy of FROGS in a boiling Pot is good, for the REST of the SWAMP..
Da plug is about to be pulled, NOT today, NOT tomorrow but SOON My lil Deplorables… WATCH..
lock Her up.. is on the Horizon..
Andrew Mcbabe your next..
Rudy & David Clark nominated
Oh my.. can you see it now! 😄 😄 😄
#WINNING I’m NOT getting tired YET.. R-U?? 😄 😄
(That comment was SO GOOD, WordPress had to post it twice!)
Go easy on the frogs.
Prison too good for this criminal. He must be made an example of.
Former U.S. Attorney: Agents See FBI Chief Comey as a ‘Dirty Cop’
James Comey presides over an FBI in revolt over his leadership, a former U.S. attorney tells The American Spectator, and pursues “paranoid, delusional, and vindictive” measures to prevent negative information leaking out to the public.
https://spectator.org/former-u-s-attorney-agents-see-fbi-chief-comey-as-a-dirty-cop/
Agents involved in the case now fear congressional subpoenas thanks to Comey’s head-scratching handling of the case. DiGenova met this week with figures requesting attorneys for FBI officials. The former independent counsel and U.S. attorney affirms his willingness to serve in that capacity and to represent potential whistleblowers.
More WINNING!
WINNING, BIGLY
Been watching the bloviating pundits on Fox. This is the best things Trump has done since being sworn into office. Let this Comey bastard’s record hang out for the world to see. This is what you get when you straddle both sides of the street and when you cover for people like Loretta Lynch.
Alls we want is an arress. Just an arress. Perp walk that criminal.
As expected, the hens are clucking like crazy. Personally, I think this is a direct slap across the nose of congress. Both houses. They’ve been pushing this President since day one, this is his way of letting them know who’s in charge and that he’s not going to continue letting them think they can push him around. In the words of PDJT “Not gonna happen anymore, folks”.
That was a very professional letter of dismissal from the president. And I concur with President Trump, Attorney General Sessions (WOW, that felt good to type) and the Deputy AG completely.
I suppose all the legal t’s had to be crossed and the i’s dotted before this could happen. But it’s done!
You’re Fired!
will Democrats remember this?
Notice how the same language was used, “no longer effectively lead …” wonder if that was intentional.
HAHAHA! Elijah Cummings calls for EMERGENCY HEARINGS.
he is going to testify behind closed doors on thurday! What difference does it make?
DDD Report….my hunch is that after our good president lets the fish flop around the deck a couple days a few sweet as cherry pie indictments will be coming later this week….just a guess.
Another industry getting ready to add jobs, jobs, jobs… Household movers!! I SO admire OUR PRESIDENT!! Thanks be to GOD!! M🇺🇸GA 👍👌👍👌👍👌👍👍👍
Watching Trump and his days as POTUS, I keep asking myself what kind of strategery is Trump using to combat the Dark Forces in DC? It comes to mind his approach is more and more like what we did in the Pacific in WWII…called ‘Island Hopping’…anyone agree with me?
