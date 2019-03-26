Corrupt As Hell – Chicago Prosecutor Joseph Magats Drops All Charges Against Jussie Smollett….

In a stunning development Cook County Asst. State Attorney Joseph Magats decided to drop all charges against Jussie Smollett for perpetrating a hate hoax crime.
All of the investigative evidence is solid; all of the evidence that proves Jussie Smollett did perpetrate the hoax is solid; and the police are angry with State Attorney Magats.
It appears the Asst. State Attorney felt the crime was not really that big a deal. As TMZ noted: “You’ll recall State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the case. She reportedly had asked cops to stand down at the behest of Tina Tchen – Michelle Obama’s former Chief of Staff and a friend of Jussie’s family. The conflict forced Foxx to bow out. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office tells us the decision to drop all charges against Jussie was made by Asst. State Attorney Joseph Magats”.
Joseph Magats, the Asst. State’s Attorney, said he saw no problems with the police investigation or the evidence against Smollett. The charges against Smollett were simply dropped in return for his agreement to do community service, and for forfeiting his bond to the city of Chicago.
Upon making the decision to drop the charges, asst. state attorney Joseph Magats also said: “Here’s the thing – we work to prioritize violent crime and the drivers of violent crime. Public safety is our number one priority. I don’t see Jussie Smollett as a threat to public safety.”
Magats went on to say, “We stand behind the investigation, we stand behind the decision to charge him and we stand behind the charges in the case. The mere fact that it was disposed of in an alternative manner does not mean that there were any problems or infirmities in the case or the evidence.”
The decision to drop charges is fully, and specifically, upon the Cook County Asst. State Attorney Joseph Magats. The reasoning is transparently political. Smollett is connected to important Democrats and people within the party apparatus.
Magats’ position is predictable; the Asst. State Attorney for Cook county will claim if he took the Smollett case to it’s conclusion the sentence would likely be community service as punishment. Well, Jussie Smollett will still do the community service, but will not have the conviction… that’s the deal. Two-tiered justice.
This decision is so corrupt and so obviously politically connected, that even Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel cannot stand behind it. WATCH:
PS, In my humble opinion, the Smollett hate crime was planned as part of the Kamala Harris presidential candidacy rollout. Jussie Smollett just did a terrible job at pulling it off and the entire operation went sideways.
The only reasonable explanation is the Smollett Family sent a message to Whom It May Concern that Jussie would spill the beans if something is not done ASAP. Trial was not an option. The concerned party could not afford a trial. They chose the lesser evil — the public outrage over this travesty of justice and the embarrassment of the cops who are hated anyway. Because the alternative was much, much worse.
Of course Rahm and Co. had to put on a show of fake outrage but they are not going to do anything about it. Rahm knows what is going on. Smollett knows that Rahm knows, and Rahm knows that Smollett knows that Rahm knows. Kabuki.
Once again, the case was closed and sealed and Smollett smugly claimed to be a victim because that was the price of his silence.
Let us see what happens next. Can the decision be reversed?
The Federal DOJ should step in and investigate it as a hate crime, since that’s what Smollet made it once he pointed his finger Trump supporters.
Yes, using the Obama hate crime law against the obamanoids would be the ultimate irony.
Look the Feds are involved-the USPS-remember the white powder Smollett mailed ? Domestic Terrorism . This is going to backfire on the Obamas
bigtime think singed coyote hair and the smell of spent Acme rocket fuel.
The maneuver to take the public eye off of Muller’s investigation FUBAR
just made it worse..
Agreed… it was either let Smolette off or they were going to do away with him, he could never keep his mouth shut. I figure Geragos turned states on Avenatti in order to procure a better deal for his client.
It was another one of their fairy tales, spinning a story of how bad America is to blacks and LGBTs! And so, they must vote for the Dims. We are the ones that will take care of you…
Subpoena his phone records now!
You will find a link between this POS, Karmala and/ Spartacus..and Obumma.
Karmala and/ Spartacus need this puke, t be their campaign poster boy to push how
Whites are Racist and he is proof.,
Also, it would help justifying their bill they were pushing,
making it a Federal Crime for lynching. Who the Hell does lynchings???
Same time frame, and until someone proves me wrong,
or gives a better explanation for the motive…
Most Importantly….
“We Need To Demand”, a Mueller Type Investigation,
into possible collusion between a Karmala who’s running for president and this POC, and if they set this in motion…or was it just Obumma…Doubt It.
Man! does anyone else find it AMAZING/SCARY at how many/deep/far-reaching the roots of the swamp are?
The fact that the Judge “SEALED” the case shows that the evidence was overwhelming and damning!!!
Sealed who was really behind that faux hate attack…..wonder how many politician names are involved.
The Chicago “Pie” has just released a new rap song
“In my humble opinion, the Smollett hate crime was planned as part of the Kamala Harris presidential candidacy rollout. Jussie Smollett just did a terrible job at pulling it off and the entire operation went sideways.”
Maybe. But remember, one of Smollett’s lawyers is Tina Tchen, former chief of staff for former first lady Michelle Obama. It was Tchen who approached States Attorney Fox and got Fox to try to get CPD to hand off the investigation to the FBI, which I am sure they thought would make it into a major hate crime investigation and then in would ride who? Harris? Uh…. my money would have been on Mic. But as you observe, the whole thing went sideways, and no one could chance Jussie blowing it up to save himself. So they buried it. But … there is still a federal investigation involving the hate letter mailed to Smollett. That’s still open. Tricky but dumb. Their schemes don’t work.
This was most certainly planned as part of the Kamala Harris for prez rollout. Recall that Harris and Booker came out against “lynching” right before the Jussie incident. And we should remember that Kamala Harris is the aunt of Jussie Smollett. That’s right folks. It rarely gets mentioned but he is her nephew. Collusion much?
This is how you get MORE Trump.
“Hallelujah”
Is Michelle waiting in the wings? Can you imagine?
Well now I wonder about the potential fed charges. I hope those don’t go away.
Great point….that pesky hate letter in the mail still stands. I hope we’ll see some real charges stick on that one.
FED charges. It will stick.
I’m watching the Rahm – Police Chief press conference being replayed, and it’s apparent someone got word to Smollett’s attorney not to wear such revealing low-cut tops under her suit jacket.
I’ve got to say, I’m disappointed at that development
… just sayin’
An lame actor nobody heard of doing “community service”…..what’s he going to do, give acting lessons on how to perpetrate a hoax hate crime for money and fame? I don’t see the likes of him picking up used baby diapers off the street or cleaning public toilets. The hands of Barry and Bigfoot are far-reaching these days. More proof the dems will reveal Bigfoot as the 2020 candidate.
How about have Smollett pickup all the spent brass on the southside of Chicago after every weekend for a year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
While they’re still shooting.
LOL……good one
When everyone’s a victim (Trump supporters excluded) then no one need take responsibility for their actions. Convenient, isn’t it?
RE: “PS, In my humble opinion, the Smollett hate crime was planned as part of the Kamala Harris presidential candidacy rollout. Jussie Smollett just did a terrible job at pulling it off and the entire operation went sideways.”
Well that just confirms what the great Alfred Hitchcock said:
“Actors should be treated like cattle.”
For those who have read my past posts, this is what I mean when I say that I live in “Crook County”.
Stuff like this is business as usual. No one beleived me when I said he would get away with this. Honestly, I thought he would at least get a slap on the limp wrist.
I am sure that the decision surprised no one in Crook County. The next time I get pulled over for speeding on the Eisenhower, I will inform the police person that speeding is not a violent crime.
I think that would most likely backfire…
Exactly. They wanted the Muller report off the news cycle and the base needed a “win”
Bingo! Also I heard he ha already performed his “community service”
According to Tucker, he did 18 hours of “community service” for the right Revrum Jackson. Something about stuffing envelopes.
I’ve been thinking if it’s just me that the Smollet dropping the charges is intentionally done to get the NO RUSSIA COLLUSION report be moved to the back burner? The Russia Collusion Delusion blew up in their faces and they want it buried with Smollet news to save burnt faces.
Wait there is video-security cameras. Stelter is CNN’s own “Baghdad Bob.”
One set of laws for Republicans.
No set of laws for Democrats.
Get used to it. Jussie should be bunking with Freddie “Footlong” Johnson right now. But, he’s a gay black man who vocally supports Democrats and is a semi-actor.
I wonder if the Chicago Police Department can civilly sue Smollett to recoup the costs of the investigation of the false crime he reported? Maybe facts could come out in court then.
dunno, but I won’t be surprised if police start leaking some more of the evidence they say they compiled
Chicago police detective tells @FoxNews “We have a lot more evidence than we told the media about and we were fully prepared to go to trial. We’re very angry this happened.”
I don’t think they can since a corrupt judge sealed the case. I think they’d be charged with contempt of court.
Of course
But I’m not envisioning them releasing it on police letterhead
I’m talking about anyone with access to info or has saved a copy and thinks they can leak it untraceably
That kinda leak
Interesting…
The reality is that Chicago prosecutors and judges are very soft on crime. In 2015, they made armed carjacking/armed robbery for juveniles mostly a misdemeanor. What do you think happened? Those crimes skyrocketed. Lots of serious felonies are pled down or dropped. The main reason is because blacks are disproportionately impacted by incarceration. Makes no difference that they are actually committing these crimes. Logic isn’t the issue here, it’s feelz. Here’s a typical case of how Chicago justice works.
https://www.cwbchicago.com/2019/03/judge-released-accused-cop-killer-from.html
They just consider Jussie to be a black non-violent offender who shouldn’t be stigmatized with a record. They were probably very loathe to arrest him in the first place except he made it such a big deal. Makes you think about what the cops do about non-violent crimes like shoplifting or property crimes like breaking into cars or houses. Probably the cops ignore it.
“Logic isn’t the issue here, it’s feelz.
I’ll disagree with part of that
Logic is in play here, actually
The logic is:
“We gon’ let off any ‘folks’ who look like us”
period
David Axelrod has come out against this vacating of charges and it’s on Breitbart. This is big.
Axlerod is Clinton Inner Party.
Smollett is Obama Outer Party.
Kamala is?
1984 played again.
And Chicago Politics… what did you expect?
Question… What will Trump do? He could destroy Kamala’s chances with a verbal order to the DOJ.
Didn’t Axelrod organize the unsealing of divorce records for two of Obama’s opponents and leaking the content to Chicago media, thus leading to their dropping out to avoid embarrassing publicity involving their children and The Zero’s election to IL state office?
I am not impressed that his community service is working as a “consultant” for The Rainbow Push Coalition, ole Jessie Jackson’s NGO, Don’t let those manicured finger nails get mussed up, Jussie.
Biden is on which team?
Who is the Clinton candidate? Biden?
Who is the Obama candidate? Harris?
Or are they both Team Obama? Who is the Clinton candidate then?
President Trump will not need to get his fingers dirty as she is not the chosen one. She will burn out on her own. It would be funny, however, if he tags her with a nickname that lets her know he knows what she did.
Just as disgusting is that FOX Entertainment, the outfit that does the show this creep is on, has released a statement saying they are thrilled that ole Jussie has been “cleared” and look forward to having him back on the show.
FOX is dead to me now for sure.
And watch him get a big pay raise, his original goal.
But if the federal postal charges get filed, that could throw a monkey wrench into his plans.
So for Fox its ok for anyone to send a terrorist threat letter to their place?
How would the prosecutor plead this away, if his actions had triggered a riot, with loss of life and property damage?
Its certainly not outside the realm of possibility, remember “hands up, don’t shoot”?
So “no harm, no foul” is now the policy on Prosecutions, huh? Guess Herr Mueller and Co. didn’t get the memo!
And thank you, Mr. Prosecutor, for sending such a stern message, to any out there contemplating staging their OWN fake hate crime.
Jussie S said that he did it because he was frustrated that the letter didn’t get enough attention, the coverage seemed to him to have faded away.
So, when it is proven that he sent the letter himself and he gets prosecuted by the feds for mail fraud, how is that going to leave any kind of out for him – PR speaking – on the 16 now dismissed felony charges?
When the Police Chief and Mayor of Chicago are this visibly upset, it means they know the greased palm fix was in—and it did not include them.
I lived in Chicagoland from early 1983 to ye2000, and still have a townhome there. Chicago Politics is a Democrat (only) blood sport. Get ready for some followup action equivalent to Gladiator scenes.
Rahm knows the Chicago Feds (FBI) are no slouches. They took down two sitting governors since 2000 (Blagoyavitch and Ryan), a Congressman (Jackson Jr) and his wife, and most recently superpowerful Chicago Councilman Ed Burke. Rahm will have a quiet chat with the Feds, the spectacle will begin, and Rahm might emerge from it as a dark horse Dem pres candidate if he plays this right. Still ‘young’, experienced (Congressman, Obama CoS, two term mayor of Chicago), VERY connected (Obama), ‘clean’ (this) and ‘not crazy’ (fought Chicago teachers union).
Ristvan: He of the “never let a good crisis go to waste!”
Obviously all nicely staged by Dems to make him look clean!
The last thing America needs is another Chicago politican!
You got it. Completely. You from Chicago also?
LikeLike
Ristvan: No, not from Chicago! Originally from Montreal now Toronto. In 1976-83 worked as a service engineer for B.E. a heavy mining equipment manufacturer in South Milwaukee!
Have worked or travelled in over 40 states plus overseas. Brother works for GM in Detroit.
Your summer cottage near Perth is about 2 hours north of my cottage in the 1000 Islands on the St. Lawrence River. Cottage Located about 5 miles down river from Ivy Lea bridge which you may cross?
ristvan- I must say you brought up one heck of a point! And since you are familiar with the politics of Chicago, adds even more value to the subject.
My first thought was…yeah…and Emmanuel is not running for Mayor and people were wondering why. His reason for not running for re-election was lame.
My second thought….Democrats always play the long game.
Me, just going to sit back and watch. Should be interesting!
Thanks for the input!
Should I say heck of a lot of good points? Yeah…..
They didn’t waste any time
The worst part is he came out and gave a statement saying he was innocent. So are we still looking for MAGA hat wearing white racists?
Jussie should team up with OJ. He’s still looking for the real killers.
I know.
Attention A.G. BARR, clean up on aisle 2.
Another test for the new A.G.
We knew from Day One this was orchestrated. We knew from Day Five this was planned and executed by sitting Representatives of our Government. We had a bird’s eye view how these things are carried out because we had to deal with despicable charade to malign and kneecap Justice Kavanaugh. It was proven today, thus, the “dropped” charges.
Watch Sheila Jackson Lee pay off Blasey-Ford’s attorney. When she approaches him everyone who has a view turns their head so not to witness the hand off. in plain sight, in broad daylight and caught on camera in the Halls of our Capitol.
He still has federal charges for the hate letter he send himself so this is not over yet!
Did his community service include working with children?
Did the “hate crime hoaxer” work with children as part of his community service? That’s healthy.
THEN Magats said he believes Smollett IS GUILTY.
When Diaz asks if he believes Smollett is guilty then why were the charges dropped, Magats CANNOT GIVE a straight answer—began mumbling about “based on the evidence, lack of criminal history, other cases we treat like this” crap.
Magats was ORDERED to drop the charges. Likely by Kim Foxx. Whole thing orchestrated by VALERIE JARRETT. Why?—To solidify street cred for KAMALA HARRIS in her Presidential campaign. I say she’s the “Chosen One” for 2020: Anchor Baby 3rd Term of Barack Obama. Lock down the black / brown / illegals votes.
2 days of community service that’s all it took
2 part teeet
Another “Shiny object”
Total EPIC Fail to foment and incite riots in the Streets. So, we have to give him his freedom in return for his getting caught attempting this despicable charade. They tried to float it as his career was faltering and other BS reasons. They wanted to start a race war across our Country.
Plain and Simple.
Victor Davis Hanson on Smollett (auto-transcript from interview on Laura Ingraham podcast):
Just speculation, I have a feeling that the district attorney or the prosecuting attorney didn’t want an OJ jury nullification psychodrama. They probably felt they couldn’t get a jury that would convict and they would bring in racism and all of these other charges. Smollett had said that he was going to fight it and he was building a community assistance effort to support him and I think he thought “I’m in the driver’s seat” so he may cut a deal but it’s not really a deal. He gets off with everything, there’s no there’s no criminal record so this is a bad thing. I guess this represents, yeah, you can lie to authorities, you can make up attacks, you can claim racism, and you can just get away with it, picking up trash on the weekends. (he won’t even be doing that – time served has been deemed to have covered that – Zippy) I mean he had become a hero of the community, that’s what he was saying all the time he was on talk shows and radio shows that he was being persecuted. So, I think they, his attorneys, went and said, “You really want to have a show trial in Chicago?”. You’re not gonna win this and they were probably right.
Eventually it will be said he was wrongfully accused….
His name is Magat. Sounds just like maget. And he is a maget!
Welcome to your Obozo inspired two-tier justice system. Being on the left means never having to say your sorry………or go to prison for your crimes.
Maybe the FBI will come thru on this one (LOL!).
Maggot
I knew I mispelled that. Still, sounds the same. 😉
If it was you and me their would be no bail,it would be straight to prison for maybe,at the least 5 years! The stars,get by with everything!!!
Ugggghhhh. I really, really hate these people.
A key indication that there is something suspicious going on is the fact that the case has been SEALED.
Of course she’s confused. She’s an idiot up to her eyeballs in this.
Watch or read Rahm Emmanuel’s comments again and substitute the name “Trump” for “Smollett”. Then you will understand what the fake outrage is all about. They are always framing a narrative.
“Yep!”
Well, with the heat that the dems are experiencing as a result of Barr’s Mueller report announcement, could be a major event to distract the attention of the public was in order and former POTUS associates had (have) the connections to make it happen. Hope that the public sees through the smokescreen. Anything is possible where the left are involved, particularly when they’re wounded.
Time to level the playing field..
Repeal “Affirmative Action” Laws.. Government sanctioned racism.. It forces government, institutions and corporations to practice racism..
And now those laws are being abused by “people of color” to perpetrate crimes.. So much that illegal immigrants are committing felonies and then are actually rewarded for breaking the law by receiving government food, housing and preference throughout American government, institutions and corporations.
Certain elements within this conglomeration are abusing these laws to undermine, destroy and overthrow the United States of America.. Flooding the country with those who have no knowledge or Allegiance to our Constitution, our Country, or our way of life.. In short – no “Nationalism”.. This is why ‘Certain Elements’ are for illegally importing them into the country any way they can – they don’t have to get “Assimilated”.. Or in short.. “Nationalized”..
“Affirmative Action” laws have gotten so bad it has morphed into an Ideology.. And this Ideology has replaced talent in hiring and promotional processes throughout America.. It is being used as a weapon.. (H1B visa corporate scam anybody.. Can’t find enough “talented” Americans huh.. Yeah.. Riiiight..)…
Do American “people of color” think this is ok? After more than fifty years of this, look at American Society now.. It’s falling apart.. It’s degrading into third world status.. Look around you.. Shanty town “tent cities” are growing out of control in our major cities.. Don’t they see what is happening.. And yet they continue to vote for this?
“People of color” are voting themselves back into the same predicament they were in, in the first place.. The place they wanted to get away from..
Fourth Turning..
With this decision, what’s stopping Smollett from suing the Chicago PD for false arrest?
What a piece of crap.
That might just backfire like his first two schemes, safer to write a book.
The ones I feel lament for are the Chief of Police and his officers behind him. The Chief had to compose himself as he, along with several officers, were on the verge of tears. I do not think they were faking it. They don’t seem like actors playing a role or ones who’ve received payola to pretend they’re devastated by the verdict. The Chief has informed us from Day One of this fake setup that he and his officers have their hands full daily dealing with real Chicago crimes. How many people needed them that night they had to deal with this Stage Production along with the extra hours, more than others because a “celebrity” was involved and the MSM got involved, they’ve had to work on this case? I stand with Chief Eddie and his team and hope one day he and his officers will have a victory concerning this case.
Time for the whole Police force to go on strike!! Slow sick out 33% of force rotating every week.No sense arresting them
LikeLiked by 1 person
“No sense arresting them”
Read any police-related blogs, they have a saying
“Stay safe – Stay fetal”
Meaning, don’t risk your neck for a corrupt justice system that will not support you, that doesn’t have your back.
Basically, “de-policing”
Just roll up into a ball for self-protection.
Collect the paycheck but don’t go out of your way to confront and arrest perps when you’ll be called on the carpet for so-called “police brutality” or bad judgment, raked over the coals for firing your gun, have crimes dismissed and perps granted release, etc.
isnt that whats gone on there since Fergason anyways?
hence the surge in crime
the influence of M. Obama or FLATUS ( First Lady Against The United States ) stinks.
More Black Privileged.
Jussie Smoller was charged in February of 2019.As of early March 2019, Chicago Police Dept. ( CPD) is under a Federal ( DOJ) consent decree
The Feds have broad and vague powers over CPD that I hope override obvious legal CYA by Cook County that can put this back on the track it deserves to be. Otherwise we are going to have both a Hilary and a Jussie Defense. The opppsite of Double Jeopardy, No Jeopardy!
Ps: If you ever saw the bidding process for the “legal management” of such a decree (eg: Ferguson,MO), it would make you vomit.
Isn’t what happened here “obstruction” of justice? Just saying!
Lots of really interesting theories on this thread, but so as not to be left out of the fun, here’s another, pretty simple one:
Whatever the origin of Smollett’s caper (SJW creds, salary negotiation tactics, support of the Harris/Booker’s anti-lynching bill, or something else), it deteriorated into three potentially very troubling elements for the left: 1) An identity as an obvious, exposed ANTI-TRUMP false flag op; 2) unless pleaded out, the prospect of a very high profile trial, with the bogus anti-Trump element front and center; and 3) for such a spectacle, uncomfortably awkward timing.
Thus the question: If you’re the Dems in panicky Plan B central planning mode after the Mueller/Russia implosion (See bus schedule to Obama-Jarrett compound), what’s your appetite for another blockbuster get-Trump hoax blaring from every conservative media outlet?
If the answer is–way below ravenous–that might be motive enough to make an explanatory call to the guys in Chicago whose narrow local agenda could use some big picture perspective.
Excellent point. I suspect that that and some of the other theories posited here like the fake noose worn for some reason until the cops arrived, Smollett’s unsolicited gift to Harris’ ridiculous anti-lynching bill, COMBINED to produce the extreme result – charges dropped despite REAMS of evidence – we’ve seen today.
The dots…
Dims vacations in P. R. (upcoming election?)
AOC and gang come-out with all the radical stuff (testing the limits)
Polls show declining #s with blacks and LGBT (must-haves for 2020)
Booker and Harris working on Federal Anti-Lynching Bill
Pictures of Smollett with K Harris at events in previous weeks)
Smollett pulls his stunt (just so happens, involving a noose around his neck)
Neither step 1 nor 2 goes as planned
Investigation, appearances on news programs (painting picture of hate crime in America)
Explanation is due to his being Black/Gay (everything is the POTUS’s/mean Repubs fault.)
People of Chicago aren’t happy with the way events are unfolding
Police Chief announces charges in surprising fashion and ends with asking God to bless
(Strange, after all Rahm is Mayor)
However, election week away
Smollett knows
Puppet master(s) have to get busy (clean-up on aisle 2020)
AG Recusal
Communications begin going between higher ups
Followed by request for FBI to take over
Fast forward
Muller’s report leaves Dims and MSM empty handed
Pelosi gathers the group for planning
O and Pelosi have another meeting with the Freshman/radical gang (who’s in charge/everyone’s role)
Announcements of arrest/charges of Avenatti and Geragos (member of Smollett’s legal defense team)
Wonder who would want these guys out-of-the-way, and control over them/what they know
And, who would want to keep it away from a more powerful someone
Then today’s breaking News of Smollett’s being cleared of all charges
By, no-less, recused AG. (with connections to higher-ups)
Rahm has press conference (continuing in Police Chief’s manner…not like him)
They’re the radicals… I stand for Law Enforcement and Equal Justice for All
Mail Fraud, now in the FBI’s hands
Funny that~
Smollett sues city of Chicago and writes a book…more money than he started out asking for.
Rahm runs for President/Biden’s VP (and, some certain someone will be back in charge?)
Correction: should be DA not AG.
It is too obvious. My suspicion: The Mueller report could have no positive findings or the Dem machine would have been too much at risk for themselves being investigated. They are willing to give up a term to the republicans. But it will be the RINOs who use the smollet case or other traps that they set, to make sure a RINO is elected. May even be a set up to lure Trump into going after the Smollet situation and others, only to be a paper tiger. RINOs and Dems are more alike on the same team than RINOs are with trump. They will collude to defeat Trump. VSG just needs to keep winning and campaigning on his successes. in 2016 they said he was not presidential. He still doesn’t act to fit their bill. But his tracks and actions sure the hell cannot be denied as the best president or We the People’s Republic we’ve ever had in modern times.
This should show you how STUPID they really think we are, and how they really don’t give a SHIFF what you think. Now go away little people, don’t you know who I am? Now go get my Makers Mark and shut the hell up!
Not to beat a dead horse here, but having been born in IL and lived from young manhood through to the exalted title of grampa in a neighboring state, nothing whatever is surprising about this guy walking. Nothing. In fact, it would be more surprising had he not skated.
So Michelle Obama tries to get DA Foss to drop the case as a favor. This compromises Foxx from being involved and she has to withdraw herself. Now Assistant D.A. Magets who is directly supervised by the D.A. acts on Foxx’s behalf and withdraws all charges.
So Michelle Obama was attempting to obstruct Justice by interfering with a Criminal Prosecution that became exposed. Now Michelle’s earlrier attempt was successful. And even Mayor Rham Emmanuel points out that this is all about corruption.
Looks like this blatant act of corruption opens the doors for Trump to say “What other corrupt things have the Obama’s done”? and he now has a green light to move into that direction. A green light provided by to many shocked Democrats.
Paul Craig Roberts December 2002:
For three decades [i.e., since the 1970s] the United States has been descending into a feudal legal order.
In the ancient feudal system, the differential rights in the legal system were class-based. In the new feudal order, rights are determined by race, gender, and handicapped status. In the old feudalism, the people with the most rights were descendants of warriors. In the new system, it is the victim who has superior rights.
Juicy Fruit is on the loose in Wrigley Town! He promises to dedicate his life to looking for the real faker. He has hired ghost writers to pen a best-selling autobiography “If I Faked It.”
They cleared his record so he can run for president. Democrats will break their necks to vote for him.
