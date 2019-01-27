Tripwire Alert – HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff Outlines Impeachment Process and Targets Donald Trump Jr…

Last year, when CTH predicted the sequence of events Democrats would utilize for their impeachment strategy (full reference information below), we outlined the specific likelihood, as a telling tripwire, that HPSCI Chairman would target Donald Trump Jr. as the second person within their plan. [Michael Cohen would be first]

Affirming that prediction, today Adam Schiff has an interview with George Stephanopoulos and outlines EXACTLY that roadmap:

.

Pay particularly close attention to this exchange. (Remember, none of this discussion is organic. These questions, and this approach to this narrative, were discussed and planned in advance):

STEPHANOPOULOS – “Your colleague on the committee, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, told CNN that she believes that Donald Trump Jr. lied to your committee on at least two occasions. Do you agree?” SCHIFF – “Well, I’d like the special counsel to have access to Don Jr.’s testimony and determine whether it is evidence of — of false statements,” Schiff replied, adding “I think — and I greatly appreciate the seriousness with which the special counsel takes lying to Congress — so I’ll let Bob Mueller be the judge of that. But one of the first acts, if not the first act, of our committee will be to send all of these transcripts of all the witnesses to Bob Mueller so that he can consider whether additional perjury charges are warranted.”

Remember, Team Mueller has already used the transcripts in the Roger Stone indictment [But it is against their interests (the illusion of non-partisanship) for the general public to connect the dots]. So Stephanopoulos now needs to clear an issue from the table.

In essence, in order to obfuscate what is already transparent, Stephanopoulos needs to help Schiff cover what has already taken place. The interview continues:

STEPHANOPOULOS – “So are you confident that Robert Mueller and this team have not yet seen any of those transcripts?” SCHIFF – “No, I believe the special counsel has had access to the transcripts, but not for the purpose of use in a perjury prosecution. So that’s what we want to make sure that the special counsel has access to these transcripts and can use them for whatever purpose including perjury prosecution or witness intimidation or obstruction of justice.”

Re-read that word-salad answer from Schiff again. What the hell is he saying? Mueller has the transcripts already; but he’s sending him the transcripts to use in “perjury” or “obstruction of justice”?

We can see from the Roger Stone arrest/indictment, the Special Counsel Team is already using the HPSCI transcripts. [(A) They obviously have them because they outlined the Roger Stone testimony in their indictment; and (B) the transcripts that Devin Nunes submitted in September 2018 includes the testimony that Team Mueller used.]

Schiff is essentially diffusing a background question about how Mueller is able to exploit transcripts that were given to Rod Rosenstein by Devin Nunes when he asked the DOJ to conduct the declassification review. Notice no-one in the media asked this question because it would show the uncomfortable synergy between Rosenstein and Mueller. [This is the relationship Team Epoch obfuscates].

From Pelosi’s rules, we know Elijah Cummings will deliver the schedule for impeachment hearings before his deadline on April 15th, 2019. We also know from the outline of the process they are following, the next likely witness to be subpoenaed after Michael Cohen (to grab the media headlines), will be Donald Trump Jr.

That’s where Adam Schiff (HPSCI) and Jerry Nadler (Judiciary) come in with the technical hearings to begin the ‘impeachment’ specifics. The ‘wild card’ per se’ is AG nominee William Barr.

For the process to proceed according to plan, if Barr is indeed not part of the plan as it was originally constructed, the internal elements within the corrupt systems of the DOJ and FBI need to control William Barr until they have reached a point where AG Barr can be controlled through the narrative of interference and obstruction.

Given the scheme team’s history of success with all recent DOJ officials; and if Barr is not part of the plan; they will likely succeed in isolating Barr using the same method they used to control President Trump: threats of obstruction of justice.

Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors.

George Stephanopoulos knows exactly what the ‘impeachment” plan entails, and he is helping the plan by doing his earnest best.

Reference Information:

When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to Alinsky (damage) President Donald Trump.

Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– under the auspices of impeachment: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •position themselves for 2020.

Now, here’s the part everyone keeps asking: What can President Trump do about it?

The answer is, he can do a lot…. he can go full wolverine, start attacking, and start declassifying the background documents which expose the Russia Scheme. He can go on offense.

However, and this is a big H.O.W.E.V.E.R, in order to initiate that offensive – people need to knock it off with the ridiculous theories that some mysterious White Hat officials are working earnestly in the background to help the president….. including this annoyingly persistent continual claim that Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller are trying to help the president.

Until Trump supporters accept who the enemy is, it makes no sense to call in a necessary and tactical broken arrow alert. If you shout “Broken Arrow” before you have tactically assembled all your troops in singular close proximity, all you end up doing is killing your own troops (supporters).

Right now approximately half of Trump’s base supporters are still wandering around chasing shadows under the misguided impression that elements of the resistance (Horowitz, Rosenstein, Mueller, Wray, Bowdich, Boente) are their friends,.. they ain’t.

Advertisements