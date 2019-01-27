Tripwire Alert – HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff Outlines Impeachment Process and Targets Donald Trump Jr…

Last year, when CTH predicted the sequence of events Democrats would utilize for their impeachment strategy (full reference information below), we outlined the specific likelihood, as a telling tripwire, that HPSCI Chairman would target Donald Trump Jr. as the second person within their plan. [Michael Cohen would be first]
Affirming that prediction, today Adam Schiff has an interview with George Stephanopoulos and outlines EXACTLY that roadmap:
.
Pay particularly close attention to this exchange. (Remember, none of this discussion is organic. These questions, and this approach to this narrative, were discussed and planned in advance):
STEPHANOPOULOS – “Your colleague on the committee, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, told CNN that she believes that Donald Trump Jr. lied to your committee on at least two occasions. Do you agree?”
SCHIFF – “Well, I’d like the special counsel to have access to Don Jr.’s testimony and determine whether it is evidence of — of false statements,” Schiff replied, adding “I think — and I greatly appreciate the seriousness with which the special counsel takes lying to Congress — so I’ll let Bob Mueller be the judge of that. But one of the first acts, if not the first act, of our committee will be to send all of these transcripts of all the witnesses to Bob Mueller so that he can consider whether additional perjury charges are warranted.”
Remember, Team Mueller has already used the transcripts in the Roger Stone indictment [But it is against their interests (the illusion of non-partisanship) for the general public to connect the dots]. So Stephanopoulos now needs to clear an issue from the table.
In essence, in order to obfuscate what is already transparent, Stephanopoulos needs to help Schiff cover what has already taken place. The interview continues:
STEPHANOPOULOS – “So are you confident that Robert Mueller and this team have not yet seen any of those transcripts?”
SCHIFF – “No, I believe the special counsel has had access to the transcripts, but not for the purpose of use in a perjury prosecution.
So that’s what we want to make sure that the special counsel has access to these transcripts and can use them for whatever purpose including perjury prosecution or witness intimidation or obstruction of justice.”
Re-read that word-salad answer from Schiff again. What the hell is he saying? Mueller has the transcripts already; but he’s sending him the transcripts to use in “perjury” or “obstruction of justice”?
We can see from the Roger Stone arrest/indictment, the Special Counsel Team is already using the HPSCI transcripts. [(A) They obviously have them because they outlined the Roger Stone testimony in their indictment; and (B) the transcripts that Devin Nunes submitted in September 2018 includes the testimony that Team Mueller used.]
Schiff is essentially diffusing a background question about how Mueller is able to exploit transcripts that were given to Rod Rosenstein by Devin Nunes when he asked the DOJ to conduct the declassification review. Notice no-one in the media asked this question because it would show the uncomfortable synergy between Rosenstein and Mueller. [This is the relationship Team Epoch obfuscates].
From Pelosi’s rules, we know Elijah Cummings will deliver the schedule for impeachment hearings before his deadline on April 15th, 2019. We also know from the outline of the process they are following, the next likely witness to be subpoenaed after Michael Cohen (to grab the media headlines), will be Donald Trump Jr.
That’s where Adam Schiff (HPSCI) and Jerry Nadler (Judiciary) come in with the technical hearings to begin the ‘impeachment’ specifics. The ‘wild card’ per se’ is AG nominee William Barr.
For the process to proceed according to plan, if Barr is indeed not part of the plan as it was originally constructed, the internal elements within the corrupt systems of the DOJ and FBI need to control William Barr until they have reached a point where AG Barr can be controlled through the narrative of interference and obstruction.
Given the scheme team’s history of success with all recent DOJ officials; and if Barr is not part of the plan; they will likely succeed in isolating Barr using the same method they used to control President Trump: threats of obstruction of justice.
Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors.
George Stephanopoulos knows exactly what the ‘impeachment” plan entails, and he is helping the plan by doing his earnest best.
Reference Information:
- Predicting the severity of the Democrat House ‘resistance‘ (Nov ’18)
- Sequencing the Resistance Approach. (December ’18 Predictions)
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi New Rules.
- Outline of how Horowitz is handicapped.
- FBI refuses to allow Witness Trascript Releases.
- Mueller Grand Jury term extended.
- Jordan, Collins and Meadows try to expose the scheme.
- Deputy AG Rosenstein outlines Mueller Report Timing.
- Lisa Page Leaked Transcripts outline former FBI plans
- Michael Cohen scheduled as expected.
- Why Pelosi/Schumer don’t want William Barr report.
- Chairman Nadler sends demand letter to AAG Matt Whitaker
- Chairman Schiff sends HPSCI Transcripts to Mueller
- Vice-Chair Mark Warner issues subpoena for Michael Cohen
- Nancy Pelosi frames impeachment narrative: What does Putin have on Trump?
When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to Alinsky (damage) President Donald Trump.
Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– under the auspices of impeachment: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •position themselves for 2020.
Now, here’s the part everyone keeps asking: What can President Trump do about it?
The answer is, he can do a lot…. he can go full wolverine, start attacking, and start declassifying the background documents which expose the Russia Scheme. He can go on offense.
However, and this is a big H.O.W.E.V.E.R, in order to initiate that offensive – people need to knock it off with the ridiculous theories that some mysterious White Hat officials are working earnestly in the background to help the president….. including this annoyingly persistent continual claim that Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller are trying to help the president.
Until Trump supporters accept who the enemy is, it makes no sense to call in a necessary and tactical broken arrow alert. If you shout “Broken Arrow” before you have tactically assembled all your troops in singular close proximity, all you end up doing is killing your own troops (supporters).
Right now approximately half of Trump’s base supporters are still wandering around chasing shadows under the misguided impression that elements of the resistance (Horowitz, Rosenstein, Mueller, Wray, Bowdich, Boente) are their friends,.. they ain’t.
For “trust the plan” people wondering why then hasn’t PDJT
fired RR and Chris Wray etc to stop the coup attempt, you
have to look at Sundanc’s Colonel Nicholson meme.
Correct me if I’m wrong but I believe Sundance is implying
that PDJT ,unwittingly of course, is Colonel Nicholson.
I kida hope they go after Don Jr. I know he is totally innocent, but at least it would cause Trump to go nuclear on these dirt bags. Trump is at his best when he is in full attack mode, ignoring the idiot advisers he has around him that advise him to do stupid things like appoint Wray, make globalist like Gary Cohn and Mcmaster chief advisers, wait to declassify documents, not pardon Flynn, and a host of mistakes Trump made earlier on. I fully support my President, but for the love of God, stop tweeting and TAKE SOME ACTION
Jr is not going to testify… because previous testimony was illegally released by Schiff, watch… OR SCHIFF is being set up.
POTUS should have ended all of this when he has a repulican house. Now hes f**cked.
The DOJ wasn’t crooked when R’s had the House majority?
It was but at least he could have cleanes house with less of a chance to be impeached.
Yes
the R’s are crooked too…example Burr, TURDle, Ryan, etc. Trump has NEVER had a majority of Supporters in the Uniparty CONgress.
His advisors have walled him in.
He is getting the same level of support from Pelosi-house as he did from the Ryan-house. At least now, he can take off the elephant skin gloves.
It is a one-party system – owned by globalist stakeholders.
obvious…Uniparty!
Still requires 60 votes in Senate, 9 DEMS must vote for cloture before Senate can vote on any bill. The cloture rule does not exist in the House.
Treepers
Imma little slow – so my brain is stuck on – “What if President Trump just ignores them?”
He can pardon anyone he wants, including Don jr. and himself (I think).
So tell Don jr. (The Donaldette, the DJR, Junior, mini me, whatevvayawanna call him) just say no to any more testimony. Nope, ain’t going. And neither should anyone else.
Their (Schifty and Peloscender) only move is to impeach. Based on what?!
Meanwhile (and this is just hopeful!) wall is being built by USACE and troops from Afghanistan and Syria are rotated home(in) while others are rotated out to Mexico, Venezuela, and Brazil.
One of the few towns in North America with a murder rate higher than St. Louis is Tijuana. Time for some police action.
Ganesh
(Yeah – I said it! Put troops in MEXICO along the border and in Venezuela. Take them out of France, Germany, Afghanistan, Syria, UK, Belgium (<== piss off you wankers), Italy, etc, which are great deployments – particularly the NATO ones where you can get fat and happy doing F…A.L )
Mueller is in many cases splitting charges between federal and punting them to SDNY. The state convictions cannot be pardoned by PDJT.
He’ll do the same with Schitz’s transcripts as well… imho
SDNY is federal just like Mueller! Trump can pardon that too.
Thanks for the correction. He is splitting the cases to NY state courts, and I mis-spoke with SDNY
In that interview,
did someone cut out the video-taped question about the earlier U.S. years sale of Uranium to Russia ?
Maybe that was also (not) in some other interview – with some democrat (or a stakeholder thereof) that was in the supposed know? [ if so, has that been sufficiently, wiped – by (untold) someone? ]
Sure looking forward to the end of this “special” investigation.
About as much as looking forward to the prior 20 yr. long (non)end of the DC obfuscation of TWA flight 800 (that actually killed, real people).
I do not know
imho
Sundance appreciate all you do. Just wish we could do something about this. Thank God for Tom Fitton at least. I for one think Trump needs to go on the offensive FWIW.
LikeLiked by 3 people
STOP TALKING TO CONGRESS…THEY CAN’T ACCUSE YOU OF LYING IF YOU DON’T TALK TO THEM!……sorry for the yelling.
This is probably Don Jr’s best strategy because that want to nail him on anything so bad. Just go in and say “I’ll do the Lois Lerner”. Let them SCREAM but they won’t have some petty charge.
And the FBI and DOJ since they change the 302’s then block them with Mueller. Tell them your parents always warned you not to associate with criminals.
They are all driving the getaway cars for Carlin, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Rosenstein, Baker and all the rest. There are many cars being driven.
Follow Hillary’s lead with the strategy of ” I don’t recall, I don’t remember, I don’t think so but I’m not certain…”. And always bring a recorder to tape everything.
As an Australian looking in, if they go after Trump Jr., all I can think of is Isoroku Yamamoto’s quote** from Tora, Tora, Tora;
“I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”
** NOTE: As to date, there has been no official printed evidence to prove Yamamoto made this statement or wrote it down.
However, he is quoted as saying;
“In the first six to twelve months of a war with the United States and Great Britain I will run wild and win victory upon victory. But then, if the war continues after that, I have no expectation of success.”
The Battle of Midway was six months after Pearl Harbour. 😉
Adam SHIT FOR BRAINS will regret the day he goes after any of Trump’s children. You can take that to the BANK.
I know, cold anger…I know….Maybe it’s just me….but at this point I’l like to find shitstick and rip his face off….but that’s just me..
Los Angeles Times
Who is Ed Buck? The erratic life of the Democratic donor in whose home two dead men have been found
By HAILEY BRANSON-POTTS, RICHARD WINTON and MATT HAMILTON
JAN 18, 2019 | 4:50 PM
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-ed-buck-west-hollywood-20190110-story.html
Isn’t Admiral Yamamoto also alleged to have said it would be foolish to come to the US for a ground war because there would be a shotgun behind every blade of grass?
Not sure of that one, although he did say;
“Even a burglar hesitates to go back for more.“
I think Trump may be waiting until Muller puts in his report. Trump can then release all the unredacted docs without cries that he is tampering with an ongoing investigation. This assumes of course that the Muller inquiry ever ends.
Itll ride out til 2020
2024 IMO.
Unless this coup crap is cleanup up within the next year the President doesn’t stand a chance of being reelected. Not being negative, just stating a fact.
Muellers report will entitled
The Trump Russia Decade.Update.
“Never ends” interesting when I just read Steffy want the documents Mueller already has, “sent over “ for studying of additional charges! Not gonna end anytime soon..2020
IMO, time is not on our side.
Three words eternally and inextricably tied to the Mueller probe: “the investigation continues”…
Shit for brains just crossed the red line with President Trump. Family is everything to Him. It is time for some REAL COLD ANGER. I say let it rip, we are behind You President Trump
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree, Do it NOW President Trump, “What have you got to lose”?
We are still waiting and praying. God Bless the Honest Man.
IMO, PDJT hasn’t been holding back because they haven’t yet made him angry! I mean, really.
He’s holding back IMO because for some reason (and it is probably a valid one), he thinks he does not hold a winning hand to strike back yet.
Sundance, IMO you can also add but not limited to Mr. McCarthy and Mr. McConnell as part of the evil doers. They think they are hidden, they are NOT.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are two of the Uniparty’s finest but are hidden from that fact to 99% of the population (What’s the Uniparty?).
LikeLiked by 3 people
They can not stay hidden if we post their actions, it will be clear they are the same as Little Rubio just came out stating he will fight POTUS on protecting the American Citizens if he tries to build the wall.
I love this country. Or at least what this country was before the 2008 election. Maybe I should say 2010. Obama was obnoxious during his first two years but went full blown illegal during the last 6. To weaponize the government and take over the media. And they have the nerve to scream Trump Russia collusion.
I don’t purport to be the best student of history but I am nowhere near as ignorant as far too many young people today are of history. Maybe they need to at least watch Schoolhouse Rocks. AOC could learn a whole lot by doing that. It scares me that so many blatantly ignorant people are serving in this Congress, not to mention those who are anti-American. Sad commentary on life in the US. In our quest for “fairness and diversity”, we have killed our democratic constitutional republic. The FBI has adopted Gestapo tactics designed to control citizens from speaking out against them, our Congress has worked to pass legislation designed to allow non-citizens more rights than citizens, the Courts place the rights of illegals before the rights of law-abiding citizens and the DOJ charges people who do not tow the Deep State objective of Marxist Socialism.
God help us all.
the media has always swung left, they just hid it better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Obama arrived at the law school in 1991 thanks to Michael W. McConnell, a conservative scholar who is now a federal appellate judge. As president of The Harvard Law Review, Mr. Obama had impressed Mr. McConnell with editing suggestions on an article; on little more than that, the law school gave him a fellowship, which amounted to an office and a computer, which he used to write his memoir, “Dreams From My Father.”
And fell in love with their recent discovery that they could be kingmakers and get a nothing fraud like Obama elected as president.
he checked all the boxes, even so-called conservatives liked the crease in his pants [so nauseating]
Yeah, was that David Brooks? I remember when those “conservatives” had a dinner or lunch with obama and came out of it like lovelorn puppies.
The Enemedia didn’t have to take sides when the UNiparty was in control, because they were two sides of the same coin. Donald Trump is the only “outsider” who ever won the presidency in my lifetime. The Enemedia hysteria makes that quite obvious at this point.
They did take the Democrat side, but it was kabuki theater. In that kabuki theater performance, the media’s job was partly to sell the illusion that the cuck pseudo-elite were in bitter opposition to the Democrat pseudo-elite.
This is true! The Enemedia is definitely part of the whole theater.
The Left have swung Left going back to the late 60s at least. Cronkite even admitted lying about the Tet offensive. They hid it better but if you were paying attention you would have noticed.
Haha, totally understandable Freudian slip. You meant to write that the media have swung left goin way back, but since media and leftism are synonymous . . .
So when are the real bad guys going to pay? Who will put a stop to this garbage because people are getting really sick and tired of it.
There’s no one, I’m afraid. I believe President Trump, and many of us supporters, thought that when they saw a man who would fight, who would do what is best for the American people, that there were still honest people in our government who would join him in that fight and rally to the cause. Alas, it’s looking like we all underestimated the depth of the swamp. I’m not sure there is a single honest person in the government outside of President Trump and maybe a handful at best. We’re in this fight by ourself, the President and us.
Well, I wouldn’t go and discount the President and millions of American patriots. I believe we are a formidable foe, if and when we need to step up to defend our Constitutional Republic. We have always succeeded where others have failed.
We’re an army awaiting a General, pretty much. President Trump has intimated that he understands this.
The best that can be hoped for is probably some sort of Mexican standoff. The bad guys
walk. Imo, it’s a myth that Trump has access to unredacted documents. The psuedo-Republicans in the Senate now joined by Willard Mutt Romney could decide President’s fate.
Seems to me the Left is itchin’ for a civil war so they can bring out the big guns and lie us low for good, take our self-defense and rule like the stinkin’ Chinese .Commies. The left sure is pushin’ harder than their…nudge, nudge. The Enemedia and their paid pressititutes and corrupt congress, fbi and doj are all corrupted. They are NOT America.
All the ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates are replaying the Schiff interview, on the 6 O’clock news, jumping straight to a punch line stating “President Trump know the Russians hacked the DNC server in April 2016”.
And the reality is that no one knows who hacked the DNC server. Not even the DNC.
Seth Rich leaked the docs
the Dems are constantly lying about the little things that bolster their narrative. I hear it on NPR in the mornings when I’m on my way to work. (I yell at the radio many mornings.)
Hillary knew that too, so what? Knowing or more accurately suspecting (even if they really did which they didn’t) that Russia hacked the DNC computer isn’t a crime! None of this is a crime. At the worst it’s just politics unless, of course, you’re Donald Trump.
We notice that the Lies are published, the coup is -basically – exposed (vid. “The Insurance Plan”), H.R. Clinton’s Lies and Crimes are exposed, and the American Public knows little to nothing about it all, or understands little to nothing of the implications of the story.
Only those of us (US!) who have made an effort to follow the story are outraged and appalled and fearful that Orwell’s “Ignorance Is Strength” slogan is working for the plotters of the coup d’etat. The Mainstream Media – which put together the web of Watergate for public consumption – refuses to tell the truth, and instead weaves a false web implicating the president and his family and his associates and yet signifying absolutely nothing, because no collusion existed.
If the coup succeeds, the shining light on the hill will be doused.
Strangled by the swamps of ignorance, a great country died, and the demons danced, oblivious of their own impending destruction.
I hope not to use that epitaph in 2030, assuming I am still alive.
If the coup succeeds, there will be blood.
Pardon moi, but I’m re-printing the last few paragraphs as many commenters either didn’t bother to finish the article or they don’t understand what SD wrote.
FTA: Now, here’s the part everyone keeps asking: What can President Trump do about it?
The answer is, he can do a lot…. he can go full wolverine, start attacking, and start declassifying the background documents which expose the Russia Scheme. He can go on offense.
However, and this is a big H.O.W.E.V.E.R, in order to initiate that offensive – people need to knock it off with the ridiculous theories that some mysterious White Hat officials are working earnestly in the background to help the president….. including this annoyingly persistent continual claim that Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller are trying to help the president.
Until Trump supporters accept who the enemy is, it makes no sense to call in a necessary and tactical broken arrow alert. If you shout “Broken Arrow” before you have tactically assembled all your troops in singular close proximity, all you end up doing is killing your own troops (supporters).
Right now approximately half of Trump’s base supporters are still wandering around chasing shadows under the misguided impression that elements of the resistance (Horowitz, Rosenstein, Mueller, Wray, Bowdich, Boente) are their friends,.. they ain’t.
TIP: 50% of the Deplorables are why P45 isn’t on the defensive. Read, read and read again until one understands as many comments reflect misunderstanding of this concept.
correct…defensive should be OFFENSIVE
I get what SD is saying. What I still don’t get is, what action can we take? I see a lot of suggestions to march on D.C., but I can’t imagine a scenario in which a peaceful march moves the needle at all. We will be ignored, and we will have invested time, energy, and money to get there. It seems like a waste of resources.
So again, what does “action” on our part look like?
I think action is to follow SD’s line of thinking and to expose others to it. It may be all the well intentioned supporters of PDJT that are expressing faith in the system that are holding PDJT back.
For example if 90 percent of his supporters figured out early that Sessions was bad news and polls showed this, he would have dumped Sessions earlier. And this applies to Wray, RR, etc.
When he has 100 percent of the dems in favor of DS, and 50 percent of his supporters voicing support for DS leaders (innocently trusting, but nonetheless), it is harder for him to take drastic political solutions like firing them.
Anyway, that’s my takeaway.
If indeed half the deplorables believe horowitz, rosenstein, mueller, wray, bowdich, boente are white hats or even no hats, for that matter, we are in deep trouble. More importantly, if the President believes this, we better become the most skilled information spreading group that the Department of Deplorables ever had. Time is of the essence.
Between new rules the RNC will be pressured to put in place by Donors as well as GOPe Leadership and the impeachment hearing being in progress, get ready for no candidate Donald Trump this coming fall.
Give financial and other support directly to President Trump. Let the RNC and R’s know that you know about the coup and will not give support to RNC and R’s who refuse to support the President against these crimes and corruption.
LikeLike
Adam Schiff has the most punchable face and irritating personality of anyone on either side of the Mississippi River.
why does no one talk about the recent charges a teenage boy made against him?
I’ve never seen a link to a reputable source for that. I’m not saying it doesn’t exist, but I won’t bring it up without knowing I’m being factual.
If it exists I’m sure the MSM hasn’t been pushing it on page 1, so if you run across credible sources please post them. I certainly would if I saw one.
the Reddit kids often talk about it.
Yes, and they might be right, but who knows?
Shiff implies legislation that implements an automatic Continuing Resolution when a budget cannot be agreed upon in a timely manner. We may never see congress pass a budget again.
the last budget they passed was the 2009 monstrosity
As Sundance has written about, not having a budget allowed Obama to “hide” a lot of his spending. Thanks Obama. Another fine fundamental change of America,
And it isn’t constitutional. Apparently no judges have been willing to jump in on that. Congress is required to submit a budget, not a CR.
This step should truly let us know if President Trump has the “goods”. I fear even if he does there are those who will keep him from using it. Amazing that no conservative news sites or blogs are disclosing any tweets from President Trump, nothing to counter Pelosi or Schumer with their smug remarks and gloating that they won. I’m so fearful that our great President has been hoodwinked by those who wish that he will fail. I do not trust his son in law, and many that are giving him advice. Now that he has shown us how corrupt our government is, he’s put the ball in the corner of We the people and unfortunately we have let him down. Perhaps this is truly Bible prophesy and the end times are upon us. God cannot be happy with what we are doing to each other, to our children, our babies, accepting everything and anything as in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah. God be with us
You don’t want to directly counter Pelosi. That aids the “mad man” narrative and bolsters the obstruction narrative. That’s why you see Trump tweeting a lot about what OTHER people are saying about various situations. It gets the same message out without directly confronted Polident Pelosi.
Legal process question….
Would Don Jr’s legal team have transcripts of Don’s Congressional testimony and also his testimony to the SC?
If yes, then I’d expect any potential “gaps” between the two would already have been addressed.
It would be a political risk for Mueller team to have manufactured, embellished or twisted fact pattern in recent Stone indictment. Perhaps the benefits outweigh the risk.
For a lawyer to go after the Pres family is high risk.
It’s a congressional hearing, there is no risk.
the only gap was the Schiff leak to the NYT
How do we know they didn’t get the “roadmap” from Sundance/CTH posts??? Dems are not smart enough to think it all through.
Because the Pelosi rules and hearing schedule and participants were already published.
You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog. —- President Harry S. Truman
LikeLiked by 3 people
Quotes from the past actually make me more optimistic. Bad human nature has been recorded since writing has existed.
It doesn’t make it any better, but it keeps me from thinking this is a “new thing”.
Hillary knew that too, so what? Knowing or more accurately suspecting (even if they really did which they didn’t) that Russia hacked the DNC computer isn’t a crime! None of this is a crime. At the worst it’s just politics unless, of course, you’re Donald Trump.
We have the 5th Amendment for good reason; times such as this. Use it.
When someone is being targeted by identified agents of the mob …….
I think a lot of these people who still think there is a chance Mueller is not a rat are just in disbelief that this could actually happen in America. It IS shocking.
Andy McCarthy’s excellent piece on the 26th shows he FINALLY is beginning to GET it.
A lot of the demonrats actually believe the collusion BS because they so badly WANT it to be true.
Team Mueller does not want any trials in open court, that will expose the facts and lack there of. Mueller wants everyone to plead guilty to something, anything, to feed the “Mueller has convicted X members of president Trump’s campaign blah blah blah.”
The demonrats that know it is all a hoax may think that if they can indict Don Jr for lying to congress, as Schiff is telegraphing, it may cause some overreaction that they can turn into “obstruction.” Or maybe they think a jury pool of Trump haters will convict anything.
But if Don Jr calmly takes it to trial, MUCH will have to come out. Even if a fix is in jury convicted him, he could still appeal, and he would certainly be pardoned.
In New York, or DC? Both Democrat strongholds, that’s a huge issue.
One thing I’ve noticed in my liberal acquaintances. They really don’t even need to be convinced to believe something because they don’t care in the slightest if it is true.
They only care if it benefits their side.
The part that slays me the most is deep schitt saying…..“I think — and I greatly appreciate the seriousness with which the special counsel takes lying to Congress “
How many known high level criminals from the Obama administration have we heard lying to Congress?
An exterminator is needed for vermin eradication.
Exactly.
If liberals didn’t speak out of projection, we would have blessed silence from them.
“The best revenge is massive success.” – Frank Sinatra
Who can argue with Frank but there is another saying that also describes how many feel…
A lion doesnt have to prove it’s a threat. Our lion has our back, and we have his. You need to quit while you’re behind Mr. Schiff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since all television is now out of my life and home, even if I had any interest at all, would a “program” such as this one, be found under listings for comedy OR soap opera/drama? All that is seen here is all smoke and mirrors. The shiff character provides the storyline for George, while George provides the program in need of a storylinefor shiff. Easy to understand. Shiff is of course the self less center of all goodness and light! Spinning his story all around all he has tried to uncover singlehandedly.
Two tidbits from my little twig of a branch here…
The Thumb says: “I greatly appreciate the seriousness with which the special counsel takes lying to Congress”
I’ll just let that site out there for a few seconds.
“Given the scheme team’s history of success with all recent DOJ officials; and if Barr is not part of the plan; they will likely succeed in isolating Barr using the same method they used to control President Trump: threats of obstruction of justice.”
The AG owns the whole deal, no matter who it is. Sessions recused himself because of the inherent “conflict” due to his role in the Trump Campaign. At least that was the nonsense we were fed. Barr has no such history or relationship with President Trump.
Again: the AG owns the whole kit-n-kaboodle. Robert Mueller IS NOT a Independent Counsel — he is a Special Counsel. Big difference. If Bill Barr is the AG, then Robert Mueller answers to Bill Barr.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Mueller is the insurance policy. If PDJT release all the evidence of malfeasance of Congress, FBI and DOJ, they will concocted pie in the sky obstruction of justice. Notice no release of Mueller’s report yet? When the report hit the fan, surely PDJT will release everything. He is always true to his words. Promises made. Promises kept.
I love the clarity of this site.
“…a point where AG Barr can be controlled through the narrative of interference and obstruction.” One way for Barr to avoid that is set a pattern for micro management of everything, from the get go.
SDNY is federal just like Mueller! Trump can pardon that too.
Generally agree.
LikeLike
You answered your own question.
If Bill Barr brings some justice I’ll kiss the ground in appreciation. But why should it have to come down to ONE person?
ok so another pessimistic post but what can be done? Sundance doesn’t seem to suggest any solution anymore as he has done so in the past making me think it’s all too late, we’re now just watching from the sidelines as the unwarranted and unjustified impeachment of an elected President goes ahead with Trump doing nothing at all to stop it.
After listening to lowlife Shiff-for-brains rattle off the most improbable / fictional outline of “facts” supporting “collusion”, I would not be surprised to see any cases he tried and won as an AUSA be retried on the grounds of gross misconduct.
