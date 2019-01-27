Tripwire Alert – HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff Outlines Impeachment Process and Targets Donald Trump Jr…

Last year, when CTH predicted the sequence of events Democrats would utilize for their impeachment strategy (full reference information below), we outlined the specific likelihood, as a telling tripwire, that HPSCI Chairman would target Donald Trump Jr. as the second person within their plan. [Michael Cohen would be first]

Affirming that prediction, today Adam Schiff has an interview with George Stephanopoulos and outlines EXACTLY that roadmap:

Pay particularly close attention to this exchange. (Remember, none of this discussion is organic. These questions, and this approach to this narrative, were discussed and planned in advance):

STEPHANOPOULOS – “Your colleague on the committee, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, told CNN that she believes that Donald Trump Jr. lied to your committee on at least two occasions. Do you agree?”

SCHIFF – “Well, I’d like the special counsel to have access to Don Jr.’s testimony and determine whether it is evidence of — of false statements,” Schiff replied, adding “I think — and I greatly appreciate the seriousness with which the special counsel takes lying to Congress — so I’ll let Bob Mueller be the judge of that. But one of the first acts, if not the first act, of our committee will be to send all of these transcripts of all the witnesses to Bob Mueller so that he can consider whether additional perjury charges are warranted.”

Remember, Team Mueller has already used the transcripts in the Roger Stone indictment [But it is against their interests (the illusion of non-partisanship) for the general public to connect the dots]. So Stephanopoulos now needs to clear an issue from the table.

In essence, in order to obfuscate what is already transparent, Stephanopoulos needs to help Schiff cover what has already taken place. The interview continues:

STEPHANOPOULOS – “So are you confident that Robert Mueller and this team have not yet seen any of those transcripts?”

SCHIFF – “No, I believe the special counsel has had access to the transcripts, but not for the purpose of use in a perjury prosecution.

So that’s what we want to make sure that the special counsel has access to these transcripts and can use them for whatever purpose including perjury prosecution or witness intimidation or obstruction of justice.”

Re-read that word-salad answer from Schiff again. What the hell is he saying? Mueller has the transcripts already; but he’s sending him the transcripts to use in “perjury” or “obstruction of justice”?

We can see from the Roger Stone arrest/indictment, the Special Counsel Team is already using the HPSCI transcripts. [(A) They obviously have them because they outlined the Roger Stone testimony in their indictment; and (B) the transcripts that Devin Nunes submitted in September 2018 includes the testimony that Team Mueller used.]

Schiff is essentially diffusing a background question about how Mueller is able to exploit transcripts that were given to Rod Rosenstein by Devin Nunes when he asked the DOJ to conduct the declassification review. Notice no-one in the media asked this question because it would show the uncomfortable synergy between Rosenstein and Mueller. [This is the relationship Team Epoch obfuscates].

From Pelosi’s rules, we know Elijah Cummings will deliver the schedule for impeachment hearings before his deadline on April 15th, 2019. We also know from the outline of the process they are following, the next likely witness to be subpoenaed after Michael Cohen (to grab the media headlines), will be Donald Trump Jr.

That’s where Adam Schiff (HPSCI) and Jerry Nadler (Judiciary) come in with the technical hearings to begin the ‘impeachment’ specifics. The ‘wild card’ per se’ is AG nominee William Barr.

For the process to proceed according to plan, if Barr is indeed not part of the plan as it was originally constructed, the internal elements within the corrupt systems of the DOJ and FBI need to control William Barr until they have reached a point where AG Barr can be controlled through the narrative of interference and obstruction.

Given the scheme team’s history of success with all recent DOJ officials; and if Barr is not part of the plan; they will likely succeed in isolating Barr using the same method they used to control President Trump: threats of obstruction of justice.

Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors.

George Stephanopoulos knows exactly what the ‘impeachment” plan entails, and he is helping the plan by doing his earnest best.

Reference Information:

When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to Alinsky (damage) President Donald Trump.

Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– under the auspices of impeachment: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •position themselves for 2020.

Now, here’s the part everyone keeps asking:  What can President Trump do about it?

The answer is, he can do a lot…. he can go full wolverine, start attacking, and start declassifying the background documents which expose the Russia Scheme.  He can go on offense.

However, and this is a big H.O.W.E.V.E.R, in order to initiate that offensive – people need to knock it off with the ridiculous theories that some mysterious White Hat officials are working earnestly in the background to help the president….. including this annoyingly persistent continual claim that Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller are trying to help the president.

Until Trump supporters accept who the enemy is, it makes no sense to call in a necessary and tactical broken arrow alert.  If you shout “Broken Arrow” before you have tactically assembled all your troops in singular close proximity, all you end up doing is killing your own troops (supporters).

Right now approximately half of Trump’s base supporters are still wandering around chasing shadows under the misguided impression that elements of the resistance (Horowitz, Rosenstein, Mueller, Wray, Bowdich, Boente) are their friends,.. they ain’t.

271 Responses to Tripwire Alert – HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff Outlines Impeachment Process and Targets Donald Trump Jr…

  1. terry says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    For “trust the plan” people wondering why then hasn’t PDJT
    fired RR and Chris Wray etc to stop the coup attempt, you
    have to look at Sundanc’s Colonel Nicholson meme.

    Correct me if I’m wrong but I believe Sundance is implying
    that PDJT ,unwittingly of course, is Colonel Nicholson.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Stick says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:23 pm

      I kida hope they go after Don Jr. I know he is totally innocent, but at least it would cause Trump to go nuclear on these dirt bags. Trump is at his best when he is in full attack mode, ignoring the idiot advisers he has around him that advise him to do stupid things like appoint Wray, make globalist like Gary Cohn and Mcmaster chief advisers, wait to declassify documents, not pardon Flynn, and a host of mistakes Trump made earlier on. I fully support my President, but for the love of God, stop tweeting and TAKE SOME ACTION

      Like

      Reply
    • James Alan Groome says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:27 pm

      Jr is not going to testify… because previous testimony was illegally released by Schiff, watch… OR SCHIFF is being set up.

      Like

      Reply
  2. D says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    POTUS should have ended all of this when he has a repulican house. Now hes f**cked.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Ganesh says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Treepers

    Imma little slow – so my brain is stuck on – “What if President Trump just ignores them?”

    He can pardon anyone he wants, including Don jr. and himself (I think).

    So tell Don jr. (The Donaldette, the DJR, Junior, mini me, whatevvayawanna call him) just say no to any more testimony. Nope, ain’t going. And neither should anyone else.

    Their (Schifty and Peloscender) only move is to impeach. Based on what?!

    Meanwhile (and this is just hopeful!) wall is being built by USACE and troops from Afghanistan and Syria are rotated home(in) while others are rotated out to Mexico, Venezuela, and Brazil.

    One of the few towns in North America with a murder rate higher than St. Louis is Tijuana. Time for some police action.

    Ganesh

    (Yeah – I said it! Put troops in MEXICO along the border and in Venezuela. Take them out of France, Germany, Afghanistan, Syria, UK, Belgium (<== piss off you wankers), Italy, etc, which are great deployments – particularly the NATO ones where you can get fat and happy doing F…A.L )

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. gymcy81 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    In that interview,
    did someone cut out the video-taped question about the earlier U.S. years sale of Uranium to Russia ?

    Maybe that was also (not) in some other interview – with some democrat (or a stakeholder thereof) that was in the supposed know? [ if so, has that been sufficiently, wiped – by (untold) someone? ]

    Sure looking forward to the end of this “special” investigation.
    About as much as looking forward to the prior 20 yr. long (non)end of the DC obfuscation of TWA flight 800 (that actually killed, real people).

    I do not know
    imho

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. parleyvous says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Sundance appreciate all you do. Just wish we could do something about this. Thank God for Tom Fitton at least. I for one think Trump needs to go on the offensive FWIW.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Coast says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    STOP TALKING TO CONGRESS…THEY CAN’T ACCUSE YOU OF LYING IF YOU DON’T TALK TO THEM!……sorry for the yelling.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Zorro says:
      January 27, 2019 at 7:36 pm

      This is probably Don Jr’s best strategy because that want to nail him on anything so bad. Just go in and say “I’ll do the Lois Lerner”. Let them SCREAM but they won’t have some petty charge.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • snellvillebob says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      And the FBI and DOJ since they change the 302’s then block them with Mueller. Tell them your parents always warned you not to associate with criminals.
      They are all driving the getaway cars for Carlin, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Rosenstein, Baker and all the rest. There are many cars being driven.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:33 pm

      Follow Hillary’s lead with the strategy of ” I don’t recall, I don’t remember, I don’t think so but I’m not certain…”. And always bring a recorder to tape everything.

      Like

      Reply
  7. BruceC says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    As an Australian looking in, if they go after Trump Jr., all I can think of is Isoroku Yamamoto’s quote** from Tora, Tora, Tora;

    I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.

    ** NOTE: As to date, there has been no official printed evidence to prove Yamamoto made this statement or wrote it down.

    However, he is quoted as saying;

    In the first six to twelve months of a war with the United States and Great Britain I will run wild and win victory upon victory. But then, if the war continues after that, I have no expectation of success.

    The Battle of Midway was six months after Pearl Harbour. 😉

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. frances says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    I think Trump may be waiting until Muller puts in his report. Trump can then release all the unredacted docs without cries that he is tampering with an ongoing investigation. This assumes of course that the Muller inquiry ever ends.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. teaforall says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Shit for brains just crossed the red line with President Trump. Family is everything to Him. It is time for some REAL COLD ANGER. I say let it rip, we are behind You President Trump

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      January 27, 2019 at 7:46 pm

      Agree, Do it NOW President Trump, “What have you got to lose”?
      We are still waiting and praying. God Bless the Honest Man.

      Like

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:17 pm

      IMO, PDJT hasn’t been holding back because they haven’t yet made him angry! I mean, really.

      He’s holding back IMO because for some reason (and it is probably a valid one), he thinks he does not hold a winning hand to strike back yet.

      Like

      Reply
  10. litlbit2 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Sundance, IMO you can also add but not limited to Mr. McCarthy and Mr. McConnell as part of the evil doers. They think they are hidden, they are NOT.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Zorro says:
      January 27, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      They are two of the Uniparty’s finest but are hidden from that fact to 99% of the population (What’s the Uniparty?).

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • litlbit2 says:
        January 27, 2019 at 8:25 pm

        They can not stay hidden if we post their actions, it will be clear they are the same as Little Rubio just came out stating he will fight POTUS on protecting the American Citizens if he tries to build the wall.

        Like

        Reply
  11. anniefannie says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    I love this country. Or at least what this country was before the 2008 election. Maybe I should say 2010. Obama was obnoxious during his first two years but went full blown illegal during the last 6. To weaponize the government and take over the media. And they have the nerve to scream Trump Russia collusion.
    I don’t purport to be the best student of history but I am nowhere near as ignorant as far too many young people today are of history. Maybe they need to at least watch Schoolhouse Rocks. AOC could learn a whole lot by doing that. It scares me that so many blatantly ignorant people are serving in this Congress, not to mention those who are anti-American. Sad commentary on life in the US. In our quest for “fairness and diversity”, we have killed our democratic constitutional republic. The FBI has adopted Gestapo tactics designed to control citizens from speaking out against them, our Congress has worked to pass legislation designed to allow non-citizens more rights than citizens, the Courts place the rights of illegals before the rights of law-abiding citizens and the DOJ charges people who do not tow the Deep State objective of Marxist Socialism.
    God help us all.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      January 27, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      the media has always swung left, they just hid it better.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Zorro says:
        January 27, 2019 at 7:43 pm

        During Bush and Obama era the MSM actually fought to preserve their claim of non-biased objectivity. No such fight now.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • snarkybeach says:
          January 27, 2019 at 7:51 pm

          the MSM took one look at Obama and fell head over heels in love…

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • antitechnocracy says:
            January 27, 2019 at 7:59 pm

            Because 98 percent of the “mainstream” media are – and have for a long time been – leftist ideologues. They were in love with the idea of a Obama-style “moderate” Marxist before the actual thing arrived on the scene. Indeed, that was why Obama’s handlers created The One.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • LafnH20 says:
              January 27, 2019 at 8:25 pm

              INDEED!!

              Mr. Obama arrived at the law school in 1991 thanks to Michael W. McConnell, a conservative scholar who is now a federal appellate judge. As president of The Harvard Law Review, Mr. Obama had impressed Mr. McConnell with editing suggestions on an article; on little more than that, the law school gave him a fellowship, which amounted to an office and a computer, which he used to write his memoir, “Dreams From My Father.”

              Like

              Reply
          • mimbler says:
            January 27, 2019 at 8:18 pm

            And fell in love with their recent discovery that they could be kingmakers and get a nothing fraud like Obama elected as president.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • Judith says:
          January 27, 2019 at 7:57 pm

          The Enemedia didn’t have to take sides when the UNiparty was in control, because they were two sides of the same coin. Donald Trump is the only “outsider” who ever won the presidency in my lifetime. The Enemedia hysteria makes that quite obvious at this point.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • montanadi says:
        January 27, 2019 at 7:58 pm

        The Left have swung Left going back to the late 60s at least. Cronkite even admitted lying about the Tet offensive. They hid it better but if you were paying attention you would have noticed.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  12. deborah foster says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    So when are the real bad guys going to pay? Who will put a stop to this garbage because people are getting really sick and tired of it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Tazio Nuvolari says:
      January 27, 2019 at 7:48 pm

      There’s no one, I’m afraid. I believe President Trump, and many of us supporters, thought that when they saw a man who would fight, who would do what is best for the American people, that there were still honest people in our government who would join him in that fight and rally to the cause. Alas, it’s looking like we all underestimated the depth of the swamp. I’m not sure there is a single honest person in the government outside of President Trump and maybe a handful at best. We’re in this fight by ourself, the President and us.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Judith says:
        January 27, 2019 at 8:02 pm

        Well, I wouldn’t go and discount the President and millions of American patriots. I believe we are a formidable foe, if and when we need to step up to defend our Constitutional Republic. We have always succeeded where others have failed.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Zorro says:
      January 27, 2019 at 7:49 pm

      The best that can be hoped for is probably some sort of Mexican standoff. The bad guys
      walk. Imo, it’s a myth that Trump has access to unredacted documents. The psuedo-Republicans in the Senate now joined by Willard Mutt Romney could decide President’s fate.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      January 27, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      Seems to me the Left is itchin’ for a civil war so they can bring out the big guns and lie us low for good, take our self-defense and rule like the stinkin’ Chinese .Commies. The left sure is pushin’ harder than their…nudge, nudge. The Enemedia and their paid pressititutes and corrupt congress, fbi and doj are all corrupted. They are NOT America.

      Like

      Reply
  13. thedoc00 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    All the ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates are replaying the Schiff interview, on the 6 O’clock news, jumping straight to a punch line stating “President Trump know the Russians hacked the DNC server in April 2016”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Ausonius says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    We notice that the Lies are published, the coup is -basically – exposed (vid. “The Insurance Plan”), H.R. Clinton’s Lies and Crimes are exposed, and the American Public knows little to nothing about it all, or understands little to nothing of the implications of the story.

    Only those of us (US!) who have made an effort to follow the story are outraged and appalled and fearful that Orwell’s “Ignorance Is Strength” slogan is working for the plotters of the coup d’etat. The Mainstream Media – which put together the web of Watergate for public consumption – refuses to tell the truth, and instead weaves a false web implicating the president and his family and his associates and yet signifying absolutely nothing, because no collusion existed.

    If the coup succeeds, the shining light on the hill will be doused.

    Strangled by the swamps of ignorance, a great country died, and the demons danced, oblivious of their own impending destruction.

    I hope not to use that epitaph in 2030, assuming I am still alive.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. MaineCoon says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Pardon moi, but I’m re-printing the last few paragraphs as many commenters either didn’t bother to finish the article or they don’t understand what SD wrote.

    FTA: Now, here’s the part everyone keeps asking: What can President Trump do about it?

    The answer is, he can do a lot…. he can go full wolverine, start attacking, and start declassifying the background documents which expose the Russia Scheme. He can go on offense.

    However, and this is a big H.O.W.E.V.E.R, in order to initiate that offensive – people need to knock it off with the ridiculous theories that some mysterious White Hat officials are working earnestly in the background to help the president….. including this annoyingly persistent continual claim that Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller are trying to help the president.

    Until Trump supporters accept who the enemy is, it makes no sense to call in a necessary and tactical broken arrow alert. If you shout “Broken Arrow” before you have tactically assembled all your troops in singular close proximity, all you end up doing is killing your own troops (supporters).

    Right now approximately half of Trump’s base supporters are still wandering around chasing shadows under the misguided impression that elements of the resistance (Horowitz, Rosenstein, Mueller, Wray, Bowdich, Boente) are their friends,.. they ain’t.

    TIP: 50% of the Deplorables are why P45 isn’t on the defensive. Read, read and read again until one understands as many comments reflect misunderstanding of this concept.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 27, 2019 at 7:50 pm

      correct…defensive should be OFFENSIVE

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • jahealy says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:09 pm

      I get what SD is saying. What I still don’t get is, what action can we take? I see a lot of suggestions to march on D.C., but I can’t imagine a scenario in which a peaceful march moves the needle at all. We will be ignored, and we will have invested time, energy, and money to get there. It seems like a waste of resources.

      So again, what does “action” on our part look like?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mimbler says:
        January 27, 2019 at 8:25 pm

        I think action is to follow SD’s line of thinking and to expose others to it. It may be all the well intentioned supporters of PDJT that are expressing faith in the system that are holding PDJT back.

        For example if 90 percent of his supporters figured out early that Sessions was bad news and polls showed this, he would have dumped Sessions earlier. And this applies to Wray, RR, etc.

        When he has 100 percent of the dems in favor of DS, and 50 percent of his supporters voicing support for DS leaders (innocently trusting, but nonetheless), it is harder for him to take drastic political solutions like firing them.

        Anyway, that’s my takeaway.

        Like

        Reply
    • Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:25 pm

      If indeed half the deplorables believe horowitz, rosenstein, mueller, wray, bowdich, boente are white hats or even no hats, for that matter, we are in deep trouble. More importantly, if the President believes this, we better become the most skilled information spreading group that the Department of Deplorables ever had. Time is of the essence.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. thedoc00 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Between new rules the RNC will be pressured to put in place by Donors as well as GOPe Leadership and the impeachment hearing being in progress, get ready for no candidate Donald Trump this coming fall.

    Like

    Reply
    • Zorro says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:13 pm

      Give financial and other support directly to President Trump. Let the RNC and R’s know that you know about the coup and will not give support to RNC and R’s who refuse to support the President against these crimes and corruption.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Drogers says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    I’m really REALLY a pacifist at heart and of long standing but …

    Adam Schiff has the most punchable face and irritating personality of anyone on either side of the Mississippi River.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. stablesort says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Shiff implies legislation that implements an automatic Continuing Resolution when a budget cannot be agreed upon in a timely manner. We may never see congress pass a budget again.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Cited to represent us says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    This step should truly let us know if President Trump has the “goods”. I fear even if he does there are those who will keep him from using it. Amazing that no conservative news sites or blogs are disclosing any tweets from President Trump, nothing to counter Pelosi or Schumer with their smug remarks and gloating that they won. I’m so fearful that our great President has been hoodwinked by those who wish that he will fail. I do not trust his son in law, and many that are giving him advice. Now that he has shown us how corrupt our government is, he’s put the ball in the corner of We the people and unfortunately we have let him down. Perhaps this is truly Bible prophesy and the end times are upon us. God cannot be happy with what we are doing to each other, to our children, our babies, accepting everything and anything as in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah. God be with us

    Like

    Reply
    • Zorro says:
      January 27, 2019 at 7:56 pm

      You don’t want to directly counter Pelosi. That aids the “mad man” narrative and bolsters the obstruction narrative. That’s why you see Trump tweeting a lot about what OTHER people are saying about various situations. It gets the same message out without directly confronted Polident Pelosi.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. DesertRain says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Legal process question….

    Would Don Jr’s legal team have transcripts of Don’s Congressional testimony and also his testimony to the SC?

    If yes, then I’d expect any potential “gaps” between the two would already have been addressed.

    It would be a political risk for Mueller team to have manufactured, embellished or twisted fact pattern in recent Stone indictment. Perhaps the benefits outweigh the risk.

    For a lawyer to go after the Pres family is high risk.

    Like

    Reply
  21. CNY3 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    How do we know they didn’t get the “roadmap” from Sundance/CTH posts??? Dems are not smart enough to think it all through.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Always Faithful says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog. —- President Harry S. Truman

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      Quotes from the past actually make me more optimistic. Bad human nature has been recorded since writing has existed.

      It doesn’t make it any better, but it keeps me from thinking this is a “new thing”.

      Like

      Reply
  23. California Joe says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Hillary knew that too, so what? Knowing or more accurately suspecting (even if they really did which they didn’t) that Russia hacked the DNC computer isn’t a crime! None of this is a crime. At the worst it’s just politics unless, of course, you’re Donald Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    We have the 5th Amendment for good reason; times such as this. Use it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. waltherppk says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    When someone is being targeted by identified agents of the mob …….

    Like

    Reply
  26. Mike says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    I think a lot of these people who still think there is a chance Mueller is not a rat are just in disbelief that this could actually happen in America. It IS shocking.

    Andy McCarthy’s excellent piece on the 26th shows he FINALLY is beginning to GET it.

    A lot of the demonrats actually believe the collusion BS because they so badly WANT it to be true.

    Team Mueller does not want any trials in open court, that will expose the facts and lack there of. Mueller wants everyone to plead guilty to something, anything, to feed the “Mueller has convicted X members of president Trump’s campaign blah blah blah.”

    The demonrats that know it is all a hoax may think that if they can indict Don Jr for lying to congress, as Schiff is telegraphing, it may cause some overreaction that they can turn into “obstruction.” Or maybe they think a jury pool of Trump haters will convict anything.
    But if Don Jr calmly takes it to trial, MUCH will have to come out. Even if a fix is in jury convicted him, he could still appeal, and he would certainly be pardoned.

    Like

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:31 pm

      In New York, or DC? Both Democrat strongholds, that’s a huge issue.

      Like

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:32 pm

      One thing I’ve noticed in my liberal acquaintances. They really don’t even need to be convinced to believe something because they don’t care in the slightest if it is true.

      They only care if it benefits their side.

      Like

      Reply
  27. decisiontime16 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    The part that slays me the most is deep schitt saying…..“I think — and I greatly appreciate the seriousness with which the special counsel takes lying to Congress “

    How many known high level criminals from the Obama administration have we heard lying to Congress?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Bo3484 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    “The best revenge is massive success.” – Frank Sinatra

    Who can argue with Frank but there is another saying that also describes how many feel…

    A lion doesnt have to prove it’s a threat. Our lion has our back, and we have his. You need to quit while you’re behind Mr. Schiff.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. livefreeordieguy says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    It seems that what Sundance has said all along is becoming demonstrably true… The only person on the list at the end of this piece who I thought might be honorable and earnest (though rendered only partially effective by the blanket of the Mueller probe) is IG Horowitz… Et tu, Michael?

    Like

    Reply
  30. Disgusted says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Since all television is now out of my life and home, even if I had any interest at all, would a “program” such as this one, be found under listings for comedy OR soap opera/drama? All that is seen here is all smoke and mirrors. The shiff character provides the storyline for George, while George provides the program in need of a storylinefor shiff. Easy to understand. Shiff is of course the self less center of all goodness and light! Spinning his story all around all he has tried to uncover singlehandedly.

    Like

    Reply
  31. mr.piddles says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Two tidbits from my little twig of a branch here…

    The Thumb says: “I greatly appreciate the seriousness with which the special counsel takes lying to Congress”

    I’ll just let that site out there for a few seconds.

    “Given the scheme team’s history of success with all recent DOJ officials; and if Barr is not part of the plan; they will likely succeed in isolating Barr using the same method they used to control President Trump: threats of obstruction of justice.”

    The AG owns the whole deal, no matter who it is. Sessions recused himself because of the inherent “conflict” due to his role in the Trump Campaign. At least that was the nonsense we were fed. Barr has no such history or relationship with President Trump.

    Again: the AG owns the whole kit-n-kaboodle. Robert Mueller IS NOT a Independent Counsel — he is a Special Counsel. Big difference. If Bill Barr is the AG, then Robert Mueller answers to Bill Barr.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jederman says:
      January 27, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      I agree. As I stated below, he needs to be on those two like a dirty shirt from day one. Set the pattern IOT avoid any “sudden” interest in Mueller around report time.

      Like

      Reply
  32. CNN_sucks says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Mueller is the insurance policy. If PDJT release all the evidence of malfeasance of Congress, FBI and DOJ, they will concocted pie in the sky obstruction of justice. Notice no release of Mueller’s report yet? When the report hit the fan, surely PDJT will release everything. He is always true to his words. Promises made. Promises kept.

    Like

    Reply
  33. bessie2003 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    I love the clarity of this site.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Jederman says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    “…a point where AG Barr can be controlled through the narrative of interference and obstruction.” One way for Barr to avoid that is set a pattern for micro management of everything, from the get go.

    Like

    Reply
  35. California Joe says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    SDNY is federal just like Mueller! Trump can pardon that too.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Perot Conservative says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Generally agree.

    But why the huge problem w / Horowitz? I thought he was hemmed in by the Team Mueller investigation / limitations / blocking of critical information / testimony?

    Like

    Reply
  37. Zorro says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    If Bill Barr brings some justice I’ll kiss the ground in appreciation. But why should it have to come down to ONE person?

    Like

    Reply
  38. JT says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    ok so another pessimistic post but what can be done? Sundance doesn’t seem to suggest any solution anymore as he has done so in the past making me think it’s all too late, we’re now just watching from the sidelines as the unwarranted and unjustified impeachment of an elected President goes ahead with Trump doing nothing at all to stop it.

    Like

    Reply
  39. The Boss says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    After listening to lowlife Shiff-for-brains rattle off the most improbable / fictional outline of “facts” supporting “collusion”, I would not be surprised to see any cases he tried and won as an AUSA be retried on the grounds of gross misconduct.

    Like

    Reply
