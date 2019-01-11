Leaked Transcripts from Lisa Page Provide Some Stunning Revelations…

In the last 24 hours The Epoch Times has become a conduit for leaked information from inside the joint House congressional committee (Oversight/Judiciary) that was investigating DOJ and FBI corruption. [Two Stories: See Here and See Here]
The joint House committee previously requested approval from the DOJ and FBI for transcripts of all witness testimony to be released. In response, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch, citing possible interference with the Mueller investigation, refused to release the transcripts. However, it appears someone from within the committee, likely Mark Meadows, following a pattern previously exclusive to John Solomon (The Hill), is now leaking those witness transcripts to The Epoch Times.
The leaked transcripts are not being made available; however, articles are being written from those who are reviewing them. The first is an article by Jeff Carlson about the testimony by former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. It is a lengthy article and I would urge all who are interested in her testimony to read it: SEE HERE. There is a wealth of new information that fills in many of the gaps from prior research.
One of the immediately interesting aspects of the Page testimony goes directly to the issue of why the witness transcripts are not being released, and the inherent risk to the small group inside the DOJ and FBI who were coordinating the Clinton and Trump probes.
Lisa Page outlines the people who were at the center of the “small group team” within the FBI (emphasis mine):
[…] Although Page admitted to a personal dislike for Trump, she also admitted to a less-than-favorable view of Hillary Clinton, noting that while she did not like then-candidate Trump, she “wasn’t particularly fond or favorable toward Secretary Clinton. Page summed her position up thusly: “I mean, given a Trump-Clinton race, yes, I was supporting Clinton, but I was not a particularly big fan of hers.”
The role of FBI agent Jonathan Moffa, currently a deputy assistant director at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, may have been greater than previously understood. Page noted that most of the FBI personnel involved in the Clinton and Trump-Russia investigations were separate from each other—they worked on one investigation or the other.
Strzok and Moffa, both from the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, worked on both investigations, as Page noted:
“Really it’s the people that met with Jim Comey. Those are the only people that were really the same with respect to both teams. So it’s the same general counsel, the same deputy general counsel, me, Mr. McCabe, Dave Bowdich. The EAD for National Security Branch changed, but that was just because of regular personnel turnover. (read more)
Many of us were trying to figure out how David Bowditch rose to the level of Deputy FBI Director under Chris Wray. [Bowditch was previously the FBI field office head for the San Bernardino terrorist attack investigation in California] Now we see that Bowditch was at the center of the small group in Washington DC who were doing the Trump investigation.
This reconciles why the current FBI is blocking the release of the witness transcripts. Do you remember who told congress a few weeks ago that any transcript releases may interfere with the Mueller investigation?…
Yes, that would be David Bowditch. Obviously, Bowditch is following a very familiar pattern. DOJ and FBI officials who are directly connected to the previous corruption have a vested self-interest in controlling the sunlight upon them.
Despite their claims, don’t be tricked into thinking it’s about timing, and/or a workload, and/or the holidays (per letter). How do we know this?
Well, remember, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chaired by Devin Nunes, made a similar request for release of their transcripts on September 26th, 2018. The DOJ, FBI and Special Counsel have refused to comply for four months. They intended to drag this out as a defense strategy to hide their own duplicity. Hence, the likelihood Mark Meadows (or someone similar) is frustrated and has now started leaking transcripts to The Epoch Times.
Mueller’s investigation always held an ulterior purpose:
♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.
♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.
In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.
There’s a hell of a lot more to be learned from the Lisa Page testimony, specifically about the role of the CIA in the overall operation… However, for me personally, her outline of Bowditch in the main FBI DC office -as connected to the larger investigation- completes an annoyingly missing puzzle piece.
DAG Rod Rosenstein was hired by President Trump at the direction of, and request of, AG Jeff Sessions. Rosenstein then recommended that President Trump hire FBI Director Chris Wray (a transparently useful idiot)….. Director Wray then hired David Bowditch as his deputy AND re-hired Dana Boente as FBI chief-legal-counsel.
The picture we get here is how the 2015/2016 officials within the corrupt DOJ and FBI enterprise, were put into higher office in the Trump administration 2017/2018; and those same officials are currently occupying positions that allow them to keep their prior corrupt activity hidden.
This whole thing is FUBAR.
So Trump-appointee Wray is responsible for Bowdich’s obstructionist position. And people wonder why many of us here are imploring the President NOT to make the same mistake by appointing Barr AG….
Gotta love how DS pretends no one knows this stinks to high heaven. How can they walk the streets knowing that the people know their faces and despise their wicked hearts? They might get away with their crimes on this earth, but there will be no peace in their lives.
Because they’re delusional.
All psychopaths are.
DS?
Deep State
Because they all walk the streets of DC/suburbs, where everybody knows everybody, they all hire each other, they all socialize together, they’re all married to “players”…….it’s a big (amoral) club.
You underestimate the level of contempt they have for us. They know we know, and they don’t care. Who’s going to stop them? Their accomplices in the DOJ, FBI, and Congress? Ha. They have virtually unlimited power, they have access to virtually unlimited money, and if worse comes to worst, they can always pass a few laws with the help of their buds , to further beat down us plebes.
Is he confused? We only know of one FISA warrant, technically four because one was the original and three were renewals. But they were all targeting Trump through Carter Page. I thought we knew, or were told, there was no FISA warrant on Papadopoulos.
Papadopoulos’ attorney Thomas Breen said this: ““We never received and have no reason to believe whatsoever there was a FISA warrant involving George Papadopoulos” https://www.politico.com/story/2018/09/07/george-papadopoulos-jail-sentence-809381
It’s hard to read that article because Page was clearly not being truthful to Congress. She makes herself out to be some sort of straight up “by the book” individual when we know for a fact she was not based on all of the text she and her luvvah traded. You do not talk about taking out a candidate and then having an “insurance policy” in case he wins if you are straight up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because she’s a rat (apologies to rats) she doesn’t deserve to have only her glossy posed and photoshopped image at the top of the article.
And one more thing, I wouldn’t believe much of what she says. She claims she left her job because she wanted to spend more time with her kids? IIRC that’s not what she said in her texts to luvvah boy Strzok.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right right right.
She’s a proven serial liar.
Traitor Page is dirtier than Hillary’s used Depends.
The woman cheated on her husband and had two little kids at home. I remember she was so eager to go to London with her luvvah. She’s disgusting.
I’m not sure I believe they even had an affair. I could see that being made up as a reason to not release their other text messages by claiming they were irrelevant to the investigation.
Congress was informed that they were having an affair and all of the personal text messages were blotted out. There were two official letters about it. I’ve dug them up before but don’t feel like doing it again. You have to remember we have only seen a tiny portion of the 50 THOUSAND text messages they sent to each other.
The whole thing starts with #UselessJeff Sessions. Maybe he wasn’t so useless after all? Maybe he is just a Uniparty shill.
The third time is enemy action and Sessions went way beyond that.
Truth is Trump picked him and many others that turned out really bad when he could have picked people that he knew would be 100% on our side, things could have been so much better if he would have did that and stop listening to whoever advises him on picks. Number 1 requirement for each pick should have been someone Trump could trust the life of his family that they would be on our side and go after corruption.
As Stalin said, those who vote don’t matter; those who count the votes matter (and rule). Likewise, evidence doesn’t matter; those who control what evidence is made public matter. And that latter is still mostly controlled by the crime wave criminals like Mueller, the FBI and DOJ. What Meadows, or whoever, has released, is but a drop in the ocean.
I read once that Trump reads epochtimes..🤔
Trump is epoch times. 🤔
I was thinking “why Epoch Times?” I didn’t know much about it. It’s China-oriented, founded and run by “Chinese-Americans” whatever that means. I doubt anyone in Congress would choose them.
We just starting receiving the print version, somehow got on a mail offer for them. Hubby researched them and we’ve ordered it. Very impressive and covers many subjects.
They could be Chinese trying to sow discord among Americans with the government. Or they could be Chinese trying to be patriots and expose corruption because they disagree with Communist China.
Epoch Times is owned by members of Falun Gong, a large religious sect in China that has been highly persecuted by the Communist government.
Lisa Page’s legal team got her quite the makeover. Upgraded hair style and wardrobe. See before and after pics. Apparently they thought that it would increase her likability factor, gain favorable impressions, and increase confidence in her testimony. CNN reported, at the time, how impressed Meadows was with her testimony. IMO, she knows more than she revealed but played it as just a gal doing her job. Niether her or Strzok are biased, according to themselves, despite what your eyes see in the texts.
I read some comments on Twitter that she lost her husband in all this mess but see no evidence to confirm that. She has another job and her life goes on.
Lisa Page may have had a major makeover, but it barely ranks above “lipstick on a pig”. Was this affair and the efforts to unseat a duly elected President worth losing a marriage and potentially one’s children over? The woman is an idiotic political hack posing as an attorney.
Maybe this is Meadows’ shot across the bow. Keep up your impeachment crap and I will drip drip?
We need OPERATION CAR WASH:
“Operation Car Wash” involves billions in bribes, scores of politicians.
Operation Car Wash, one of the largest bribery cases ever investigated, is being led by a small group of idealistic, young Brazilian prosecutors and a crusading judge
2017-We already have charged more than 200 people for hundreds of crimes
We are the government and our job is to protect the government at all cost.
I agree that “this whole thing is fubar”
There’s more:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-mccabe-told-congress-that-comeys-draft-exoneration-of-clinton-was-unprecedented_2763927.html
Sundance – your analysis has been spot on over the months and without this website, we would be in the dark. I would appreciate your thoughts. Do you think it’s likely that many inside the DOJ, NSA, etc knew (know) exactly what was (is) transpiring in real time? If yes, then we are left we three scenarios: (1) Everyone inside the beltway was snookered and dumb as a box of rocks.(unlikely) (2) Everyone inside the beltway form a hive of co-conspirators. (probably more likely than (1) ), or (3) the criminals have been given the noose to hang themselves.
In other words, either Trump has been played by the swamp for the past 2 years, OR, he had at least a few people with investigative/prosecutorial power who decided that the most efficient way to drain the swamp is to surveil the criminals as they attempt to cover their crimes.
I’m not confident that (3) our reality, but would appreciate your insight.
How many Republicans vacated their seats last year? How many Democrats?
I’m guessing that the third party who received Clinton’s emails, was the Clinton Foundation. They could be used for personal profit. Imagine knowing something bad in a certain place was going to occur, and you hedged your bets on the stock market accordingly?
I am also stunned that Page stated there was nothing in the dossier they were able to “Disprove”. Cohen in Prague could be disproved along with Urinating prostitutes.
I guess Miss Page didn’t rise as high as she did without being a lying bitch!
This b, Page. I went back through the text messages. In May 2017 she and luvvah boy Strzok are fretting about possible new jobs on Mueller’s team. NOT ONCE does Page mention her kids or her husband who she has been cheating on. She very clearly explains to her luvvah that she feels inadequate for the new job! THAT is why she didn’t want to take the job, and after caving and taking it she probably found out it was true. She was not good enough.
“I’m still really stressed out. I feel like an imposter. There’s no way I can live up to their expectations”.
“I’m not a real lawyer anymore! They have no idea.”
When talking about another attorney who would be on Mueller’s team, someone named Aaron, Lisa clearly states that she feels inferior to him, that he has done more than she has.
Mueller probably wanted her on the team because she was the FBI ho. I’m sure they all knew about the affair.
From Business Insider
“Aaron Zebley
Associated Press/Jeff Chiu
Zebley is a longtime FBI staffer who spent years in the counterterrorism division as a special agent before becoming the agency’s chief of staff under Mueller’s former leadership.
Between FBI stints, Zebley served as assistant US attorney in the national security and terrorism unit. He then moved to the DOJ’s national security division before eventually joining the WilmerHale firm in 2014. He, like Quarles and Rhee, left his job at the firm to work on Mueller’s investigation.
Zebley’s early work at the FBI consisted of grueling, complicated investigations into terrorist groups like Al Qaeda — even before 9/11 propelled the organization into infamy. Yet in recent years at WilmerHale, his focus has turned to cybersecurity.
A recent profile in Wired called Zebley a “dogged FBI agent turned prosecutor turned confidant,” noting that his tenacity, history of working alongside Mueller, and globetrotting, investigatory experience will be crucial assets for the Trump-Russia probe.”
From the article:
“Page steadfastly maintained there was no bias present in either the Clinton-email investigation or the Trump-Russia investigation on the part of anyone within the FBI or the DOJ and went to some lengths to illustrate that, in general, FBI PERSONEL DON’T LIKE MOST OF THE PEOPLE THEY INVESTIGATE.
Hmm… Or do they investigate most of the people they don’t like? They liked Hillary, and they let her loose.
We can’t take anything she said as being truthful.
Lewandowski revealed that the big reveal and action against participants in SpyGate will be held for the 2020 election.
If true, I think it’s a disgrace.
Reducing the greatest scandal in US history to a partisan political weapon, in order to win an election, is outrageous. This scandal does not belong to Trump, but to the population. It’s not his toy.
The nation needs transparency, if it’s going to ever have a chance to find some common ground again.
It’s also a very high risk strategy, that may well backfire. The assumption must be that as the conspirators have all been IDd and muzzled (some probably under surveillance), their ability to inflict harm is under control. Yeah right. These people are desperate and brazen. They can still do a hell of a lot of damage – and will do so.
So I get the strategy, but don’t like it at all. Trump has to fire Bob Mueller immediately – call the SOBs bluff – then declassify, then start using his exec power to fire people. And that’s just the start.
My ten cents.
Obviously Mueller is the coverup key. In order to take down the sham mueller needs to be exposed. He has exposures As FBI Director during the Uranium One sake. That is where we need to go.
