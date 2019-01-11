Leaked Transcripts from Lisa Page Provide Some Stunning Revelations…

In the last 24 hours The Epoch Times has become a conduit for leaked information from inside the joint House congressional committee (Oversight/Judiciary) that was investigating DOJ and FBI corruption. [Two Stories: See Here and See Here]

The joint House committee previously requested approval from the DOJ and FBI for transcripts of all witness testimony to be released. In response, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch, citing possible interference with the Mueller investigation, refused to release the transcripts. However, it appears someone from within the committee, likely Mark Meadows, following a pattern previously exclusive to John Solomon (The Hill), is now leaking those witness transcripts to The Epoch Times.

The leaked transcripts are not being made available; however, articles are being written from those who are reviewing them. The first is an article by Jeff Carlson about the testimony by former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. It is a lengthy article and I would urge all who are interested in her testimony to read it: SEE HERE. There is a wealth of new information that fills in many of the gaps from prior research.

One of the immediately interesting aspects of the Page testimony goes directly to the issue of why the witness transcripts are not being released, and the inherent risk to the small group inside the DOJ and FBI who were coordinating the Clinton and Trump probes.

Lisa Page outlines the people who were at the center of the “small group team” within the FBI (emphasis mine):

[…] Although Page admitted to a personal dislike for Trump, she also admitted to a less-than-favorable view of Hillary Clinton, noting that while she did not like then-candidate Trump, she “wasn’t particularly fond or favorable toward Secretary Clinton. Page summed her position up thusly: “I mean, given a Trump-Clinton race, yes, I was supporting Clinton, but I was not a particularly big fan of hers.” The role of FBI agent Jonathan Moffa, currently a deputy assistant director at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, may have been greater than previously understood. Page noted that most of the FBI personnel involved in the Clinton and Trump-Russia investigations were separate from each other—they worked on one investigation or the other. Strzok and Moffa, both from the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, worked on both investigations, as Page noted: “Really it’s the people that met with Jim Comey. Those are the only people that were really the same with respect to both teams. So it’s the same general counsel, the same deputy general counsel, me, Mr. McCabe, Dave Bowdich. The EAD for National Security Branch changed, but that was just because of regular personnel turnover. (read more)

Many of us were trying to figure out how David Bowditch rose to the level of Deputy FBI Director under Chris Wray. [Bowditch was previously the FBI field office head for the San Bernardino terrorist attack investigation in California] Now we see that Bowditch was at the center of the small group in Washington DC who were doing the Trump investigation.

This reconciles why the current FBI is blocking the release of the witness transcripts. Do you remember who told congress a few weeks ago that any transcript releases may interfere with the Mueller investigation?…

Yes, that would be David Bowditch. Obviously, Bowditch is following a very familiar pattern. DOJ and FBI officials who are directly connected to the previous corruption have a vested self-interest in controlling the sunlight upon them.

Despite their claims, don’t be tricked into thinking it’s about timing, and/or a workload, and/or the holidays (per letter). How do we know this?

Well, remember, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chaired by Devin Nunes, made a similar request for release of their transcripts on September 26th, 2018. The DOJ, FBI and Special Counsel have refused to comply for four months. They intended to drag this out as a defense strategy to hide their own duplicity. Hence, the likelihood Mark Meadows (or someone similar) is frustrated and has now started leaking transcripts to The Epoch Times.

Mueller’s investigation always held an ulterior purpose:

♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.

♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.

♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.

In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.

There’s a hell of a lot more to be learned from the Lisa Page testimony, specifically about the role of the CIA in the overall operation… However, for me personally, her outline of Bowditch in the main FBI DC office -as connected to the larger investigation- completes an annoyingly missing puzzle piece.

DAG Rod Rosenstein was hired by President Trump at the direction of, and request of, AG Jeff Sessions. Rosenstein then recommended that President Trump hire FBI Director Chris Wray (a transparently useful idiot)….. Director Wray then hired David Bowditch as his deputy AND re-hired Dana Boente as FBI chief-legal-counsel.

The picture we get here is how the 2015/2016 officials within the corrupt DOJ and FBI enterprise, were put into higher office in the Trump administration 2017/2018; and those same officials are currently occupying positions that allow them to keep their prior corrupt activity hidden.

This whole thing is FUBAR.

