Jim Jordan, Doug Collins and Mark Meadows Take Action to Expose Ongoing DOJ Institutional Fraud…

House Judiciary Committee, ranking member Doug Collins, together with Jim Jordan (ranking member Oversight), and Representative Mark Meadows, begin questioning U.S. Attorney John Huber in their effort to expose the biggest current DOJ con job.

In a letter to U.S. Attorney John Huber (full pdf below), Collins, Jordan and Meadows begin the formal process to expose a widely believed fraud.

A misinformation campaign has been waged to give the appearance of an investigation that does not exist. There is ZERO factual evidence of any investigative action underway by U.S. Attorney Huber, beyond speculation and supposition.

Here is the full letter:

.

Last month investigative journalist Paul Sperry posted an interesting report at RCP-Investigations outlining numerous interviews with DC politicians and would-be witnesses, if any actual DOJ investigation of the FBI and DOJ misconduct was taking place.

What Sperry discovered is the year-long narrative around John Huber and Michael Horowitz is factually false. [SEE HERE]

Just like the false framework surrounding the long-forgotten U.S. Attorney John Lausch; the guy who was supposedly hired to facilitate DOJ record production but actually did nothing of the sort; Sperry discovered the framework around U.S. Attorney John Huber was manufactured by career officials inside the DOJ to tamp down problematic demands for a second special counsel.

Worse still, and absolutely confirming information from our own contacts within the OIG, Paul Sperry outlines how Michael Horowitz has not interviewed key people who would be part of any authentic FISA abuse inquiry. [READ HERE]

Unfortunately, this information is directly in-line with information received by CTH in September of 2018. According to people with knowledge of DOJ-OIG operations, and restrictions upon the IG imposed by chain-of-command authority, Horowitz’s investigation has been limited by Mueller’s team.

According to our own independent sourcing, as a direct consequence of the Sessions recusal issues, DAG Rosenstein was in charge of approving all OIG investigative document production and DOJ/FBI scheduling for testimony. Mueller’s team gave Rosenstein a list of restrictive lines of inquiry that would be considered obstructing their own investigation and should thereby be considered ‘out-of-bounds‘ for OIG review; those instructions broadly created limits on what Horowitz could see, and who Horowitz could interview.

According to a person directly involved, an internal investigative complaint was filed to the AG; however, due to recusal issues that complaint was forwarded (by Sessions) to FBI chief-legal-counsel Dana Boente.

General Counsel Boente, hired by Christopher Wray, ultimately concurred with Mueller and Rosenstein’s decision thereby blocking any internal investigative efforts under the auspices of protecting the integrity of the ongoing Mueller probe.

A bureaucratic catch-22.

As a result of team Mueller’s moves, multiple people including John Carlin, Mary McCord, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Carter Page and any other inside official with knowledge of the FISA application and downstream issue, is off-limits for DOJ-OIG questioning.

This decision was stunningly ironic considering that Dana Boente was the ultimate arbiter inside the internal debate. Remember, Boente was “acting AG” after Sally Yates was fired.

See the BS construct?

Sometime just after President Trump agreed to back-down from his declassification request (9/21/18), under threat from Rosenstein over obstruction, around early October it was reported to us that INSD (FBI inspection division) was planning to wait-out the Mueller probe and continue the OIG investigation once the Mueller report was filed.

However, after the election it became obvious the small group, who make up -and control- Mueller’s team, were going to expand their inquiry; and it was unlikely the probe would end. The result of this bureaucratic mess and tug-of-war is that Horowitz cannot see the information DAG Rosenstein promised President Trump he would review.

CTH is told this outcome is entirely by design. DAG Rod Rosenstein knew that Horowitz was being blocked by Mueller at the same time Rosenstein promised President Trump the inspector general would review the FISA issues. The internal complaint passed to Boente had already taken place prior to September 21st when Trump met with Rosenstein.

In essence, DAG Rosenstein was lying to Trump about allowing Horowitz to review the information behind the declassification….. well, sort of lying…

You see, here’s where Mueller and Rosenstein are Machievellian. IG Horowitz will be allowed to see the material, but only *after* the Mueller team is finished with their probe. So technically Rosenstein wasn’t lying to the President – he just wasn’t being entirely forthcoming with the timing. So long as the Mueller probe exists, the IG is blocked from review.

Read again slowly:

So long as the Mueller probe exists, Inspector General Michael Horowitz is blocked from reviewing anything Team Mueller takes under their review.

The OIG has now been reviewing FBI and DOJ issues in/around FISA aspects for over a year; yet the DOJ-OIG and internal inspection division unit (INSD) has been blocked, by the Mueller probe, from reviewing the most critical information needed.

Here’s where it gets interesting…. Remember, as you saw in December from FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch, the ODNI (Coats), AG (Whitaker/Barr), DAG (Rosenstein), FBI Director (Wray) and Deputy FBI Director (Bowditch), along with Robert Mueller and/or any leadership member of his team (Weissmann), can block or deny any declassification request. However, they need an excuse to do so; Mueller is that excuse.

None of these DOJ/FBI officials have any intention of declassifying anything while the Mueller probe exists. Mueller’s team holds all the power; arguably, by design.

Now, just pause and take this back to the beginning again, and be intellectually honest with your review. If the Mueller probe can block any/all investigative inquiry related to any matter they put under their massive review…. then, even if you believe Huber is doing an investigation of something (he’s not)…. what the heck could Huber investigate if access to the evidence is controlled by team Mueller?

Think about it logically.

But wait, it gets worse…

If DOJ Inspector General Horowitz were to write an incomplete report, obviously it would not be of value; but if he did, and it cited his inability to review certain information – and/or conduct certain interviews – that draft report (during the notification to principles phase) still has to pass through DOJ channels who have the ultimately authority to remove any language concerning to their interests, and transfer it into a classified appendix which no-one can legally discuss. Thus, the Inspector General is not an autonomous official; Horowitz doesn’t work without bosses.

With Paul Sperry’s reporting as additional support, CTH continues to outline the true motives and intents of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and his team:

♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.

♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.

♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.

In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.

The efforts of Rosenstein, Wray, Bowditch, Boente et al, to cover-up the institutional corruption extends far beyond their blocking activity of the declassification requests; and shows up in the lack of substance behind the Wolfe plea agreement when compared to the devastating evidence within the original indictment.

There is a clear pattern. In addition to the disparity of outcome within the Wolfe indictment/plea deal we exhibit: ♦redactions in material evidence provided to congress; ♦refusal to release material to congress; ♦fighting declassification of documents that would be damaging to the previous officials; ♦refusal to discuss events with congress by officials who hide behind the shield of the Mueller investigation; the list is long.

Additionally, the Mueller control agenda also extends into the two previous IG reports submitted by DOJ Inspector Michael Horowitz.

With Robert Mueller in charge of an ongoing investigation, the two previous IG reports (1. Investigation of McCabe and 2. Clinton email/FBI bias) could not outline anything tangentially connected to the Mueller investigation without first passing through his teams approval and review.

That level of Mueller influence kept the most severe elements of investigative sunlight away from public review.

These officials defending the administrative state are still in place. We know they are in place because their influential conduct is visible. Three of them are inarguable:

(1) By redacting innocuous, albeit highly damaging information, within the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages and emails. Officials within the agencies are hiding information and even eliminating the most damaging material. Why did they redact the Page/Strzok text messages in the first place?

(2) By controlling what records IG Horowitz has access to; in addition to who he is interviewing. The IG is only as effective as the material he has to review. Mueller, through people like Andrew Weissman is the one making all the decision here.

(3) By shaping the executive summaries of the two previous IG reports to ensure the specific material within the report is diluted as much as possible in the summary and conclusions.

In essence, and against the understanding of how these officials manipulated the recusal of AG Jeff Sessions; DAG Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch, FBI Chief Legal Counsel Dana Boente, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the affiliated network of political operatives within the DOJ/FBI; this crew has held free reign to shape everything in the past two years.

That is why there has been ZERO progress.

Everything past to present, has been a complete con-job by the officials within the DOJ and FBI.

This is what Jordan, Meadows and Collins now hope to expose.

Advertisements