Jim Jordan, Doug Collins and Mark Meadows Take Action to Expose Ongoing DOJ Institutional Fraud…

House Judiciary Committee, ranking member Doug Collins, together with Jim Jordan (ranking member Oversight), and Representative Mark Meadows, begin questioning U.S. Attorney John Huber in their effort to expose the biggest current DOJ con job.
In a letter to U.S. Attorney John Huber (full pdf below), Collins, Jordan and Meadows begin the formal process to expose a widely believed fraud.
A misinformation campaign has been waged to give the appearance of an investigation that does not exist. There is ZERO factual evidence of any investigative action underway by U.S. Attorney Huber, beyond speculation and supposition.
Here is the full letter:
.
Last month investigative journalist Paul Sperry posted an interesting report at RCP-Investigations outlining numerous interviews with DC politicians and would-be witnesses, if any actual DOJ investigation of the FBI and DOJ misconduct was taking place.
What Sperry discovered is the year-long narrative around John Huber and Michael Horowitz is factually false. [SEE HERE]
Just like the false framework surrounding the long-forgotten U.S. Attorney John Lausch; the guy who was supposedly hired to facilitate DOJ record production but actually did nothing of the sort; Sperry discovered the framework around U.S. Attorney John Huber was manufactured by career officials inside the DOJ to tamp down problematic demands for a second special counsel.
Worse still, and absolutely confirming information from our own contacts within the OIG, Paul Sperry outlines how Michael Horowitz has not interviewed key people who would be part of any authentic FISA abuse inquiry. [READ HERE]
Unfortunately, this information is directly in-line with information received by CTH in September of 2018. According to people with knowledge of DOJ-OIG operations, and restrictions upon the IG imposed by chain-of-command authority, Horowitz’s investigation has been limited by Mueller’s team.
According to our own independent sourcing, as a direct consequence of the Sessions recusal issues, DAG Rosenstein was in charge of approving all OIG investigative document production and DOJ/FBI scheduling for testimony. Mueller’s team gave Rosenstein a list of restrictive lines of inquiry that would be considered obstructing their own investigation and should thereby be considered ‘out-of-bounds‘ for OIG review; those instructions broadly created limits on what Horowitz could see, and who Horowitz could interview.
According to a person directly involved, an internal investigative complaint was filed to the AG; however, due to recusal issues that complaint was forwarded (by Sessions) to FBI chief-legal-counsel Dana Boente.
General Counsel Boente, hired by Christopher Wray, ultimately concurred with Mueller and Rosenstein’s decision thereby blocking any internal investigative efforts under the auspices of protecting the integrity of the ongoing Mueller probe.
A bureaucratic catch-22.
As a result of team Mueller’s moves, multiple people including John Carlin, Mary McCord, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Carter Page and any other inside official with knowledge of the FISA application and downstream issue, is off-limits for DOJ-OIG questioning.
This decision was stunningly ironic considering that Dana Boente was the ultimate arbiter inside the internal debate. Remember, Boente was “acting AG” after Sally Yates was fired.
See the BS construct?
Sometime just after President Trump agreed to back-down from his declassification request (9/21/18), under threat from Rosenstein over obstruction, around early October it was reported to us that INSD (FBI inspection division) was planning to wait-out the Mueller probe and continue the OIG investigation once the Mueller report was filed.
However, after the election it became obvious the small group, who make up -and control- Mueller’s team, were going to expand their inquiry; and it was unlikely the probe would end. The result of this bureaucratic mess and tug-of-war is that Horowitz cannot see the information DAG Rosenstein promised President Trump he would review.
CTH is told this outcome is entirely by design. DAG Rod Rosenstein knew that Horowitz was being blocked by Mueller at the same time Rosenstein promised President Trump the inspector general would review the FISA issues. The internal complaint passed to Boente had already taken place prior to September 21st when Trump met with Rosenstein.
In essence, DAG Rosenstein was lying to Trump about allowing Horowitz to review the information behind the declassification….. well, sort of lying…
You see, here’s where Mueller and Rosenstein are Machievellian. IG Horowitz will be allowed to see the material, but only *after* the Mueller team is finished with their probe. So technically Rosenstein wasn’t lying to the President – he just wasn’t being entirely forthcoming with the timing. So long as the Mueller probe exists, the IG is blocked from review.
Read again slowly:
So long as the Mueller probe exists, Inspector General Michael Horowitz is blocked from reviewing anything Team Mueller takes under their review.
The OIG has now been reviewing FBI and DOJ issues in/around FISA aspects for over a year; yet the DOJ-OIG and internal inspection division unit (INSD) has been blocked, by the Mueller probe, from reviewing the most critical information needed.
Here’s where it gets interesting…. Remember, as you saw in December from FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch, the ODNI (Coats), AG (Whitaker/Barr), DAG (Rosenstein), FBI Director (Wray) and Deputy FBI Director (Bowditch), along with Robert Mueller and/or any leadership member of his team (Weissmann), can block or deny any declassification request. However, they need an excuse to do so; Mueller is that excuse.
None of these DOJ/FBI officials have any intention of declassifying anything while the Mueller probe exists. Mueller’s team holds all the power; arguably, by design.
Now, just pause and take this back to the beginning again, and be intellectually honest with your review. If the Mueller probe can block any/all investigative inquiry related to any matter they put under their massive review…. then, even if you believe Huber is doing an investigation of something (he’s not)…. what the heck could Huber investigate if access to the evidence is controlled by team Mueller?
Think about it logically.
But wait, it gets worse…
If DOJ Inspector General Horowitz were to write an incomplete report, obviously it would not be of value; but if he did, and it cited his inability to review certain information – and/or conduct certain interviews – that draft report (during the notification to principles phase) still has to pass through DOJ channels who have the ultimately authority to remove any language concerning to their interests, and transfer it into a classified appendix which no-one can legally discuss. Thus, the Inspector General is not an autonomous official; Horowitz doesn’t work without bosses.
With Paul Sperry’s reporting as additional support, CTH continues to outline the true motives and intents of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and his team:
♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.
♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.
In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.
The efforts of Rosenstein, Wray, Bowditch, Boente et al, to cover-up the institutional corruption extends far beyond their blocking activity of the declassification requests; and shows up in the lack of substance behind the Wolfe plea agreement when compared to the devastating evidence within the original indictment.
There is a clear pattern. In addition to the disparity of outcome within the Wolfe indictment/plea deal we exhibit: ♦redactions in material evidence provided to congress; ♦refusal to release material to congress; ♦fighting declassification of documents that would be damaging to the previous officials; ♦refusal to discuss events with congress by officials who hide behind the shield of the Mueller investigation; the list is long.
Additionally, the Mueller control agenda also extends into the two previous IG reports submitted by DOJ Inspector Michael Horowitz.
With Robert Mueller in charge of an ongoing investigation, the two previous IG reports (1. Investigation of McCabe and 2. Clinton email/FBI bias) could not outline anything tangentially connected to the Mueller investigation without first passing through his teams approval and review.
That level of Mueller influence kept the most severe elements of investigative sunlight away from public review.
These officials defending the administrative state are still in place. We know they are in place because their influential conduct is visible. Three of them are inarguable:
(1) By redacting innocuous, albeit highly damaging information, within the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages and emails. Officials within the agencies are hiding information and even eliminating the most damaging material. Why did they redact the Page/Strzok text messages in the first place?
(2) By controlling what records IG Horowitz has access to; in addition to who he is interviewing. The IG is only as effective as the material he has to review. Mueller, through people like Andrew Weissman is the one making all the decision here.
(3) By shaping the executive summaries of the two previous IG reports to ensure the specific material within the report is diluted as much as possible in the summary and conclusions.
In essence, and against the understanding of how these officials manipulated the recusal of AG Jeff Sessions; DAG Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch, FBI Chief Legal Counsel Dana Boente, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the affiliated network of political operatives within the DOJ/FBI; this crew has held free reign to shape everything in the past two years.
That is why there has been ZERO progress.
Everything past to present, has been a complete con-job by the officials within the DOJ and FBI.
This is what Jordan, Meadows and Collins now hope to expose.
The democrats would never be in this position, because they would just Seth Rich a few people and everything would just go away.
Yup. Vince Foster them.
Yes, and I always liked the phrase “they would have a Clinton event.”
Arkancide…
I would have thought Whitaker would have appointed a SC by now. I’m just sayin clock over this betrayal from Sessions.
It’s looking like the fine print in the insurance policy to me…
I would have thought Whitaker would have appointed a SC by now. I’m just sayin clock over this betrayal from Sessions.
I would have thought Whitaker would have appointed a SC by now. I’m just sayin Im not over this betrayal from Sessions.
I will go back to Sundance’s #1 curious question…who released the texts messages? Who released the redacted FISA? Is this person/persons the only white hat in government? How do we know what we know given the corruption and Deep State players trying to bury everything?
Could Ezra Cohen-Watnick be the source of the e-mails and the redacted FISA warrant?
I don’t know why I always read all the comments here. You folks are so negative it just makes me sick. Most of the commenters on this thread I haven’t even seen before. Who are all of you who have no faith in our President and his judgement?
How can this illegal sham be shut down? Trying to unseat a sitting President is illegal !
Because the whole “justice” system top-to-bottom, and that includes the vaunted “agents” is a vast corrupt, criminal enterprise. Has been for years and will continue to be so until the end of time. NO ONE is going to jail or is even going to be charged ICW FISA. It’s disgusting.
Every single FBI agent that has even the suspicion of internal wrong doing has a duty to come forward. They are all accessories if they know something and do not report it. If they are scared, that is proof enough they should do the ethical thing.
And on the front page of Drudge today, “When Mueller Issues a Report, Trump May Try to Suppress Some of It,” published by the propaganda specialists at Bloomberg… The Democrat spin machine never stops — wonderful! https://www.bloombergquint.com/politics/when-mueller-issues-report-trump-may-try-to-suppress-some-of-it#gs.lH6BmBMR
I think Trump should fire Mueller and then declass to show the investigation was a fraud.
I think that timing and “acclimating the public” are very important. The cultural marxist media does not report on the criminal activities. People I know are shocked when I suggest that their representative, Adam Schiff, is a really evil person. They don’t have a clue. They haven’t heard about his alleged human trafficking and leaking of classified information, etc.
I believe the prosecutions will begin with the people who have been trafficking in children/sex crimes/satanic stuff like adrenochrome harvesting. Almost nobody can disagree with prosecuting such horrible people (RBG would probably disagree).
After a bunch of these people go to jail, then some of the other criminality can be brought to light. The extent of the criminality is so overwhelmingly massive, it would blow the minds of most of the public if attempts were made to prosecute all the different crimes at once. The globalists have a huge advantage in having the MSM completely complicit in their schemes.
I don’t expect anything significant to happen in terms of prosecuting criminality in the DOJ/FBI for another year. I also expect the cultural marxists/globalists to try to make some serious attempts at assassinations before that comes to pass.
Too little too late. Huber is either hamstrung by Mueller or AWOL, or both. Makes no difference. Trump blundered when he ignored his instincts and failed to declassify everything. I doubt we will see anything unless it is leaked and the Dems and DOJ will ruthlessly seek out and prosecute the leaker(s). The Dems have locked down the House investigations, the Senate Republicans are a joke, and the FBI/DOJ feel empowered and so will ignore any presidential declassification order. Whistleblowers, knowing they have no one to protect them will simply shrink back into the shadows. A brazen act of sedition unprecedented in the country’s history has been covered up in front of our eyes and In broad daylight. And half of the country probably still believes that Trump colluded. I had hoped for a better outcome, perhaps, even a little justice, but reality is sinking in. I really hope to heck that I am wrong, but at the moment I just can’t see any positives. Sorry. Meanwhile, the unabashed idiot Ocasio-Cortez is being made into the second coming of Obama. I feel as if I have awoken in some red kryptonite affected, bizzaro universe where up is down and left is right, and a Nick Sabin coached team just got its ass royally handed to it in a national championship game,
67% of Libtards believe that Russia changed the physical ballots to help Trump.
Yes, they are that stupid.
I don’t think they believe it. Just as I don’t think they think everyone on twitter is Russian bots. They just say it because they feel it is effective.
I don’t think we will see it unless Trump is in his last days in office. Even then there are probably people in his administration that will try and talk him out of it.
This is a far cry from when we thought Nunes, Grassley and Horowitz would drop some hard-hitting hammers on the DOJ corruption. All that has happened is we are older, wiser and more cynical.
Amen-I quit trying to keep up with it. Seeing more evidence of something I already know to be true and having justice “denied” just ramps up my frustration. Our course has been set. What’s left of the Republic is strapped into seats on the Titanic and heading full speed towards the iceberg.
Wtf? The Democrats running the House now aren’t going to let anyone slow down their plan to try & destroy the Trump Administration now.
Meadows, Jordan & the rest of you Freedom Caucus guys might just as well start raising hell & have some fun. Act like winners for a change guys. Act like Democrats!
Start by going on all the MSM shows & telling the audiences any bullshit stories you care to make up. Say that you have seen proof that Comey & Mueller were lovers. Strzok & Page texts that confirm Huma & Hillary framed Weiner when he threatened to release nude pictures of the two of them eating… lunch When Chuck Todd screams foul you can laugh & tell Chuck that the pictures are on Weiners laptop & Sessions gave it to Huber to release when the tick-tock plan finally comes together. Say whatever you feel like saying. Be spontaneous. Have a few drinks before the show.
Gaetz looks like he has a good sense of humor too. He can hit the talk show circuit & say that anyone who receives a House subpoena should refuse to testify. No big deal people. Just say NO and not one damn thing will happen to you. Oh, btw, AOC has an STD. Don’t believe me Mika? Get Alexandria on your show & ask her yourself before People magazine breaks the story next week.
Have a blast guys & make Kevin McCarthy earn his pay running around putting out the fires. PDJT most likely won’t lose any sleep over it & might even tweet out the bs comments you made on the fake news the night before.
Lie thru your teeth to the “resistance” dumbasses & help put a smile on the faces of us poor slobs who voted in a Republican majority for probably the last ******g time.
I am not surprised to hear about OAC and the STD-but I’m thinking People will not publish that story. The owner/editor will get a call and told to deep-six it or else. We are living in a modified version of a communist state.
I’ve got 15-20 years left according to life span charts. I don’t think what’s left of the Republic will last that long.
I can barely stand to watch Guiliani saying the same things he said a year or two ago. Between him and clueless Hannity it is enough to make your head explode. As a result I don’t watch them anymore unless it’s a clip on Youtube, another leftist vehicle. I’m just about ready to go to the trenches. How about camo vests?
Same here. I quit watching TV 2 years ago but do occasionally watch short Youtube clips. If I see Sarah Carter and John Solomon breathlessly telling Hannity about their “sources” and the clock is ticking and tick-tock one more time I’m gonna puke.
That is pretty funny MrG!
AND…let loose the hounds….
IF he can move fast enough….ie: order Muleface to the WH and keep him waiting long enough for US Marshalls to raid his offices/home/bedrooms/cars and those of all his merry band of druids.
Then…fire him….with the boxes of stuff coming in the back door, so he can hold a presser’ over the truckloads of boxes, etc…declare them all unsealed and released…warm up the copy machines and start the paper blizzard….
Maybe even perp walk muleface out the side door for a few days of waterboarding practice…
Check-6
I know someone that applied for an OIG job in D.C. about the time last year this was “gearing up” in the Spring. No further effort to fill the job took place. So it does appear he was told to stand down.
Most OIG jobs go to minorities or gays. The only exception is a political connection or nepotism. They simply will not hire a straight male applicant.
As soon as we get the wall, throw mueller and his 17 peons out on the street. Why stop the shyte show now? I love how Trump stands strong and obvi his base is still behind him and ever growing. I think 2019 will be an epic year for us 💯👍🏼
Well, if we consider the possibility of Mueller as a white, that means the efforts to block any substantive investigation from moving forward is by design. If so, who is Mueller getting his orders from and who doesn’t want it to move forward? And why?
If Mueller is a black hat, then all this is simply a creative plan to control what can, and cannot be investigated and explains the demand by Democrats, and like-minded Republicans, that the Special Counsel investigation remains open and ongoing. Note the extension of the GJ an additional 6 months. Flynn sentencing delayed 3 months. I’m not an expert here, but, is it possible for Mueller to issue his report if the GJ is still open? If a real investigation is allowed to move forward a lot of people are exposed. On both sides of the aisle. R and D hands all over the Steele dossier that put this investigation in play.
“Funny” how the see eye eh is never mentioned… ha.
Start asking the right f&%@ing questions?
Well, well. Whose country is this? Ours or theirs?
Well, well. Whose country is this? Ours or theirs?
