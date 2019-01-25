Tripwire – Chairman Adam Schiff Sends HPSCI Witness Transcripts to Robert Mueller, Does Not Release Publicly…

This is a key tell and completely irreconcilable by those who work for Epoch Times news organization who continually claim that Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller are working earnestly toward the cause of justice.

Last September 2018, HPSCI Republican Chairman Devin Nunes asked the DOJ to review, for declassification purposes, all witness transcripts and release them to the public. {link} However, the DOJ and FBI refused to release the transcripts. Three months later, December 2018, the joint Oversight and Judiciary Committee also requested their witness transcripts from their committee be released {link}. Both requests were denied.

Today, instead of supporting a public release, the new Democrat HPSCI Chairman, Adam Schiff, announces he will send Robert Mueller all witness transcripts.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The House Intelligence Committee will release all transcripts of interviews in its probe of Russian election interference to the special counsel’s office, its Democratic chairman said on Friday after Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was charged with lying to Congress.

“This is now the second witness who has been indicted for or plead guilty to making false statements in testimony before our Committee,” Rep. Adam Schiff said in a statement. “The first order of business for the Committee will be to release all remaining transcripts to the Special Counsel’s Office, and we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.” Schiff and Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House oversight committee, said on Wednesday they expect Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to testify before both panels, despite his decision to postpone his Feb. 7 appearance, citing threats against his family from Trump. The chairmen said they understood Cohen’s security concerns, but added in a statement: “This will not stop us from getting to the truth. We expect Mr. Cohen to appear before both committees, and we remain engaged with his counsel about his upcoming appearances.” (read more)

Two key aspects:

♦ First, as we can see from the Roger Stone arrest/indictment, the Special Counsel Team is already using the transcripts. [(A) They obviously have them because they outlined the Roger Stone testimony in their indictment; and (B) the transcripts that Devin Nunes submitted in September includes the testimony that Team Mueller used.]

WATCH THE PLAY – Cunning Schiff is essentially diffusing a background question about how Mueller is able to exploit transcripts that were given to Rod Rosenstein by Devin Nunes when he asked the DOJ to conduct the declassification review. Notice no-one in the media asked this question because it would show the uncomfortable synergy between Rosenstein and Mueller. [This is the relationship Team Epoch obfuscates].

♦ Second, and most importantly, if the Epoch Times narrative toward Mueller/Rosenstein were true (it’s not)…. then Adam Schiff would be acting against his political interests by giving transcripts to an honorable Robert Mueller, and Rod Rosenstein.

The opposite is true. Chairman Schiff is giving the transcripts to Robert Mueller because it is in his political interests to do so.

Chairman Adam Schiff, a notoriously slimy and conniving politician, is using Mueller for the purpose we have always outlined Mueller to hold. Specifically bullet point #3:

♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.

♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.

♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.

Again, we repeat… Frustratingly, there are those claiming to be on “our side” who are oblivious to these political constructs. They are either intentionally trying to distract from the real danger that is heading toward President Trump; or they are brutally naive people watching things unfold while having no actual grasp of what forces opposes them.

There is a very real danger here as the Epoch Times community keeps selling “trust the plan” pitches and perspectives of honorable Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller while completely ignoring the reality of what is taking place.

This is smash-mouth politics on steroids. Yes, DAG Rod Rosenstein had to give Mueller approval and authorization to conduct a pre-dawn FBI raid with full bin-Laden optics and narratives therein; and no, obviously Rosenstein didn’t anticipate any push-back from AAG Matthew Whitaker for his approvals.

[You make up your own mind on what that says about AAG Whitaker]

Note: If you want to argue the Jeff Carlson premise that Whitaker is now primarily the decision-maker in the Mueller probe (he isn’t); well, that early morning FBI raid doesn’t provide a very optimistic viewpoint of Mr. Whitaker does it? I digress…

Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (House Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary) are working with Robert Mueller (team) and Rod Rosenstein (internal DOJ corrupt officials) on a very carefully constructed plan toward the goal of an impeachment vote against the sitting President.

Mueller, the political team not the individual, are providing their political allies with the ammunition toward their goal. Mueller is both the shield and sword in the arsenal. Mueller hiding, controlling and then shaping released aspects of the witness testimony that provide maximum political value, exhibit his team coordination.

Unfortunately, too many people, on all sides, still refuse to believe the institutions of the DOJ and FBI are comprehensively corrupted. False hope affords too many people the ability to cling to a belief that Rosenstein and Mueller are working honorably toward the cause of justice (they’re not). Hopefully the Schiff transcript announcement today helps people to see exactly what is happening.

Until people awaken to the reality that all elements within executive institutions of the DOJ and FBI, past and current; aligned with corrupt political elements within the House and Senate; are infected with the metastasized cancer of politics little will change.

Washington, D.C. (Jan. 24, 2019)—Today, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, issued the following statement in response to breaking news that a supervisor overruled two career officials who recommended against granting Jared Kushner a top secret security clearance based on foreign influence concerns:

Yesterday, I launched a wide-ranging investigation of the White House’s security clearance process based on a series of grave breaches over the past two years. My request letter to the White House explicitly covers Mr. Kushner, and we expect the White House to produce all of the documents and interviews we requested to determine if tonight’s breaking story is accurate. The system is supposed to be a nonpartisan determination of an individual’s fitness to hold a clearance, not an ad hoc approach that overrules career experts to give the President’s family members access to our nation’s most sensitive secrets. (read more)

Advertisements