Tripwire – Chairman Adam Schiff Sends HPSCI Witness Transcripts to Robert Mueller, Does Not Release Publicly…

This is a key tell and completely irreconcilable by those who work for Epoch Times news organization who continually claim that Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller are working earnestly toward the cause of justice.
Last September 2018, HPSCI Republican Chairman Devin Nunes asked the DOJ to review, for declassification purposes, all witness transcripts and release them to the public. {link} However, the DOJ and FBI refused to release the transcripts. Three months later, December 2018, the joint Oversight and Judiciary Committee also requested their witness transcripts from their committee be released {link}. Both requests were denied.
Today, instead of supporting a public release, the new Democrat HPSCI Chairman, Adam Schiff, announces he will send Robert Mueller all witness transcripts.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The House Intelligence Committee will release all transcripts of interviews in its probe of Russian election interference to the special counsel’s office, its Democratic chairman said on Friday after Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was charged with lying to Congress.
“This is now the second witness who has been indicted for or plead guilty to making false statements in testimony before our Committee,” Rep. Adam Schiff said in a statement. “The first order of business for the Committee will be to release all remaining transcripts to the Special Counsel’s Office, and we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.”
Schiff and Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House oversight committee, said on Wednesday they expect Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to testify before both panels, despite his decision to postpone his Feb. 7 appearance, citing threats against his family from Trump.
The chairmen said they understood Cohen’s security concerns, but added in a statement: “This will not stop us from getting to the truth. We expect Mr. Cohen to appear before both committees, and we remain engaged with his counsel about his upcoming appearances.” (read more)
Two key aspects:
♦ First, as we can see from the Roger Stone arrest/indictment, the Special Counsel Team is already using the transcripts. [(A) They obviously have them because they outlined the Roger Stone testimony in their indictment; and (B) the transcripts that Devin Nunes submitted in September includes the testimony that Team Mueller used.]
WATCH THE PLAY – Cunning Schiff is essentially diffusing a background question about how Mueller is able to exploit transcripts that were given to Rod Rosenstein by Devin Nunes when he asked the DOJ to conduct the declassification review. Notice no-one in the media asked this question because it would show the uncomfortable synergy between Rosenstein and Mueller. [This is the relationship Team Epoch obfuscates].
♦ Second, and most importantly, if the Epoch Times narrative toward Mueller/Rosenstein were true (it’s not)…. then Adam Schiff would be acting against his political interests by giving transcripts to an honorable Robert Mueller, and Rod Rosenstein.
The opposite is true. Chairman Schiff is giving the transcripts to Robert Mueller because it is in his political interests to do so.
Chairman Adam Schiff, a notoriously slimy and conniving politician, is using Mueller for the purpose we have always outlined Mueller to hold. Specifically bullet point #3:
♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.
♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.
Again, we repeat… Frustratingly, there are those claiming to be on “our side” who are oblivious to these political constructs. They are either intentionally trying to distract from the real danger that is heading toward President Trump; or they are brutally naive people watching things unfold while having no actual grasp of what forces opposes them.
There is a very real danger here as the Epoch Times community keeps selling “trust the plan” pitches and perspectives of honorable Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller while completely ignoring the reality of what is taking place.
This is smash-mouth politics on steroids. Yes, DAG Rod Rosenstein had to give Mueller approval and authorization to conduct a pre-dawn FBI raid with full bin-Laden optics and narratives therein; and no, obviously Rosenstein didn’t anticipate any push-back from AAG Matthew Whitaker for his approvals.
[You make up your own mind on what that says about AAG Whitaker]
Note: If you want to argue the Jeff Carlson premise that Whitaker is now primarily the decision-maker in the Mueller probe (he isn’t); well, that early morning FBI raid doesn’t provide a very optimistic viewpoint of Mr. Whitaker does it? I digress…
Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (House Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary) are working with Robert Mueller (team) and Rod Rosenstein (internal DOJ corrupt officials) on a very carefully constructed plan toward the goal of an impeachment vote against the sitting President.
Mueller, the political team not the individual, are providing their political allies with the ammunition toward their goal. Mueller is both the shield and sword in the arsenal. Mueller hiding, controlling and then shaping released aspects of the witness testimony that provide maximum political value, exhibit his team coordination.
Unfortunately, too many people, on all sides, still refuse to believe the institutions of the DOJ and FBI are comprehensively corrupted. False hope affords too many people the ability to cling to a belief that Rosenstein and Mueller are working honorably toward the cause of justice (they’re not). Hopefully the Schiff transcript announcement today helps people to see exactly what is happening.
Until people awaken to the reality that all elements within executive institutions of the DOJ and FBI, past and current; aligned with corrupt political elements within the House and Senate; are infected with the metastasized cancer of politics little will change.
Washington, D.C. (Jan. 24, 2019)—Today, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, issued the following statement in response to breaking news that a supervisor overruled two career officials who recommended against granting Jared Kushner a top secret security clearance based on foreign influence concerns:
Yesterday, I launched a wide-ranging investigation of the White House’s security clearance process based on a series of grave breaches over the past two years. My request letter to the White House explicitly covers Mr. Kushner, and we expect the White House to produce all of the documents and interviews we requested to determine if tonight’s breaking story is accurate. The system is supposed to be a nonpartisan determination of an individual’s fitness to hold a clearance, not an ad hoc approach that overrules career experts to give the President’s family members access to our nation’s most sensitive secrets. (read more)
But Talib from MI and the one from Minnisota get clearances without being vetted since they were voted in.
Then both (IIRC) get put on the House Foreign Affairs Committees.
I think I need a break, this is too much to stomach today. We need to pray Treepers!
*Tliab, dumb autocorrect
**Tlaib actually.
Schiff knows he is in a whole lot of Schiff and wants to hide n the best place and that is also with another traitors. He has no right to to do what he wants with the documents, and it may happen that Trump wants them and they better be given to him asap. Noticeable that the democrats love to have the worst they have to good positions. My question still is why are there ANY committees in Congress since they end in a BIG nothing but suppose to make those with big egos feel important and powerful. Sorry Schiff but we the people are the power and you are a nasty employee which we will happily move out of our Congress as karma is coming and coming! We as the people have every right to see every thing and don’t think we can’t!
Why isnt Whitiker in charge? How is Rod Rosenstein still in charge? This part doesnt make sense??
Huber and Rosenstein were the only two resignations out of 47 that he would not accept
“Huber and Rosenstein were the only two resignations out of 47 that he would not accept”
Back then you had Cummings(I think) and some democrats urge the President to keep Rosenstein. Huber I did not know about. But bottom line, in 2020 when Trump wins, he should sack all those leftovers that he did not sack this time around IMOL.
More kabuki
“One of the President’s greatest achievements will go down as firing Director James Comey,” the press secretary said.
Excuse me ? Oh and I forgot Dana Bonet
https://www.deseretnews.com/article/865681841/Trump-nominates-Utah-US-Attorney-John-Huber-to-keep-job.html
Got to hand it to them. They sure get down to bidness. Dims never stop. Reps never start. I noted on an earlier post that there is not much difference between the Maduro goon supporters in those pictures of him and the DOJ/FBI here. Maduro’s goons know he holds their livelihoods (and lives) in his hand. They will support the strongest person. DOJ/FBI know which side their bread is buttered on too. They will support the strongest person. Until “someone” actively and obviously changes key elements of the equation, the results we see today and those our host outlines for the future, will continue.
pray for a truth bomb….
Hell, at this point I’d settle for just a bomb
Ours dress better.
“One of the President’s greatest achievements will go down as firing Director James Comey,” the press secretary said.
…good riddance to the sorry lying bastard child of the amerikan kgb…..
SD, I don’t want to correct your spelling, but you misspelled Adam Schitt’s name throughout this article.
Lol
Good Grief: such eternal moaning and groaning, and spitting and whining!!
Do you mewing pussy hats anything to offer other than it is getting worse all the time, and I see it but no one else does, so I will sit here and piss in my grits until my check comes from the shut down. Wow we Zow ee.
See Muller cronies today? Over night the democrat gestapo could make America a Venezuela.
Then your intellectual words and opinions will get you nothing, when they burst your world with brutal kick ass.
Better to get ready to fight back, otherwise all you got will die before they crucify you. The commies hate MAGA, and love that you do nothing but whine, and they use the law to crucify you.
Corrupt government is not government, corrupt justice is no justice.
The rulers who like that, live as long as their guards stay with them, After that, they pay the price.
Well we elected this guy but…
…what’s your point?
The raid was not to show Stone they meant business, but was a warning to anyone else who would support POTUS what will happen to them. This is an entire process of hollowing out/dissuading any up and coming conservative newbies from ever getting uppity in the future. Again, until “someone” changes the equation, this will continue and will only get worse.
I’m glad I live way in the country of a decently red state (for now). I just could not stomach living in a cesspool of liberal idiocy. I trully feel for those who do.
NYer here. And it fkng sucks to live in this cesspool!!!
Hmmm… as someone disinterested in and intentionally unfamiliar with an “epoch times” website (sounds quite self-agrandizing), are there page count statics to show any relevance or is this a twitter thing ?
If so, is there a functional difference between this and the alphabet dead end ? Cause it was clear long ago they were not on my side but on my list.
I don’t know about page count statistics. But I hope I’m not visitor 666.
From many of the comments I read here, POTUS has it well within his power to take care of these problems once and for all. Instead he listens to his son-in-law and Lindsey Graham. Lindsey being for the establishment not POTUS.
The world is watching you get played Mr. President. This goes so very much against your nature and we know it. Watching Nancy and Chuck tell you that they hope you have learned your lesson made me both sad and angry. STOP LISTENING TO PEOPLE WHO DO NOT HAVE YOUR INTEREST AT HEART. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR REAL, TRUSTED, WARRIORS IF YOU DON’T. I say this with love and concern for you and the country.
STAY STRONG AND RISE TO MEET THE BATTLE. YOU CAN WIN, WIN, WIN.
Chuck and Nancy may have said it but the result may not be what they insinuate…..they don’t rule the world.
CTH Fan, no one plays with our President. He knows what they are doing and it will cost them a lot because he has the “hand” they don’t. They think they are hot stuff when they are dead cold potatoes – read that as little whiny, nasty, crying, communists losing daily and never knowing what Trump is up to. We know he has the right to hire and fire over the FBI and CIA, etc., he also has the power for the National Emergency crisis, and now it has been found he can get the wall built the way he wants as tho it another door to an emergency, and that he also has the power to do a lot of things and that scares the communists, altho some are waking up to the fact they are being “played”. In other words, he doesn’t need Congress as all to get done what must be done. Giving them 3 weeks means fed workers will get paid but it will be noted again and again the democrats don’t give hoot about them no being paid and are the ones blocking their wages. Pelosi and Schumer think they have blown the President but if they look in a mirror they are the ones who being put in an even deeper hole. They haven’t a clue that this is where is will end up. I love the game and they are always losing and yet complimenting themselves! Ah well a fool is born every minute and the democrats are those fools.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even a CNN info babe says the Dems are getting pounded because people realize they don’t really care about border security.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/cnn-reporter-democrats-are-getting-pounded-americans-are-catching-on-that-they-dont-care-about-border-security-video/
Trump is hogtied as long as the Mueller investigation continues, it is why he didn’t follow through on the release of the FISA and other things he knows. Even the IG cannot see a lot of evidence because Mueller. Trump was warned if he released these things he would be charged with obstruction of justice.
Well, Dems angling for a disillusioned Trump base. It has begun.
Dems are amped on what they perceive as power…..pushed along and encouraged by their enemedia….
Trump base will take a deep breath…pause and let them revel in their thinly veiled victory, being practiced in the drill….and proceed to win.
Re Kuschner’s security clearance, is it not relevant that 1000’s of ex federal workers are running around with the same security clearance they had while they were employed by the govt? Many of them corrupt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
likely a more suitable candidate for scrutiny…
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=OfNLXPm_K8GesQWXpIPwCQ&q=ben+rhodes+security+clearance+iran&btnK=Google+Search&oq=ben+rhodes+security+clearance+iran&gs_l=psy-ab.3…2062.18030..20570…2.0..2.550.4721.22j10j3j5-2……0….1..gws-wiz…..0..35i39j0j0i131j0i20i263j35i304i39j0i13j33i299j33i160.sXXvsS2qhmU
Excuse me? Who wrote “The Art of the Deal”? POTUS is ALWAYS 5 steps ahead. Let the kids have their fun…the clock is ticking…TickTock
Absolutely Irish Eyes!
Sundance,
Let’s see if I can wrap my head around this. An impeachment is a political process, not a legal one. The House can impeach for any reason they want, as can the Senate. They do not need “evidence” or any of this stuff to do so. What, then, is Mueller looking for in the latest Roger Stone indictment? Or in Cohen? What does Mueller expect them to say about Trump that will be the definitive, key piece of information that gets Congress to impeach Trump?
What exactly do they think Stone or Cohen could possibly know and to whom is this information relevant? Do they think Cohen’s or Stone’s testimony is going to convince Trump supporters to abandon the President?
What is the point of these “investigations” if the cannot change the public’s mind on any issues?
Mueller is setting a stage.
Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings and Jerry Nadler are the actors.
Voters are the audience.
At the end of the performance the actors will ask the audience for support.
The support is for the impeachment process.
I’m honestly afraid they are going to kill our President. For the DOJ and FBI to throw any and all respect we had for them away, they are guilty of something monstrous. I believe the CA congress members are controlled by the drug cartels.
Sundance,
That is an interesting argument, but…an audience is typically a neutral party at the start of a performance and the actors try to win the audience over at the end of said performance.
Nothing like that actually exists here. Our proverbial audience has read all of the reviews, seen the rehearsals, know the actors and have formed opinions of them, and have pretty much been insiders to the whole play. Who is the neutral party in this audience that the play is designed to convince?
That is the point. There is no undecided middle in this at all.
__________________________________________________________________
Btw, great video from Ted Cruz.
“People calling for Nancy Pelosi to resign after sen Ted Cruz exposed this. Democrats vote to not pay federal workers and media hides it. Republicans had a plan to pay federal workers during the shutdown. But that proposal did not pass because all but 6 Democrats voted against it.
If you needed more proof that Democrats are responsible for the government shutdown this is it.”
So you now seriously think that Trump is unaware of or powerless against this heel-nipping by these amateurs? I am frankly surprised by how much you have retreated from your once famous optimism and confidence in Trump. Now you seem to be resigned to the fact that he will not survive. An what, exactly, has Mueller done to Trump himself over these last two years? Nothing, as you know. Impeachment is a fever dream of the Dems. It will never happen. If it ever becomes serious in the House, Trump can unload on everyone, from Hillary down the line, including all the ones in DOJ, the Congress, er al., all of whom you’ve chronicled here extensively. You don’t have to “trust the plan” but I suggest and pray that you trust God again like you have always done, and have inspired many of us here to do as well
Thing is, I think Sundances take on what is happening is not wrong and it is quite interesting. BUT…what exactly are they trying to accomplish? Again…who are they trying to convince?
Trust the plan….if you’re a Democrat
Why can’t they just pull a Feinstein and release the transcripts on their own?
…I will never forget the closeup of her moist eyes slithering around the room as she announced and commented on the ford accusations….
It doesn’t get any creepier…..
yikes…
“Huber and Rosenstein were the only two resignations out of 47 that he would not accept”
With Dem input no less. Trump relied on his RINO advisors back to run the show. Rice recommended Tillerson, for example.
I did not know Huber asked to resign. I wonder why he would want to?
Spot on Sundance. The hair stood up on my arms watching the raid on Stone. We are living under a KGB police state . It was meant to scare us all to our bone marrow. We have seen so many taxpayer paid government employees lie to congress , and receive zero punishment.
We are not living in America anymore. I do not trust my government, I fear them.
