Speaker Pelosi Sets Impeachment Stage With Tweet: “What Does Putin Have on Trump?”

After a few months of head-fake commentary downplaying the Democrat party objective to use the House for an impeachment process, Speaker Nancy Pelosi drops the pretense.
In a tweet last night, connected to a press release, the democrat Speaker of the House of Representatives accuses the sitting President of being a Russian operative; thus Pelosi begins to set the stage for two likely purposes:
The tweet itself is connected to, and comes on the heels of, Speaker Pelosi publishing a statement about the Special Counsel, DOJ and FBI arrest of Roger Stone.
“The indictment of Roger Stone makes clear that there was a deliberate, coordinated attempt by top Trump campaign officials to influence the 2016 election and subvert the will of the American people.” … “In the face of 37 indictments, the President’s continued actions to undermine the Special Counsel investigation raise the questions: what does Putin have on the President, politically, personally or financially?” (link)
All indications are that Speaker Pelosi will refuse to allow President Trump to deliver a State of the Union address from the capitol building. Factually, the Speaker is currently barring President Trump from entering the premises.
The implication within both the tweet and the published press release appears to be groundwork justification to forbid President Trump from entering the venue by claiming his administration is illegitimate.
Obviously this approach would be unprecedented. However, as with everything that has happened thus far, this level of resistance continues to raise political confrontation into uncharted territory.
Secondly, as we noted in the new Speaker Pelosi ‘House Rules‘, the framework of the congressional committees are specifically structured to accomplish an impeachment process. The shift yesterday to a more hostile, aggressive and confrontational tone would seem to indicate all House ‘impeachment‘ pretense is being dropped.
When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to Alinsky (damage) President Donald Trump.
Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.
Optics and innuendo are key elements, tools per se’, in the Alinsky narrative engineering process. [Alinsky Rule #6 is Pelosi fueling the resistance base] Pelosi, Schumer and the democrat machine are also focused on getting a raw Mueller report and not a version from AG Barr {explained here}.
1. “Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” Power is derived from 2 main sources – money and people. “Have-Nots” must build power from flesh and blood.
2. “Never go outside the expertise of your people.” It results in confusion, fear and retreat. Feeling secure adds to the backbone of anyone.
3. “Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.” Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty.
4. “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules.
5. “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.
6. “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones.
7. “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” Don’t become old news.
8. “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new.
9. “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist.
10. “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.” It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign.
11. “If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.” Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog.
12. “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.” Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem.
13. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. [Alinsky Rules]
[IMPORTANT: Keep in mind that Speaker Pelosi has selected former insider DOJ official Douglas Letter to be the Chief Legal Counsel for the House. That becomes important because there are new powers granted to the House Counsel.]
From Pelosi’s House rules, we now know Elijah Cummings will deliver the schedule for impeachment hearings before his deadline on April 15th.
Pelosi sets up a new, much narrower, oversight priority for Chairman Elijah Cummings; specifically to tailor oversight to the White House and President Donald Trump. Additionally we see the outlined time-schedule for hearings.
In subsection “k” the “clarification” is the narrowing of Elijah Cummings focus. “Oversight Over the Executive Office of the President“. This sets up the system for Cummings to target President Trump, his family, and all members of the executive branch as they relate to specific White House functions.
The Pelosi rules tell Chairman Cummings to deliver his schedule for his investigation(s) to the House by April 15th, 2019. Thereafter the hearing sessions will commence. The objective of those hearings is House impeachment of the President; so now we know the general timeline the Democrats plan to follow.
♦ To help achieve that objective on Page #3 Pelosi changed the rules on depositions:
In previous oversight hearings depositions of witnesses could not be conducted by counsel unless minority members were also present. Pelosi removes that rule allowing an expanded team of House lawyers to question anyone regardless of whether there is a republican present to defend/protect the interests of the witness or target.
Additionally, in the event Republicans develop immediate defensive plans to push back against the weaponization of these oversight committees, Pelosi gives her Chairs 60 days to make up the rules for their committees so they can deflect any defenses.
♦ Following with the investigative plans for impeachment; and in conjunction with all new powers granted to a massively expanded group of House lawyers with new and expanded power; page #7 has specific rules to benefit HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff:
HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff can now, autonomously, demand and instruct depositions from anyone, at any time, for any reason; and the House Intelligence Committee does not need to consider any possible scheduling conflicts for any of the targets, or have any republican members present therein. [Schiff granted far more power than Nunes.]
♦ Page #9 is the beginning of a very interesting new power being granted to an expanded office of House Legal Counsel:
This is only the first part of this Pelosi rule. This part speaks to coordination with Lawfare and similar activist groups outside government. The House will now defend Obamacare, and all other possible constructs, with a legal team – regardless of what the DOJ might be doing on the same legal matter. In essence, a mini-legislative DOJ branch that will fight the U.S. Dept of Justice if needed. (more on this in another section).
♦ Page #13 is the most interesting, and ties back to the Page #9 rule.
Here Speaker Pelosi sets up an internal House division of lawyers, paid with taxpayer funds, to defend Obamacare against any adverse action. In essence Pelosi is setting up her own Legislative Branch division of justice, to fight against the Executive Branch U.S. Department of Justice if needed.
The primary issue surrounds defending Obamacare from possible legal removal. However, it doesn’t take a deep political thinker to see where this approach ends up. It would be naive to think the Lawfare group (Benjamin Wittes) did not help create this new internal legal system.
Normally/traditionally House Counsel represents the interests of the entire Legislative Branch on any issue that might surface. However, Pelosi is setting up a legal activist agency within the House Counsel that will specifically “advocate” for Democrat priorities, against the position of the U.S. Department of Justice, and use taxpayer funds to finance the scheme.
Speaker Pelosi is creating her own mini DOJ inside the legislative branch. And, with additional investigative powers granted to House committees, we might even see a mini-FBI units, dispatched to conduct investigations, accountable only to speaker Pelosi. Heck, considering congress already has subpoena power, there’s no telling where this might end.
They had two years to plan all this and I’m sure it’s had its hitches, but they’re back on track and POTUS hasn’t seen it coming, I’m afraid.
Barr? I have to believe that this guy and others like him, although GOPe, understand that the usual habit of conservative folks not to strike out in a physical way the way the left do, will end if she gets away with this. It’ll be civil war.
TH- the Civil War has already begun. The battle is raging all around us, but many on our side are refusing to admit it.
The truth is that the Repubs had 2 years to do EXACTLY what the Demon Rats are now doing! Why TF didn’t THEY prepare and make up their OWN rules while they had the chance?
Talk about incompetence and treachery! There are barely a handful in Congress who we can count on to stand with our President and the Deplorables. The GOP bastards have once again betrayed us, the good decent, patriots of the USA.
These are the times that try men’s souls.
The Devil ‘s opening gambit is always a question . In the garden it was , “ has God said?” This bitch has got to be woke up before Democrat party fails One Hundred Percent . Impeach Pelosi now !
What Does El Chapo have on Nancy She is so Terrified of the Wall? Just askin’..for a friend
somehow I can see “trust the plan” types saying this is good and we shouldn’t get worried.
LOL !
I often hear ” Trust the plan”…heck I have heard no plan……Hope PT gets mad-dog mean pretty soon…
LikeLiked by 3 people
only in OPEN COURT…like Stone, once the charges are Revealed, the prosecutors are exposed as HACKs to ALL!
Hey Old Gal, could we count on you to write up a new constitution for us? You know you want to!
President Trump showed the olive branch, acted with good faith. Pelosi’s response proves, Democrats deserve a fatal blow.
45 is Presidential and follows the rule of law…
That should do it.
This is all getting to be too much for me… For my own sake I’m gonna have to un-plug for awhile… God bless you all
I know how you feel.
Nigella- if I didn’t come here to vent, my head would explode.
Pelosi represents the Catholic Mafia. Trump needs to send the US military against organized crime or he will soon lose the Presidency. The Jewish Mafia, the Catholic Mafia, the Mexican Mafia, the Chinese Mafia. the Mormon Mafia, the Muslim Mafia. All these drug and human trafficking “families” operating together in the USA under the Democrat Party need to be target killed wholesale as enemy combatants. It is martial law or civil war.
It is called Satanic Mafia.
But I think you are right.
I seem to recall a rather specific if / then promise by the president. And we know he keeps his promises. Do you know what I mean Pelosi? How about you angry Elijah? Shiffhead? Nadless? Do you remember?
I’m speaking figuratively , BURN THE HOUSE (of Dems) Down, Mr President! Expose the fraud and corruption in D.C. You have to go nuclear now , and do everything in your power to SHINE THE LIGHT of TRUTH on these rats/wolves/snakes!
Pray and ask for guidance on BRINGING in the LIGHT, and letting the Nation know what has happened, and our Country is in danger from Globlists/China and Tech Giants that are trying to bring our country down! Patriots need to WAKE UP, and back Trump!
Nancy knows she has the power of the Globalists and Fake News…the problem are the People…shes never been this high profile and now, she is the FACE and VOICE of the opposition…so far she looks and acts like a RADICAL…not good…once primaries roll around, she’ll sound tired and confused…Fake News will be unable to protect her…
This is so much bigger than the “wall” issue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep ! It is about what it has been about since election day, 2016———taking out POTUS.
BUT he KNOWS this.
Pelosi, Schumer and the other radical left Dems are desperate to sway public opinion against President Trump. This is why I want to see President Trump hold some huge campaign rallies again. His White House speeches just aren’t enough.
Here’s a brain twister for you. As we all know, Democrat voters are salivating to impeach Trump. In addition, the Huffington Post (lefty headquarters) just eliminated its entire opinion section. Now make those two statements fit together.
“The indictment of Roger Stone makes clear that there was a deliberate, coordinated attempt by top Trump campaign officials to influence the 2016 election”
That is just TOO precious. An attempt to influence the election is the definition of a political campaign. Does anyone read her crap before she posts it? F’ing idiot.
I keep seeing a similar pattern when taking a step back from my original emotional reaction. It appears so often, that for each action there is an equal and opposite reaction. This Stone indictment involves lying to Congress, stonewalling and tampering with witnesses. The same happened in the Kavanaugh hearings. If the public is outraged and demands extreme justice because of Stone then when the indictments come for those that lied, stonewalled and tampered with witnesses they will be up for equal punishment.
The same with this current border security issue. Trump just tweeted that it will be a bigger deal than we think in the 2020 election. I think this is counter to Pelosi being very vocal about the types of people that Trump associates with and what Putin might have on him. At the same time drug lords are on trial and their associates are talking about huge amounts of bribe money to elite politicians to allow the trafficking to continue. A video clip appeared the other day of Nancy being told to her face about facing prison time by someone on the street. Why is she using so much energy to be vicious to Trump if he wasn’t a threat to her in some way?
Drain the swamp!
I don’t know about you folks but I understand Sundance posting a link to some of Nancy’s crap he has to to keep us informed but as for us people leaving comments I would rather we did not give her more google creds by adding links to her articles, tweets and other pages. I understand that embedding the stuff makes it easier but I would be just as happy with a reference without the link that just promotes her. Or am I wrong to think that linking to her is a bad thing?
