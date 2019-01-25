Roger Stone Indictment (full pdf)…

January 25, 2019

Here’s the Roger Stone indictment (full pdf below) – (link to indictment).  Stone has been indicted on seven counts in connection with Rod Rosenstein and Robert  Mueller’s investigation.  The charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, witness tampering and five counts of false statements.

The prosecutors allege Mr. Stone made multiple false statements to the House Intelligence Committee about his interactions with “Organization 1″ [WikiLeaks].  Thus it appears this is the reason why the currently corrupt DOJ and FBI have kept the transcripts hidden from public review.

If the public had the opportunity to review congressional witness testimony it would be much harder for current DOJ and FBI officials to shape a prosecutorial opinion of those statements.  Thus, Robert Mueller’s team keeps the testimony hidden so they can weaponize innuendo, and legal differences of opinion, for maximum political damage.  This is the very essence of “Lawfare”; one valuable approach toward legal manipulation.

Some of you might remember the raid on FBI Whistleblower Nate Cain back in November  2018. {Backstory}  There was debate as to the intent of the FBI and whether they were simply protecting their interests?  Additionally, the raid on Cain provided a severe level of doubt over the motives behind the IG Horowitz investigation….  The DOJ and FBI demanded everything about their activity must remain under seal.

Well, after the dust settled; and after everyone stopped paying attention to the raid and questioning the motives therein; despite his whistle-blower status, Mr. Cain was fired.

Noticing a pattern yet?….

 

110 Responses to Roger Stone Indictment (full pdf)…

  1. dustahl says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    My maybe far out opinion, Mueller is trying to get Trump to fire him, Mueller
    Mueller has nothing so he is attacking hoping to get fired.
    Mueller’s attack is also vindictiveness on Trump supporters , Arrest Mueller for conspiracy to over throw an elected President.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Retired USMC says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Welcome to the United Stalinist State of Amerika comrads….

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. bertdilbert says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    It will be the same with Cohen testimony. Sealed and let the innuendo fly with Adam Shifty making all kinds of claims against Trump.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. SR says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    We heard many times that Mueller SC is ending and report is ready then another stupid indictment. Is there any relation between today’s indictment and govt reopen?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Logger says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:16 pm

      factors in today’s announcement about temp reopening:
      – Ruth Bader Ginsburg (is she alive?) and nomination of barrett (Dems would block if govt shut down)
      – SOTU
      – Chinese tariff decision
      – Exposing the nation to Democrats’ heartlessness – they would rather shut down the government than secure our borders (who is holding whom hostage?)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • FrankieZee says:
        January 25, 2019 at 4:34 pm

        It is interesting that we haven’t heard anything about RBG in a week. Now, will PIGLOSI let Trump enter the House to give the SOTU? That will be interesting.

        Like

        Reply
  5. MM says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Will this be the straw that broke the camels back?
    How much more will we endure until we do something about it?
    Venezuela anyone?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Nigella says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    If they can do this to Stone they can do this to anyone

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. jack says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Looking back in hindsight, we can see the BIG mistake Trump made in giving the A.G. job to Jeff Sessions. Without that recusal none of this crap would have happened. No mueller investigation and nazi tactics.

    Trump should have asked for Jeff Sessions resignation letter the minute he recused himself, and tweeted he needs someone in A.G. spot that is not connected to his campaign.

    Jeff Sessions could be Trump’s downfall, the jury is out on that one. But this arrest of Stone today, is one of many nazi tactics our government is doing to forever change our country in a very bad way.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Logger says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm

      When you mention Sessions in this context … all I can see in my mind’s eye is Sessions’ idiot smile. I’ve grown to detest that man.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Caius Lowell says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm

      Just like when Obama attacked Gibson guitars for their Republican contributions — same sheet, different day…

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • echobravoleader says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      I don’t think that offering Sessions the AG position was necessarily a bad decision. Political traps by former CIA, DOJ and FBI (maybe additional alphabet agency) leadership seem to have been put in place for Sessions and every other Trump cabinet choice. Look at all the cabinet members that have been mercilessly attacked (and resigned) since day 1.

      It appears to me that firing Sessions might have been a trap as well. If Obama signed an EO on January 13, 2017 for line of succession for AAG if Sessions was removed or resigned as I read the other day, there is far more there than Sessions was a rat. The rabbit hole gets deeper and uglier by the day.

      Remember Franklin’s words, “A Republic, if you can can keep it.” Then there’s Jefferson’s…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Doug Amos says:
      January 25, 2019 at 6:08 pm

      Do not forget that Sessions was manipulated and not wise enough to figure out what their actual intentions were. He was wearing short pants in a game for big boys and joined a group of naïve, spineless and maybe or maybe not long list of enfeebled Rinos. President Trump’s census urgency is certainly the most profound S C submission in history and our only chance in 2020. Nevertheless, the absolute last opportunity, with or w/o is finding Rinos and never, ever acknowledging them on a ballot.

      Like

      Reply
  8. flyboy51v says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    All the chaff and countermeasures aside … Trump just needs to do what he does best which is go on offense. If he does that I will sleep easier. I only get nervous when he appears to be laying back in the weeds. IMHO there is only one way to deal with this corruption and it is head on with all guns blazing. Sit back and let events unfold at your peril ….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. woohoowee says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    That’s It! Rogue DOJ and FIB have got to go. Terminate every single employee and give ’em a plug nickle for severance. Shutter every office. Give every case and piece of evidence to the several states with appropriate jurisdiction. Perhaps we’ll then be safe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Firefly says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    I hope i’m Wrong, but the fact that Wray went along with this indicates he’s not worried about William Barr becoming the new AG. The fact that so many (27 ) agents were picked indicates many were jockeying to be selected because promotions are a likely outcome. This doesn’t bode well for a Mueller’s buddy William Barr becoming the new AG.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    McCabe was accused of sex discrimination so he had the accuser investigated, (tormented) and sought revenge on Flynn who was on the side of the victim.

    Supervisory Special Agent Robyn Gritz

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. L4grasshopper says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Apparently the agents participating in the Stone raid — what, over 20 of them?? — haven’t yet gotten the “Ethics Training” that Wray said was going to fix the FBI 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. L4grasshopper says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    Andrew McCarthy, a former U.S. attorney and columnist for National Review [one of the few over there who isn’t fully NeverTrump], said on Fox News:

    “I read that indictment, and what it says to me is that the special counsel and the FBI have known for at least a year, probably much longer than that that there is no espionage conspiracy and there was none between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. lawton says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    We have to hope Barr has a little integrity and at least makes Mueller wrap this nonsense up.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Firefly says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:33 pm

      They don’t seem to be concerned about Barr. The overselling of Barr is reminiscent of the hard sell on Comey and Mueller having integrity. Hope i’m Wrong- but it’s what it looks like to me.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • thegoosefish says:
      January 25, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      Barr looks like he knocks back a few from time to time; maybe he can down a shot and do what it takes…for that one time in his life…throw caution to the wind…

      Like

      Reply
  15. faithfuldiscerner says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Another day, another arrest, and another day of inaction from the President. He doesn’t have to fire Mueller. He doesn’t have to fire Rosenstein. He doesn’t even have to release the FISA documents. All he has to do is appoint a Special Counsel of his own to investigate corruption in the DOJ/FBI and another to investigate leaking of classified information in Congress. Problem solved.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:30 pm

      The President can NOT appoint a Special Prosecutor. That has to be done by the AG.

      But yeah….so why hasn’t Whitiker done so? And would Barr?

      Don’t hold your breath….until you are Aquaman 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  16. CNY3 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Cain should sue the DOJ/FBI.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. emeraldcoaster says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Since McConnell cannot (or will not) solidify the GOP in the Senate, maybe he can prioritize Barr’s confirmation. Of course hoping Barr will make a positive difference with the rouge DoJ may be a pipe dream, but the options look to be limited. And I can’t say I’m confident the Never-Trumpsters will back Barr when the vote is taken. These are indeed troubling times. Godspeed POTUS, I’m aboard your ship to the end.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. jack says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    I see why this happened!

    By this arrest, it will keep the Mueller Probe going for months and months. We were told the Mueller probe was ending in a month, BUT with this event today, it extends the time.

    Mueller Probe will never end as long as Trump is president. Mueller will go after someone in Trump’s family next, moving up to raiding W.H. and arresting Trump’s wife. (semi-joking … but … really … I’m not sure Mueller team would not be considering this move, can you?)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:32 pm

      I expect Diamond and Silk to get a 20 man no knock raid before Muller is done terrorizing Trump supporters.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
      January 25, 2019 at 5:25 pm

      Exactly right, Jack. mueller’s probe will go on, and might even go on after the President is gone. Until cover ups are no longer needed, mueller and some of his team will always be there.

      Like

      Reply
  19. thegoosefish says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Note the bail was a signature bond. Just a signature, nothing else. “I’ll show up or you can sue me”. That indicates not a major case.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. farmerren says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Please say another prayer of thanks for our strong President Trump. Also a prayer for ourselves to be patient and trust that God’s justice is the only perfect justice. Have a good weekend branch mates.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  21. woohoowee says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    I object to all of this. No one should be able to waste our tax dollars like this. How disrespectful to every hard working tax payer and American. Shame on these thugs!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Flaming Fire and Fury says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      If everyone stops paying taxes then we have no money to pay the government thugs or that the little princes and princesses in congress can redistribute.

      Love u President Trump, but the swamp is very deep and smelly and we need to help u fight back. If we all stop the tax payroll deductions together, they can’t go after everyone…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  22. Another Scott says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    If he was indicted for false statements to a Congressional committee does that mean anyone who has made false statements to a Congressional committee can be indicted? Think who would be snared in that wide net

    Like

    Reply
    • @ChicagoBri says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:46 pm

      Can the dopes in Congress who make false statements in committee be indicted, too?

      Like

      Reply
    • Kent says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:50 pm

      …who CAN be indicted is immaterial to our less-than-honorable investigators..it’s who WILL be indicted by them is the question…

      It’s all a coverup…and…being intellectually honest…it’s looks like the Hillary crowd is winning this aspect of the war…

      …smuggery reigns….at least for now…

      Like

      Reply
  23. lolli says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    The coordination of FBI raid on Stone, the live coverage for intimidation,
    Wray giving a speech on how angry he is over shut down letting PT know he is with “them” no white hats in sight.
    This was a clear threat. Junior is next and the raid could get nasty.
    I can see why Pres Trump backed off
    today to regroup.
    pres Trump looking around for an ally?
    I stand with Pres Trump.
    But I think we need to make our presence more visible. Peacefully.

    Like

    Reply
  24. MaineCoon says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Alan Dershowitz says to carry read the indict to deserve what is “alleged” and what is “the story”…

    Woth watching, but if can’t watch the whole thing watch the last few minutes.

    Like

    Reply
  25. EJ says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    I think this does reek a bit of desperation. I think they may have messed with the wrong guy. I personally think Stone is a bit of a dope, but I think he likes feeling important and will ham it up while in the spot light. Who knows what may come out of his mouth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Right to reply says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Important to remember

    “JULIAN ASSANGE: He doesn’t have anything to worry about because there is no back channel. There was never a back channel. I’ve said it at the time. He’s produced no evidence of it. We have complained about it. He’s simply trolling the absolute—you know, they want to be trolled. They don’t care. They don’t care what the truth is at all. All they want is some little propaganda point that they can use to somehow satisfy their ridiculous fantasies about taking down Trump in relation to Russia. And if Roger Stone is going to help with that, they will give him a massive platform. And that’s exactly what they’ve done. And he’s sold a lot more book as a result. I mean, you have to admire the chutzpah and, I suppose, the cleverness at which he’s done it. It’s, in some sense, admirable. What is not admirable, even though it’s really irritated us, is the—I don’t know, the slavish reaction of those—you know, he just throws a ball, like that, and these mindless mobs of people aligned to the Democrats and the Democratically aligned media in the United States run after it, and eventually over the cliff.”
    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/10/11/julian_assange_on_russia_allegations_adam_schiff_is_not_a_credible_person_roger_stone_has_been_trolling_democrats_all_his_life.html

    Like

    Reply
  27. zozz1 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Joe McCarthy was right….this has been in the works for decades. All would have gone along smoothly, from the FOD (Forces Of Darkness) having selected Obama and having groomed and pushed him up through a resumé-building education until they could put him in office, finally securing the presidency; Hillary was to be the next step that would secure the government for the left for years to come…except Trump destroyed their plan. All those years, and all that effort…gone! Is it any surprise that the FOD must destroy him?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. fanbeav says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    They want President Trump to resign “for the good of the country” like Nixon did for a petty crime! They have nothing else except harassment. I can only imagine how lonely President Trump feels. No backing from GOP and no DOJ/FBI!

    Like

    Reply
  29. Bob Teal says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    At this point, I blame Trump.

    Like

    Reply
    • thegoosefish says:
      January 25, 2019 at 4:45 pm

      Why? What did Trump do? or not do? The man is not an emperor. He has to answer to the Congress. and the Judiciary. And people come election time.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • albertus magnus says:
      January 25, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      He certainly should share some of the blame. He is NOT the weak fraidycat some make him out to be so they can continue to believe Q nonsense that there is a plan or that PDJT has this. No there isnt and no he doesnt.

      We are watching a dance between the DeepState and an innocent President. I believe that DS has something on someone important to PDJT, who he is protecting. PDJT did nothing wrong. Flynn admitted to his crimes. Manafort and Stone are simply thugs who have already operated in the shadows. PDJT has done nothing to help any of them.

      Because PDJT is NOTHING BUT MAGA, he has not colluded with ANYONE. But I wonder what PDJT is afraid of that causes him ti talk big but do nothing. No firing. No declassification. His base is always being told by his mouth pieces (Hannity, Jarretta, DiGenova, Toensing, etc.) that the hammer is coming soon. Then the timeline is changed.

      NOTHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN. NOTHING. Small fish will get fried, Clinton, Comey, etc. will all walk and whoever PDJT is protecting will be left alone. DeepState will never be brought to justice but Barr will correct FUTURE problems in such a way that no past crimes are exposed.

      I bet any takers a $100 donation to Sundance that I am correct. Anyone want to take the bet?

      Like

      Reply
  30. Newman says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Who is talk radio personality Person 2? Hannity?

    Like

    Reply
  31. @ChicagoBri says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Sundance, I thought whistle blowers were protected by law?

    Like

    Reply
  32. RedWave 2020 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    Thanks Jeff Sessions. Great job you did here.

    Like

    Reply
    • Kent says:
      January 25, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      …quite possibly one of the biggest mistakes in modern history…a trap set by cunning and wiley criminals…

      I don’t blame my president, it was after all a trap…but…it was still a mistake….

      I am thankful for and I support PDJT…and would tell him so personally if I could do so.

      Like

      Reply
  33. MaineCoon says:
    January 25, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    I quit reading the indictment after reading the allegations in para. 23, A-F. Those alone will bring jail time and since they are facts based on emails it’s not good.

    But, we haven’t seen Stone’s testimony trasnscript so how do we know what he testified to. OTOH the GJ would have seen it.

    Like

    Reply
  34. AbeLincoln says:
    January 25, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    hmmm wonder what Corsi role is in all of this mess…

    Like

    Reply
  35. oldfatredneckcracker says:
    January 25, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    ~Eric Prince (Betsy DeVos Brother) will be next to be Indicted.~
    *Ain’t that right (Trump-Campaign-Mole)…George Nader…who is represented by former Obama Principal Deputy WH Counsel….Kathy Ruemmler.*

    Like

    Reply
  36. Rose says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Whenever demorats and their media lobbyist have a bad week Meuller pulls out a grand jury conviction and the corrupt FBI and their swat teams to terrorize someone for political persecution. Says alot about how they are all working together.

    Like

    Reply

