Here’s the Roger Stone indictment (full pdf below) – (link to indictment). Stone has been indicted on seven counts in connection with Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller’s investigation. The charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, witness tampering and five counts of false statements.
The prosecutors allege Mr. Stone made multiple false statements to the House Intelligence Committee about his interactions with “Organization 1″ [WikiLeaks]. Thus it appears this is the reason why the currently corrupt DOJ and FBI have kept the transcripts hidden from public review.
If the public had the opportunity to review congressional witness testimony it would be much harder for current DOJ and FBI officials to shape a prosecutorial opinion of those statements. Thus, Robert Mueller’s team keeps the testimony hidden so they can weaponize innuendo, and legal differences of opinion, for maximum political damage. This is the very essence of “Lawfare”; one valuable approach toward legal manipulation.
Some of you might remember the raid on FBI Whistleblower Nate Cain back in November 2018. {Backstory} There was debate as to the intent of the FBI and whether they were simply protecting their interests? Additionally, the raid on Cain provided a severe level of doubt over the motives behind the IG Horowitz investigation…. The DOJ and FBI demanded everything about their activity must remain under seal.
Well, after the dust settled; and after everyone stopped paying attention to the raid and questioning the motives therein; despite his whistle-blower status, Mr. Cain was fired.
Noticing a pattern yet?….
My maybe far out opinion, Mueller is trying to get Trump to fire him, Mueller
Mueller has nothing so he is attacking hoping to get fired.
Mueller’s attack is also vindictiveness on Trump supporters , Arrest Mueller for conspiracy to over throw an elected President.
Mueller (and Rosenstein) are following a plan.
CTH can, and will, continue to outline the plan and strategy…. however, following along does require intellectual honesty to accept things as they are; not as we would wish them to be.
Make Mueller own this entire thing. Mueller DOJ. No other attorney general, acting attorney general until all is done.
It highlights how people on our side are big mouths and dumb. All idiot Stone had to do was take the 5th and keep his mouth shut. Its what the other side has done for years. But nope! Ole Roger loves the camera and cant keep his cakehole closed. So he opens himself up to 7 counts of gibberish.
yes!
Why does PTrump hold back the damaging information while his friends get destroyed ??
I am counting on it. Ty.
I’m curious as to who sent in the Riot Squad and who tipped off CNN, all part of the plan.
On another thread on CTH, it is mentioned the CNN reporter at Stone’s house this morning is Josh Campbell…former FBI worked for Comey.
I just read it. So now we know about CNN’s inside friend.
It’s still a Merry-Go-Wheel between all agencies.
May God Bless DJT and may God give him strength and wisdom to weather the storm.
Has been so for months. Trump will not take the bait. Thus, Barr. Jeff Sessions; I am sooooo ashamed of you.
Welcome to the United Stalinist State of Amerika comrads….
Thanks Obama!
I’d rewind that back a few administrations with a peak at 9/11 Patriot Act hysteria. All this FISA corruption and a FBI tasked with counter intelligence surveillance of Americans was injected with jet fuel after the Patriot Act passed. Interesting to me is how it got expanded and renewed under PDJT watch.
Always great to hear from the DNC…
yep a Bush never did anything wrong am I right? haha
the basic delusion of a false dichotomy, everything is explained by the two sides of a coin.
Where did all the leftist trolls on CTH come from? Must have heard about all the good investigative work SD had done.
So your firm belief is only “right wingers” elected Trump? You are the one living in a delusional state when you don’t know or don’t admit that your Bush Republicans went “with her”. This is the sadly lowest common denominational state the country has degenerated into, the belief that somehow a Republican or Democrat must be right. I guess Jeff Sessions was working for the Clintons as well.
But it’s the truth. The Patriot Act opened the door up for this abuse and it worsened under Obama. That’s the bottom line.
And who was in on the creation of the Patriot Act (drawn up before 9/11 btw)???
William Barr.
Don’t forget Robert Mueller’s crime sprees while he was FBI director.
https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/371206-robert-muellers-forgotten-surveillance-crime-spree
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/dirty-cop-major-scandals-took-place-robert-mueller-fbi-director/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/Retired_FBI_Special_Agent_Blows_the_Whistle_on_the_Real_Robert_Mueller/59046/0/38/38/Y/M.html
So you admit it’s all Uniparty? Whatever…
the deep state is one of the greatest examples of bipartisan coming together, joining hands across the aisles and “congress working together’ to enact more corruption in the name of “keeping us safe’ than ever in the history of the USA.
NOOOO…it did not happen at the PEAK of 9/11. It happened before that…Flight 800, New York…
I suspect it got renewed because the same “sources and methods” are used by FBI/DEA/BATFE/CIA/NSA etc … to surveil drug lords, terrorists, spies and whoever else. It’s a powerful tool they will not want to give up, and Congress seems willing to go along.
Thanks Bill Clinton – he and AG Reno got the ball rolling on weaponizing DOJ/FBI.
Holder, Lynch, Comey, McCabe – all Clintonistas working their way up the food chain since the Clinton years. Then there are all those FBI files delivered to Hillary shortly after William Sessions was forced out at FBI and replaced by Louis Freeh.
BJ certainly did for DC what he did for AR, and that ain’t good…
https://goo.gl/images/E6K6Yb
It will be the same with Cohen testimony. Sealed and let the innuendo fly with Adam Shifty making all kinds of claims against Trump.
We heard many times that Mueller SC is ending and report is ready then another stupid indictment. Is there any relation between today’s indictment and govt reopen?
LikeLiked by 3 people
factors in today’s announcement about temp reopening:
– Ruth Bader Ginsburg (is she alive?) and nomination of barrett (Dems would block if govt shut down)
– SOTU
– Chinese tariff decision
– Exposing the nation to Democrats’ heartlessness – they would rather shut down the government than secure our borders (who is holding whom hostage?)
It is interesting that we haven’t heard anything about RBG in a week. Now, will PIGLOSI let Trump enter the House to give the SOTU? That will be interesting.
Will this be the straw that broke the camels back?
How much more will we endure until we do something about it?
Venezuela anyone?
If they can do this to Stone they can do this to anyone
LikeLiked by 10 people
anyone who is not a Democrat puppet
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they can do this to Alex Jones they can do this to anyone
They could go after regular Trump voters like you and me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hence the controversy over the MAGA hats.
“Could” is not an accurate way to share that viewpoint.
Remember the DOJ and IRS coordinating to weaponize against ‘conservative’-minded electorate. It’s not accurate to say they “could” go after Trump voters…. They *HAVE* gone after Trump voters.
They want the subtle and powerful symbol of the red hat to disappear, going as far as designating it as a ”trigger” to justify their misdeeds. If people abandon their MAGA hats out of intimidation and fear, Trump loses representation.
MAGA hats … and 16yo boys. Brave, brave, DNC leftist lunatics
Looking back in hindsight, we can see the BIG mistake Trump made in giving the A.G. job to Jeff Sessions. Without that recusal none of this crap would have happened. No mueller investigation and nazi tactics.
Trump should have asked for Jeff Sessions resignation letter the minute he recused himself, and tweeted he needs someone in A.G. spot that is not connected to his campaign.
Jeff Sessions could be Trump’s downfall, the jury is out on that one. But this arrest of Stone today, is one of many nazi tactics our government is doing to forever change our country in a very bad way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When you mention Sessions in this context … all I can see in my mind’s eye is Sessions’ idiot smile. I’ve grown to detest that man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just like when Obama attacked Gibson guitars for their Republican contributions — same sheet, different day…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t think that offering Sessions the AG position was necessarily a bad decision. Political traps by former CIA, DOJ and FBI (maybe additional alphabet agency) leadership seem to have been put in place for Sessions and every other Trump cabinet choice. Look at all the cabinet members that have been mercilessly attacked (and resigned) since day 1.
It appears to me that firing Sessions might have been a trap as well. If Obama signed an EO on January 13, 2017 for line of succession for AAG if Sessions was removed or resigned as I read the other day, there is far more there than Sessions was a rat. The rabbit hole gets deeper and uglier by the day.
Remember Franklin’s words, “A Republic, if you can can keep it.” Then there’s Jefferson’s…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do not forget that Sessions was manipulated and not wise enough to figure out what their actual intentions were. He was wearing short pants in a game for big boys and joined a group of naïve, spineless and maybe or maybe not long list of enfeebled Rinos. President Trump’s census urgency is certainly the most profound S C submission in history and our only chance in 2020. Nevertheless, the absolute last opportunity, with or w/o is finding Rinos and never, ever acknowledging them on a ballot.
“Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
All the chaff and countermeasures aside … Trump just needs to do what he does best which is go on offense. If he does that I will sleep easier. I only get nervous when he appears to be laying back in the weeds. IMHO there is only one way to deal with this corruption and it is head on with all guns blazing. Sit back and let events unfold at your peril ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometime a good short term defense is a part of offense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said. Just remember there’s only four quarters in some games and PDJT is in the 3rd quarter. The other team may accumulate enough points that they can afford to run out the clock in the last quarter. Game over.
this was meant for your consideration not for the comment above, my mistake.
“Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
That’s It! Rogue DOJ and FIB have got to go. Terminate every single employee and give ’em a plug nickle for severance. Shutter every office. Give every case and piece of evidence to the several states with appropriate jurisdiction. Perhaps we’ll then be safe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope i’m Wrong, but the fact that Wray went along with this indicates he’s not worried about William Barr becoming the new AG. The fact that so many (27 ) agents were picked indicates many were jockeying to be selected because promotions are a likely outcome. This doesn’t bode well for a Mueller’s buddy William Barr becoming the new AG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes Muellers good friend will clean it all up dont worry.
McCabe was accused of sex discrimination so he had the accuser investigated, (tormented) and sought revenge on Flynn who was on the side of the victim.
Supervisory Special Agent Robyn Gritz
LikeLiked by 6 people
Apparently the agents participating in the Stone raid — what, over 20 of them?? — haven’t yet gotten the “Ethics Training” that Wray said was going to fix the FBI 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone was saying that some of the agents were embarrassed they had to arrest him that was – just following orders was their body language.
Andrew McCarthy, a former U.S. attorney and columnist for National Review [one of the few over there who isn’t fully NeverTrump], said on Fox News:
“I read that indictment, and what it says to me is that the special counsel and the FBI have known for at least a year, probably much longer than that that there is no espionage conspiracy and there was none between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.”
We have to hope Barr has a little integrity and at least makes Mueller wrap this nonsense up.
They don’t seem to be concerned about Barr. The overselling of Barr is reminiscent of the hard sell on Comey and Mueller having integrity. Hope i’m Wrong- but it’s what it looks like to me.
Barr looks like he knocks back a few from time to time; maybe he can down a shot and do what it takes…for that one time in his life…throw caution to the wind…
Another day, another arrest, and another day of inaction from the President. He doesn’t have to fire Mueller. He doesn’t have to fire Rosenstein. He doesn’t even have to release the FISA documents. All he has to do is appoint a Special Counsel of his own to investigate corruption in the DOJ/FBI and another to investigate leaking of classified information in Congress. Problem solved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President can NOT appoint a Special Prosecutor. That has to be done by the AG.
But yeah….so why hasn’t Whitiker done so? And would Barr?
Don’t hold your breath….until you are Aquaman 🙂
Cain should sue the DOJ/FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since McConnell cannot (or will not) solidify the GOP in the Senate, maybe he can prioritize Barr’s confirmation. Of course hoping Barr will make a positive difference with the rouge DoJ may be a pipe dream, but the options look to be limited. And I can’t say I’m confident the Never-Trumpsters will back Barr when the vote is taken. These are indeed troubling times. Godspeed POTUS, I’m aboard your ship to the end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…rogue DoJ… Although “rouge” might be correct in this case.
I see why this happened!
By this arrest, it will keep the Mueller Probe going for months and months. We were told the Mueller probe was ending in a month, BUT with this event today, it extends the time.
Mueller Probe will never end as long as Trump is president. Mueller will go after someone in Trump’s family next, moving up to raiding W.H. and arresting Trump’s wife. (semi-joking … but … really … I’m not sure Mueller team would not be considering this move, can you?)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I expect Diamond and Silk to get a 20 man no knock raid before Muller is done terrorizing Trump supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly right, Jack. mueller’s probe will go on, and might even go on after the President is gone. Until cover ups are no longer needed, mueller and some of his team will always be there.
Note the bail was a signature bond. Just a signature, nothing else. “I’ll show up or you can sue me”. That indicates not a major case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People in ordinary criminal cases in state court have to put up more money than that.
I had to post a $5000 cash bond just to be able to defend my small business in court against a bogus Calif Dept of Labor penalty.
You paid more than Roger Stone did.
Plus one of their reps asked for $20. They are hungry in California. And when I reported it to my State senator, I met with one of his aids, who commented “I’m not surprised”.
Ty, good point.
Please say another prayer of thanks for our strong President Trump. Also a prayer for ourselves to be patient and trust that God’s justice is the only perfect justice. Have a good weekend branch mates.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I object to all of this. No one should be able to waste our tax dollars like this. How disrespectful to every hard working tax payer and American. Shame on these thugs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If everyone stops paying taxes then we have no money to pay the government thugs or that the little princes and princesses in congress can redistribute.
Love u President Trump, but the swamp is very deep and smelly and we need to help u fight back. If we all stop the tax payroll deductions together, they can’t go after everyone…
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Tax” is just an innocuous sounding word for “Theft”.
If he was indicted for false statements to a Congressional committee does that mean anyone who has made false statements to a Congressional committee can be indicted? Think who would be snared in that wide net
Can the dopes in Congress who make false statements in committee be indicted, too?
…who CAN be indicted is immaterial to our less-than-honorable investigators..it’s who WILL be indicted by them is the question…
It’s all a coverup…and…being intellectually honest…it’s looks like the Hillary crowd is winning this aspect of the war…
…smuggery reigns….at least for now…
The coordination of FBI raid on Stone, the live coverage for intimidation,
Wray giving a speech on how angry he is over shut down letting PT know he is with “them” no white hats in sight.
This was a clear threat. Junior is next and the raid could get nasty.
I can see why Pres Trump backed off
today to regroup.
pres Trump looking around for an ally?
I stand with Pres Trump.
But I think we need to make our presence more visible. Peacefully.
Alan Dershowitz says to carry read the indict to deserve what is “alleged” and what is “the story”…
Woth watching, but if can’t watch the whole thing watch the last few minutes.
I think this does reek a bit of desperation. I think they may have messed with the wrong guy. I personally think Stone is a bit of a dope, but I think he likes feeling important and will ham it up while in the spot light. Who knows what may come out of his mouth.
Important to remember
“JULIAN ASSANGE: He doesn’t have anything to worry about because there is no back channel. There was never a back channel. I’ve said it at the time. He’s produced no evidence of it. We have complained about it. He’s simply trolling the absolute—you know, they want to be trolled. They don’t care. They don’t care what the truth is at all. All they want is some little propaganda point that they can use to somehow satisfy their ridiculous fantasies about taking down Trump in relation to Russia. And if Roger Stone is going to help with that, they will give him a massive platform. And that’s exactly what they’ve done. And he’s sold a lot more book as a result. I mean, you have to admire the chutzpah and, I suppose, the cleverness at which he’s done it. It’s, in some sense, admirable. What is not admirable, even though it’s really irritated us, is the—I don’t know, the slavish reaction of those—you know, he just throws a ball, like that, and these mindless mobs of people aligned to the Democrats and the Democratically aligned media in the United States run after it, and eventually over the cliff.”
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/10/11/julian_assange_on_russia_allegations_adam_schiff_is_not_a_credible_person_roger_stone_has_been_trolling_democrats_all_his_life.html
Or is it about, how much does Assange have/know? …still about CY(someone’s)A?
Joe McCarthy was right….this has been in the works for decades. All would have gone along smoothly, from the FOD (Forces Of Darkness) having selected Obama and having groomed and pushed him up through a resumé-building education until they could put him in office, finally securing the presidency; Hillary was to be the next step that would secure the government for the left for years to come…except Trump destroyed their plan. All those years, and all that effort…gone! Is it any surprise that the FOD must destroy him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They want President Trump to resign “for the good of the country” like Nixon did for a petty crime! They have nothing else except harassment. I can only imagine how lonely President Trump feels. No backing from GOP and no DOJ/FBI!
At this point, I blame Trump.
Why? What did Trump do? or not do? The man is not an emperor. He has to answer to the Congress. and the Judiciary. And people come election time.
And Mueller has no one to answer to except Rosenstein, an enemy of Trump.
Someone that can put you in jail at a moment’s notice is a dangerous person. Even the President can’t do that.
the deep state/career administrative state answers only to itself…
He certainly should share some of the blame. He is NOT the weak fraidycat some make him out to be so they can continue to believe Q nonsense that there is a plan or that PDJT has this. No there isnt and no he doesnt.
We are watching a dance between the DeepState and an innocent President. I believe that DS has something on someone important to PDJT, who he is protecting. PDJT did nothing wrong. Flynn admitted to his crimes. Manafort and Stone are simply thugs who have already operated in the shadows. PDJT has done nothing to help any of them.
Because PDJT is NOTHING BUT MAGA, he has not colluded with ANYONE. But I wonder what PDJT is afraid of that causes him ti talk big but do nothing. No firing. No declassification. His base is always being told by his mouth pieces (Hannity, Jarretta, DiGenova, Toensing, etc.) that the hammer is coming soon. Then the timeline is changed.
NOTHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN. NOTHING. Small fish will get fried, Clinton, Comey, etc. will all walk and whoever PDJT is protecting will be left alone. DeepState will never be brought to justice but Barr will correct FUTURE problems in such a way that no past crimes are exposed.
I bet any takers a $100 donation to Sundance that I am correct. Anyone want to take the bet?
It drinks, it smokes…..it hangs out with bad boys….
There is far greater evil in this world…..
Who is talk radio personality Person 2? Hannity?
Alex Jones?
Somebody way way down the totem pole, evidencing the petty nature of this investigation.
Your right….some guy named Randy Credico keeps popping up.
I hope not because if it is, within a week Hannity is going to make it all about him and how the early morning raid on Stone was because they came to Hannity’s house first but he wasnt there.
Damn we need new, better media allies!
Sundance, I thought whistle blowers were protected by law?
We have no law enforcement.
Thanks Jeff Sessions. Great job you did here.
…quite possibly one of the biggest mistakes in modern history…a trap set by cunning and wiley criminals…
I don’t blame my president, it was after all a trap…but…it was still a mistake….
I am thankful for and I support PDJT…and would tell him so personally if I could do so.
I quit reading the indictment after reading the allegations in para. 23, A-F. Those alone will bring jail time and since they are facts based on emails it’s not good.
But, we haven’t seen Stone’s testimony trasnscript so how do we know what he testified to. OTOH the GJ would have seen it.
hmmm wonder what Corsi role is in all of this mess…
~Eric Prince (Betsy DeVos Brother) will be next to be Indicted.~
*Ain’t that right (Trump-Campaign-Mole)…George Nader…who is represented by former Obama Principal Deputy WH Counsel….Kathy Ruemmler.*
Whenever demorats and their media lobbyist have a bad week Meuller pulls out a grand jury conviction and the corrupt FBI and their swat teams to terrorize someone for political persecution. Says alot about how they are all working together.
